JPP or Hankins or Both nicky43 : 2/15/2017 1:28 pm From listening/ reading the sports talking heads it seems we will be able to keep JPP or Hankins but not afford to keep both. The problem is we really do need both. I think JR should try to find a way to make that happen. If not, I'd hate to have to make a choice between JPP or Hankins though I'll guess the majority would keep JPP.



What do you think? Do you think there is a way to keep both without bankrupting our other important needs? If not, which of these two do you think we should keep and why?



Theres already 2 "big" contracts on the D line The Dude : 2/15/2017 1:31 pm : link you'll be hardpressed to find any team that has ever have 4 starters on the line tied up to big contracts. It's not good allocation of resources. Its doubtful to happen.

JPP The Dude : 2/15/2017 1:32 pm : link at the right price is probably the answer. My "right price" and his probably differ.

I'd keep the DE JonC : 2/15/2017 1:33 pm : link and we know they're probably willing to roll the dice at DT with Snacks entrenched at one spot.



I believe they'll find a way to keep both, but both will need to compromise in order to stay.



I think the main problem is... Giants_West : 2/15/2017 1:38 pm : link What do you do with the rest of our problems? The offensive line needs serious work. We have a hole at tight end until proven otherwise. Depth at wide receiver. Not just in players but also we lack a diversity of talent in the group, particularly with regards to physicality.



Sure some of that might come from the draft but we don't have three years to sort all that out, if we want to be a serious contender through the back end of Eli's career.



Personally, I keep Hank and maintain that beastly interior, and use the money saved on JPP to go after on of the guards in free agency and maybe a wide receiver. Plan to draft DE and OT in the first 3 rounds. But that is just me.

JPP The_Boss : 2/15/2017 1:41 pm : link I wouldn't feel comfortable with DE's on the roster lining up opposite OV as Wynn, Odi, Okwara, and draft pick.

I think we've seen the best of JPP I Love Clams Casino : 2/15/2017 1:44 pm : link and Hank's the younger, cheaper man. The FO has a propensity for finding D Linemen anyway. The good performances we saw from JPP this year were against the league dregs.

They can keep both blueblood : 2/15/2017 1:45 pm : link depending on the contracts.. the problem would be the total dollars allocated to just the DL.. leave little room other places.

JPP adamg : 2/15/2017 1:49 pm : link A Hankins replacement is easy to find in the draft. JPP can't be replaced in the draft at all.

Both big_blue : 2/15/2017 1:50 pm : link Don't care what they pay dem. Make it work. Hanks 25 - Jpp is in his prime

Hankins ThatLimerickGuy : 2/15/2017 1:51 pm : link in a landslide.



You don't give a DE with 7 fingers and who has previously had a bad back 50 million dollar contracts.

Why invest big $ in JPP when he can't stay healthy Bold Ruler : Mod : 2/15/2017 1:52 pm : : 2/15/2017 1:52 pm : link You're paying what, $16 M a year for maybe 11/10 games a season?

JPP PaulN : 2/15/2017 1:54 pm : link Hankins no, he will cost too much, is not a penetrating DT, he is a poor mans Damon Harrison, I like Hankins, but it is not a good use of resources, we need pass rushers, we can draft another run stuffing DT a lot more easily then finding pass rushers.

RE: Hankins UConn4523 : 2/15/2017 1:57 pm : link

Quote: in a landslide.



You don't give a DE with 7 fingers and who has previously had a bad back 50 million dollar contracts.



You are assuming that's what his cost will be. He can also play with 7 fingers, did you watch the games this year?



Until we know what the actual offers are we are all just guessing on what JPP's pricetag will be. In comment 13361882 ThatLimerickGuy said:You are assuming that's what his cost will be. He can also play with 7 fingers, did you watch the games this year?Until we know what the actual offers are we are all just guessing on what JPP's pricetag will be.

Hankins Thegratefulhead : 2/15/2017 2:04 pm : link JPP plays very hard, I like the guy, but he misses games AND his stats often come against low quality opponents.

JPP jayg5 : 2/15/2017 2:05 pm : link I'm in the minority here but I just don't like Hankins playing the 3tech in this defense.

both idiotsavant : 2/15/2017 2:05 pm : link I think we missed our moment to 'short term fix' the O in free agency.



draft 'the ideal O of the future, '



re-sign the whole D.

RE: I'd keep the DE jlukes : 2/15/2017 2:07 pm : link

Quote: and we know they're probably willing to roll the dice at DT with Snacks entrenched at one spot.



I believe they'll find a way to keep both, but both will need to compromise in order to stay.



DE as well - look for a DT that can get a bit more penetration on passing downs In comment 13361845 JonC said:DE as well - look for a DT that can get a bit more penetration on passing downs

. idiotsavant : 2/15/2017 2:11 pm : link if we do loose Hank, I am going



by round draftees:



1. G

2. DT

3. G



if we keep Hank, by round:



1. G

2. G

3. TE

4. TE

5. WR

6. WR

7. RB



!

to me its a given keep JPP idiotsavant : 2/15/2017 2:13 pm : link not entertaining loose JPP drafts, you shortchange the O trying those drafts.

RE: JPP adamg : 2/15/2017 2:15 pm : link

Quote: I'm in the minority here but I just don't like Hankins playing the 3tech in this defense.



I agree. I thought Hankins would be a better pass rusher.



Hankins isn't that much younger than JPP. 25 vs. 28. And the injury JPP got this year was a fluke. It can happen to anyone. And it doesn't predispose him to the same injury in the future. It's not like a knee injury. In comment 13361902 jayg5 said:I agree. I thought Hankins would be a better pass rusher.Hankins isn't that much younger than JPP. 25 vs. 28. And the injury JPP got this year was a fluke. It can happen to anyone. And it doesn't predispose him to the same injury in the future. It's not like a knee injury.

RE: RE: I'd keep the DE adamg : 2/15/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13361845 JonC said:





Quote:





and we know they're probably willing to roll the dice at DT with Snacks entrenched at one spot.



I believe they'll find a way to keep both, but both will need to compromise in order to stay.







DE as well - look for a DT that can get a bit more penetration on passing downs



Malik McDowell from Michigan State looks like a perfect guy to bring in if they move on from Hanks, whether they bring back JPP or not. In comment 13361905 jlukes said:Malik McDowell from Michigan State looks like a perfect guy to bring in if they move on from Hanks, whether they bring back JPP or not.

JPP biggest payday this year will come from a Franchise Tag est1986 : 2/15/2017 2:17 pm : link No one is giving a guy who didn't play a full season in 3+years a 80 million dollar deal. 15 mill per year for 4-5 years is his best chance IMO.



Keep JPP. Replace Hankins in FA or in the first three rounds. I'd sign JPP and Calais Campbell and a decent upgrade on the OL, fix the rest in the draft. We will have around about 40 million to spend, it is entirely possible.

Thanks for the interesting discussion nicky43 : 2/15/2017 2:20 pm : link Not really surprised to see it almost even between keeping JPP or Hankins, thus the reason for my post. I couldn't figure out who I liked better if we only get to keep one.



JPP is critical to our defense and on his good days he can be a real monster out there. But he is prone to injuries and a lineman with back problems scare me.



I think Hankins does such a great job stopping the run and getting to the QB sometimes that I'd hate to lose him. Plus I like that he is younger and cheaper.



I also have to agree with those saying it's probably easier to replace Hankins than JPP and that may be the deciding factor for Jerry if he can't find a way to keep both.





Only way i lose JPP.. est1986 : 2/15/2017 2:24 pm : link Is if I tag him and someone offers up those first round picks!

JPP is a guy that makes a difference aquidneck : 2/15/2017 2:26 pm : link Hankins a nice complementary player. You have to have a price in mind for each type of guy, but I hope to god they can keep Pierre-Paul.



The Giants can not have the best defense in the league next year without him.

I still think people are overstating UConn4523 : 2/15/2017 2:42 pm : link what JPP will command. All we know is he picked a number that he wants which means absolutely nothing. His health flaws and age are the same whether he's negotiating with the Giants or the Browns. Of course there could be a team that "blows him away" but I don't think its as likely some make it seem.

They can create pressure without JPP Rafflee : 2/15/2017 2:45 pm : link Hank is a big part of the interior D. Health and PLayer Trajectories and the end of year display point Me to Hank

JPP by a mile Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 2/15/2017 2:58 pm : link people who only focus on his sack numbers coming against poor teams are nuts. He was an impact player all year.



Hankins is a good DT, nothing more. He helps Snacks but he's a player whose loss we can overcome far easier than JPP.

JPP >>> Hankins rushing the passer est1986 : 2/15/2017 3:03 pm : link JPP > Hankins stopping the run.

RE: JPP by a mile adamg : 2/15/2017 3:04 pm : link

Quote: people who only focus on his sack numbers coming against poor teams are nuts. He was an impact player all year.



Hankins is a good DT, nothing more. He helps Snacks but he's a player whose loss we can overcome far easier than JPP.



I think it's even more than that. We can improve Hankins spot by investing in the draft. There's zero chance we improve upon JPP's spot by replacing him. In comment 13361977 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:I think it's even more than that. We can improve Hankins spot by investing in the draft. There's zero chance we improve upon JPP's spot by replacing him.

Hankins Gives NO Pass Rush... Jim in Tampa : 2/15/2017 3:28 pm : link And will command a lot of $$$.



We already have a run-stopping DT.



Give JPP the money and replace big Hank, just like we've replaced the other good (but not great) DTs.

Both AnnapolisMike : 2/15/2017 3:28 pm : link JPP gets a 4 year 60 million contract with 20 signing bonus and a total of around 40-45 Guaranteed. Otherwise you tag him.



Unless you think his replacement is already on the roster, you keep Hankins as well.



It's mortgage the farm time in order to make a run now.

I just don't think Rflairr : 2/15/2017 3:30 pm : link The Giants are going to give JPP a big contract. I think he's going elsewhere

JPP Vanzetti : 2/15/2017 3:38 pm : link Top pass rushers are a rare commodity, running stuffing DTs are not.



Injury is a legit concern with JPP as some have noted. Also, Hankins could still take a step forward. He had 7 sacks a few years ago.



So I would like to see both back, even if it means not signing a TE. However, I think the OL is a higher priority and if you need to sacrifice one of them to sign a LT, sacrifice Hankins.





RE: RE: JPP by a mile Eman11 : 2/15/2017 3:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13361977 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:





Quote:





people who only focus on his sack numbers coming against poor teams are nuts. He was an impact player all year.



Hankins is a good DT, nothing more. He helps Snacks but he's a player whose loss we can overcome far easier than JPP.







I think it's even more than that. We can improve Hankins spot by investing in the draft. There's zero chance we improve upon JPP's spot by replacing him.





I'm with you guys on this.



I was going to post these exact thoughts so instead just count me in with you both. In comment 13361985 adamg said:I'm with you guys on this.I was going to post these exact thoughts so instead just count me in with you both.

As much as I like tony71 : 2/15/2017 3:57 pm : link JPP, I just think that injuries seem to hit him every year, and I'd hate to see them giving him big money only to play 10-12 games a year. It just seems a long time since he played a full season and we can't afford to have a player making big money miss the games that matter most. I think that alone should knock his price into the more reasonable range..if he wants top dollar then sign Hankins and look for someone else that's st least solid until we can draft a replacement

JPP is more important to the defense Rjanyg : 2/15/2017 4:16 pm : link but his price tag is an issue. Hankins is going to be cheaper and is a very good DT but seems more of a 1 Tech DT and this defense needs a 3 Tech DT.



I am going to guess that Reese wants JPP back and will find a way to pay him. I am expecting Reese to find a B level FA DT and maybe draft one.

RE: Both est1986 : 2/15/2017 4:21 pm : link

Quote: JPP gets a 4 year 60 million contract with 20 signing bonus and a total of around 40-45 Guaranteed. Otherwise you tag him.



Unless you think his replacement is already on the roster, you keep Hankins as well.



It's mortgage the farm time in order to make a run now.



Guarantee 66%-75% of his salary??? JPP is a guy you pay big money too but just not guaranteed money. I like the 4-60 but we can't guarantee him more than half of that or it would be a major risk. OV got his because we were in a bidding war and he doesn't miss games. JPP will get tagged hence no bidding war and fact remains he has less fingers and is more injury prone and older..... In comment 13362022 AnnapolisMike said:Guarantee 66%-75% of his salary??? JPP is a guy you pay big money too but just not guaranteed money. I like the 4-60 but we can't guarantee him more than half of that or it would be a major risk. OV got his because we were in a bidding war and he doesn't miss games. JPP will get tagged hence no bidding war and fact remains he has less fingers and is more injury prone and older.....

Keep Both WillVAB : 2/15/2017 4:27 pm : link For those complaining about other holes to fill, you're creating more if the Giants let either or both walk.



As far as allocation of resources, the Giants have essentially the minimum tied up at LB. I'd bet the money tied up in their front 7 as a whole isn't that bad compared to other teams.



Hankins/JPP are known commodities. They were key players on one of the best if not the best defense in the league last year. The wise move is to keep the band together if possible.

JPP of course. Why?... Torrag : 2/15/2017 5:08 pm : link Because high level starting DE's are a lot harder to find in this years free agent market and free agent markets in general. There are 7 quality DT's in this years market that could get the job done playing inside next to an animal like Snacks.

Both stretch234 : 2/15/2017 5:24 pm : link They have 33M plus will most likely add JT Thomas to that. You then sign Pugh long term and create more.



JPP 4-62 22M SB 42G

Hankins 5-40 12M SB 20G could go 4-32

Pugh 5-42 15M SB 24G



SB allocation is 11M - you can give each 3M salary for 2017 and still have absolute minimum 17M left.

RE: Keep Both adamg : 2/15/2017 5:44 pm : link

Quote: For those complaining about other holes to fill, you're creating more if the Giants let either or both walk.



As far as allocation of resources, the Giants have essentially the minimum tied up at LB. I'd bet the money tied up in their front 7 as a whole isn't that bad compared to other teams.



Hankins/JPP are known commodities. They were key players on one of the best if not the best defense in the league last year. The wise move is to keep the band together if possible.



You might create a hole by not signing Hankins, but you can improve that spot and fill another hole with the same amount of money.



If Hanks is set to get 6-8 mill, we can get a top FA OL for that money, and spend a draft pick on a top 3 tech and kill two birds with one stone. We're likelier to get a game changing starting 3 tech than a starting OL in the draft.



A lot of people want to draft OL, but we can go young FA OL (Reiff and Zeitler/Warford e.g.) and draft some defensive studs (Malik McDowell/Caleb Brantley in the first or Chris Wormley in the second), mitigating our asymmetric allocation of resources of having 3 big DL contracts while adding talent on the offensive side of the ball and staying with the theme of going young and healthy. In comment 13362130 WillVAB said:You might create a hole by not signing Hankins, but you can improve that spot and fill another hole with the same amount of money.If Hanks is set to get 6-8 mill, we can get a top FA OL for that money, and spend a draft pick on a top 3 tech and kill two birds with one stone. We're likelier to get a game changing starting 3 tech than a starting OL in the draft.A lot of people want to draft OL, but we can go young FA OL (Reiff and Zeitler/Warford e.g.) and draft some defensive studs (Malik McDowell/Caleb Brantley in the first or Chris Wormley in the second), mitigating our asymmetric allocation of resources of having 3 big DL contracts while adding talent on the offensive side of the ball and staying with the theme of going young and healthy.

All I am saying ThatLimerickGuy : 2/15/2017 6:24 pm : link Is a paid and non-motivated JPP on another team (even in the division) would be a blessing for the Giants.

RE: RE: Keep Both WillVAB : 2/15/2017 7:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13362130 WillVAB said:





Quote:





For those complaining about other holes to fill, you're creating more if the Giants let either or both walk.



As far as allocation of resources, the Giants have essentially the minimum tied up at LB. I'd bet the money tied up in their front 7 as a whole isn't that bad compared to other teams.



Hankins/JPP are known commodities. They were key players on one of the best if not the best defense in the league last year. The wise move is to keep the band together if possible.







You might create a hole by not signing Hankins, but you can improve that spot and fill another hole with the same amount of money.



If Hanks is set to get 6-8 mill, we can get a top FA OL for that money, and spend a draft pick on a top 3 tech and kill two birds with one stone. We're likelier to get a game changing starting 3 tech than a starting OL in the draft.



A lot of people want to draft OL, but we can go young FA OL (Reiff and Zeitler/Warford e.g.) and draft some defensive studs (Malik McDowell/Caleb Brantley in the first or Chris Wormley in the second), mitigating our asymmetric allocation of resources of having 3 big DL contracts while adding talent on the offensive side of the ball and staying with the theme of going young and healthy.



1.There's no guarantee we get the best OL in FA, let alone for 6-8 mil per.



2. Most of the OL in FA have issues -- whether it's age, injuries, or under performance.



3. DT has one of the highest bust rates in the draft. There's no guarantee we'd get a starter out of a 1st or 2nd rounder, let alone an upgrade.



In comment 13362212 adamg said:1.There's no guarantee we get the best OL in FA, let alone for 6-8 mil per.2. Most of the OL in FA have issues -- whether it's age, injuries, or under performance.3. DT has one of the highest bust rates in the draft. There's no guarantee we'd get a starter out of a 1st or 2nd rounder, let alone an upgrade.

Sign JPP Earl the goat : 2/15/2017 9:14 pm : link 4 years 60 million. Guarantee 45 million. No brainer and fair for both sides

And tag Hankins for ??9-10 million. Draft a tackle next year that is not a run stopper but a penetrating tackle

Giants are 35 million under the cap now, plus 3 if they release Thomas SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/16/2017 2:05 am : link plus whatever the league adds this year. And this without renegotiating a single contract. Win now with Eli. Sign both and still be active in the free agency market.



Although one highly regarded poster here pointed out that the Giants hadn't kept either 1 technique defensive tackles Griffin and Joseph although Griffin was a 2nd round pick 12.5 sacks in four years and Joseph a 1st rounder with 9 sacks in four years.

RE: All I am saying Brandon Walsh : 2/16/2017 11:03 am : link

Quote: Is a paid and non-motivated JPP on another team (even in the division) would be a blessing for the Giants.



A blessing? Such a dumb comment on so many levels.



With our offensive tackle situation?



With our replacements behind him?



Want me to go on?



You continually make a fool of yourself on JPP threads. In comment 13362231 ThatLimerickGuy said:A blessing? Such a dumb comment on so many levels.With our offensive tackle situation?With our replacements behind him?Want me to go on?You continually make a fool of yourself on JPP threads.

There is no doubt in my mind JPP is going to get Keith : 2/16/2017 11:19 am : link what Vernon got last year. If the Giants aren't going to give him that(I would), then they will have to tag him because I don't think there's any doubt he would see that on the open market where the Browns have 108M in space and 10 teams have over 50M in cap space. JPP and his team knows this. Last year Vernon(who has never had the success that JPP has, albeit without a few of the red flags) got a large number from the Giants, JPP will see the same thing from someone.

RE: There is no doubt in my mind JPP is going to get est1986 : 2/16/2017 12:20 pm : link

Quote: what Vernon got last year. If the Giants aren't going to give him that(I would), then they will have to tag him because I don't think there's any doubt he would see that on the open market where the Browns have 108M in space and 10 teams have over 50M in cap space. JPP and his team knows this. Last year Vernon(who has never had the success that JPP has, albeit without a few of the red flags) got a large number from the Giants, JPP will see the same thing from someone.



Since we are comparing OV and JPP.. OV does not have the serious injuries like JPP has in his career(back, hernia), OV is younger, OV was 2nd team all pro last year and JPP didn't finish the season, and most importantly OV has 2 and 1/2 more fingers... If JPP tops OV in salary it is a mistake by a desperate team with more cap than they know what to do with... this is why I advocate us tagging JPP in the hopes it forces him to agree to a 'reasonable' long term deal. In comment 13362839 Keith said:Since we are comparing OV and JPP.. OV does not have the serious injuries like JPP has in his career(back, hernia), OV is younger, OV was 2nd team all pro last year and JPP didn't finish the season, and most importantly OV has 2 and 1/2 more fingers... If JPP tops OV in salary it is a mistake by a desperate team with more cap than they know what to do with... this is why I advocate us tagging JPP in the hopes it forces him to agree to a 'reasonable' long term deal.

That stuff doesn't really matter. Keith : 2/16/2017 2:38 pm : link First off, JPP is a better player than OV, IMO. Both are real good at both stopping the run and pass rush, but JPP is more disruptive. Yes OV is a little younger, but JPP's next contract will still end when he's at the end of his prime. It's not like he's 32 now, he's only 29. The injury history is definitely a knock, but again, doesn't matter.



All that matters is that JPP is the best DE on the market and last year the best DE on the market got 5/85 and there are teams with insane amounts of cap space. There are like 5 teams with over 70m in cap space. JPP is going to get paid what OV got last year if not more, IMO.

I also don't agree with you. Keith : 2/16/2017 2:39 pm : link IMO, if the gmen try to lowball like most on this thread seem to think, its going to end with a FT(which I am ok with). If it does, I'd probably shop him at that point. You aren't getting 2 firsts, but we might get 1.

Sorry, I meant I don't disagree with Keith : 2/16/2017 2:39 pm : link you.