Adrian Peterson Interesting Tweet About The Giants

you kick the tires? Pretty decent shot he's cut in the offseason.
Are they really in a rush to embrace Peterson?
You want a child beater after the wife beater fiasco?
He's a POS
if it's not too extravagant. 5 mill per on a two year deal. We can drop Vereen and draft a later round 3rd down/receiving RB.
I don't know what he'd be willing to take by the way of a reduced salary. He's been getting over 8 mill per year for a long time...
Which, cutting Cruz and Jennings or resigning RFAs? Or is AP just working hard to get a Giants related post in there.
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
if the Giants signed him. Pitiful human being.
With a child abuse strike. Not happening here
If BBI is a fair cross section of Giants fans, the fanbase about turned on the team over a wife-beating kicker, and we think they're going to bring in an old, used up kid-beating RB?
He has always been overated
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
hooch?
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
Did your parents drop you on your head as a child?
He coming as part of an Anthony Davis package deal for a Thomas the Tank Engine Wooden Railway Grow With Me Island of Sodor Play Table? Sweet!
Any word from his camp?
Quote:
wants to play here
He coming as part of an Anthony Davis package deal for a Thomas the Tank Engine Wooden Railway Grow With Me Island of Sodor Play Table? Sweet!
Holy shit. That's an actual thing.
But don't be bringin that bootleg Walmart or low rent Jakks Pacific horseshit up in here.
I'll put my boot right thru those cheap fugazi trailer park rickety-ass glorified slabs of plywood with toothpicks for legs versions of the real deal Grow With Me Sets.
Imaginarium or KidKraft, ride or die muthafucker.
He would be a massive upgrade is he's close to what he was
Allin
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
Wut
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
Some of the things you read around here.......
You couldn't telegraph their activity this week any more if you tried.
Quote:
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
Some of the things you read around here.......
Lol madness
Cut Thomas. Cut Vereen. Extend Pugh. Retain JPP. Sign AP. Sign Calais Campbell. Draft Njoku and a OL & WR, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd round. Do it Jerry!
And our running game gets a lot better for a real decent price. Injuries a worry though
I don't even know why anyone would entertain this
If BBI is a fair cross section of Giants fans, the fanbase about turned on the team over a wife-beating kicker, and we think they're going to bring in an old, used up kid-beating RB?
I don't care what he has left don't want him don't need him
on the cheap. Can't be any worse then watching Jennings last year. I've seen enough of Vareen. His ball security is terrible and Rainey.......I won't even go there. The Giants need to draft another RB somewhere in this draft I think there is value to be had 3rd or 4th round. A RB stable of Perkins, Peterson, and someone like Foreman/Clement/Connor.
Devonta and Coleman in ATL
| Cut Thomas. Cut Vereen. Extend Pugh. Retain JPP. Sign AP. Sign Calais Campbell. Draft Njoku and a OL & WR, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd round. Do it Jerry!
Re-sign JPP and sign Campbell? Ain't happening.
I would draft a HB in the first four rounds, restructure Vereen if need be, and use Perkins as the starter. Fix the OL.
They want nothing to do with a man who tortures children. We're not talking about Frank Costanza smacking George on the side of the head with his open palm, Peterson is a man who took a switch to his child's testicles. And what was his excuse? He hardly sees the kid, so he felt the need to teach him discipline on the rare times he does see him. So when he's not the dad who abandoned his kids, he's the dad who beats them.
if we ever play a team full of women and children we'll be all set at RB.
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
Post of the off-season, right there, folks.
at this point of their careers.
| With a child abuse strike. Not happening here
Agreed. Nor should it. No way.
Classic BBI Stupidity on this thread !!!
LMAO!!! You caught that too huh?!?!?
Yes..
Good on him that he got a second chance, I don't have to embrace him no matter what team he plays for.
but if he's cheap (doubt it) and still has gas in the tank I'd consider him.
I think he'll get overpaid somewhere once he's let go in MIN.
would want to spend. I mean, how much more than Jennings would he want and would the Giants be willing to give him?
Throwing big money at aging RBs really hardly ever works.
situation or is AP lobbying for the job he wants? To him it must look like a perfect fit. Big stage, vet QB, playoff team that just cut their starting RB, etc.
Throwing big money at aging RBs really hardly ever works.
If the Vikes dump AP we may be surprised that his options (and thus his salary) would be limited due to his off-field issues and the fact that he's coming off an injury and 32 years old.
Giants might be able to get him cheap.
Not for any kind of big $$.
Convicts, criminals etc as long as a World Championship comes with it.
| Convicts, criminals etc as long as a World Championship comes with it.
I find that pretty sad.
| Convicts, criminals etc as long as a World Championship comes with it.
I'd expect this from an eagle fan who's never won anything, not someone who just watched two inside 10 years.
wouldn't even look in the direction of a guy like AP. It's a shame that news outlets are picking up his desperate comments and mentioning the Giants, making it a headline. He should be fined for making comments about us (and other teams) last month as well. Teams can't do it, players under contract shouldn't be able to either.
| Good on him that he got a second chance.
He never lost his first chance. His child was whipped on his bare ass and testicles with a switch and he was slapped on the wrist as punishment for it. But, hey, if you're a dad who never sees your children, it's important to make a lasting impression when you do see them.