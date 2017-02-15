Adrian Peterson Interesting Tweet About The Giants

After the Josh Brown fiasco... Dunedin81 : 2/15/2017 9:55 pm : link Are they really in a rush to embrace Peterson?

Fuck him GiantsRage2007 : 2/15/2017 10:12 pm : link You want a child beater after the wife beater fiasco?



I would like that pick up adamg : 2/15/2017 10:13 pm : link if it's not too extravagant. 5 mill per on a two year deal. We can drop Vereen and draft a later round 3rd down/receiving RB.



I don't know what he'd be willing to take by the way of a reduced salary. He's been getting over 8 mill per year for a long time...

Interesting moves? jcn56 : 2/15/2017 10:13 pm : link Which, cutting Cruz and Jennings or resigning RFAs? Or is AP just working hard to get a Giants related post in there.

Yeah whatever blueblood : 2/15/2017 10:15 pm : link no no no no no

He has always been overated Dry Lightning : 2/15/2017 10:19 pm : link He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.

I'd consider sitting next season out as a fan UConn4523 : 2/15/2017 10:24 pm : link if the Giants signed him. Pitiful human being.

32 y/o , heavy mileage CaptSehorn : 2/15/2017 10:25 pm : link With a child abuse strike. Not happening here

I don't even know why anyone would entertain this Ten Ton Hammer : 2/15/2017 10:28 pm : link If BBI is a fair cross section of Giants fans, the fanbase about turned on the team over a wife-beating kicker, and we think they're going to bring in an old, used up kid-beating RB?

Too much

He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.



RE: He has always been overated phillygiant : 2/15/2017 10:45 pm : link

Did your parents drop you on your head as a child?



Did your parents drop you on your head as a child?

He coming as part of an Anthony Davis package deal for a Thomas the Tank Engine Wooden Railway Grow With Me Island of Sodor Play Table? Sweet!

Holy shit. That's an actual thing.



Holy shit. That's an actual thing.

Damn straight it's a real thing B in ALB : 2/15/2017 11:05 pm : link But don't be bringin that bootleg Walmart or low rent Jakks Pacific horseshit up in here.



I'll put my boot right thru those cheap fugazi trailer park rickety-ass glorified slabs of plywood with toothpicks for legs versions of the real deal Grow With Me Sets.



Imaginarium or KidKraft, ride or die muthafucker.

Fuck it... bring him in DennyInDenville : 2/15/2017 11:07 pm : link He would be a massive upgrade is he's close to what he was



Wut

Wut

RE: He has always been overated arcarsenal : 2/15/2017 11:12 pm : link

Some of the things you read around here.......



Some of the things you read around here.......

Interesting moves? The_Boss : 2/15/2017 11:18 pm : link You couldn't telegraph their activity this week any more if you tried.

Wow. Is he for real? Or is he blowing smoke? est1986 : 2/15/2017 11:25 pm : link Cut Thomas. Cut Vereen. Extend Pugh. Retain JPP. Sign AP. Sign Calais Campbell. Draft Njoku and a OL & WR, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd round. Do it Jerry!

As mentioned above a 2yr deal @ 5M per montanagiant : 2/15/2017 11:30 pm : link And our running game gets a lot better for a real decent price. Injuries a worry though

He is a Scum Bag Bluesbreaker : 2/15/2017 11:39 pm : link I don't even know why anyone would entertain this

I don't care what he has left don't want him don't need him

I don't care what he has left don't want him don't need him

We dont need that has been... Howyadoin : 2/15/2017 11:53 pm : link we have PAUL PERKINS

I'd take him Giantfootball025 : 2/15/2017 11:55 pm : link on the cheap. Can't be any worse then watching Jennings last year. I've seen enough of Vareen. His ball security is terrible and Rainey.......I won't even go there. The Giants need to draft another RB somewhere in this draft I think there is value to be had 3rd or 4th round. A RB stable of Perkins, Peterson, and someone like Foreman/Clement/Connor.

we need a tw o headed monster like spike : 2/16/2017 1:23 am : link Devonta and Coleman in ATL

Re-sign JPP and sign Campbell? Ain't happening.

I would draft a HB in the first four rounds, restructure Vereen if need be, and use Perkins as the starter. Fix the OL.

Re-sign JPP and sign Campbell? Ain't happening.



Re-sign JPP and sign Campbell? Ain't happening.

I would draft a HB in the first four rounds, restructure Vereen if need be, and use Perkins as the starter. Fix the OL.

Include me with those who say... Milton : 2/16/2017 7:30 am : link They want nothing to do with a man who tortures children. We're not talking about Frank Costanza smacking George on the side of the head with his open palm, Peterson is a man who took a switch to his child's testicles. And what was his excuse? He hardly sees the kid, so he felt the need to teach him discipline on the rare times he does see him. So when he's not the dad who abandoned his kids, he's the dad who beats them.

Might as well get that Mixon asshole while we're at it jcn56 : 2/16/2017 7:40 am : link if we ever play a team full of women and children we'll be all set at RB.

Post of the off-season, right there, folks.



Post of the off-season, right there, folks.

Paul Perkins > Adrian Peterson nyjuggernaut2 : 2/16/2017 8:04 am : link at this point of their careers.

Agreed. Nor should it. No way.



Agreed. Nor should it. No way.

This thread needs to be saved if AP becomes a Giant Vin R : 2/16/2017 8:34 am : link .

Quote: wtf



LMAO!!! You caught that too huh?!?!?

Yes..



Yes..

My feelings won't change... Dunedin81 : 2/16/2017 8:55 am : link Good on him that he got a second chance, I don't have to embrace him no matter what team he plays for.

I don't have to embrace him even if he's on the Giants pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 9:01 am : link but if he's cheap (doubt it) and still has gas in the tank I'd consider him.



I think he'll get overpaid somewhere once he's let go in MIN.





I really doubt that the contract $$$ would line up with what Reese Heisenberg : 2/16/2017 9:11 am : link would want to spend. I mean, how much more than Jennings would he want and would the Giants be willing to give him?



Throwing big money at aging RBs really hardly ever works.

Is this a smoke-fire Pete in MD : 2/16/2017 10:09 am : link situation or is AP lobbying for the job he wants? To him it must look like a perfect fit. Big stage, vet QB, playoff team that just cut their starting RB, etc.

Throwing big money at aging RBs really hardly ever works.



Throwing big money at aging RBs really hardly ever works.



If the Vikes dump AP we may be surprised that his options (and thus his salary) would be limited due to his off-field issues and the fact that he's coming off an injury and 32 years old.

Giants might be able to get him cheap.



Giants might be able to get him cheap.

If the Vikes dump AP we may be surprised that his options (and thus his salary) would be limited due to his off-field issues and the fact that he's coming off an injury and 32 years old.

Giants might be able to get him cheap.

A 32 year old, oft injured RB? lawguy9801 : 2/16/2017 10:56 am : link Not for any kind of big $$.

I find that pretty sad.



I find that pretty sad.

I'd expect this from an eagle fan who's never won anything, not someone who just watched two inside 10 years.



I'd expect this from an eagle fan who's never won anything, not someone who just watched two inside 10 years.

The Giants 27 : 2/16/2017 3:31 pm : link wouldn't even look in the direction of a guy like AP. It's a shame that news outlets are picking up his desperate comments and mentioning the Giants, making it a headline. He should be fined for making comments about us (and other teams) last month as well. Teams can't do it, players under contract shouldn't be able to either.