Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Adrian Peterson Interesting Tweet About The Giants

Jon in NYC : 2/15/2017 9:50 pm
Adrian PetersonVerified account
& #8207;@AdrianPeterson

The Giants been making some interesting moves.
Link - ( New Window )
Would  
Jon in NYC : 2/15/2017 9:51 pm : link
you kick the tires? Pretty decent shot he's cut in the offseason.
After the Josh Brown fiasco...  
Dunedin81 : 2/15/2017 9:55 pm : link
Are they really in a rush to embrace Peterson?
doubt ful  
spike : 2/15/2017 9:56 pm : link
but how much?
oh my lanta...  
Eli2Plax1017 : 2/15/2017 9:56 pm : link
here we go...
Fuck him  
GiantsRage2007 : 2/15/2017 10:12 pm : link
You want a child beater after the wife beater fiasco?

He's a POS
I would like that pick up  
adamg : 2/15/2017 10:13 pm : link
if it's not too extravagant. 5 mill per on a two year deal. We can drop Vereen and draft a later round 3rd down/receiving RB.

I don't know what he'd be willing to take by the way of a reduced salary. He's been getting over 8 mill per year for a long time...
Interesting moves?  
jcn56 : 2/15/2017 10:13 pm : link
Which, cutting Cruz and Jennings or resigning RFAs? Or is AP just working hard to get a Giants related post in there.
Yeah whatever  
blueblood : 2/15/2017 10:15 pm : link
no no no no no
He has always been overated  
Dry Lightning : 2/15/2017 10:19 pm : link
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
I'd consider sitting next season out as a fan  
UConn4523 : 2/15/2017 10:24 pm : link
if the Giants signed him. Pitiful human being.
32 y/o , heavy mileage  
CaptSehorn : 2/15/2017 10:25 pm : link
With a child abuse strike. Not happening here
I don't even know why anyone would entertain this  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/15/2017 10:28 pm : link
If BBI is a fair cross section of Giants fans, the fanbase about turned on the team over a wife-beating kicker, and we think they're going to bring in an old, used up kid-beating RB?
he  
area junc : 2/15/2017 10:30 pm : link
wants to play here
overrated?  
Thunderstruck27 : 2/15/2017 10:33 pm : link
wtf
Too much  
Doomster : 2/15/2017 10:39 pm : link
He has always been overated
Dry Lightning : 10:19 pm : link : reply
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.

hooch?
RE: He has always been overated  
phillygiant : 2/15/2017 10:45 pm : link
In comment 13362395 Dry Lightning said:
Quote:
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.


Did your parents drop you on your head as a child?
RE: he  
B in ALB : 2/15/2017 10:46 pm : link
In comment 13362406 area junc said:
Quote:
wants to play here


He coming as part of an Anthony Davis package deal for a Thomas the Tank Engine Wooden Railway Grow With Me Island of Sodor Play Table? Sweet!
RE: he  
Chris in Philly : 2/15/2017 10:54 pm : link
In comment 13362406 area junc said:
Quote:
wants to play here


Any word from his camp?
RE: RE: he  
adamg : 2/15/2017 10:56 pm : link
In comment 13362442 B in ALB said:
Quote:
In comment 13362406 area junc said:


Quote:


wants to play here



He coming as part of an Anthony Davis package deal for a Thomas the Tank Engine Wooden Railway Grow With Me Island of Sodor Play Table? Sweet!


Holy shit. That's an actual thing.
Damn straight it's a real thing  
B in ALB : 2/15/2017 11:05 pm : link
But don't be bringin that bootleg Walmart or low rent Jakks Pacific horseshit up in here.

I'll put my boot right thru those cheap fugazi trailer park rickety-ass glorified slabs of plywood with toothpicks for legs versions of the real deal Grow With Me Sets.

Imaginarium or KidKraft, ride or die muthafucker.
Fuck it... bring him in  
DennyInDenville : 2/15/2017 11:07 pm : link
He would be a massive upgrade is he's close to what he was

Allin
RE: He has always been overated  
DennyInDenville : 2/15/2017 11:08 pm : link
In comment 13362395 Dry Lightning said:
Quote:
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.

Wut
RE: He has always been overated  
arcarsenal : 2/15/2017 11:12 pm : link
In comment 13362395 Dry Lightning said:
Quote:
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.


Some of the things you read around here.......
Interesting moves?  
The_Boss : 2/15/2017 11:18 pm : link
You couldn't telegraph their activity this week any more if you tried.
RE: RE: He has always been overated  
Vin R : 2/15/2017 11:20 pm : link
In comment 13362476 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 13362395 Dry Lightning said:


Quote:


He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.



Some of the things you read around here.......


Lol madness
Wow. Is he for real? Or is he blowing smoke?  
est1986 : 2/15/2017 11:25 pm : link
Cut Thomas. Cut Vereen. Extend Pugh. Retain JPP. Sign AP. Sign Calais Campbell. Draft Njoku and a OL & WR, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd round. Do it Jerry!
As mentioned above a 2yr deal @ 5M per  
montanagiant : 2/15/2017 11:30 pm : link
And our running game gets a lot better for a real decent price. Injuries a worry though
He is a Scum Bag  
Bluesbreaker : 2/15/2017 11:39 pm : link
I don't even know why anyone would entertain this
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:28 pm : link : reply
If BBI is a fair cross section of Giants fans, the fanbase about turned on the team over a wife-beating kicker, and we think they're going to bring in an old, used up kid-beating RB?
I don't care what he has left don't want him don't need him
We dont need that has been...  
Howyadoin : 2/15/2017 11:53 pm : link
we have PAUL PERKINS
I'd take him  
Giantfootball025 : 2/15/2017 11:55 pm : link
on the cheap. Can't be any worse then watching Jennings last year. I've seen enough of Vareen. His ball security is terrible and Rainey.......I won't even go there. The Giants need to draft another RB somewhere in this draft I think there is value to be had 3rd or 4th round. A RB stable of Perkins, Peterson, and someone like Foreman/Clement/Connor.
a stable of those backs  
Giantfootball025 : 2/15/2017 11:56 pm : link
would be nice.****
we need a tw o headed monster like  
spike : 2/16/2017 1:23 am : link
Devonta and Coleman in ATL
RE: Wow. Is he for real? Or is he blowing smoke?  
Toth029 : 2/16/2017 3:23 am : link
In comment 13362487 est1986 said:
Quote:
Cut Thomas. Cut Vereen. Extend Pugh. Retain JPP. Sign AP. Sign Calais Campbell. Draft Njoku and a OL & WR, 1st, 2nd, & 3rd round. Do it Jerry!

Re-sign JPP and sign Campbell? Ain't happening.

I would draft a HB in the first four rounds, restructure Vereen if need be, and use Perkins as the starter. Fix the OL.
No to  
Photoguy : 2/16/2017 7:21 am : link
Peterson. Just no.
Include me with those who say...  
Milton : 2/16/2017 7:30 am : link
They want nothing to do with a man who tortures children. We're not talking about Frank Costanza smacking George on the side of the head with his open palm, Peterson is a man who took a switch to his child's testicles. And what was his excuse? He hardly sees the kid, so he felt the need to teach him discipline on the rare times he does see him. So when he's not the dad who abandoned his kids, he's the dad who beats them.
Might as well get that Mixon asshole while we're at it  
jcn56 : 2/16/2017 7:40 am : link
if we ever play a team full of women and children we'll be all set at RB.
RE: He has always been overated  
Beezer : 2/16/2017 7:53 am : link
In comment 13362395 Dry Lightning said:
Quote:
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.


Post of the off-season, right there, folks.
Paul Perkins > Adrian Peterson  
nyjuggernaut2 : 2/16/2017 8:04 am : link
at this point of their careers.
RE: 32 y/o , heavy mileage  
AcidTest : 2/16/2017 8:19 am : link
In comment 13362400 CaptSehorn said:
Quote:
With a child abuse strike. Not happening here


Agreed. Nor should it. No way.
Warning  
NNJ Tom : 2/16/2017 8:25 am : link
Classic BBI Stupidity on this thread !!!

no thanks  
Victor in CT : 2/16/2017 8:31 am : link
....
This thread needs to be saved if AP becomes a Giant  
Vin R : 2/16/2017 8:34 am : link
.
RE: overrated?  
Gussi41 : 2/16/2017 8:45 am : link
In comment 13362411 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
wtf


LMAO!!! You caught that too huh?!?!?
RE: This thread needs to be saved if AP becomes a Giant  
Gussi41 : 2/16/2017 8:46 am : link
In comment 13362613 Vin R said:
Quote:
.


Yes..
My feelings won't change...  
Dunedin81 : 2/16/2017 8:55 am : link
Good on him that he got a second chance, I don't have to embrace him no matter what team he plays for.
I don't have to embrace him even if he's on the Giants  
pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 9:01 am : link
but if he's cheap (doubt it) and still has gas in the tank I'd consider him.

I think he'll get overpaid somewhere once he's let go in MIN.

I really doubt that the contract $$$ would line up with what Reese  
Heisenberg : 2/16/2017 9:11 am : link
would want to spend. I mean, how much more than Jennings would he want and would the Giants be willing to give him?

Throwing big money at aging RBs really hardly ever works.
Is this a smoke-fire  
Pete in MD : 2/16/2017 10:09 am : link
situation or is AP lobbying for the job he wants? To him it must look like a perfect fit. Big stage, vet QB, playoff team that just cut their starting RB, etc.
RE: I really doubt that the contract $$$ would line up with what Reese  
Jim in Tampa : 2/16/2017 10:31 am : link
In comment 13362658 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
would want to spend. I mean, how much more than Jennings would he want and would the Giants be willing to give him?

Throwing big money at aging RBs really hardly ever works.


If the Vikes dump AP we may be surprised that his options (and thus his salary) would be limited due to his off-field issues and the fact that he's coming off an injury and 32 years old.

Giants might be able to get him cheap.
Washed  
giantsfan44ab : 2/16/2017 10:37 am : link
Up.
A 32 year old, oft injured RB?  
lawguy9801 : 2/16/2017 10:56 am : link
Not for any kind of big $$.
I will take 53 scumbags,  
Carl in CT : 2/16/2017 12:24 pm : link
Convicts, criminals etc as long as a World Championship comes with it.
RE: I will take 53 scumbags,  
UConn4523 : 2/16/2017 12:31 pm : link
In comment 13362974 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Convicts, criminals etc as long as a World Championship comes with it.


I find that pretty sad.
RE: I will take 53 scumbags,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/16/2017 1:13 pm : link
In comment 13362974 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Convicts, criminals etc as long as a World Championship comes with it.


I'd expect this from an eagle fan who's never won anything, not someone who just watched two inside 10 years.
The Giants  
27 : 2/16/2017 3:31 pm : link
wouldn't even look in the direction of a guy like AP. It's a shame that news outlets are picking up his desperate comments and mentioning the Giants, making it a headline. He should be fined for making comments about us (and other teams) last month as well. Teams can't do it, players under contract shouldn't be able to either.
RE: My feelings won't change...  
Milton : 2/16/2017 5:04 pm : link
In comment 13362634 Dunedin81 said:
Quote:
Good on him that he got a second chance.
He never lost his first chance. His child was whipped on his bare ass and testicles with a switch and he was slapped on the wrist as punishment for it. But, hey, if you're a dad who never sees your children, it's important to make a lasting impression when you do see them.
Yes  
bleublanket : 12:01 am : link
and Yes
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support