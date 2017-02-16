Branden Albert? Thoughts? DanMetroMan : 2/16/2017 11:27 am Mike Garafolo & #8207;@MikeGarafolo 16s16 seconds ago

Dolphins will be releasing LT Branden Albert today, source says. It's Tunsil time there. Adds an intriguing option to the tackle market.

SB Nation on Clady Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2017 11:31 am :



Before injuries derailed his career, Clady was one of the NFL’s premiere offensive linemen. The tackle is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time-All Pro, with two first team All-Pro designations. Clady also earned himself a ring in Denver, winning Super Bowl 50, though the tackle was placed on injured reserve well before training camp, with issues stemming from a previous ACL injury.



It’s possible the Jets bring Clady back, or another team — perhaps a Super Bowl hopeful missing a piece or two on the offensive line — makes a play for the veteran tackle, but none will likely offer him anywhere near the $10 million he was set to earn this season. Clady isn’t the athlete he once was earlier in his career, but he’s still a solid veteran presence who can hold his own at the left tackle position. In a league where offensive line play seems to be worsening by the year, that’s worth something.







Kratch on Albert possibility Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2017 11:34 am :



Dolphins LT Branden Albert (free agent?)



Laremy Tunsil's emergence makes Albert expendable in Miami, and it's hard to see how the Dolphins would pass up the chance to save $16.8 million in cap space over the next two years ($7.2 million in 2017) by cutting him. Injuries are a major concern. Albert hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2011; he's missed 20 games over the last five years. He turns 33 in November.







Branden Albert, OT for the Miami Dolphins Vegas Steve : 2/16/2017 11:55 am : link Is a 2 time pro bowler



No question his injury history is a factor and will help keep the price down, but his play on the field speaks for itself.



If JR doesn't overpay for a guy for has not all 16 games in at least 3-4 years. I would definitely kick the tires.



The LT market is getting more competitive each day to hold the price down.



RE: Whitworth is still the best option Klaatu : 2/16/2017 11:59 am :

Agreed. In comment 13362896 Brown Recluse said:Agreed.

Almost as bad a Clandy Vegas Steve : 2/16/2017 11:59 am : link I didn't see your post BB56



5 years... That's something to consider.

I AcidTest : 2/16/2017 12:01 pm : link still prefer Whitworth, but Albert would be cheaper. I'm interested.

Maybe Clady or Albert BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/16/2017 12:01 pm : link could be signed to play swing tackle. Andrews was brought in a few years ago and did the same, and ended up playing quite a bit.

Still think we should have drafted Tunsil. GiantFilthy : 2/16/2017 12:04 pm : link .

RE: Still think we should have drafted Tunsil. Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2017 12:07 pm :

or expend a 7th on La'el Collins..At worst we'd have wasted a 7th. BFD

Reese AcidTest : 2/16/2017 12:20 pm : link was never going to draft Tunsil, and I don't blame him. Not after Will Hill.

RE: Almost as bad a Clandy giantsfan44ab : 2/16/2017 12:22 pm :

5 years... That's something to consider.



Not as bad as Clady though. I'd take Albert over clady for sure.



Not sure what people are expecting. Sure I'd prefer whitworth but there's been no indication over the last like 11 years he's hell bent on leaving cincy.



If the Giants want to bring an LT from outside its more likely to be a clady or an Albert rather than a whitworth.



Otherwise you're looks at either keeping flowers at LT or some crazy change up like bringing in Wagner to play RT, move Pugh to LT and move flowers to RG. What seems most likely?

he wasn't going to draft La'el either JonC : 2/16/2017 12:23 pm : link not with the shit that broke that week.



Jon, there is a huge difference between passing Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2017 12:27 pm : link on Tunsil with the first round pick and a throwaway 7th..None of the reports indicated that he was seriously under suspicion..What's the worst that could have happened? The reports proved true and he was cut, thereby losing out on a rather meaningless 7th rounder..I believed then as I do now, that we fucked up big time by not chancing a 7th

Teams were reportedly warned by the NFL JonC : 2/16/2017 12:30 pm : link to not draft him, and remember the league will have more info than the media might share, especially at that stage where it was hitting the wire as draft weekend touched down.



In other words JonC : 2/16/2017 12:31 pm : link it still appears from here there was more going on behind the scenes than the public was aware of.

possibly, Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2017 12:33 pm : link but this is 2 years later and nada. Someting, anything of import, would have, at the very least, leaked by now. At least in today's social media world, imv

In the end JonC : 2/16/2017 12:35 pm : link NYG wasn't the only team that punched out, and he wasn't the prospect many of his fans believed he was.



Albert Brandon Walsh : 2/16/2017 12:47 pm : link at this point in his career would be better suited at guard, would play better to hide his deficiencies as an aging/injured veteran and probably pro long his career.



The problem is with the lack of good tackle options out there both in FA and the draft, he will get paid to play tackle.

RE: he wasn't going to draft La'el either AcidTest : 2/16/2017 12:47 pm :

Agreed.

Kalil Marty866b : 2/16/2017 12:55 pm : link If the Giants deem him healthy he would be a huge upgrade over Flowers. Kalil hasn't been great but he's still young and we won't have to replace him next year. Whitworth,who knows when his skills will go the way of father time? That being said, we have to get someone,anyone, to replace Flowers at left tackle. If Flowers is good anywhere on the line I would be pleasantly surprised.

RE: RE: Kalil, if he's healthy JonC : 2/16/2017 1:05 pm :

or Whitworth.





Is that your personal preference or the Giants?



Mine. Kalil has all the tools and is about to hit prime, given the body is ready to cooperate.

In comment 13363012 Jay on the Island said:Mine. Kalil has all the tools and is about to hit prime, given the body is ready to cooperate.

RE: RE: RE: Kalil, if he's healthy Big Blue '56 : 2/16/2017 1:08 pm :

or Whitworth.





Is that your personal preference or the Giants?







Mine. Kalil has all the tools and is about to hit prime, given the body is ready to cooperate.



Curious if the Giants have or would have serious interest in Kalil or simply the usual due diligence interest?

Have to believe Brandon Walsh : 2/16/2017 1:21 pm : link their list is as follows:



1. Whitworth

2. Okung/Kalil



They were very interested in Okung last year but only at right tackle, not because they didn't think he could play left tackle but thought they had the position set for the next decade with Flowers, we see how that worked out. Okung of course went to Denver where he could play left tackle. If/when he hits the market, have to think they re-visit him. He was relatively healthy last year, just played average.



Kalil has all the tools and age on his side. The question is how comfortable they are with his recovery. That story will be told on the offers/contract he gets from whoever he gets it from.



I would think if they don't land one of these three, it will be low-cost flyers or the draft where those players compete with Flowers.



The tackle situation is the second biggest question of the off-season behind JPP.

I should expand if its not one of those three Brandon Walsh : 2/16/2017 1:23 pm : link I don't think the Giants will be "kicking the tires" on Clady, Beachum, Albert unless they fall under one of the low-cost flyer options which the market will dictate. My guess is they all will see better offers due to the lack of supply and talent at the position overall in the NFL

Last but not least- Joe Staley Brandon Walsh : 2/16/2017 1:31 pm : link I have to wonder if Joe Staley can be had for a third rounder (I don't think NYG would give up anything higher and that may be pushing given how they value their draft picks)



The 49ers have a new regime with unprecedented six year contracts so they have the time on their side to re-build that thing.



Staley is 32, still playing at an elite level, only making 8 million per year and locked up at the number for three years. NYG also liked him pre-draft. He would make a ton of sense if the trade demands aren't higher than a third and a maybe a conditional late pick.





RE: RE: Still think we should have drafted Tunsil. Sonic Youth : 2/16/2017 1:37 pm :

.







or expend a 7th on La'el Collins..At worst we'd have wasted a 7th. BFD

Agree about Collins. Not sure about Tunsil - definitely wouldn't have been upset, but rolling 3 deep with great CBs is a huge part of our offense

Reese WillVAB : 2/16/2017 1:39 pm : link Has made a concerted effort recently to stay away from injured players. I doubt he would invest limited cap dollars on guys with a track record of missing games.



I don't see any of these guys signing here unless it's on the cheap.

Kalil AcidTest : 2/16/2017 2:43 pm : link reminds me of the old line from Indiana Jones that "it's not the age, it's the mileage." Of course, that is probably true for many NFL players.

If I'm Reese..... Reb8thVA : 2/16/2017 3:08 pm : link I try to bring in as many OL as I can to create competition because one thing is for sure we don't suffer from an abundance of OL talent. If Albert can still play and there is a reasonable price you consider it.



Bring in Albert as competition for Flowers at LT. Sign Wagner to play RT. Might be a cheaper option and a contingency if Whitworth resigns with the Bengals.

RE: If I'm Reese..... jcn56 : 2/16/2017 3:30 pm :

I try to bring in as many OL as I can to create competition because one thing is for sure we don't suffer from an abundance of OL talent. If Albert can still play and there is a reasonable price you consider it.



Bring in Albert as competition for Flowers at LT. Sign Wagner to play RT. Might be a cheaper option and a contingency if Whitworth resigns with the Bengals.



Sure, let's sign everyone and let 'em have at it. Not like roster spots are limited or there's a salary cap...

RE: RE: If I'm Reese..... Reb8thVA : 2/16/2017 3:45 pm :

I try to bring in as many OL as I can to create competition because one thing is for sure we don't suffer from an abundance of OL talent. If Albert can still play and there is a reasonable price you consider it.



Bring in Albert as competition for Flowers at LT. Sign Wagner to play RT. Might be a cheaper option and a contingency if Whitworth resigns with the Bengals.







Sure, let's sign everyone and let 'em have at it. Not like roster spots are limited or there's a salary cap...



Don't be stupid. There is a dearth of talent on the OL and we would be better off with more competition. Reese signed a bunch of Flotsam and Jetsam for the OL last in the off season and look where we ended up.

No, stupid is implying you're going to get a bunch of vets to come jcn56 : 2/16/2017 3:48 pm : link in and openly compete for a limited number of spots when there's interest in them from other teams. And that's before you get into the cost implications - if you don't give them any guaranteed money, why are they signing with you? And if you do, and you decide not to retain them - you're flushing that money down the toilet.



Competition is ideal - but it has to be practical.



As for what Reese signed last season - what was your proposal for him to do differently?

Albert may not be cut according to Miami Herald gidiefor : Mod : 2/16/2017 5:25 pm :

RE: Albert may not be cut according to Miami Herald jlukes : 2/16/2017 5:27 pm :

Miami thinks they may be able to trade him to get something in return, prior to having to cut him

"Sudden and significant interest from at least one team" shyster : 2/16/2017 6:14 pm :



Thought that tidbit worth the quote.





Per a league source with knowledge of the issue, it seems there is sudden and significant interest from at least one and perhaps other teams in acquiring Albert. And that being the case, the Dolphins are apparently going to pause and assess the possibilities." Thought that tidbit worth the quote. Miami herald

Albert has averaged 11.5 games played mrvax : 2/16/2017 6:28 pm : link over the last 5 years. If you can agree to move Pugh to LT for a few games each year (which messes up 2 Oline positions) the Albert has to be considered. I don't think Whitworth will be leaving Cincy.



Where to put Flowers is a secondary consideration after upgrading the left tackle slot, IMO. The LT upgrade is the most important area of concern on the Oline. Eli should have a full 3 seconds average to throw a pass. At 2.5 seconds, the receivers are rushed through a route and Eli must throw very quickly or get hammered.



Shore up our LT slot for a year or 2 and then think about RT, then RG. I would keep Albert's agent on speed dial just in case...









why would a team trade for him SHO'NUFF : 2/16/2017 10:34 pm : link if he's about to be cut? I'd take my chances.

It seems ryanmkeane : 11:14 am : link every year there are oft injured veterans available at tackle..probably because they are oft injured and old. It's nice to think some of these guys can be healthy, but in all likelihood they just can't.



I'd be happy with 2 out of the 3 things happening:



Sign Whitworth

Sign Zeitler

Draft OL in either rounds 1 or 2

Albert seems to be on the decline Beer Man : 11:36 am : link He was ranked 65 out of 78 OTs for 2016

I'd hope they would look at him Patrick77 : 11:46 am : link Even if it were for him to play RT or guard. The guy converted to LT when he was drafted. If he was priced right he would help, even if he only played 11 games he would be an upgrade in those games over Flowers, Hart, Newhouse, or Jerry.

Update Toth029 : 12:40 pm : @MikeGarafolo 22m22 minutes ago

On Branden Albert, Jaguars and Dolphins have talked trade, as @ArmandoSalguero says. Source says Jax is the "primary destination."

RE: Update jcn56 : 12:43 pm :

@MikeGarafolo 22m22 minutes ago

On Branden Albert, Jaguars and Dolphins have talked trade, as @ArmandoSalguero says. Source says Jax is the "primary destination."



I wouldn't be happy with this if I was a Jags fan - oft injured expensive player that was on the verge of being cut, and you send a draft pick to get him?



Unless it's for a late round pick that's a bad idea.

supposedly its over he went back to the Dolphins already idiotsavant : 1:05 pm : link .