DRC's name mentioned in trade RUMOR Danny Kanell : 2/16/2017 4:01 pm



Quote: Miami Herald beat writer Adam Beasley says the Dolphins are looking into trading for a big name CB. A source close to the situation said that DRC's name has been discussed as a possible option. I emphasize rumor before I get killed. Just thought it was interesting. Saw it on Facebook, no link...

I think we'd have $4 mil in dead money... Dunedin81 : 2/16/2017 4:03 pm : link if we pulled the trigger.

Well that is interesting. bceagle05 : 2/16/2017 4:03 pm : link Certainly a lot of smoke surrounding a DRC trade these past couple of years.

Just like the AP interest EddieNYG : 2/16/2017 4:04 pm : link Just because Peterson wants to come to the Giants, doesn't mean the Giants want Peterson.



Just because the Dolphins want to trade for DRC, doesn't mean the Giants want to trade DRC to the Dolphins.

That makes it sound as if the Dolphins have said j_rud : 2/16/2017 4:04 pm : link "what about DRC?" behind closed doors. As in the Giants themselves have had no discussions. I imagine they'd listen to offers but it would have to be a deal too good to pass up. Trading him makes little sense.

RE: DRC for Landry :) giants#1 : 2/16/2017 4:05 pm : link

Love Landry, but he's primarily a slot guy.



DRC for Tunsil! In comment 13363366 jlukes said:Love Landry, but he's primarily a slot guy.DRC for Tunsil!

RE: That makes it sound as if the Dolphins have said Danny Kanell : 2/16/2017 4:06 pm : link

You're most likely right. You'd have to think we'd have to be blown away considering his deal is pretty team friendly and he's still a big part of the team. In comment 13363378 j_rud said:You're most likely right. You'd have to think we'd have to be blown away considering his deal is pretty team friendly and he's still a big part of the team.

What do we get in this BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/16/2017 4:11 pm : link RUMOR

DRC Marty866b : 2/16/2017 4:11 pm : link Giants would be nuts to trade him. Probably still the best corner we have.

As much as I want to keep DRC Matt in SGS : 2/16/2017 4:14 pm : link from an asset management standpoint, let's face the reality that the Giants are looking at DRC coming off a great year, was relatively healthy and will turn 31 in April. As a player who relies on speed, you are starting to get into a danger zone with him. Going into the season there was some concern around concussions with him. With the exception of a stiff back, everything worked out extremely well for DRC.



So for the Giants, you are looking at DRC with a trade value that it at its highest possible point considering his age/salary. In the big picture, the proper play here, is probably to trade him for different need and makes the team better. I'm sure the Giants have a valuation on what his worth is, and if a team doesn't meet or go over that barrier, you keep him.

RE: DRC Old Dirty Beckham : 2/16/2017 4:14 pm : link

How could you say they'd be nuts without knowing the price tag? You wouldnt trade an aging, expensive corner with maybe 2 years left for a 2nd rd pick? I would. In comment 13363397 Marty866b said:How could you say they'd be nuts without knowing the price tag? You wouldnt trade an aging, expensive corner with maybe 2 years left for a 2nd rd pick? I would.

Sounds like an unknown beat writer mfsd : 2/16/2017 4:15 pm : link trying to score some extra web hits during the dead time of the offseason

RE: I think we'd have $4 mil in dead money... est1986 : 2/16/2017 4:18 pm : link

Ok. But we would free up 5 million right now as well. In comment 13363370 Dunedin81 said:Ok. But we would free up 5 million right now as well.

If we trade DRC we weaken the best part of the team Go Terps : 2/16/2017 4:18 pm : link That will trickle down to the rest of the defense, where the only other elite player is Harrison.



The secondary covered for a lot of ills last season. I'd rather see reinvestment in that area. Sign Logan Ryan and we go into 2017 with 4 strong CBs, and we go into 2018 with 3 after DRC leaves.





RE: If we trade DRC we weaken the best part of the team Old Dirty Beckham : 2/16/2017 4:19 pm : link

How could you say that without knowing who they sign/draft to replace him? In comment 13363408 Go Terps said:How could you say that without knowing who they sign/draft to replace him?

This shit about DRC mrvax : 2/16/2017 4:19 pm : link since last year annoys the piss out of me. Why? I love the game he plays. He's had his very best football while playing for the Giants.



He SHUT DOWN Green Bay's slot receivers in the playoffs. As soon as DRC went out, the Packers ate right thru the Gmen's vaunted defense and blew the game wide open.



I'd pay him another $3M per year to keep him if he can maintain this level of play.

Big boo-boo to let him go.



FWIW pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 4:20 pm : link and maybe not deserving of its own thread I've read Miami is majorly pissed off at the Giants, even close to filing league office complaint pissed off.



They believe, and I got this from sources I trust, that the Giants tampered with Olivier Vernon a year plus before he hit free agency, they have coveted him so long.



not related to the DRC rumor other than if the Dolphins could find any way to "stick it" to the Giants they might and maybe leaking untrue rumors is an easy way to cause strife.

DRC for Albert could have been tossed out there JonC : 2/16/2017 4:20 pm : link .

RE: RE: If we trade DRC we weaken the best part of the team Go Terps : 2/16/2017 4:21 pm : link

Other than Ryan who is out there of comparable quality?



DRC isn't costing us much right now, and we know he comes off the books after this year. He will be motivated to play for a new contract. That's a good place to be. In comment 13363411 Old Dirty Beckham said:Other than Ryan who is out there of comparable quality?DRC isn't costing us much right now, and we know he comes off the books after this year. He will be motivated to play for a new contract. That's a good place to be.

RE: This shit about DRC Old Dirty Beckham : 2/16/2017 4:21 pm : link

DRC went out on either the 2nd or third possession of that game. Let's cut the shit about how the game changed when he went out.



The game changed after we scored to make it 14-13. After that the defense couldnt stop a nose bleed but that was toward the end of the third quarter. In comment 13363412 mrvax said:DRC went out on either the 2nd or third possession of that game. Let's cut the shit about how the game changed when he went out.The game changed after we scored to make it 14-13. After that the defense couldnt stop a nose bleed but that was toward the end of the third quarter.

RE: RE: RE: If we trade DRC we weaken the best part of the team Old Dirty Beckham : 2/16/2017 4:22 pm : link

No he doesnt. He has two years left on his deal. In comment 13363418 Go Terps said:No he doesnt. He has two years left on his deal.

RE: I think we'd have $4 mil in dead money... AcidTest : 2/16/2017 4:22 pm : link

That plus the fact that he's a very good player would mean the compensation would have to be high. In comment 13363370 Dunedin81 said:That plus the fact that he's a very good player would mean the compensation would have to be high.

RE: DRC for Albert could have been tossed out there Brown Recluse : 2/16/2017 4:24 pm : link

That would have pissed me off. Glad it didnt happen. In comment 13363416 JonC said:That would have pissed me off. Glad it didnt happen.

RE: DRC for Albert could have been tossed out there AcidTest : 2/16/2017 4:25 pm : link

That would be horrible for us. In comment 13363416 JonC said:That would be horrible for us.

this is what Adam Beasley said on his twitter about an hour ago SamdaGiantsFan : 2/16/2017 4:25 pm : link Quote: Finally: The word is the Dolphins are again thinking trade as a way to land a big-name corner. Stay tuned.



no mention of DRC but maybe he postulated DRC through other media channels ...

- ( no mention of DRC but maybe he postulated DRC through other media channels ... Link - ( New Window

Trading an aging DRC while his trade value is still fairly high ... Beer Man : 2/16/2017 4:26 pm : link Would be a very Belichickesque like move.

RE: If we trade DRC we weaken the best part of the team est1986 : 2/16/2017 4:26 pm : link

Could be just the opposite... BPA at 23 can easily be a CB In comment 13363408 Go Terps said:Could be just the opposite... BPA at 23 can easily be a CB

RE: Trading an aging DRC while his trade value is still fairly high ... Brown Recluse : 2/16/2017 4:27 pm : link

Quote: Would be a very Belichickesque like move.



Only if they find a suitable replacement. That is ultimately what makes Belichickesque moves so Belichickesque. In comment 13363426 Beer Man said:Only if they find a suitable replacement. That is ultimately what makes Belichickesque moves so Belichickesque.

ODB Go Terps : 2/16/2017 4:27 pm : link My mistake, but the logic still applies. Based on this site his salary is $6.5 million. That's not bad given what we got out of him in 2016.



Why would we move him? He's playing well NOW, and is an integral part of the best unit on the team.

Take the Dolphins 1st rounder beatrixkiddo : 2/16/2017 4:31 pm : link Otherwise, not worth it.

Tremendous value at CB bigbluehoya : 2/16/2017 4:32 pm : link Well into the second round this year.



I like DRC, so very hard to have any reaction to this without knowing the return.

Go Terps Old Dirty Beckham : 2/16/2017 4:33 pm : link I'm not inclined to shop him but if a team is willing to give us a 2nd rd pick for him I think you have to bite.



It opens up 5 million and it turns one of our older players into a younger cost controlled player.



That being said I'm a big DRC fan but from an asset management view would you be happy if we traded a 2nd rd pick for DRC? I wouldnt.

DRC is on a great deal, but the reality is that Keith : 2/16/2017 4:36 pm : link he isn't long for this team and the Giants believe that we have a legit starter in Eli Apple. There's little chance that DRC is on the Giants after this season. So if someone makes a great offer, you take it. You will probably end up downgrading the 3rd CB position, but you'd save money and add a good asset moving forward.

RE: Go Terps Stan in LA : 2/16/2017 4:37 pm : link

And flip that 2nd rd. pick for Joe Thomas. In comment 13363439 Old Dirty Beckham said:And flip that 2nd rd. pick for Joe Thomas.

RE: DRC is on a great deal, but the reality is that JonC : 2/16/2017 4:40 pm : link

Correct, and they've got a very good job drafting CBs.

In comment 13363440 Keith said:Correct, and they've got a very good job drafting CBs.

Mentally, corner is one of the easiest positions on the field. robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2017 4:40 pm : link Physically, corners take time to develop. If you think a rookie is coming in and giving us anything near what DRC has given us you will be extremely disappointed. And for those that will bring up Apple, he did not come close to playing at DRC's level last year. The future is bright for him but he is still developing. I am all for drafting a corner this year but not at the expense of DRC.

RE: RE: DRC is on a great deal, but the reality is that Keith : 2/16/2017 4:41 pm : link

Agreed and to be honest, they've done a great job evaluating CB's in general. In comment 13363444 JonC said:Agreed and to be honest, they've done a great job evaluating CB's in general.

RE: Mentally, corner is one of the easiest positions on the field. Keith : 2/16/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: Physically, corners take time to develop. If you think a rookie is coming in and giving us anything near what DRC has given us you will be extremely disappointed. And for those that will bring up Apple, he did not come close to playing at DRC's level last year. The future is bright for him but he is still developing. I am all for drafting a corner this year but not at the expense of DRC.



I believe that the Giants believe that Apple will be manning the position this year and they trust that he will be ready. Jackrabbit and Apple should be our #1 and #2 position. Understanding that DRC would prob be the leagues best CB3 and he's great insurance for Apple, if you have a chance to get a 2nd round draft pick for a guy that will probably be on the team for 1 more season, you take it. I'd like them to sign a vet corner to fill that role as opposed to drafting one personally. In comment 13363445 robbieballs2003 said:I believe that the Giants believe that Apple will be manning the position this year and they trust that he will be ready. Jackrabbit and Apple should be our #1 and #2 position. Understanding that DRC would prob be the leagues best CB3 and he's great insurance for Apple, if you have a chance to get a 2nd round draft pick for a guy that will probably be on the team for 1 more season, you take it. I'd like them to sign a vet corner to fill that role as opposed to drafting one personally.

ODB Go Terps : 2/16/2017 4:47 pm : link I don't believe in weakening a strength; certainly not to gain $5 million in cap room and get a non-premium draft pick. I'd rather go the other way and invest in a CB in addition to retaining DRC. The money is there and then some if we don't retain JPP, a player of less importance than DRC (as brutally illustrated in Green Bay) and twice the cost.





RE: RE: Trading an aging DRC while his trade value is still fairly high ... Go Terps : 2/16/2017 4:48 pm : link

This



Only if DRC were demanding a raise, which to my knowledge he isn't. In comment 13363449 Jints in Carolina said:Only if DRC were demanding a raise, which to my knowledge he isn't.

When you have all the money pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 4:49 pm : link tied up with Jenkins the Giants have and the 1st round pick investment in Apple trading DRC only makes any sense if the Giants have a 3rd CB who can replace him effectively in the slot.



Several people mentioned trading DRC would be Belichickian, but it wouldn't be if he didn't have a CB who could replace DRC.



Did any of you watch the GB game? As soon as DRC left the field, the Packers picked on Wade, Sensabaugh, and Hall.



Was that a surprise?



So, no Belichick wouldn't trade DRC unless he had a quality replacement.



And look where Belichick's DB's came from.

Malcolm Butler: UDFA

Logan Ryan who is a UFA now 3rd round

Eric Rowe; trade with PHI (4th round pick)

Justin Coleman (bounced around then signed off the SEA PS)

Cyrus Jones (2nd round pick)



not a ton of investment there, more coaching and development than investment.



But just to demonstrate their versatility the Patriots show they can fill holes with UFA's and trades.



They signed Revis as well as Browner.



I don't see trading DRC as a Belichickian move, I see it as a bad move until I see who the Giants replace him with.





Can we get off Belichick's dick? robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2017 4:52 pm : link They get away with their model because they have great coaching and win. They get good players to take discounts. The only other team in sports that does that to my knowledge is the Spurs. Cleveland and SF had a shit load of cap space and couldn't buy free agents last year. Sometimes money isn't enough. When we start turning Donnel, Flowers, Hart, Tye, Vereen, Jerry, Newhouse, Bromley, etc. into legitimate NFL starters then we can start talking about handling business like Belichick. Only then can we start swinging our dicks around. Until then, lets live in reality.

Instead of talking about who replaces DRC, Go Terps : 2/16/2017 4:53 pm : link why aren't we talking about who replaces Wade?

RE: Instead of talking about who replaces DRC, pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 4:56 pm : link

Quote: why aren't we talking about who replaces Wade?



Is Wade the 4th CB? If so, it's a lot less important than who replaces DRC, the 3rd CB. In comment 13363460 Go Terps said:Is Wade the 4th CB? If so, it's a lot less important than who replaces DRC, the 3rd CB.

RE: Can we get off Belichick's dick? pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: They get away with their model because they have great coaching and win. They get good players to take discounts. The only other team in sports that does that to my knowledge is the Spurs. Cleveland and SF had a shit load of cap space and couldn't buy free agents last year. Sometimes money isn't enough. When we start turning Donnel, Flowers, Hart, Tye, Vereen, Jerry, Newhouse, Bromley, etc. into legitimate NFL starters then we can start talking about handling business like Belichick. Only then can we start swinging our dicks around. Until then, lets live in reality.



So no one can say a transaction is similar to one Belichick would make?



got it. In comment 13363458 robbieballs2003 said:So no one can say a transaction is similar to one Belichick would make?got it.

RE: Mentally, corner is one of the easiest positions on the field. Beer Man : 2/16/2017 4:58 pm : link

Quote: Physically, corners take time to develop. If you think a rookie is coming in and giving us anything near what DRC has given us you will be extremely disappointed. And for those that will bring up Apple, he did not come close to playing at DRC's level last year. The future is bright for him but he is still developing. I am all for drafting a corner this year but not at the expense of DRC. Unless your name is Frank Walker. Just sayin (;> In comment 13363445 robbieballs2003 said:Unless your name is Frank Walker. Just sayin (;>

RE: ODB Old Dirty Beckham : 2/16/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: I don't believe in weakening a strength; certainly not to gain $5 million in cap room and get a non-premium draft pick. I'd rather go the other way and invest in a CB in addition to retaining DRC. The money is there and then some if we don't retain JPP, a player of less importance than DRC (as brutally illustrated in Green Bay) and twice the cost.





Fair enough. I do think a 2nd rd pick is a premium asset but hard to argue with his logic. In comment 13363450 Go Terps said:Fair enough. I do think a 2nd rd pick is a premium asset but hard to argue with his logic.

Not a fan of this rumor The_Boss : 2/16/2017 5:03 pm : link Hopefully there is zero substance here. Why weaken a strength?

RE: When you have all the money Old Dirty Beckham : 2/16/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: tied up with Jenkins the Giants have and the 1st round pick investment in Apple trading DRC only makes any sense if the Giants have a 3rd CB who can replace him effectively in the slot.



Several people mentioned trading DRC would be Belichickian, but it wouldn't be if he didn't have a CB who could replace DRC.



Did any of you watch the GB game? As soon as DRC left the field, the Packers picked on Wade, Sensabaugh, and Hall.







DRC left the game in the first quarter people. The Giants defense held their own until late in the third quarter. The game got out of hand as the defense wore down and 12 got hot. This idea that ONCE drc went out is bullshit. In comment 13363456 pjcas18 said:DRC left the game in the first quarter people. The Giants defense held their own until late in the third quarter. The game got out of hand as the defense wore down and 12 got hot. This idea that ONCE drc went out is bullshit.

RE: RE: When you have all the money pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 5:11 pm : link

Fair enough, maybe not once he left the game, because the pass rush was still effective in the first half, but make no mistake about it, zero debate, Rodgers was targeting Wade, Sensabaugh, and Hall. Apple gave up some plays too, he's not immune from blame, but Wade, Sensabaugh, and Hall were easily exploited.



Look at the Saints game in 2015 too, DRC comes out for one play, what happens on that play, TD to Cooks with Wade covering.



It's easy for opposing QB's to target a specific CB and when DRC was out the targets went at his replacement.



If it makes you feel better I'll add that the pass rush helped keep Rodgers from exploiting it until the 3rd quarter. In comment 13363478 Old Dirty Beckham said:Fair enough, maybe not once he left the game, because the pass rush was still effective in the first half, but make no mistake about it, zero debate, Rodgers was targeting Wade, Sensabaugh, and Hall. Apple gave up some plays too, he's not immune from blame, but Wade, Sensabaugh, and Hall were easily exploited.Look at the Saints game in 2015 too, DRC comes out for one play, what happens on that play, TD to Cooks with Wade covering.It's easy for opposing QB's to target a specific CB and when DRC was out the targets went at his replacement.If it makes you feel better I'll add that the pass rush helped keep Rodgers from exploiting it until the 3rd quarter.

RE: Instead of talking about who replaces DRC, rasbutant : 2/16/2017 5:14 pm : link

Quote: why aren't we talking about who replaces Wade?



A draft pick. Hopefully this draft is stacked with CB's would love to pick one up. Hopefully all holes (LT, G, TE, DE, DT) are filled before the draft.



I want WR, RB, CB holes filled by draft picks.

Also TE and DE if the right player is there. In comment 13363460 Go Terps said:A draft pick. Hopefully this draft is stacked with CB's would love to pick one up. Hopefully all holes (LT, G, TE, DE, DT) are filled before the draft.I want WR, RB, CB holes filled by draft picks.Also TE and DE if the right player is there.

It hurt the Giants to lose DRC against the Pack ... Beer Man : 2/16/2017 5:18 pm : link But the D ran out of gas because the Giants O didn't give them much time to recharge. DRC presence would not have changed that or the game outcome.

RE: RE: Can we get off Belichick's dick? robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2017 5:21 pm : link

Not what I am saying at all. What I am saying is that Bekichick shouldn't be the guy we compare every possible decision to. All I keep reading on here are things like Belichick would let JPP go. This move would be a move that Belichick would make. Belichick is not perfect with his moves. He isn't perfect with his trades, acquisitions, draft picks, etc. I think everybody and their mother would like to get discounts on players in FA but that almost never happens in sports. In comment 13363468 pjcas18 said:Not what I am saying at all. What I am saying is that Bekichick shouldn't be the guy we compare every possible decision to. All I keep reading on here are things like Belichick would let JPP go. This move would be a move that Belichick would make. Belichick is not perfect with his moves. He isn't perfect with his trades, acquisitions, draft picks, etc. I think everybody and their mother would like to get discounts on players in FA but that almost never happens in sports.

RE: It hurt the Giants to lose DRC against the Pack ... pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 5:30 pm : link

Quote: But the D ran out of gas because the Giants O didn't give them much time to recharge. DRC presence would not have changed that or the game outcome.



Impossible to say.



Maybe with DRC on the field the Packers don't connect on the Hail Mary.



People also conveniently forget it was a 14 - 13 game with 5+ minutes left in the 3rd.



The Giants D never stopped GB from scoring again the whole game.





Yes, the offense from that point was all 3 and outs or turnovers, but the defense couldn't stop them and it was all through the air even 3 3rd downs on what really turned out to be the game clinching drive, including a 3rd and 9 and a 3rd and 10 on that drive.



plenty of blame to go around and no one thing probably changes it, but losing DRC hurt the Giants IMO more than any one thing. In comment 13363508 Beer Man said:Impossible to say.Maybe with DRC on the field the Packers don't connect on the Hail Mary.People also conveniently forget it was a 14 - 13 game with 5+ minutes left in the 3rd.The Giants D never stopped GB from scoring again the whole game.Yes, the offense from that point was all 3 and outs or turnovers, but the defense couldn't stop them and it was all through the air even 3 3rd downs on what really turned out to be the game clinching drive, including a 3rd and 9 and a 3rd and 10 on that drive.plenty of blame to go around and no one thing probably changes it, but losing DRC hurt the Giants IMO more than any one thing.

Looks like the trade may involve Brandon Albert montanagiant : 2/16/2017 5:33 pm : link Quote: Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Albert has been told he’ll be cut, but as of the end of the day on Thursday he remains on the roster.



Per Salguero, “there is sudden and significant interest from at least one and perhaps other teams in acquiring Albert.”

- ( link - ( New Window

RE: Looks like the trade may involve Brandon Albert Danny Kanell : 2/16/2017 5:34 pm : link

Interesting. In comment 13363536 montanagiant said:Interesting.

What I don't get is why do a trade if montanagiant : 2/16/2017 5:34 pm : link They were about to release him?

RE: RE: RE: Can we get off Belichick's dick? pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 5:34 pm : link

he really only gets a discount on Brady IMO and I think that's the next Patriots scandal, TB12, not sure, but I don't think anyone else gives him a significant discount. He lost Welker because of $$.



McCourty reportedly took less to remain in NE, but Mara refuted that, said the offer was similar and McCourty said himself after receiving the Giants and Eagles offers, he went back to NE and said "here is what I need to stay" and the Patriots agreed.



I don't think they get a discount on anyone else.

In comment 13363511 robbieballs2003 said:he really only gets a discount on Brady IMO and I think that's the next Patriots scandal, TB12, not sure, but I don't think anyone else gives him a significant discount. He lost Welker because of $$.McCourty reportedly took less to remain in NE, but Mara refuted that, said the offer was similar and McCourty said himself after receiving the Giants and Eagles offers, he went back to NE and said "here is what I need to stay" and the Patriots agreed.I don't think they get a discount on anyone else.

RE: What I don't get is why do a trade if Danny Kanell : 2/16/2017 5:36 pm : link

It guarantees you the player. If he's a FA, you're competing against other teams. In comment 13363542 montanagiant said:It guarantees you the player. If he's a FA, you're competing against other teams.

RE: DRC is on a great deal, but the reality is that AcidTest : 2/16/2017 5:37 pm : link

Quote: he isn't long for this team and the Giants believe that we have a legit starter in Eli Apple. There's little chance that DRC is on the Giants after this season. So if someone makes a great offer, you take it. You will probably end up downgrading the 3rd CB position, but you'd save money and add a good asset moving forward.



Excellent analysis. But I'd still probably keep him because it's a passing league, and a third corner of his quality is so valuable. We also have nobody to replace him. A rookie won't meet his performance in the first year in all likelihood, and the team is build to win now. In comment 13363440 Keith said:Excellent analysis. But I'd still probably keep him because it's a passing league, and a third corner of his quality is so valuable. We also have nobody to replace him. A rookie won't meet his performance in the first year in all likelihood, and the team is build to win now.

pj robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2017 5:38 pm : link It is more than just Brady.

Why AcidTest : 2/16/2017 5:39 pm : link would we pay $8.875M to Albert?

RE: pj pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 5:41 pm : link

Quote: It is more than just Brady.



Who else do you think they get a discount on?





In comment 13363552 robbieballs2003 said:Who else do you think they get a discount on?

RE: Here pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 5:54 pm : link

Quote: . Link - ( New Window )



thanks, good read, there are very few examples in here of players taking less to stay in NE.



They say Edelman, but Edelman was extended before the 2014 season. he had one good season under his belt and no Super Bowls, so it rings a little hollow when your examples are stretches.



Chris Long and Lagarette Blount are their examples besides Brady, who I believe has extenuating circumstances and players like Long and Blount are coaching creations, not discounts.



You saw this in the SB. Blount fumbled, he barely saw the field and out of no where James White becomes a star.



I agree with you people shouldn't compare their teams to Belichick, but not because of discounts players take to go there, but because no one coaches up players or prepares like they do in New England. In comment 13363555 robbieballs2003 said:thanks, good read, there are very few examples in here of players taking less to stay in NE.They say Edelman, but Edelman was extended before the 2014 season. he had one good season under his belt and no Super Bowls, so it rings a little hollow when your examples are stretches.Chris Long and Lagarette Blount are their examples besides Brady, who I believe has extenuating circumstances and players like Long and Blount are coaching creations, not discounts.You saw this in the SB. Blount fumbled, he barely saw the field and out of no where James White becomes a star.I agree with you people shouldn't compare their teams to Belichick, but not because of discounts players take to go there, but because no one coaches up players or prepares like they do in New England.

I would trade DRC and our 2nd round pick est1986 : 2/16/2017 5:56 pm : link For B.Albert and their first round pick... anyone?

Don't trade DRC RetroJint : 2/16/2017 6:06 pm : link He is one of the few corners around who has retained his speed deep into his career. He remains the fastest guy on the team. In that sense he reminds me of HOFer Mike Haynes, who was probably as fast the day he retired as he was when left Arizona St for the Patriots. Cut the shit. His disguised coverages and ball sense saved about 4 games last season. Plus he's a leader to the younger guys. He will help Apple, who is talented but needs a ton of work. Retain key talent. Sign free agents . Fuck trades unless moving up in the draft for a guy that they rate all by his lonesome .

Only works if we get a 2 or better Dry Lightning : 2/16/2017 6:07 pm : link A 3rd is a crapshoot pick and he is a starter. Nickel IS a starter. And a damn good one.

PJ robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2017 6:08 pm : link When I say discounts I mean either less than they could get somewhere else or bargain type players that they get the most out of. So, I wasn't as clear as I meant to be. Basically, what I am trying to say is they don't overpay for anybody. That would be more accurate. We paid top dollar for Vernon. We paid big chunks of change to Harrison amd Jenkins. NE would never do that but our defense can be even better next year if we make the right moves. If we followed NE's model our defense would be bone dry. The Giants problem, imo, is that they HOPE players will work out without necessarily having a backup plan. Their plans at LB and TE are basically just get as many bodies in as possible and someone will rise to the top. Fine, but there needs to be some talent there. I liked the collection of LBs this year. TEs? Not so much. Or they tale the approach they did with Flowers and just gave him the job. Where was the competition the last 2 years? Mistakes like that have hurt this team way more than paying guys in FA. So, I hope they realize this and correct it.

RE: PJ pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 6:16 pm : link

Quote: When I say discounts I mean either less than they could get somewhere else or bargain type players that they get the most out of. So, I wasn't as clear as I meant to be. Basically, what I am trying to say is they don't overpay for anybody. That would be more accurate. We paid top dollar for Vernon. We paid big chunks of change to Harrison amd Jenkins. NE would never do that but our defense can be even better next year if we make the right moves. If we followed NE's model our defense would be bone dry. The Giants problem, imo, is that they HOPE players will work out without necessarily having a backup plan. Their plans at LB and TE are basically just get as many bodies in as possible and someone will rise to the top. Fine, but there needs to be some talent there. I liked the collection of LBs this year. TEs? Not so much. Or they tale the approach they did with Flowers and just gave him the job. Where was the competition the last 2 years? Mistakes like that have hurt this team way more than paying guys in FA. So, I hope they realize this and correct it.



They don't overpay I agree 100% with, it explains (partly) why there is no Chandler Jones in NE, no Jamie Collins NE.



Guys they knew were going to get a ton of money and they could replace.



They can get away with it though because they can coach up the next guy or find cast-offs like Chris Long and Jabal Sheard and maximize their production. Belichick turned UDFA Malcolm Butler into Darelle Revis light.



So, IMO, because they can coach up the players they need to they can get away with not overpaying anyone.



I think their coaching/system prowess allows them to dictate the roster and personnel decisions.



Not many teams can get away with that.



Can't wait to see their Donta Hightower offer. I bet they franchise tag him. In comment 13363576 robbieballs2003 said:They don't overpay I agree 100% with, it explains (partly) why there is no Chandler Jones in NE, no Jamie Collins NE.Guys they knew were going to get a ton of money and they could replace.They can get away with it though because they can coach up the next guy or find cast-offs like Chris Long and Jabal Sheard and maximize their production. Belichick turned UDFA Malcolm Butler into Darelle Revis light.So, IMO, because they can coach up the players they need to they can get away with not overpaying anyone.I think their coaching/system prowess allows them to dictate the roster and personnel decisions.Not many teams can get away with that.Can't wait to see their Donta Hightower offer. I bet they franchise tag him.

DRC was an integral part of our defense... EricJ : 2/16/2017 6:33 pm : link you saw how vulnerable we were vs the Packers when he left the game. It changed everything.



If you want to mess with the defense, then be prepared to miss the playoffs next year. Our offense is at the bottom of the league and so far we have done nothing to improve it. The defense was the only reason why we had success this past season.

RE: Deep draft for CB's UConn4523 : 2/16/2017 6:36 pm : link

Quote: A 2 and a 4 should do it.



So DRC will command more than Joe Thomas?



Heard it here first, folks. In comment 13363414 Stan in LA said:So DRC will command more than Joe Thomas?Heard it here first, folks.

RE: DRC was an integral part of our defense... Old Dirty Beckham : 2/16/2017 6:53 pm : link

Quote: you saw how vulnerable we were vs the Packers when he left the game. It changed everything.



If you want to mess with the defense, then be prepared to miss the playoffs next year. Our offense is at the bottom of the league and so far we have done nothing to improve it. The defense was the only reason why we had success this past season.



Lol this comment shows you didnt read the thread. Thats simply not true In comment 13363595 EricJ said:Lol this comment shows you didnt read the thread. Thats simply not true

RE: Looks like the trade may involve Brandon Albert Beer Man : 2/16/2017 7:37 pm : link

link - ( New Window ) Adding to the rumor, it is being reported that Albert was released on Thursday and that the release was later withdrawn.

- ( In comment 13363536 montanagiant said:Adding to the rumor, it is being reported that Albert was released on Thursday and that the release was later withdrawn. GIANTSWIRE - ( New Window

DRC for Albert is not a good trade for the Giants Beer Man : 2/16/2017 7:48 pm : link DRC was one of the top CBs last year, Albert was ranked 65 out of 78 tackles. His 2017 salary is $8.875M ($9.575M in 2018). I don't think his play in 2016 justifies that much pay/cap space. IMO he would have to take a pay cut, and the Giants would need to receive additional compensation if DRC is in the deal.

RE: RE: DRC was an integral part of our defense... EricJ : 2/16/2017 7:52 pm : link

NO, I did not read through the entire thread. I dont have time for that shit. I just responded to the initial thread post which said there was a rumor that DRC would be traded. In comment 13363610 Old Dirty Beckham said:NO, I did not read through the entire thread. I dont have time for that shit. I just responded to the initial thread post which said there was a rumor that DRC would be traded.

DRC WillVAB : 2/16/2017 7:56 pm : link He's a very good, cost controlled CB. Not sure how I feel about this if true.



It would take a pick and a player to be palatable because DRC would have to be replaced -- most likely with a high draft pick.

DRC is a great player TommyWiseau : 2/16/2017 8:02 pm : link and had one of his best seasons last year. He is turning 31 in April but still has some wheels on him. He is cost controlled for the next 2 seasons. I would not trade him for anything less then a 2nd round pick

RE: DRC was an integral part of our defense... mrvax : 2/16/2017 8:02 pm : link

We did cut Cruz and Jennings so that's a start. In comment 13363595 EricJ said:We did cut Cruz and Jennings so that's a start.

RE: Go Terps djm : 2/16/2017 8:11 pm : link

Quote: I'm not inclined to shop him but if a team is willing to give us a 2nd rd pick for him I think you have to bite.



It opens up 5 million and it turns one of our older players into a younger cost controlled player.



That being said I'm a big DRC fan but from an asset management view would you be happy if we traded a 2nd rd pick for DRC? I wouldnt.



What are you talking about? You want to trade DRC for a second rounder?? What?? Stop. In comment 13363439 Old Dirty Beckham said:What are you talking about? You want to trade DRC for a second rounder?? What?? Stop.

I AcidTest : 2/16/2017 8:11 pm : link bet when Reese reads this stuff, he howls with laughter, and knows the silly season preceding the draft has officially begun.



No way he makes that deal.

Lots of factors old man : 2/16/2017 8:21 pm : link that make me say no, and they've already been mentioned by others.

But if I am making a trade, in a rather to very meh draft, especially for our #1 need of T, it'll be for a pick a lot closer to 33 than at 50 ish, not far from us,and not for DRC.

RE: RE: DRC was an integral part of our defense... EricJ : 2/16/2017 8:22 pm : link

Matt... how exactly does cutting a player improve the play on the field? In comment 13363651 mrvax said:Matt... how exactly does cutting a player improve the play on the field?

Non-the-less even if we don't trade DRC, Simms11 : 2/16/2017 8:22 pm : link we'll still probably be looking at drafting, or signing via FA, another CB to provide more depth and to perhaps take over the Slot CB role eventually.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie trade rumour Big_Pete : 2/16/2017 8:28 pm : link The reality is that DRC is also about to turn 31, there will be a decline in the not too distant future. Should there be a good value trade offer for DRC, it should at least be considered.



DRC currently has a cap value of $8.5m. If we were to trade him, we would have $4m in dead money and also get $4.5 in additional cap room to address other needs. From a playing time point of view.



As far as replacing DRC does, we have Jenkins and Apple (who is likely to keep getting better). We would need a third CB, but there are solid options in free agency plus there will likely be very good talent available in the draft who we could develop.



The real question is what would we be offered in return? Some combination of draft picks would be a viable option



Some have mentioned a possible trade for Jarvis Landry. Landry is in the final year of his rookie deal. He is going to need to be paid next year. Depending how he fits into new coach Adam Gase’s long term plans, Landry could potentially be available.



We are also going to need a wide receiver to replace Cruz and upgrade our receiving group. Landry is more of a short-mid range threat with dangerous YAC ability. I expect a case could be made that this could be an option for McAdoo’s west coast offence, particularly if it allowed Beckham to be more of a vertical threat.



After a trade, the last year of Landry’s rookie contract would have a cap impact of $893,852 with no guaranteed money. Which would mean we would also gain a little over $3.5m in cap room.



I am not suggesting that we should or should not trade DRC. On the surface it seems like it could be a viable option.



If we could get Landry for DRC Keith : 2/16/2017 8:38 pm : link you do that trade in a second. I don't believe the pains are dumb enough to consider that.

Didn't read the whole thread LauderdaleMatty : 2/16/2017 8:49 pm : link But DRC played less snaps. Jenkins was our best CB. Apple could easily be almost as good spooner than later. Drop deep draft at CB.



Draft one early w an extra pick hat they get for him. Keeps the cap low for harder to find positions that they have to upgrade via FA long term.



I think If you have to manage a guys snap to keep him healthy it's. It a dumb idea to read him if you get value. Giants need to re up JPP. I trust them to find another CB a lot more than to find another DE

I'm very pro DRC adamg : 2/16/2017 8:51 pm : link But if you could flip him for a pick and then flip the pick for Joe Thomas, that's a tough deal to say no to.



2 years of DRC or 3-4 years of Joe Thomas?

RE: If we could get Landry for DRC EricJ : 2/16/2017 8:51 pm : link

Didn't Landry catch more balls than anyone else in Miami last year? In comment 13363695 Keith said:Didn't Landry catch more balls than anyone else in Miami last year?

DRC is not going anywhere 32_Razor : 2/16/2017 8:53 pm : link Miami is not going to trade for DRC.

Landry is one of the nfls secrets. Keith : 2/16/2017 8:53 pm : link If he was in a good offense, he'd be talked about as one of the best.

RE: Landry is one of the nfls secrets. pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 8:59 pm : link

I don't think he's a secret. He's great already. He has the exact same number of receptions as Beckham in his career, but he's a slot receiver, so his yards are a lot less.



he returns punts too (and kicks occasionally).



He'll get paid when he's a FA In comment 13363706 Keith said:I don't think he's a secret. He's great already. He has the exact same number of receptions as Beckham in his career, but he's a slot receiver, so his yards are a lot less.he returns punts too (and kicks occasionally).He'll get paid when he's a FA

RE: Landry is one of the nfls secrets. adamg : 2/16/2017 9:00 pm : link

Plus he's OBJ's best friend. That would be an amazing locker room. They constantly compete. Odell ups his game when Landry is involved.



I wouldn't mind either a DRC for Landry or a DRC for Joe Thomas deal. But, those seem highly unlikely to happen. Miami would have to be crazy to trade Landry. He's probably their best player, except for - maybe - Suh. In comment 13363706 Keith said:Plus he's OBJ's best friend. That would be an amazing locker room. They constantly compete. Odell ups his game when Landry is involved.I wouldn't mind either a DRC for Landry or a DRC for Joe Thomas deal. But, those seem highly unlikely to happen. Miami would have to be crazy to trade Landry. He's probably their best player, except for - maybe - Suh.

Landry is OBJ best friend? That's just great 32_Razor : 2/16/2017 9:03 pm : link another player more then willing to go topless in January

Oh and there's very littel chance IMO pjcas18 : 2/16/2017 9:06 pm : link the Dolphins trade Landry.

Two AcidTest : 2/16/2017 9:14 pm : link things are not going to happen:



(1) The Giants are not trading DRC for Albert.

(2) The Dolphins are not trading Landry for DRC.



The combine can't get here fast enough.

We got the great John Jerry from Miami SHO'NUFF : 2/16/2017 10:32 pm : link I figure we owe them DRC and two #1 picks...

Hard for me to understand the attitude of many here. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/16/2017 11:17 pm : link You would think that nearly everyone's first goal would be making it to the Super Bowl the next two seasons, while Eli still here and we suddenly have a Championship caliber defense. Five on 1st or 2nd All Pro plus all rookie team Apple and JPP.



But many think that managing the cap for future years so the Giants don't find themselves as bottom fielders again is all important. I guess that's a valid way to approach the game. But trading DRC for draft choices? Some of the younger here may believe that you're going to use the picks to get two players as good as DRC, when it's more likely that you'll get one better than average guy who will become a starter. Trade DRC, JPP walks for an extra two million, and say goodbye to our elite new defense before it even got started.

Hypothetical trades Big_Pete : 4:26 am : link



I don't believe a Jarvis Landry trade is likely at all. I expect the Dolphins will extend him soon.



In the spirit of hypothetical discussions in a slow news period (and that is all any of this really is), let's assume NYG might be willing to consider a deal of some kind.



Big Blue Unbiased suggests 4 alternate trade situations for DRC, what do you think?



1. Atlanta Falcons for G Andy Levitre



2. New Orleans Saints for RB Mark Ingram



3. Green Bay Packers for QB Brett Hundley



4. Detroit Lions for TE Eric Ebron



- ( I think DRC is good value for NYG and personally think a trade is unlikely unless we are offered the proverbial "deal we can't refuse".I don't believe a Jarvis Landry trade is likely at all. I expect the Dolphins will extend him soon.In the spirit of hypothetical discussions in a slow news period (and that is all any of this really is), let's assume NYG might be willing to consider a deal of some kind.Big Blue Unbiased suggests 4 alternate trade situations for DRC, what do you think?1. Atlanta Falcons for G Andy Levitre2. New Orleans Saints for RB Mark Ingram3. Green Bay Packers for QB Brett Hundley4. Detroit Lions for TE Eric Ebron 4 potential trade suitors for DRC - ( New Window

I wouldn't trade DRC pjcas18 : 8:11 am : link but if I did - let's say it was an offer I couldn't refuse, I wouldn't trade him for Ebron when you might be able to get Jared Cook or Jack Doyle or Ryan Griffin as a UFA

Albert geemanfan : 10:41 am : link Is due over 8 mill and is not even a good LT . He's now probably best suited as a G. Know one in his right mind would trade for a contract like that. My guess is he will be cut very soon.

Albert is still a good LT. Big Rick in FL : 10:50 am : link Way better than what we have. Would probably be our best Olineman, but there is no point in trading an All-Pro caliber CB for a 33 year old player whose team is going to cut him.

It's not going to happen armstead98 : 10:52 am : link 1. Players are almost never traded for other players in the NFL so stop with the Landry or Tunsil crap. The trade would be for picks.



2. It would probably be for a 3rd rounder at best. The Dolphins aren't dumb and know he's 31 with 1 more good season in him. I'd even be surprised if they got a 3rd.



In reality, the offer is probably more like a conditional 6th with the Dolphins just seeing if the Giants are thinking about cutting him. Based on last year Giants are going to keep him so they'll say no and that will be that.

RE: DRC Jersey55 : 11:10 am : link

absolutely agree..... In comment 13363397 Marty866b said:absolutely agree.....

RE: Hard for me to understand the attitude of many here. LauderdaleMatty : 11:22 am : link

Quote: You would think that nearly everyone's first goal would be making it to the Super Bowl the next two seasons, while Eli still here and we suddenly have a Championship caliber defense. Five on 1st or 2nd All Pro plus all rookie team Apple and JPP.



But many think that managing the cap for future years so the Giants don't find themselves as bottom fielders again is all important. I guess that's a valid way to approach the game. But trading DRC for draft choices? Some of the younger here may believe that you're going to use the picks to get two players as good as DRC, when it's more likely that you'll get one better than average guy who will become a starter. Trade DRC, JPP walks for an extra two million, and say goodbye to our elite new defense before it even got started.



Maybe w that extra 5 million u can Re do JPP and Hankins? No one wants the guy gone. People forget the cap hell the team was in. DRC had to has his snapped managed because he can't play full time.



It's no dumb. It's. It short sighted. Is just a different view point. I don't get the way people act like trading him is insane.



Bill Belichick the best NFL coach traded Collins and Chandler. He's trade DRC in a second I'd be thought it was good. Who's smarter the people losing their shit over the mere suggestion or the best coach in the lst 25 years? In comment 13363796 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:Maybe w that extra 5 million u can Re do JPP and Hankins? No one wants the guy gone. People forget the cap hell the team was in. DRC had to has his snapped managed because he can't play full time.It's no dumb. It's. It short sighted. Is just a different view point. I don't get the way people act like trading him is insane.Bill Belichick the best NFL coach traded Collins and Chandler. He's trade DRC in a second I'd be thought it was good. Who's smarter the people losing their shit over the mere suggestion or the best coach in the lst 25 years?

RE: Albert shyster : 12:06 pm : link

The money he is due under his current contract is not guaranteed. As usual, the concept would be to get him to agree to a new deal with the trading partner that gives him some guaranteed money, but not as much as the nominal amount.



And Coughlin may well be interested if reports are accurate.

- ( In comment 13364134 geemanfan said:The money he is due under his current contract is not guaranteed. As usual, the concept would be to get him to agree to a new deal with the trading partner that gives him some guaranteed money, but not as much as the nominal amount.And Coughlin may well be interested if reports are accurate. jags - ( New Window