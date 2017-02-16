Joe Thomas: Would you trade a second round pick? NYG27 : 2/16/2017 5:04 pm Browns were reported to be asking for a second round pick for Thomas at the trade deadline. If that is still their current asking price, would you trade the Giants second round pick for him?

I would try for Whitworth first bigblue12 : 2/16/2017 5:11 pm if not, absolutely.

No ... Beer Man : 2/16/2017 5:14 pm IMO too high a pick for a rental, and there are too many missing pieces at this point. Plus there is value in the FA market that won't cost the team a premium pick.

Without question. bceagle05 : 2/16/2017 5:14 pm This is a Hall of Fame player we're talking about, who has plenty left in the tank.

and finally something to play for In comment 13363503 bceagle05 said:and finally something to play for

Easily The_Boss : 2/16/2017 5:23 pm And I'd toss in a 4th or 5th if necessary.

No, a third and a fifth is the highest I go. robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2017 5:24 pm There are a bunch of guys that should be available in the second that I think would be great fits for us.

There was a rumor that they were asking for a 2, Keith : 2/16/2017 5:25 pm : link but then they were adamant about having no interest in trading him. It could be read a number of ways.



In regards to trading a #2 for him, it would depend. Do the Giants believe that Flowers can start at another position? If not, then no.

In a heartbeat Go Terps : 2/16/2017 5:25 pm 1. He's 32. We're talking about targeting Whitworth, who is 35.



2. Thomas has been on a loser his entire career. Going to the Giants would be a new start. That makes him dangerous.



3. He'd be a positive influence on our young linemen.



4. The mental boost that it would give Eli would be enormous. To go from having your blind side protected by a young guy with questionable technique to a possible HOFer that has seen it all...the value of that can't be calculated.



It would be a great move.

I recall Peppers : 2/16/2017 5:27 pm : link it being a 1st or no deal.



They have also been pretty adamant about not willing to trade him.

I might even do it for a first rounder. bceagle05 : 2/16/2017 5:29 pm He'd improve the entire team.

Terps: mrvax : 2/16/2017 5:31 pm 5. Joe Thomas began his NFL career 2007. That year he played in all 16 games. He has not missed a single game since.

So, yes. In fact, I do the 2nd rounder and throw in EF.





So, yes. In fact, I do the 2nd rounder and throw in EF.



I'd rather land Whitworth and not sacrifice a pick, yatqb : 2/16/2017 5:31 pm : link as this year's 2nd round is pretty deep.



If I didn't land another LT, though, I'd do the deal at the time of our 2nd round pick, after seeing who was available to us.

Great analysis. The problem is that I don't think the Browns would do it. Aside from his obvious talent, Spotrac says they'd have an $11.5M cap hit if they traded him.

Definitely mfsd : 2/16/2017 5:36 pm The remainder of his good playing days will likely mirror that of Eli, which means we wouldn't be have to worry about LT for the duration of Elis run

Not with alacrity Overseer : 2/16/2017 5:38 pm : link like most on this thread...because I'd continually recall names like Landon Collins, Sterling Shepard, Hankins, Umenyiora, Linval, Snee, Steve Smith, TT etc.



However if one truly believes the Giants have one more Eli led SB run in them, it becomes rather easy to swallow because they're not winning a SB with Flowers at LT. And Manning has 2-3 years left.

I would trade Sterling Shepard for Thomas right now Go Terps : 2/16/2017 5:38 pm I wouldn't think twice.

I'm sure Manning would love that Overseer : 2/16/2017 5:42 pm Okay so my blind side is covered, great. And now I have exactly 1 target which the entire secondary will be draped all over. Well there's always Tye...

A healthy Shepard is going to catch 80 balls next season for 900+ yards.



A healthy Shepard is going to catch 80 balls next season for 900+ yards.

Cleveland never confirmed they were looking into jcn56 : 2/16/2017 5:43 pm : link trades, or had a price - just that generic 'for the right price we'll trade anyone' type statement.



People kept throwing around proposals - 2nds, 3rds, 3rds and 4ths or 5ths - but nothing from Cleveland or from the rumor mill on Cleveland's demands.

Only if they can't land illmatic : 2/16/2017 5:50 pm Whitworth. I'd rather have Whitworth and the picks.

The Giants are a contender trying to fill a hole; 81_Great_Dane : 2/16/2017 6:07 pm : link Cleveland is a rebuilding team with an asset to trade and needs to get value. In that situation, the contender generally ends up overpaying.



I think a 2nd round pick is too much for him, but the Giants are going to have to overpay to get him. I'd ask for something else to sweeten the deal, like swapping picks in the 5th or something (move up 23 spots in the 5th).



But if I didn't get it, I might make the deal anyway.

I'd say yes, absolutely. Beezer : 2/16/2017 6:27 pm Do that, grab a TE in the first, sign Peterson to a reasonable 1 or 2 year deal, get an edge rusher or a WR in the 3rd, then with the fourth get whichever one of those slots you didn't get in the 3rd ...

Oh yes. Now I do believe we are talking.



Oh yes. Now I do believe we are talking.

Can we trade him straight up for Flowers? EricJ : 2/16/2017 6:29 pm right after we pump their GM full of drugs

In a heartbeat TheMick7 : 2/16/2017 6:41 pm Only 32, All Pro, Move EF to RT No Brainer

Absolutely , yes ... Manny in CA : 2/16/2017 6:43 pm : link

And maybe even the #1 (23rd over-all ?), the Browns are going nowhere for a long time (and they know it).



This guy can play a Pro Bowl level NOW, we don't have to wait and see if he's a pro player or "bring him along (or worse find out that he's a good guard and not a tackle - how many times has that happened to many teams !)



I don't agree with tight end being the biggest need. To me it's LT, WR, THEN tight end and right tackle right behind.













Why a rental?

And can they get permission to negotiate a contract first?

give them a TommyWiseau : 2/16/2017 6:53 pm third and a 6th.

Well. Guess we are lucky you are not the GM

YES, you do it. Since1965 : 2/16/2017 7:18 pm That's their weakest link right now.

RE: RE: No, a third and a fifth is the highest I go. robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2017 7:34 pm

No, lucky that I wouldn't pay a first. A second this year is not like prior years. This draft is loaded.

Yes.... Reb8thVA : 2/16/2017 7:52 pm He's better than what is out there and while our GM proved he can identify talent at the CB and WR positions in the draft, he has more difficulty with the OL. He is the sure thing.

Trading a second round pick for Thomas.. est1986 : 2/16/2017 7:52 pm : link You lose 55th overall and 'around about' 10 mil in cap space but you completely fix the O-Line with this deal... totally worth it, this roster is the most talented it's been since our SB's and arguably even better.. ALL IN..



JPP+HANK+THOMAS+AP = back to back GM of the year awards for Reese. After we do this^ all we have to do is hope we can draft Corey Davis and then we can all book our trips to Minnesota next February. Lol, this is going to be another INSANE offseason!

We are not winning a championship with this offensive line.. EricJ : 2/16/2017 7:55 pm : link or even if we draft one with our first pick this year. We need 2-3 quality starters.



So you can dick around with finding a tight end, another receiver, or whatever you think this team needs... but we are not going anywhere until the line is fixed. Not some half assed attempt and patching a hole or two.

No, lucky that I wouldn't pay a first. A second this year is not like prior years. This draft is loaded.



Okay this draft "might" be loaded but we are picking later than we have picked since the year after our most recent SB, meaning our picks this year are less valuable than our picks of recent years... unless this draft is truly, ALOT stronger than recent drafts, I don't get your point.. and btw there was a guy in the second round of every single draft that would fit really nice here..

My point is there are other ways to fix the OL and still have yothe pi robbieballs2003 : 2/16/2017 8:04 pm I like what I am hearing with Reiff. I think Pugh is a good LT. I would add another vet guard for competition. I would let Reiff, Pugh, and Flowers battle it out. I personally believe that Flowers will be no better at RT than LT because of his flaws. RT will not hide them. He has also played his whole life on the left side. Going to the right side will not be easier. Therefore, I would like to see him working between LT and LG. I think pur best combination would be Pugh at LT, Flowers at LG, vet RG, and Reiff at RT. This would allow us to keep our pick and possibly save money against the cap to keep JPP. We can also look for another vet DB. Bring back Robinson. Also, maybe get a TE like Sims. Keeping our pick would also give us another young cheap player for 5 years.

How set are the Browns at CB? KeoweeFan : 2/16/2017 8:16 pm Could the NYG structure this as a trade (DRC) with a draft pick making up any difference in value?

If so, what pick would be reasonable in THAT situation? 4, 5?



If so, what pick would be reasonable in THAT situation? 4, 5?

no micky : 2/16/2017 8:28 pm : link wouldn't trade a 2nd for him.



Have to find one thru draft...maybe not this off season but maybe in next yrs draft or 19'



Can't knee jerk because you are desperate for a LT.

No fucking way. You're trading a cost controller good young player with upside for a great but expensive older player. Young productive cost controlled players are worth their weight in gold.



No fucking way. You're trading a cost controller good young player with upside for a great but expensive older player. Young productive cost controlled players are worth their weight in gold.

I'd trade the second rounder but in no way am I trading an established player with only one year in the league. That is a panic move if there ever was one. Someone else said flowers and a second? What are you high?

Even trading the second rounder sucks balls djm : 2/16/2017 9:01 pm : link You're trading resources and spending a lot of money for a player you know little about. Grass isn't always greener. If you want a left tackle that badly blow whitworth out of the water. At least you keep the pick.



The whole point in acquiring a LT is if they can find a better place along the OL for flowers to flourish. In essence you hope and expect to upgrade two spots along the OL if you can land the LT.

Rob djm : 2/16/2017 9:08 pm : link I've been beating the reiff drum for a couple of weeks now. For one thing he actually might leave Detroit unlike a guy like whitworth who seems likely to stay and joe Thomas isn't even worthy of saying he's a pipe dream. He's a fantasy. He isn't even a FA and the cost will be too high.



Reiff actually played LT for some time and apparently wasn't terrible but the lions drafted the better player, moved Reiff to RT and he flourished. He also said all the right things upon being moved. He can push flowers and play either side. Perfect.

Would you trade Collins for him ? joeinpa : 2/16/2017 9:13 pm Didn't think so.

He's missed zero snaps B in ALB : 2/16/2017 9:23 pm almost 10000 or some craziness. And he's lost like over a 100 games.

Welcome aboard Joe!

He'd murder people here.



Welcome aboard Joe!



He'd murder people here.

If it were true Torn Tendon : 2/16/2017 9:53 pm Then some team would have made an offer. None did so the price was probably more than a 2nd.

the blue42 : 2/16/2017 9:56 pm lack of offers might be the contract....our qb is 38....we aren't grooming OL right now.

36



36

Not 38

Yeah no way in hell am I trading Shepard Keith : 2/16/2017 10:47 pm for him. Shepard is going to be a baller for this team for a long time.

Considering we spent a first on Flowers OdellBeckhamJr : 2/16/2017 11:51 pm Yes

Yes TyreeHelmet : 12:01

/... Peppers : 12:12 am : link Hugh Jackson on Joe Thomas trade: "yea that's not happening"

really going on there on the limb with that joke huh In comment 13363825 B in ALB said:really going on there on the limb with that joke huh

I don't think so. Would rather just overspend to ensure Jimmy Googs : 1:08 am : link we win contest for best free agent LT available.



Not sure who that is though yet?



Keep our picks...

RE: Yeah no way in hell am I trading Shepard CromartiesKid21 : 1:59 am : link

Quote: for him. Shepard is going to be a baller for this team for a long time.

Nah prolly like 2 more years, similar to every "baller" receiver we've had past 10 years that's flawed out thanks to injuries In comment 13363777 Keith said:Nah prolly like 2 more years, similar to every "baller" receiver we've had past 10 years that's flawed out thanks to injuries

RE: RE: In a heartbeat Big_Pete : 3:47 am : link

Actually that is not quite correct. Joe Thomas's contract for 2017 2018 according to spotrac has an $8.8m base salary, a $2.5m roster bonus and a $200k workout bonus. There is no attributed portion of his signing bonus against the salary cap and there is no guaranteed money left in his deal.



What this means is should Joe Thomas be traded before the roster bonus is due, Thomas would be off the books for the Browns, freeing up $11.5m



Apparently the 2018 portion of his contract is structured the same to the 2017 potion other than the roster bonus being lower at $1m.



If we were to trade for Joe Thomas it would be for $11.5m in 2017 and $10m in 2018 without any guaranteed money. There is of course the option of reworking the deal should that be desirable. In comment 13363538 AcidTest said:Actually that is not quite correct. Joe Thomas's contract for 2017 2018 according to spotrac has an $8.8m base salary, a $2.5m roster bonus and a $200k workout bonus. There is no attributed portion of his signing bonus against the salary cap and there is no guaranteed money left in his deal.What this means is should Joe Thomas be traded before the roster bonus is due, Thomas would be off the books for the Browns, freeing up $11.5mApparently the 2018 portion of his contract is structured the same to the 2017 potion other than the roster bonus being lower at $1m.If we were to trade for Joe Thomas it would be for $11.5m in 2017 and $10m in 2018 without any guaranteed money. There is of course the option of reworking the deal should that be desirable.

roster bonus Big_Pete : 3:52 am : link Looking a little further, Joe Thomas's $2.5m roster bonus is due the 13th March 2017.



March 9: Trading period for 2017 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York time.



So if a trade involving Joe Thomas was to happen, it almost certainly would take place in the window between the 9th and 12th March.



That of course assumes Cleveland is willing to make a deal.

Its interesting Tom in DC : 7:44 am : link It would improve both our LT and RT, as Flowers would move to the right side.



We proved we are a pretty decent team this year. Rather than rebuild, we shoudl reload and try for one more before Eli declines. Either a 2nd or maybe a 3rd and Bobby Hart.

Thomas stretch234 : 8:06 am : link Why would Cleveland trade him - yes they are bad and need assets, but how are they better off getting rid of a top level LT that they will have to replace. They are not getting Joe Thomas back to play LT



I will sign Whitworth first and save the pick





RE: Thomas Big Blue '56 : 8:08 am : link

Quote: Why would Cleveland trade him - yes they are bad and need assets, but how are they better off getting rid of a top level LT that they will have to replace. They are not getting Joe Thomas back to play LT



I will sign Whitworth first and save the pick





I'm in for that. Problem APPEARS TO BE that Whitworth wants to stay in Cincy and the Bengals do as well.. In comment 13363919 stretch234 said:I'm in for that. Problem APPEARS TO BE that Whitworth wants to stay in Cincy and the Bengals do as well..

RE: My point is there are other ways to fix the OL and still have yothe pi Beer Man : 9:21 am : link

Quote: I like what I am hearing with Reiff. I think Pugh is a good LT. I would add another vet guard for competition. I would let Reiff, Pugh, and Flowers battle it out. I personally believe that Flowers will be no better at RT than LT because of his flaws. RT will not hide them. He has also played his whole life on the left side. Going to the right side will not be easier. Therefore, I would like to see him working between LT and LG. I think pur best combination would be Pugh at LT, Flowers at LG, vet RG, and Reiff at RT. This would allow us to keep our pick and possibly save money against the cap to keep JPP. We can also look for another vet DB. Bring back Robinson. Also, maybe get a TE like Sims. Keeping our pick would also give us another young cheap player for 5 years. But we have been told that Pugh's arms are too short to play LT. (8> In comment 13363653 robbieballs2003 said:But we have been told that Pugh's arms are too short to play LT. (8>

Pugh played left tackle and wasn't very good at it. Brown Recluse : 9:40 am : link He was better than Flowers...but so are just about 31 other left tackles.

Yes. Stratman : 9:53 am : link Move Pugh to RT and Flowers to RG. Find a LG to fill in for Pugh.

I posted in another thread but also works here- Joe Staley Brandon Walsh : 10:08 am : link I have to wonder if Joe Staley can be had for a third rounder (I don't think NYG would give up anything higher and that may be pushing given how they value their draft picks)



The 49ers have a new regime with unprecedented six year contracts so they have the time on their side to re-build that thing.



Staley is 32, still playing at an elite level, only making 8 million per year and locked up at the number for three years. NYG also liked him pre-draft. He would make a ton of sense if the trade demands aren't higher than a third and a maybe a conditional late pick.



RE: I posted in another thread but also works here- Joe Staley jcn56 : 10:18 am : link

Quote: I have to wonder if Joe Staley can be had for a third rounder (I don't think NYG would give up anything higher and that may be pushing given how they value their draft picks)



The 49ers have a new regime with unprecedented six year contracts so they have the time on their side to re-build that thing.



Staley is 32, still playing at an elite level, only making 8 million per year and locked up at the number for three years. NYG also liked him pre-draft. He would make a ton of sense if the trade demands aren't higher than a third and a maybe a conditional late pick.



Why would the Niners make this trade? Why would you open a hole at LT, when the result is only $8M returned in cap space and a third round pick? In comment 13364073 Brandon Walsh said:Why would the Niners make this trade? Why would you open a hole at LT, when the result is only $8M returned in cap space and a third round pick?

RE: RE: I posted in another thread but also works here- Joe Staley Big Blue '56 : 11:00 am : link

Given that they do not appear to be contenders ( though with parity you never know from one year to the next) similar to the Browns, why not get younger and build through the draft? In comment 13364092 jcn56 said:Given that they do not appear to be contenders ( though with parity you never know from one year to the next) similar to the Browns, why not get younger and build through the draft?

'56 - do you see how many holes we have to fill? jcn56 : 11:07 am : link It's not easy filling a number of vacant or practically vacant positions every season.



Now think about what the Browns or 49ers have to do. Do you really think their priority list includes opening up a hole at LT for minimal resources in return, all in the name of 'getting younger'?



Another thing to consider - anyone see the lousy list of available FAs for the OT position last season? And the slightly better list of guys available this year? With tackle play around the league being relatively poor, why would either of these teams trade away a guy considered to be very good, healthy, and playing for a reasonable amount of money when the chances of drafting or signing his replacement aren't in their favor? And if they were going to trade him, why would they do it for so little in return when the demand is so high?



Makes no sense - which is why it hasn't happened.