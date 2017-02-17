What to do with Dwayne Harris? CromartiesKid21 : 2/17/2017 2:55 am Harris has unfortunately shown this past year he is less than average as a kick/punt returner with little speed or burst and questionable decision making fielding the ball near the goaline.



Harris not being able to crack our WR core says a lot in itself as outside of OBJ and Shepherd a contributor was sorely lacked. Plus I'm sure the Giants would rather use a backup WR spot on a younger guy they can develop at a rookie contract who chips in on STs.



I will admit Harris has been a great gunner and even with his steady declining speed should remain effective there just being his veteran wiley self.



So does this Special Teamer come close to warrant the near 4M his contract is hitting the cap for? Cant Reese find a speed demon to return kicks from the draft? Hell even a waived Devin Hester who latched onto the Seahawks right before the playoffs showed his presence by returning a TD.



Hopefully Reese finds another Lambuth special this offseason to return kicks because the molasses legged overpaid veteran there isn't getting it done.

Yes adamg : 2/17/2017 3:38 am : link He'll stay for 2017. He might be gone in 2018. But, he's our best specials player still.



He costs 2.4 mill in dead cap anyway. So, cutting him only saves us 1.2 mill this year, and then you'd have to replace his specials production. He essentially got on the pro bowl because of how good he is as a gunner.



Next year makes more sense, but I don't think his special teams value should be ignored just because he wasn't a great returner this year.

He is a serviceable backup WR LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/17/2017 4:38 am : link in addition to being an exceptional gunner. I think you are diminishing his value on both counts and making a huge leap in assuming it would be easy to find some late-round rookie to just step in and match his special teams contributions. We often take ST play for granted until the ST stops performing.



I won't pretend to know why he didn't get snaps at WR this year, but I'm not sure why you are ignoring his contributions at WR the prior year. There is no reason to believe he isn't adequate depth there.



Taking that into account along with his ST play it makes little sense to cut him over a million and a half, no?





A few thoughts Matt M. : 2/17/2017 6:07 am : link 1) If I had my choice, he would be cut. But, as pointed out, it would not be a huge savings.



2) He was excellent as a gunner. To me, that isn't enough for a roster spot.



3) In 2015 his KR were pretty good, but his PR were average. This season both were terrible. What is worse, he looked more like a rookie in terms of decision making on which kicks/punts to field and/or return. He also seems to have lost that burst.



4) I thought he did a pretty good job filling in at WRS when we needed him in 2015. I often wondered this season why we only saw him for a handful of snaps. Maybe that is telling or not. But, it certainly doesn't help his cause.



5) I don't get this notion that he can't be replaced. His only value was as a gunner. That role can be filled and it doesn't have to be a rookie, as some just assume. His return duties can be filled by a number of players, many of whom are probably not on this roster yet. But, overall, you really think it is difficult to replace an average at best KR/PR/WR who only excelled at covering kicks and punts (mostly punts)?



6) The biggest question is when will Quinn finally be fired?

He seemed to decline as a returner last year Beer Man : 2/17/2017 6:42 am : link But he was still all over the place on special teams. I agree he will be with the team this year, most likely a cap casualty in 2018.

Harris stretch234 : 2/17/2017 7:01 am : link He returns kicks, returns punts and is a very good coverage guyand can be used as a WR if needed. He accounts for 3-4 players. You keep him

He stays for one main reason in my mind Boatie Warrant : 2/17/2017 8:20 am : link I don't have to cringe on every Punt or kickoff expected whoever is back there to drop it.



Before Harris got here we went like 3-4 years (if not more) without a guy who didn't scare me returning kicks. Not saying he is the best ever but he is a decent player.

RE: Harris njm : 2/17/2017 8:22 am : link

Quote: He returns kicks, returns punts and is a very good coverage guyand can be used as a WR if needed. He accounts for 3-4 players. You keep him



+1 In comment 13363873 stretch234 said:+1

if the next best option pjcas18 : 2/17/2017 8:24 am : link at KR is Rainey you really have no choice.



Giants got debacled in kick returns with rainey back there.

the only thing he is specoial at is gunner on the punt team. Victor in CT : 2/17/2017 8:28 am : link He's middling receiver, and his judgement as a KO returner stinks. I think he's on the bubble.

RE: the only thing he is specoial at is gunner on the punt team. AcidTest : 2/17/2017 8:47 am : link

Quote: He's middling receiver, and his judgement as a KO returner stinks. I think he's on the bubble.



Tend to agree, but he can certainly come to camp. And as someone said, his cap hit is small if he's cut. In comment 13363949 Victor in CT said:Tend to agree, but he can certainly come to camp. And as someone said, his cap hit is small if he's cut.

He's a good special-teams player which is one third of the game mattlawson : 2/17/2017 8:56 am : link Keep him back there on kick off returns but give Odell punt return duties full-time

"He declined as a kick returner last year" Brown Recluse : 2/17/2017 9:01 am : link I'm pretty sure Dwayne Harris played pretty beat up last year

If it was cost effective Carson53 : 2/17/2017 9:10 am : link I would cut him, but apparently his cap hit is not,

so he will survive this year.

He was pretty bad last year, for those actually paying attention.

RE: He's a good special-teams player which is one third of the game Victor in CT : 2/17/2017 9:13 am : link

Quote: Keep him back there on kick off returns but give Odell punt return duties full-time



how many times do we have to watch him foolishly take it out from 5 yds deep and be tackled at the 15? Somebody had better teach him to take a knee. In comment 13363978 mattlawson said:how many times do we have to watch him foolishly take it out from 5 yds deep and be tackled at the 15? Somebody had better teach him to take a knee.

RE: if the next best option giants#1 : 2/17/2017 9:45 am : link

Quote: at KR is Rainey you really have no choice.



Giants got debacled in kick returns with rainey back there.



Rainey's a FA I believe.



The best option is Beckham, but we're hesitant to use him there for obvious reasons.



In comment 13363941 pjcas18 said:Rainey's a FA I believe.The best option is Beckham, but we're hesitant to use him there for obvious reasons.

He's the least of our worries and his loss Simms11 : 2/17/2017 10:08 am : link would only weaken our Specials. He has to stay right now. Perhaps we find another KR/PR in the draft, then it might be possible to part ways after camp.

I think with the new Bubba : 2/17/2017 10:13 am : link kick off location a KR role is less important. That said he is an excellent special teamer at the other roles.

RE: RE: if the next best option pjcas18 : 2/17/2017 10:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13363941 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





at KR is Rainey you really have no choice.



Giants got debacled in kick returns with rainey back there.







Rainey's a FA I believe.



The best option is Beckham, but we're hesitant to use him there for obvious reasons.





I was being facetious.



but, Kick returns? Has Beckham returned kicks? I like him as a punt returner. He'd probably excel as a kick returner too. In comment 13364042 giants#1 said:I was being facetious.but, Kick returns? Has Beckham returned kicks? I like him as a punt returner. He'd probably excel as a kick returner too.

RE: RE: He's a good special-teams player which is one third of the game mrvax : 2/17/2017 10:23 am : link

Quote:

How many times do we have to watch him foolishly take it out from 5 yds deep and be tackled at the 15? Somebody had better teach him to take a knee.



Good point. There is very little reason for a KO return to be brought out from the endzone. In comment 13364000 Victor in CT said:Good point. There is very little reason for a KO return to be brought out from the endzone.

Harris' problems last season PEEJ : 2/17/2017 10:25 am : link (besides injuries) were decision-making mistakes. He wanted so much to make a big play that he wound up taking too much risk.

You only save 1.4M cutting him. Keith : 2/17/2017 10:29 am : link It makes no sense at all to cut him. You'd have to replace him and then you'd have a few hundred thousand to put towards upgrades somewhere else. Not enough savings to have this conversation, IMO.

The year before, Doomster : 2/17/2017 10:34 am : link Harris was nicked a few times because of playing as a WR....and he miss playing time on specials, which he did a good job on, that season....it was written somewhere that they would limit his receiving, to keep him more healthy for specials, but he just did not have a good year, with poor decision making, and some critical fumbles.....



I think BB laid the ground work for kickoffs....you either get a guy with a strong leg, to kick it too deep, or you get a guy who has great hang time and can make it land between the goal line and 5 yard line, where most will not be returned to the 25 yard line, and also where Giant ST's are known for backing us up halfway to the goal line, on top of that....BB has taken away the kickoff return...

If we could Metnut : 2/17/2017 11:01 am : link save the full $4M by cutting him I think we'd have to, but since $2.4M of that is dead already, he's still really useful on special teams and is a backup WR, so we might as well keep him for one more year.

Keep him MotownGIANTS : 2/17/2017 11:10 am : link ST the underrate aspect of football ... and those "lost" yards matter.

Am I the only one BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/17/2017 11:14 am : link that noticed he got hurt like once a game, was questionable to return, and then returned in the same game?



Ben Roethlisberger of returners.

You only cut him if you desperately need the $, yatqb : 2/17/2017 11:47 am : link and that's absurd since it saves the team very little to cut him this year.

I'd like to cut him as well but in fairness Vegas Steve : 2/17/2017 11:58 am : link DH he was playing; hurt at least that's what I heard on TV

Like FG kickers, returners go in cycles. Harris had a bad year. Ivan15 : 2/17/2017 1:32 pm : link He really isn't a kick returner. With the current rules, no one has suck out as a kick returner.



Regarding punt returns, he just had a bad year. He was fine in 2015.



Still a good gunner. No reason not to keep him.

I think he'll get one more year DavidinBMNY : 2/17/2017 6:15 pm : link He is one tough man. I hope he has a strong rebound year. He's a great combo with Wing.

Some bad decisions Marty866b : 2/17/2017 9:44 pm : link That Harris made could be blamed on bad coaching. When you are more then a yard deep in the endzone, you should stay there. That's all our special teams coach(Quinn)should have told him. Watching the results, I am certain that he didn't tell him that.

RE: He stays for one main reason in my mind Matt M. : 2/17/2017 11:40 pm : link

Quote: I don't have to cringe on every Punt or kickoff expected whoever is back there to drop it.



Before Harris got here we went like 3-4 years (if not more) without a guy who didn't scare me returning kicks. Not saying he is the best ever but he is a decent player. I'll have to disagree. He's had a few muffs, which is a lot for a supposedly solid return guy. In comment 13363936 Boatie Warrant said:I'll have to disagree. He's had a few muffs, which is a lot for a supposedly solid return guy.

RE: Harris Matt M. : 2/17/2017 11:42 pm : link

Quote: He returns kicks, returns punts and is a very good coverage guyand can be used as a WR if needed. He accounts for 3-4 players. You keep him He doesn't account for 3-4 players. Any guy they would have fill his role is likely going to also play on the coverage teams. And, who cares how many roles he fills if he most of it is sub-par.



He didn't just decline this year. He was a terrible KR and PR and made rookie mistakes. In comment 13363873 stretch234 said:He doesn't account for 3-4 players. Any guy they would have fill his role is likely going to also play on the coverage teams. And, who cares how many roles he fills if he most of it is sub-par.He didn't just decline this year. He was a terrible KR and PR and made rookie mistakes.

RE: He's a good special-teams player which is one third of the game Matt M. : 2/17/2017 11:44 pm : link

Quote: Keep him back there on kick off returns but give Odell punt return duties full-time No, he was a good gunner on the PR team. Everything else from him was mediocre or worse. In comment 13363978 mattlawson said:No, he was a good gunner on the PR team. Everything else from him was mediocre or worse.