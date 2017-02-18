Kenny Britt Essex : 2/18/2017 5:03 pm We should make a play on him. He has really turned around his life, was always talented, had 1,000 yards in the dumpster fire of a Rams offense, I think he was up there with AB and Amari Cooper with 40+ yard plays. i would imagine Britt with OBJ and Shep in slot might make up for our lack of a tight end. Would really like to see him made a priority FA signing this off season.

I'm with you on this. Big Blue '56 : 2/18/2017 5:09 pm : link He seems to have put his troubles behind him, though not sure his old stomping grounds would be the best thing for him..As a tall bookend to OBJ, bring it on..I only go by last year's production. Prior to that means little TO ME

A tall WR on the opposite side of OBJ GiantsRage2007 : 2/18/2017 5:18 pm : link AND a TE threat down the middle, and better OL, and... ok, ok, I'm getting ahead of myself here...



Bring Britt onboard!

Hoping one of the top two Wide Outs est1986 : 2/18/2017 6:00 pm : link Mike Williams or Corey Davis is our guy. Wouldnt be mad if Britt was brought in but i think 1st or 2nd round we will go WR if a good WR prospect is there. But i wouldnt mind seeing another year with OBJ, SS, King, Lewis Jr, Harris if we improve our O-Line and RB group, maybe a Whitworth and a AP for a short term last push.

If he's done TommyWiseau : 2/18/2017 6:28 pm : link with all his nonsense then I would consider it. He is a good football player who probably won't break the bank

You're going to be so pissed when he signs with the Eagles Brown Recluse : 2/18/2017 6:41 pm : link .

Watching a lot of Ram games this season Stan in LA : 2/18/2017 6:42 pm : link And Britt was excellent. Made the tough catch, was constantly open and great YAC. He would have had even more if many of the balls thrown to him were accurate.

Has he turned his life around SimpleMan : 2/18/2017 7:27 pm : link or has he been far away enough from NJ?



Serious question. If he was here he would be very close to home.

No thank you jlukes : 2/18/2017 7:56 pm : link



Quote: Jack Britt believes that his son, Titans receiver Kenny Britt, needs to be out of his hometown of Bayonne, New Jersey and back in Nashville.



“I’m worried about him all the time,” Jack Britt told Conor Orr and Matthew Stanmyre of the Newark Star-Ledger in an article that takes a thorough look at Britt’s history of off-field issues. “But my concern is not with Kenny, per se, it’s more with Kenny’s friends, and he knows that. He has too many friends with too much free time.



“He needs to be around more positive people.”

- ( His dad said several years ago that being in NJ is the worst thing for Kenny Link - ( New Window

RE: Hope not Big Blue '56 : 2/18/2017 8:19 pm : link

Quote: Tough guy to root for.



Of all the cheaper(?) vets, I'd still favor Brandon Marshall out of all of them In comment 13365083 Danny Kanell said:Of all the cheaper(?) vets, I'd still favor Brandon Marshall out of all of them

I think we can get a pretty good wideout in the 3rd or 4th round Ira : 2/18/2017 9:12 pm : link of the draft - someone like ArDarius Stewart or Isaiah Ford.

we dropped the ball by not signing Sanu , Britt would be gtt350 : 2/18/2017 10:18 pm : link a fine addition at 6' 4"

RE: we dropped the ball by not signing Sanu , Britt would be Toth029 : 2/18/2017 10:34 pm : link
Sanu is making $7.5m per.
No thanks.

Quote: a fine addition at 6' 4"

Sanu is making $7.5m per.



No thanks. In comment 13365119 gtt350 said:Sanu is making $7.5m per.No thanks.

As Toth said adamg : 2/18/2017 10:44 pm : link And per Spotrac.com his market value is said to be around 6.7 million per year. That's a waste for our needs. Mid round pick or an older cheaper vet makes much more sense.

Forget Britt larryflower37 : 2/18/2017 10:46 pm : link I would rather have Brian Quick his teammate.

Just starting to come into his own and definitely doesn't have the baggage Britt has.

RE: we dropped the ball by not signing Sanu , Britt would be TheGhostofBlueGuy : 2/18/2017 11:07 pm : link

Quote: a fine addition at 6' 4"



Winner, winner. Chicken dinner.



Sanu was worth every penny he got this year. In comment 13365119 gtt350 said:Winner, winner. Chicken dinner.Sanu was worth every penny he got this year.

Wrong side of 30 years old rdt288 : 2/18/2017 11:11 pm : link -and New Jersey and specifically Bayonne and him is a terrible idea.

RE: Wrong side of 30 years old phillygiant : 2/18/2017 11:28 pm : link
He is 28

Quote: -and New Jersey and specifically Bayonne and him is a terrible idea.



He is 28 In comment 13365138 rdt288 said:He is 28

Fans act like XBRONX : 2/19/2017 9:51 am : link Reese has added a major contributor to the team after the second round( we will see about Perkins)

Britt stretch234 : 2/19/2017 10:44 am : link He would be an excellent fit here, but you would have to absolutely make sure he could handle being back in NJ - it is a big question. He is big, can run and has good hands



What has Quick done to warrant anything - he has 105 catches in 67 career games - and he will be 28.



I would like to see Britt or Garcon as the more cost effective options. Just get something on the outside to make defenses have to defend the other side of the field

RE: Fans act like DieHard : 2/19/2017 10:44 am : link

Quote: Reese has added a major contributor to the team after the second round( we will see about Perkins)



Yeah, Manningham and Bradshaw sure were busts. Cruz wasn't even drafted, I guess that means we lucked into him. In comment 13365185 XBRONX said:Yeah, Manningham and Bradshaw sure were busts. Cruz wasn't even drafted, I guess that means we lucked into him.

My preference is not to spend any money on a free agent WR. Klaatu : 2/19/2017 10:57 am : link Thanks to all of the rule changes we're seeing rookie WRs make more of an immediate impact than they ever did in the past, so I'd rather draft a good compliment to Beckam and Shepard and put our free agent money to better use.

RE: RE: Hope not Carson53 : 2/19/2017 12:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13365083 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Tough guy to root for.







Of all the cheaper(?) vets, I'd still favor Brandon Marshall out of all of them



The trouble with Marshall is, he is too much of what I call

a clubhouse lawyer, there is a reason he has bounced around so much. Of the WR's available, I like Pryor, I see upside there, don't want a smallish WR for example. In comment 13365086 Big Blue '56 said:The trouble with Marshall is, he is too much of what I calla clubhouse lawyer, there is a reason he has bounced around so much. Of the WR's available, I like Pryor, I see upside there, don't want a smallish WR for example.

RE: Nope. Last thing he needs is to be back home with the buddies Carson53 : 2/19/2017 12:05 pm : link
This!

Quote: .



This! In comment 13365096 Ten Ton Hammer said:This!

RE: RE: RE: Hope not Big Blue '56 : 2/19/2017 12:07 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13365086 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13365083 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





Tough guy to root for.







Of all the cheaper(?) vets, I'd still favor Brandon Marshall out of all of them







The trouble with Marshall is, he is too much of what I call

a clubhouse lawyer, there is a reason he has bounced around so much. Of the WR's available, I like Pryor, I see upside there, don't want a smallish WR for example.



True, but since he has been on his meds, he's done very well, imo..I wouldn't count last year as tge "ship be sinking" was far from limited to him, imv In comment 13365241 Carson53 said:True, but since he has been on his meds, he's done very well, imo..I wouldn't count last year as tge "ship be sinking" was far from limited to him, imv

Diehard XBRONX : 2/19/2017 12:18 pm : link How many years ago you talking about? Cruz wasnt drafted and happened to be from Jersey.

With Shepard in the fold and OBJ's monster deal looming... Milton : 2/19/2017 12:35 pm : link



Here's what I wrote on another thread... Quote: I'm looking for someone willing to accept a one year deal in an effort to enhance their stock for 2018 free agency. Robert Woods on a one-year $3M deal would be nice. And then draft a WR. Or not.



With Woods (or someone similar) on a one-year deal, it would mean that come draft day the Giants could use a 1st round pick on a WR or no picks on a WR without worrying about the consequences on the cap and/or roster going forward.



On the other hand, if they were to sign someone like Britt to a big money long term contract, it kind of precludes drafting a WR early because the logjam would be untenable and it would also create an unnecessary burden on the cap once OBJ is given his monster deal. It doesn't make sense to spend big bucks on a long term contract for a #2 WR. The Giants need to find a vet WR willing to sign a one-year deal. This is what Michael Crabtree and Hakeem Nicks did a couple or so years ago, for one it worked out, for the other it didn't.Here's what I wrote on another thread...

britt is an idiot - pass mdc1 : 2/19/2017 12:55 pm : link . We have already have another idiot on the other side that plays grab ass in warmups but can't catch footballs in big games, we do not need another. Time to find some adults to play for our team.

I'd say his old man knows what's best for him... Torrag : 2/19/2017 3:25 pm : link ...and what isn't. Namely returning to this area full time. Pass on Britt.

RE: I'm with you on this. TyFromQueens : 2/19/2017 3:56 pm : link

Quote: He seems to have put his troubles behind him, though not sure his old stomping grounds would be the best thing for him..As a tall bookend to OBJ, bring it on..I only go by last year's production. Prior to that means little TO ME



Understood. But it was also a contract year for him. Will he play hard if he gets some decent money? I'd rather take a one year flyer on him. No more than two. He has to prove he really wants this. With OBJ and Shep he's going to get some one on one situations where he can eat. The question is how hungry is he? In comment 13365018 Big Blue '56 said:Understood. But it was also a contract year for him. Will he play hard if he gets some decent money? I'd rather take a one year flyer on him. No more than two. He has to prove he really wants this. With OBJ and Shep he's going to get some one on one situations where he can eat. The question is how hungry is he?

RE: britt is an idiot - pass Ten Ton Hammer : 2/19/2017 4:09 pm : link

Quote: . We have already have another idiot on the other side that plays grab ass in warmups but can't catch footballs in big games, we do not need another. Time to find some adults to play for our team.



Pipe down skip bayless. Nobody's turning on espn to watch your takes. In comment 13365261 mdc1 said:Pipe down skip bayless. Nobody's turning on espn to watch your takes.

RE: Rutgers Fans LauderdaleMatty : 2/19/2017 6:35 pm : link

Quote: Out in force.



You are a moron. UConn homer who never ever missss a chance to say something stupid the minute a Rutgers player is . God I'm glad the only sport you guy are relevant in is one no one card about.



Half the people her have said he's a bad idea due to his past are RU fans. I've said so here as well. Great away In comment 13365173 Carl in CT said:You are a moron. UConn homer who never ever missss a chance to say something stupid the minute a Rutgers player is . God I'm glad the only sport you guy are relevant in is one no one card about.Half the people her have said he's a bad idea due to his past are RU fans. I've said so here as well. Great away

RE: RE: britt is an idiot - pass mdc1 : 2/19/2017 6:56 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13365261 mdc1 said:





Quote:





. We have already have another idiot on the other side that plays grab ass in warmups but can't catch footballs in big games, we do not need another. Time to find some adults to play for our team.







Pipe down skip bayless. Nobody's turning on espn to watch your takes.



truth hurts go cry to your mommy snowflake.. In comment 13365346 Ten Ton Hammer said:truth hurts go cry to your mommy snowflake..

RE: Britt allstarjim : 2/19/2017 8:29 pm : link

Quote: He would be an excellent fit here, but you would have to absolutely make sure he could handle being back in NJ - it is a big question. He is big, can run and has good hands



What has Quick done to warrant anything - he has 105 catches in 67 career games - and he will be 28.



I would like to see Britt or Garcon as the more cost effective options. Just get something on the outside to make defenses have to defend the other side of the field



The thing is, there is no "make sure". It's you think maybe, and then it's a risk. I don't think I'd take that risk in putting him back in his old stomping grounds near his old crew.



And I did at one time think Britt was a perfect fit. He is as a football player. Too risky, though.



I'd definitely take Sanu, though. In comment 13365207 stretch234 said:The thing is, there is no "make sure". It's you think maybe, and then it's a risk. I don't think I'd take that risk in putting him back in his old stomping grounds near his old crew.And I did at one time think Britt was a perfect fit. He is as a football player. Too risky, though.I'd definitely take Sanu, though.