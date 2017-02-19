Duggans's FA DEs and their Spotrac market value

RE: Nobody's awake? section125 : 2/19/2017 8:44 am : link

nah, it's the give a shit factor. Not ready to give a shit, yet.

I just do not see the Giants letting JPP go. robbieballs2003 : 2/19/2017 8:50 am : link They either agree on a long term deal or he is franchised.

RE: Nobody's awake? Klaatu : 2/19/2017 9:07 am : link

Over 650 views. We're awake, and we're reading it, but there isn't much to say. I think most of us - certainly not all of us, but most of us - feel the same way robbie does. In comment 13365160 Big Blue '56 said:Over 650 views. We're awake, and we're reading it, but there isn't much to say. I think most of us - certainly not all of us, but most of us - feel the same way robbie does.

I'd let Hank walk Joey in VA : 2/19/2017 9:11 am : link And get Campbell inside next to Harrison. That would be an utter nightmare for interior OL.



As for the other "DEs", only Branch really has the size to be a 4-3 end, the others are 3-4 guys lacking in size to be a standup in a 4-3 so the comparison is utter shit in most cases. No offense to Duggan but a 3-4 DE/OLB is not going to plug and play at LDE in our defense without giving up run defense or pass rush depending on who it is.



JPP is the best all around DE in FA for 4-3 teams and if we don't lock him up early he's headed somewhere he'll come back and haunt us.

Joey, just for the hell of it... Klaatu : 2/19/2017 9:35 am : link Duggan doesn't mention one guy who does have the prototypical size for a 4-3 DE: Devin Taylor (DET). 6-7, 275. Only 27, and a bit of an underachiever, his market value is slightly less than half of what JPP's is according to sportrac

There's Toth029 : 2/19/2017 9:38 am : link Devin Taylor, too, who has good size and potential.

RE: I'd let Hank walk pjcas18 : 2/19/2017 9:41 am : link

How does Belichick make it work with Sheard? He's definitely not what the Giants look for in 4-3 DE height, but he's been very effective in NE Base 4-3 and sub packages at DE.



I don't see anyone on the list close to JPP, so my preference is keep him, but just curious your thoughts on Sheard, Belichick seems to pull players like Sheard out of his ass every year and get production out of them. In comment 13365170 Joey in VA said:How does Belichick make it work with Sheard? He's definitely not what the Giants look for in 4-3 DE height, but he's been very effective in NE Base 4-3 and sub packages at DE.I don't see anyone on the list close to JPP, so my preference is keep him, but just curious your thoughts on Sheard, Belichick seems to pull players like Sheard out of his ass every year and get production out of them.

In regards to comparisons I don’t believe there is one. bigblue1124 : 2/19/2017 9:45 am : link All the above listed are solid players but not in JPP’s class not even close. The only one on that list that even comes close is Campbell who is 2 years older the same stats as JPP starting all 16 games JPP missing the last 4.



JPP is a game changer and is great against the run and pass. At least IMO allowing our own walk for subpar talent doesn’t make sense. Not one of the players listed hold a candle to JPP on the field. In addition he has like it or not become a leader on this team which we do not have many of.



In regards to Marshall and a Vet presence in the room I do not see him fitting well with this group nor worth the cost to bring him in. He will be looking for good money and is at the tail end of his career with his post career already in place in the media. I like the guy and happy he has overcome some of his issues but he is not a Vet leader I believe this team needs for the younger group. Who that is? I have no clue a solid 2nd or 3rd WR who can produce but knows his role and can teach the younger ones how to be a pro. The only player who is a FA and the salary would fit the bill IMO is Boldin but I am by no means an expert.



This team has most of the talent to win now with a few additions subtractions doesn’t make sense to me.



RE: RE: Nobody's awake? Big Blue '56 : 2/19/2017 9:48 am : link

Don't care about the views, just convo..And, since when is there nothing to say on BBI? 😜 In comment 13365168 Klaatu said:Don't care about the views, just convo..And, since when is there nothing to say on BBI? 😜

The list isn't anything new, that's why there aren't any comments jcn56 : 2/19/2017 9:48 am : link It's a shitty year for FA DEs. That's why you have JPP, and a bunch of other guys who cost half as much and would produce about half as much. You get what you pay for.



Part of me does wish they'd consider Campbell inside if JPP leaves, but even though he's been a force to date there's no ignoring that he's a few years older than JPP.

Anyone note how well Chris Long played for the Pats? Big Blue '56 : 2/19/2017 9:56 am : link Of course playing for Belichick is not the same as playing for anyone else

Sheard is a LB with a DE tag that’s it. bigblue1124 : 2/19/2017 9:57 am : link With his size he would be eaten alive facing tackles head on every down IMO. He is as many are a product of little Bill’s scheme the guy is a guru.



RE: RE: I'd let Hank walk Joey in VA : 2/19/2017 10:01 am : link

How does Belichick make it work with Sheard? He's definitely not what the Giants look for in 4-3 DE height, but he's been very effective in NE Base 4-3 and sub packages at DE.



I don't see anyone on the list close to JPP, so my preference is keep him, but just curious your thoughts on Sheard, Belichick seems to pull players like Sheard out of his ass every year and get production out of them. The Pats list a 4-3 starting lineup but they run a front 7 which gets hard to decipher and uses big LBs. Sheard does fine lined up wide because the other down lineman are enormous and the LBs can support him. They play gap football where no player is more important than other, it's assignment based defense that doesn't rely on one type of player. They use well rounded bigger OLB types who play with their hands in the dirt and get listed as DEs. They use two mammoth DTs and one DE sized DE and one smaller DE who can drop to cover or play the run because he's next to a DT who commands a double team.



It's the same defense he ran here, you could list LT as a DE if you wanted to or Banks for that matter and call it a 4-3 because that's how they sometimes line up. The fronts are multiple and don't require that prototype 4-3 DE that is so hard to find. Instead they rely on bulk inside and big versatile edge players who aren't great at anything but are solid at run/pass. It's a very simple formula which is why they can let people walk who want huge $, those spots aren't terribly hard to fill. In comment 13365178 pjcas18 said:The Pats list a 4-3 starting lineup but they run a front 7 which gets hard to decipher and uses big LBs. Sheard does fine lined up wide because the other down lineman are enormous and the LBs can support him. They play gap football where no player is more important than other, it's assignment based defense that doesn't rely on one type of player. They use well rounded bigger OLB types who play with their hands in the dirt and get listed as DEs. They use two mammoth DTs and one DE sized DE and one smaller DE who can drop to cover or play the run because he's next to a DT who commands a double team.It's the same defense he ran here, you could list LT as a DE if you wanted to or Banks for that matter and call it a 4-3 because that's how they sometimes line up. The fronts are multiple and don't require that prototype 4-3 DE that is so hard to find. Instead they rely on bulk inside and big versatile edge players who aren't great at anything but are solid at run/pass. It's a very simple formula which is why they can let people walk who want huge $, those spots aren't terribly hard to fill.

RE: Anyone note how well Chris Long played for the Pats? jcn56 : 2/19/2017 10:01 am : link

Quote: Of course playing for Belichick is not the same as playing for anyone else



I don't think anyone questioned Long's ability - it was his durability that was in question after missing time in 14 and 15. In comment 13365187 Big Blue '56 said:I don't think anyone questioned Long's ability - it was his durability that was in question after missing time in 14 and 15.

definitely fair about belichick's pjcas18 : 2/19/2017 10:02 am : link schemes.



He used Long and Sheard (and I believe Trey Flowers eventually passed Sheard on the depth chart) in a rotation.



For example I don't have the numbers in front of me and they're skewed b/c of JPP injury but JPP and Vernon played over 90% of the snaps or close to it, but in belichick's defense his starting DE's (Long, Sheard, and Flowers) none played more than 65% (Long) and Sheard and Flowers both less than 55%.



He's great at putting the right players on the field to fit his D.



I'm interested to see what happens with Hightower. Knowing the Patriots they'll FT him, LB is n affordable tag. They won't pay him like the leagues' top paid LB. A lot of mileage for a 26 year old. With all the post-season games in NE, it's like another season + for their free agents when they become free agents.





RE: RE: RE: I'd let Hank walk pjcas18 : 2/19/2017 10:04 am : link

thanks, good post, makes sense. In comment 13365189 Joey in VA said:thanks, good post, makes sense.

I would not sign JPP Tuckrule : 2/19/2017 10:07 am : link Bad back and hes an old 28 lot of mileage. Having 2 very good DE and paying both top dollar is a luxury we cannot afford. This defense played very well without him thats not to say he isnt important but you have to pick and choose where you alot that cash and to spend that kind of money across the entire Dline is not smart. We need offensive help get me a lineman get me a WR not JPP

RE: definitely fair about belichick's Big Blue '56 : 2/19/2017 10:15 am : link

Quote: schemes.



He used Long and Sheard (and I believe Trey Flowers eventually passed Sheard on the depth chart) in a rotation.



For example I don't have the numbers in front of me and they're skewed b/c of JPP injury but JPP and Vernon played over 90% of the snaps or close to it, but in belichick's defense his starting DE's (Long, Sheard, and Flowers) none played more than 65% (Long) and Sheard and Flowers both less than 55%.



He's great at putting the right players on the field to fit his D.



I'm interested to see what happens with Hightower. Knowing the Patriots they'll FT him, LB is n affordable tag. They won't pay him like the leagues' top paid LB. A lot of mileage for a 26 year old. With all the post-season games in NE, it's like another season + for their free agents when they become free agents.





From what I can gather, Belichick loves Hightower and, as pointed out, only 26. That said, who knows what BB does contract-wise with him.. In comment 13365191 pjcas18 said:From what I can gather, Belichick loves Hightower and, as pointed out, only 26. That said, who knows what BB does contract-wise with him..

Don't you think everyone should play a 3-4? Ivan15 : 2/19/2017 10:23 am : link Very hard to find a sideline to sideline middle LB, and dominant DEs for a 4-3.



Much easier to find hybrid DE/LBs, inside LBs, and DE/DTs to play 3-4 DE.



I used to think the hardest thing was to find a nose tackle for the 3-4, but now I think a run stuffing tackle is as needed and as difficult to find for a 4-3 so that's a wash.

RE: Sheard is a LB with a DE tag that's it. Jay on the Island : 2/19/2017 10:41 am : link

Quote: With his size he would be eaten alive facing tackles head on every down IMO. He is as many are a product of little Bill’s scheme the guy is a guru.

That is incorrect. Sheard played his first two seasons at DE after Cleveland drafted him and he had 8.5 sacks and 7.0 sacks in that time. During his third season he was moved to OLB in their new 3-4 scheme and over the next two seasons he only had a total of 7.5 sacks. He is actually a better fit at DE. I was among the fans who wanted the Giants to sign him two years ago especially when I saw how little he received from NE. Now he is too expensive for the Giants. In comment 13365188 bigblue1124 said:That is incorrect. Sheard played his first two seasons at DE after Cleveland drafted him and he had 8.5 sacks and 7.0 sacks in that time. During his third season he was moved to OLB in their new 3-4 scheme and over the next two seasons he only had a total of 7.5 sacks. He is actually a better fit at DE. I was among the fans who wanted the Giants to sign him two years ago especially when I saw how little he received from NE. Now he is too expensive for the Giants.

RE: Don't you think everyone should play a 3-4? Joey in VA : 2/19/2017 11:07 am : link

Quote: Very hard to find a sideline to sideline middle LB, and dominant DEs for a 4-3.



Much easier to find hybrid DE/LBs, inside LBs, and DE/DTs to play 3-4 DE.



I used to think the hardest thing was to find a nose tackle for the 3-4, but now I think a run stuffing tackle is as needed and as difficult to find for a 4-3 so that's a wash. What Jimmy Johnson did at Dallas became the blue print for the 4-3 though with smaller faster LBs who could cover and strike on the move. Prior to his defenses LBs were just bigger and he kind of broke that mold in the NFL in the 4-3. He used 4 big dudes up front and let the back 7 flow to the plays with speed, so the "Cowboy 4-3" became all the rage because they were able to slow down the WCO by being just as fast laterally as horizontally. Big slow plodding offenses became dinosaurs and teams sought to get faster to counter that defense then the Tampa 2 and C-2 became the default en vogue defense to slow down the high powered passing attacks. The 3-4 was always able to do it, it just needed to get smaller on the edges which Bill did. In comment 13365198 Ivan15 said:What Jimmy Johnson did at Dallas became the blue print for the 4-3 though with smaller faster LBs who could cover and strike on the move. Prior to his defenses LBs were just bigger and he kind of broke that mold in the NFL in the 4-3. He used 4 big dudes up front and let the back 7 flow to the plays with speed, so the "Cowboy 4-3" became all the rage because they were able to slow down the WCO by being just as fast laterally as horizontally. Big slow plodding offenses became dinosaurs and teams sought to get faster to counter that defense then the Tampa 2 and C-2 became the default en vogue defense to slow down the high powered passing attacks. The 3-4 was always able to do it, it just needed to get smaller on the edges which Bill did.

RE: RE: definitely fair about belichick's pjcas18 : 2/19/2017 11:12 am : link

From what I can gather, Belichick loves Hightower and, as pointed out, only 26. That said, who knows what BB does contract-wise with him..



He loved Jamie Collins too. Until he didn't. Impossible to read Belichick and McCourty is or was the highest paid safety so he's an example where you may be right, I just think Belichick is famous for setting a value on a player and not budging from there.



Welker is a good example. and it's partly why (partly) Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins are no longer Patriots. He didn't want to pay them. In comment 13365194 Big Blue '56 said:He loved Jamie Collins too. Until he didn't. Impossible to read Belichick and McCourty is or was the highest paid safety so he's an example where you may be right, I just think Belichick is famous for setting a value on a player and not budging from there.Welker is a good example. and it's partly why (partly) Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins are no longer Patriots. He didn't want to pay them.

Like I've been saying all along. est1986 : 2/19/2017 11:27 am : link SIGN CALAIS! Sign JPP, non-exclusive Tag if nessecary. 4/60 tops.



Let Hank walk. Cut JT & Vereen. Extend Pugh. Pick up OBJ's option.



Get AP for cheap if he really wants in & get a Offensive Lineman.



Make some inexpensive depth moves and maybe bring back KRob.



Get the rest in the draft.



Njoku TE Miami. Smith-Schuster WR USC. Garicia OL Troy.

Campbell is a DT in this system. est1986 : 2/19/2017 11:33 am : link A crazt scary one next to a JPP, Snacks, and OV. SMH. Filthy.

Snacks and OV can almost be cut after two more seasons, est1986 : 2/19/2017 11:39 am : link Give JPP and Campbell deals that can do the same after two years. Four year deals for both. Guarentee the first two years for each. 4/60 for JPP 30 gtd & 4/40 for Campbell 20 gtd. Go up a little annually or in gtd moneu for each if you have to but thats what i would try do.

RE: I would not sign JPP Carson53 : 2/19/2017 11:52 am : link

Quote: Bad back and hes an old 28 lot of mileage. Having 2 very good DE and paying both top dollar is a luxury we cannot afford. This defense played very well without him thats not to say he isnt important but you have to pick and choose where you alot that cash and to spend that kind of money across the entire Dline is not smart. We need offensive help get me a lineman get me a WR not JPP .



Durability is an ongoing issue, some think he is irreplaceable, not the case.

It's called the fear of the unknown.

That 29 yr. old from Carolina had 10 sacks as a role player, and will cost a lot less, as an example.

I agree with the OLine, need two imv., and another WR. In comment 13365193 Tuckrule said:Durability is an ongoing issue, some think he is irreplaceable, not the case.It's called the fear of the unknown.That 29 yr. old from Carolina had 10 sacks as a role player, and will cost a lot less, as an example.I agree with the OLine, need two imv., and another WR.

A tidbit from Duggan's complementary receiver to OBJ, article Big Blue '56 : 2/19/2017 11:53 am : link



Miami's Kenny Stills (13.0), Washington's DeSean Jackson (12.8), Buffalo's Marquise Goodwin (12.0), Chicago's Alshon Jeffery (11.7), New England's Michael Floyd (11.6), Cleveland's Terrelle Pryor (10.6) and the Rams' Kenny Britt (10.3) are all free agents that averaged more yards at the catch than Cruz last season. While every player in the group has pros and cons, the bottom line is that any of them would signal an upgrade as Beckham's running mate.









Stills, DJax and Goodwin are small or rather small WRs..Is that what need need as a complement to OBJ? I'd rather go talented AND Tall Stills, DJax and Goodwin are small or rather small WRs..Is that what need need as a complement to OBJ? I'd rather go talented AND Tall

RE: A tidbit from Duggan's complementary receiver to OBJ, article est1986 : 2/19/2017 12:01 pm : link

RE: RE: A tidbit from Duggan's complementary receiver to OBJ, article Big Blue '56 : 2/19/2017 12:05 pm : link

I certainly could live with that, but my preference would be no. We've been struggling in the red zone..A bigger, Boldin-like player(with more speed) would do wonders, imv In comment 13365238 est1986 said:I certainly could live with that, but my preference would be no. We've been struggling in the red zone..A bigger, Boldin-like player(with more speed) would do wonders, imv

Ju-Ju est1986 : 2/19/2017 12:14 pm : link Schuster-Smith Round 2

Mike Williams or Corey Davis Round 1

For WR... Milton : 2/19/2017 12:17 pm : link I'm looking for someone willing to accept a one year deal in an effort to enhance their stock for 2018 free agency. Robert Woods on a one-year $3M deal would be nice. And then draft a WR. Or not.



With Woods (or someone similar) on a one-year deal, it would mean that come draft day the Giants could use a 1st round pick on a WR or no picks on a WR without worrying about the consequences on the cap and/or roster going forward.



On the other hand, if they were to sign someone like Britt to a big money long term contract, it kind of precludes drafting a WR early because the logjam would be untenable and it would also create an unnecessary burden on the cap once OBJ is given his monster deal.

RE: Sheard is a LB with a DE tag that's it. Toth029 : 2/19/2017 2:08 pm : link

Quote: With his size he would be eaten alive facing tackles head on every down IMO. He is as many are a product of little Bill’s scheme the guy is a guru.



Says who? He had 15.5 sacks his first two seasons as DE

Says who?



He was in a 4-3 in Cleveland his rookie season (coached under Dick Jauron and when Cleveland changed changed coaches, the new staff wanted to bring in Ray Horton even though Cleveland players wanted to keep Jauron and his style which fit the players (like Sheard). Pats got a steal when they dealt for him because he is, actually, a better DE in a 4-3 than a hybrid rusher in a 3-4.



His size is in question but Olivier Vernon is similar in size. In comment 13365188 bigblue1124 said:Says who? He had 15.5 sacks his first two seasons as DESays who?He was in a 4-3 in Cleveland his rookie season (coached under Dick Jauron and when Cleveland changed changed coaches, the new staff wanted to bring in Ray Horton even though Cleveland players wanted to keep Jauron and his style which fit the players (like Sheard). Pats got a steal when they dealt for him because he is, actually, a better DE in a 4-3 than a hybrid rusher in a 3-4.His size is in question but Olivier Vernon is similar in size.

Typos all around Toth029 : 2/19/2017 2:11 pm : link That post. My aplogies. Typing from my phone has its issues.

RE: Ju-Ju Tuckrule : 2/19/2017 3:06 pm : link

Quote: Schuster-Smith Round 2

Mike Williams or Corey Davis Round 1



Dude Mike Williams and Davis are going way before our pick. Let's be realistic a bit. I get the wishful thinking but that is absurd In comment 13365248 est1986 said:Dude Mike Williams and Davis are going way before our pick. Let's be realistic a bit. I get the wishful thinking but that is absurd

JPP isn't going anywhere... Torrag : 2/19/2017 3:23 pm : link ...or if he is it's for significant return in a deal.



As for his WR excerpt he has two of the three FA wideouts I covet on his list. Stills and Pryor. I'm not interested in smaller guys this time around. We need some size in that unit that can joust balls in the red zone.

RE: JPP isn't going anywhere... Big Blue '56 : 2/19/2017 3:29 pm : link

Quote: ...or if he is it's for significant return in a deal.



As for his WR excerpt he has two of the three FA wideouts I covet on his list. Stills and Pryor. I'm not interested in smaller guys this time around. We need some size in that unit that can joust balls in the red zone.



But isn't Stills barely 6'? In comment 13365326 Torrag said:But isn't Stills barely 6'?

RE: JPP isn't going anywhere... Toth029 : 2/19/2017 3:48 pm : link

Quote: ...or if he is it's for significant return in a deal.



As for his WR excerpt he has two of the three FA wideouts I covet on his list. Stills and Pryor. I'm not interested in smaller guys this time around. We need some size in that unit that can joust balls in the red zone.

I'm unsure on Marshall, but I don't see Pryor fitting. He's had some attitude issues around the league. Several guys, including our own Jackrabbit, blast him. Jeffrey will be too pricey, too.



Duggan lists Britt, Quick, Williams and Garcon in his video. Does list the potential issues with Britt returning home and getting into trouble again with it. I would be all right with Garcon but he's not the red zone this offense could use. In comment 13365326 Torrag said:I'm unsure on Marshall, but I don't see Pryor fitting. He's had some attitude issues around the league. Several guys, including our own Jackrabbit, blast him. Jeffrey will be too pricey, too.Duggan lists Britt, Quick, Williams and Garcon in his video. Does list the potential issues with Britt returning home and getting into trouble again with it. I would be all right with Garcon but he's not the red zone this offense could use.

RE: RE: Ju-Ju est1986 : 2/19/2017 5:27 pm : link

WHy is that? Because all the mocks you've read online have them going before 23? You never know man, neither guy is a sure fire top 10 guy. If one falls to within 10 picks of our spot, Reese could pull the trigger if he falls in love with ar particular playmaker. Maybe someone likes Ross Better, or another WR and one of these guys falls to 23, its not impossible. In comment 13365316 Tuckrule said:WHy is that? Because all the mocks you've read online have them going before 23? You never know man, neither guy is a sure fire top 10 guy. If one falls to within 10 picks of our spot, Reese could pull the trigger if he falls in love with ar particular playmaker. Maybe someone likes Ross Better, or another WR and one of these guys falls to 23, its not impossible.