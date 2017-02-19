What secondary free agents would you be interested in signin

I've gone through some of the upcoming free agents and here is a list of low cost high upside options that i could find:
Signing Player
WR Terrance Williams
WR Cordarelle Patterson
WR Ted Ginn Jr.
WR Brian Quick
WR Rod Streater
WR Kamar Aiken
TE Logan Paulson
TE Gavin Escobar
TE Jermaine Gresham
TE Jack Doyle
TE Anthony Fasano
RB Matt Asiata
RB Christine Michael
OT Mike Adams
OT Ryan Clady
OT Ricky Wagner
OT Menelik Watson
OL Ted Larsen
OL Matt McCants
OG Luke Joeckel
LB Karlos Dansby
LB Jon Bostic
LB Paul Worrilow
LB Gerald Hodges
LB Zach Brown
LB Sean Spence
DT Chris Baker
DT Nick Fairley
DE Mario Addison
DE Lorenzo Alexander
DE Dion Jordan
DE Margus Hunt
DE Trent Cole
CB Jerraud Powers
CB Darryl Morris
but a few years back Fasano wanted to come to the Giants, but they went in another direction. He had mentioned this to a mutual friend of ours from his old NJ haunts in Verona. He will turn 33, so he won't cost much and is a solid blocker, which is a big need for the Giants. I wouldn't be surprised to see him come to the Giants as a veteran, blocking TE to compliment a TE who they will draft.
Lacey to pull in around $2.75 mil per year on a 2 year contract. If accurate, would you sign him for 2 years?
Matt,
I think Fasano would have been a good get a couple years ago. Now, not so much.
Lacey is a physical runner. I think for that price I'd do it.
If we aren't gonna bring an early round pick in
is a bit long in the tooth now. This draft is deep at TE. I'd draft one in probably the 3rd round. Leggett or the Butt are kids who intrigue me in round 3 and who might be available.
In a heartbeat
We can get him back. FML are the Giants bad at building an offensive line in recent years.
Is great. I pray we bring him in. He's the perfect complement for Perkins.
Absolutely
Sean spence and zach brown LBers
TE Jack Doyle and WR Lamar Aiken would really help on offense.
If they lose Pierre-Paul and/or Hankins on defense, DE Mario Addison and DT Chris Baker would soften the blow.
The offensive line is really a complete mystery. The guys they will Target really depends on what they think of the existing linemen that they have.
Like if they're gonna stick with Flowers at LT, grab RT Ricky Wagner. If they wanna move Flowers to RT, then Classy at LT might be an idea. I wonder if they'd have any interest in McCants....
I can see this. Zach Brown would be a good player here with the talent around him and he'd be cheap.
on Dolphins TE Dion Sims. With the Miami money already committed to the position with Cameron and Gray, its unlikely the Fins would throw much money at Sims.
One of the better blocking TEs in the league and a guy who really started to come on in 2016 with 26 catches and 4 TDs.
Its time to establish a consistent ground game and keep pressure off our aging QB. Sims is only 26 and fills that need at a reasonable price.
Rhett Ellison TE/HB
Cordelle Patterson WR/KR
Ellison is known for his blocking and Patterson for his big plays. I think both would be great role players here.
and Zach Brown would the two who stand out me as cheap starters. I know Joeckel has sucked as well, but he could be a nice rebound player to take a chance on if he's cheap. Even if hes just a depth player.
He's probably gonna get a decent contract though.
Brian Quick Rams WR. Was on pace for like 850 yards & 6 TDs with Case Keenum last year. Averaging 17.5 yards per catch. His numbers went to shit once Goff started playing.
At 5.8mil
Also Tim Lelito G
That's my guy. I've been beating the Sims drum for a while now.
Isn't Jordan Cameron done in the nfl due to injuries?
Most likely. Doesn't matter though they are trading for Julius Thomas so Dion Sims will be a free agent. No thanks on Sims. He's nothing special. Honestly probably isn't any better than Will Tye.
me Zach Brown he would already be better then any LB on this roster. Also most of the those TE intrigue me at least one of them should be brought in. At WR quick would be a quality pickup