What secondary free agents would you be interested in signin CMicks3110 : 2/19/2017 8:44 pm I've gone through some of the upcoming free agents and here is a list of low cost high upside options that i could find:



Signing Player

WR Terrance Williams

WR Cordarelle Patterson

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

WR Brian Quick

WR Rod Streater

WR Kamar Aiken

TE Logan Paulson

TE Gavin Escobar

TE Jermaine Gresham

TE Jack Doyle

TE Anthony Fasano

RB Matt Asiata

RB Christine Michael

OT Mike Adams

OT Ryan Clady

OT Ricky Wagner

OT Menelik Watson

OL Ted Larsen

OL Matt McCants

OG Luke Joeckel

LB Karlos Dansby

LB Jon Bostic

LB Paul Worrilow

LB Gerald Hodges

LB Zach Brown

LB Sean Spence

DT Chris Baker

DT Nick Fairley

DE Mario Addison

DE Lorenzo Alexander

DE Dion Jordan

DE Margus Hunt

DE Trent Cole

CB Jerraud Powers

CB Darryl Morris

WR Quick Rjanyg : 2/19/2017 8:54 pm : link DT Fairley, OT Wagner

WR Aiken Rjanyg : 2/19/2017 8:54 pm : link TE Escobar and Doyle

Old asshat info Matt in SGS : 2/19/2017 9:00 pm : link but a few years back Fasano wanted to come to the Giants, but they went in another direction. He had mentioned this to a mutual friend of ours from his old NJ haunts in Verona. He will turn 33, so he won't cost much and is a solid blocker, which is a big need for the Giants. I wouldn't be surprised to see him come to the Giants as a veteran, blocking TE to compliment a TE who they will draft.

Just read an article where Spotrac projects 27 year-okd Eddie Big Blue '56 : 2/19/2017 9:07 pm : link Lacey to pull in around $2.75 mil per year on a 2 year contract. If accurate, would you sign him for 2 years?

RE: Old asshat info Rjanyg : 2/19/2017 9:08 pm : link

Quote: but a few years back Fasano wanted to come to the Giants, but they went in another direction. He had mentioned this to a mutual friend of ours from his old NJ haunts in Verona. He will turn 33, so he won't cost much and is a solid blocker, which is a big need for the Giants. I wouldn't be surprised to see him come to the Giants as a veteran, blocking TE to compliment a TE who they will draft.



Matt,



I think Fasano would have been a good get a couple years ago. Now, not so much. In comment 13365462 Matt in SGS said:Matt,I think Fasano would have been a good get a couple years ago. Now, not so much.

RE: Just read an article where Spotrac projects 27 year-okd Eddie Rjanyg : 2/19/2017 9:09 pm : link

Quote: Lacey to pull in around $2.75 mil per year on a 2 year contract. If accurate, would you sign him for 2 years?



Lacey is a physical runner. I think for that price I'd do it. In comment 13365467 Big Blue '56 said:Lacey is a physical runner. I think for that price I'd do it.

Gresham or Fasano redbeard : 2/19/2017 9:15 pm : link If we aren't gonna bring an early round pick in

Gresham at Te, with Fassano as a fallback, even though I think Fassano Optimus-NY : 2/19/2017 9:24 pm : link is a bit long in the tooth now. This draft is deep at TE. I'd draft one in probably the 3rd round. Leggett or the Butt are kids who intrigue me in round 3 and who might be available.

RE: Just read an article where Spotrac projects 27 year-okd Eddie djm : 2/19/2017 9:33 pm : link

Quote: Lacey to pull in around $2.75 mil per year on a 2 year contract. If accurate, would you sign him for 2 years?



In a heartbeat In comment 13365467 Big Blue '56 said:In a heartbeat

Matt Mccants!!! Patrick77 : 2/19/2017 9:36 pm : link We can get him back. FML are the Giants bad at building an offensive line in recent years.

Lacy having that being fat wrap adamg : 2/19/2017 9:43 pm : link Is great. I pray we bring him in. He's the perfect complement for Perkins.





RE: Just read an article where Spotrac projects 27 year-okd Eddie Danny Kanell : 2/19/2017 9:50 pm : link

Quote: Lacey to pull in around $2.75 mil per year on a 2 year contract. If accurate, would you sign him for 2 years?



Absolutely In comment 13365467 Big Blue '56 said:Absolutely

Lots of names on there that could help. Vin_Cuccs : 2/19/2017 10:18 pm : link TE Jack Doyle and WR Lamar Aiken would really help on offense.



If they lose Pierre-Paul and/or Hankins on defense, DE Mario Addison and DT Chris Baker would soften the blow.



The offensive line is really a complete mystery. The guys they will Target really depends on what they think of the existing linemen that they have.



Like if they're gonna stick with Flowers at LT, grab RT Ricky Wagner. If they wanna move Flowers to RT, then Classy at LT might be an idea. I wonder if they'd have any interest in McCants....

RE: Memelik Watson OT WillVAB : 2/19/2017 10:44 pm : link

Quote: Sean spence and zach brown LBers



I can see this. Zach Brown would be a good player here with the talent around him and he'd be cheap. In comment 13365505 Earl the goat said:I can see this. Zach Brown would be a good player here with the talent around him and he'd be cheap.

Keep an eye YANKEE28 : 2/19/2017 11:38 pm : link on Dolphins TE Dion Sims. With the Miami money already committed to the position with Cameron and Gray, its unlikely the Fins would throw much money at Sims.



One of the better blocking TEs in the league and a guy who really started to come on in 2016 with 26 catches and 4 TDs.



Its time to establish a consistent ground game and keep pressure off our aging QB. Sims is only 26 and fills that need at a reasonable price.

Two Vikings Peppers : 2/19/2017 11:51 pm : link Rhett Ellison TE/HB

Cordelle Patterson WR/KR



Ellison is known for his blocking and Patterson for his big plays. I think both would be great role players here.

Patterson Giantfootball025 : 12:10 am : link and Zach Brown would the two who stand out me as cheap starters. I know Joeckel has sucked as well, but he could be a nice rebound player to take a chance on if he's cheap. Even if hes just a depth player.

Zach Brown Bills LB Big Rick in FL : 1:31 am : link He's probably gonna get a decent contract though.



Brian Quick Rams WR. Was on pace for like 850 yards & 6 TDs with Case Keenum last year. Averaging 17.5 yards per catch. His numbers went to shit once Goff started playing.

RE: Keep an eye Klaatu : 7:20 am : link

Quote: on Dolphins TE Dion Sims. With the Miami money already committed to the position with Cameron and Gray, its unlikely the Fins would throw much money at Sims.



One of the better blocking TEs in the league and a guy who really started to come on in 2016 with 26 catches and 4 TDs.



Its time to establish a consistent ground game and keep pressure off our aging QB. Sims is only 26 and fills that need at a reasonable price.



That's my guy. I've been beating the Sims drum for a while now. In comment 13365529 YANKEE28 said:That's my guy. I've been beating the Sims drum for a while now.

RE: Keep an eye CromartiesKid21 : 7:27 am : link

Quote: on Dolphins TE Dion Sims. With the Miami money already committed to the position with Cameron and Gray, its unlikely the Fins would throw much money at Sims.



One of the better blocking TEs in the league and a guy who really started to come on in 2016 with 26 catches and 4 TDs.



Its time to establish a consistent ground game and keep pressure off our aging QB. Sims is only 26 and fills that need at a reasonable price.

Isn't Jordan Cameron done in the nfl due to injuries? In comment 13365529 YANKEE28 said:Isn't Jordan Cameron done in the nfl due to injuries?

^^^ Big Rick in FL : 9:13 am : link Most likely. Doesn't matter though they are trading for Julius Thomas so Dion Sims will be a free agent. No thanks on Sims. He's nothing special. Honestly probably isn't any better than Will Tye.