Darkhorse 1st Round Pick: OL Forrest Lamp (W. Kentucky)



Height: 6'4"

Weight: 304 lbs.

Age: Unlisted - RS Senior



He'd be right up there with Pugh as a surprise that nobody talked about, but check out the video below - he sure as hell looks like a Giants OL. F#cking scrapper. 4 year starter. Dominant collegiate player. Big, tough, strong and smart. Projects best to G but can play any OL position. Rolls hips through contact and plays with a nasty edge run blocking. Handles both speed and power well in pass pro. Played well vs. Alabama. Was arguably the 2nd best player at the Senior Bowl after O.J. Howard, "solidifying 1st round status"



Mayock has said of Lamp "he may be my favorite guy in this draft early on".



NFL.com Comparison: Zach Martin







We need some big skill up front and this guy can get us headed in the right direction quickly. Anybody throwing the remote?





Not sure he'd be a dark horse or a player nobody is talking about...but I agree, we should take a hard look if he's there at #23

Definitely not throwing the remote, he's a day 1 RG starter or even RT

He's not a BBI darkhorse. This is at least the third or forth thread about him in the past few weeks.

Plug in and play ; no complaints
Pugh, Richburg, Flowers, Lamp is a young group with talent hopefully Flowers settles in and Pugh and Richburg continue to get better. Lamp could be a very good pick.

Any chance at all that 54 guys get drafted before him?



Any chance at all that 54 guys get drafted before him?

Any chance at all that 54 guys get drafted before him?

Unless a major injury or surgery pops up, probably not In comment 13365836 est1986 said:Unless a major injury or surgery pops up, probably not

What do you mean when you say, "... he sure as hell looks like a Giants OL"?



Do you mean that he will underperform and derail our offense? Lol

Solid pick
The Giants could do much worse. I see a talented athlete at TE, RB, ER, CB, or S that is on a row above Lamp being available. I don't think the Giants "force" OL in the first as the depth of talent at other positions so far sounds too good to pass up.

We won't spend the first on the 2nd best prospect on W. Kentucky.



Maybe on the best player they have after he runs sub 4.4 and jumps 40+".

Quote: Prospect on W. Kentucky.



Maybe on the best player they have after he runs sub 4.4 and jumps 40+".



Taywan Taylor? In comment 13365856 KWALL2 said:Taywan Taylor?

Taylor is the guy KWALL2 : 2/20/2017 2:50 pm : link He'll run in the 4.3s and jump 40+.



And it shows on game day. He plays fast and big.



He was also very good at the SR bowl practices vs the top CBs. Great prospect.

Lamp would be a smart pick. Those saying they wouldn't be happy with it should probably go back and read their gameday comments about the OL.

Quote: He'll run in the 4.3s and jump 40+.



And it shows on game day. He plays fast and big.



He was also very good at the SR bowl practices vs the top CBs. Great prospect.

Hey kwall, which Taylor... Taywan or Trent (Assume Taywan)?



As for Lamp, I definitely see guard in the NFL... In comment 13365876 KWALL2 said:Hey kwall, which Taylor... Taywan or Trent (Assume Taywan)?As for Lamp, I definitely see guard in the NFL...

Nothing wrong with taking a guard
Lamp would not be a stretch to take at 23.

Lamp could be a solid pick
But would they take Lamp with the 23rd pick if Ramczyk, Robinson, and/or Bolles were still available? It's hard to imagine that all three will be off the board when the Giants are on the clock, but if they are, Lamp could be next man up.

Would rather try to sign Zeitler for RG and use our number 1 on an explosive athlete like David Njoku

Right now, this is the player I want..... which means someone will draft him right before us.

Bolles
I don't want the team to take a 25 year old player in the draft -not unless this guy is lights out better than anyone else

It is a myth ThatLimerickGuy : 2/20/2017 6:40 pm : link That Pugh was a surprise pick.



Mike Mayock had him slotted to the Giants leading up to the draft for at least a week.

I'm hoping we do better than Lamp at 23.

OK. You sold me. Reese has an excellent record with first round picks, so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt if he chooses Lamp.

Quote: You sold me. Reese has an excellent record with first round picks, so I'll give him the benefit of the doubt if he chooses Lamp.



People need to start analyzing these myths. Here is the fact - Jerry Reese has never signed any of his first round picks to a multi-year contract beyond their initial rookie contract. In comment 13366045 AcidTest said:People need to start analyzing these myths. Here is the fact - Jerry Reese has never signed any of his first round picks to a multi-year contract beyond their initial rookie contract.

Quote: I don't want the team to take a 25 year old player in the draft -not unless this guy is lights out better than anyone else



I sympathize with this view. But, if you think about it, having a good starting OLT is worth everything no matter if the career window of the guy is shorter than you'd like. He could still have a 10+ year career. Also consider, there aren't any free agent OLTs younger than 28 who have a shot at being a starting OLT for us. In comment 13365994 Samiam said:I sympathize with this view. But, if you think about it, having a good starting OLT is worth everything no matter if the career window of the guy is shorter than you'd like. He could still have a 10+ year career. Also consider, there aren't any free agent OLTs younger than 28 who have a shot at being a starting OLT for us.

meh on Lamp
If you're looking for a smaller school prospect that could slip into the 1st round see Terrell Basham. He fits the Giants DE prototype to a tee.

The pick will not lugnut : 12:13 am : link be Lamp. Nor should it be.



At #23 they are taking an offensive weapon or a DE.



No one should should take an OG in the first, let alone from a small school (sorry, Forrest).

Quote: He'll run in the 4.3s and jump 40+.



And it shows on game day. He plays fast and big.



He was also very good at the SR bowl practices vs the top CBs. Great prospect.

Here we go with the annual KWALL love affair with an athlete playing WR. In comment 13365876 KWALL2 said:Here we go with the annual KWALL love affair with an athlete playing WR.

Quote: be Lamp. Nor should it be.



At #23 they are taking an offensive weapon or a DE.



No one should should take an OG in the first, let alone from a small school (sorry, Forrest).



Maybe that's why the Giants can never run the ball. Martin, Zeitler, DeCastro, all first round picks. In comment 13366167 lugnut said:Maybe that's why the Giants can never run the ball. Martin, Zeitler, DeCastro, all first round picks.

NFL .com idiotsavant : 8:49 am : link lists about 10 out of the first 20 teams in draft order as 'needing offensive line' . Many of those said to be having needs at 'interior OL.'



So, roughly half of the teams picking before us in round 1.



Clearly, they all wont go OL, however, the change that a bunch of them pick OL prior to our 2nd round pick is very good.



Add to that realization this:



Just for shits and kicks, assume that your left tackle prospect at the 23rd pick is a '60% chance to be a lock solid great left tackle', and, ok, I give you that some say that is 'harder to find and therefore has more value.'



However, if, and I have not looked for myself, Lamp or Moton are, say, '87% locks to be great, solid, probowl guards', then a very reasonable argument can be made that its actually MORE rational to look for guards in the late first round as opposed to left tackles. Due to % chance to function in the NFL at.the.position. being greater.



In addition, due to trends as well as needs of teams this year, there is a very good chance that Lamp and Moton are both off the boards by our round #2 pick.



So, which of those two makes a better guard -next year- ...Moton is 20lbs larger, no?

interestingly idiotsavant : 9:07 am : link CBS has Lamp listed only as a guard, and Moton only as a tackle.



They have Lamp valued higher within the overall all positions rankings, however, its hard to say if a players level -within his positional designation- effects the overall 'value.'



My 2c USD would be that Moton is 6'5" and 330, whereas Lamp is 'only' 6'4" 305.



Seems that the direction this team is going play wise, at the OL, is one of less fancy footwork and more basic pass protection, beef counts in that style. Love Pugh but he may be a tad skinny for MacaDoo ball as a guard.

.it may hinge on if they think Bolles has the goods idiotsavant : 9:13 am : link its very risky if they think maybe again.



If not, perhaps its a great trade down year.

as a tackle bolles obviously idiotsavant : 9:13 am : link .

I agree area junc : 9:43 am : link that Lamp may very well be off the board. Hes the best OL in the draft.

Quote: Try to sign Zeitler for RG and use our number 1 on an explosive athlete like David Njoku .



I would like Zeitler too, so will a lot of teams, that means

a lot of pesos, expect 10-11 mill. per.

I would like the Giants to sign a FA, and draft a plug and

play guy too, if possible. In comment 13365974 Earl the goat said:I would like Zeitler too, so will a lot of teams, that meansa lot of pesos, expect 10-11 mill. per.I would like the Giants to sign a FA, and draft a plug andplay guy too, if possible.

Age: Unlisted - RS Senior? Say what? In this day and age...