Johnathan Hankins expected to have plenty of value as FA

Maybe but not insightful article without mentioning Jimmy Googs : 2/21/2017 7:51 am : link other free agent DTs coming on the market.



And there are alot....

Hmmm, section125 : 2/21/2017 7:52 am : link I just don't see him as being that close to Snacks in contract value. He is not nearly as good on the field either. He is not as good as Joseph either, but close.



I'd say less than $40 mill over 5 years - maybe $37.5 for % yrs with $18 guaranteed...

I think it's a mistake to invest too high a percentage of our cap in Ira : 2/21/2017 7:53 am : link any one unit. That being said, if we don't sign them, we need to replace them.

What happens with Hankins really depends on how the Giants feel gidiefor : Mod : 2/21/2017 8:00 am : : 2/21/2017 8:00 am : link about Bromley and Thomas -- if they give him a fat contract - Bromley and Thomas will never be more than back ups



if not -- it means the Giants think one or both of those guys can take over -- I don't see them spending on a DT from outside the team this year

Agree, Ira. Giantgator : 2/21/2017 8:05 am : link It's a lot more difficult to replace JPP. If Hankins can be signed to a reasonable deal, fine, but we still have a lot of needs.

IMHO BBI consistantly underrates Hankins njm : 2/21/2017 8:19 am : link Same way many did with Joseph while he was here. And neither Bromley and Thomas in there limited playing time have played anywhere near the level of Hankins.

If you put some stock in PFF The_Boss : 2/21/2017 8:19 am : link Hankins graded out below average. Yet, our run D was fantastic. Snacks was, by far, the best run stuffing DT in football by the same metrics. He's the straw that stirs the drink. I really do think the NYG can survive a year with Thomas and Bromley lining up next to Harrison and still be a top run defense. To me, Hank is replaceable. The priority here in FA is JPP. I think with Okwara, Odi, Wynn, and (likely) draft pick and not JPP, we will not only get run on wide, but our sacks/pressures will be way down. The defense then takes a major step back.

I AcidTest : 2/21/2017 8:29 am : link think there's a real chance we lose both JPP and Hankins. I agree that Hankins is underrated, but somebody may well overpay to the point where we can't justify paying him that amount. Same for JPP. I do agree that we won't invest in a FA DT. If Hankins goes, then I'd look for a day three run stuffing DT at the least.

We have 1tech DT jayg5 : 2/21/2017 8:31 am : link In Harrison who already has a huge contract(well deserved) but offers no pass rush on 3rd downs. I don't understand why Giants would give Hankins a big contract who is another 1tech DT who doesn't offer any pass rush. Do a better job of finding a 3tech DT.

agreed NJM idiotsavant : 2/21/2017 8:31 am : link its weird to try to attribute, but it seems that around draft time fans like to think about what so and so and such and such 'skinny skills players' could do, how things might go soon if we got such and such free agents and devalue the building blocks.



I forget which FA's we got with all the money saved from not signing Joseph, but am fairly sure not one of them panned out that year.



Some JAG or injured OLers, some aging RBs maybe.

I dont think its that simple J idiotsavant : 2/21/2017 8:37 am : link Spagnulo, indeed the league, is mixing things up more and more visa vis the gap assignments.



Most fans here attribute improved LB play to having two larger DTs in the line, and DT has got to be the one position that wears on a player the most of all NFL positions.



'If it aint broke, don't fix it.'





That said, if you also want to add a legit (and very hard to find) 'rush, quick, low,one gapping DT' for the 3 spot as well? By all means, you could make a strong argument towards drafting one.



Put it this way, as the roster is exactly right now, if either Hank or Snacks goes down, this entire team is exceedingly mediocre . 8-8 at best.

I hope the team can a work out a deal Beer Man : 2/21/2017 8:43 am : link to sign Hank. Having two fat guys plugging up the middle of the line greatly improved the run defense last year, and is a big reason the Giants beat the Cowboys twice.

I love Hankins bigbluehoya : 2/21/2017 8:46 am : link But spending $18-19m of cap allocation at DT and still needing to add an interior pass rushing element on top of that doesn't seem like a tenable strategy.

Would you want Hankins 8-10 million per year next 5 years est1986 : 2/21/2017 8:49 am : link Or would you want Calais Campbell at 10-12 million per year next two or three years?

beer man, yes idiotsavant : 2/21/2017 9:24 am : link and they allow for LBs to run clean, lack of which was a BBI stated Achilles heel here for many, many years prior to the advent of Hank+Snacks.

its a totally different type of front 7 idiotsavant : 2/21/2017 9:27 am : link style without two big DTs, it impacts on selection of LBs and ends as well.



that said, we all would love the short rush DT specialist, however, that is a rotational type typically, you need both for what this team is doing.

I AcidTest : 2/21/2017 9:27 am : link know I'm in the minority, but I'd rather have Hankins than JPP. Younger, cheaper, and healthier. We also need a lot of beef to deal with the Dallas OL for years. Get a pass rushing DE in the draft, and platoon that player with Okwara and Wynn.

whereas for ten years BBI whined about quality of LBs, idiotsavant : 2/21/2017 9:29 am : link last season you still had LB jags and yet much less whining.



Thanks to snacks and hank

RE: I gidiefor : Mod : 2/21/2017 9:32 am : : 2/21/2017 9:32 am : link

Quote: know I'm in the minority, but I'd rather have Hankins than JPP. Younger, cheaper, and healthier. We also need a lot of beef to deal with the Dallas OL for years. Get a pass rushing DE in the draft, and platoon that player with Okwara and Wynn.



I don't know that i'd rather have hank than jpp - but that's a very good point about dallas and having hank rerturn In comment 13366307 AcidTest said:I don't know that i'd rather have hank than jpp - but that's a very good point about dallas and having hank rerturn

JPP? Hankins? Doomster : 2/21/2017 9:35 am : link What about the freakin' offense that could only score one td, in 4 of it's last 5 games?



Would this defense be better, without JPP and Hankins, but with a stud at LB, FS, and another CB? You make that qb hold onto the ball just a little longer, and this line can get to him...

hankins good mdc1 : 2/21/2017 10:31 am : link however, we could use more quickness up front for more of a pass rush..the days of fat guys up front don't help there.

RE: JPP? Hankins? Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2017 10:40 am : link

Quote: What about the freakin' offense that could only score one td, in 4 of it's last 5 games?



Would this defense be better, without JPP and Hankins, but with a stud at LB, FS, and another CB? You make that qb hold onto the ball just a little longer, and this line can get to him...



The LBs et al were helped enormously by Hankins AND Snacks In comment 13366321 Doomster said:The LBs et al were helped enormously by Hankins AND Snacks

I love Hankins and hope we re-sign him. Mike in Long Beach : 2/21/2017 10:45 am : link But the more I think about it, the more that it's not even a discussion for me between him and JPP. Pierre-Paul was a game-breaking player at the time of his injury. We need him back.

When you're talking about letting JPP go, you have to think about SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/21/2017 10:53 am : link how it's going to affect other players.



Vernon had 8.5 sacks last season. Exactly one sack in the first 7 weeks of the season, but the whole DL was struggling.



Then in the next 5 games, Eagles through Steelers, Vernon caught fire and had seven sacks in those games, finishing up with two against the Steelers.



JPP was out after the Steeler game. How many sacks did Vernon have in the last 5 games (including the playoff game)?



One half sack. That's all.



IMHO, Giants would be crazy to break up a young group of defenders that was 2nd in the league in points given up. They don't have any cap problem; they're 30 to 35 million under now with 5 to 10 million more to come when the leagues states the annual cap increase.



They can re-sign both and still have plenty left to dive into the FA market for offense help.

I just don't see them keeping both JPP and Hankins. Brown Recluse : 2/21/2017 11:04 am : link As important as the defensive line is, that is one expensive unit. Generally, its not a good idea to have so much money tied up in one spot.



It will most likely be one or the other and if its me - I'm taking the player that is hardest to replace at the higher value position. Thats JPP at defensive end. And since the Giants have failed to draft his successor, they will need to pay up for now if they want the defense to continue being dominant.



Its difficult to quantify defensive line play, especially at the tackle position. Hankins is no doubt a good player. And we're tired of seeing the Giants draft defensive tackles and watching them leave for successful careers with other teams. But you can find big DT's like him for half of what he will command.

bird in the hand djm : 2/21/2017 11:16 am : link you lose JPP and/or Hank there's no guarantee you are going to be able to secure the services of another "cheaper but near equal" player. And even if you do find that perfect player, which rarely even exists by the way, you don't know how that player will adjust to a new team and city.



This is a now team. Don't mess with success. The Front four was every bit as responsible for the D's overall success and in all likely hood is more important than the secondary.



I'm not saying to blow Hankins away but you have to make a fair offer to both Hank and JPP. This team deserves that. And it has the money.



The O doesn't have to be elite and probably won't ever be that good anyway as you can't expect this franchise to reset the entire offense save for Beckham, Shep and Eli anyway. It is what it is at this point. Just add enough to help the O emerge from the bog it sank into last year.



Elite D plus opportunistic and gritty offense = NYG Super bowl title #5.



Good but flawed D plus good but flawed O equals one and done.

You spend serious cheese last spring The_Boss : 2/21/2017 11:49 am : link And the fruit was a top 10 defense. Why ruin all the progress you made one year later?

Is Stephen Paea an option for one year deal as a 3 Tech DT? Rjanyg : 2/21/2017 1:26 pm : link Not sure how much he has left in the tank but he could be a short term rotational guy with Bromley and Thomas.

Hankins is good, young, . . . . TC : 2/21/2017 2:56 pm : link generally been healthy through most of his career and plays a premium position. I'll be surprised if the Giants can afford to keep him.



. Bill2 : 2/21/2017 4:50 pm : link I don't think it comes down to 1T or 3T. Or pass rush ( though I'd like to see improvement). I think it comes down to two things:



Holding the center against fast drop QB throwing down the seam and two games: Dallas. Massive OL. Great RB. Two games we have to win.

. Bill2 : 2/21/2017 5:08 pm : link Do you want Snacks and Hankins when you need a 4th Q stop in November or do you want to see if Thomas can do it?

Explain to me LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/21/2017 7:48 pm : link why the people touting Hankins' run-stuffing ability are the very same posters that tell me we can replace JPP with a "pass rush specialist" via the draft?



Apparently run-stuffing ability is important, but not at DE?

Hankins got a lot of help with Snacks adamg : 2:25 am : link So he didn't have to be THE guy this year. Going into next year, I could see him transforming into a bigger disrupter as far as pushing into the pocket goes. He can lose some weight and work on pass rushing. With Snacks, he can put all his energy into being a 3 tech. There aren't middling talents like Cullen Jenkins around forcing him to do too much.