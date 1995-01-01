If JPP hits the market is he signed immediately

|
|I expect his agent to break off all negotiations with the Giants and begin negotiating with other clubs. The agent might bring back an offer at the 11th hour to the Giants giving them a chance to match an offer, but once FA officially starts, he'll have a contract. Whether we match an offer or another club prevails, we will all know where JPP will play at the start of free agency.
|The second FA starts Cowboys are going to be all in on JPP. They want him real bad and just cleared cap space. Anyone want to see him go after Eli against whoever they put at OLT? Which is why if they can't get a deal done before FA starts, franchising him one more year makes sense. Yea $17M is to much but it buys time and keeps him off the Cowboys.
|That would give him the OV deal. Tag him tell them to give him that OV deal and give us draft picks if you really want him that bad... Which they wont, which means 4for60 tops or tag, take it or leave it JPP.
| Noone is going to write a contract JPP will sign plus give us 2 1st rounders.
And the transition tag offers us a right of refusal but no compensation so that's a no go.
It's the franchise tag or nothing.
That would give him the OV deal. Tag him tell them to give him that OV deal and give us draft picks if you really want him that bad... Which they wont, which means 4for60 tops or tag, take it or leave it JPP.
Yes, but will the Giants tag JPP? Somebody said that they had a "gentleman's agreement" with JPP not to use the tag again. Even if they do, that obviously doesn't prevent them from using it. But do we really want an unhappy player, especially at $17M?
On the other hand, do we really want to let him go for nothing, except maybe some comp picks next year. One solution might be to use the tag, and then negotiate a steep discount on picks from the two #1's we'd otherwise be entitled to as compensation.
| Noone is going to write a contract JPP will sign plus give us 2 1st rounders.
|The second FA starts Cowboys are going to be all in on JPP. They want him real bad and just cleared cap space. Anyone want to see him go after Eli against whoever they put at OLT? Which is why if they can't get a deal done before FA starts, franchising him one more year makes sense. Yea $17M is to much but it buys time and keeps him off the Cowboys.
Not like he is going to sit out the season.. If he under performs and creates more questions than answers he will only put himself further and further from that OV type deal.. Will he really not sign a deal that's fair toward both sides, and seek that max deal he can.. idk, we shall see.
|would trade him for less than two #1s. Two #2s would get it done. And somebody might pay that.
They don't have money, they need to clear cap space, like release Romo for example.
| 'Here how it works you give him a offer about $15M per and its a sign it or we tag you. End of story we have all the cards.'
It's really pretty obvious and simple. This is almost certainly how it will play out. Although we may look to trade him as well. What isn't happening is the Giants letting him walk away for nothing when we have options on his rights and cap room to maneuver.
| take 17 mil guaranteed this year, then go get another umpteen mil guaranteed in a long term contract next year.
If I were JPP, I'd take that deal every day and twice on Sunday.
and stay away from fireworks.
the guy is likely to get more guaranteed by blowing up his hand than he was going to get: 8ish mil year blow up. 10ish mil year 2. and a big pay day - 20-30 guaranteed, plus 10-15 yearly average. vs the 20ish mil guaranteed and 10-12ish average that was on the table at the time, followed by an end of career low salary contract. the taggers want to give him 17 mil guaranteed, then another 20-30 next year.