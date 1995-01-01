If the defense takes a step back this year... Klaatu : 2/21/2017 10:06 am But the offense makes a Great Leap Forward (hat tip, Mao Zedong), would that really be such a bad thing? Honestly, I don't think it would be. I'm beginning to think that instead of spending a boatload of money on JPP (and/or Hankins), we'd be better off signing lower-priced replacements while we focus on upgrading our offensive line and adding a skill player or two, like a more complete TE and a better compliment at WR for Beckham and Shepard.

can you be more specific? giants#1 : 2/21/2017 10:13 am : link Are you only talking about free agency? Who are these players that you want to add to significantly improve the offense?



And, IMO, losing JPP and Hankins would be more than just a step back. I think losing those 2 without a substantial addition (via the draft?) makes this a middle of the road D, not the top 5 D we saw down the stretch last season.

a key component of the Giants recent championship formula Ron Johnson : 2/21/2017 10:17 am : link is the ability to bring pressure with just the front 4.



even if they keep JPP they probably will look to add a pass rusher. Losing him would be a major setback.

We cannot afford to lose both... Johnny5 : 2/21/2017 10:18 am : link ...IMO. But I would sign up for losing one if we can build a (significantly) better offense. I am thinking we probably are going to lose JPP, and as much as that would suck... silver lining is adding that cap room to keep Hankins and add some offense. We can draft DE and some more defensive depth.

Other than losing obvious depth with JPP out, Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2017 10:22 am : link we didn't miss much of a beat as an ENTIRE D unit the last 5 games or so..Sure, the final Packers score showed a rout, but as Rodgers said, the Giants, (who were kicking his ass the first half) looked totally deflated that second half after the hail Mary..Sure, they kept it at 14-13 in the 3rd, but I think emotionally they were spent, more than they missed JPP in the 4th qtr..Yes, I'm in the minority here and I'm far from a fan of his.



That said, I'd like them to re-sign him to a mutually agreeable contract, but if not, we'll bring someone in and use what we have..They DON'T have to be another JPP or even to close to that..Not having him here would not be the catastrophe many here feel it would be, as long as the rest of the D performs well and we fortify that side of the ball where possible, imho..If our O improves to average or better, that will mitigate the JPP loss as well..





I agree BB Johnny5 : 2/21/2017 10:27 am : link If this offense could sustain drives our defense would have looked even better. If nothing else I think JPP being out at the end of the year proved that we could handle being without him, especially in favor of adding that cap savings to building up the offense. And I am a JPP fan for sure... so I'd be bummed.

RE: can you be more specific? Klaatu : 2/21/2017 10:43 am : link

Quote: Are you only talking about free agency? Who are these players that you want to add to significantly improve the offense?



Free agency first. I do favor signing Whitworth to play LT, and some favor Reiff, but, regardless, I'd also make a play for T.J. Lang or Larry Warford. Both would be huge upgrades at RG. Add a better blocking TE (I like Dion Sims, some favor Jack Doyle) and our run game becomes more formidable. TOP improves and takes some pressure off of our defense. While I'm on the fence about adding a free agent WR, if the Giants feel that someone like Kenny Stills can be an asset, then I say go for it.



Quote: And, IMO, losing JPP and Hankins would be more than just a step back. I think losing those 2 without a substantial addition (via the draft?) makes this a middle of the road D, not the top 5 D we saw down the stretch last season.



Although "you can never have enough pass-rushers," the real strength of our defense is our secondary, and as long as we remain strong there, I think we'll be okay. I'd be looking for another infusion of young talent at CB in the draft, and maybe Safety, too, depending on how things shake out. Ditto for LB.



I may be higher on Okwara than most - not so with Odighizuwa - but I think we could get by with Devin Taylor opposite OV, and of course keeping an eye out for another edge rusher in the draft. DT? I'm not sure what the market will call for at this stage of the game. It may just serve us well to re-sign Hankins, or it might be worth a shot to make a play for, say, Sylvester Williams. In comment 13366378 giants#1 said:Free agency first. I do favor signing Whitworth to play LT, and some favor Reiff, but, regardless, I'd also make a play for T.J. Lang or Larry Warford. Both would be huge upgrades at RG. Add a better blocking TE (I like Dion Sims, some favor Jack Doyle) and our run game becomes more formidable. TOP improves and takes some pressure off of our defense. While I'm on the fence about adding a free agent WR, if the Giants feel that someone like Kenny Stills can be an asset, then I say go for it.Although "you can never have enough pass-rushers," the real strength of our defense is our secondary, and as long as we remain strong there, I think we'll be okay. I'd be looking for another infusion of young talent at CB in the draft, and maybe Safety, too, depending on how things shake out. Ditto for LB.I may be higher on Okwara than most - not so with Odighizuwa - but I think we could get by with Devin Taylor opposite OV, and of course keeping an eye out for another edge rusher in the draft. DT? I'm not sure what the market will call for at this stage of the game. It may just serve us well to re-sign Hankins, or it might be worth a shot to make a play for, say, Sylvester Williams.

I think the defense is bound to take a small step backwards Mike in Long Beach : 2/21/2017 10:44 am : link Just because they were so dominant this past year (wow, so weird to type that).



Having said that, I also think the offense is poised to take a larger leap forward than the defense is set to retreat. I still don't fully understand why were so inept. Those blaming the offensive line forget we were a top 1/3 offense the year before with a line that was just as bad. This past year was a tough one to figure out.

while sacks aren't everything giants#1 : 2/21/2017 10:44 am : link Vernon (first 12 games): 8 sacks

Vernon (last 4 + playoff): 0.5 sacks



Okwara (first 12): 0 sacks

Okwara (last 4 + playoffs): 2 sacks - though many more snaps



Snacks/Hankins (first 12): 4 sacks

Snacks/Hankins (last 4 + playoffs): 2.5 sacks



JPP: 7 sacks



Total (first 12): 19 sacks

Total (last 4 + playoffs): 5 sacks



And despite missing the last 4+ games, JPP was tied for 14th in the NFL with 24 QB hurries (2 per game).



I like Okwara, but he's not coming close to JPP's production next year.

I don't think we resign JPP BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/21/2017 10:45 am : link Okarwa played great against the run in his absence. We did miss his pass rushing ability. DE is definitely still a need. With or without JPP.



I like the idea of signing someone like Mario Williams as 3rd down pass rushing specialist.

if the D takes a step back djm : 2/21/2017 11:06 am : link we won't win a super bowl.



The D is this close to denver 2015. MAke it so. Keep the band together and draft a passrusher. Add some stop gap offensive players and let's go to battle.

more often than not djm : 2/21/2017 11:08 am : link you win super bowls on the backs of an elite unit. The Giants are likely one player away from fielding an elite defense. They could be there already but if they lose guys they will take a dramatic step backward. Don't be stupid. It took the Giants 5 years to run a defense out there that scares other teams. Don't ruin this.

You don't win a Super Bowl... Klaatu : 2/21/2017 11:17 am : link With an offense that's as anemic as ours was last year. While circumstances beyond our control may force us to trot out Ereck Flowers at LT for another year, there's no reason why the right side of our O-Line can't be substantially upgraded from Jerry and Newhouse in free agency. That should be the first step, in my opinion.

The NFL's best offensive front won our division in 2016 mako J : 2/21/2017 11:18 am : link Despite being stalemated by our defensive front in game 1 and dominated in game 2.



Spend the money to keep this front intact. Add a pash rusher and another corner and the best offensive talent available at each pick in the draft.



Look to FA for some veteran second contract depth.



No brainer.

if you can get Warford for $6.2M per giants#1 : 2/21/2017 11:22 am : link as Spotrac suggests, I'd be all for that. I expect that number to be $8M+ though.

I liked the Defense this year gidiefor : Mod : 2/21/2017 11:24 am : : 2/21/2017 11:24 am : link a lot alot!!!

RE: I liked the Defense this year Klaatu : 2/21/2017 11:34 am : link

Quote: a lot alot!!!



Then you must also like living dangerously, which is what the Giants did all year long.



As for me, I still subscribe to the old adage, "The best defense is a good offense." In comment 13366464 gidiefor said:Then you must also like living dangerously, which is what the Giants did all year long.As for me, I still subscribe to the old adage, "The best defense is a good offense."

Improve the offense? Yes! gidiefor : Mod : 2/21/2017 11:38 am : : 2/21/2017 11:38 am : link let the defense slide? Definitely not!



Championship!!!!!

Boss, you're making two assumptions that aren't necessarily true. Klaatu : 2/21/2017 12:02 pm : link First, that Okwara will automatically become a starter if JPP walks. Not if the Giants sign another UFA DE to replace JPP.



Second, that letting JPP walk will force the Giants to draft a DE at #23. They might draft one there depending on how the first 22 picks shake out, but they're just as likely to go in another direction - CB, WR, OL - regardless of what happens with JPP.

RE: Boss, you're making two assumptions that aren't necessarily true. giants#1 : 2/21/2017 12:06 pm : link

Quote: First, that Okwara will automatically become a starter if JPP walks. Not if the Giants sign another UFA DE to replace JPP.



Second, that letting JPP walk will force the Giants to draft a DE at #23. They might draft one there depending on how the first 22 picks shake out, but they're just as likely to go in another direction - CB, WR, OL - regardless of what happens with JPP.



If JPP walks, I guarantee the Giants are using a Day 1 or 2 draft pick on a DE. Odds of it being the #23 pick are probably 3:1 or better (in that situation). In comment 13366535 Klaatu said:If JPP walks, I guarantee the Giants are using a Day 1 or 2 draft pick on a DE. Odds of it being the #23 pick are probably 3:1 or better (in that situation).

RE: You don't win a Super Bowl... djm : 2/21/2017 12:10 pm : link

Quote: With an offense that's as anemic as ours was last year. While circumstances beyond our control may force us to trot out Ereck Flowers at LT for another year, there's no reason why the right side of our O-Line can't be substantially upgraded from Jerry and Newhouse in free agency. That should be the first step, in my opinion.



Denver won with a shitty offense but for the most part I agree with you. I didn't say to ignore the O. I said to focus on re-signing the D and add some stop gap options to the offense. In other words, spend on quality, not quantity. And I said the exact same thing last year. Nothing worse that trading away a piece of prime rib for two cans of spam. You lose every time.



The Giants are finally in a position where they can keep their great core of players. The finally have great players. Keep them. Add some lunch pail grit to the offense. Older guys. Stop gaps. It's so perfectly staged for this kind of off-season. In comment 13366457 Klaatu said:Denver won with a shitty offense but for the most part I agree with you. I didn't say to ignore the O. I said to focus on re-signing the D and add some stop gap options to the offense. In other words, spend on quality, not quantity. And I said the exact same thing last year. Nothing worse that trading away a piece of prime rib for two cans of spam. You lose every time.The Giants are finally in a position where they can keep their great core of players. The finally have great players. Keep them. Add some lunch pail grit to the offense. Older guys. Stop gaps. It's so perfectly staged for this kind of off-season.

The guy who is replaceable is Hankins who I thought Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 2/21/2017 12:11 pm : link Was no where near 2014 Hankins. Sign JPP at all costs because he does it all . You don't weaken the best part of this team.



Resigning JPP is a must. Defense will fall 10-12 slots back without him.

even if you blow a guy like Whitworth out of the water djm : 2/21/2017 12:14 pm : link it's only going to be a 2 year deal. It's not going to be a cap killing contract for very long and when 2-3 years comes due, Eli will be older and who knows what we do with the highly priced QB at that point in time.



Spend the money now. When the QB is old and shot the money we save there will be sky high. IF Eli is still playing well and wants to keep playing, great. Deal with that when it comes.



Spend the money on defense. Spend a little less on old farts for the offense.

How about if the offense takes a giant leap forward Milton : 2/21/2017 12:29 pm : link And the defense takes a small step forward this year? Isn't that better than the defense taking a step back this year and the offense taking a giant leap forward? So instead of losing JPP and improving the offense, the Giants keep JPP and improve the offense.



This isn't quantum entanglement, they can improve both the offense and the defense at the same time. And the salary cap is not the issue. The issue is value. The Giants have the salary cap room to add players who's value matches their cost with or without JPP under contract.



Finding players who's value matches cost is another story. That's the glitch when it comes to improving the offense, not JPP.

Just remember, Spags is no genius Milton : 2/21/2017 12:33 pm : link Without a star-studded DL, his defenses are historically bad. Not just bad, historically bad.

If there is a JPP type OL out there... est1986 : 2/21/2017 1:16 pm : link Please point him out.. Or a JPP type WR point him out as well, or dare i say the JPP of tightends, is he out there.. See where im going? Take/keep the good players while you can. If you want average fill ins then thats what the draft is for..

RE: if the D takes a step back WillVAB : 2/21/2017 1:54 pm : link

Quote: we won't win a super bowl.



The D is this close to denver 2015. MAke it so. Keep the band together and draft a passrusher. Add some stop gap offensive players and let's go to battle.



This.



The Giants finally have an identity if they keep the defense together. This defense could be historically great in '17 if the draft breaks right and they stay healthy.



Add a few pieces on offense and they're a SB contender. In comment 13366449 djm said:This.The Giants finally have an identity if they keep the defense together. This defense could be historically great in '17 if the draft breaks right and they stay healthy.Add a few pieces on offense and they're a SB contender.

Defense is the key Torrag : 2/21/2017 2:37 pm : link We win titles with defense. History doesn't lie.

They won their last title with the worst ranked defense to ever win a Devon : 2/21/2017 2:47 pm : link SB at the time; they were the epitome of "getting [really] hot at the right time", not great or even, big picture, good. That's their recent history and what it says.



That said, yes, it would be bad if the defense took a step back this season because the parts are simply not available, talent-wise, to improve the offense enough to mitigate not having a great one. As it is, winning games the way they did last year (holding so many late leads in one score games, etc) might not be the most sustainable thing, but weakening their team's one strength would significantly alter even those odds and the likelihood they compete for the playoffs again. You're better off having one [close to] dominant unit and one bad one than two mediocre ones.

Losing JPP, Doomster : 2/21/2017 3:58 pm : link doesn't mean we have to draft a DE with the 23rd pick......



This defense has other weaknesses....FS.....LB....CB.....



If we can find a stud LB that can rush the passer and cover, would that help to make up for JPP? If we can find a FS, that can make plays instead of just be the last line of defense, would that help? If we can get another DB that can cover, would that help?



If a QB can't find someone open, he holds onto the ball longer, and if you can do that, this line will eventually get him.....If you can get two good defensive guys for one JPP, I'm for it....



This offense needs help.....scoring just one td, in 4 of the last 5 games of the year? And how many sustained drives did it have for a td? A lot of the TD's were quick strike....



You have to put points on the board to win....the defense won a lot of games for us last season, but the offense did not make it easy for them....a more balanced team could make this a better team....

It's you and me against the world, Doomster. Klaatu : 2/21/2017 4:09 pm : link Who would have ever thought that would happen?

What good is a championship-caliber defense Brown Recluse : 2/21/2017 4:16 pm : link with a $200m defensive line if the offense can't score?

Devon Torrag : 2/21/2017 4:35 pm : link That defense went on a tear through the post season...they got healthy and kicked the crap out of everyone. Especially Tuck and the pass rush. As a Giants fan you oughta know that but I'll point out the obvious for you from now on as it seems necessary.

Did I not say they went on a hot streak? Devon : 2/21/2017 4:46 pm : link I'm not going to revision history to pretend that was a defense that didn't largely hurt their chances to even make the playoffs that season until they hit that improbable (but thankfully perfectly timed) hot streak at the end.



It doesn't take away from what they accomplished in that streak. They don't have to give the trophy back if that situation was different than where they could be at now or going forward.



Devon you stated their 'rank' as a rebuttal Torrag : 2/21/2017 5:55 pm : link ..but analyzing them as a playoff defense they played elite level ball on that run to the Lombardi. Frankly injuries at key positions that got healthy at the right time is why that defense did what it did. The money was invested in the talent all along. That's the point. Invest the money in the defense to win titles.

The defense was very lucky health wise Patrick77 : 2/21/2017 6:06 pm : link Just assuming the Giants can replace the free agents on defense isn't enough. The defense needs to get more depth as is.



On offense there are tons of dirt cheap RBs, TEs, and potentially WRs who are an improvement. The offensive line isn't a cheap or easy fix no matter what the Giants do. Paying average to above average talent the salaries of ProBowlers and All Pros while losing significant defensive talent isn't a solution.

RE: Losing JPP, WillVAB : 2/21/2017 7:44 pm : link

Quote: doesn't mean we have to draft a DE with the 23rd pick......



This defense has other weaknesses....FS.....LB....CB.....



If we can find a stud LB that can rush the passer and cover, would that help to make up for JPP? If we can find a FS, that can make plays instead of just be the last line of defense, would that help? If we can get another DB that can cover, would that help?



If a QB can't find someone open, he holds onto the ball longer, and if you can do that, this line will eventually get him.....If you can get two good defensive guys for one JPP, I'm for it....



This offense needs help.....scoring just one td, in 4 of the last 5 games of the year? And how many sustained drives did it have for a td? A lot of the TD's were quick strike....



You have to put points on the board to win....the defense won a lot of games for us last season, but the offense did not make it easy for them....a more balanced team could make this a better team....



In a vacuum, yea, losing JPP doesn't mean the Giants auto draft DE. But considering Reese's record and the DE talent likely to be available you can pretty much bank on a DE as the pick if JPP is gone.



FS -- Thompson will be the starter. They like him and they're not drafting a FS.



CB -- An upgrade at the 4th CB spot doesn't make this team or defense appreciably better than '16. An improved rush will. Losing JPP makes improving the rush difficult.



LB -- sure a stud LB would be nice but it's not a net gain if you have a deficiency at DE. Keep JPP and now you have the flexibility to take a guy like Jarrad Davis and it's a net gain.

In comment 13366923 Doomster said:In a vacuum, yea, losing JPP doesn't mean the Giants auto draft DE. But considering Reese's record and the DE talent likely to be available you can pretty much bank on a DE as the pick if JPP is gone.FS -- Thompson will be the starter. They like him and they're not drafting a FS.CB -- An upgrade at the 4th CB spot doesn't make this team or defense appreciably better than '16. An improved rush will. Losing JPP makes improving the rush difficult.LB -- sure a stud LB would be nice but it's not a net gain if you have a deficiency at DE. Keep JPP and now you have the flexibility to take a guy like Jarrad Davis and it's a net gain.

If we lose TMS : 2/21/2017 9:56 pm : link Hankins we will be at the bottom of the league AGAIN. Just like after the Joseph blunder. MO

Doomster WillVAB : 2/21/2017 10:33 pm : link 1. The draft has a lot of talent at DE. DE would be a lock at 23 if JPP walks. There's no one in FA that can replace him. There's no one on the roster who can replace him. DE may even be the pick even if they re-sign JPP. Another pass rusher to add to the mix is the missing piece on defense.



2. Thompson didn't blow out his knee. He'll be back and he'll be fine. A FS would be a wasted pick especially with the holes on offense.



3. DRC went down the 2nd play of the game. The defense didn't fall apart until mid way through the 3rd quarter. The Giants needed and still need more rush, not more coverage. You can find a 4th CB later in the draft.



JPP is a good player at a premium position. Letting good players walk when you can afford them is the recipe for perpetual mediocrity. Take a look at the Buffalo Bills and who they've let walk over the last 10+ years.

Why should the defense go backwards...?? grizz299 : 5:47 am : link Vernon played hurt for most of the year. Thompson missed the whole year and should make for an upgrade throughout the entire defense. I look for Kennard to make an automatic step up after his first full year. Apple should be much better and an impact player. Okarwa wasn't experienced coming out of a Nortre Dame, to get NFL experience under his belt could mean a quantum leap. The much maligned but very hard working Bromley could be ready to move up too.

This defense played superbly without JPP and only feel down when Cromartie went out against a great QB who frustrated them.

My sense of it is: Hankins maybe key to the matchups with Dallas. Two nose guard types may not be key against the average offense but it makes sense against Dallas.



RE: while sacks aren't everything Toth029 : 5:59 am : link

Quote: Vernon (first 12 games): 8 sacks

Vernon (last 4 + playoff): 0.5 sacks



Okwara (first 12): 0 sacks

Okwara (last 4 + playoffs): 2 sacks - though many more snaps



Snacks/Hankins (first 12): 4 sacks

Snacks/Hankins (last 4 + playoffs): 2.5 sacks



JPP: 7 sacks



Total (first 12): 19 sacks

Total (last 4 + playoffs): 5 sacks



And despite missing the last 4+ games, JPP was tied for 14th in the NFL with 24 QB hurries (2 per game).



I like Okwara, but he's not coming close to JPP's production next year.

Not saying Okwara is the next big thing, but can you answer this: any games that JPP missed, did you see a real dropoff in the total defense? Pass rush wasn't great to begin with including when JPP was active. Spags had some brilliant designed blitzes and guys like Collins, Kennard and Hall played into that. I don't recall the run defense getting ran over either, despite his absence

Dallas attacked the right side but in the end it was not getting them a victory.



Under the right money, I do want them to re-sign JPP but his injuries since 2012 should not be ignored. He is not what OV was going into his free agency. In comment 13366418 giants#1 said:Not saying Okwara is the next big thing, but can you answer this: any games that JPP missed, did you see a real dropoff in the total defense? Pass rush wasn't great to begin with including when JPP was active. Spags had some brilliant designed blitzes and guys like Collins, Kennard and Hall played into that. I don't recall the run defense getting ran over either, despite his absenceDallas attacked the right side but in the end it was not getting them a victory.Under the right money, I do want them to re-sign JPP but his injuries since 2012 should not be ignored. He is not what OV was going into his free agency.