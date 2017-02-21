PFT: Giants expect 2 -3 more years from Eli Bold Ruler : Mod : 2/21/2017 2:11 pm : 2/21/2017 2:11 pm

- ( As Bob Glauber of Newsday said during a Monday visit to PFT Live, the Giants believe the 36-year-old Manning has two or three quality years left. Glauber also pointed out that the team already has begun to detect a decline in Eli’s performance. Loink - ( New Window

This AcidTest : 2/21/2017 2:13 pm : link is a poor year for QBs, but two possibilities for the Giants are Davis Webb and Jerod Evans.

I have never seen a no trade clause in BigBlueDownTheShore : 2/21/2017 2:14 pm : link the NFL before. Seems strange to me.

So Old Dirty Beckham : 2/21/2017 2:26 pm : link me and others on BBI who said Eli was declining this year were right and those of you who blamed it on every other player/coach were wrong?



Sounds about right.

Love me some Eli GiantNatty : 2/21/2017 2:27 pm : link but he's simply not the same player he was from 2007-2011. he's been VERY average since then despite his bump in some statistics. count me in the camp that thinks he's been part of the problem for years now...

Last #10 we drafted from ole miss wasn't bad. In comment 13366800 est1986 said:Last #10 we drafted from ole miss wasn't bad.

Chad Kelly is a piece of shit. Devon : 2/21/2017 2:31 pm : link I don't normally care about players being "good guys", but he isn't anywhere near good enough to justify his bull shit at the QB spot.

'Giants expect 2 -3 more years from Eli'... Torrag : 2/21/2017 2:32 pm : link ...So do I. Yet another reason to get JPP and Whitworth signed. A championship is on the table in 2017-18. Go after it. The rest of our personnel concerns can be shored up in the draft and with second tier free agents.

Absolutely not. Tore the same ACL twice. Kicked out of Clemson. Several other incidents. Major head case. In comment 13366800 est1986 said:Absolutely not. Tore the same ACL twice. Kicked out of Clemson. Several other incidents. Major head case.

When the Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Giants in Feb. 2012... Milton : 2/21/2017 2:34 pm : link ...there was talk that Brady was on the decline, that his arm wasn't what it used to be. Cut to five years later and there's talk that Brady still has another three to five years in him.



The Giants just need to win another Super Bowl and voila...Eli's sell-by date gets another three years added to it.

This can't be right LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/21/2017 2:35 pm : link BBI told me that he would easily play until he's 40, and thusly the Giants don't need to think about the future.

3 years could actually be a stretch, or Jimmy Googs : 2/21/2017 2:35 pm : link at least to finish 3 full years at a reasonably high level.



While I don't think this year is a must to get the future replacement, next year probably will be.



Its almost time...

Did the Patriots themselves openly say they were looking for their next QB after him after that game and that they knew he was on the beck end of his career? In comment 13366808 Milton said:Did the Patriots themselves openly say they were looking for their next QB after him after that game and that they knew he was on the beck end of his career?

Playing to 40 and beyond is rare indeed.



Even if they are right about Brady, I don't see why that should indicate anything about Eli.



Setting aside a natural physical declone, at this age one injury to either could send the whole thing crashing down. In comment 13366808 Milton said:Playing to 40 and beyond is rare indeed.Even if they are right about Brady, I don't see why that should indicate anything about Eli.Setting aside a natural physical declone, at this age one injury to either could send the whole thing crashing down.

i seriously doubt that anyone on the Giants gidiefor : Mod : 2/21/2017 2:39 pm : link told Glauber they could detect a decline in Eli's play - or that there was a defined window for his remaining years of play

So 1 guy's opinion means you are correct and everyone else that may not really agree is wrong?



Could Eli be declining? Sure. Could his poor season be because of an inept line and no run game with no #2 WR? Sure. Could it be both? Sure.



Once again you are black and white with every post you make on BBI with no middle ground whatsoever. Atleast you are consistent. In comment 13366799 Old Dirty Beckham said:So 1 guy's opinion means you are correct and everyone else that may not really agree is wrong?Could Eli be declining? Sure. Could his poor season be because of an inept line and no run game with no #2 WR? Sure. Could it be both? Sure.Once again you are black and white with every post you make on BBI with no middle ground whatsoever. Atleast you are consistent.

it's great to try to plan ahead for such an important position. But it Victor in CT : 2/21/2017 2:47 pm : link does not follow to reach for some ham and egger QB because of his name or school connection. GB taking Rodgers was a unique case of a guy being passed on by a lot of stupid teams, most of whom are still looking for a QB 10 years later, and GB not being thrilled with anyone else when their turn came up.

I am with you on this.



Click Bait. In comment 13366818 gidiefor said:I am with you on this.Click Bait.

Its hard to say how much he has declined based on this year Beer Man : 2/21/2017 2:50 pm : link Age is certainly a factor, and Eli is no doubt on the back nine. On one hand he did make a number of uncharacteristically bad decisions and bad throws this year. On the other hand the O-line play was terrible and he seemed to always be rushed. Hopefully,Jerry can fix the OL this off-season, and then we can better judge how much Eli has left in his tank. If not this year, next year they will need to start grooming an eventual successor.

Shhh, you are ruining it for some people... In comment 13366818 gidiefor said:Shhh, you are ruining it for some people...

It's not fair to say Eli is on the decline Cruzin : 2/21/2017 2:55 pm : link

Just as it's not a given that he is not.



It's true that Eli did nothing this year to show he still has the magic but the missing pieces in the offense and the fact that Mac refused to be creative with the offense while struggling with everyday HCing duties are real reasons to wait for more game situations in which to judge what Eli has left in the tank.



Both are possible, Eli may be fine, we need him to be but he may not have it anymore, God forbid. We'll see said the Zen Master.

Count me in as someone who doubts Glauber JCin332 : 2/21/2017 2:55 pm : link has any inside knowledge of the Giants thinking...



And I would hope the FO people are smart enough not to base things off a year with such pathetic OL, RB, TE and WR performances..



But GiantNatty and his ilk will commence their "I was right chatter"...so predictable...

You were as right then as you are now. You're not..Nobody told Glauber a thing.. In comment 13366799 Old Dirty Beckham said:You were as right then as you are now. You're not..Nobody told Glauber a thing..

His career could end with his next game WideRight : 2/21/2017 2:58 pm : link Projections like that are silly.



I want the best for Eli and the Giants, and I want the Giants to replace him as soon as they find a better option to help them win.



NBD

No idea pjcas18 : 2/21/2017 2:59 pm : link why people get so offended that others feel like Eli's performance is declining.



Yes, he had a bad OL, and not many options (other than one of the best WR's in the league and a really good rookie WR), but it can also be true his performance declined.



When Eli had time he too often made inaccurate passes, on the rare occasions there wasn't pressure Eli sensed it and sometimes simply went down to avoid light pressure, and on too many occasions Eli made bad decisions.



So it's definitely possible at 36, an age when bodies break down, and physical performance generally declines, that Eli is in fact declining, and it's only part of the problem with the offense.



sometimes it helps to try and view Eli through the lens of non-Giants fans.

Shhh, you are ruining it for some people...



+2. In comment 13366837 UConn4523 said:+2.

pj gidiefor : Mod : 2/21/2017 3:03 pm : : 2/21/2017 3:03 pm : link my comments have nothing to do with whether Eli is in decline or what his remaining years of play are



I just question how Glauber can say that the Giants are saying this to him



even if it's true that Eli is declining and that they think he only has 2-3 years left -- on what plane of reality are they going to tell this to Bob Glauber



that -- in itself makes the story in the op not believable

RE: pj pjcas18 : 2/21/2017 3:05 pm : link

Quote: my comments have nothing to do with whether Eli is in decline or what his remaining years of play are



I just question how Glauber can say that the Giants are saying this to him



even if it's true that Eli is declining and that they think he only has 2-3 years left -- on what plane of reality are they going to tell this to Bob Glauber



that -- in itself makes the story in the op not believable



Yes, I find it questionable at best a Giants employee would say this to Glauber, but at the same time I find what he alleges they said believable. Not that a Giants employee actually said it, but that Eli is noticeably declining in skill and the Giants believe he has 2 - 3 more years. In comment 13366858 gidiefor said:Yes, I find it questionable at best a Giants employee would say this to Glauber, but at the same time I find what he alleges they said believable. Not that a Giants employee actually said it, but that Eli is noticeably declining in skill and the Giants believe he has 2 - 3 more years.

Shit year for QB's The_Boss : 2/21/2017 3:10 pm : link Make 2018 the year to find a long term viable solution.

What is so off-the-wall in what is stated in the OP? Jimmy Googs : 2/21/2017 3:13 pm : link Clearly he was agitated this past year with so little time to throw b/c of lack of running game and adequate O-line.



But he also missed more downfield throws than I care to remember...







I hear that next year is the year to draft a QB EricJ : 2/21/2017 3:17 pm : link based upon the talent pool. Suggest the Giants seriously think about trading something to a team that will suck this year in exchange for their first round pick next year. Sounds simple right?

RE: What is so off-the-wall in what is stated in the OP? Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2017 3:17 pm : link

Quote: Clearly he was agitated this past year with so little time to throw b/c of lack of running game and adequate O-line.



But he also missed more downfield throws than I care to remember...







He's always done that. Always In comment 13366870 Jimmy Googs said:He's always done that. Always

Yes, I find it questionable at best a Giants employee would say this to Glauber, but at the same time I find what he alleges they said believable. Not that a Giants employee actually said it, but that Eli is noticeably declining in skill and the Giants believe he has 2 - 3 more years.



it's possible - but from my viewpoint Eli, if he takes care of himself, could probably have 6 or 7 more good years in him - he's very disciplined - but he's always had the head shake periods in him. There was more wrong with the Giants offense this past year than just Eli, and it's hard for me to conclude he is on the decline -- I don't think we are really in a position to properly analyze it - especially when he's been constantly under siege. Even Brady looks bad in those types of circumstances -





In comment 13366861 pjcas18 said:it's possible - but from my viewpoint Eli, if he takes care of himself, could probably have 6 or 7 more good years in him - he's very disciplined - but he's always had the head shake periods in him. There was more wrong with the Giants offense this past year than just Eli, and it's hard for me to conclude he is on the decline -- I don't think we are really in a position to properly analyze it - especially when he's been constantly under siege. Even Brady looks bad in those types of circumstances -

you watch the OL Paulie Walnuts : 2/21/2017 3:20 pm : link he has in front of him for the last 5-6 years?

Eli still has a lot left djm : 2/21/2017 3:26 pm : link but you can see a drop in Eli's passing velocity when his mechanics are off. He always had issues throwing his best ball when he wasn't set properly, like most QBs not named Rodgers, but lately it seems to have gotten a little worse. Aging sucks.



Beef up the OL a little bit (within reason) and give Eli another productive weapon or two and he will be the least of our worries.

While the topic is going to clearly be "toxic" on BBI, Jimmy Googs : 2/21/2017 3:26 pm : link thinking Eli is not in some level of decline, no matter the reason, is ridiculous...

Quote: thinking Eli is not in some level of decline, no matter the reason, is ridiculous...



Googs - I can understand why someone would think it -- but not how they could discern it from his performance this past year as opposed to other years



logic dictates that, eventually, he has to decline -- i just don't see how you can say it has already occurred with impunity In comment 13366886 Jimmy Googs said:Googs - I can understand why someone would think it -- but not how they could discern it from his performance this past year as opposed to other yearslogic dictates that, eventually, he has to decline -- i just don't see how you can say it has already occurred with impunity

At 36, if I'm the Giants I work off 2-3 yrs of high level play theory. Victor in CT : 2/21/2017 3:31 pm : link Anything after that is gravy and outside the norm. It's highly unusual for 40+ yr olds to play QB at a high level in the NFL. Even George Blanda was primarily a place kicker at that age, with occasional key QB performances off the bench.



I agree with gidie in that I doubt anyone from the Giants would blab that to Glauber.



Despite a rough year, one game Eli played well in was the playoff game in GB. Too bad none of his WRs played at such a high level.





Googs - I can understand why someone would think it -- but not how they could discern it from his performance this past year as opposed to other years



logic dictates that, eventually, he has to decline -- i just don't see how you can say it has already occurred with impunity



Maybe not absolute proof, but the signs to me were the number of missed long passes downfield, and the eyes more concerned on pass rush than in past, and giving up on plays at a greater rate.



Not that it never happened before...just more now. In comment 13366893 gidiefor said:Maybe not absolute proof, but the signs to me were the number of missed long passes downfield, and the eyes more concerned on pass rush than in past, and giving up on plays at a greater rate.Not that it never happened before...just more now.

it's possible - but from my viewpoint Eli, if he takes care of himself, could probably have 6 or 7 more good years in him - he's very disciplined - but he's always had the head shake periods in him. There was more wrong with the Giants offense this past year than just Eli, and it's hard for me to conclude he is on the decline -- I don't think we are really in a position to properly analyze it - especially when he's been constantly under siege. Even Brady looks bad in those types of circumstances -







You are flat out delusional. In this history of the NFL as best as I can tell as far back as records were kept, one QB, ONE QB, played an age 40 full season, and had a winning record. Brett Favre. And no one did it over 40.



Favre is one of the only QB's in NFL history to even play a full season at age 40. Maybe the only one.



Yet somehow Eli is going to be playing until he's 42-43?



delusional. In comment 13366878 gidiefor said:You are flat out delusional. In this history of the NFL as best as I can tell as far back as records were kept, one QB, ONE QB, played an age 40 full season, and had a winning record. Brett Favre. And no one did it over 40.Favre is one of the only QB's in NFL history to even play a full season at age 40. Maybe the only one.Yet somehow Eli is going to be playing until he's 42-43?delusional.

You are flat out delusional. In this history of the NFL as best as I can tell as far back as records were kept, one QB, ONE QB, played an age 40 full season, and had a winning record. Brett Favre. And no one did it over 40.



Favre is one of the only QB's in NFL history to even play a full season at age 40. Maybe the only one.



Yet somehow Eli is going to be playing until he's 42-43?



delusional.



if Eli has a good season next year - what will you say then?



truth is that you are expressing your opinion and so am i - time will tell if i am delususional- that is all.



In comment 13366902 pjcas18 said:if Eli has a good season next year - what will you say then?truth is that you are expressing your opinion and so am i - time will tell if i am delususional- that is all.

If they want to secure a top end prospect and are (hopefully) drafting late next year, you do what Philly did last year to get to the top for Wentz: trade players for picks, then trade picks to move up. Or we could offer up Beckham. In comment 13366874 EricJ said:If they want to secure a top end prospect and are (hopefully) drafting late next year, you do what Philly did last year to get to the top for Wentz: trade players for picks, then trade picks to move up. Or we could offer up Beckham.

Giants should be planning as if Eli will be done in 2-3 years JonC : 2/21/2017 3:45 pm : link .



if Eli has a good season next year - what will you say then?



truth is that you are expressing your opinion and so am i - time will tell if i am delususional- that is all.





Sure, let's revisit in 2 - 3 years when Eli's contract is up and he's replaced by a rookie/FA QB because his skills have diminished to the point he's no longer a reliable starter, he's injured and can't play, or he retires.



All better odds than him having "good years" at 40 - 43. In comment 13366904 gidiefor said:Sure, let's revisit in 2 - 3 years when Eli's contract is up and he's replaced by a rookie/FA QB because his skills have diminished to the point he's no longer a reliable starter, he's injured and can't play, or he retires.All better odds than him having "good years" at 40 - 43.

Quote: but he's simply not the same player he was from 2007-2011. he's been VERY average since then despite his bump in some statistics. count me in the camp that thinks he's been part of the problem for years now...



Anytime a team loses for a few years you can point to everyone. Eli certainly didn't help the Giants win enough games during the dark stretch here but I am not too sure a 2010 Eli is elevating that 2014-15 team to any special place. MAybe another win?



We may also see a resurgent Eli in 2017. Don't be too quick to assume a guy is on a downward trajectory just because he slipped a little bit in one year. PLus, they won that same year.



In comment 13366801 GiantNatty said:Anytime a team loses for a few years you can point to everyone. Eli certainly didn't help the Giants win enough games during the dark stretch here but I am not too sure a 2010 Eli is elevating that 2014-15 team to any special place. MAybe another win?We may also see a resurgent Eli in 2017. Don't be too quick to assume a guy is on a downward trajectory just because he slipped a little bit in one year. PLus, they won that same year.

Brady will play into his 40s, as will Brees (almost there).. Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2017 3:55 pm : link Peyton absolutely would have were it not for the 4 neck surgeries sapping him once and for all of his arm strength..



Eli will too, save for a career-ending injury imho

it's sad djm : 2/21/2017 3:56 pm : link that people say the guy declined based on his stats being less eye popping as they were one and two years prior. But the same QB won more games in 2016 as they did combined in those eye popping stat years of 2014-2015. Not that I didn't notice some disturbing notes to Eli and the offense in 2016, we all did, just annoying to read all the doom and gloom talk despite the best NYG season in years.





Now if the naysayers here are saying Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2017 3:58 pm : link 2-3 more years because of the pounding he's gotten of late with no OL improvement of note, then sure, point taken..But I will presume the OL will improve giving Eli a chance to set and throw like he prefers and thus play into his 40s..

Googs djm : 2/21/2017 4:02 pm : link Eli definitely had the quick quick last year and there were plenty of instances where it appeared that Eli could have held the ball longer and been a bit more "ballsy" than he was. But the OL struggles can do that to a QB. Maybe the OL and offense gets better and Eli has more confidence in things. We've also seen QBs hold the ball too long which can be attributed to a QB feeling good about things.



Eli could rebound. Let's be honest the O has nowhere to go but up with even just a little bit of off-season work. He's not that old in terms of QB years. No major injuries or any degrading conditions we know about. He got better after 2013. He could now.

did any Giants employee fkap : 2/21/2017 4:02 pm : link stand behind a podium and make a press conference that they think Eli's in decline? did any Giants employee sit for a formal interview and say they think Eli's in decline?



Probably not.



However, it is a very real possibility that someone whispered such. It's also a very real possibility that the author is just making shit up, or exaggerating what was said around the water cooler.



It is NOT at all outrageous to say Eli's days are numbered.



at any time, IF a prospect is to be had, the Giants better think about grabbing him. No need to act desperate this year. maybe not even next. But get real...Eli's days are numbered and winding down. how quickly they're winding down is pure conjecture.

I saw what Googs saw JonC : 2/21/2017 4:03 pm : link and it feels to me Eli's play has begun to decline a bit. A lot of missed throws he used to nail, some spots where the fastball was looking diminished, a larger delta between his good and bad play, etc.



It's not something the team would relay to a writer, but I do believe it's present.



Brady's an anomaly, I wouldn't plan for Eli to achieve the same.



Brady old man : 2/21/2017 4:04 pm : link has had an OL the keeps him upright and cofident of protection , with very little threat(except for 2.75 SBs) of eating much dirt since 2001, Wrs that get off the line quick, a miracle and secretive health regimen, and BB.

Eli has had 3-4 years of a good OL and the last 6 of the other 9-10 have been progressively worse with no confidence in it and running for his life thanks to ignoring,'projects', and possible high pick mistakes thanks to a poor OL evaluating FO, and in fairness teams jumping in front of us for Solder, Conklin, Lewan,.



Unlike many here, I had the opportunity Big Blue '56 : 2/21/2017 4:17 pm : link to watch the coaches tape every week on Game Pass of Eli..I saw no decline whatsoever or certainly nothing discernible when watching at the mercy of regular TV..I studied his footwork, release, et al. My eyes may be untrained compared to those who assess for a living, but Eli's performance was largely due to the woes of the OL...Nothing to see here, imo

Quote: has had an OL the keeps him upright and cofident of protection , with very little threat(except for 2.75 SBs) of eating much dirt since 2001, Wrs that get off the line quick, a miracle and secretive health regimen, and BB.

Eli has had 3-4 years of a good OL and the last 6 of the other 9-10 have been progressively worse with no confidence in it and running for his life thanks to ignoring,'projects', and possible high pick mistakes thanks to a poor OL evaluating FO, and in fairness teams jumping in front of us for Solder, Conklin, Lewan,.

Brady has had years-big years-when his offensive line was sub-par . Many people have suffered career setbacks because Eli wasn't as good as Brady or his brother. The expectations were such that only the absolute pinnacle was acceptable.



2-3 years is about right. Reese seemed to indicate as much in his season-wrapping presser. You don't mention looking for the successor if you think the current guy will be playing past 2-3. I hope Eli bounces back with s big 17. However I suspect he is declining . Nothing shameful about that. He's been a great Giant . In comment 13366935 old man said:Brady has had years-big years-when his offensive line was sub-par . Many people have suffered career setbacks because Eli wasn't as good as Brady or his brother. The expectations were such that only the absolute pinnacle was acceptable.2-3 years is about right. Reese seemed to indicate as much in his season-wrapping presser. You don't mention looking for the successor if you think the current guy will be playing past 2-3. I hope Eli bounces back with s big 17. However I suspect he is declining . Nothing shameful about that. He's been a great Giant .

Quote: me and others on BBI who said Eli was declining this year were right and those of you who blamed it on every other player/coach were wrong?



Sounds about right.

Eli didn't play well in 2017. It's not clear, however, how much of that is Eli and how much is the offensive line. Either way, they need to upgrade the line, either to help Eli, to help his successor, or both. In comment 13366799 Old Dirty Beckham said:Eli didn't play well in 2017. It's not clear, however, how much of that is Eli and how much is the offensive line. Either way, they need to upgrade the line, either to help Eli, to help his successor, or both.

there's no doubt fkap : 2/21/2017 4:19 pm : link he's getting antsy in the pocket (happy feet), and no one can blame him with the shitty backside protection.

whether that is the entire story is another question.

RE: i seriously doubt that anyone on the Giants Diver_Down : 2/21/2017 4:22 pm : link

Quote: told Glauber they could detect a decline in Eli's play - or that there was a defined window for his remaining years of play



Glauber is full of shit. When asked in the video clip regarding our OL and who is the nastiest player, he mentioned Pugh (and then Richburg). His analysis is garbage. Also, in the clip, it showed a ranking of OL who has allowed the most QB pressures. At least Flowers can claim to be good at something. Of course, he leads the league at 128. Also, in the list was Reiff at 93, which some on BBI seem to be clamoring for. Of course, Reiff would be an improvement from Flowers so there is that. In comment 13366818 gidiefor said:Glauber is full of shit. When asked in the video clip regarding our OL and who is the nastiest player, he mentioned Pugh (and then Richburg). His analysis is garbage. Also, in the clip, it showed a ranking of OL who has allowed the most QB pressures. At least Flowers can claim to be good at something. Of course, he leads the league at 128. Also, in the list was Reiff at 93, which some on BBI seem to be clamoring for. Of course, Reiff would be an improvement from Flowers so there is that.

There's no doubt shoddy protection affected his confidence JonC : 2/21/2017 4:24 pm : link and his eyes often dropped to see the rush instead of searching through his progressions downfield.



But it's not the entire story.

Djm- my point is I don't really think Eli had a bad year nor needs to Jimmy Googs : 2/21/2017 4:25 pm : link rebound.



I just think we are seeing signs of some deteriorating play from a guy that has played a lot of football.



I am not putting him in a coffin yet and I am sure better Oline play would help, but I all things being equal I would expect more continued deterioration in 2017. I also think the guy can lead a Super Bowl run again too...but you know, it better be soon...

After the Skins tag Cousins he'll be a free agent in 2018 DC Gmen Fan : 2/21/2017 4:34 pm : link If Eli declines and Cousins is looking good I wouldn't mind making a play for Kirk.

Eli has had 3-4 years of a good OL and the last 6 of the other 9-10 have been progressively worse with no confidence in it and running for his life thanks to ignoring,'projects', and possible high pick mistakes thanks to a poor OL evaluating FO, and in fairness teams jumping in front of us for Solder, Conklin, Lewan,.





Brady has had years-big years-when his offensive line was sub-par . Many people have suffered career setbacks because Eli wasn't as good as Brady or his brother. The expectations were such that only the absolute pinnacle was acceptable.



And certain people are now likely HoFers instead of ending up as classier Jeff Fishers in large part because of their tenure with him as their QB.



Regardless of whether he's in decline now or not, whether they should be bringing on another QB or not, the idea that Eli has hurt a significant number of careers is agenda-driven nonsense. In comment 13366958 RetroJint said:And certain people are now likely HoFers instead of ending up as classier Jeff Fishers in large part because of their tenure with him as their QB.Regardless of whether he's in decline now or not, whether they should be bringing on another QB or not, the idea that Eli has hurt a significant number of careers is agenda-driven nonsense.

Seen this glimpse at Pittsburgh game micky : 2/21/2017 5:11 pm : link Said it then and now others see as well.



It happens.



Just being prepared for transition and hope for best in that transition from eli to next future qb

2-3 years is what I'm expecting. Dave in Hoboken : 2/21/2017 5:25 pm : link Maybe 4 if everything breaks right; Eli stays healthy, OLine improves drastically, run game improves, we get another WR, an actualy NFL level competent TE, etc..

Am I wrong? Rover : 2/21/2017 5:28 pm : link I don't see Eli's stats/production as being a product of declining physical skills.

From what I have seen, he just hasn't been as consistent nor made as good a decision with the ball, which I'd say is more of a mental thing/product of a sub-par Oline/supporting cast outside Odell.

Modern era QB's with the protections in place now... Torrag : 2/21/2017 5:39 pm : link ...may well play into their late 30's and 40's with increasing frequency. Sports medicine and the rules being what they are would anyone be surprised by this? I wouldn't. Eli's arm is strong, he just needs a little more help on that side of the ball. I expect JR to provide it.

No reason why Eli can't rebound JohnF : 2/21/2017 5:49 pm : link



Fixing the offensive line getting a real running game and having a real option opposite OBJ would do wonders. Eli may not be able to carry a team on his back like 2011, but he's certainly capable of putting up points in a decent offense.



Will he play past 40? Who knows...but he can win a SuperBowl in the next 3 years, if the Giants can make the right moves. Check out Kurt Warner's stats here . People thought Warner was in decline, and was washed up when he left NY. They were wrong.Fixing the offensive line getting a real running game and having a real option opposite OBJ would do wonders. Eli may not be able to carry a team on his back like 2011, but he's certainly capable of putting up points in a decent offense.Will he play past 40? Who knows...but he can win a SuperBowl in the next 3 years, if the Giants can make the right moves.

Matt Ryan... Racer : 2/21/2017 6:11 pm : link ...had 21 TDs and 16 picks in 2015, they filled two huge holes on their OL with Mack and Levitre, the numbers went to 38/7 and we had to listen to HOF talk all winter.



There were three holes on the 2016 line that was attempting to protect Eli.

2-3 sounds reasonable. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/21/2017 6:12 pm : link The man is 36, not 26.

Its a shame that Football is a Team sport. shelovesnycsports : 2/21/2017 7:04 pm : link Image Eli or every other QBs rating behind a Great Oline.

Because that is the only true way you can rate them.







Glauber is full of shit. When asked in the video clip regarding our OL and who is the nastiest player, he mentioned Pugh (and then Richburg). His analysis is garbage. Also, in the clip, it showed a ranking of OL who has allowed the most QB pressures. At least Flowers can claim to be good at something. Of course, he leads the league at 128. Also, in the list was Reiff at 93, which some on BBI seem to be clamoring for. Of course, Reiff would be an improvement from Flowers so there is that.



128? Jeez, that's 8 a friggin game!



If Flowers isn't moved from LT with those numbers, I doubt Eli will make it 2-3 more years. In comment 13366965 Diver_Down said:128? Jeez, that's 8 a friggin game!If Flowers isn't moved from LT with those numbers, I doubt Eli will make it 2-3 more years.

Glauber is full of shit. When asked in the video clip regarding our OL and who is the nastiest player, he mentioned Pugh (and then Richburg). His analysis is garbage. Also, in the clip, it showed a ranking of OL who has allowed the most QB pressures. At least Flowers can claim to be good at something. Of course, he leads the league at 128. Also, in the list was Reiff at 93, which some on BBI seem to be clamoring for. Of course, Reiff would be an improvement from Flowers so there is that.







128? Jeez, that's 8 a friggin game!



If Flowers isn't moved from LT with those numbers, I doubt Eli will make it 2-3 more years.



That's over the last 2 seasons, so 4 per game, which is still a lot. In comment 13367156 Eman11 said:That's over the last 2 seasons, so 4 per game, which is still a lot.

Predictable HomerJones45 : 2/21/2017 7:52 pm : link And that didn't take long. The team has to find some reason for the for-shit offense so "they've detected a decline in his [Eli's]performance."



This will be the storyline if the offense continues to flail around. The house organs will make sure Eli gets the blame. Ought to be a lot of fun when Archie gets pissed off and starts spouting to the newspapers.

Glauber is full of shit. When asked in the video clip regarding our OL and who is the nastiest player, he mentioned Pugh (and then Richburg). His analysis is garbage. Also, in the clip, it showed a ranking of OL who has allowed the most QB pressures. At least Flowers can claim to be good at something. Of course, he leads the league at 128. Also, in the list was Reiff at 93, which some on BBI seem to be clamoring for. Of course, Reiff would be an improvement from Flowers so there is that.







128? Jeez, that's 8 a friggin game!



If Flowers isn't moved from LT with those numbers, I doubt Eli will make it 2-3 more years.



As PJ indicated, that is over 2 years. This year alone, Flowers and Hart combined for over 100 QB pressures. Regardless of what metric you want to use, our OL is a shitshow. But people want to blame Eli (who had one of the quickest releases at less than 3 seconds). In comment 13367156 Eman11 said:As PJ indicated, that is over 2 years. This year alone, Flowers and Hart combined for over 100 QB pressures. Regardless of what metric you want to use, our OL is a shitshow. But people want to blame Eli (who had one of the quickest releases at less than 3 seconds).

I hate when people say pjcas18 : 2/21/2017 8:13 pm : link blame Eli. The offense struggled for a lot of reasons, including the OL struggles the issues rushing the ball, the lack of weapons at TE and WR even.



But Eli also seemed to contribute to the struggle.



No idea why it has to be one or the other. Eli had happy feet and seemed to sometimes sense pressure that wasn't there, he was inaccurate at times when he had time, and he made some poor decisions and the offense didn't have the depth to accommodate for the poor decisions this year.





Quote: blame Eli. The offense struggled for a lot of reasons, including the OL struggles the issues rushing the ball, the lack of weapons at TE and WR even.



But Eli also seemed to contribute to the struggle.



No idea why it has to be one or the other. Eli had happy feet and seemed to sometimes sense pressure that wasn't there, he was inaccurate at times when he had time, and he made some poor decisions and the offense didn't have the depth to accommodate for the poor decisions this year.



Do you feel better when you bash Eli?



How much film have you looked at? Have you watched the all 22 film?

Team sport. Only a moron blames the QB for everything.

A Vet with Happy Feet? Do you even know what that means or have you been watching ESPN.

Inaccurate? Do you even know the pass routes?

In comment 13367209 pjcas18 said:Do you feel better when you bash Eli?How much film have you looked at? Have you watched the all 22 film?Team sport. Only a moron blames the QB for everything.A Vet with Happy Feet? Do you even know what that means or have you been watching ESPN.Inaccurate? Do you even know the pass routes?

blame Eli. The offense struggled for a lot of reasons, including the OL struggles the issues rushing the ball, the lack of weapons at TE and WR even.



But Eli also seemed to contribute to the struggle.



No idea why it has to be one or the other. Eli had happy feet and seemed to sometimes sense pressure that wasn't there, he was inaccurate at times when he had time, and he made some poor decisions and the offense didn't have the depth to accommodate for the poor decisions this year.







Do you feel better when you bash Eli?



How much film have you looked at? Have you watched the all 22 film?

Team sport. Only a moron blames the QB for everything.

A Vet with Happy Feet? Do you even know what that means or have you been watching ESPN.

Inaccurate? Do you even know the pass routes?



I don't even know why I bother replying to you. You don't seem to be able to read.



I said I don't "blame" Eli for the offense.

I said the offense struggled for a number of reasons.



Happy feet is when the QB is jittery in the pocket sensing pressure that isn't there. You don't need to be an expert to know what it is. If you don't know what the term means I don't know what to tell you.



Inaccurate is obvious on some plays. If you can't spot Eli missing an open receiver that's on you. I'm comfortable I can tell when Eli misses a receiver.



So, no I don't bash Eli, but it's absolutely mind boggling why some people get so offended when someone suggests Eli was part of the problem. Because he was.



In comment 13367234 shelovesnycsports said:I don't even know why I bother replying to you. You don't seem to be able to read.I said I don't "blame" Eli for the offense.I said the offense struggled for a number of reasons.Happy feet is when the QB is jittery in the pocket sensing pressure that isn't there. You don't need to be an expert to know what it is. If you don't know what the term means I don't know what to tell you.Inaccurate is obvious on some plays. If you can't spot Eli missing an open receiver that's on you. I'm comfortable I can tell when Eli misses a receiver.So, no I don't bash Eli, but it's absolutely mind boggling why some people get so offended when someone suggests Eli was part of the problem. Because he was.

What do we think BlueManCrew : 2/21/2017 8:47 pm : link About Davis Webb? He has prototype size, was productive at cal and he appears to have the mental game down. Spends a ton of time in preparation each week. We might have to take him in the second but he would be ready when Eli retires if he has the physical skill set.

build spike : 2/21/2017 9:11 pm : link a fuckin proper OL for Eli to let him play 5 more seasons

I have no idea why some are convinced Eli Manning could play Ten Ton Hammer : 2/21/2017 9:34 pm : link A bunch more years.



It is normal, expected, and perfectly acceptable for 36 year old QBs to demonstrate decline. To act as if it's not happening makes you sound strange.



He isn't Brady. He won't be around into his 40s. Players like that are huge exceptions to the norm.

2 more blueblood : 2/21/2017 10:31 pm : link thats all I expect

Happy Feet is when a Quarterback shelovesnycsports : 2/21/2017 10:39 pm : link does not get set up. before he throws the ball. He tries to run and abandons the play. The Mannings Archie Peyton and Eli have always moved there feet in the pocket its how they set up and throw. No one doubted Peyton when he was doing it. When Rothlesburger does it its extending the play. Its cheap way for a media guy to take a shot. But then again most people don't listen to the media and take everything they say as gospel.

Quote: does not get set up. before he throws the ball. He tries to run and abandons the play. The Mannings Archie Peyton and Eli have always moved there feet in the pocket its how they set up and throw. No one doubted Peyton when he was doing it. When Rothlesburger does it its extending the play. Its cheap way for a media guy to take a shot. But then again most people don't listen to the media and take everything they say as gospel.



Slow night in the OR?



She Hunter? She Simo? C'mon, it's the offseason, could be the thread of the month, who are you? You're not a chick, have you seen Tootsie lately? Gives us a hint, I'm a Barilko fan but it's obvious to me. I could be wrong though... In comment 13367383 shelovesnycsports said:Slow night in the OR?She Hunter? She Simo? C'mon, it's the offseason, could be the thread of the month, who are you? You're not a chick, have you seen Tootsie lately? Gives us a hint, I'm a Barilko fan but it's obvious to me. I could be wrong though...

Slow night in the OR?



She Hunter? She Simo? C'mon, it's the offseason, could be the thread of the month, who are you? You're not a chick, have you seen Tootsie lately? Gives us a hint, I'm a Barilko fan but it's obvious to me. I could be wrong though...

I the ED actually. Two ODs a car accident and a attempted suicide right now. So normal night. Other trauma center is on diversion.



I am me no one else

My Dad played college and coached HS Football. Thats where I learned about the game. He was a huge Giants fan. It was our bond.

In comment 13367388 Cruzin said:I the ED actually. Two ODs a car accident and a attempted suicide right now. So normal night. Other trauma center is on diversion.I am me no one elseMy Dad played college and coached HS Football. Thats where I learned about the game. He was a huge Giants fan. It was our bond.

I'm in the ED shelovesnycsports : 2/21/2017 11:36 pm : link Dammed auto correct.

She ED Cruzin : 2/21/2017 11:41 pm : link

You can't support both Eli and Mac. It's obvious Mac held Eli back this year.



State your position, your true identity and how a female is suffering from ED.



Unless of course you are a horse of course, I mean the famous Mster ED.

You can't support both Eli and Mac. It's obvious Mac held Eli back this year.



State your position, your true identity and how a female is suffering from ED.



Unless of course you are a horse of course, I mean the famous Mster ED.

ED stands for Emergency Department

Hitting the sauce tonight? In comment 13367417 Cruzin said:ED stands for Emergency DepartmentHitting the sauce tonight?

You're pretentending to be a woman with erectile dysfunction posting on BBI while working in the OR and I'm hitting the sauce?



white sauce on the shrimp and veges from Chinese takeout, much better than the brown sauce on the pork and snow peas.



Go bother someone that supports your man crush on Mac. In comment 13367424 shelovesnycsports said:You're pretentending to be a woman with erectile dysfunction posting on BBI while working in the OR and I'm hitting the sauce?white sauce on the shrimp and veges from Chinese takeout, much better than the brown sauce on the pork and snow peas.Go bother someone that supports your man crush on Mac.

Studying film, reading stats.... grizz299 : 5:34 am : link not sure the answer's there.

But consider: the offence should have been better. Flowers had a year's experience and was injury free. We effectively traded the dysfunctional wrong route running Randall for the functional Shepard. Tye should have been better going into his second year. In 2016 we were among the top leaders, in 2017 we were near dead last and only a dominant defense produced the 11 wins.

When the talent level goes up and the production goes down it's reasonable to assume one (or both) of two things: The coaching declined, or the QB declined.

The consensus among most football people in the know is that Ben Mc is a good coach respected by both management and the players, ergo .......!!!!

told Glauber they could detect a decline in Eli's play - or that there was a defined window for his remaining years of play



+1 yeah, he just cut it out of whole cloth that the team "noticed" a decline in his play. Don't be so naive. In comment 13366833 Milton said:yeah, he just cut it out of whole cloth that the team "noticed" a decline in his play. Don't be so naive.

Quote: my comments have nothing to do with whether Eli is in decline or what his remaining years of play are



I just question how Glauber can say that the Giants are saying this to him



even if it's true that Eli is declining and that they think he only has 2-3 years left -- on what plane of reality are they going to tell this to Bob Glauber



that -- in itself makes the story in the op not believable Judge, the organization fed him that line. Glauber doesnt print that otherwisw. Now why would they do that? In comment 13366858 gidiefor said:Judge, the organization fed him that line. Glauber doesnt print that otherwisw. Now why would they do that?

This shouldn't be news really Joey in VA : 7:26 am : link He had a handful of games and drives where he looked good but his play was incredibly spotty all year long. His biggest plays were slants to Odell and by and large it appeared that McAdoo didn't hang him out to dry by asking him to do to much. That is absolutely in part to having a terrible running game and shaky OL coupled with a defense that was able to keep scores low. He was and always will be plagued by amazingly bad decision making at times, those plays where you just shake your head and wonder how a veteran QB can hiccup so badly in spots.



He's always been under the radar from an athletic standpoint and has had the arm strength to make some great downfield tosses but that has dissipated noticeably. He is still a streaky QB, prone to bad streaks and to stretches where he's in total command but that command comes from where all football success comes from, and that's an overall team effort. He needs time in the pocket, he needs a running game that is at least respectable and he needs edge protection that isn't as unreliable as a...(snarky political reference)..thing that's unreliable. Without those things he will look worse as any QB would but you have to look at his play in a vacuum to be really honest. Put down the "He won 2 super bowls" pom poms for a second and watch his play, it hasn't been as good period. There are voluminous reasons for it, hopefully they will be addressed this offseason but there is no doubt that he's not able to do this as effectively as he did a few short years ago.



Peyton won a SB with a crushing defense and solid rotation at RB and really had to very little beside cough up the game. Eli can do that and I believe to a higher degree because he's physically better than where Peyton was when he won that ring. Does he however have the mental makeup to realize his limitations and stick to what he does well or will he try to throw himself out of situations like he did in both of his SB triumphs? His game has to come back in a little bit and I think the coaches saw it last year and acted accordingly. He's not done, but he's inching closer to it and that's what fans need to accept and stop fighting the obvious results on the field.

Quote: BBI told me that he would easily play until he's 40, and thusly the Giants don't need to think about the future.



Hi Mr Nassib. You son sucks and isn't the answer. Do u have another one we need to draft and now you are back?



In comment 13366809 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Hi Mr Nassib. You son sucks and isn't the answer. Do u have another one we need to draft and now you are back?

Funny. The OC regressed LauderdaleMatty : 7:56 am : link And I would bet most of the people crapping on Eli are the same ones screaming 11 wins every time.



McAdoo's 11 wins is coach of the year and don't question anything he did but Eli's 11 wins mean nothing. Yeah. Watch GB again. Eli isn't 32 anymore. But he's healthy. Never misses a snap. And his OL has been dog shit for 4 years.



I'm sure he isn't quite the same player he was at 30 but anyone they draft or bring in isn't going to be any better inthe next 2-3 years w this OL. Put the NFL's new darling Dak on this team and it's 5-11.

The Eli (Eli/Coughlin) era has been very good to us fans exiled : 10:04 am : link If he retires at 38 or 39, so be it.



That said, rooting for a guy like Eli (the Walter Payton Award winner) is one of the things that keeps me watching football. The trend towards sloppy, high-offense, and often uncompetitive games makes them almost unwatchable. That combined with the injuries/concussions.



Personally, I'm not sure I'll be as invested in football once Eli is gone.

How does this upset people? Sonic Youth : 11:02 am : link He's 36. People have been saying 4-5 years for 6 years. This is what we expected.



He's the iron man, but not Superman.



Eli is going to go down as arguably the all time greatest NYG. Can we just enjoy the ride from here on out? He is obviously going to decline at some point, and it *may* have already started, but that doesn't mean he isn't good, or that we can't win another SB with him.



LET'S MAKE HIM THREE-LI!

it's simple djm : 11:20 am : link we all agree that the O needs some work. We all agree that the WRs, RBs, TEs and OL need upgrading. PRobably one player for each spot, am I right?



Isn't it fair to expect the QB to play better if even 2-4 sore spots see a dramatic upgrade?



Did JPP look like a better player in 2016 than the one from 2015? Leaving injuries and fresh legs aside, JPP had an easier go at things in 2016. Why? BEcause he had three great upgrades alongside him. In 2015 JPP was playing next to hot garbage all year long. He had only 1 sack in 9 games and likely less hurries than 2016 where he was on pace for 9-10 sacks.



It's a team game. Eli needs help. It's that simple. The Giants even admitted as much as we all can see it. Eli can't play better in 2017? Actually, logic would say he will play better in 2017.

Quote: He had a handful of games and drives where he looked good but his play was incredibly spotty all year long. His biggest plays were slants to Odell and by and large it appeared that McAdoo didn't hang him out to dry by asking him to do to much. That is absolutely in part to having a terrible running game and shaky OL coupled with a defense that was able to keep scores low. He was and always will be plagued by amazingly bad decision making at times, those plays where you just shake your head and wonder how a veteran QB can hiccup so badly in spots.



He's always been under the radar from an athletic standpoint and has had the arm strength to make some great downfield tosses but that has dissipated noticeably. He is still a streaky QB, prone to bad streaks and to stretches where he's in total command but that command comes from where all football success comes from, and that's an overall team effort. He needs time in the pocket, he needs a running game that is at least respectable and he needs edge protection that isn't as unreliable as a...(snarky political reference)..thing that's unreliable. Without those things he will look worse as any QB would but you have to look at his play in a vacuum to be really honest. Put down the "He won 2 super bowls" pom poms for a second and watch his play, it hasn't been as good period. There are voluminous reasons for it, hopefully they will be addressed this offseason but there is no doubt that he's not able to do this as effectively as he did a few short years ago.



Peyton won a SB with a crushing defense and solid rotation at RB and really had to very little beside cough up the game. Eli can do that and I believe to a higher degree because he's physically better than where Peyton was when he won that ring. Does he however have the mental makeup to realize his limitations and stick to what he does well or will he try to throw himself out of situations like he did in both of his SB triumphs? His game has to come back in a little bit and I think the coaches saw it last year and acted accordingly. He's not done, but he's inching closer to it and that's what fans need to accept and stop fighting the obvious results on the field.

You are one of the best Football posters in here..



But you can not watch last years games and not ask yourself ..

Was Eli playing with an injury? Look at the first 2 games and 1/2 of the Skins game. He is throwing it all over the field. Then watch the next two games. Minn and GB and you can see a marked difference in his play. Think about the front office scrambling for a QB? Red flags everywhere and no QB who could come off the bench. Carrying 3 QBs all season? When is the last time the Giants did that?



Carrying 3 QBs all season.

In comment 13367481 Joey in VA said:You are one of the best Football posters in here..But you can not watch last years games and not ask yourself ..Was Eli playing with an injury? Look at the first 2 games and 1/2 of the Skins game. He is throwing it all over the field. Then watch the next two games. Minn and GB and you can see a marked difference in his play. Think about the front office scrambling for a QB? Red flags everywhere and no QB who could come off the bench. Carrying 3 QBs all season? When is the last time the Giants did that?Carrying 3 QBs all season.

Quote: a fuckin proper OL for Eli to let him play 5 more seasons



This. In comment 13367285 spike said:This.