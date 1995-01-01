Name your top three favorite FAs Giants signed.

In order jlukes : 9:04 am : link 1) Burress - Say what you want about his off-field stuff but the Giants added a true #1 WR for the first time in what seemed like forever

2) McKenzie - unbelievable presence at RT

3) Snacks - Fantastic on the field and in the locker room



Just missed the list: Pierce, Jenkins, O'Hara

Some good choices to pick from.... dep026 : 9:04 am : link 1. Kareem Mckenzie - the most underrated signing.

2. Plaxico Burress - The threat we needed.

3. Antonio Pierce/ Antrel Rolle - both brough the savvy experience needed for the time that they played.

Add Rolle to my "Just missed" list jlukes : 9:05 am : link .

Not counting udfa Patrick : 9:06 am : link Snacks

McKenzie

Rolle

Easy Plaxico, McKenzie, & BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:08 am : link Lavar Arrington (The process of getting Arrington was fun, not that fruitful, but it was excellent)

Glad to see the love for McKenzie PEEJ : 9:14 am : link He was a rock

Top 3 Jay on the Island : 9:19 am : link 1. Damon Harrison

2. Kareem McKenzie

3. Plaxico Burress



Burress gets the nod over Pierce and Jackrabbit because of the size of his contract. Burress was the legitimate #1 WR that the Giants needed and signed him for an undermarket deal.

Lol- Kurt Warner Pete in MD : 9:20 am : link signing with Arizona is the 5th best free agent signing OF ALL TIME according to that linked list! I get that he made the playoffs twice, including an unlikely Super Bowl run but his first three seasons there were bad and overall he was 27-30 as their starting QB. Was he a good FA pickup for them? Sure, eventually. Top 5 of all time? No way.

Antrel Rolle by a mile... Chris684 : 9:24 am : link The class of 05 was great. Last year too, but Rolle was special here, even more as a leader.



Fred Robbins was an underrated signing too.

I'm going to go with Matt in SGS : 9:24 am : link Plaxico (changed the Giants offense)

Pierce (became a leader on defense)

and Reyna Thompson (best special teams player in Giants history)





I like this list and add Rolle but not Pierce to the Just Missed. In comment 13367518 jlukes said:I like this list and add Rolle but not Pierce to the Just Missed.

In no order bigbluehoya : 9:31 am : link Mike Barrow

Rolle

Plax

Barrow, Rolle, McKenzie Eric on Li : 10:32 am : link all 3 were leaders and pro bowl level players on teams that got to the SB. Barrow's "prime" was shortest as he only had a few good years here, but that first year he was awesome. McKenzie gave us 5+ years of steady play and was a big piece of our best OL unit in recent memory. Rolle became a vocal leader and played a variety of different positions whenever called upon.

1. AP 27 : 11:19 am : link 2. Burress

3. McKenzie



March 2005 was a fun time, and led to that incredible title in 2007.

Very hard to pick only 3. yatqb : 12:37 pm : link McKenzie, Snacks, Jenkins...



but how can you leave off Plax, Pierce or Rolle? I'd say it's a tie for the top 6 for me.

. shelovesnycsports : 12:46 pm : link Herman Moore

Alfred Pupuno

Dorsey Levens

Very tough call. arcarsenal : 12:49 pm : link I'd say...



Burress

Pierce

Harrison

. arcarsenal : 12:49 pm : link (It was so hard for me to keep Jenkins off that list. He was so good this season)

My favorite pjcas18 : 12:52 pm : link was LaVar Arrington aka Lamar. I thought he was going to get his career back on track and he's Martellus Bennett like with his borderline crazy/smart sound bites. Plus he came from the Redskins, so having a rival player thrive on your team feels good (or would have felt good if he weren't injured). Plus I loved he paid to buy his way out of WAS. Classic, all the stars were aligned.



I loved his analogy of how the defense was Voltron, I think that's actually a pretty good way to explain to kids how all the units/groups/personnel on the D need to work in concert.



Didn't work out, but I was excited for that signing.

Similar Thoughts Trainmaster : 12:55 pm : link 1. Plaxico Burress

2. Kareem McKenzie

3. Antonio Pierce

4. Antrel Rolle



Snacks may push out McKenzie; we'll see.

Pete Gogolak aquidneck : 1:28 pm : link Place

Pierce

McKenzie

You have to jvm52106 : 1:38 pm : link have Plaxico at the top. There is NO way our offense does enough to get to the Super Bowl in 07 without Burress.



Reyna Thompson is my number 2 guy. He was flat out the best ST's cover man I have ever seen.



Lomas Brown- anchored the LT spot for a team that really needed it.



Jenkins and Snacks next.

No love for O'Hara? Milton : 2:12 pm : link I think his value went underappreciated.

p.s.--Plaxico is my least favorite! Jerk.

CC brown and no clue why he isnt on the list GMAN4LIFE : 2:17 pm : link end thread