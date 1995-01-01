Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Name your top three favorite FAs Giants signed.

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:57 am
Going back to the start of free agency. (I think Plan B started in 1989).
Top 20 free-agent signings in NFL history (all teams) - ( New Window )
In order  
jlukes : 9:04 am : link
1) Burress - Say what you want about his off-field stuff but the Giants added a true #1 WR for the first time in what seemed like forever
2) McKenzie - unbelievable presence at RT
3) Snacks - Fantastic on the field and in the locker room

Just missed the list: Pierce, Jenkins, O'Hara
Some good choices to pick from....  
dep026 : 9:04 am : link
1. Kareem Mckenzie - the most underrated signing.
2. Plaxico Burress - The threat we needed.
3. Antonio Pierce/ Antrel Rolle - both brough the savvy experience needed for the time that they played.
Add Rolle to my "Just missed" list  
jlukes : 9:05 am : link
.
Not counting udfa  
Patrick : 9:06 am : link
Snacks
McKenzie
Rolle
Easy Plaxico, McKenzie, &  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 9:08 am : link
Lavar Arrington (The process of getting Arrington was fun, not that fruitful, but it was excellent)
Plaxico, McKenzie, Pierce  
jeff57 : 9:09 am : link
.
Glad to see the love for McKenzie  
PEEJ : 9:14 am : link
He was a rock
No one for Larry Csonka?  
jeff57 : 9:16 am : link
;)
Top 3  
Jay on the Island : 9:19 am : link
1. Damon Harrison
2. Kareem McKenzie
3. Plaxico Burress

Burress gets the nod over Pierce and Jackrabbit because of the size of his contract. Burress was the legitimate #1 WR that the Giants needed and signed him for an undermarket deal.
Lol- Kurt Warner  
Pete in MD : 9:20 am : link
signing with Arizona is the 5th best free agent signing OF ALL TIME according to that linked list! I get that he made the playoffs twice, including an unlikely Super Bowl run but his first three seasons there were bad and overall he was 27-30 as their starting QB. Was he a good FA pickup for them? Sure, eventually. Top 5 of all time? No way.
Antrel Rolle by a mile...  
Chris684 : 9:24 am : link
The class of 05 was great. Last year too, but Rolle was special here, even more as a leader.

Fred Robbins was an underrated signing too.
I'm going to go with  
Matt in SGS : 9:24 am : link
Plaxico (changed the Giants offense)
Pierce (became a leader on defense)
and Reyna Thompson (best special teams player in Giants history)

RE: In order  
mrvax : 9:28 am : link
In comment 13367518 jlukes said:
Quote:
1) Burress - Say what you want about his off-field stuff but the Giants added a true #1 WR for the first time in what seemed like forever
2) McKenzie - unbelievable presence at RT
3) Snacks - Fantastic on the field and in the locker room

Just missed the list: Pierce, Jenkins, O'Hara


I like this list and add Rolle but not Pierce to the Just Missed.
In no order  
bigbluehoya : 9:31 am : link
Mike Barrow
Rolle
Plax
not one vote for Reyna Thompson?  
Victor in CT : 9:48 am : link
Burress and McKenzie were great ones.
sorry Matt in SGS, I missed your vote for Reyna  
Victor in CT : 9:49 am : link
........
Reyna Thompson was a Plan B guy  
Greg from LI : 10:30 am : link
Does that count as a free agent?
Barrow, Rolle, McKenzie  
Eric on Li : 10:32 am : link
all 3 were leaders and pro bowl level players on teams that got to the SB. Barrow's "prime" was shortest as he only had a few good years here, but that first year he was awesome. McKenzie gave us 5+ years of steady play and was a big piece of our best OL unit in recent memory. Rolle became a vocal leader and played a variety of different positions whenever called upon.
btw Snacks, Vernon, and Jackrabbit all have a chance to end up on this  
Eric on Li : 10:33 am : link
list depending on injury luck.
RE: Reyna Thompson was a Plan B guy  
Victor in CT : 10:42 am : link
In comment 13367674 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Does that count as a free agent?


at the time, that was FA
1. AP  
27 : 11:19 am : link
2. Burress
3. McKenzie

March 2005 was a fun time, and led to that incredible title in 2007.
O'Hara, McKenzie, Snacks  
Go Terps : 11:54 am : link
.
Excluding 2016,  
Ira : 12:27 pm : link
Pierce, Burress and DRC.
Very hard to pick only 3.  
yatqb : 12:37 pm : link
McKenzie, Snacks, Jenkins...

but how can you leave off Plax, Pierce or Rolle? I'd say it's a tie for the top 6 for me.
.  
shelovesnycsports : 12:46 pm : link
Herman Moore
Alfred Pupuno
Dorsey Levens
Very tough call.  
arcarsenal : 12:49 pm : link
I'd say...

Burress
Pierce
Harrison
.  
arcarsenal : 12:49 pm : link
(It was so hard for me to keep Jenkins off that list. He was so good this season)
My favorite  
pjcas18 : 12:52 pm : link
was LaVar Arrington aka Lamar. I thought he was going to get his career back on track and he's Martellus Bennett like with his borderline crazy/smart sound bites. Plus he came from the Redskins, so having a rival player thrive on your team feels good (or would have felt good if he weren't injured). Plus I loved he paid to buy his way out of WAS. Classic, all the stars were aligned.

I loved his analogy of how the defense was Voltron, I think that's actually a pretty good way to explain to kids how all the units/groups/personnel on the D need to work in concert.

Didn't work out, but I was excited for that signing.
Similar Thoughts  
Trainmaster : 12:55 pm : link
1. Plaxico Burress
2. Kareem McKenzie
3. Antonio Pierce
4. Antrel Rolle

Snacks may push out McKenzie; we'll see.
RE: No one for Larry Csonka?  
Blackbeard : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 13367540 jeff57 said:
Quote:
;)

Didn't Csonka come via trade?
RE: O'Hara, McKenzie, Snacks  
MetsAreBack : 1:19 pm : link
In comment 13367842 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.



LOL, with all the Plaxico's listed above i couldnt help but think about GT... sure enough, excluded there....
Michael Brooks  
x meadowlander : 1:26 pm : link
Brooks, Ron Stone were both fantastic FA pickups.
Pete Gogolak  
aquidneck : 1:28 pm : link
Place
Pierce
McKenzie
RE: No one for Larry Csonka?  
Blackbeard : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 13367540 jeff57 said:
Quote:
;)


Jeff, I didn't notice your Smiley Face.
You have to  
jvm52106 : 1:38 pm : link
have Plaxico at the top. There is NO way our offense does enough to get to the Super Bowl in 07 without Burress.

Reyna Thompson is my number 2 guy. He was flat out the best ST's cover man I have ever seen.

Lomas Brown- anchored the LT spot for a team that really needed it.

Jenkins and Snacks next.
No love for O'Hara?  
Milton : 2:12 pm : link
I think his value went underappreciated.
p.s.--Plaxico is my least favorite! Jerk.
RE: RE: O'Hara, McKenzie, Snacks  
Go Terps : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 13367964 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
In comment 13367842 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.




LOL, with all the Plaxico's listed above i couldnt help but think about GT... sure enough, excluded there....


I don't remember any of the guys I named being called out for missing practices, suspended, cursing out the coach shooting themselves off an 11-1 team, etc.

I can't believe more people aren't bringing up the center on the offensive line that was crucial to the best football this team played since the Parcells days.
CC brown and no clue why he isnt on the list  
GMAN4LIFE : 2:17 pm : link
end thread
RE: No love for O'Hara?  
Milton : 2:38 pm : link
In comment 13368055 Milton said:
Quote:
I think his value went underappreciated.
p.s.--Plaxico is my least favorite! Jerk.
Oops, there was love for O'Hara, how did I miss that?
