JPP, why does anyone want him to leave?

7 fingers and has had back surgery







Seem to effect him last year.



The back surgery comment is such an amateur hour response at this point. It was almost 5 years ago. He has shown no ill effects of the surgery since that year, either on the field- gameday or practice, or in training. Come up with something better because you troll every JPP thread and quite frankly look like a Giant jackass.







I am not trolling I just have a different opinion.



Last year JPP has a pick 6. Remember? It was tipped right at the line and dropped right into his hands with nobody around him. He almost dropped it and had to cradle it with his chest and midsection.



He physically is at a disadvantage over the other 21 men on the field in terms of how he can grab, push and pull. That is not an opinion.



See...the way I see it, you win when you put together a core of leaders who make it known that they will lead by words AND example. Leaders need to he smart. JPP is an idiot. I am sorry. He is. Twice he has proved it to me. First, after his 2011 season he went on a buffet tour and then lost his 2012 season because he never rebounded from being out of shape. THEN, with millions upon millions on the table he plays with fireworks. Smart professionals don't do that. You don't give 75 million contracts to guys like that unless you are the redskins in 2002







So you decide to pick one friggen play from the year to show he's at disadvantage?



Well if he's at an disadvantage, how did he possibly accumulate all the pressures, tackle for losses, sacks, basic tackles, batted balls that he did? Relative to his peers at his position, he was in the upper echelon.



If that's a disadvantage relative to the other "21" men on the field, then I guess we are in pretty good shape because I don't know what the says about the vast majority of the defensive ends in the league and the offensive tackles he outplayed on a weekly basis



In terms of his "stupidity", can't disagree with is past but its also pretty obvious he's grown up as most humans do with his sacrifice to come back and dedication to training and playing. If you can't see the past two years he's dedicated himself to being in the best possible shape he can be, then I dont know what to tell you. But I wouldn't expect you to appreciate that, considering you don't even know what you watched last year on the field.



Its not an "opinion" he was a good player, its fact.