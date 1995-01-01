NFL.com: Martellus Bennett will test free agency SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/22/2017 5:18 pm



The Patriots traded for Bennett when he was on his last year of his four year contract with the Bears. They reportedly offered him 7 million a year at the time, for unknown years, and Bennett turned it down.



So 7 million a year would probably be the starting point for negotiations with another team. Since Gronkowski earns 9 million a year, the Patriots would go no higher than that and probably would not even be willing to match Gronkowski's deal.



Interesting call for the Giants. They would probably like to go to a younger man in age than Bennett, who will be the dreaded 30 at the start of next season. Maybe even go high in the draft for a tight end. And they would probably have to meet or exceed the 9 million that Gronkowski gets. Over pay him. And Bennett, not to question his character, but coming off a Super Bowl win might not be as hungry this year as he was last year.



But he would instantly plug that hole at tight end for three years with a player they already know. A player who has been saying nice things about Eli and the Giants. A player who caught as many passes for New England as he did in his year with the Giants, 55, although targeted 17 less times.



The Giants have successfully brought in veteran free agents in the past to help them go over the top in Super Bowl years. Antrel Rolle, Antonio Pierce, Kawika Mitchell and Michael Boley come to mind.





kick the tire spike : 2/22/2017 5:19 pm : link if he will go cheap 1 year deal

I wouldn't even think about it The_Boss : 2/22/2017 5:22 pm : link He's 30 now, right? And he's likely looking for one more big payday before calling it a career.

At 7 million no fucking way Patrick77 : 2/22/2017 5:26 pm : link At 3 absolutely. He will probably get a fat short term contract.



7 million would likely net the Giants 2 backup RBs, a WR to replace Cruz, and a guard to compete with Hart.

I'm kind of alone on this among BBI... Milton : 2/22/2017 5:29 pm : link But I never liked the guy. I didn't want him back in 2013 and I haven't missed him since he left.



There is a reason why someone with his kind of talent winds up going from team to team. Martellus is all about Martellus.

This would be an shelovesnycsports : 2/22/2017 5:31 pm : link Eli decision. I would think if Eli wanted him back the Giants sign him.

Spending money on offense Patrick77 : 2/22/2017 5:35 pm : link I think a lot of poster get hung up on the offense not realizing the pieces the Giants are "losing" were relatively cheap and/or bad players. A slight improvement across each position that the below players played at last year is not an expensive undertaking IMO.



Donnell

Rainey

Darkwa

Jennings

Jerry

Newhouse

Beatty

Cruz



I'd be alright with bringing guys like Jerry and Newhouse back on dirt cheap deals to compete for spots. The Giants blowing 7 million on an aging TE or 10 million on a good guard is putting a lot of eggs into few baskets. I'd rather the Giants look to incrementally improve upon the players above. Small improvements across the board to go along with competition from rookies will make a difference.





RE: At 7 million no fucking way SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/22/2017 5:39 pm : link

Quote: At 3 absolutely. He will probably get a fat short term contract.



7 million would likely net the Giants 2 backup RBs, a WR to replace Cruz, and a guard to compete with Hart.



You'll never get him for 3. The Patriots might pay him 7. He had a good season with them and got along well in the clubhouse.



His experience on a Super Bowl winning team might be good for the Giants.



Of course you can't be sure who might not have liked him during his one year with the Giants. He is kind of a loud mouth. In comment 13368334 Patrick77 said:You'll never get him for 3. The Patriots might pay him 7. He had a good season with them and got along well in the clubhouse.His experience on a Super Bowl winning team might be good for the Giants.Of course you can't be sure who might not have liked him during his one year with the Giants. He is kind of a loud mouth.

At $7M+ he won't be wearing our beloved blue jersey again... Torrag : 2/22/2017 5:39 pm : link ...nor should he with that crazy price tag.

For what it's going to cost, at his age, I'd be a no. j_rud : 2/22/2017 5:42 pm : link Not saying they don't need to upgrade the spot but IMO it's fairly low on the list of priorities, at least compared to what's already on the plate. Figuring out the OL and DL situation has to come first. JPP and Hank (or their replacements) would top my list, and trying to find a few OL would be next. If finding a TE cuts into that in any way, I'd look for another TE. He's likely to be the most expensive TE out there, and at 30 that's just not a great use of cap space.

His age does not bother me GmeninPSL : 2/22/2017 5:57 pm : link the 30 year old threshold is mostly for Running Backs because of the punishment they absorb. I really don't think this would apply to the TE position unless you're a Gronk or Graham where these guys are practically WR's and take heavy punishment to their bodies.

No 1 year deals on a starting TE.... Simms11 : 2/22/2017 6:01 pm : link Just get some stability there already.

Signing Bennett for two or three years, SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/22/2017 6:10 pm : link and overpaying him at 7 million a year give or take, would strictly be a tactical move to get back to the Super Bowl within the next two or three years.



It would plug one of the holes in the offense with a good player and let them focus on other offensive needs.



And, as stated, Eli would have to be all right with it.

He'd be better than any rookie TE David B. : 2/22/2017 6:10 pm : link In the immediate. If they want one more run with Eli.

This draft is full of TEs shelovesnycsports : 2/22/2017 6:16 pm : link Many teams will be getting TEs for many years. The projects are even better than drafted TEs the last few years.

NO Mr. Nickels : 2/22/2017 6:20 pm : link Guy is an absolute clown. Did you see him in the Super Bowl? Hard pass.

Bennett big bopper : 2/22/2017 6:46 pm : link Seems to me that he took quite a few plays off when he was in Blue.

Bennett is sure no Bavaro when it comes to knowing when to SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/22/2017 6:56 pm : link keep his mouth shut.



It says something that Belichick wants him back, and he might bid as high for him as 7 for three or four years.



Seems to make sense for them with Gronk now labeled as injury-prone and can't be relied on to stay healthy.



Something in Bennett's favor is that he has played in 135 of 144 games in his career. Only in 2015 did he play less than 14 games in a season. He played in all 16 for the Giants and the Patriots.



Still, I'd be a little worried that winning the big one might make him play without the same desire the next season.

No thanks UConn4523 : 2/22/2017 7:01 pm : link he's not a guy I'd pay at his age.

RE: This draft is full of TEs Ira : 2/22/2017 7:01 pm : link

Quote: Many teams will be getting TEs for many years. The projects are even better than drafted TEs the last few years.



I agree. If there was ever a year to draft a tight end, this is it. In comment 13368389 shelovesnycsports said:I agree. If there was ever a year to draft a tight end, this is it.

Would love to see Bennett back Mike from Ohio : 2/22/2017 7:03 pm : link but not at $7M/per for 3 years. Too much money for a good, but not great, player who is likely going to start declining on this contract.

Like others have said the price tag is too high rasbutant : 2/22/2017 7:51 pm : link honestly I don't see anyone giving him those kinds of numbers. Was this his agent talking? Bennett for less then 5mil/yr is where I'd put his value. Then I'd have to know what else was available and at what cost before I'd decide. Would love to have him on the team but the price has got to be smart.





I'd love 'The Black Unicorn' back. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/22/2017 7:53 pm : link But not @ 7 million per.

He's not coming back.. ever blueblood : 2/22/2017 9:06 pm : link move on.. nothing to see here

Maybe the 7 million a year is too high an estimate SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/22/2017 10:31 pm : link I know most of the Giant free agents during the Reese era have been offered much less than they expected. Basically one year incentive contracts. They would have done just as well with the Giants.



At a price of 5 million a year, though, I think the Pats would take him back. Gronk is a health worry now.



I didn't think there would be so much hostility to Bennett. No question that caution is called for before any deal, but he was a Giant for a year and played very well.



Lots of offense to be straightened out this offseason.

Consider Bennett a plug and play at TE and move on to the next position to be filled? Not such a bad idea.

Hmmm.... Milton : 3:32 am : link I find it very hard to believe that the Patriots offered him a deal worth $7M/year. I wonder who the source was on that detail. Bennett? His agent?

The source is Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network as reported by NFL.com. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 10:13 am : link He says that Pats offered Bennett 7 million a year after trading a lousy 4th round draft pick for him. Of course saying it was for that much leaves out the details of how many years, how much was guaranteed, how much was incentives, etc.



We know that Belichick does not overpay in general, so that reported number may be too high. But New England was over a barrel with their tight end oriented offense and one of their tight ends being charged with multiple felonies and the other becoming an injury magnet. If Bennett is out there Jerry will find out what he wants to be paid and work from there.



This would be a good year for drafting a TE. It's just how long would it take for a draftee to come up to speed especially with the blocking and with a draftee you can never be sure in advance if he's going to make the transfer to the Pros.

7$ mil is fair for Bennett Sonic Youth : 10:21 am : link I feel like people have a very skewed concept of relative value against the cap

Bennett stretch234 : 11:35 am : link 7M is a fair price if he was 25 and not 30. He is going to the highest bidder

RE: 7$ mil is fair for Bennett Patrick77 : 11:41 am : link

Quote: I feel like people have a very skewed concept of relative value against the cap



It is probably fair value for him. If the giants paid a fair market value for a very good capable starter at every position they would be over the cap before they built half the team.



Spending 7 million a year on a 30 year old TE means you can't spend that 7 million elsewhere - I think that is the problem. In comment 13368959 Sonic Youth said:It is probably fair value for him. If the giants paid a fair market value for a very good capable starter at every position they would be over the cap before they built half the team.Spending 7 million a year on a 30 year old TE means you can't spend that 7 million elsewhere - I think that is the problem.