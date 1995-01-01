NFL.com: Martellus Bennett will test free agency

Based on the reporting of Ian Rapoport, last night NFL.com published an article stating that Martellus Bennett will be testing free agency, and Bill Belichick and the Patriots might very well pass on Bennett for the money he will be seeking.
The Patriots traded for Bennett when he was on his last year of his four year contract with the Bears. They reportedly offered him 7 million a year at the time, for unknown years, and Bennett turned it down.
So 7 million a year would probably be the starting point for negotiations with another team. Since Gronkowski earns 9 million a year, the Patriots would go no higher than that and probably would not even be willing to match Gronkowski's deal.
Interesting call for the Giants. They would probably like to go to a younger man in age than Bennett, who will be the dreaded 30 at the start of next season. Maybe even go high in the draft for a tight end. And they would probably have to meet or exceed the 9 million that Gronkowski gets. Over pay him. And Bennett, not to question his character, but coming off a Super Bowl win might not be as hungry this year as he was last year.
But he would instantly plug that hole at tight end for three years with a player they already know. A player who has been saying nice things about Eli and the Giants. A player who caught as many passes for New England as he did in his year with the Giants, 55, although targeted 17 less times.
The Giants have successfully brought in veteran free agents in the past to help them go over the top in Super Bowl years. Antrel Rolle, Antonio Pierce, Kawika Mitchell and Michael Boley come to mind.
Martellus Bennett will test free agency.
if he will go cheap 1 year deal
He's 30 now, right? And he's likely looking for one more big payday before calling it a career.
At 3 absolutely. He will probably get a fat short term contract.
7 million would likely net the Giants 2 backup RBs, a WR to replace Cruz, and a guard to compete with Hart.
Probably not anyone currently on the roster.
Go draft and hope that the kid we draft will be able to contribute right away, like Bossy?
But I never liked the guy. I didn't want him back in 2013 and I haven't missed him since he left.
There is a reason why someone with his kind of talent winds up going from team to team. Martellus is all about Martellus.
Eli decision. I would think if Eli wanted him back the Giants sign him.
I think a lot of poster get hung up on the offense not realizing the pieces the Giants are "losing" were relatively cheap and/or bad players. A slight improvement across each position that the below players played at last year is not an expensive undertaking IMO.
Donnell
Rainey
Darkwa
Jennings
Jerry
Newhouse
Beatty
Cruz
I'd be alright with bringing guys like Jerry and Newhouse back on dirt cheap deals to compete for spots. The Giants blowing 7 million on an aging TE or 10 million on a good guard is putting a lot of eggs into few baskets. I'd rather the Giants look to incrementally improve upon the players above. Small improvements across the board to go along with competition from rookies will make a difference.
You'll never get him for 3. The Patriots might pay him 7. He had a good season with them and got along well in the clubhouse.
His experience on a Super Bowl winning team might be good for the Giants.
Of course you can't be sure who might not have liked him during his one year with the Giants. He is kind of a loud mouth.
...nor should he with that crazy price tag.
Not saying they don't need to upgrade the spot but IMO it's fairly low on the list of priorities, at least compared to what's already on the plate. Figuring out the OL and DL situation has to come first. JPP and Hank (or their replacements) would top my list, and trying to find a few OL would be next. If finding a TE cuts into that in any way, I'd look for another TE. He's likely to be the most expensive TE out there, and at 30 that's just not a great use of cap space.
the 30 year old threshold is mostly for Running Backs because of the punishment they absorb. I really don't think this would apply to the TE position unless you're a Gronk or Graham where these guys are practically WR's and take heavy punishment to their bodies.
Just get some stability there already.
and overpaying him at 7 million a year give or take, would strictly be a tactical move to get back to the Super Bowl within the next two or three years.
It would plug one of the holes in the offense with a good player and let them focus on other offensive needs.
And, as stated, Eli would have to be all right with it.
In the immediate. If they want one more run with Eli.
Many teams will be getting TEs for many years. The projects are even better than drafted TEs the last few years.
Guy is an absolute clown. Did you see him in the Super Bowl? Hard pass.
Seems to me that he took quite a few plays off when he was in Blue.
keep his mouth shut.
It says something that Belichick wants him back, and he might bid as high for him as 7 for three or four years.
Seems to make sense for them with Gronk now labeled as injury-prone and can't be relied on to stay healthy.
Something in Bennett's favor is that he has played in 135 of 144 games in his career. Only in 2015 did he play less than 14 games in a season. He played in all 16 for the Giants and the Patriots.
Still, I'd be a little worried that winning the big one might make him play without the same desire the next season.
he's not a guy I'd pay at his age.
I agree. If there was ever a year to draft a tight end, this is it.
but not at $7M/per for 3 years. Too much money for a good, but not great, player who is likely going to start declining on this contract.
honestly I don't see anyone giving him those kinds of numbers. Was this his agent talking? Bennett for less then 5mil/yr is where I'd put his value. Then I'd have to know what else was available and at what cost before I'd decide. Would love to have him on the team but the price has got to be smart.
move on.. nothing to see here
I know most of the Giant free agents during the Reese era have been offered much less than they expected. Basically one year incentive contracts. They would have done just as well with the Giants.
At a price of 5 million a year, though, I think the Pats would take him back. Gronk is a health worry now.
I didn't think there would be so much hostility to Bennett. No question that caution is called for before any deal, but he was a Giant for a year and played very well.
Lots of offense to be straightened out this offseason.
Consider Bennett a plug and play at TE and move on to the next position to be filled? Not such a bad idea.
I find it very hard to believe that the Patriots offered him a deal worth $7M/year. I wonder who the source was on that detail. Bennett? His agent?
He says that Pats offered Bennett 7 million a year after trading a lousy 4th round draft pick for him. Of course saying it was for that much leaves out the details of how many years, how much was guaranteed, how much was incentives, etc.
We know that Belichick does not overpay in general, so that reported number may be too high. But New England was over a barrel with their tight end oriented offense and one of their tight ends being charged with multiple felonies and the other becoming an injury magnet. If Bennett is out there Jerry will find out what he wants to be paid and work from there.
This would be a good year for drafting a TE. It's just how long would it take for a draftee to come up to speed especially with the blocking and with a draftee you can never be sure in advance if he's going to make the transfer to the Pros.
I feel like people have a very skewed concept of relative value against the cap
7M is a fair price if he was 25 and not 30. He is going to the highest bidder
It is probably fair value for him. If the giants paid a fair market value for a very good capable starter at every position they would be over the cap before they built half the team.
Spending 7 million a year on a 30 year old TE means you can't spend that 7 million elsewhere - I think that is the problem.
I meant I wonder who Rapoport's source is.