Big Blue Travel Wrap-Up Breakfast - Win Two VIP Passes

Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/22/2017 6:21 pm
Big Blue Travel has reached out to us to run a fun little promotion for their annual Giants wrap-up breakfast. We agreed to plug their event in exchange for awarding two VIP passes to the breakfast to one poster on this thread. We will determine the winner on March 13 using an online number generator (first poster will be #1, second poster #2, etc.).

If you are NOT interested in entering the lottery for the VIP passes, please DO NOT post on this thread.


****

Join us for Big Blue Travel's GIANTS wrap-up breakfast - an institution since 1996.

This year we honor offensive MVP Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive MVP Landon Collins, along with many other teammates.

The event will be held on Sunday, March 19 at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel across the street from MetLife Stadium.

Your morning includes a buffet breakfast, video presentation of the 2016 season, a question and answer session with players hosted by Mike Francesa, and complementary autographs.

(Note: Odell Beckham Jr. will not be participating in the autograph signing session with the rest of the players. To receive his autograph and picture, you much purchase the VIP package).

For more information on the package or to purchase tickets go to BigBlueTravel.com.
Bigbluetravel.com - ( New Window )
This sounds pretty cool  
Jonald : 2/22/2017 6:25 pm : link
I'm in.
Great idea  
nygfaninorlando : 2/22/2017 6:32 pm : link
I'm in!
Very nice of them  
pganut : 2/22/2017 6:38 pm : link
Thank you, Eric. I'd like to be entered into the drawing.
I'd  
Metnut : 2/22/2017 6:51 pm : link
like to enter the drawing.
Count..  
Johnny5 : 2/22/2017 6:54 pm : link
... me in!!
.  
Danny Kanell : 2/22/2017 6:56 pm : link
I'm in!
All in for me  
ChathamMark : 2/22/2017 7:15 pm : link
Thanks!
Count  
BurlyMan : 2/22/2017 7:18 pm : link
me in.
IN - Eric, you forgot the main selling point!  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 2/22/2017 7:32 pm : link
The breakfast is hosted by none other than Mike Francesa! An audience with the Sports Pope!

IN again!
Sign me up!  
Canton : 2/22/2017 7:43 pm : link
.
I'm in  
The_Boss : 2/22/2017 7:45 pm : link
more interested in Francesca's eating habits/mannerisms than the NYG part.
I'm in...  
Chris684 : 2/22/2017 7:52 pm : link
Thanks BBI
Count me in  
GMen-in-SC : 2/22/2017 7:56 pm : link
Please :-)
cool  
Boatie Warrant : 2/22/2017 8:11 pm : link
count me in
Sounds really great. I'm in.  
est1986 : 2/22/2017 8:20 pm : link
Thanks Eric. Thanks BBI.
I'm in  
figgy2989 : 2/22/2017 8:20 pm : link
Thanks
This sounds awesome!!!  
ShockNRoll : 2/22/2017 8:34 pm : link
I would like to enter, let's do this!
Please  
Dennis From Madison : 2/22/2017 9:03 pm : link
Thank You
I'm in  
18E : 2/22/2017 9:12 pm : link
Thanks!
I'm in  
Gregorio : 2/22/2017 9:16 pm : link
yes
Count me  
Bleedin Blue : 2/22/2017 9:20 pm : link
In!!!
Awesome  
RodneyHamp : 2/22/2017 9:23 pm : link
I'm in!
I am in.  
GiantsAboveAll : 2/22/2017 10:01 pm : link
Eric, It's pretty awesome that you, and Big Blue Travel have organized this particular promotion.
All in for me also  
viggie : 2/22/2017 10:28 pm : link
thanks for your support always eric
Never been to one of these  
micky : 2/22/2017 10:48 pm : link
Count me in.
In  
jimmypage : 2/22/2017 10:51 pm : link
Thanks for the shot.
Cool sign me up  
SamdaGiantsFan : 2/22/2017 10:56 pm : link
!!!
Please sign me up  
ncgiants77 : 2/22/2017 11:11 pm : link
I am in
Thanks
Count me in  
jcn56 : 2/22/2017 11:57 pm : link
Love me some breakfast!
Count me in...  
kinard : 12:00 am : link
...getting hungry thinking about it.
Count me in please  
JCin332 : 3:30 am : link
and thanks for arranging this Eric!
In it to win it  
ArlingtonMike : 5:10 am : link
Thanks Eric!
ALL IN  
adamg : 5:14 am : link
Thanks.
Please enter me  
Jim in South Florida : 5:43 am : link
in the drawing
Please enter me  
Matt M. : 5:55 am : link
My son would love it.
enter me and  
gidiefor : Mod : 6:55 am : link
my grandson please!
Sign me up  
Giantology : 8:16 am : link
!
Great Opportunity  
SiGFan37 : 8:19 am : link
In
You gotta be in it  
T in NJ : 8:20 am : link
to win it!
Im In!  
Shockstarr80808 : 8:42 am : link
Sounds awesome
This is awesome  
Joeguido : 8:50 am : link
I'm in
I'm in  
Jints in Carolina : 8:52 am : link
.
I'm in  
Mike in ramapo college : 8:57 am : link
Sounds like a good event!
I'm in  
Clark Griswold : 9:30 am : link
Sounds like good times.
I'm in  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 9:36 am : link
sounds like this would be fun
Well, here I am throwing my hat in the ring  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:43 am : link
My daughter would love to meet them.
Sounds awesome  
knicks3031 : 9:49 am : link
I'm in. Thanks!
Appreciate it!  
Dutch : 9:55 am : link
I'm in.
I want to win.  
Montreal Man : 9:58 am : link
Yes, I'm in.
I'm All in  
MotownGIANTS : 10:33 am : link
.
I'm in  
NNJ Tom : 10:40 am : link
Cool
Count me  
Pete from Woodstock : 10:50 am : link
IN!!
hell yeah I'm in  
Sonic Youth : 11:01 am : link
This would be an awesome trip to take my pops on!
Chips on the table  
Sec 103 : 11:33 am : link
I'm in !
I'm in!  
Existenz : 11:59 am : link
Thanks!
I am in  
weeg in the bronx : 12:22 pm : link
Thanks
Count me in  
BigBlue89 : 1:44 pm : link
Free is good.
Sure  
antdog24 : 2:16 pm : link
why not
