Big Blue Travel Wrap-Up Breakfast - Win Two VIP Passes

Big Blue Travel has reached out to us to run a fun little promotion for their annual Giants wrap-up breakfast. We agreed to plug their event in exchange for awarding two VIP passes to the breakfast to one poster on this thread. We will determine the winner on March 13 using an online number generator (first poster will be #1, second poster #2, etc.).
If you are NOT interested in entering the lottery for the VIP passes, please DO NOT post on this thread.
****
Join us for Big Blue Travel's GIANTS wrap-up breakfast - an institution since 1996.
This year we honor offensive MVP Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive MVP Landon Collins, along with many other teammates.
The event will be held on Sunday, March 19 at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel across the street from MetLife Stadium.
Your morning includes a buffet breakfast, video presentation of the 2016 season, a question and answer session with players hosted by Mike Francesa, and complementary autographs.
(Note: Odell Beckham Jr. will not be participating in the autograph signing session with the rest of the players. To receive his autograph and picture, you much purchase the VIP package).
For more information on the package or to purchase tickets go to BigBlueTravel.com. Bigbluetravel.com
- ( New Window
)