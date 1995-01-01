Big Blue Travel Wrap-Up Breakfast - Win Two VIP Passes Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/22/2017 6:21 pm : 2/22/2017 6:21 pm



If you are NOT interested in entering the lottery for the VIP passes, please DO NOT post on this thread.





****



Join us for Big Blue Travel's GIANTS wrap-up breakfast - an institution since 1996.



This year we honor offensive MVP Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive MVP Landon Collins, along with many other teammates.



The event will be held on Sunday, March 19 at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel across the street from MetLife Stadium.



Your morning includes a buffet breakfast, video presentation of the 2016 season, a question and answer session with players hosted by Mike Francesa, and complementary autographs.



(Note: Odell Beckham Jr. will not be participating in the autograph signing session with the rest of the players. To receive his autograph and picture, you much purchase the VIP package).



For more information on the package or to purchase tickets go to BigBlueTravel.com.

- ( Big Blue Travel has reached out to us to run a fun little promotion for their annual Giants wrap-up breakfast. We agreed to plug their event in exchange for awarding two VIP passes to the breakfast to one poster on this thread. We will determine the winner on March 13 using an online number generator (first poster will be #1, second poster #2, etc.).If you are NOT interested in entering the lottery for the VIP passes, please DO NOT post on this thread.****Join us for Big Blue Travel's GIANTS wrap-up breakfast - an institution since 1996.This year we honor offensive MVP Odell Beckham Jr. and defensive MVP Landon Collins, along with many other teammates.The event will be held on Sunday, March 19 at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel across the street from MetLife Stadium.Your morning includes a buffet breakfast, video presentation of the 2016 season, a question and answer session with players hosted by Mike Francesa, and complementary autographs.(Note: Odell Beckham Jr. will not be participating in the autograph signing session with the rest of the players. To receive his autograph and picture, you much purchase the VIP package).For more information on the package or to purchase tickets go to BigBlueTravel.com. Bigbluetravel.com - ( New Window

Very nice of them pganut : 2/22/2017 6:38 pm : link Thank you, Eric. I'd like to be entered into the drawing.

IN - Eric, you forgot the main selling point! Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 2/22/2017 7:32 pm : link The breakfast is hosted by none other than Mike Francesa! An audience with the Sports Pope!



IN again!

I'm in The_Boss : 2/22/2017 7:45 pm : link more interested in Francesca's eating habits/mannerisms than the NYG part.

This sounds awesome!!! ShockNRoll : 2/22/2017 8:34 pm : link I would like to enter, let's do this!

I am in. GiantsAboveAll : 2/22/2017 10:01 pm : link Eric, It's pretty awesome that you, and Big Blue Travel have organized this particular promotion.

All in for me also viggie : 2/22/2017 10:28 pm : link thanks for your support always eric

Never been to one of these micky : 2/22/2017 10:48 pm : link Count me in.

Please sign me up ncgiants77 : 2/22/2017 11:11 pm : link I am in

Thanks

Count me in jcn56 : 2/22/2017 11:57 pm : link Love me some breakfast!

Count me in... kinard : 12:00 am : link ...getting hungry thinking about it.

Count me in please JCin332 : 3:30 am : link and thanks for arranging this Eric!

In it to win it ArlingtonMike : 5:10 am : link Thanks Eric!

enter me and gidiefor : Mod : 6:55 am : : 6:55 am : link my grandson please!

I'm in LawrenceTaylor56 : 9:36 am : link sounds like this would be fun

Well, here I am throwing my hat in the ring Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:43 am : : 9:43 am : link My daughter would love to meet them.

hell yeah I'm in Sonic Youth : 11:01 am : link This would be an awesome trip to take my pops on!