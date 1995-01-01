Predicting New York Giants 5 Biggest Moves Beer Man : 2/22/2017 7:19 pm



1. Cut Vereen, sign Lacy

2. Sign Britt and/or Doyle

3. Cut Thomas, sign Zach Brown

4. Resign JPP, let Hank walk

5. Replace Jerry and Newhouse With Warford & Wagner



18 teams have more cap space than the Giants, so its hard to imagine they will win many bidding wars for a premium player



- ( From John Lynch via FoxSports. Interesting read, and something that actually sounds practical and cap conscience.1. Cut Vereen, sign Lacy2. Sign Britt and/or Doyle3. Cut Thomas, sign Zach Brown4. Resign JPP, let Hank walk5. Replace Jerry and Newhouse With Warford & Wagner18 teams have more cap space than the Giants, so its hard to imagine they will win many bidding wars for a premium player FoxSports - ( New Window

Odd for the SF GM to critique The_Boss : 2/22/2017 7:22 pm : link Other teams.

RE: Odd for the SF GM to critique The_Boss : 2/22/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: Other teams.



The writer is Neal Lynch. In comment 13368447 The_Boss said:The writer is Neal Lynch.

Can't part ways with Vereen yet lono801 : 2/22/2017 7:31 pm : link He has had some bad luck...

RE: Can't part ways with Vereen yet Beer Man : 2/22/2017 7:34 pm : link

Quote: He has had some bad luck... Except that the team still has deep scars from the injury bug of seasons past. In comment 13368451 lono801 said:Except that the team still has deep scars from the injury bug of seasons past.

Sadly that always seems to be the case... lono801 : 2/22/2017 7:36 pm : link I don't see Lacy being cheap...some team is going to pay him big money

3, 4, 5 I can see WillVAB : 2/22/2017 7:41 pm : link 2 maybe, but doubtful.



1 definitely not.

RE: 3, 4, 5 I can see Reb8thVA : 2/22/2017 7:47 pm : link

Quote: 2 maybe, but doubtful.



1 definitely not.



I completely agree with you. Swapping Lacy for Vereen is a down grade in my opinion. I'd rather just draft an RB rather than take on another used one In comment 13368464 WillVAB said:I completely agree with you. Swapping Lacy for Vereen is a down grade in my opinion. I'd rather just draft an RB rather than take on another used one

A AcidTest : 2/22/2017 7:52 pm : link well written and researched article, but I don't see much of that happening.



We are not cutting Vereen, or signing Lacy or Britt. I also don't think we'll sign Doyle. The Giants will instead use a day one or two pick on a TE.



We will cut Thomas. Not sure about signing Brown. I leave that to others with more knowledge.



I agree that if JPP gets to FA, he's likely gone, probably to Jacksonville. BBV has an article which says that Hankins may get $9M a year. That is too much. We may well lose both.



Warford or Wagner are possibilities. I don't see us signing both.



I personally would like to have Lacy Beer Man : 2/22/2017 7:53 pm : link I like the idea of having a bruiser to complement Perkins and to get the tough yardage. But at the same time, there is a lot of value at RB in the upcoming draft, and a more cost effective option can probably be had.

RE: Sadly that always seems to be the case... Gmen4Life21 : 2/22/2017 7:54 pm : link

Quote: I don't see Lacy being cheap...some team is going to pay him big money



Same with Britt imo after the season he had, measurables and still just 28. Look at the contract Sanu got or even Marvin Jones. And he's one of the top WRs available. Plus two big FA OL contracts. JPP $$$. I don't think that's a very reasonable FA class, lots of top market guys. In comment 13368456 lono801 said:Same with Britt imo after the season he had, measurables and still just 28. Look at the contract Sanu got or even Marvin Jones. And he's one of the top WRs available. Plus two big FA OL contracts. JPP $$$. I don't think that's a very reasonable FA class, lots of top market guys.

I was a huge fan of the Vereen signing... lono801 : 2/22/2017 8:00 pm : link Let's hope he can get past the injury spat and ball control issues...



Perkins really shined the latter part of the season



Perkins, Darkwa, and Vereen...in a way are all the same kind of RB...



It would be nice to have a Jacobs kind of guy...

Here's mine rasbutant : 2/22/2017 8:02 pm : link 1. Resign JPP 15mil/yr

2. Sign A Whitworth 12mil/yr

3. Resign J Hankins 7mil/yr

4. Sign Chance Warmack G 5mil/yr (Would prefer Warford, but I'm bargin shopping here)

5. Resign Keenan Robinson 3mil/yr





Personally lono801 : 2/22/2017 8:03 pm : link I think they need to pay Hanks...



If it ain't broke...don't fix it...

According to the draft experts Lacy & Britt Beer Man : 2/22/2017 8:04 pm : link both have reasonable expected values. What may not be considered when valuing these players, and which will hurt the Giants chances to sign someone they really want, is that there are a lot of teams with with over $30M in cap space. That much money chasing a weak FA market is more than likely to drive up the overall price of the entire market.

RE: I was a huge fan of the Vereen signing... Johnny5 : 2/22/2017 8:08 pm : link

Quote: Let's hope he can get past the injury spat and ball control issues...



Perkins really shined the latter part of the season



Perkins, Darkwa, and Vereen...in a way are all the same kind of RB...



It would be nice to have a Jacobs kind of guy...

Totally agree. So, now sign Lacy? lol Perkins, Vereen and Lacy? Now that would be a nice trio of RBs. In comment 13368496 lono801 said:Totally agree. So, now sign Lacy? lol Perkins, Vereen and Lacy? Now that would be a nice trio of RBs.

RE: Here's mine Beer Man : 2/22/2017 8:08 pm : link

Quote: 1. Resign JPP 15mil/yr

2. Sign A Whitworth 12mil/yr

3. Resign J Hankins 7mil/yr

4. Sign Chance Warmack G 5mil/yr (Would prefer Warford, but I'm bargin shopping here)

5. Resign Keenan Robinson 3mil/yr

That $42M of spending against a Giants salary cap of $33M. It also doesn't take into account that about $5M will be needed to sign their draft picks. In comment 13368497 rasbutant said:That $42M of spending against a Giants salary cap of $33M. It also doesn't take into account that about $5M will be needed to sign their draft picks.

RE: RE: Here's mine rasbutant : 2/22/2017 8:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13368497 rasbutant said:





Quote:





1. Resign JPP 15mil/yr

2. Sign A Whitworth 12mil/yr

3. Resign J Hankins 7mil/yr

4. Sign Chance Warmack G 5mil/yr (Would prefer Warford, but I'm bargin shopping here)

5. Resign Keenan Robinson 3mil/yr





That $42M of spending against a Giants salary cap of $33M. It also doesn't take into account that about $5M will be needed to sign their draft picks.



It doesn't all come due in year 1. Teams backload the contracts. In comment 13368504 Beer Man said:It doesn't all come due in year 1. Teams backload the contracts.

Here's mine Earl the goat : 2/22/2017 8:21 pm : link Cut

Thomas

Casillas

Vereen



Do not sign Hankins



Resign

JPP

Keenan



Sign

Zeitler

Zach Brown



Draft

1. David Njoku

2. Donta Foreman

3. Zay Jones

4-7. Address depth at CB and offensive line and if available draft Nathan Pederman or Davis Webb to groom

Put some numbers to the orignal post...... rasbutant : 2/22/2017 8:25 pm : link 1. Cut Vereen (1.2mil dead), sign Lacy (2.8mil/yr)

2. Sign Britt (6.7mil/yr) and/or Doyle (6.2mil/yr)

3. Cut Thomas(1mil dead), sign Zach Brown (4.5mil/yr)

4. Resign JPP(14.6mil), let Hank walk

5. Replace Jerry and Newhouse With Warford (6.2mil/yr) & Wagner (6.9mil/yr)



43.9 mil total



Really don't like this guy. Couldn't they have picked a GM SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/22/2017 8:27 pm : link from a good team?



18 teams have more cap space than the Giants, so it's hard to imagine they will win many bidding wars for a premium player



What does this mean? Saying that 18 teams have more cap space doesn't mean anything by itself. How many teams are going to want the same free agents as the Giants? Out of those teams, how much of their cap do they have to spend to re-sign their own free agents and to add a more important free agent than a tight end.



On further consideration, 18 is pretty close to being in the middle of the league.



If they have to do it to land a free agent they really want they have three good contracts that they could restructure: the three major free agents from last year.

As Long As At Least One Is A Trainmaster : 2/22/2017 8:29 pm : link "Sexy Move"

JPP is going to get Vernon money and I Simms11 : 2/22/2017 8:30 pm : link don't think we'll pay that. I think he walks and we have to draft a DE to replace him. Resigning Hank is a good possibility. We have to get our Oline straightened out once and for all an have to go all in during Free Agency IMO. I can see a Guard being drafted however, as well. Power back is a strong possibility, but draft might be the best option there too. That's my 2 cents.

Simms11 Big Rick in FL : 2/22/2017 8:54 pm : link I just don't see them letting him walk for nothing. If we couldn't give him the franchise or transition tag I'd agree with you. Not many free agent DEs that fit our scheme. The ones that do aren't anywhere near as good as JPP. Most aren't even NFL starters. We could always draft one, but you can't rely on a rookie DE picked in the 20s to start at DE.



Chandler Jones is a stud. Probably better than JPP, but everything I've read said he's gonna get franchised.



Melvin Ingram is another stud, but he's not a legit 4-3 DE and he's probably gonna get Vernon money if not more.



Calais Campbell is older than JPP and he doesn't have the athletic ability to play 4-3 DE. He's a 3-4 DE.



Jabaal Sheard would probably be my choice if we had to replace him. He's a solid pass rusher and good against the run. Doubt New England lets him walk though.



Andre Branch was very productive in limited action for Miami last year, but he can't stop the run to save his life.



We have plenty of cap space to get a long term deal done. Giving him the franchise or transition tag would really hurt our cap space this year, but if it needs to be done then it needs to be done. We are in a very good spot when it comes to the salary cap after this year. So we can definitely mess around with the cap to get him a good amount of guaranteed money while still being able to sign free agents this year. I doubt he gets Olivier Vernon money. Even if the press release does say 5 year 85 million it doesn't mean shit. He'll probably get somewhere between 35-45 million guaranteed. That's the only number we need to worry about.

RE: Really don't like this guy. Couldn't they have picked a GM Beer Man : 2/22/2017 9:15 pm : link

Quote: from a good team?



18 teams have more cap space than the Giants, so it's hard to imagine they will win many bidding wars for a premium player



What does this mean? Saying that 18 teams have more cap space doesn't mean anything by itself. How many teams are going to want the same free agents as the Giants? Out of those teams, how much of their cap do they have to spend to re-sign their own free agents and to add a more important free agent than a tight end.



On further consideration, 18 is pretty close to being in the middle of the league.



If they have to do it to land a free agent they really want they have three good contracts that they could restructure: the three major free agents from last year. It means there could be a feeding frenzy right out the gate, and players that the Giants could really use may not be around very long. We saw this to a lesser extent last year, and the Giants were one of the more cash rich teams at the time. In comment 13368520 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:It means there could be a feeding frenzy right out the gate, and players that the Giants could really use may not be around very long. We saw this to a lesser extent last year, and the Giants were one of the more cash rich teams at the time.

Mine top 5 shelovesnycsports : 2/22/2017 9:24 pm : link Resign JPP

Sign Whitworth and Zeitler

Sign Vet WR Garson

Resign Robinson

Sign Danny Woodhead.

Can old man : 2/22/2017 9:26 pm : link moving EF to RG/RT count?

Resign/Tag JPP

Resign Hank

Sign LT, not Whitworth

Sign a vet WR, possibly Marshall if he has still got something, otherwise speedy one; someone NOT Britt

Sign a vet G/T(possibly a reclamation on a guy like Joeckel or someone. Just have a gut feeling JR/Mc/Solari feel there is some unwanted OL elsewhere that fits Mcs O plan.

RE: Mine top 5 Big Rick in FL : 2/22/2017 9:27 pm : link

Quote: Resign JPP

Sign Whitworth and Zeitler

Sign Vet WR Garson

Resign Robinson

Sign Danny Woodhead.



No thanks on Garcon or Woodhead. No thanks on Zeitler's price. He'll probably get something similar to Kelechi Osemele's 5 year 58 million. In comment 13368568 shelovesnycsports said:No thanks on Garcon or Woodhead. No thanks on Zeitler's price. He'll probably get something similar to Kelechi Osemele's 5 year 58 million.

RE: RE: Here's mine Big Rick in FL : 2/22/2017 9:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13368497 rasbutant said:





That $42M of spending against a Giants salary cap of $33M. It also doesn't take into account that about $5M will be needed to sign their draft picks.



The salary cap doesn't work like that. Our free agents cost us a little over 34 million in cap space last year. If you look at it the way you did above we'd have spent a lot more than that.



OV - 17.5 million a year

Snacks - 9.25 million a year

Janoris - 12.5 million a year

Robinson - 2.6 million a year

Hall - 1.5 million a year

Rainey - 840k a year

Will Johnson 1.3 million a year

Sheppard - 840k a year



So if you look at it the way you were it would have cost us 46,330,000 in cap space. It only cost us a little over 34 million.



JPP isn't going to cost as much as Vernon. Hankins isn't going to cost as much as Snacks. Whoever else we sign won't cost us anywhere near Janoris. We have plenty of cap space. In comment 13368504 Beer Man said:The salary cap doesn't work like that. Our free agents cost us a little over 34 million in cap space last year. If you look at it the way you did above we'd have spent a lot more than that.OV - 17.5 million a yearSnacks - 9.25 million a yearJanoris - 12.5 million a yearRobinson - 2.6 million a yearHall - 1.5 million a yearRainey - 840k a yearWill Johnson 1.3 million a yearSheppard - 840k a yearSo if you look at it the way you were it would have cost us 46,330,000 in cap space. It only cost us a little over 34 million.JPP isn't going to cost as much as Vernon. Hankins isn't going to cost as much as Snacks. Whoever else we sign won't cost us anywhere near Janoris. We have plenty of cap space.

RE: RE: Mine top 5 shelovesnycsports : 2/22/2017 9:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13368568 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Resign JPP

Sign Whitworth and Zeitler

Sign Vet WR Garson

Resign Robinson

Sign Danny Woodhead.







No thanks on Garcon or Woodhead. No thanks on Zeitler's price. He'll probably get something similar to Kelechi Osemele's 5 year 58 million.

Why would you not Garson and Woodhead to guys who can play in space? I know Eli would love to have to guys who catch the ball and get yardage. In comment 13368572 Big Rick in FL said:Why would you not Garson and Woodhead to guys who can play in space? I know Eli would love to have to guys who catch the ball and get yardage.

My 5... In Order est1986 : 2/22/2017 9:47 pm : link 1. Re Sign JPP ; Let Big Hank walk

2. Cut Veeren ; Sign AP (draft late round RB or a UDFA as 3rd back.)

3. Cut JT Thomas ; Re Sign KRob

4. Sign Calais Campbell.

5. Sign a OG & OT that is better than Jerry and Newhouse. Shouldn't be hard even in a weak OL group IMO.



Draft BPA 1 - 7. Just don't take a QB EARLY because Eli is not going anywhere he is fucking iron man. 2-3 years my ass. Brady and Brees have suffered serious injuries and they are 2-3 years older and are still balling. I would like a WR LB OL early.



RE: Can't part ways with Vereen yet Boy Cord : 2/22/2017 9:54 pm : link

Quote: He has had some bad luck...



And bad turnovers. Won't miss him. In comment 13368451 lono801 said:And bad turnovers. Won't miss him.

Here's mine Rjanyg : 2/22/2017 10:48 pm : link 1. Re-sign JPP

2. Re-sign Keenan Robinson

3. Sign RT Ricky Wagner

4. Sign RG Larry Warlord

5. Sign Brian Quick



Draft:

Round 1: TE David Njoku Miami

Round 2. OL Dan Feeney Indiana

Round 3. DE KPass Villinova

#4 micky : 2/22/2017 10:54 pm : link I wouldn't be sure as being a good move. I'd resign Hankins. I know there's a few good DT's in FA (pending if they hit open market) to replace or draft..But I'd keep Snacks and Hanks together..good tandum inside.

RE: RE: RE: Mine top 5 Big Rick in FL : 2/22/2017 11:24 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13368572 Big Rick in FL said:





Quote:





In comment 13368568 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





Why would you not Garson and Woodhead to guys who can play in space? I know Eli would love to have to guys who catch the ball and get yardage.



Garcon will be 31 before the season starts. Father time will eventually catch up. He's got 12 TDs in the last 3 years. In those 3 years he has one season over 780 yards.



Woodhead is 32 years old. He is a Shane Vereen knockoff. They play a similar game except Vereen is better.



I want to get younger. We don't need to sign players over 30. We need to go after guys who are younger and just about to hit their prime. Guys who were in bad situations that could offer much more production playing with a HOF QB. I'd rather go after a WR like Brian Quick. He's got great size. Good speed. A guy who can be a red zone threat and a deep threat. His numbers aren't great, but he played with one of if not the worst starting QB in the NFL (Jared Goff) and a career backup in Case Keenum. With Keenum starting he was on pace for 850 yards at 17.8 yards per catch & 6 TDs in one of the leagues worst offenses. He should be a lot more productive with Eli at QB and opposing defenses worrying about Odell & Shepard. Doesn't necessarily have to be Quick, but someone similar. Younger player who was in a shit situation that we can sign for cheap. Somebody like former Dolphins & now Titans WR Rishard Matthews. Was in a shit situation with the Dolphins. Signed a small 3 year contract with the Titans. Went out and had 945 yards and 9 TDs in his first year with the Titans.



Don't think we need to waste money on a RB at all. The draft is loaded with RBs. Not to mention we already have Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen. So we have a RB going into his 2nd year whose flashed potential as an every down back. We also have Vereen who is one of the best pass catching & blocking RBs in the NFL. What we need is a goal line/short yardage back. We can get a guy like Samaje Perine in the 4th or 5th round.



Ovbiously I'd love Zeitler, but we are going to have to sign Pugh. He's going to get good money. No way can we afford to pay Pugh and Zeitler. Like I said he's going to get something close to what Kelechi Osemele got. Which is just outrageous for an OG. Going after an OT is much more important. Left Tackle is a much more important position than RG. Flowers was a much bigger liability than any player we played at OG last year. In comment 13368575 shelovesnycsports said:Garcon will be 31 before the season starts. Father time will eventually catch up. He's got 12 TDs in the last 3 years. In those 3 years he has one season over 780 yards.Woodhead is 32 years old. He is a Shane Vereen knockoff. They play a similar game except Vereen is better.I want to get younger. We don't need to sign players over 30. We need to go after guys who are younger and just about to hit their prime. Guys who were in bad situations that could offer much more production playing with a HOF QB. I'd rather go after a WR like Brian Quick. He's got great size. Good speed. A guy who can be a red zone threat and a deep threat. His numbers aren't great, but he played with one of if not the worst starting QB in the NFL (Jared Goff) and a career backup in Case Keenum. With Keenum starting he was on pace for 850 yards at 17.8 yards per catch & 6 TDs in one of the leagues worst offenses. He should be a lot more productive with Eli at QB and opposing defenses worrying about Odell & Shepard. Doesn't necessarily have to be Quick, but someone similar. Younger player who was in a shit situation that we can sign for cheap. Somebody like former Dolphins & now Titans WR Rishard Matthews. Was in a shit situation with the Dolphins. Signed a small 3 year contract with the Titans. Went out and had 945 yards and 9 TDs in his first year with the Titans.Don't think we need to waste money on a RB at all. The draft is loaded with RBs. Not to mention we already have Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen. So we have a RB going into his 2nd year whose flashed potential as an every down back. We also have Vereen who is one of the best pass catching & blocking RBs in the NFL. What we need is a goal line/short yardage back. We can get a guy like Samaje Perine in the 4th or 5th round.Ovbiously I'd love Zeitler, but we are going to have to sign Pugh. He's going to get good money. No way can we afford to pay Pugh and Zeitler. Like I said he's going to get something close to what Kelechi Osemele got. Which is just outrageous for an OG. Going after an OT is much more important. Left Tackle is a much more important position than RG. Flowers was a much bigger liability than any player we played at OG last year.

RE: RE: Can't part ways with Vereen yet Big Rick in FL : 2/22/2017 11:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13368451 lono801 said:





Quote:





He has had some bad luck...







And bad turnovers. Won't miss him.



The guy has 5 lost fumbles in 63 career games. Only 3 in his previous 5 seasons. I don't think it's a coincidence that he lost 2 last year and had torn his triceps. I think that had a lot to do with it. If you look at yards per carry he was far and away our best RB. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry last year. Perkins was our only other RB that was even close to Vereen's YPC. Not to mention he's one of the best pass catching and pass blocking RBs in the NFL. In comment 13368585 Boy Cord said:The guy has 5 lost fumbles in 63 career games. Only 3 in his previous 5 seasons. I don't think it's a coincidence that he lost 2 last year and had torn his triceps. I think that had a lot to do with it. If you look at yards per carry he was far and away our best RB. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry last year. Perkins was our only other RB that was even close to Vereen's YPC. Not to mention he's one of the best pass catching and pass blocking RBs in the NFL.

RE: Mine top 5 Toth029 : 12:38 am : link

Quote: Resign JPP

Sign Whitworth and Zeitler

Sign Vet WR Garson

Resign Robinson

Sign Danny Woodhead.

We have a salary cap. That isn't happening.



Vereen is a 3rd down back and ST'er. Lacy is a bruiser and does not play ST. Odd choice there.



I see them signing a FA WR & a FA OL, probably OT.



Both JPP and Hank will not be re-signed, I prefer Hank tbh. Devin Taylor or Jabaal Sheard on an incentive deal won't be pricey. Competes with Okwara and Odi. Wynn is depth.



Not cutting JT Thomas yet is strange. Perhaps they are giving him a paycut or get lost ultimatum. In comment 13368568 shelovesnycsports said:We have a salary cap. That isn't happening.Vereen is a 3rd down back and ST'er. Lacy is a bruiser and does not play ST. Odd choice there.I see them signing a FA WR & a FA OL, probably OT.Both JPP and Hank will not be re-signed, I prefer Hank tbh. Devin Taylor or Jabaal Sheard on an incentive deal won't be pricey. Competes with Okwara and Odi. Wynn is depth.Not cutting JT Thomas yet is strange. Perhaps they are giving him a paycut or get lost ultimatum.

Toth Big Rick in FL : 2:27 am : link Why do you think we won't resign both JPP & Hankins? If you do only resign one of them it has to be JPP. Much easier to find a good DT than it is a good DE. Plenty of good free agent DTs. Not many good 4-3 DEs. Certainly no good 2 way DEs.



No thanks on Devin Taylor. The Giants game completely turned me off of Taylor. He played 60% of the snaps and had 1 tackle. That's pathetic against our shitty OTs.



Sheard would be a good signing, but the Pats have like 60 million in cap space so I can't see them letting their best pass rusher leave. Especially after Chandler Jones & Jamie Collins.





It starts with your own Torrag : 2:53 am : link Sign JPP

Sign Hank

Sign Robinson



Sign Whitworth

Sign Stills or Jack Doyle



Cut Thomas



Draft



2nd round of free agency

Rick Toth029 : 2:56 am : link Re: JPP and Hankins



It is due to JPP turning 29 next season and has not played in a full season very often lately. Just once in the past four years.



Pats have Trey Flowers they like a lot and Sheard's PT got reduced later in the season.

My five Milton : 3:27 am : link Not too dissimilar from what others are saying...



1. Sign JPP (but not Hankins)

2. Sign Zeitler (or Reiff or Warford)

3. Sign Doyle (the draft is deep at TE, but I prefer a veteran to complement Tye and Adams)

4. Sign Robert Woods to a one-year deal (or a similarly talented veteran WR who isn't getting the offers he was hoping for and instead goes for a one-year deal to fortify his value for another crack at free agency in 2018).

5. Re-sign Newhouse for quality backup money (i.e., a $6M 3-year deal with incentives for playing time).



On day one of the draft: OL Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles.

On day two of the draft: WR and DL

On day three of the draft: RB, LB, CB, and either TE, WR, QB, or OL.

NEVER PaulN : 10:24 am : link Good business at all to sign a veteran running back or wide receiver these days, as players out of college who can play those positions well are easy to find these days. Use the money you have on defensive line, and offensive line first. I would cut or restructure Vereen, if you do sign a vet wideout or running back, do not use up more then a mil or 2, it is simply bad business to do so. Wasted money on Petersen.

here's mine GMAN4LIFE : 10:59 am : link 1) Cut Eli... his time is done. Got to give Nassib a chance.



2) Sign Adrien Peterson. We love hurt players



3) Lacy... why not



4) Convince Geoff Schrwatz out of retirement



5) Cutler cutler cutler

If it, oldog : 11:06 am : link aint broke, don't fixit. 1 a half fingers, aint broke, that's proven. The rest of this speculation, is worth the fluff from an overripe dandelion.