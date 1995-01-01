OK fun prediction time..give me your out of the box sleeper 1st and 10 : 2/23/2017 6:38 am Pick for the Giants. I pick Pat Mahomes.

Out of the box sleeper? Milton : 2/23/2017 7:25 am : link Obi "The Hell if I Knew" Melifonwu!

robbie, I think that's the best guess. yatqb : 2/23/2017 7:52 am : link I'll add Sidney Jones, who'd make a great slot CB.

Jarrad* Davis adamg : 2/23/2017 8:09 am : link I don't get the question. Is Davis a sleeper? Marlon Humphrey? Those guys are known studs.

I'll put Rasul Douglas CB in the second out there adamg : 2/23/2017 8:10 am : link But, he's also pretty well regarded.

Re Humphrey, out-of-the-box only in the sense that the Giants drafted a CB in the 1st round last year (which is not unusual), but two years in a row would be a bit of a surprise. In comment 13368719 adamg said:Re Humphrey, out-of-the-box only in the sense that the Giants drafted a CB in the 1st round last year (which is not unusual), but two years in a row would be a bit of a surprise.

It'd be a surprise pick. But, I don't think that's a sleeper.



Sleepers to me are guys people don't expect to have an impact who do or non radar studs who show they are studs. E.g. Zay Jones may be a sleeper WR like Michael Thomas was for NO this year. A second round pick who flashes the most of all the WR picks. Idk. I guess I'm just being pedantic. In comment 13368725 Klaatu said:It'd be a surprise pick. But, I don't think that's a sleeper.Sleepers to me are guys people don't expect to have an impact who do or non radar studs who show they are studs. E.g. Zay Jones may be a sleeper WR like Michael Thomas was for NO this year. A second round pick who flashes the most of all the WR picks. Idk. I guess I'm just being pedantic.

From a Giants interest perspective Chuckstar : 2/23/2017 8:56 am : link I'll pick a few mid rounders not mentioned often here;



Duane Smoot (Illinois) Edge

Josh Reynolds (Texas A&M) WR

Tarean Folsten (ND) RB

In one of Dawg's links an executive said he is the 3rd best TE in the draft. In comment 13368767 pjcas18 said:In one of Dawg's links an executive said he is the 3rd best TE in the draft.

One of Mike Mayock's "Special Exemptions." Not in his Top 5, but worth watching. That could change after the Combine, though. In comment 13368821 robbieballs2003 said:One of Mike Mayock's "Special Exemptions." Not in his Top 5, but worth watching. That could change after the Combine, though.

6' 7" 277 pounds, projected 4.5 (ish) 40. Good hands (from what I read)



He's D-II player, so it would be beyond a surprise to see him go round 1 and I'm not suggesting he should, but he's generating some buzz. In comment 13368821 robbieballs2003 said:6' 7" 277 pounds, projected 4.5 (ish) 40. Good hands (from what I read)He's D-II player, so it would be beyond a surprise to see him go round 1 and I'm not suggesting he should, but he's generating some buzz.

Not a sleeper, but a steal would be mavric : 2/23/2017 9:34 am : link



My sleeper pick is a WR that could fall into the later rounds who could end up being a huge steal in my opinion (maybe the "steal of the draft"). That is 6'2" Amba Etta-Tawo. The knock on him is that he did pretty much nothing for 3 years at Maryland, but transferred to Syracuse for his senior year of play and only wracked up 94 catches / 1482 yards / 14 Touchdowns averaging 123 yards per game. Perhaps a "one year wonder", but maybe he just got on the right team even though the QB at SU was changing all the time and not considered top shelf.



Regardless, he's fast, he's tall, he fights for the ball, makes insane catches, but is not considered in the "elite" status by media pundits of the sports world.

- ( Jake Butt IMO. Butt would be the top TE in the draft if not for his injury last season. He is said to have healed well, but instead of no.1 on the board, he's has fallen somewhere between the 4th to 10th best TE option and could probably be taken on Day 2. If he could be taken in Day 3, he'd be a big time steal.My sleeper pick is a WR that could fall into the later rounds who could end up being a huge steal in my opinion (maybe the "steal of the draft"). That is 6'2" Amba Etta-Tawo. The knock on him is that he did pretty much nothing for 3 years at Maryland, but transferred to Syracuse for his senior year of play and only wracked up 94 catches / 1482 yards / 14 Touchdowns averaging 123 yards per game. Perhaps a "one year wonder", but maybe he just got on the right team even though the QB at SU was changing all the time and not considered top shelf.Regardless, he's fast, he's tall, he fights for the ball, makes insane catches, but is not considered in the "elite" status by media pundits of the sports world. Amba Etta- Tawo - ( New Window

I disagree. People wanted to see Butt make that next jump but he never did. He is a solid 2 way TE but he seems maxed out as a player. Guys like Howard and Njoku will always get GMs and coaches excited more just on their potential alone in today's NFL. That doesn't mean Butt will not be a good player. He could turn out great. In comment 13368846 mavric said:I disagree. People wanted to see Butt make that next jump but he never did. He is a solid 2 way TE but he seems maxed out as a player. Guys like Howard and Njoku will always get GMs and coaches excited more just on their potential alone in today's NFL. That doesn't mean Butt will not be a good player. He could turn out great.

Davis AcidTest : 2/23/2017 12:57 pm : link Webb in the third round.



Shaheen is likely a day two pick. Might have to take him as high as the second round. Problem is that the Giants need a more proven commodity at TE since they are so unsettled at the position, unless they think Adams can make a quantum leap forward in his second year.

Adoree Jackson as a 3rd CB/RS would be a nice suprise est1986 : 2/23/2017 12:58 pm : link Jarrad Davis would be really nice.

I'm pretty sure he meant sleeper pick for the first round Milton : 2/23/2017 1:03 pm : link Pat Mahomes would be an out of the box sleeper pick in round one, but if the Giants selected him later in the daft, it wouldn't be a sleeper pick at all.



So for the guy who suggested Adam Sheehan, yes, that would definitely be a sleeper pick in round one, but I don't think that is what you meant. On the other hand, if the Giants selected him in round five nobody would bat an eyelash and so he would not qualify as a sleeper pick.

Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio Torrag : 2/23/2017 1:09 pm : link Has the Giants DE prototype physique and athletic measurables. Great upside plus production albeit at a lower level of comp which he dominated. His Senior Bowl was very impressive as his Combine should be.

Like Robbie I have read scouts say Shaheen is the 3rd best TE in this draft class and could go as high as the 2nd round. So pick 24 would be a sleeper.



Below is a link. Adam Shaheen from Division II to the first round.



with quotes like this:



Quote: ....The anonymous executive described the 6-foot-6, 277-pound Shaheen as “clearly the third-best tight end in this year’s class,” praising his combination of “size, speed and toughness.”



The big one: “I think you’ll start to hear first-round buzz about him by the time his workout is finished.”.....



I don't know shit about him and wasn't saying the Giants would or should take him, but he'd qualify as a sleeper IMO.

- ( In comment 13369319 Milton said:Like Robbie I have read scouts say Shaheen is the 3rd best TE in this draft class and could go as high as the 2nd round. So pick 24 would be a sleeper.Below is a link. Adam Shaheen from Division II to the first round.with quotes like this:I don't know shit about him and wasn't saying the Giants would or should take him, but he'd qualify as a sleeper IMO. Link - ( New Window

pjcas Milton : 2/23/2017 1:27 pm : link Okay, I didn't think you meant first round.



Just my opinion but I don't think Shaheen would be a sleeper pick in the first round, I think he would be a bizarro world pick in the first round. He is an interesting prospect, but no way in hell he is selected in the first round or the second round. He is a day three prospect. If he sneaks into day two, it will be as an end of round three comp pick.

Trey Hendrickson Archer : 2/23/2017 1:40 pm : link Shaquill Griffin and Trey Hedrickson.

Both players are sleepers that I really like.

Like I said, don't know anything about him, and I'm not sure many people do. People look at prospect rankings and view their expectations from there (most people).



I remember a few years ago (2013 draft) Damontre Moore around this time was a top 10 pick in many mocks.





Nassib too.



They went in the 3rd and 4th round as we all know.



- ( In comment 13369386 Milton said:Like I said, don't know anything about him, and I'm not sure many people do. People look at prospect rankings and view their expectations from there (most people).I remember a few years ago (2013 draft) Damontre Moore around this time was a top 10 pick in many mocks.Nassib too.They went in the 3rd and 4th round as we all know. Link - ( New Window

The AcidTest : 2/23/2017 1:57 pm : link Giants supposedly like Njoku and Hodges. I don't see them drafting Shaheen, especially given how unsettled they are at the position.

RE: RE: pjcas Milton : 2/23/2017 2:11 pm : link Truth be told, it's not like I know what I'm talking about. I read a handful of scouting reports, watch a few highlight reels, and form a useless opinion.



But Ashland University???

RE: The Milton : 2/23/2017 2:14 pm : link

Quote: Giants supposedly like Njoku and Hodges. I don't see them drafting Shaheen, especially given how unsettled they are at the position. I think Hodges is an interesting prospect (not for round one, but round two) as a WR. He could be another Harold Carmichael and would make for a nice complement to OBJ and Shepard! In comment 13369450 AcidTest said:I think Hodges is an interesting prospect (not for round one, but round two) as a WR. He could be another Harold Carmichael and would make for a nice complement to OBJ and Shepard!

Giants are very high Thinblueline : 2/23/2017 6:25 pm : link On Patrick Mahomes. My sources say he will be picked in the 1st round.

Quote: On Patrick Mahomes. My sources say he will be picked in the 1st round. But not by the Giants. In comment 13369921 Thinblueline said:But not by the Giants.

Mahomes in the first I would hate Patrick77 : 2/23/2017 6:37 pm : link I don't think he is that good. Even if he is that talented, the guy is the definition of a project after only playing in yet another gimmick offense. So his development would coincide perfectly with Eli leaving - assuming he developed into anything at all.



His effect on the team in the near term would be zero.

I AcidTest : 2/23/2017 7:26 pm : link admit I'm not a Mahomes fan.

QB Zach Terrell gogiants : 2/23/2017 8:51 pm : link on day 3

I thought it was in Canada. LOL. It's Ohio, I've never heard of it until now. In comment 13369478 Milton said:I thought it was in Canada. LOL. It's Ohio, I've never heard of it until now.

I'm a fan of Davis Webb, but he isn't a sleeeper who'd be picked in yatqb : 2/23/2017 9:10 pm : link round one...three, maybe.

First round... allstarjim : 2/23/2017 9:50 pm : link Dalvin Cook.



Here me out... there is a lot of talent at premium positions at the top of the draft. Recent history suggests top RBs drop, Ezekiel Elliott is the exception, not the rule.



I think 19 non-QB's will be drafted prior to pick #23. There are plenty of scenarios in which Cook could drop, a lot of good defense in this draft, and I think defense will be sexy in the first round for most teams this year. It's not likely, mind you... that's why it's a sleeper pick.





I thought it was in Canada. LOL. It's Ohio, I've never heard of it until now. I thought it was in Oregon.



I don't know if this fits as a sleeper pick, but I could see the Giants being tempted if Reuben Foster were to fall all the way to 23. He's considered a top ten pick by both CBS and THR, but if I remember correctly, so was Landon Collins two years ago today. In comment 13370045 pjcas18 said:I thought it was in Oregon.I don't know if this fits as a sleeper pick, but I could see the Giants being tempted if Reuben Foster were to fall all the way to 23. He's considered a top ten pick by both CBS and THR, but if I remember correctly, so was Landon Collins two years ago today.