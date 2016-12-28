DEN Won't pick up Okung's option

Per Rotoworld.
Maybe they will try to seal the deal this year?
Does anyone know how he did?
Doesn't appear to be the same player he once was, but I wonder how much was mental versus physical.
In comment 13369336
bigblue12 said:
| Does anyone know how he did?
Okung is on pace to start 16 games for the first time in his NFL career, but his season has been defined by his 10, often drive-killing, penalties and allowing four sacks.
Sacks isn't bad but penalties can hurt, sure.
So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?
But not a long term solution. Has his over-inflated sense of value come back down to Earth or does he still think he deserves to be paid a lucrative long term contract.
In comment 13369374
Patrick77 said:
| So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?
Flowers allowed 6 sacks and accrued 12 penalties.
But that's a high number for sacks considering the basis of this quick pass attack offense. And the Broncos ran well until CJ Anderson got hurt.
He is definitely an upgrade over Flowers, but you know.
In comment 13369335
EddieNYG said:
| Maybe they will try to seal the deal this year?
They could have but they were stubborn at moving flowers.
...same as Whitworth. Definite upgrade right now. They would be the two LT's in free agency I'd seriously pursue if I was the Giants.
fostered with DEN sans agent last year. If you recall he structured his contract with zero guaranteed money making this possible.
is at this point in their respective careers. Whitworth is still playing at a top LT level while Okung is a descending player
list. He, Donald Stephenson and Andre Smith all made it.
The list came out the week of the Giants-Bears game and Bears fans were arguing that Bobby Massie should have been on the list too.
Didn't see every Broncos' game but Okung had some stinkers in the nationally televised ones.
The poor performance by many of the OTs available in last year's FA market is an argument against doing something just for the sake of doing so.
He was not good last year.
Another vet LT who 4 years ago was fantastic and who is a complete shell of himself
In comment 13369374
Patrick77 said:
| So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?
Not an $11M/year improvement over Flowers. Move Pugh to LT if necessary.
In comment 13369388
Toth029 said:
| In comment 13369374 Patrick77 said:
Quote:
So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?
Flowers allowed 6 sacks and accrued 12 penalties.
But that's a high number for sacks considering the basis of this quick pass attack offense. And the Broncos ran well until CJ Anderson got hurt.
He is definitely an upgrade over Flowers, but you know.
He allowed 4 sacks with a rookie QB and Flowers allowed 6 sacks inspite the fact that manning threw the ball away rather than take a sack.. Had flowers been blocking for denver he would've allowed 10 sacks..
That doesn't mean Okung was good.. The entire Denver OL sucked this year.. if we can't get Whitworth then we shouldn't shy away from these other LT's with issues.. there are many cheap options to choose from and then we can invest more on RT and move Flowers to RG where I think he would kick ass..
This is an example of wanting a name just because you recognize the name.
This guy is not the. He wouldn't be an upgrade. He is a descending player.
After seeing him (on a poor OL) last year. Why some are advocating bringing him in this yea is beyond me. His play is only going to get worse moving forward. I'm sure Jerry has a Plan A, B, and C for the OL. None should include this guy in any way.
In comment 13369417
LI NHB said:
| fostered with DEN sans agent last year. If you recall he structured his contract with zero guaranteed money making this possible.
I remember that. Everyone was singing Elway's praises for feeding the guy's ego by giving him a huge contract and having to not tie himself up long term until this off season. He got a big money deal but it was all mitigated because he could be dropped for nothing like this.
Kick the tires and figure out if he's a good reclamation project, same for Kalil.
In comment 13369821
The_Boss said:
| After seeing him (on a poor OL) last year. Why some are advocating bringing him in this yea is beyond me. His play is only going to get worse moving forward. I'm sure Jerry has a Plan A, B, and C for the OL. None should include this guy in any way.
Amazing post. I especially love the unquestionable finality of it all.
That's why he got to free agency.
Then he bet on himself signing a deal for Denver and crapped out again.
would the Giants want him? A lot of people are selling Flowers short, I happen to think he will turn out to be a very good LT.
...not sure that it was all his fault. Young QB played a part as well. But he never really gave them the lock down OT they wanted...
But if the Giants check these other guys out and can get them for a reasonable price I hope they take a shot at a FA LT. Flowers may well turn into a good LT, but right now he is a massive liability.
Giving Flowers competition or moving him short term or long term to another position isn't giving up on him.
If Okung is only slightly better and will cost big money then I have no interest.
In comment 13369880
GeorgeFox said:
| would the Giants want him? A lot of people are selling Flowers short, I happen to think he will turn out to be a very good LT.
George, there was an option this year that would have guaranteed 19 million over the next 2 years. His first year of his contract had no guaranteed money. So Denver got the use of his services for a 1 year rental at 8 mil. Good deal for Denver. Bad deal for Okung. But that is what happens when you don't hire an agent.
Literally anybody is a big improvement, but at what cost.
Whitworth (No. 2-ranked tackle by Pro Football Focus), Thomas (No. 5) and Staley (No. 25) all bested Okung (No. 38) in 2016. The Giants don't necessarily need an All-Pro to replace Flowers if they go that direction, though. They just need a clear upgrade. A healthy Okung likely provides that, especially in pass protection. Flowers was ranked 57th by PFF.
20 spots better at least is an improvement Link
Flowers ranked 57? The guy is a disaster. The simple math is that there are 32 franchises with 2 tackles each for a total of 64 starting OT. For a Top 10 pick completing his 2nd year in the pros, he shouldn't be anywhere near the bottom of the list.
That tells you he wasn't that good there. Not good enough for the money.
In comment 13370292
David B. said:
| That tells you he wasn't that good there. Not good enough for the money.
It's not as simple as that. The option would have guaranteed 19 mil over the next two years. Now, Okung didn't play lights out, but it's not that he a piece of garbage. He's just not worth guaranteeing 19 mil at this point.
Who knows maybe Okung will negotiate another shitty contract with Denver when the league year begins. Because he has no agent, no team can talk to him before the league year starts. Or perhaps, Denver thinks they can get better performance for the same money or they feel confident in the draft in securing a rookie to fill their needs.
They would have owed him a big chunk of cash. But that doesn't mean he's not worth a lesser deal.
can he be signed before FA March 9th - like Cruz?
it would be called the BBI Tightwads.
It would have the youngest, least talented roster in the league but would have the most cap room of any team - every season.
Kind of like the Browns.
In comment 13370404
section125 said:
| can he be signed before FA March 9th - like Cruz?
If he goes sans agent, like last year, the answer is no.
Obviously if he hires an agent, that changes the equation.
For a guy that 'bet' on himself, still made 8 Mill. last year.
He will be cheaper than a Whitworth, he is going to get
10-11 mill. a season I would guess for two years.
Think he'll be lucky to get 8 again.
In comment 13370495
jeff57 said:
| Think he'll be lucky to get 8 again.
Well Jeff, that's why I said Whitworth will, not Okung.
if the team feels the need to look at LT help again, and Okung, Kalil, Whitworth are among the few that figure to be worth the examination. The former two were once quite talented and considered to be at the top of the game. Perhaps one can rediscover their game, worth a look.
If none cut it, or want too much money, simply move on.