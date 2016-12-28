Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
DEN Won't pick up Okung's option

LI NHB : 2/23/2017 1:07 pm
Per Rotoworld.


Link - ( New Window )
Giants couldn't sign him last year  
EddieNYG : 2/23/2017 1:09 pm : link
Maybe they will try to seal the deal this year?
I didn't watch any of Denver's games last year  
bigblue12 : 2/23/2017 1:10 pm : link
Does anyone know how he did?
How much does he left in the tank?  
jeff57 : 2/23/2017 1:13 pm : link
.
He was a mixed bag  
JonC : 2/23/2017 1:14 pm : link
Doesn't appear to be the same player he once was, but I wonder how much was mental versus physical.
Seems he stayed healthy at least, for the first time ever  
Brown Recluse : 2/23/2017 1:14 pm : link
.
RE: I didn't watch any of Denver's games last year  
jeff57 : 2/23/2017 1:17 pm : link
In comment 13369336 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
Does anyone know how he did?


Quote:


Okung is on pace to start 16 games for the first time in his NFL career, but his season has been defined by his 10, often drive-killing, penalties and allowing four sacks.

Link - ( New Window )
Four  
Toth029 : 2/23/2017 1:21 pm : link
Sacks isn't bad but penalties can hurt, sure.
4 sacks and 10 penalties?  
Patrick77 : 2/23/2017 1:22 pm : link
So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?
Definite improvement.  
Brown Recluse : 2/23/2017 1:26 pm : link
But not a long term solution. Has his over-inflated sense of value come back down to Earth or does he still think he deserves to be paid a lucrative long term contract.
RE: 4 sacks and 10 penalties?  
Toth029 : 2/23/2017 1:28 pm : link
In comment 13369374 Patrick77 said:
Quote:
So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?

Flowers allowed 6 sacks and accrued 12 penalties.

But that's a high number for sacks considering the basis of this quick pass attack offense. And the Broncos ran well until CJ Anderson got hurt.

He is definitely an upgrade over Flowers, but you know.
RE: Giants couldn't sign him last year  
Old Dirty Beckham : 2/23/2017 1:32 pm : link
In comment 13369335 EddieNYG said:
Quote:
Maybe they will try to seal the deal this year?


They could have but they were stubborn at moving flowers.
Another good option if he's amenable to a two year deal...  
Torrag : 2/23/2017 1:35 pm : link
...same as Whitworth. Definite upgrade right now. They would be the two LT's in free agency I'd seriously pursue if I was the Giants.
Intersting that this comes following the agreement he  
LI NHB : 2/23/2017 1:40 pm : link
fostered with DEN sans agent last year. If you recall he structured his contract with zero guaranteed money making this possible.
He is nowhere near the player Whitworth  
bigblue12 : 2/23/2017 1:46 pm : link
is at this point in their respective careers. Whitworth is still playing at a top LT level while Okung is a descending player
Okung made nfl.com's mid-season worst FA signing  
shyster : 2/23/2017 1:48 pm : link
list. He, Donald Stephenson and Andre Smith all made it.

The list came out the week of the Giants-Bears game and Bears fans were arguing that Bobby Massie should have been on the list too.

Didn't see every Broncos' game but Okung had some stinkers in the nationally televised ones.

The poor performance by many of the OTs available in last year's FA market is an argument against doing something just for the sake of doing so.
Okung  
stretch234 : 2/23/2017 2:09 pm : link
He was not good last year.

Another vet LT who 4 years ago was fantastic and who is a complete shell of himself
RE: 4 sacks and 10 penalties?  
mrvax : 2/23/2017 2:11 pm : link
In comment 13369374 Patrick77 said:
Quote:
So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?


Not an $11M/year improvement over Flowers. Move Pugh to LT if necessary.

RE: RE: 4 sacks and 10 penalties?  
chuckydee9 : 2/23/2017 2:32 pm : link
In comment 13369388 Toth029 said:
Quote:
In comment 13369374 Patrick77 said:


Quote:


So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?


Flowers allowed 6 sacks and accrued 12 penalties.

But that's a high number for sacks considering the basis of this quick pass attack offense. And the Broncos ran well until CJ Anderson got hurt.

He is definitely an upgrade over Flowers, but you know.


He allowed 4 sacks with a rookie QB and Flowers allowed 6 sacks inspite the fact that manning threw the ball away rather than take a sack.. Had flowers been blocking for denver he would've allowed 10 sacks..

That doesn't mean Okung was good.. The entire Denver OL sucked this year.. if we can't get Whitworth then we shouldn't shy away from these other LT's with issues.. there are many cheap options to choose from and then we can invest more on RT and move Flowers to RG where I think he would kick ass..
The grass is always greener.  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/23/2017 4:15 pm : link
This is an example of wanting a name just because you recognize the name.

This guy is not the. He wouldn't be an upgrade. He is a descending player.
Glad we didn't get this guy last year  
The_Boss : 2/23/2017 4:22 pm : link
After seeing him (on a poor OL) last year. Why some are advocating bringing him in this yea is beyond me. His play is only going to get worse moving forward. I'm sure Jerry has a Plan A, B, and C for the OL. None should include this guy in any way.
RE: Intersting that this comes following the agreement he  
adamg : 2/23/2017 4:28 pm : link
In comment 13369417 LI NHB said:
Quote:
fostered with DEN sans agent last year. If you recall he structured his contract with zero guaranteed money making this possible.


I remember that. Everyone was singing Elway's praises for feeding the guy's ego by giving him a huge contract and having to not tie himself up long term until this off season. He got a big money deal but it was all mitigated because he could be dropped for nothing like this.
He'll be 29 this year  
JonC : 2/23/2017 4:29 pm : link
Kick the tires and figure out if he's a good reclamation project, same for Kalil.
RE: Glad we didn't get this guy last year  
Brown Recluse : 2/23/2017 4:38 pm : link
In comment 13369821 The_Boss said:
Quote:
After seeing him (on a poor OL) last year. Why some are advocating bringing him in this yea is beyond me. His play is only going to get worse moving forward. I'm sure Jerry has a Plan A, B, and C for the OL. None should include this guy in any way.


Amazing post. I especially love the unquestionable finality of it all.

He was never particularly good  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/23/2017 5:21 pm : link
That's why he got to free agency.

Then he bet on himself signing a deal for Denver and crapped out again.
Why doesn't Denver what him, what do they know, and why  
GeorgeFox : 2/23/2017 5:25 pm : link
would the Giants want him? A lot of people are selling Flowers short, I happen to think he will turn out to be a very good LT.
High expectations, showed his wear...  
Pete in CO : 2/23/2017 6:01 pm : link
...not sure that it was all his fault. Young QB played a part as well. But he never really gave them the lock down OT they wanted...
Whitworth is still the guy I want  
Patrick77 : 2/23/2017 6:17 pm : link
But if the Giants check these other guys out and can get them for a reasonable price I hope they take a shot at a FA LT. Flowers may well turn into a good LT, but right now he is a massive liability.

Giving Flowers competition or moving him short term or long term to another position isn't giving up on him.

If Okung is only slightly better and will cost big money then I have no interest.
RE: Why doesn't Denver what him, what do they know, and why  
Diver_Down : 2/23/2017 6:44 pm : link
In comment 13369880 GeorgeFox said:
Quote:
would the Giants want him? A lot of people are selling Flowers short, I happen to think he will turn out to be a very good LT.


George, there was an option this year that would have guaranteed 19 million over the next 2 years. His first year of his contract had no guaranteed money. So Denver got the use of his services for a 1 year rental at 8 mil. Good deal for Denver. Bad deal for Okung. But that is what happens when you don't hire an agent.
I thought Flowers and Hart were the two worst tackles in the league.  
FStubbs : 2/23/2017 8:17 pm : link
Literally anybody is a big improvement, but at what cost.
. . . .  
jeff57 : 7:38 am : link
Quote:


Whitworth (No. 2-ranked tackle by Pro Football Focus), Thomas (No. 5) and Staley (No. 25) all bested Okung (No. 38) in 2016. The Giants don't necessarily need an All-Pro to replace Flowers if they go that direction, though. They just need a clear upgrade. A healthy Okung likely provides that, especially in pass protection. Flowers was ranked 57th by PFF.


20 spots better at least is an improvement
Link - ( New Window )
Jeff -  
Diver_Down : 8:01 am : link
Flowers ranked 57? The guy is a disaster. The simple math is that there are 32 franchises with 2 tackles each for a total of 64 starting OT. For a Top 10 pick completing his 2nd year in the pros, he shouldn't be anywhere near the bottom of the list.
If Denver didn't pick up his option  
David B. : 8:21 am : link
That tells you he wasn't that good there. Not good enough for the money.
RE: If Denver didn't pick up his option  
Diver_Down : 8:38 am : link
In comment 13370292 David B. said:
Quote:
That tells you he wasn't that good there. Not good enough for the money.


It's not as simple as that. The option would have guaranteed 19 mil over the next two years. Now, Okung didn't play lights out, but it's not that he a piece of garbage. He's just not worth guaranteeing 19 mil at this point.

Who knows maybe Okung will negotiate another shitty contract with Denver when the league year begins. Because he has no agent, no team can talk to him before the league year starts. Or perhaps, Denver thinks they can get better performance for the same money or they feel confident in the draft in securing a rookie to fill their needs.
Yes  
jeff57 : 9:55 am : link
They would have owed him a big chunk of cash. But that doesn't mean he's not worth a lesser deal.
Since Okung was let go,  
section125 : 10:09 am : link
can he be signed before FA March 9th - like Cruz?
If BBI owned an NFL team,  
Brown Recluse : 10:18 am : link
it would be called the BBI Tightwads.

It would have the youngest, least talented roster in the league but would have the most cap room of any team - every season.

Kind of like the Browns.
RE: Since Okung was let go,  
Carson53 : 11:10 am : link
In comment 13370404 section125 said:
Quote:
can he be signed before FA March 9th - like Cruz?
.

If he goes sans agent, like last year, the answer is no.
Obviously if he hires an agent, that changes the equation.
For a guy that 'bet' on himself, still made 8 Mill. last year.
He will be cheaper than a Whitworth, he is going to get
10-11 mill. a season I would guess for two years.
I'd be surprised if Okung got 10-11 million  
jeff57 : 11:17 am : link
Think he'll be lucky to get 8 again.
RE: I'd be surprised if Okung got 10-11 million  
Carson53 : 11:20 am : link
In comment 13370495 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Think he'll be lucky to get 8 again.
.

Well Jeff, that's why I said Whitworth will, not Okung.
Due diligence is necessary  
JonC : 11:20 am : link
if the team feels the need to look at LT help again, and Okung, Kalil, Whitworth are among the few that figure to be worth the examination. The former two were once quite talented and considered to be at the top of the game. Perhaps one can rediscover their game, worth a look.

If none cut it, or want too much money, simply move on.
