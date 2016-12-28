DEN Won't pick up Okung's option

Giants couldn't sign him last year EddieNYG : 2/23/2017 1:09 pm : link Maybe they will try to seal the deal this year?

I didn't watch any of Denver's games last year bigblue12 : 2/23/2017 1:10 pm : link Does anyone know how he did?

How much does he left in the tank? jeff57 : 2/23/2017 1:13 pm : link .

He was a mixed bag JonC : 2/23/2017 1:14 pm : link Doesn't appear to be the same player he once was, but I wonder how much was mental versus physical.

RE: I didn't watch any of Denver's games last year jeff57 : 2/23/2017 1:17 pm : link

Okung is on pace to start 16 games for the first time in his NFL career, but his season has been defined by his 10, often drive-killing, penalties and allowing four sacks.





Four Toth029 : 2/23/2017 1:21 pm : link Sacks isn't bad but penalties can hurt, sure.

4 sacks and 10 penalties? Patrick77 : 2/23/2017 1:22 pm : link So he is a massive improvement over Flowers?

Definite improvement. Brown Recluse : 2/23/2017 1:26 pm : link But not a long term solution. Has his over-inflated sense of value come back down to Earth or does he still think he deserves to be paid a lucrative long term contract.

RE: 4 sacks and 10 penalties? Toth029 : 2/23/2017 1:28 pm : link

Flowers allowed 6 sacks and accrued 12 penalties.



But that's a high number for sacks considering the basis of this quick pass attack offense. And the Broncos ran well until CJ Anderson got hurt.



He is definitely an upgrade over Flowers, but you know. In comment 13369374 Patrick77 said:Flowers allowed 6 sacks and accrued 12 penalties.But that's a high number for sacks considering the basis of this quick pass attack offense. And the Broncos ran well until CJ Anderson got hurt.He is definitely an upgrade over Flowers, but you know.

RE: Giants couldn't sign him last year Old Dirty Beckham : 2/23/2017 1:32 pm : link

They could have but they were stubborn at moving flowers. In comment 13369335 EddieNYG said:They could have but they were stubborn at moving flowers.

Another good option if he's amenable to a two year deal... Torrag : 2/23/2017 1:35 pm : link ...same as Whitworth. Definite upgrade right now. They would be the two LT's in free agency I'd seriously pursue if I was the Giants.

Intersting that this comes following the agreement he LI NHB : 2/23/2017 1:40 pm : link fostered with DEN sans agent last year. If you recall he structured his contract with zero guaranteed money making this possible.

He is nowhere near the player Whitworth bigblue12 : 2/23/2017 1:46 pm : link is at this point in their respective careers. Whitworth is still playing at a top LT level while Okung is a descending player

Okung made nfl.com's mid-season worst FA signing shyster : 2/23/2017 1:48 pm : link list. He, Donald Stephenson and Andre Smith all made it.



The list came out the week of the Giants-Bears game and Bears fans were arguing that Bobby Massie should have been on the list too.



Didn't see every Broncos' game but Okung had some stinkers in the nationally televised ones.



The poor performance by many of the OTs available in last year's FA market is an argument against doing something just for the sake of doing so.

Okung stretch234 : 2/23/2017 2:09 pm : link He was not good last year.



Another vet LT who 4 years ago was fantastic and who is a complete shell of himself

RE: 4 sacks and 10 penalties? mrvax : 2/23/2017 2:11 pm : link

Not an $11M/year improvement over Flowers. Move Pugh to LT if necessary.



In comment 13369374 Patrick77 said:Not an $11M/year improvement over Flowers. Move Pugh to LT if necessary.

RE: RE: 4 sacks and 10 penalties? chuckydee9 : 2/23/2017 2:32 pm : link

Flowers allowed 6 sacks and accrued 12 penalties.



But that's a high number for sacks considering the basis of this quick pass attack offense. And the Broncos ran well until CJ Anderson got hurt.



He is definitely an upgrade over Flowers, but you know.



He allowed 4 sacks with a rookie QB and Flowers allowed 6 sacks inspite the fact that manning threw the ball away rather than take a sack.. Had flowers been blocking for denver he would've allowed 10 sacks..



That doesn't mean Okung was good.. The entire Denver OL sucked this year.. if we can't get Whitworth then we shouldn't shy away from these other LT's with issues.. there are many cheap options to choose from and then we can invest more on RT and move Flowers to RG where I think he would kick ass.. In comment 13369388 Toth029 said:He allowed 4 sacks with a rookie QB and Flowers allowed 6 sacks inspite the fact that manning threw the ball away rather than take a sack.. Had flowers been blocking for denver he would've allowed 10 sacks..That doesn't mean Okung was good.. The entire Denver OL sucked this year.. if we can't get Whitworth then we shouldn't shy away from these other LT's with issues.. there are many cheap options to choose from and then we can invest more on RT and move Flowers to RG where I think he would kick ass..

The grass is always greener. LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/23/2017 4:15 pm : link This is an example of wanting a name just because you recognize the name.



This guy is not the. He wouldn't be an upgrade. He is a descending player.

Glad we didn't get this guy last year The_Boss : 2/23/2017 4:22 pm : link After seeing him (on a poor OL) last year. Why some are advocating bringing him in this yea is beyond me. His play is only going to get worse moving forward. I'm sure Jerry has a Plan A, B, and C for the OL. None should include this guy in any way.

RE: Intersting that this comes following the agreement he adamg : 2/23/2017 4:28 pm : link

I remember that. Everyone was singing Elway's praises for feeding the guy's ego by giving him a huge contract and having to not tie himself up long term until this off season. He got a big money deal but it was all mitigated because he could be dropped for nothing like this. In comment 13369417 LI NHB said:I remember that. Everyone was singing Elway's praises for feeding the guy's ego by giving him a huge contract and having to not tie himself up long term until this off season. He got a big money deal but it was all mitigated because he could be dropped for nothing like this.

He'll be 29 this year JonC : 2/23/2017 4:29 pm : link Kick the tires and figure out if he's a good reclamation project, same for Kalil.



RE: Glad we didn't get this guy last year Brown Recluse : 2/23/2017 4:38 pm : link

Quote: After seeing him (on a poor OL) last year. Why some are advocating bringing him in this yea is beyond me. His play is only going to get worse moving forward. I'm sure Jerry has a Plan A, B, and C for the OL. None should include this guy in any way.



Amazing post. I especially love the unquestionable finality of it all.



In comment 13369821 The_Boss said:Amazing post. I especially love the unquestionable finality of it all.

He was never particularly good Ten Ton Hammer : 2/23/2017 5:21 pm : link That's why he got to free agency.



Then he bet on himself signing a deal for Denver and crapped out again.

Why doesn't Denver what him, what do they know, and why GeorgeFox : 2/23/2017 5:25 pm : link would the Giants want him? A lot of people are selling Flowers short, I happen to think he will turn out to be a very good LT.

High expectations, showed his wear... Pete in CO : 2/23/2017 6:01 pm : link ...not sure that it was all his fault. Young QB played a part as well. But he never really gave them the lock down OT they wanted...

Whitworth is still the guy I want Patrick77 : 2/23/2017 6:17 pm : link But if the Giants check these other guys out and can get them for a reasonable price I hope they take a shot at a FA LT. Flowers may well turn into a good LT, but right now he is a massive liability.



Giving Flowers competition or moving him short term or long term to another position isn't giving up on him.



If Okung is only slightly better and will cost big money then I have no interest.

RE: Why doesn't Denver what him, what do they know, and why Diver_Down : 2/23/2017 6:44 pm : link

Quote: would the Giants want him? A lot of people are selling Flowers short, I happen to think he will turn out to be a very good LT.



George, there was an option this year that would have guaranteed 19 million over the next 2 years. His first year of his contract had no guaranteed money. So Denver got the use of his services for a 1 year rental at 8 mil. Good deal for Denver. Bad deal for Okung. But that is what happens when you don't hire an agent. In comment 13369880 GeorgeFox said:George, there was an option this year that would have guaranteed 19 million over the next 2 years. His first year of his contract had no guaranteed money. So Denver got the use of his services for a 1 year rental at 8 mil. Good deal for Denver. Bad deal for Okung. But that is what happens when you don't hire an agent.

I thought Flowers and Hart were the two worst tackles in the league. FStubbs : 2/23/2017 8:17 pm : link Literally anybody is a big improvement, but at what cost.

Whitworth (No. 2-ranked tackle by Pro Football Focus), Thomas (No. 5) and Staley (No. 25) all bested Okung (No. 38) in 2016. The Giants don't necessarily need an All-Pro to replace Flowers if they go that direction, though. They just need a clear upgrade. A healthy Okung likely provides that, especially in pass protection. Flowers was ranked 57th by PFF.







20 spots better at least is an improvement

Jeff - Diver_Down : 8:01 am : link Flowers ranked 57? The guy is a disaster. The simple math is that there are 32 franchises with 2 tackles each for a total of 64 starting OT. For a Top 10 pick completing his 2nd year in the pros, he shouldn't be anywhere near the bottom of the list.

If Denver didn't pick up his option David B. : 8:21 am : link That tells you he wasn't that good there. Not good enough for the money.

RE: If Denver didn't pick up his option Diver_Down : 8:38 am : link

Quote: That tells you he wasn't that good there. Not good enough for the money.



It's not as simple as that. The option would have guaranteed 19 mil over the next two years. Now, Okung didn't play lights out, but it's not that he a piece of garbage. He's just not worth guaranteeing 19 mil at this point.



Who knows maybe Okung will negotiate another shitty contract with Denver when the league year begins. Because he has no agent, no team can talk to him before the league year starts. Or perhaps, Denver thinks they can get better performance for the same money or they feel confident in the draft in securing a rookie to fill their needs. In comment 13370292 David B. said:It's not as simple as that. The option would have guaranteed 19 mil over the next two years. Now, Okung didn't play lights out, but it's not that he a piece of garbage. He's just not worth guaranteeing 19 mil at this point.Who knows maybe Okung will negotiate another shitty contract with Denver when the league year begins. Because he has no agent, no team can talk to him before the league year starts. Or perhaps, Denver thinks they can get better performance for the same money or they feel confident in the draft in securing a rookie to fill their needs.

Yes jeff57 : 9:55 am : link They would have owed him a big chunk of cash. But that doesn't mean he's not worth a lesser deal.

Since Okung was let go, section125 : 10:09 am : link can he be signed before FA March 9th - like Cruz?

If BBI owned an NFL team, Brown Recluse : 10:18 am : link it would be called the BBI Tightwads.



It would have the youngest, least talented roster in the league but would have the most cap room of any team - every season.



Kind of like the Browns.

RE: Since Okung was let go, Carson53 : 11:10 am : link

If he goes sans agent, like last year, the answer is no.

Obviously if he hires an agent, that changes the equation.

For a guy that 'bet' on himself, still made 8 Mill. last year.

He will be cheaper than a Whitworth, he is going to get

10-11 mill. a season I would guess for two years. In comment 13370404 section125 said:If he goes sans agent, like last year, the answer is no.Obviously if he hires an agent, that changes the equation.For a guy that 'bet' on himself, still made 8 Mill. last year.He will be cheaper than a Whitworth, he is going to get10-11 mill. a season I would guess for two years.

I'd be surprised if Okung got 10-11 million jeff57 : 11:17 am : link Think he'll be lucky to get 8 again.

RE: I'd be surprised if Okung got 10-11 million Carson53 : 11:20 am : link

Quote: Think he'll be lucky to get 8 again. .



Well Jeff, that's why I said Whitworth will, not Okung. In comment 13370495 jeff57 said:Well Jeff, that's why I said Whitworth will, not Okung.