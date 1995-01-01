Giants re-sign Deossie bigblue12 : 2/24/2017 11:22 am 2 year deal

If I said we are going to draft a LB in the 4th round (?) robbieballs2003 : 2/24/2017 11:25 am : link That will never play defense would you guys be excited? But this guy has been amazing. Not only is he great at snapping but is great at covering as well.

He could long snap for 20 years RetroJint : 2/24/2017 11:32 am : link & never be worth a 4th-round pick, but I'm glad he will be back. His Dad, aka Beachball, named by Parcells because his face would change into all sorts of colors when he started sweating, meant more to the Giants in 90 in one season than his son has & will. But Zak does hustle down and tackle pretty well.

he really does excel.... BillKo : 2/24/2017 11:35 am : link getting down the field and being in position to make a play............

There's also his penchant for screaming at the returner Brown Recluse : 2/24/2017 11:37 am : link as he charges toward them in hopes of distracting them and causing a muff.



Don't know that its ever actually worked yet, but we've got at least 2 more seasons of hope.

No. But thanks anyway.



Let's take a look at the Giants 4th rounders since DeOssie:



- Bryan Kehl

- Andre Brown

- Philip Dillard

- James Brewer

- Adrien Robinson

- Ryan Nassib

- Andre Williams

- B.J. Goodson



Which of those guys has been more productive than DeOssie (Jury obviously still out on Goodson)?



I'd argue if you told any team in the league, in exchange for their 4th round pick, they'd get a 10 year plus RELIABLE long snapper, productive special teamer and high-quality locker room guy, 32 out of 32 would sign up without a second thought. The 4th round, as evidenced above, is a crapshoot. DeOssie was a great pick. In comment 13370517 RetroJint said:No. But thanks anyway.Let's take a look at the Giants 4th rounders since DeOssie:- Bryan Kehl- Andre Brown- Philip Dillard- James Brewer- Adrien Robinson- Ryan Nassib- Andre Williams- B.J. GoodsonWhich of those guys has been more productive than DeOssie (Jury obviously still out on Goodson)?I'd argue if you told any team in the league, in exchange for their 4th round pick, they'd get a 10 year plus RELIABLE long snapper, productive special teamer and high-quality locker room guy, 32 out of 32 would sign up without a second thought. The 4th round, as evidenced above, is a crapshoot. DeOssie was a great pick.

I should note regulator : 2/24/2017 11:48 am : link he is also an equally good short snapper. The two aren't necessarily one and the same.

And captain. In comment 13370552 regulator said:And captain.

RE: He could long snap for 20 years clatterbuck : 2/24/2017 11:52 am : link

Quote: & never be worth a 4th-round pick, but I'm glad he will be back. His Dad, aka Beachball, named by Parcells because his face would change into all sorts of colors when he started sweating, meant more to the Giants in 90 in one season than his son has & will. But Zak does hustle down and tackle pretty well.

Loved Beachball but he was essentially a one-down player. His son has been var more valuable as a special teams stalwart and long-snapper. In comment 13370517 RetroJint said:Loved Beachball but he was essentially a one-down player. His son has been var more valuable as a special teams stalwart and long-snapper.

Here is a guy Chris684 : 2/24/2017 11:52 am : link who has twice snapped a game winning FG in overtime on the road in an NFC title game. Once in below freezing temps and the other in mud/swamp-like conditions.



No, not worth a 4th round pick at all!

+2. DeOssie was a great pick. Not sure how anyone could argue otherwise. In comment 13370558 robbieballs2003 said:+2. DeOssie was a great pick. Not sure how anyone could argue otherwise.

What was special about his dad in 1990? He was just a role player, wasn't even a starter. His son has done more for this organization than Steve did. Steve wasn't here that long, played for a few other teams as a role player.

In comment 13370552 regulator said:What was special about his dad in 1990? He was just a role player, wasn't even a starter. His son has done more for this organization than Steve did. Steve wasn't here that long, played for a few other teams as a role player.

RE: He could long snap for 20 years EricJ : 2/24/2017 12:09 pm : link

Quote: & never be worth a 4th-round pick



doing it for 20 years is EXACTLY why he would be worth a 4th round pick. To know that you have that CRITICAL position locked up for a very long time plus the excellent coverage skills.



I would have used a 2nd round pick if we knew he would be here that long. In comment 13370517 RetroJint said:doing it for 20 years is EXACTLY why he would be worth a 4th round pick. To know that you have that CRITICAL position locked up for a very long time plus the excellent coverage skills.I would have used a 2nd round pick if we knew he would be here that long.

Nostalgia for the Parcells era? Other than that I can't make objective argument for Steve over Zak. In comment 13370573 Carson53 said:What was special about his dad in 1990? He was just a role player, wasn't even a starter. His son has done more for this organization than Steve did. Steve wasn't here that long, played for a few other teams as a role player. [/quote]Nostalgia for the Parcells era? Other than that I can't make objective argument for Steve over Zak.

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 2/24/2017 12:14 pm : link Really, beyond the second round the drafts seems like such a crap shoot. Anytime you can land a player like that consider yourself lucky.

Thread title edit: Beezer : 2/24/2017 12:18 pm : link

Giants re-sign 2-time Super Bowl champion DeOssie.



'Nuf said.

DeOssie is huge asset to this team. arcarsenal : 2/24/2017 12:22 pm : link Well, well worth the 4th rd pick. How anyone could argue otherwise is crazy to me.

Yes, he is a better than average ST's player....But great? Really? For a one trick pony? If anything, it shows how inept out 4th round picks have been, that he is the best of them....

RE: Here is a guy an_idol_mind : 2/24/2017 12:40 pm : link

Quote: who has twice snapped a game winning FG in overtime on the road in an NFC title game. Once in below freezing temps and the other in mud/swamp-like conditions.



No, not worth a 4th round pick at all!



Not to disparage DeOssie, who is a very good long snapper, but he got bailed out on a bad snap in 2012 versus San Francisco. It's lucky that Weatherford was able to get that ball set in time for Tynes to kick the game-winner.



Good to have him back, though. Everybody makes mistkes, but he's usually very consistent.



And who would have thought that the last man standing from that amazing 2007 rookie class would be DeOssie? In comment 13370565 Chris684 said:Not to disparage DeOssie, who is a very good long snapper, but he got bailed out on a bad snap in 2012 versus San Francisco. It's lucky that Weatherford was able to get that ball set in time for Tynes to kick the game-winner.Good to have him back, though. Everybody makes mistkes, but he's usually very consistent.And who would have thought that the last man standing from that amazing 2007 rookie class would be DeOssie?

Steve DeOssie Matt in SGS : 2/24/2017 12:47 pm : link was a bigger contributor on defense than his son ever was. I don't know if Zak has ever on the field with the defensive unit other than in the pre-season in his early years. His father was a role player on defense, would get a spot start if there was an injury/holdout from Reasons or Pepper. He was good on the goal line, Parcells used him with the goal line unit. He made a big stop vs. the Eagles in 1989 and in the Bobby Humphrey hit by Reasons in Denver, the play before was a big tackle by DeOssie.



However, Zak is a superior special teams player. Steve was not close to the coverman his son has become. He was never one of the first down the field as the long snapper on punts.

Zak old man : 2/24/2017 1:15 pm : link was a motor MLB guy at Brown, always around the ball, even if a little late.

What he has contributed the last 10 years really makes his 4th rd selection an exceptionally good pick.

Yes, he is a better than average ST's player....But great? Really? For a one trick pony? If anything, it shows how inept out 4th round picks have been, that he is the best of them....



No doubt the Giants' 4th round picks have been pretty poor, but I would challenge you to take a look at the list of player's drafted in the 4th round across the league since DeOssie... it's not exactly the showcase of stars. There are some studs, of course, but you find a majority of players drafted in the 4th round are out of football by Year 4.



Still, are we failing to realize what kind of an accomplishment it is to survive in the NFL for 10+ years and play at a high level? How many long snappers have as many special teams tackles as DeOssie every year? I mean, if it were that easy, wouldn't everyone do it?



Again, if you can lock up a critical position (LS is a critical position) for 10+ years at a Pro Bowl-caliber level, get a guy who is actually a contributor in punt coverage and gets voted as a team captain for a 4th round pick, that's what we call a no-brainer. In comment 13370636 Doomster said:No doubt the Giants' 4th round picks have been pretty poor, but I would challenge you to take a look at the list of player's drafted in the 4th round across the league since DeOssie... it's not exactly the showcase of stars. There are some studs, of course, but you find a majority of players drafted in the 4th round are out of football by Year 4.Still, are we failing to realize what kind of an accomplishment it is to survive in the NFL for 10+ years and play at a high level? How many long snappers have as many special teams tackles as DeOssie every year? I mean, if it were that easy, wouldn't everyone do it?Again, if you can lock up a critical position (LS is a critical position) for 10+ years at a Pro Bowl-caliber level, get a guy who is actually a contributor in punt coverage and gets voted as a team captain for a 4th round pick, that's what we call a no-brainer.

RE: This thread is like EricJ : 2/24/2017 1:19 pm : link

Quote: a football IQ test.



Another BBI Classic.



The amazing thing is how people dismiss the importance of this particular position. It is a bullshit position to many people until a bad snap loses the game for you.



I suggest going back to look at how many games in the NFL turned in a different direction due to a special teams snap. In comment 13370663 NNJ Tom said:The amazing thing is how people dismiss the importance of this particular position. It is a bullshit position to many people until a bad snap loses the game for you.I suggest going back to look at how many games in the NFL turned in a different direction due to a special teams snap.

He was a Pro Bowler a while back.... WideRight : 2/24/2017 1:24 pm : link on special teams

When I used to Bubba : 2/24/2017 1:30 pm : link coach jr league football I taught every player on my team to long snap. The other coaches used to make fun. But every year one of my kids was long snapping in HS. Ask Shawn O'Hara about the importance of it. It's what initially got him noticed in both college and the pros.

How awesome must it be DC Gmen Fan : 2/24/2017 1:42 pm : link to win a SB with the same team your dad won one with?

RE: DeOssie is huge asset to this team. Danny Kanell : 2/24/2017 1:45 pm : link

Quote: Well, well worth the 4th rd pick. How anyone could argue otherwise is crazy to me.



+1 In comment 13370618 arcarsenal said:+1

Huge asset Red Dog : 2/24/2017 2:04 pm : link Anybody who doesn't think this guy is a huge asset and was definitely worth a 4th round pick has no clue as to what this game is all about.

Wow, This Is Depressing Trainmaster : 2/24/2017 2:24 pm : link Quote: Let's take a look at the Giants 4th rounders since DeOssie:



- 2008 Bryan Kehl

- 2009 Andre Brown

- 2010 Philip Dillard

- 2011 James Brewer

- 2012 Adrien Robinson (JPP of TEs) & Brandon Mosley

- 2013 Ryan Nassib (and gave up another pick)

- 2014 Andre Williams

- 2015 (no pick, used for L. Collins - well worth it)

- 2016 B.J. Goodson



I agree jury still out on Goodson. Brown wasn't bad. Robinson, Brewer, Nassib, Dillard and Mosley; wow, that's bad. I agree jury still out on Goodson. Brown wasn't bad. Robinson, Brewer, Nassib, Dillard and Mosley; wow, that's bad.

RE: Huge asset Big Blue '56 : 2/24/2017 2:40 pm : link

Quote: Anybody who doesn't think this guy is a huge asset and was definitely worth a 4th round pick has no clue as to what this game is all about.



Hard to disagree..He was a solid, all-pro type pick for what we needed through 2 SBs In comment 13370747 Red Dog said:Hard to disagree..He was a solid, all-pro type pick for what we needed through 2 SBs

Pretty crazy to be with one team for so long Mike in Long Beach : 2/24/2017 2:58 pm : link Let alone a special teamer (as good as he is). They tend to bounce around, even the great ones.



Love me some DeOssie.

RE: How awesome must it be Brown Recluse : 2/24/2017 3:16 pm : link

Quote: to win a SB with the same team your dad won one with?



It would be awesome. The fact his Dad played here is probably the biggest reason the Giants drafted him. In comment 13370715 DC Gmen Fan said:It would be awesome. The fact his Dad played here is probably the biggest reason the Giants drafted him.

This is one of those positions larryflower37 : 2/24/2017 3:27 pm : link People take for granted until you have a bad one.

Deossie is consistent on snaps and makes a ton of special teams plays.

Sign me up for 10 more years.



RE: He could long snap for 20 years chopperhatch : 2/24/2017 5:50 pm : link

Quote: & never be worth a 4th-round pick, but I'm glad he will be back. His Dad, aka Beachball, named by Parcells because his face would change into all sorts of colors when he started sweating, meant more to the Giants in 90 in one season than his son has & will. But Zak does hustle down and tackle pretty well.



No problem with retro, but this is easily one of the dumbest and poorly thought out posts Ive ever read. DeOssie was an excellent 4th rounder In comment 13370517 RetroJint said:No problem with retro, but this is easily one of the dumbest and poorly thought out posts Ive ever read. DeOssie was an excellent 4th rounder