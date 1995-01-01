Predictions on who the Giants will sign in FA Kulish29 : 2/24/2017 11:27 pm What's your gut feeling or, best guess?



For me, I have this weird feeling that they'll sign Alshon Jeffery. Not that I want them to or think it's a great idea. Just something I wouldn't be surprised of.

ron leary and brandon marshall nygiants16 : 2/24/2017 11:38 pm : link ..

should go after TommyWiseau : 2/25/2017 12:37 am : link Zeitler hard, whatever it takes. Guy is turning 27 and is a complete stud. He has given up one sack the past two years combined. Imagine adding him and Whitworth to this team? Talk about a complete revamp of the Oline. It's a pipedream I know

I think the Giants plan in FA robbieballs2003 : 2/25/2017 12:52 am : link Is to stay away from older and/or injury prone players when giving out big deals. Therefore, I don't see Jeffery as an options. If the player is older/injury prone then I see them going more for prove it deals like Robinson.



That is also why I feel they will not be big players for Whitworth. He will have many suitors so it will be a bidding war imo. I think Reiff is much more likely of a target.



I think our own players will be priority number one. Outside of the OL I don't think they spend a lot on other FA. WRs are too expensive. Just look at what Sanu got last year. I do see us bringing in a TE amd RB but that would probably be a bargain type deal.



The one wildcard may be DT if we do not keep Hankins. I don't see how JPP leaves so I am assuming he will be back.

I can't predict who they'll sign. Klaatu : 2/25/2017 7:46 am : link But I'm hoping for at least one really good offensive lineman and a TE who can block.

My guess: The_Boss : 2/25/2017 8:33 am : link JPP

Kenny Britt

Reilly Reiff (ugh)

Just for shits and giggles Milton : 2/25/2017 8:38 am : link Zeitler

Doyle

Woods

They will first look at re-signing their own, Simms11 : 2/25/2017 8:48 am : link if possible; JPP, Hank, Robinson IMO. Then a full court press on adding Oline talent and I think they'll court Okung and Rieff. I think they'll bring in Bennett and a few other TEs, a few RBs, like Lacy, but it's hard to say how it's going to go down until the contracts start flying and they see what they have available to compete. There are many teams with same desires we have with tons of cap space.

resign jpp Dankbeerman : 2/25/2017 8:59 am : link add whitworth and leary.

My Prediction Jim in Tampa : 2/25/2017 9:01 am : link Giants retain JPP and Robinson. Then they sign Whitworth and a few minor role players.



I think Big Hank will cost too much money, so they'll let him walk, just like they did with other good but not great DTs (Joseph and Griffin).



Also, I don't think the Giants place enough value on guards, so I don't think they go after Zeitler.



I also think Zeitler will end up costing a lot more than Whitworth (even though Zeitler is a guard) because he's 8 years younger.

As AcidTest : 2/25/2017 9:12 am : link others have said, I agree the Giants will mostly be concerned about resigning their own FAs, specifically JPP. But I think if he gets to FA the chances of that happening drop dramatically.



JPP: 60/40 he stays.



Hankins: Almost certainly gone. I read a report that someone might offer him $9M a year, which is ridiculous. Thomas also looked good in limited snaps, and we can draft a day three run stuffer. I'd rather keep Hankins than JPP because he's cheaper, healthier, and younger, but the reverse is more likely.



Robinson: resign.



Okung will be our only big outside FA. No to Whitworth, Reiff, Zeitler, or Jeffrey.





Leary, Escobar, and T. Williams Chip : 2/25/2017 9:20 am : link Lets raid the Cowboys

Depends Sammo85 : 2/25/2017 9:21 am : link If we keep JPP I think we do have to say goodbye to Hankins and pick up a young DT in the draft and we go after mid tier guys for OL and maybe depth at WR.



I think Giants will go after an OL for sure but depends on the price for OT. I don't see Zeitler. I like him a lot but he's going to have lots of offers and get a rich deal.



Again I don't see an blockbuster signings this year for us. If we don't keep JPP I think they will spread the money around a bit

Zietler Giants86 : 2/25/2017 9:28 am : link or Leary, either JPP or Hankins but not both.

Robinson and a couple of middle of the road guys. Perhaps Escobar from the Cowboys?

Not necessarily who I'd prefer... Torrag : 2/25/2017 9:42 am : link ...but I can see us bringing in Okung. I'd prefer Whitworth. Both are strong possibilities.



Kenny Stills. Not the ideal size I'd prefer but he thrived behind Jarvis Landry in a role he'll recreate here. I think he'll be very effective and more affordable than some of the other options.



IF JPP walks(I don't expect it to happen) Calais Campbell will come strong on our radar.

Can't see Jeffery at all BillT : 2/25/2017 9:44 am : link With JPP, Hankins to sign and the greatest needs on the OL spending a lot on Jeffery seems very unlikely. Some vet WR, sure. But he would have to have a pretty modest salary considering the other needs.



Who, then? One of the OGs mentioned. They only have one starting OG on the roster so that seems a must. An OT as well. Then a TE.

RE: I think the Giants plan in FA Suburbanites : 2/25/2017 10:17 am : link

Quote: Is to stay away from older and/or injury prone players when giving out big deals. Therefore, I don't see Jeffery as an options. If the player is older/injury prone then I see them going more for prove it deals like Robinson.



That is also why I feel they will not be big players for Whitworth. He will have many suitors so it will be a bidding war imo. I think Reiff is much more likely of a target.



I think our own players will be priority number one. Outside of the OL I don't think they spend a lot on other FA. WRs are too expensive. Just look at what Sanu got last year. I do see us bringing in a TE amd RB but that would probably be a bargain type deal.



The one wildcard may be DT if we do not keep Hankins. I don't see how JPP leaves so I am assuming he will be back.



Agree, their model last year was to only sign accelerating players which they did in Jenkins, Harrison and Vernon. They batted a 1000 and Reese was lauded, they're not moving away from what worked. They'll stick to the same plan, this time focusing on offensive players. Guys like Zeitler, Leary and Jack Doyle fit that model. Guys like Jeffrey, Bennett and sorry to say it Whitworth don't. In comment 13371062 robbieballs2003 said:Agree, their model last year was to only sign accelerating players which they did in Jenkins, Harrison and Vernon. They batted a 1000 and Reese was lauded, they're not moving away from what worked. They'll stick to the same plan, this time focusing on offensive players. Guys like Zeitler, Leary and Jack Doyle fit that model. Guys like Jeffrey, Bennett and sorry to say it Whitworth don't.

I will wait and see Carson53 : 2/25/2017 10:17 am : link I am not nostradmaus. I would like to see Zeitler here,

that much I know. He will be costly I believe.



I think JPP stays Rjanyg : 2/25/2017 10:41 am : link As well as Keenan Robinson.



I think we sign 2 OL: Larry Warford from Detroit at RG and Russel Okung LT from Denver.



Maybe a WR, either Aiken from Baltimore or Brian Quick from LA Rams.

RE: Leary, Escobar, and T. Williams Gatorade Dunk : 2/25/2017 11:02 am : link

Quote: Lets raid the Cowboys

Escobar sucks. We don't need their Donnell. In comment 13371108 Chip said:Escobar sucks. We don't need their Donnell.

RE: RE: Leary, Escobar, and T. Williams LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/25/2017 11:17 am : link

Quote: In comment 13371108 Chip said:





Quote:





Lets raid the Cowboys





Escobar sucks. We don't need their Donnell.



+1



I don't get what people see in this guy. They can find a better prospect in the middle rounds of the draft. In comment 13371150 Gatorade Dunk said:+1I don't get what people see in this guy. They can find a better prospect in the middle rounds of the draft.

JPP and not much else David B. : 2/25/2017 11:27 am : link maybe a low end role player or two.



If they're serious about a last run or two with Eli, I think it's frankly more important for the Giants to fix the OL than it is to retain Hankins (much as I like him). Bromley or whoever could hold the fort at DT and Spags can get creative.



Is Okung the answer? After having a rough year in Denver -- and not getting re signed, it's hard to imagine him being better on the Giants. At this point is he just "Marshall Newhouse on the left side?" Or even better than Beatty? I'm not suggesting one way or the other, I really don't know. But Okung's arrow would appear to be pointing down, not up.











Zeitler, & still hoping for Marshall GMen23 : 2/25/2017 11:39 am : link Keep JPP 1st. He’s a Giant. We need minimum 2 starters on OLine. Flowers, may have been the worse LT, but there were so many times when he didn’t lose his matchup, but Jerry, Newhouse/Hart did. I would love Brandon opposite Odell, on a NY discount.

Gavin Escobar Chip : 2/25/2017 11:45 am : link A former 2nd rounder who is 6'6 251 according to Google. Who has been stuck on the bench behind Witten just like Bennett. He would be cheap and much better than what we have in Tye.

Only so much they can buy this offseason Patrick77 : 2/25/2017 12:28 pm : link Jason Pierre Paul

Keenan Robinson

Johnathon Hankins

Leon Hall



Brian Quick

Christine Michael

Denard Robinson

Gavin Escobar

Andrew Whitworth



John Jerry

Marshall Newhouse



I think the Giants will look to bring in a starting LT to compete with Flowers. Whitworth, Hart, Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jones, Jerry, Newhouse, and a draft pick and some UDFAs is a solid amount of competition. The rest of the offensive additions will be underwhelming competition for draft picks except Quick who I think would be a big jump in production. Still, guys like Rainey, Donnell, Jennings, and Darkwa might not be in the NFL next year so replacing them with talent isn't an overly onerous task. I'd like to see them get Lacy and a guy like Bush or woodhead at RB but I don't think that is realistic.



Bring back the defense with some competition and depth from rookies. On offense small increases in talent at a handful of spots should be enough to improve the offense.



RE: My guess: ThatLimerickGuy : 2/25/2017 1:28 pm : link

Quote: JPP

Kenny Britt

Reilly Reiff (ugh)



The Giants are NEVER signing Kenny Britt and bringing him back to the Central NJ area. In comment 13371090 The_Boss said:The Giants are NEVER signing Kenny Britt and bringing him back to the Central NJ area.