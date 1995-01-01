Skill positions and the upcoming draft. Klaatu : 2/25/2017 9:56 am While there are quite a few defensive players I really like in this year's draft (DE Derek Barnett, OLB Tyus Bowser, and Safety Marcus Maye, to name three), I think it's imperative that the Giants come away with an offensive skill player or two who can contribute early and often. It looks to be a good draft for them, and my hope is that the Giants will address at least some of their offensive line woes in free agency and not force any OL picks because they failed to do that (yes, I'm still smarting over the Giants drafting Justin Pugh instead of Tyler Eifert).



With that in mind...



QB: As one pundit put it, this QB draft class is deep, even though there are no "elite" prospects. I tend to agree with that assessment. Still, if the Giants have the opportunity to draft one that they're pretty high on, I can see them pulling the trigger, but, personally, I hope they don't. I still have faith in Eli, and I think that the Giants would be better served - this year - in strengthening his supporting cast rather than looking for his replacement.



WR: If the Giants don't draft one in the first two rounds, I'll drive to East Rutherford and punch Jerry Reese in the head. Okay, not really, but I'll still be pissed. Although the odds are that they'll miss out on the top WR prospects, they should be able to draft one who would be an excellent compliment to OBJ and Shepard...and they desperately need that.



RB: I thought the Giants made a big mistake last year drafting Paul Perkins instead of Jordan Howard, but what's done is done. I suspect they figured to get a lot more out of Rashad Jennings (and Shane Vereen), and were a little scared of Howard's injury history. So be it. But now Jennings is gone and Vereen may be, too, so finding a good compliment to Perkins should be a priority, and may come earlier than most of us might expect, depending on how things shake out.



TE: It's certainly a good draft for them, but conventional wisdom says that Reese & Co. don't value the position that highly, at least where the draft is concerned. That's as may be (as the Brits say). If, by some chance, a top-tier prospect happened to fall to us (or at least get within trade-up striking distance) somewhere in the first two days, would Reese call his name? Only time will tell, but if the Giants fail to address the position in free agency, I can't believe they'll head into the 2017 season with only Tye, Adams, an LaCosse.



On to Indy!

You're spot on at WR. BillT : 2/25/2017 10:02 am : link But I doubt a QB day one or two. Probably the same for TE/RB. I think OL is more likely as a top pick that isn't a DL, DB or WR.

I think Njoku screams a Reese pick Rjanyg : 2/25/2017 10:53 am : link He is s freak athlete and should be available at 23. I wouldn't be surprised to see a DL drafted early in rounds 1-3. If we keep JPP we will lose Hankins, and visa versa. So adding either a DE or DT will be a priority.



A second tier WR is possible in FA.

My view is that whatever Big Blue '56 : 2/25/2017 10:56 am : link JR's opinion is about the TE position, is passe..He sees what's going on around him and how important that would be for Eli..If he doesn't see it, than he's dense imo..It doesn't have to be a priority, but it is a must somewhere along the draft, given that it's supposedly a deep TE class..

I agree! TC : 2/25/2017 11:03 am : link The Giants are in the unfortunate position on offense of needing to upgrade both skill position players for the reasons offered here, and the OL. I'm hoping they get some OL help in FA, but wouldn't be adverse to their using #23 on one if they grade out, or even a top DT if one is there.



And while I'd welcome a weapon like a number of the TE/WR hybrids that are at the top of the TE position rankings, I also see value at all the skill positions from the 2nd through 4th as well that have potential to contribute this season and then get better.



The exception being QB, where I've got my eye set on a prospect coming out next year.





I'll be flabbergasted LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/25/2017 11:13 am : link if they take a TE before round 3.



I'd say it's a safe bet that a WR is taken with one of their first 2 picks.

RE: I think Njoku screams a Reese pick Klaatu : 2/25/2017 11:16 am : link

Quote: He is s freak athlete and should be available at 23. I wouldn't be surprised to see a DL drafted early in rounds 1-3. If we keep JPP we will lose Hankins, and visa versa. So adding either a DE or DT will be a priority.



A second tier WR is possible in FA.



I would welcome Njoku, but I don't think he'll last until #23, especially not if he blows up the Combine as predicted,



UFA WRs are usually pretty expensive, and I don't want a lower-tiered WR in the Louis Murphy mold, either. I'd rather draft a kid like Chad Hansen or Josh Reynolds in, say, the 2nd round. Cost-controlled for a few years. In comment 13371141 Rjanyg said:I would welcome Njoku, but I don't think he'll last until #23, especially not if he blows up the Combine as predicted,UFA WRs are usually pretty expensive, and I don't want a lower-tiered WR in the Louis Murphy mold, either. I'd rather draft a kid like Chad Hansen or Josh Reynolds in, say, the 2nd round. Cost-controlled for a few years.

I'm ok with them Reb8thVA : 2/25/2017 11:32 am : link Grabbing a receiving TE in the top two rounds and then waiting till the 3rd or 4th to pick a WR. The point is to get another play maker who can open the field regardlesss

Why not TE over WR? SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/25/2017 11:33 am : link Giants desperately need anyone who can block, but especially at tight end where a blocker will help the run game and Eli protection.



Eli's going to target Beckham for at least 25% of his passes (based on the last two seasons, 25% and 30%). Add in throws to Shepard, tight end and running back and I don't know if you have enough balls to keep to keep another expensive receiver happy.



Manningham was a good third receiver. Not a great player who commanded a big salary, but a legit deep threat and a guy who caught some clutch TD passes.

If they drafted Hodges in the 2nd or 3rd round... Milton : 2/25/2017 11:49 am : link ...would that satisfy your thirst for a WR?

p.s.--After signing TE Jack Doyle in free agency.

Eli's at his best when he has a dependable trio of WRs to throw to... Klaatu : 2/25/2017 11:59 am : link And the time to find them. That's why I figure the Giants will prioritize WR over TE.

How can you tell if a QB is elite or not with out ever playing a down? GeorgeFox : 2/25/2017 12:07 pm : link Was Tom Brady considered elite?

Excellent Analysis Klaatu GMen23 : 2/25/2017 12:12 pm : link After retaining JPP, IMO, if we have to overpay him $3 million, so be it. Reese, and most teams, make $4 million dollar blunders often.



But after that I believe like you, our resources should be to adding offensive help, as Jerry successfully did last year on D. As we all know we need 2 OLinemen minimum, but we need weapons. Reese has half the money to play with this year, vs. last. I, like you, would hate to see one of our top 3 picks used on a QB, when that asset could be used to help the best QB in Giant history, who isn’t done. I am a big proponent of Eli. Blamed Gilbride for the low completion percent. In 2015, blamed wRong Way Reuben, for the interceptions. But last year, no time, and nobody open too often. He needs help. These top 2 touted TE’s remind me of Eric Ebron. I hope if one of them falls to us, I’m wrong. Where I differ, I think we have a better chance at a FA Wr, or later rounder. I would not be upset if we pulled the trigger on a RB in the first, (especially if we could fill at least one OL spot in free agency).



But I will add, where I also differ, but on the same point of the drafting of Pugh. As you point to Effect, I point to Kyle Long. Everybody said Pugh didn’t have the arms for Tackle. But Jerry forced it anyway. Converted him to Guard, as he should have been from the start. The next pick was Long, whose gone to 3 pro bowls, I think.

GMen23 Klaatu : 2/25/2017 12:31 pm : link You missed my point about Pugh and Eifert. The failure to address the O-Line in free agency in 2013, specifically the Right Tackle position, compelled the Giants to find an RT in the draft, hence the pass on Eifert and the "reach" for Pugh. It's not that they could have found a better Guard. I don't want to see them force another OL pick this year at the expense of a talented skill player because they failed to address their O-Line in free agency once again.

Klatuu the Pugh reference was merely a side bar GMen23 : 2/25/2017 12:42 pm : link Where you missed my main point is my total complimentary agreement with the major premise of your article: "I think it's imperative that the Giants come away with an offensive skill player or two who can contribute early and often." IMO, 2 of WR, TE, RB, in any order, need to be addressed.

RE: Eli's at his best when he has a dependable trio of WRs to throw to... LakeGeorgeGiant : 2/25/2017 12:56 pm : link

Quote: And the time to find them. That's why I figure the Giants will prioritize WR over TE.



+1



The Giants likely see the need at TE, but they will see the need at WR as more deserving of premium resources....high draft picks or FA dollars.



As much as some here hate to hear it, a TE at the top or a high priced FA TE are very unlikely given the Giants tendencies.



If they have a WR and a TE with similar grades at 23 you can bet your ass they are going to take the WR. In comment 13371173 Klaatu said:+1The Giants likely see the need at TE, but they will see the need at WR as more deserving of premium resources....high draft picks or FA dollars.As much as some here hate to hear it, a TE at the top or a high priced FA TE are very unlikely given the Giants tendencies.If they have a WR and a TE with similar grades at 23 you can bet your ass they are going to take the WR.

Thanks to Reese XBRONX : 2/25/2017 1:08 pm : link you can make an argument for every position on offense except maybe center.

There are a lot of RB's in this class that could help the Giants rasbutant : 2/25/2017 1:42 pm : link But man isn't Christian McCaffrey fun to watch! Would love to see him in the Giants uni.



But to invest a 1st round pick on a RB they need to address the OLine in FA.

Douple Dip area junc : 2/25/2017 1:44 pm : link I really think you'll see what we did on the DLine last year, we do to the OLine this year. Once we realized our DLine was f#cked we signed 2 veteran studs to turn things around. And it worked slendidly.



With that fresh in our minds, it's time to do the same thing with the OLine. The good news is, it won't be nearly as expensive. I think we see the Giants move Flowers to RG - where his run blocking is a massive improvement to Jerry - and sign 2 Offensive Tackles (say Whitworth and Wagner). Easily affordable.



Whitworth - Pugh - Richburg - Flowers - Wagner



Go into the draft with your starting OLine set, and if a stud you really like is there (like Floyd for the DLine last year), take him. You will need a replacement for Whitworth soon enough.

Making a prediction for TE availability before the combine is a waste Bob in Newburgh : 2/25/2017 2:14 pm : link With a shortage of elite college WRs, if the 2 top TE prospects run 4.6 or below they will be long gone when our turn comes.

Yes XBRONX : 2/25/2017 2:41 pm : link Klaatu Jerry has been a gem at the offensive end with exception of Odell.

critical mass area junc : 2/25/2017 4:04 pm : link Rj, it's just my opinion of course, but I believe we hit our boiling point with Flowers last year. He showed no significant improvement culminating with a poor playoff game. Eli's mental clock is screwy.



The mission of 2017 should be "restore Eli" and step 1 is getting Flowers off his blind side. I'll be fascinated if we stay the course.



I think we're at the point we admit it's not working, and go in a new direction. Can't wait to find out.

Two RB's I DON'T want to see the Giants . . . . TC : 2/25/2017 4:45 pm : link wind up with are McCaffrey and Foreman. McCaffrey is a solid, multi-talented college RB who I think is going to look very ordinary, or less, in the NFL due to the bigger, faster, more athletic defenders and the more violent character of the NFL game.



While watching multiple games of Foreman's on Draft Breakdown, he kept reminding me of someone I knew well; Foreman is a lesser Ron Dayne.



NOT FOR ANY REASON, PLEASE!!!





oh God a lesser Ron Dayne gtt350 : 2/25/2017 8:08 pm : link .

in this draft class.... Torrag : 2/25/2017 10:23 pm : link RB is the top skill position. High end talent(2 probable Top 10 picks) and great depth are available.



TE is strong with high end talent(2 probable 1st round picks) and good depth.



WR is weak at the top(possibly no Top 10 picks and only 3 1st round grades)) but has decent depth through the middle rounds.

