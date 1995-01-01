Agree or disagree with Stapleton re Richburg? Big Blue '56 : 8:02 am Quote:



Art Stapleton@art_stapleton 17h17 hours ago

I think Richburg when healthy is a Top 5 center. I think he was banged up for much of last year. Good 2nd half of 16. Will be better in 2017





I think he is a top 10 superspynyg : 8:09 am : link Center. He has a rapport with Eli and is good at calling out protections. It's the rest of the line (especially with Pugh out) that can't follow.

We'll see, but I think an "injury" is always a Diver_Down : 8:11 am : link convenient excuse for poor play. If it is a legitimate injury, fine, they will be on the injury report at some point. For those that are banged up and bruised, big deal suck it up buttercup.



He didn't help himself when last off-season, he called out other players for not dedicating themselves to training. By setting the bar himself, he must accept the scrutiny when his play was not as expected. He needs to get stronger as he is weak at the point of attack. I look forward to seeing him rebound this coming season.

I disagree GiantGolfer : 8:16 am : link I think he's no better than top half of the league.



And Art Stapleton sucks also. His opinion means nothing to me anyways.

Injury is just an excuse if there isn't an injury UConn4523 : 8:17 am : link but it's the NFL and there are a ton of injuries, many undisclosed that players play though. When healthy there's not reason to believe Richburg isn't a top C in the league.

People are people Bob in Newburgh : 8:37 am : link Change of position coach may have negative effects, which may or may not be temporary.



Most people resist change even though they may later embrace it and be improved by it.



We know he will never be a great power player, but many Cs have outstanding careers without great mass and power.

Who knows ... Beer Man : 8:45 am : link Last year at this time, many had Rich listed as a top-3 center. Lets see who we get in 2017, because 2016 wasn't a great year for him.

I thought he was pretty good until last year Johnny5 : 8:51 am : link But he gets completely overpowered. Maybe it is an injury, I sure hope so.

I AcidTest : 9:00 am : link think he regressed because of injury.

He needs to get stronger....... Simms11 : 9:03 am : link He's not very good against a NT lined up right over him and gets pushed back way too much. He excels at helping the Guards and getting to the 2nd level, but we didn't see enough of that last year. He's not our problem on the line at all. I'm not so sure he's a top 5 Center in the league, but he's certainly in the top 1/3.

RE: Who knows ... robbieballs2003 : 9:03 am : link

Quote: Last year at this time, many had Rich listed as a top-3 center. Lets see who we get in 2017, because 2016 wasn't a great year for him.



This. Rankings are just click bait. We have power rankings every week that change every week. Why? People are attracted to it but kt means nothing. All that matters is we get this OL figured out somehow. I don't care if he the worst center in the league as long as this unit does their job as a whole and is a reason we win games not a group we win in spite of. In comment 13371635 Beer Man said:This. Rankings are just click bait. We have power rankings every week that change every week. Why? People are attracted to it but kt means nothing. All that matters is we get this OL figured out somehow. I don't care if he the worst center in the league as long as this unit does their job as a whole and is a reason we win games not a group we win in spite of.

I have no idea joeinpa : 9:13 am : link And I think many bbi ers who have such adamant opinions about Richburg and other athletes don t either.



How can we watch a game without understanding the game plan and conclude a guy s worth unless there are obvious mistakes, not the norm for offensive line play.



I know it s fun and what fans do, but most of us don t really know

Yes Ten Ton XBRONX : 9:14 am : link PFF had Richburg one on the top centers in 2015

Lacks Strength NJLCO : 9:23 am : link One hit wonder and never shuts up for a below average center.

I have said many times his DNA from CSU is not equal to those in big time programs. I hope I am wrong but the guy just doesn't hunt.

I know Sy'56 disagrees with that assertion The_Boss : 9:24 am : link 2015 he benefitted from a ton of double team help. This year, not as much and he got physically manhandled as a result. Not my words, but I'm paraphrasing what Sy wrote. Also he had doubts if Richburg is the LT answer at C.

RE: in addition to the metrics, there was also a good amount of cut ups Percy : 9:41 am : link

Quote: showing his quality play.



Here are some.



https://twitter.com/OLineScout/status/684201340118130689 Nice tape -- convincing. In comment 13371655 Ten Ton Hammer said:Nice tape -- convincing.

Richburg is the least section125 : 9:49 am : link of our worries. Does he have trouble with massive NT's - yes. So did Shaun O'Hara. Not many centers don't. Could he use to get stronger, yes. Can he get sufficiently strong to stop "Snacks" types - I doubt it.



There are very few Nick Mangolds out there.

Richburg struggles against powerhouse players Torrag : 10:11 am : link He needs to strengthen his base and play with lower pad level in some situations. Can he do this? Why not...but right now he hasn't proved he is a top player at his position.

hype vs. reality area junc : 10:16 am : link So far Weston is hype and it's running out. Top ranked C in his draft, picked early by the Giants. Starting. Giants fans have him in their top 3 C's in the NFL, etc.



Reality? There's another level of play at C. The Pouncey boys, Travis Frederick, Rodney Hudson, Kalil is still good. Then you've got your young up and comers like Ryan Kelly, Cody Whitehair, Richburg, Ben Jones + solid vets like Unger, Eric Wood, Mangold and Kelce.





If you really think Richburg is top 3, you're a homer. No question. Top 5? Giants fan. Top 10? Now you're in the ballpark of a reasonable argument. But you better argue.

I left out area junc : 10:17 am : link Alex Mack too. Frederick, 2 Pouncey's, Mack and Hudson are the top 5 C's in the NFL. Kalil #6. After that it's a dogfight to round out the top 10.



Richburg is still young and (hopefully) improving.

Hate the injury excuse. You cant make excuses if your playing football est1986 : 10:19 am : link But he is a good young center and he will get better as he continues to mature as a player. I'm looking for him and Pugh to improve their game and show some more leadership, this offensive line has been a weakness going on half a decade now... Richburg, Pugh, a draft pick and/or a Free agent AND hopefully Flowers (please, God) can help turn this unit into a strength next season.

What is the injury excuse, exactly? jcn56 : 10:28 am : link Do you think he's trying to pull one over on the fans, or on the team?



The team examines these guys on a regular basis. They have medicals, charts, etc. - do you think the team doesn't know when an injury is legit?

I think it's the nature of his struggles... Crispino : 10:33 am : link that is worrisome. He got completely overpowered time and again in one on one situations.

We got what we paid for in Richburg guineaT : 10:51 am : link A 2nd round selection that is playing well but not great. He's good enough to win with, he isn't the problem on that line.

Agree Jay on the Island : 10:55 am : link Two seasons ago he was the 3rd rated center in football. I think he was playing through some sort of injury last year because he started off poorly but got better as the season progressed. I think we see a breakout from Richburg this year especially if they upgrade the RG position.

I agree Joey in VA : 11:18 am : link



Now, you're the player, having been drilled all Summer on this technique and it's in your head and your muscle memory is now used to it. So you run the play in practice and 8 times out of 10 you're fine but on 2 of those plays a LB blitzes the A gap and you get overrun inside by that moment of indecision. Either technique will work to be a body in the gap to slow down the blitzer but you hesitate, start right, then pop left and it's too late, you're f-cked and the QB has someone coming down his sights.



Let's say you work on that all season and by about week 8 or 9 you erase all the stuff you learned over the Summer and suddenly you start playing with more confidence. Now one of his most disastrous plays was against the Redskins on Jan 1st when he totally whiffed inside on a play where Perkins was able to bounce outside for a nice gain.



At the link below, look at about 45 seconds, Richburg takes a false step outside, widens too much and loses his quickness and gets completely beaten to his inside. THis is precisely what I'm talking about right there on film. He lunges awkwardly to his left, widens and loses all ability to stay quick and redirect. It's a brain fart, not a physical issue and it has to do with coaching and technique. Look, LB does good work with strength and conditioning etc., but for him to know what scheme each player is being taught in and correctly apply it is folly. Go work with your teammates, get a film done by YOUR coach so you can watch it and practice it since he can't coach you during the offseason. Get good at what this offense teaches, period and stop trying to outsmart and out talk everyone by going to a camp that clearly did not help your play.

- ( 100%. I hate to say it, but I think he should nix the LeCharles Bentley (LB) thing and work out with his teammates this off-season. Obviously I don't know 1/1,000th what Bentley does but just for the sake of argument let's say the techniques that LB teach aren't what our OL coach. Now, a lot of that stuff is basic, there will be overlap but let's say LB tells Richburg to widen his stance by dropping his right foot before getting to the 2nd level in case there's a stunt or a twist up front but the OL coach wants him to move into the hole at the snap so he can't get there quicker. Instead of widening with his right foot to have a larger power base, OL coach says to kick step to his left to get into the hole at the snap.Now, you're the player, having been drilled all Summer on this technique and it's in your head and your muscle memory is now used to it. So you run the play in practice and 8 times out of 10 you're fine but on 2 of those plays a LB blitzes the A gap and you get overrun inside by that moment of indecision. Either technique will work to be a body in the gap to slow down the blitzer but you hesitate, start right, then pop left and it's too late, you're f-cked and the QB has someone coming down his sights.Let's say you work on that all season and by about week 8 or 9 you erase all the stuff you learned over the Summer and suddenly you start playing with more confidence. Now one of his most disastrous plays was against the Redskins on Jan 1st when he totally whiffed inside on a play where Perkins was able to bounce outside for a nice gain.At the link below, look at about 45 seconds, Richburg takes a false step outside, widens too much and loses his quickness and gets completely beaten to his inside. THis is precisely what I'm talking about right there on film. He lunges awkwardly to his left, widens and loses all ability to stay quick and redirect. It's a brain fart, not a physical issue and it has to do with coaching and technique. Look, LB does good work with strength and conditioning etc., but for him to know what scheme each player is being taught in and correctly apply it is folly. Go work with your teammates, get a film done by YOUR coach so you can watch it and practice it since he can't coach you during the offseason. Get good at what this offense teaches, period and stop trying to outsmart and out talk everyone by going to a camp that clearly did not help your play. Whiff. - ( New Window

joey Torrag : 11:26 am : link that's one of the best football posts on BBI recently. Thanks.

I don't know..... Doomster : 11:30 am : link If there was an injury, it happened before preseason games, because he was not good in those games.....



Better the second half, only when compared to the first half....



You keep hearing how good this guy is, and then you watch him....he is overpowered up the middle....sometimes slow to react on stunts....he does not overpower anyone in the run game....the best part of his game is downfield blocking, especially on screens, but how often do we run that play? Pass blocking he is good, but not exceptional....



So top 5? I don't see it....

if Richburg is good bluepepper : 1:51 pm : link and Pugh is good and Flowers is ok in run blocking then how come our running game blew so much? Shouldn't we have been able to run to the left side at least halfway decently?

RE: if Richburg is good Big Blue '56 : 2:06 pm : link

Quote: and Pugh is good and Flowers is ok in run blocking then how come our running game blew so much? Shouldn't we have been able to run to the left side at least halfway decently?



Except, Jennings couldn't hit the hole fast enough, or, even see it in the first place, Vereen was effectively gone for much of the season and Perkins got very little PT until the last 4 games or so..That is certainly an overlooked(?) factor In comment 13371866 bluepepper said:Except, Jennings couldn't hit the hole fast enough, or, even see it in the first place, Vereen was effectively gone for much of the season and Perkins got very little PT until the last 4 games or so..That is certainly an overlooked(?) factor

RE: RE: if Richburg is good adamg : 2:14 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13371866 bluepepper said:





Quote:





and Pugh is good and Flowers is ok in run blocking then how come our running game blew so much? Shouldn't we have been able to run to the left side at least halfway decently?







Except, Jennings couldn't hit the hole fast enough, or, even see it in the first place, Vereen was effectively gone for much of the season and Perkins got very little PT until the last 4 games or so..That is certainly an overlooked(?) factor



This is the biggest thing, imo. I was the biggest Jennings defender, but he was a terrible rusher last year. His protection was good, but in terms of running the ball alone, he didn't offer nearly enough.



A FA like Lacy or a mid round RB will make a huge difference for us. Vereen and Perkins actually averaged over 4 yards a carry. That's almost novel based on the production we got from Jennings and Darkwa as starters. In comment 13371883 Big Blue '56 said:This is the biggest thing, imo. I was the biggest Jennings defender, but he was a terrible rusher last year. His protection was good, but in terms of running the ball alone, he didn't offer nearly enough.A FA like Lacy or a mid round RB will make a huge difference for us. Vereen and Perkins actually averaged over 4 yards a carry. That's almost novel based on the production we got from Jennings and Darkwa as starters.

RE: What is the injury excuse, exactly? est1986 : 2:18 pm : link

Quote: Do you think he's trying to pull one over on the fans, or on the team?



The team examines these guys on a regular basis. They have medicals, charts, etc. - do you think the team doesn't know when an injury is legit?



You know like for example.. Richburg was NOT a top 5 center last year, but he was solid.. But Stapleton give us the "awe shucks well maybe he was injured excuse, maybe he COULD have been top 5".. Ability means jack shit without availability. He played, he was on the field, therefore I don't want to hear this maybe he was dinged up excuse shit because nearly everyone is dinged up, its football. He was solid mostly, he wasn't close to being the best center, lacked power IMO. He will get better. In comment 13371704 jcn56 said:You know like for example.. Richburg was NOT a top 5 center last year, but he was solid.. But Stapleton give us the "awe shucks well maybe he was injured excuse, maybe he COULD have been top 5".. Ability means jack shit without availability. He played, he was on the field, therefore I don't want to hear this maybe he was dinged up excuse shit because nearly everyone is dinged up, its football. He was solid mostly, he wasn't close to being the best center, lacked power IMO. He will get better.

RE: RE: What is the injury excuse, exactly? Big Blue '56 : 2:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13371704 jcn56 said:





Quote:





Do you think he's trying to pull one over on the fans, or on the team?



The team examines these guys on a regular basis. They have medicals, charts, etc. - do you think the team doesn't know when an injury is legit?







You know like for example.. Richburg was NOT a top 5 center last year, but he was solid.. But Stapleton give us the "awe shucks well maybe he was injured excuse, maybe he COULD have been top 5".. Ability means jack shit without availability. He played, he was on the field, therefore I don't want to hear this maybe he was dinged up excuse shit because nearly everyone is dinged up, its football. He was solid mostly, he wasn't close to being the best center, lacked power IMO. He will get better.



So, if he wasn't CLOSE to being the best center(probably) and he lacked power (perhaps), how do you know he will get better? 😊 In comment 13371899 est1986 said:So, if he wasn't CLOSE to being the best center(probably) and he lacked power (perhaps), how do you know he will get better? 😊

RE: And Pugh was out for 3 or 4(?) games Diver_Down : 2:31 pm : link

Quote: .



Sadly, we had better run blocking when Newhouse filled in for Pugh. In comment 13371884 Big Blue '56 said:Sadly, we had better run blocking when Newhouse filled in for Pugh.

I like Richburg BUT Vanzetti : 2:54 pm : link I noticed the first few weeks that he missed a lot of blocks and was getting overpowered in the running game.



CNEWK's reviews basically confirmed this and guys who know OL play, such as Sy and Joey, have been down on him.



I'm not ready to write him off but anyone who is not at least skeptical is thinking with their heart rather than their head.





Good point by doomster Vanzetti : 3:00 pm : link Richburg is excellent at blocking downfield but Giants have not been able to run screens effectively enough to take advantage of this skill.



So, in BM's second year, will we see personnel at the RB position that better fits the skill set of guys like Richburg and Pugh?



