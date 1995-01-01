Getting defensive in the draft. Klaatu : 9:17 am



However, that doesn't mean that I want to see the Giants ignore the other side of the ball when they're on the clock. It's a deep draft for all three levels of defense - D-Line, LBs, and D-Backs - and regardless of what happens with their free agents, if the opportunity is there for the Giants to bolster one or more of their defensive units, I figure they won't hesitate to do so. It wouldn't surprise me to see them draft another CB early on, or another DE/edge rusher, or even a DT. An LB might be wishful thinking in the first couple of days, but you never know. Ditto for Safety.



Now, before the posts start pouring in about the need to upgrade the offensive line, let me say that I concur. However, as every pundit/analyst has pointed out it's simply not a good draft for O-Linemen, and the odds of drafting one in the bottom half of every round who can come in and contribute right away are very long. As I've said repeatedly, I believe it's imperative that the Giants look to upgrade their O-Line in free agency, prior to the draft. If a developmental prospect with the proverbial "upside" happens to fall to them, so be it, but I wouldn't count on any making an immediate impact.



On to Indy! Let the Underwear Olympics begin!



In an earlier thread, I wrote that I hoped the Giants could find an offensive skill player (or two) in the upcoming draft. As deep as the 2017 draft appears to be at RB, WR, and TE, they should be able to add at least one more weapon to their arsenal, depending of course on how things shake out...a weapon whose impact would be immediate, and serve to "supercharge" an offense that was woefully inept and unproductive in 2016. I haven't changed my mind about that.However, that doesn't mean that I want to see the Giants ignore the other side of the ball when they're on the clock. It's a deep draft for all three levels of defense - D-Line, LBs, and D-Backs - and regardless of what happens with their free agents, if the opportunity is there for the Giants to bolster one or more of their defensive units, I figure they won't hesitate to do so. It wouldn't surprise me to see them draft another CB early on, or another DE/edge rusher, or even a DT. An LB might be wishful thinking in the first couple of days, but you never know. Ditto for Safety.Now, before the posts start pouring in about the need to upgrade the offensive line, let me say that I concur. However, as every pundit/analyst has pointed out it's simply not a good draft for O-Linemen, and the odds of drafting one in the bottom half of every round who can come in and contribute right away are very long. As I've said repeatedly, I believe it's imperative that the Giants look to upgrade their O-Line in free agency, prior to the draft. If a developmental prospect with the proverbial "upside" happens to fall to them, so be it, but I wouldn't count on any making an immediate impact.On to Indy! Let the Underwear Olympics begin!

Based on scouting reports to this point JonC : 9:29 am : link I'd wager there's a pretty good chance the OL won't be in play at #23.



I wouldn't be shocked at all The_Boss : 9:32 am : link If 23 is a CB. The assumption is all OL prospects are gobbled up as are Howard and Njoku. Neither Corey Davis or Mike Williams will be there either. So, based on the NYG paradigm, if no WR or OL, we turn to DE and CB. I'm not very excited over what may be available at DE (Barnett/Charlton if you believe most mocks). So, that leaves CB.

RE: Based on scouting reports to this point Klaatu : 9:39 am : link

Quote: I'd wager there's a pretty good chance the OL won't be in play at #23.



So you're all in on a LB there?



:) In comment 13372380 JonC said:So you're all in on a LB there?:)

I really like McKinley JonC : 9:43 am : link tho he's probably better suited to 3-4 OLB.



In trying to read the tea leaves Beer Man : 9:57 am : link I'm guessing they will go TE, LB, or ER with the first pick. I think they will address the OL in the FA market as the draft does not look all that promising there.

RE: I really like McKinley Klaatu : 9:59 am : link

Quote: tho he's probably better suited to 3-4 OLB.



Seems like Zach Cunningham is getting most of the attention, kind of like Leonard Floyd did last year. In comment 13372390 JonC said:Seems like Zach Cunningham is getting most of the attention, kind of like Leonard Floyd did last year.

I'd be shocked if they went TE or regular LB JonC : 10:01 am : link I don't know if the ZC chatter began from a source or a BBIer.

RE: I'd be shocked if they went TE or regular LB AcidTest : 10:08 am : link

Quote: I don't know if the ZC chatter began from a source or a BBIer.



I think they'd be hard pressed to pass up Njoku. Not sure about Cunningham. I like him a lot. This team desperately needs a coverage LB, although it's possible to argue Collins is doing much of that from his position.



Reese knows this is a passing league, so he has a preference in the upper rounds for DE, CB, WR, and a seam stretching TE. I also expect the first round pick to be from a major school. In comment 13372404 JonC said:I think they'd be hard pressed to pass up Njoku. Not sure about Cunningham. I like him a lot. This team desperately needs a coverage LB, although it's possible to argue Collins is doing much of that from his position.Reese knows this is a passing league, so he has a preference in the upper rounds for DE, CB, WR, and a seam stretching TE. I also expect the first round pick to be from a major school.

If Njoku or OJ slips I could see it JonC : 10:10 am : link but doesn't appear likely.



A couple of D guys I'd like adamg : 10:10 am : link



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5uHYImxMw0



In the second CB Jourdan Lewis out of Michigan - 5'10'' 185



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqtfNgwlg3o



Taco wouldn't be a bad first rounder. I think JPP is coming back though, in which case, I think Wise is a better value. In the fourth or fifth DE Deatrich Wise Jr. out of Arkansas - 6'5'' 271In the second CB Jourdan Lewis out of Michigan - 5'10'' 185Taco wouldn't be a bad first rounder. I think JPP is coming back though, in which case, I think Wise is a better value.

I'll caveat my TE prediction Beer Man : 10:11 am : link Only if one of the two dynamic TEs are still on the board (Howard or Njoku). With their skills, either of these guys could open up the passing game for the Giants as it would force other teams out of the cover-2 zone that they use to slow down OBJ.

RE: I'll caveat my TE prediction adamg : 10:14 am : link

Quote: Only if one of the two dynamic TEs are still on the board (Howard or Njoku). With their skills, either of these guys could open up the passing game for the Giants as it would force other teams out of the cover-2 zone that they use to slow down OBJ.



I would also add one of the top 3 receivers to your list. I think they'd go Njoku, Howard, Davis, Williams, or Ross before they go defense. In comment 13372418 Beer Man said:I would also add one of the top 3 receivers to your list. I think they'd go Njoku, Howard, Davis, Williams, or Ross before they go defense.

RE: If Njoku or OJ slips I could see it AcidTest : 10:14 am : link

Quote: but doesn't appear likely.



I don't think it's likely either, but as of now, with a lot yet to be determined, Njoku or Howard is who I think they'd pick. Since both will likely be gone, I'd look for Bucky Hodges in the second or third. In comment 13372414 JonC said:I don't think it's likely either, but as of now, with a lot yet to be determined, Njoku or Howard is who I think they'd pick. Since both will likely be gone, I'd look for Bucky Hodges in the second or third.

RE: RE: If Njoku or OJ slips I could see it Beer Man : 10:16 am : link

Quote: In comment 13372414 JonC said:





Quote:





but doesn't appear likely.







I don't think it's likely either, but as of now, with a lot yet to be determined, Njoku or Howard is who I think they'd pick. Since both will likely be gone, I'd look for Bucky Hodges in the second or third. I could also see Jake Butt in a later round. In comment 13372424 AcidTest said:I could also see Jake Butt in a later round.

RE: I'd be shocked if they went TE or regular LB Klaatu : 10:38 am : link

Quote: I don't know if the ZC chatter began from a source or a BBIer.



I think his name popped up in a couple of mock drafts. That's how it starts. :)



As for a "regular" LB, yeah, I don't see it either, especially not if they re-sign Robinson, and the reports about them being high on Goodson are true. I do like Jarrad Davis, though.



As for a TE, wow, it's really a tough call for me. Would they pass up a chance to draft Howard or Njoku? I doubt it. Are they more likely to target someone like Jake Butt or Evan Engram a little later on? Probably. In year's past, I'd say they'd wait until Day 3 and look at guys like Hayden Pinke or Scott Orndorff, but this year, who knows? In comment 13372404 JonC said:I think his name popped up in a couple of mock drafts. That's how it starts. :)As for a "regular" LB, yeah, I don't see it either, especially not if they re-sign Robinson, and the reports about them being high on Goodson are true. I do like Jarrad Davis, though.As for a TE, wow, it's really a tough call for me. Would they pass up a chance to draft Howard or Njoku? I doubt it. Are they more likely to target someone like Jake Butt or Evan Engram a little later on? Probably. In year's past, I'd say they'd wait until Day 3 and look at guys like Hayden Pinke or Scott Orndorff, but this year, who knows?

RE: Based on scouting reports to this point ryanmkeane : 10:42 am : link

Quote: I'd wager there's a pretty good chance the OL won't be in play at #23.

Jon - do you mean because guys like Robinson and Lamp are more suited at guard? To me, having a flexible lineman is actually what the Giants covet, and right around the spot Pugh went - who turned into a really good guard. This makes me think OL is certainly in play at 23. You could have as many as 3 OL in that spot that can play tackle or guard. In comment 13372380 JonC said:Jon - do you mean because guys like Robinson and Lamp are more suited at guard? To me, having a flexible lineman is actually what the Giants covet, and right around the spot Pugh went - who turned into a really good guard. This makes me think OL is certainly in play at 23. You could have as many as 3 OL in that spot that can play tackle or guard.

I've been on the Haason Reddick train for months sjnyfan : 10:43 am : link In short, I think he's a slightly better version of Bobby Wagner.



Otherwise this is a deep and talented class of defensive backs, several of which I would've taken over Eli Apple if it were the same class. I think you could get a guy with strong Pro Bowl potential at #23.





I'd rather ryanmkeane : 10:43 am : link go for a plug and play OL like Lamp or Robinson than take a chance on an edge rusher who has tweener qualities.

ryan JonC : 10:47 am : link I suspect they'll find one flexible OL via UFA, a player who could secure RG or RT. On draft day, suspect they'll be preferring a premium position at #23, which could well line up with CB, WR, or edge rusher. Of course the draft is still two months away but this seems to be the way the value is settling so far.



The combine will change things up as well as FA but George from PA : 10:53 am : link Is there a position that Giants won't draft?



QB is unlikely but starting to look for Eli's replacement is not a crazy idea. We have opening for RB, WR and TE and a strong need to upgrade the OL.



DL could lose strong starters and need depth, same goes for LB. The defensive backfield looks strong on papaer but we all saw what happened when DRC went down....



Last year was a major step in the rebuilding the team.....but this year is vital to get us to the promise land. in Reese we trust!





RE: I'd rather adamg : 10:54 am : link

Quote: go for a plug and play OL like Lamp or Robinson than take a chance on an edge rusher who has tweener qualities.



Me too. I really don't like these mocks that have us taking 3-4 OLBs.



I'd rather draft a true DT in the first than take one of these 6'2'' 250 pound ERs. In comment 13372451 ryanmkeane said:Me too. I really don't like these mocks that have us taking 3-4 OLBs.I'd rather draft a true DT in the first than take one of these 6'2'' 250 pound ERs.

ryanmkeane Klaatu : 11:01 am : link I hate to sound like a broken record, but the Giants didn't draft Pugh because they were looking for a good Guard, or even simply a versatile O-Lineman. They drafted him because they were desperate to find a Right Tackle, having failed to find one in free agency, and he was the last OT on the board who they felt had the chance to be a Day One starter. I'd rather not see history repeat itself.

RE: ryan AcidTest : 11:11 am : link

Quote: I suspect they'll find one flexible OL via UFA, a player who could secure RG or RT. On draft day, suspect they'll be preferring a premium position at #23, which could well line up with CB, WR, or edge rusher. Of course the draft is still two months away but this seems to be the way the value is settling so far.



I think they'll get an OL in FA, and then look to add another on day three. In comment 13372455 JonC said:I think they'll get an OL in FA, and then look to add another on day three.

So hard to talk about positions Sy'56 : 11:50 am : link specifically...without knowing what is going to happen in FA.



I'm still of the thought NYG is going to look hard at DL early.

RE: ryanmkeane mrvax : 11:51 am : link

Quote: I hate to sound like a broken record, but the Giants didn't draft Pugh because they were looking for a good Guard, or even simply a versatile O-Lineman. They drafted him because they were desperate to find a Right Tackle, having failed to find one in free agency, and he was the last OT on the board who they felt had the chance to be a Day One starter. I'd rather not see history repeat itself.



Klaatu , again, I agree with you. What is bothering me is why didn't or don't the Giants let Pugh compete for OLT? He's done well there as a backup and IMO would perform better overall than Beatty did.

In comment 13372469 Klaatu said:Klaatu , again, I agree with you. What is bothering me is why didn't or don't the Giants let Pugh compete for OLT? He's done well there as a backup and IMO would perform better overall than Beatty did.

RE: So hard to talk about positions adamg : 11:51 am : link

Quote: specifically...without knowing what is going to happen in FA.



I'm still of the thought NYG is going to look hard at DL early.



Any names that you can throw out there that you think are Giants-esque that you've come across in your scouting process? In comment 13372534 Sy'56 said:Any names that you can throw out there that you think are Giants-esque that you've come across in your scouting process?

If you just let area junc : 11:58 am : link history be a guide, we were interested in Floyd + Conklin lsst year and never filled the positions.



Pretty safe bet Cunningham and Bolles are in the conversation, now

RE: If you just let mrvax : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: history be a guide, we were interested in Floyd + Conklin lsst year and never filled the positions.







Many BBI posters say the same damn annoying thing. You ASSUME the Giants coveted Floyd + Conklin while never seeing their board or hearing a statement of fact from Giants brass.



Stupid posters go on to claim Reese & Co. let our preferences to be known (leaked) and therefore other teams jumped ahead in order to select the Giant's pick. Yeah, right. You drop your whole draft board & scouting department just for the sake of snagging the Giant's pick. Get a grip.

In comment 13372545 area junc said:Many BBI posters say the same damn annoying thing. You ASSUME the Giants coveted Floyd + Conklin while never seeing their board or hearing a statement of fact from Giants brass.Stupid posters go on to claim Reese & Co. let our preferences to be known (leaked) and therefore other teams jumped ahead in order to select the Giant's pick. Yeah, right. You drop your whole draft board & scouting department just for the sake of snagging the Giant's pick. Get a grip.

Jarrad Davis, the MIKE out of Florida, is my guy Optimus-NY : 12:37 pm : link I love that kid. I'd be happy as phuq if the NYG picked him at 23 in the first round.

RE: Jarrad Davis, the MIKE out of Florida, is my guy AcidTest : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: I love that kid. I'd be happy as phuq if the NYG picked him at 23 in the first round.



I'd be thrilled with Davis, but don't think Jerry will take him. In comment 13372579 Optimus-NY said:I'd be thrilled with Davis, but don't think Jerry will take him.

RE: RE: So hard to talk about positions Sy'56 : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372534 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





specifically...without knowing what is going to happen in FA.



I'm still of the thought NYG is going to look hard at DL early.







Any names that you can throw out there that you think are Giants-esque that you've come across in your scouting process?



I have a few. I'll wait until end of month to really dive in...Still have a lot to do.



I think they are drooling over OJ Howard, Taco Charlton, and Corey Davis. I don't think any will be there at 23 though. In comment 13372538 adamg said:I have a few. I'll wait until end of month to really dive in...Still have a lot to do.I think they are drooling over OJ Howard, Taco Charlton, and Corey Davis. I don't think any will be there at 23 though.

RE: RE: I'd be shocked if they went TE or regular LB Beer Man : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372404 JonC said:





Quote:





I don't know if the ZC chatter began from a source or a BBIer.







I think his name popped up in a couple of mock drafts. That's how it starts. :)



As for a "regular" LB, yeah, I don't see it either, especially not if they re-sign Robinson, and the reports about them being high on Goodson are true. I do like Jarrad Davis, though.



As for a TE, wow, it's really a tough call for me. Would they pass up a chance to draft Howard or Njoku? I doubt it. Are they more likely to target someone like Jake Butt or Evan Engram a little later on? Probably. In year's past, I'd say they'd wait until Day 3 and look at guys like Hayden Pinke or Scott Orndorff, but this year, who knows? Butt is an interesting pick in that many had listed him as a possible day-1 pick prior to his injury. Who knows how far he will fall because of the injury (also in that he is not expected to be fully recovered when the season starts). I don't know what Mac wants in a TE, but he is a TC kind of TE (i.e., good blocker and catches everything) In comment 13372445 Klaatu said:Butt is an interesting pick in that many had listed him as a possible day-1 pick prior to his injury. Who knows how far he will fall because of the injury (also in that he is not expected to be fully recovered when the season starts). I don't know what Mac wants in a TE, but he is a TC kind of TE (i.e., good blocker and catches everything)

RE: RE: RE: So hard to talk about positions The_Boss : 1:20 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372538 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13372534 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





specifically...without knowing what is going to happen in FA.



I'm still of the thought NYG is going to look hard at DL early.







Any names that you can throw out there that you think are Giants-esque that you've come across in your scouting process?







I have a few. I'll wait until end of month to really dive in...Still have a lot to do.



I think they are drooling over OJ Howard, Taco Charlton, and Corey Davis. I don't think any will be there at 23 though.



what about Njoku? In comment 13372596 Sy'56 said:what about Njoku?

Value looks to be on defense WillVAB : 1:33 pm : link Early.



There could be several intriguing DE options available at 23. Jarrad Davis could be the guy at 23 or in the 2nd if he falls due to being more of a fit as a 4-3 guy. Seems like it's a deep class at CB.



Doubt it happens but the best picks for 1st/2nd round may be on the defensive side.

RE: RE: RE: RE: So hard to talk about positions Sy'56 : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372596 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13372538 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13372534 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





specifically...without knowing what is going to happen in FA.



I'm still of the thought NYG is going to look hard at DL early.







Any names that you can throw out there that you think are Giants-esque that you've come across in your scouting process?







I have a few. I'll wait until end of month to really dive in...Still have a lot to do.



I think they are drooling over OJ Howard, Taco Charlton, and Corey Davis. I don't think any will be there at 23 though.







what about Njoku?



I think they will prefer Howard. Will they have a high enough grade on him for #23? Yes, I think so.



if he got out to Indy and runs a 4.5...he will be a top 15 pick though In comment 13372632 The_Boss said:I think they will prefer Howard. Will they have a high enough grade on him for #23? Yes, I think so.if he got out to Indy and runs a 4.5...he will be a top 15 pick though

RE: RE: RE: So hard to talk about positions adamg : 1:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372538 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13372534 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





specifically...without knowing what is going to happen in FA.



I'm still of the thought NYG is going to look hard at DL early.







Any names that you can throw out there that you think are Giants-esque that you've come across in your scouting process?







I have a few. I'll wait until end of month to really dive in...Still have a lot to do.



I think they are drooling over OJ Howard, Taco Charlton, and Corey Davis. I don't think any will be there at 23 though.



No sneak peaks. I get it... :/



If I can ask one more, what are your thoughts on Jarrad Davis? Should he be on our radar for the Giants at 23? In comment 13372596 Sy'56 said:No sneak peaks. I get it... :/If I can ask one more, what are your thoughts on Jarrad Davis? Should he be on our radar for the Giants at 23?

I'm going to chime in allstarjim : 2:41 pm : link I see a lot of information out there about how linebacker is a need, and stuff about drafting a MLB as well.



I don't see them letting Keenan Robinson walk in free agency, but even if they do, Goodson was drafted to be the eventual starter at MLB, and I think he is going to be a very good player, and would be shocked if Reese invested a high pick on the position. First, it would be a huge departure from their draft history. It's been since 2009 and Clint Sintim in the 2nd round since they drafted a linebacker in the first 3 rounds, and he was really a mis-cast pass rusher at that. In terms of drafting a linebacker in the first round, you would have to go all the way back to Carl Banks in 1984.



In short, it's not a premium position they are going to spend the #23 pick on under this current defensive system.

Really not much of a point discussing linebackers at #23 overall, because there will be a high-level player at a position the Giants covet at #23.



I agree Mike B from JC : 2:47 pm : link On helping the d, I realize the big need for oline. With the shortage of qaulity oline, in the draft, I really hope they pickup a veteran Lt and rg in free agency. Also have to find a recieving TE and big physical wr. Lb is also a need along with a 3 technique DT.

The free agent options at OT are significant... Torrag : 2:53 pm : link ...with Whitworth, Okung and others testing the market. With it being a weak class in the draft I expect the reinforcements will be signed not drafted. OIG is a different situation. There are some players in Rounds 2-4 the Giants may be interested in.