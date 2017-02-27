Browns don't plan on tagging Terrell Pryor

How would he look lined up next to Beckham and Sheppard?! LINK
Pryor is an intriguing talent but I suspect someone is going to overpay him and I think the Browns decided it won't be them.
Jenkins and a bunch of other DBs basically called him trash.
If the Browns, who have a ton of cap space and need talent, don't re-sign him doesn't that tell you something?
Yeah, that they're cheap.
have made sense to tag him.
Trash talk is what DBs/WRs do and the respect in the NFL is earned over time rarely overnight. But regardless of Jenkins shit talking, Pryor put up great numbers as the only option on a shit team with no QB. I would love to have him on the Giants at a fair number.
He also caught 11 balls on the "NYPD" so that has to mean something to folks around here.
doesn't mean they wont. They probably want a long term, team friendly deal.
I hope it ends the same way. With the players market subtly depressed and the Giants waiting to have a serious conversation with the young man about why we should be the ones to step up to the plate. About how a professional carries himself in this organization(until he nearly shoots himself in the dick). About what it takes and means to win a Superbowl in NY.
OBJ/Pryor/Sheppard combo would be incredibly dynamic.
|I've alway got to go in the back, the hard way, the longer way.
You're right. That doesn't matter.
I guess my overall point is, why wouldn't the Browns re-sign him with all the cap room he has.
Pryor is that big body WR we're craving, I agree.
When I said I don't want him, I meant I don't want to pay him a ton of money. Depends on his contract.
why all these DBs went out of their way to publicly kill Pryor. Even if he's overrated, the guy can clearly play a capably at WR. The guy topped 1000 yards and just looked solid out there. OK he's not the best route runner or maybe he's a one trick pony he can't be any worse than some of the others.
MAkes no sense why Pryor was blasted from time to time.
that kind of money for Pryor when OBJ will be getting paid soon and Shepard had a great rookie campaign. Nor should they. Spend the money on both lines and find bargains elsewhere.
We should trade OBJ for picks and sign Prior. Problem solved.
but teammates as well. Where there is smoke, there is fire. Too many players have bashed him and it's not like we have the most mature WR group in the league.
Probably talks as much shit on the field as Beckham.
and he looked solid against the Giants. Had 6 catches for 131 yards, and he's not a natural WR? Come on.
He had 1,007 yards being thrown to by ... Kessler? McCown? RG3?
If he will come in for a reasonable amount of money, why not look at him?
If you forget about Pryor's age, he has terrific potential. He just won't end up with a 10-year career.
But he could do a lot of damage in the next 5 years.
One can only hope. I'd take Pryor in a heartbeat under the right deal.
And just how much does that change our draft possibilities?
Burress may have been a dumbbell, but the guy was a legit star WR and complete football player, a threat in traffic and down the field, and a willing and effective downfield blocker who played meaningful games for a contending team.
Pryor is a one year wonder from a shit team, with inflated yardage because his team is trailing every week. And a knucklehead too.
Brandon Myer redux, though certainly a better athlete. Let somebody else overpay for him.
opinion, but I've watched him a bit and the talent is absolutely there. This is a different era than when Plaxico was a FA. A lot of teams have 50+M in cap space, a few teams have 75+M. He is going to get paid and I wouldn't be surprised if he was the highest paid FA WR. I just don't think he's a good fit for the Giants because of the money and mix with current WR's. I also don't think that getting a star at the WR position is going to help without fixing the line and if we sign him, we can't fix the line.
Agreed. 100% pass for the money he is getting.
And I'll say I like Pryor more than any other WR on the market (Garcon, Jeffrey, etc.). Jeffrey is 6'3" and eddie royal scored more TDs than him last year. He is a very good WR but not a true #1 IMO. Pryor at least has the potential. He has a dangerous size/speed combo that few have in the league. He also did well with garbage throwing him the ball.
But yeah, pass at his price tag.
...that wasn't the point...and 'same universe'? What does that mean? I was commenting specifically on the potentially similar circumstances for both players free agency. Where their perceived persona perhaps turns off suitors thereby making them more attainable and affordable.
teammates and can kill a QB by running bad routes. A BIG PASS.
This. The last thing we'll do is add Pryor to that mix. If we do add a WR it'll be a veteran. Someone who has learned from past mistakes and be a good voice. Or someone like Vincent Jackson--then we add another big body in the draft.
Cmon Victor. Monk Meyer? Pryor is getting slimed , unfairly I think. Not sure I want them to throw a bunch of money at him, but he's an intriguing option.
...again irrelevant to the point I was making. Beat dead horses much?
He'd fits the Eagles profile, and they are desperate for a WR.
equals Excedrin number trillion headache
He's overrated, not a good locker room guy and, not going to be worth what he gets paid.
Let some other team overpay for his mediocre talents.
we can't say anything conclusive without knowing the regard the Giants have for Lewis / King and the guys we had on reserve.
The big body we want may be here.
Most players make the greatest growth in their sophomore year and with OBJ and a matured Shepard it might not take much anyway.
Priorities and limited resources...OLine, OLine, ....
He will be worth whatever he commands on the market. He was a dynamic, productive, receiver on the Browns. Imagine what he could be with a guy like Eli throwing him the ball. Not saying the Giants are going to make a serious push to get him, but to say he's not worth what he might get on the market is silly. So the Browns aren't going to tag him, and are not extending him. The Browns are also the worst franchise in the NFL. I hope Hugh Jackson gets things turned around there, but they aren't there yet.
You sound like his agent. Stop.