Browns don't plan on tagging Terrell Pryor

Why would they tag him? 81_Great_Dane : 2/27/2017 3:50 pm : link Pryor is an intriguing talent but I suspect someone is going to overpay him and I think the Browns decided it won't be them.

I don't want him EddieNYG : 2/27/2017 3:51 pm : link Jenkins and a bunch of other DBs basically called him trash.



If the Browns, who have a ton of cap space and need talent, don't re-sign him doesn't that tell you something?

Not worth the money he'll want jeff57 : 2/27/2017 3:51 pm : link .

RE: I don't want him jeff57 : 2/27/2017 3:52 pm : link

Quote: Jenkins and a bunch of other DBs basically called him trash.



If the Browns, who have a ton of cap space and need talent, don't re-sign him doesn't that tell you something?



Yeah, that they're cheap. In comment 13372812 EddieNYG said:Yeah, that they're cheap.

Wouldn't LCtheINTMachine : 2/27/2017 3:59 pm : link have made sense to tag him.

Eddie, who cares what a bunch of DBs say? Young Elijah : 2/27/2017 4:02 pm : link Trash talk is what DBs/WRs do and the respect in the NFL is earned over time rarely overnight. But regardless of Jenkins shit talking, Pryor put up great numbers as the only option on a shit team with no QB. I would love to have him on the Giants at a fair number.



He also caught 11 balls on the "NYPD" so that has to mean something to folks around here.

they don't plan on it UConn4523 : 2/27/2017 4:02 pm : link doesn't mean they wont. They probably want a long term, team friendly deal.

this pryor 'talk' has of the tenor of the Plaxico free agency Torrag : 2/27/2017 4:04 pm : link I hope it ends the same way. With the players market subtly depressed and the Giants waiting to have a serious conversation with the young man about why we should be the ones to step up to the plate. About how a professional carries himself in this organization(until he nearly shoots himself in the dick). About what it takes and means to win a Superbowl in NY.



OBJ/Pryor/Sheppard combo would be incredibly dynamic.

Terrell Pryor... Milton : 2/27/2017 4:12 pm : link Quote: I've alway got to go in the back, the hard way, the longer way.

Are there any red flags on Terrell Pryor Ira : 2/27/2017 4:12 pm : link ?

RE: Eddie, who cares what a bunch of DBs say? EddieNYG : 2/27/2017 4:20 pm : link

Quote: Trash talk is what DBs/WRs do and the respect in the NFL is earned over time rarely overnight. But regardless of Jenkins shit talking, Pryor put up great numbers as the only option on a shit team with no QB. I would love to have him on the Giants at a fair number.



He also caught 11 balls on the "NYPD" so that has to mean something to folks around here.



You're right. That doesn't matter.



I guess my overall point is, why wouldn't the Browns re-sign him with all the cap room he has.



Pryor is that big body WR we're craving, I agree.



When I said I don't want him, I meant I don't want to pay him a ton of money. Depends on his contract. In comment 13372832 Young Elijah said:You're right. That doesn't matter.I guess my overall point is, why wouldn't the Browns re-sign him with all the cap room he has.Pryor is that big body WR we're craving, I agree.When I said I don't want him, I meant I don't want to pay him a ton of money. Depends on his contract.

i'm trying to figure out djm : 2/27/2017 4:21 pm : link why all these DBs went out of their way to publicly kill Pryor. Even if he's overrated, the guy can clearly play a capably at WR. The guy topped 1000 yards and just looked solid out there. OK he's not the best route runner or maybe he's a one trick pony he can't be any worse than some of the others.



MAkes no sense why Pryor was blasted from time to time.

No way are the giants going to allocate Keith : 2/27/2017 4:22 pm : link that kind of money for Pryor when OBJ will be getting paid soon and Shepard had a great rookie campaign. Nor should they. Spend the money on both lines and find bargains elsewhere.

RE: No way are the giants going to allocate Frankie in Flushing : 2/27/2017 4:24 pm : link

Quote: that kind of money for Pryor when OBJ will be getting paid soon and Shepard had a great rookie campaign. Nor should they. Spend the money on both lines and find bargains elsewhere.



We should trade OBJ for picks and sign Prior. Problem solved. In comment 13372864 Keith said:We should trade OBJ for picks and sign Prior. Problem solved.

Pryor was not only blasted by DB's that he competed against Keith : 2/27/2017 4:24 pm : link but teammates as well. Where there is smoke, there is fire. Too many players have bashed him and it's not like we have the most mature WR group in the league.

RE: i'm trying to figure out giants#1 : 2/27/2017 4:26 pm : link

Quote: why all these DBs went out of their way to publicly kill Pryor. Even if he's overrated, the guy can clearly play a capably at WR. The guy topped 1000 yards and just looked solid out there. OK he's not the best route runner or maybe he's a one trick pony he can't be any worse than some of the others.



MAkes no sense why Pryor was blasted from time to time.



Probably talks as much shit on the field as Beckham. In comment 13372862 djm said:Probably talks as much shit on the field as Beckham.

His numbers are good ... Beezer : 2/27/2017 4:27 pm : link and he looked solid against the Giants. Had 6 catches for 131 yards, and he's not a natural WR? Come on.



He had 1,007 yards being thrown to by ... Kessler? McCown? RG3?



If he will come in for a reasonable amount of money, why not look at him?



Watch out Eddie. Don't trip aa you backpedal frantically. Ivan15 : 2/27/2017 4:28 pm : link If you forget about Pryor's age, he has terrific potential. He just won't end up with a 10-year career.



But he could do a lot of damage in the next 5 years.

RE: this pryor 'talk' has of the tenor of the Plaxico free agency djm : 2/27/2017 4:29 pm : link

Quote: I hope it ends the same way. With the players market subtly depressed and the Giants waiting to have a serious conversation with the young man about why we should be the ones to step up to the plate. About how a professional carries himself in this organization(until he nearly shoots himself in the dick). About what it takes and means to win a Superbowl in NY.



OBJ/Pryor/Sheppard combo would be incredibly dynamic.



One can only hope. I'd take Pryor in a heartbeat under the right deal. In comment 13372838 Torrag said:One can only hope. I'd take Pryor in a heartbeat under the right deal.

Absolutely. Beezer : 2/27/2017 4:39 pm : link

And just how much does that change our draft possibilities?





Torrag, Pryor isn't in the same universe as Burress as a player Victor in CT : 2/27/2017 4:50 pm : link Burress may have been a dumbbell, but the guy was a legit star WR and complete football player, a threat in traffic and down the field, and a willing and effective downfield blocker who played meaningful games for a contending team.



Pryor is a one year wonder from a shit team, with inflated yardage because his team is trailing every week. And a knucklehead too.



Brandon Myer redux, though certainly a better athlete. Let somebody else overpay for him.

I can understand why some people would have that Keith : 2/27/2017 4:54 pm : link opinion, but I've watched him a bit and the talent is absolutely there. This is a different era than when Plaxico was a FA. A lot of teams have 50+M in cap space, a few teams have 75+M. He is going to get paid and I wouldn't be surprised if he was the highest paid FA WR. I just don't think he's a good fit for the Giants because of the money and mix with current WR's. I also don't think that getting a star at the WR position is going to help without fixing the line and if we sign him, we can't fix the line.

RE: I can understand why some people would have that giantsfan44ab : 2/27/2017 5:18 pm : link

Quote: opinion, but I've watched him a bit and the talent is absolutely there. This is a different era than when Plaxico was a FA. A lot of teams have 50+M in cap space, a few teams have 75+M. He is going to get paid and I wouldn't be surprised if he was the highest paid FA WR. I just don't think he's a good fit for the Giants because of the money and mix with current WR's. I also don't think that getting a star at the WR position is going to help without fixing the line and if we sign him, we can't fix the line.



Agreed. 100% pass for the money he is getting.



And I'll say I like Pryor more than any other WR on the market (Garcon, Jeffrey, etc.). Jeffrey is 6'3" and eddie royal scored more TDs than him last year. He is a very good WR but not a true #1 IMO. Pryor at least has the potential. He has a dangerous size/speed combo that few have in the league. He also did well with garbage throwing him the ball.



But yeah, pass at his price tag. In comment 13372923 Keith said:Agreed. 100% pass for the money he is getting.And I'll say I like Pryor more than any other WR on the market (Garcon, Jeffrey, etc.). Jeffrey is 6'3" and eddie royal scored more TDs than him last year. He is a very good WR but not a true #1 IMO. Pryor at least has the potential. He has a dangerous size/speed combo that few have in the league. He also did well with garbage throwing him the ball.But yeah, pass at his price tag.

'Torrag, Pryor isn't in the same universe as Burress as a player ' Torrag : 2/27/2017 6:07 pm : link ...that wasn't the point...and 'same universe'? What does that mean? I was commenting specifically on the potentially similar circumstances for both players free agency. Where their perceived persona perhaps turns off suitors thereby making them more attainable and affordable.

The guy is a total prick. He's a selfish guy who isn't popular with yatqb : 2/27/2017 7:01 pm : link teammates and can kill a QB by running bad routes. A BIG PASS.

RE: Pryor was not only blasted by DB's that he competed against 2ndroundKO : 2/27/2017 7:14 pm : link

Quote: but teammates as well. Where there is smoke, there is fire. Too many players have bashed him and it's not like we have the most mature WR group in the league.

This. The last thing we'll do is add Pryor to that mix. If we do add a WR it'll be a veteran. Someone who has learned from past mistakes and be a good voice. Or someone like Vincent Jackson--then we add another big body in the draft. In comment 13372866 Keith said:This. The last thing we'll do is add Pryor to that mix. If we do add a WR it'll be a veteran. Someone who has learned from past mistakes and be a good voice. Or someone like Vincent Jackson--then we add another big body in the draft.

RE: Torrag, Pryor isn't in the same universe as Burress as a player RetroJint : 2/27/2017 7:33 pm : link

Quote: Burress may have been a dumbbell, but the guy was a legit star WR and complete football player, a threat in traffic and down the field, and a willing and effective downfield blocker who played meaningful games for a contending team.



Pryor is a one year wonder from a shit team, with inflated yardage because his team is trailing every week. And a knucklehead too.



Brandon Myer redux, though certainly a better athlete. Let somebody else overpay for him.



Cmon Victor. Monk Meyer? Pryor is getting slimed , unfairly I think. Not sure I want them to throw a bunch of money at him, but he's an intriguing option. In comment 13372905 Victor in CT said:Cmon Victor. Monk Meyer? Pryor is getting slimed , unfairly I think. Not sure I want them to throw a bunch of money at him, but he's an intriguing option.

'but the guy was a legit star WR'... Torrag : 2/27/2017 7:37 pm : link ...again irrelevant to the point I was making. Beat dead horses much?

Watch Philly make a run at Pryor JohnF : 2/27/2017 7:43 pm : link He'd fits the Eagles profile, and they are desperate for a WR.

Beckham + Pryor ghost718 : 2/27/2017 7:49 pm : link equals Excedrin number trillion headache

Don't see the appeal some have really. Kulish29 : 2/27/2017 9:44 pm : link He's overrated, not a good locker room guy and, not going to be worth what he gets paid.



Let some other team overpay for his mediocre talents.

I don't think grizz299 : 2/27/2017 9:58 pm : link we can't say anything conclusive without knowing the regard the Giants have for Lewis / King and the guys we had on reserve.

The big body we want may be here.

Most players make the greatest growth in their sophomore year and with OBJ and a matured Shepard it might not take much anyway.

Priorities and limited resources...OLine, OLine, ....

Prior is a special player Glover : 2/27/2017 11:10 pm : link .

He will be worth whatever he commands on the market. He was a dynamic, productive, receiver on the Browns. Imagine what he could be with a guy like Eli throwing him the ball. Not saying the Giants are going to make a serious push to get him, but to say he's not worth what he might get on the market is silly. So the Browns aren't going to tag him, and are not extending him. The Browns are also the worst franchise in the NFL. I hope Hugh Jackson gets things turned around there, but they aren't there yet.