'Giants tag JPP'...  

Per source, Giants apply franchise tag to DE Jason Pierre-Paul.

well superspynyg : 2/27/2017 4:46 pm : link I bet he is not one happy camper right now.



Had to be done if they were not close.

A no brainer Metnut : 2/27/2017 4:47 pm : link Giants would be silly to let him walk for nothing.

The Giants have all the leverage here now Essex : 2/27/2017 4:48 pm : link The Giants called JPP's bluff, there is no way he is going into a year at 28 years old without a bigger, more long-term payday. Good for the Giants

so much for the fabled Gentleman's agreement they had OdellBeckhamJr : 2/27/2017 4:49 pm : link that everyone here kept talking about.



RE: Like i said superspynyg : 2/27/2017 4:49 pm : link

Quote: They would...



We all knew it was coming...and yes you were one of them.

RE: A no brainer Old Dirty Beckham : 2/27/2017 4:50 pm : link

Quote: Giants would be silly to let him walk for nothing.



Agreed. Almost laughable the amount of penny pinchers around here who thought they could replace JPP with quantity and not quality.



Agreed. Almost laughable the amount of penny pinchers around here who thought they could replace JPP with quantity and not quality.

Great Job Jerry and CO.

Giants have no leverage pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 4:50 pm : link JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He's made over $35M in his career so far.



He can play one year on the tag, skip OTA's etc, and camp and have a decent season and get a long-term deal next year.



Additionally the 17M on this year's cap hamstrings the Giants effort to bring in other players and fill other holes.



Anyone who thinks the Giants have leverage here is mistaken IMO.



The Giants do not want JPP to play on the FT. It will be hard to improve the team the way they want to.

No brainer Keith : 2/27/2017 4:50 pm : link hopefully he doesn't fly off the handle because he's probably pissed(not that I would care). Giants have always been fair and he will get his if he plays by their rules.

so he will sit out offseason and training camp Steve in South Jersey : 2/27/2017 4:51 pm : link when can we expect to see him?



I wish the Giants could have come to an agreement with JPP rather than restricting him.



Good AnnapolisMike : 2/27/2017 4:51 pm : link I know there is a big split in BBI on this. But I think he is a major cog in the defense. The Giants are playing to win now.





No brainer Brandon Walsh : 2/27/2017 4:52 pm : link and as the ones that know how the Giants operate have been saying all along. Placeholder to get long term deal done, and it will get done.

Schefter says "expected" LI NHB : 2/27/2017 4:53 pm : link Adam Schefter via Twitter



Giants expected to use franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul by Wednesday if two sides cannot reach long-term deal by then, per league sources.

RE: Giants have no leverage 27 : 2/27/2017 4:53 pm : link

Quote: JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He's made over $35M in his career so far.



He can play one year on the tag, skip OTA's etc, and camp and have a decent season and get a long-term deal next year.



Additionally the 17M on this year's cap hamstrings the Giants effort to bring in other players and fill other holes.



Anyone who thinks the Giants have leverage here is mistaken IMO.



The Giants do not want JPP to play on the FT. It will be hard to improve the team the way they want to.



Agree to disagree. This is the move to make, especially if they couldn't get him to sign a cheaper deal prior. It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if he played a year out on the FT (though unlikely). He's historically been a guy that has shown up when most motivated. Giving him big, guaranteed money for many years is a bad idea. Overpaying JPP for one year while mending a young pass-rusher wouldn't be awful.

RE: No brainer Beer Man : 2/27/2017 4:53 pm : link

I doubt at this point he will. They are probably negotiating, this will allow more time. Now if it stretches out very long without an agreement, I'm sure we will see an ugly side of JPP.

Couple more cuts SethFromAstoria : 2/27/2017 4:53 pm : link And maybe Eli restructure, Drc restructure?

The Giants I am assuming want to work something out Essex : 2/27/2017 4:54 pm : link before FA starts because that is JPP's last leverage over Giants. If Giants have to count 17 mill against cap into FA, there will be no incentive for the Giants to do anything but a one year deal

Does anyone know if it is the exclusive or non-exclusive? Diver_Down : 2/27/2017 4:54 pm : link .

RE: Giants have no leverage AnnapolisMike : 2/27/2017 4:54 pm : link

Quote: JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He's made over $35M in his career so far.



He can play one year on the tag, skip OTA's etc, and camp and have a decent season and get a long-term deal next year.



Additionally the 17M on this year's cap hamstrings the Giants effort to bring in other players and fill other holes.



Anyone who thinks the Giants have leverage here is mistaken IMO.



The Giants do not want JPP to play on the FT. It will be hard to improve the team the way they want to.



I don't agree at all. JPP wants financial security. He is not going to risk that playing on a tag when he can get $40 million Guaranteed.

If he's pissed, he's pissed. TheManUpstairs : 2/27/2017 4:54 pm : link Does anybody remember WHY he's in this spot? Anybody?



Clue: "KABOOM!"

Don't be so sure JPP djstat : 2/27/2017 4:54 pm : link Doesn't sign the tender. $17 Million guaranteed. Last time he held out, that $14 Million guaranteed never came to him...



His leverage comes by signing the tender and then he has leverage to negotiate a long term deal.

The franchise tag really is terrible Kyle in NY : 2/27/2017 4:55 pm : link Awful for the players in a league that is already pretty brutal on the players.



Of course I want JPP back and we're just operating within the rules. But I don't like the optuon

RE: Giants have no leverage giants#1 : 2/27/2017 4:56 pm : link

Quote: JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He's made over $35M in his career so far.



He can play one year on the tag, skip OTA's etc, and camp and have a decent season and get a long-term deal next year.



Additionally the 17M on this year's cap hamstrings the Giants effort to bring in other players and fill other holes.



Anyone who thinks the Giants have leverage here is mistaken IMO.



The Giants do not want JPP to play on the FT. It will be hard to improve the team the way they want to.



Giants have plenty of leverage. They may not want JPP to play on the FT, but I doubt JPP and his side wants it either. Most of the "premium" FAs are 26-27 when they hit the market and if JPP plays 2017 on the tag, he'll then be 29 when he hits it next offseason. That's going to significantly impact the # of long term deals he gets as teams will be wary of paying big money to a player on the wrong side of 30. Much more risk than paying a 26 year old Vernon just hitting his prime.

Nice, Keith : 2/27/2017 4:56 pm : link Giants putting the squeeze on JPP first and letting him know that it's coming.

This move in essence keeps NYG's options open Rjanyg : 2/27/2017 4:59 pm : link They have his rights and can work out a deal into the FA period or can trade his rights.



Smart move IMO.

RE: Giants have no leverage Keith : 2/27/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He's made over $35M in his career so far.



He can play one year on the tag, skip OTA's etc, and camp and have a decent season and get a long-term deal next year.



Additionally the 17M on this year's cap hamstrings the Giants effort to bring in other players and fill other holes.



Anyone who thinks the Giants have leverage here is mistaken IMO.



The Giants do not want JPP to play on the FT. It will be hard to improve the team the way they want to.



I don't see it like that at all. Giants have most of the leverage, IMO. Whats the worst case scenario? JPP has an awesome season and earns a big payday? That's good news for our season chances and the Giants will still have the opportunity to pay him next year. At the end of the day, we want JPP on the 2017 NY Giants and he is going to be on the team. He will have to perform at a very high level to get a huge payday next offseason. JPP knows how quick it can be over. He busted his ass and earned this payday. Too much risk for him to play on a 1 year deal.

I don't see it like that at all. Giants have most of the leverage, IMO. Whats the worst case scenario? JPP has an awesome season and earns a big payday? That's good news for our season chances and the Giants will still have the opportunity to pay him next year. At the end of the day, we want JPP on the 2017 NY Giants and he is going to be on the team. He will have to perform at a very high level to get a huge payday next offseason. JPP knows how quick it can be over. He busted his ass and earned this payday. Too much risk for him to play on a 1 year deal.

Good.. prdave73 : 2/27/2017 5:01 pm : link Now they can focus on the teams main priority, the offensive line..

Also, Keith : 2/27/2017 5:03 pm : link the tag would cost the team some flexibility, but it wouldn't hamstring them. We will still have close to 20M in space and the ability to create more space with releases and restructures. It's still a very favorable position and it would only cost the Giants like 4M in space.

... Mdgiantsfan : 2/27/2017 5:05 pm : link Given what happened the last time he received the tag, I wonder how long he will take before signing. While that was an extreme situation I would imagine it's something to take into consideration.

You don't let JPP hit the open market Chris684 : 2/27/2017 5:05 pm : link and go to the Cowboys, it's bad football operations.



Good move.

Ha jeff57 : 2/27/2017 5:07 pm : link All the writers said they wouldn't.

RE: Does anyone know if it is the exclusive or non-exclusive? jeff57 : 2/27/2017 5:08 pm : link

Quote: .

Non-exclusive apparently.

Giants Old Dirty Beckham : 2/27/2017 5:09 pm : link will be motivated to get that cap # down. They're going all in the next few years with Eli's remaining years.



Let's fucking go

What does this mean for resigning Hankins? jeff57 : 2/27/2017 5:10 pm : link Would think it makes it less likely.

RE: You don't let JPP hit the open market BillT : 2/27/2017 5:12 pm : link

Quote: and go to the Cowboys, it's bad football operations.



Good move.

Whatever the situation is or will become, one thing was certain. The Cowboys had zero chance to sign JPP. Lots of other teams could but not the Cowboys.

RE: Ha SethFromAstoria : 2/27/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: All the writers said they wouldn't.



Can't imagine JR making a mistake

Key dates/deadlines going forward - Diver_Down : 2/27/2017 5:13 pm : link 1) Obviously March 9th is when the start of free agency opens. It would be ideal if a long-term contract could be reached with JPP before the 9th (ideally the 7th). This way the team can lower his salary cap allocation and allow the team to pursue other FA targets (OL).



2) If no deal is reached by July 15th, then the team can not sign him to a long term contract. The only option for both JPP and the Giants is to play on the one year tender.



3) If July 15th passes, do not expect JPP to sign the tender until after training camp. The team can't fine him for missing training camp, and he has no obligation to expose himself to injury as the value of the tender is the same whether he shows up for training camp or whether he signs the tender on the eve of the beginning of the regular season.

It would only give the Giants leverage pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 5:13 pm : link if JPP was playing for his first big pay day IMO.



What the downside for him? Sign the tag, play the season be awful or injured and "only" have made over $50M in your NFL career? That's got to be the top 1% of NFL player and more than almost every one on this site will make in their lifetimes.



Boo hoo, poor JPP.



No player says they want to play on the tag, but the ones who dislike it the most are those coming off a 4 year 2.5M contract.



I don't see either side wanting this.



Giants have (according to OTC who I trust) 31M and change in cap space.



JPP eats up 17.5 leaving $14M. $6M or so for rookies, leaves $8M to fill the rest of the holes at OL, WR, TE, RB, DT, CB.



I don't see the Giants having leverage.



In fact it forces the Giants to do things like restructure players when they don't want to, or worse release players like DRC or Vereen who maybe aren't quite earning the value of their deal and cutting them could help replace them with lower cost options.

RE: What does this mean for resigning Hankins? BillT : 2/27/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: Would think it makes it less likely.

Not if they can get JPP signed long term

RE: The franchise tag really is terrible shockeyisthebest8056 : 2/27/2017 5:13 pm : link

Quote: Awful for the players in a league that is already pretty brutal on the players.



Of course I want JPP back and we're just operating within the rules. But I don't like the optuon



ITA on all fronts. Had to do it, but it sucks for the players.

Smart move The_Boss : 2/27/2017 5:16 pm : link Buy time to hammer out a long term deal. It also keeps the core of the team together. I love it.

A lot of posters have some crow to eat on this one Patrick77 : 2/27/2017 5:17 pm : link A lot of posters whose opinion I actually respect were dead wrong on this one - surprisingly.



I like the move. I guess the deal wasn't getting done before free agency.

RE: Ha Stan in LA : 2/27/2017 5:17 pm : link

Quote: All the writers said they wouldn't.



Including Raanan who said I was 100% wrong on this. Sorry Jordan...

RE: RE: Does anyone know if it is the exclusive or non-exclusive? Boy Cord : 2/27/2017 5:18 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372920 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





.





Non-exclusive apparently.



That is the most relevant question. JPP can either negotiate with other teams or he can't, and the Giants can potentially get compensation or they can't.



That is the most relevant question. JPP can either negotiate with other teams or he can't, and the Giants can potentially get compensation or they can't.

I hope it's the NEFT, and I have been banging that drum from day one, similar to Cousins in DC. The market will set itself and worst case the Giants get some picks.

RE: Giants have no leverage Gussi41 : 2/27/2017 5:19 pm : link

Quote: JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He's made over $35M in his career so far.



He can play one year on the tag, skip OTA's etc, and camp and have a decent season and get a long-term deal next year.



Additionally the 17M on this year's cap hamstrings the Giants effort to bring in other players and fill other holes.



Anyone who thinks the Giants have leverage here is mistaken IMO.



The Giants do not want JPP to play on the FT. It will be hard to improve the team the way they want to.



^^^ This

RE: The Giants better be close SethFromAstoria : 2/27/2017 5:21 pm : link

Quote: to a contract with him, otherwise they're flucking morons! Bye-bye, Offensive improvements of any note...😡😤



what the heck makes you say this?



Current Projected Top 51 Cap Space: $34.5M



what the heck makes you say this?

Current Projected Top 51 Cap Space: $34.5M

if they cut 1 or 2;restrcuture 1 or 2...its like 40 mil

Win - Win est1986 : 2/27/2017 5:22 pm : link Giants can't lose... JPP WONT SIGN A TAG! Multi-year deal is imminent. Giants will have him at the price they want him. JPP signs it and he has to A. stay healthy all year AND B. dominant. We can use a motivated JPP but JPP will realize this could be his last chance..

well djm : 2/27/2017 5:22 pm : link I hate it but it's still early in the game and at least we are nearly certain not to lose JPP to a division rival before this next season.



Please get a long term deal done.

No other team is going to sign JPP Essex : 2/27/2017 5:23 pm : link Wouldn't they have to give up 2 first rounders on a NEFT. No team is going to do that. Zero chance. JPP has leverage for about one week, after that, he cost himself probably about 20 million in guaranteed money.

RE: The Giants better be close Milton : 2/27/2017 5:24 pm : link

This won't have any impact on the Giants ability to improve the offense.

Lets play out all of the recent news antdog24 : 2/27/2017 5:25 pm : link JPP tweets the picture flys to Jersey, Jack rabbit tweets everyone's coming back on D.



Meanwhile the Giants probably tell JPP we're gonna get this done but we have to use the FT to keep negotiations exclusive. I doubt any of this was a surprise to him or his agent. They will lock him up no doubt in my mind.

RE: RE: The Giants better be close TommyWiseau : 2/27/2017 5:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372957 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





to a contract with him, otherwise they're flucking morons! Bye-bye, Offensive improvements of any note...😡😤







what the heck makes you say this?



Current Projected Top 51 Cap Space: $34.5M



if they cut 1 or 2;restrcuture 1 or 2...its like 40 mil



They need to cut JT Thomas already and save us 3 million

The bottoms line is the LauderdaleMatty : 2/27/2017 5:29 pm : link Guaranteed cash. It's always the part that really matters.



JPP wants as much upmfront as possible. He screwed up. He should have had the cash two years ago. IIRC the guanrantee then offered by 30 million. Think of the way he could have made the money work for him if he invested wiselyb. Money today is worth more than money tomorrow. I'd give him a 5 year deal with a lot of cash guarantees. The. assume by then Eli is gone and they will have a young cap controlled QB who won't cost them 25 million per year. That way if he's cooked by 33 you can eat the last year.

Good move - as said by others in the thread jcn56 : 2/27/2017 5:30 pm : link limited downside. The Giants have all the leverage here, and JPP probably doesn't want to play out this season and then hope that he can make it up next offseason. The tag is only a few million more than you figure he'd cost on a longer term contract, which they can easily make up through restructures.



Now I just hope we can retain Hankins at a reasonable cost, although I find it hard to believe that will be the case.

RE: RE: The Giants better be close Dave in Hoboken : 2/27/2017 5:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372957 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





to a contract with him, otherwise they're flucking morons! Bye-bye, Offensive improvements of any note...😡😤







what the heck makes you say this?



Current Projected Top 51 Cap Space: $34.5M



if they cut 1 or 2;restrcuture 1 or 2...its like 40 mil



The $34 million number was before they franchised JPP and agreed to pay him $17 million this year. That's half of the $34 million we had. So, now, it's more like $17.5 million.



The $34 million number was before they franchised JPP and agreed to pay him $17 million this year. That's half of the $34 million we had. So, now, it's more like $17.5 million.

But like you said, they can still restructure some contracts and stuff like that. But who knows how much that will actually increase our available money for this FA period.

Is AcidTest : 2/27/2017 5:36 pm : link this the exclusive, or non-exclusive tag? I hope it's the latter. Nobody is giving up two #1s for JPP. Not given his age, injury history, and the contract the wants. But you might get two #2s.



This ties up $17M of cap space, which limits what we an do in FA. So no Hankins, and look for maybe one big FA, and the rest second tier FAs.



If JPP is unhappy, then I could see him sitting out camp, preseason, etc., and reporting just in time for the regular season.



Doing this to keep options open is fine, but I hope Reese doesn't give him Vernon money if he signs.

RE: RE: The Giants better be close Big Blue '56 : 2/27/2017 5:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372957 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





to a contract with him, otherwise they're flucking morons! Bye-bye, Offensive improvements of any note...😡😤







what the heck makes you say this?



Current Projected Top 51 Cap Space: $34.5M



if they cut 1 or 2;restrcuture 1 or 2...its like 40 mil



My feelings on this are well known and have been stated over and over on here since the season ended. I do not wish to and won't revisit my feelings on this except to say, if the tag stands the Giants will regret not being able to fix the O with difference-makers..Poor Eli..Cross your fingers that we ace the draft..Again, let's hope a contract is at hand..Nothing more to say

Yes, AcidTest : 2/27/2017 5:40 pm : link the Giants better have a contract done by the time FA starts, or they will severely hamstring themselves in FA given the $17M tag. They most lower his cap number, especially considering all the other teams like Jacksonville with miles of cap space.



I wonder if JPP and Cousins will play another year on the tag for their respective teams, and then leave because a third year would be too expensive.

Practically speaking, the FT is only a few million more jcn56 : 2/27/2017 5:46 pm : link even through creative accounting with an extension, JPP would cost at least $11M this season. So basically, it's $6M more expensive - something they could easily recover with an extension or two.



This doesn't hamper them in any real way.

Good news! I don't want him signed to a long term contract. Dry Lightning : 2/27/2017 5:53 pm : link His injury history is just too significant to risk a long term deal. Now we have options. The one thing we could not do was lose both Hankins and JPP. That would have significantly altered the line, and the team. With him franchised you can do many things. Negotiate with Hankins, and if you can sign him to a reasonable deal, take off the tag and go after Whitworth or Warford. I think there are lots of ways JPP still is not a Giant next year and if we can strengthen the team in other areas I am fine with that. The key is the other moves. Going to be an interesting few weeks.

Quite a few young to medium age Giant free agents have SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/27/2017 5:53 pm : link left during the Reese era seemingly because their feelings were hurt that the Giants' offer was lower than they expected (Tuck) or because another player was given a contract extension ahead of them (Nicks).



Two years later they were out on the street while still young enough to have had a few more productive years ahead of them. The contracts that they had signed with their new team were only a little if at all better than what the Giants offered.



With so much money at stake, the player can't afford to let his emotions rule. Your family team, the one that drafted you, is more likely to be patient with you if you're productivity isn't up to expectations right away.

RE: RE: RE: The Giants better be close Milton : 2/27/2017 5:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372969 SethFromAstoria said:





Quote:





In comment 13372957 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





to a contract with him, otherwise they're flucking morons! Bye-bye, Offensive improvements of any note...😡😤







what the heck makes you say this?



Current Projected Top 51 Cap Space: $34.5M



if they cut 1 or 2;restrcuture 1 or 2...its like 40 mil







Chances are the Giants and JPP will work out a longterm deal so you'll never get to realize that you were wrong about their ability to improve the offense with JPP playing under the franchise tag.

JPP stretch234 : 2/27/2017 5:56 pm : link The tag is used to ultimately buy time for a long term deal. Neither side likes it, but at this point it is a necessity. They will get the long term deal done and move on

RE: It would only give the Giants leverage Keith : 2/27/2017 5:58 pm : link

Quote: if JPP was playing for his first big pay day IMO.



What the downside for him? Sign the tag, play the season be awful or injured and "only" have made over $50M in your NFL career? That's got to be the top 1% of NFL player and more than almost every one on this site will make in their lifetimes.



Boo hoo, poor JPP.



No player says they want to play on the tag, but the ones who dislike it the most are those coming off a 4 year 2.5M contract.



I don't see either side wanting this.



Giants have (according to OTC who I trust) 31M and change in cap space.



JPP eats up 17.5 leaving $14M. $6M or so for rookies, leaves $8M to fill the rest of the holes at OL, WR, TE, RB, DT, CB.



I don't see the Giants having leverage.



In fact it forces the Giants to do things like restructure players when they don't want to, or worse release players like DRC or Vereen who maybe aren't quite earning the value of their deal and cutting them could help replace them with lower cost options.



This makes no sense though. If he's so satisfied with the money he's made, why not sign a team friendly long term deal? Reality is that he's made it very clear that he views this as a business decision and is very interested in a big pay day. You are looking st this completely backwards.

RE: JPP Big Blue '56 : 2/27/2017 6:02 pm : link

Quote: The tag is used to ultimately buy time for a long term deal. Neither side likes it, but at this point it is a necessity. They will get the long term deal done and move on



ONLY if they do..I want to hear from the cap experts like Optimus and some others as to how we can improve the O qualitatively if we're stuck with the cap..Most of us are just talking out of our arses, imo

The Giants can create $8M in cap room... Milton : 2/27/2017 6:03 pm : link ...simply by converting Eli's $13M salary into $1M in salary and $12M in bonus money to be amortized over the remaining three years of his contract.



The inevitable release of J.T. Thomas creates another $3M in cap space.

RE: The Giants can create $8M in cap room... Beer Man : 2/27/2017 6:09 pm : link

Simple to do yes, but it also pushes more dead money into future years; which can be a bad thing.

I may be mistaken Earl the goat : 2/27/2017 6:11 pm : link But if he's tagged this year can he be tagged again next year and if so then the Gmen just move on from him

RE: The Giants can create $8M in cap room... Milton : 2/27/2017 6:12 pm : link

Quote: ...simply by converting Eli's $13M salary into $1M in salary and $12M in bonus money to be amortized over the remaining three years of his contract.



The inevitable release of J.T. Thomas creates another $3M in cap space. Now take that $11M in cap room I just created for you and...

--Sign Zeitler to a 5 year $55M contract that includes a $25M signing bonus and $1M salary in year one, giving him a 2017 cap hit of $6M .

Now take that $11M in cap room I just created for you and...

--Sign Zeitler to a 5 year $55M contract that includes a $25M signing bonus and $1M salary in year one, giving him a 2017 cap hit of $6M .

--Sign Doyle to a 5 year $30M contract that includes a $15M signing bonus and $1M salary in year one, giving him a 2017 cap hit of $4M .

Giants can create space by extending Pugh. Keith : 2/27/2017 6:14 pm : link They can make Pugh the highest paid guard and save 4m on the cap. They can create another 7 million by releasing Thomas and Vereen. That will give them about $30M in space. Plenty to fill holes and makes a splash on the OL.

RE: RE: The Giants can create $8M in cap room... Milton : 2/27/2017 6:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373021 Milton said:





Quote:





...simply by converting Eli's $13M salary into $1M in salary and $12M in bonus money to be amortized over the remaining three years of his contract.



It's only dead money if they release Eli before his contract is up. Meanwhile, they don't give up the future leverage to JPP that would come from any longterm deal he signed. Which of the two are you more likely to regret giving up leverage to, Eli or JPP?

'Giants tag JPP'... Torrag : 2/27/2017 6:16 pm : link Really a no brainer. Now we await and see developments.

RE: I may be mistaken Milton : 2/27/2017 6:18 pm : link

They can apply the tag again next year, but if JPP were to wind up playing the year under the franchise tag, in all likelihood it would be his last in a Giants uniform.

From what I've been reading, the NFL hasn't announced SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2/27/2017 6:19 pm : link the 2017 salary cap yet, but they will have to announce it by March 9th since all teams are supposed to be under the cap as of that date.



Estimates are that the salary cap will rise by 11 to 16 million this year per team.



When people here are stating how much under the salary cap the Giants are, are they taking into account this year's increase?

RE: Ugh BigBlueShock : 2/27/2017 6:20 pm : link

Quote: .

This is fantastic news! If it makes GoTerps squirm, I'm on board. Means it's the right move. Next up, extend Beckham and watch GoTerps officially go off the deep end. Things are looking up, people!

RE: Giants can create space by extending Pugh. Diver_Down : 2/27/2017 6:21 pm : link

Quote: They can make Pugh the highest paid guard and save 4m on the cap.



How much is his back-up making? Because with Pugh, you aren't just paying one salary to fill a position. You have to pay 2 players to fill his role as he will inevitably be hurt - either his quad hurts, his knee hurts, or he has a headache.

RE: RE: I may be mistaken adamg : 2/27/2017 6:22 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373030 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





But if he's tagged this year can he be tagged again next year and if so then the Gmen just move on from him



They can apply the tag again next year, but if JPP were to wind up playing the year under the franchise tag, in all likelihood it would be his last in a Giants uniform.



They already franchise tagged him. Can they do it a third time?

Giants do have leverage now KWALL2 : 2/27/2017 6:23 pm : link Playing on a one year deal carries risk fake the player. Doesn't matter what he made so far.



Giants can guarantee him say $40 million in a multi year deal or he can risk hat guaranteed money for $17 million. He's risking $23 million plus by playing on the 1 year deal.



That's a risk for the player. A big one. And gives the team leverage to sign him for less per year.

Make this guy play 1 year at a time Stan in LA : 2/27/2017 6:26 pm : link Keep him motivated. Charles Finley once said all MLB player contracts should be 1 year. Something to think about.

RE: Giants do have leverage now Steve in South Jersey : 2/27/2017 6:27 pm : link

Quote: Playing on a one year deal carries risk fake the player. Doesn't matter what he made so far.



Giants can guarantee him say $40 million in a multi year deal or he can risk hat guaranteed money for $17 million. He's risking $23 million plus by playing on the 1 year deal.



That's a risk for the player. A big one. And gives the team leverage to sign him for less per year.



How much of that $23 million is guaranteed?

How much of that $23 million is guaranteed?

RE: RE: The Giants can create $8M in cap room... Rjanyg : 2/27/2017 6:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373021 Milton said:





Quote:





...simply by converting Eli's $13M salary into $1M in salary and $12M in bonus money to be amortized over the remaining three years of his contract.



The inevitable release of J.T. Thomas creates another $3M in cap space.



Now take that $11M in cap room I just created for you and...

--Sign Zeitler to a 5 year $55M contract that includes a $25M signing bonus and $1M salary in year one, giving him a 2017 cap hit of $6M.

--Sign Doyle to a 5 year $30M contract that includes a $15M signing bonus and $1M salary in year one, giving him a 2017 cap hit of $4M.



We are not signing Doyle. We will draft a TE early IMO. We will sign a WR before we sign a TE.



We are not signing Doyle. We will draft a TE early IMO. We will sign a WR before we sign a TE.

Warford would be a cheaper upgrade to Jerry at RG.

RE: RE: Ugh Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2017 6:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373002 Go Terps said:





Quote:





.





This is fantastic news! If it makes GoTerps squirm, I'm on board. Means it's the right move. Next up, extend Beckham and watch GoTerps officially go off the deep end. Things are looking up, people!



Lmao

Hamstrings!!! Blue Angel : 2/27/2017 6:30 pm : link If JPP is stupid enough to miss the OTAs and all of Preseason, that is when players usually get pulled hamstrings that effects them 4 thru 6 weeks, so we will not have him until week 7 or 8 and out of shape at that as well!!!

I like the move Jay on the Island : 2/27/2017 6:32 pm : link I hope they draft Tanoh Kpassagnon in the 2nd round and let him spend year one as the 3rd or 4th DE. Then if they can't work out a long term deal with JPP they could then insert Kpassagnon into the starting lineup year 2.

'Giants have no leverage'... Torrag : 2/27/2017 6:36 pm : link Both sides have leverage.



Why?



On the one hand because JPP doesn't want to have the franchise tag on him for multiple reasons. He'd rather not play on a one year deal in case of injury which could happen on any play. Even if he doesn't sign the tag and comes in late. Which itself isn't ideal because the longer he stays out the less of the $17M he'll earn. That type of scorched Earth negotiation really makes no sense.



The team doesn't want all $17M tied up in our cap for one season instead of spreading it over a deal with a lower AAV affording us the flexibility for greater improvement of the roster for 2017. A season where each additional upgrade could be the tipping point in winning a title imo.



If both sides have something to lose that's the definition of shared leverage.

This was the right move by the Giants Matt in SGS : 2/27/2017 6:38 pm : link there are no "gentlemen" agreements in the NFL. It's a business who's rules are defined by the CBA. What they will likely do is what they did with Brandon Jacobs years ago, they tagged him and used that tag to negotiate a long term contract and removed their competition from driving up the bidding.



I'm sure JPP doesn't and won't like it, but the Giants made the proper move for the organization. And I have a feeling they will work something out long term when it's all said and done.

There are advantages and disadvantages for both sides... Milton : 2/27/2017 6:42 pm : link But it's much better for team morale if he is playing under a longterm contract. It keeps the focus more pure both from his perspective and that of his teammates who look to him for leadership.

'teammates who look to him for leadership'... Torrag : 2/27/2017 6:43 pm : link lol now I've read everything.

RE: RE: I may be mistaken robbieballs2003 : 2/27/2017 6:45 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373030 Earl the goat said:





Quote:





But if he's tagged this year can he be tagged again next year and if so then the Gmen just move on from him



They can apply the tag again next year, but if JPP were to wind up playing the year under the franchise tag, in all likelihood it would be his last in a Giants uniform.



Are you sure about that? I thought a player could only be tagged twice in his lifetime.

I just read an article that says a team can tag a player robbieballs2003 : 2/27/2017 6:50 pm : link up to 3 times.

Wait... beatrixkiddo : 2/27/2017 6:52 pm : link So there is still the possibility the saints second rounder becomes a 1st now?

RE: I just read an article that says a team can tag a player adamg : 2/27/2017 6:52 pm : link

Quote: up to 3 times.



Wow. Tagging him thrice would be so cold blooded and yet maybe the best strategy.



Wow. Tagging him thrice would be so cold blooded and yet maybe the best strategy.

It might set a bad precedent and kill morale though.

Christ... 2ndroundKO : 2/27/2017 6:52 pm : link This is to negotiate a long-term deal...which WILL get done. Funny, I don't recall people asking "well, what if they don't get a deal done?" when we slapped the tag on Brandon Jacobs.

You can tag a player as much as you want Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2017 6:53 pm : link But the financial commitment becomes astronomical.



On the third tag, regardless of position, it becomes the franchise tag rate for QBs. And for QBs, ithe third tagging is a 44% increase over the previous year's salary.

RE: 'teammates who look to him for leadership'... Milton : 2/27/2017 6:54 pm : link

Really? Of all the things written on BBI throughout the years, this is what pushed you to believe that you've now read everything? Believe it or not, JPP became a leader in the locker room this past year.

Oh, so the tag can be based on last year's salary adamg : 2/27/2017 6:55 pm : link So next year, it'd be 144% of 17 mill.

RE: RE: 'teammates who look to him for leadership'... 2ndroundKO : 2/27/2017 6:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373060 Torrag said:





Quote:





lol now I've read everything.



Really? Of all the things written on BBI throughout the years, this is what pushed you to believe that you've now read everything? Believe it or not, JPP became a leader in the locker room this past year.



On BBI, JPP is a lazy loser who isn't worth paying more than average starter money.

'locker room leaders' Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2017 7:00 pm : link There seems to be a disconnect between fans about their perception of who the leaders are on this team. It's not simply who is playing the best or who the biggest name is.



You can usually tell simply by watching the sights and sounds tapes and reading the beat writer content. The names would probably surprise people. It won't save him from being released, but JPP and JT Thomas were certainly locker room leaders.

Tagging him twice UConn4523 : 2/27/2017 7:05 pm : link would basically be $40 million guaranteed. That's a win for JPP. But there's no chance we'd tag him at that second rate so it's not even worth entertaining.

RE: I may be mistaken Ira : 2/27/2017 7:06 pm : link

Quote: But if he's tagged this year can he be tagged again next year and if so then the Gmen just move on from him



I think it costs a lot more if you franchise a player the second consecutive year. In comment 13373030 Earl the goat said:I think it costs a lot more if you franchise a player the second consecutive year.

RE: 'locker room leaders' 2ndroundKO : 2/27/2017 7:08 pm : link

Quote: There seems to be a disconnect between fans about their perception of who the leaders are on this team. It's not simply who is playing the best or who the biggest name is.



You can usually tell simply by watching the sights and sounds tapes and reading the beat writer content. The names would probably surprise people. It won't save him from being released, but JPP and JT Thomas were certainly locker room leaders.

This. JPP is clearly a leader. And this may come as a surprise to those who think they have a good handle on the team figured out but...JPP will probably be a Giant for life. And based on the numbers other teams could potentially throw at him, those empowered to make decisions in the NFL place a far higher value on him than posters do on here.

RE: Hamstrings!!! Eman11 : 2/27/2017 7:20 pm : link

Quote: If JPP is stupid enough to miss the OTAs and all of Preseason, that is when players usually get pulled hamstrings that effects them 4 thru 6 weeks, so we will not have him until week 7 or 8 and out of shape at that as well!!!



Lol.



I always get a kick out of it when someone questions another's intelligence, yet doesn't seem to know the proper words to use in trying to make their point.



Lol.

I always get a kick out of it when someone questions another's intelligence, yet doesn't seem to know the proper words to use in trying to make their point.

A pulled hamstring would have an effect on the next 4-6 weeks but it could affect it even further.

Giants mdthedream : 2/27/2017 7:26 pm : link have all the leverage if he plays one year fine its 17m no signing bonus. Than he leaves we get a third and we sign another player to replace him. Also he gets hurt so 1 year is better than over paying him.

FYI, JPP was NOT tagged last year Stan in LA : 2/27/2017 7:27 pm : link He was tagged in 2015. Big difference since penalties occur when you are only tagged in CONSECUTIVE years.

RE: Giants do have leverage now djm : 2/27/2017 7:28 pm : link

Quote: Playing on a one year deal carries risk fake the player. Doesn't matter what he made so far.



Giants can guarantee him say $40 million in a multi year deal or he can risk hat guaranteed money for $17 million. He's risking $23 million plus by playing on the 1 year deal.



That's a risk for the player. A big one. And gives the team leverage to sign him for less per year.



This. Every move comes with a risk. Tagging him wasnt my favorite option of the three but only if the Giants and jpp don't come to a multi year agreement. What this tells me is the Giants aren't going to offer jpp 50 million in guaranteed. If they were jpp would he signed long term already.



This. Every move comes with a risk. Tagging him wasnt my favorite option of the three but only if the Giants and jpp don't come to a multi year agreement. What this tells me is the Giants aren't going to offer jpp 50 million in guaranteed. If they were jpp would he signed long term already.

I was just thinking today that if the Giants didn't tag JPP he'd be playing for another team in 2017. I had convinced myself of this. At least it appears that won't unless the two parties go nuts and the tag gets recscinded.

Thank goodness mrvax : 2/27/2017 7:30 pm : link Now I hope JPP signs a long term deal or some rich team gives the Giants some much needed picks.



RE: Thank goodness Matt in SGS : 2/27/2017 7:39 pm : link

Quote: Now I hope JPP signs a long term deal or some rich team gives the Giants some much needed picks.



Cooler heads will prevail on this one. JPP will be pissed, but he will recognize this is a business. At the end of the day, he wants a long term deal to give him some stability. The Giants will come to him with a fair deal and work something out. It's in both sides best interest to come to an agreement. All the Giants did was ensure he comes back and doesn't get to shop the offer around and drive up the price tag.

Remember these quotes from Brandon Jacobs in 2009 Matt in SGS : 2/27/2017 7:43 pm : link



Quote:

"I was confident all along that this was going to get done. I didn't panic one bit," Jacobs said in a statement released by the team. "I know the reason we did it the way we did; I knew I was going to be here. I was super-confident, and I am here. I'm happy about it."



And from Reese



Quote: "Both parties are happy to get a long-term deal done," Giants general manager Jerry Reese said. "Now Brandon can totally concentrate on the offseason program and get himself ready to go this fall."



That deal was signed 2 weeks after he was tagged, and 2 days before free agency started. I would imagine that we will see something similar, with similar quotes from JPP and Reese. They will come to an agreement and the Giants will be sure to structure it to give them a chance to make more noise in free agency.

"I was confident all along that this was going to get done. I didn't panic one bit," Jacobs said in a statement released by the team. "I know the reason we did it the way we did; I knew I was going to be here. I was super-confident, and I am here. I'm happy about it."

And from Reese

"Both parties are happy to get a long-term deal done," Giants general manager Jerry Reese said. "Now Brandon can totally concentrate on the offseason program and get himself ready to go this fall."

That deal was signed 2 weeks after he was tagged, and 2 days before free agency started. I would imagine that we will see something similar, with similar quotes from JPP and Reese. They will come to an agreement and the Giants will be sure to structure it to give them a chance to make more noise in free agency.

I agree with pjcas fkap : 2/27/2017 7:47 pm : link JPP can get his 17 mil guaranteed this year, play mediocre and still get a long term contract next year probably for just as much guaranteed he can get now, maybe even more. the only downside is risk of injury. But realistically, this could make him a lot more money than simply signing a long term contract.

All $40 million guaranteed KWALL2 : 2/27/2017 7:51 pm : link Vernon got 52 guaranteed. JPP will get at least 40.

RE: I agree with pjcas UConn4523 : 2/27/2017 7:52 pm : link

Quote: JPP can get his 17 mil guaranteed this year, play mediocre and still get a long term contract next year probably for just as much guaranteed he can get now, maybe even more. the only downside is risk of injury. But realistically, this could make him a lot more money than simply signing a long term contract.



I agree with it in part, but it ignores the massive risk he takes from a health perspective. Say he gets a 4 year $48 million deal with $25-$30 million guaranteed after the 2017 season; is the chance of getting an extra $2-$7 million (assuming he gets $40 million guaranteed now) worth the risk?



I agree with it in part, but it ignores the massive risk he takes from a health perspective. Say he gets a 4 year $48 million deal with $25-$30 million guaranteed after the 2017 season; is the chance of getting an extra $2-$7 million (assuming he gets $40 million guaranteed now) worth the risk?

It seems like a very foolish decision by a guy who already made a foolish decision which by all accounts he learned from.

RE: RE: I agree with pjcas mrvax : 2/27/2017 8:04 pm : link

Quote:

It seems like a very foolish decision by a guy who already made a foolish decision which by all accounts he learned from.



I think his agent is playing all his cards but will know when to fold. At least I sure hope so.



I think his agent is playing all his cards but will know when to fold. At least I sure hope so.

If necessary the Giants can offset the $17M by monkeying with existing contracts.

RE: RE: It would only give the Giants leverage pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 8:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13372953 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





if JPP was playing for his first big pay day IMO.



What the downside for him? Sign the tag, play the season be awful or injured and "only" have made over $50M in your NFL career? That's got to be the top 1% of NFL player and more than almost every one on this site will make in their lifetimes.



Boo hoo, poor JPP.



No player says they want to play on the tag, but the ones who dislike it the most are those coming off a 4 year 2.5M contract.



I don't see either side wanting this.



Giants have (according to OTC who I trust) 31M and change in cap space.



JPP eats up 17.5 leaving $14M. $6M or so for rookies, leaves $8M to fill the rest of the holes at OL, WR, TE, RB, DT, CB.



I don't see the Giants having leverage.



In fact it forces the Giants to do things like restructure players when they don't want to, or worse release players like DRC or Vereen who maybe aren't quite earning the value of their deal and cutting them could help replace them with lower cost options.







This makes no sense though. If he's so satisfied with the money he's made, why not sign a team friendly long term deal? Reality is that he's made it very clear that he views this as a business decision and is very interested in a big pay day. You are looking st this completely backwards.

first, to clarify, I never said the Giants shouldn't do it. They really have no choice other than getting into a bidding war with teams with 80 - 100M in cap space. Or lose him for potential comp pick.



Also, JPP wants a long-term contract with 50+M guaranteed, but that doesn't give the Giants leverage IMO.



It would give them leverage over a player who hasn't earned as much and is desperate, they all know the stats, average career is 3 years, average career earnings is like $5M.



JPP is not in that class, but it's not to say he wants to magnanimously offer a hometown discount - I never suggested that. He has value he thinks he's earned.



The cap limits the Giants MORE than it influences JPP IMO.



Second, the Giants have 31.5M not 34M in cap space as people have said. Over the cap, linked below is more accurate than sport trac.



After JPP (17.5) and the rookies (6) it leaves $8M for all other signings.



That hurts the Giants more than JPP.



Sure they could cut more players or restructure others, but fact is they are doing that, if they do it, because JPP is on the tag - that means JPP has the leverage.



Also, to address a final point, the difference between the 17.5 and what JPP could cost on the cap on a LT deal could be as much as 10M or more depending on how they structure the contract. His cap hit could be minimal in 2017 and escalate in years 2 and 3 for example.



Giants leverage is very limited. the downside for JPP is oh well I get $17.5M for this one year, and he only needs to be average and not suffer a career ending injury to get a guaranteed 30M+ next year and come out ahead a year later. downside for the Giants is a cap situation they restructure someone (kicking the can down the road), cut someone they don't really want to cut, or not sign someone else they really want to sign.



Doesn't seem like "Giants in the drivers seat" like many of you make it sound.



but again, they had no choice here.

first, to clarify, I never said the Giants shouldn't do it. They really have no choice other than getting into a bidding war with teams with 80 - 100M in cap space. Or lose him for potential comp pick.

Also, JPP wants a long-term contract with 50+M guaranteed, but that doesn't give the Giants leverage IMO.

It would give them leverage over a player who hasn't earned as much and is desperate, they all know the stats, average career is 3 years, average career earnings is like $5M.

JPP is not in that class, but it's not to say he wants to magnanimously offer a hometown discount - I never suggested that. He has value he thinks he's earned.

The cap limits the Giants MORE than it influences JPP IMO.

Second, the Giants have 31.5M not 34M in cap space as people have said. Over the cap, linked below is more accurate than sport trac.

After JPP (17.5) and the rookies (6) it leaves $8M for all other signings.

That hurts the Giants more than JPP.

Sure they could cut more players or restructure others, but fact is they are doing that, if they do it, because JPP is on the tag - that means JPP has the leverage.

Also, to address a final point, the difference between the 17.5 and what JPP could cost on the cap on a LT deal could be as much as 10M or more depending on how they structure the contract. His cap hit could be minimal in 2017 and escalate in years 2 and 3 for example.

Giants leverage is very limited. the downside for JPP is oh well I get $17.5M for this one year, and he only needs to be average and not suffer a career ending injury to get a guaranteed 30M+ next year and come out ahead a year later. downside for the Giants is a cap situation they restructure someone (kicking the can down the road), cut someone they don't really want to cut, or not sign someone else they really want to sign.

Doesn't seem like "Giants in the drivers seat" like many of you make it sound.

but again, they had no choice here.

JPP cannot play 'mediocre' on the tag & wait till next year to cash in est1986 : 2/27/2017 8:29 pm : link If he plays on the tag he has to dominate if he wants to get that big payday... Who's going to pay for a 7 fingered, 30 year old pass rusher with question marks for the long term??. If he wants to cash in, he takes what the Giants are offering long term NOW or he has to ball out next year and be dominant AND stay healthy while on the tag, which is exactly what we want to see wether he is playing on the tag or in the first year of his multi year deal. Win, win. Giants can't lose here with JPP. Ill be interested to see what that asshats say about our FA targets this year. All in NOW IMO.

RE: FYI, JPP was NOT tagged last year pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 8:30 pm : link

Quote: He was tagged in 2015. Big difference since penalties occur when you are only tagged in CONSECUTIVE years.



His 2015 tag was rescinded anyway, so it would have been irrelevant even in 2016

RE: JPP cannot play 'mediocre' on the tag & wait till next year to cash in adamg : 2/27/2017 8:37 pm : link

Quote: If he plays on the tag he has to dominate if he wants to get that big payday... Who's going to pay for a 7 fingered, 30 year old pass rusher with question marks for the long term??. If he wants to cash in, he takes what the Giants are offering long term NOW or he has to ball out next year and be dominant AND stay healthy while on the tag, which is exactly what we want to see wether he is playing on the tag or in the first year of his multi year deal. Win, win. Giants can't lose here with JPP. Ill be interested to see what that asshats say about our FA targets this year. All in NOW IMO.



This.



This.

What are people talking about re: "he will just play mediocre"? Why? What value does he get from doing that? Injury risk and lower market value?

RE: RE: JPP cannot play 'mediocre' on the tag & wait till next year to cash in Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2017 8:40 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373144 est1986 said:





Quote:





If he plays on the tag he has to dominate if he wants to get that big payday... Who's going to pay for a 7 fingered, 30 year old pass rusher with question marks for the long term??. If he wants to cash in, he takes what the Giants are offering long term NOW or he has to ball out next year and be dominant AND stay healthy while on the tag, which is exactly what we want to see wether he is playing on the tag or in the first year of his multi year deal. Win, win. Giants can't lose here with JPP. Ill be interested to see what that asshats say about our FA targets this year. All in NOW IMO.







This.



What are people talking about re: "he will just play mediocre"? Why? What value does he get from doing that? Injury risk and lower market value?



This is the same logic that had certain people on here claim Hakeem Nicks was intentionally dogging it and not running routes or catching passes in a contract year. Complete nonsense.

RE: JPP cannot play 'mediocre' on the tag & wait till next year to cash in pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 8:43 pm : link

Quote: If he plays on the tag he has to dominate if he wants to get that big payday... Who's going to pay for a 7 fingered, 30 year old pass rusher with question marks for the long term??. If he wants to cash in, he takes what the Giants are offering long term NOW or he has to ball out next year and be dominant AND stay healthy while on the tag, which is exactly what we want to see wether he is playing on the tag or in the first year of his multi year deal. Win, win. Giants can't lose here with JPP. Ill be interested to see what that asshats say about our FA targets this year. All in NOW IMO.



Ok, I'll give in on this point, he can't be really mediocre, but he doesn't need to be much better than that because of free agency. Not many players hit free agency, so if he plays even a little above mediocre, he's likely to be one of the top free agents available.



that is my point. And he'll be 29 when he signs his next contract (if he plays on the tag),



Michael Bennett, a decent comp, at 31 signed 3 years 30M, (2 years older than JPP will be and not exactly mediocre, but not a super star when he signed the contract)



Ok, I'll give in on this point, he can't be really mediocre, but he doesn't need to be much better than that because of free agency. Not many players hit free agency, so if he plays even a little above mediocre, he's likely to be one of the top free agents available.

that is my point. And he'll be 29 when he signs his next contract (if he plays on the tag),

Michael Bennett, a decent comp, at 31 signed 3 years 30M, (2 years older than JPP will be and not exactly mediocre, but not a super star when he signed the contract)

The leverage from the franchise tag... Milton : 2/27/2017 8:45 pm : link ...is a function of the guaranteed money being offered. The more guaranteed money they are offering him in a longterm deal, the more leverage the franchise tag gives them. Without knowing the money JPP has previously turned down, it's hard to know where the leverage lies.

by saying he only needs to be mediocre pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 8:46 pm : link which I clarified in my last post, I was in no way suggesting JPP can dog it. Only that he doesn't need to be selected to all-pro or pro-bowl teams, doesn't need to lead the league in sacks, or do anything extraordinary.



if he plays slightly more than mediocre, as I clarified before, he'll be one the top available free agents, and will get paid.



the comment had nothing to do with Nicks or anything about JPP trying.

RE: by saying he only needs to be mediocre adamg : 2/27/2017 8:47 pm : link

Quote: which I clarified in my last post, I was in no way suggesting JPP can dog it. Only that he doesn't need to be selected to all-pro or pro-bowl teams, doesn't need to lead the league in sacks, or do anything extraordinary.



if he plays slightly more than mediocre, as I clarified before, he'll be one the top available free agents, and will get paid.



the comment had nothing to do with Nicks or anything about JPP trying.



Your point is still ridiculous.

RE: RE: by saying he only needs to be mediocre pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 8:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373155 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





which I clarified in my last post, I was in no way suggesting JPP can dog it. Only that he doesn't need to be selected to all-pro or pro-bowl teams, doesn't need to lead the league in sacks, or do anything extraordinary.



if he plays slightly more than mediocre, as I clarified before, he'll be one the top available free agents, and will get paid.



the comment had nothing to do with Nicks or anything about JPP trying.







Your point is still ridiculous.



More likely you don't understand it.

Money Money Money Deadass NYG : 2/27/2017 8:48 pm : link I think if JPP decides to play under the franchise tag, the $17 million he'll be set to earn is definitely too much. With a decent year, it could potentially make the next season even more expensive. Plus it will make free agency a lot harder this year due to cap space being even more limited than it was before.

RE: RE: RE: It would only give the Giants leverage Diver_Down : 2/27/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373012 Keith said:





Quote:





In comment 13372953 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





if JPP was playing for his first big pay day IMO.



What the downside for him? Sign the tag, play the season be awful or injured and "only" have made over $50M in your NFL career? That's got to be the top 1% of NFL player and more than almost every one on this site will make in their lifetimes.



Boo hoo, poor JPP.



No player says they want to play on the tag, but the ones who dislike it the most are those coming off a 4 year 2.5M contract.



I don't see either side wanting this.



Giants have (according to OTC who I trust) 31M and change in cap space.



JPP eats up 17.5 leaving $14M. $6M or so for rookies, leaves $8M to fill the rest of the holes at OL, WR, TE, RB, DT, CB.



I don't see the Giants having leverage.



In fact it forces the Giants to do things like restructure players when they don't want to, or worse release players like DRC or Vereen who maybe aren't quite earning the value of their deal and cutting them could help replace them with lower cost options.







This makes no sense though. If he's so satisfied with the money he's made, why not sign a team friendly long term deal? Reality is that he's made it very clear that he views this as a business decision and is very interested in a big pay day. You are looking st this completely backwards.





first, to clarify, I never said the Giants shouldn't do it. They really have no choice other than getting into a bidding war with teams with 80 - 100M in cap space. Or lose him for potential comp pick.



Also, JPP wants a long-term contract with 50+M guaranteed, but that doesn't give the Giants leverage IMO.



It would give them leverage over a player who hasn't earned as much and is desperate, they all know the stats, average career is 3 years, average career earnings is like $5M.



JPP is not in that class, but it's not to say he wants to magnanimously offer a hometown discount - I never suggested that. He has value he thinks he's earned.



The cap limits the Giants MORE than it influences JPP IMO.



Second, the Giants have 31.5M not 34M in cap space as people have said. Over the cap, linked below is more accurate than sport trac.



After JPP (17.5) and the rookies (6) it leaves $8M for all other signings.



That hurts the Giants more than JPP.



Sure they could cut more players or restructure others, but fact is they are doing that, if they do it, because JPP is on the tag - that means JPP has the leverage.



Also, to address a final point, the difference between the 17.5 and what JPP could cost on the cap on a LT deal could be as much as 10M or more depending on how they structure the contract. His cap hit could be minimal in 2017 and escalate in years 2 and 3 for example.



Giants leverage is very limited. the downside for JPP is oh well I get $17.5M for this one year, and he only needs to be average and not suffer a career ending injury to get a guaranteed 30M+ next year and come out ahead a year later. downside for the Giants is a cap situation they restructure someone (kicking the can down the road), cut someone they don't really want to cut, or not sign someone else they really want to sign.



Doesn't seem like "Giants in the drivers seat" like many of you make it sound.



but again, they had no choice here. Giants cap space - ( New Window )



To piggyback on top of what PJ mentioned, the leverage swings to JPP after July 15th. After that date, the Giants can no longer negotiate a long term contract. Their option is JPP signs the 1yr tender or they rescind the tender. If JPP plays on the 1yr tender, then expect that it won't be signed until after training camp. He has no incentive to expose his body to injury during the preseason. The team can not fine a player that is not under contract so there is zero cost to working out on his own in Florida.



If the tender is rescinded, it is ultimately what JPP wants - to be able to sign with any team. Some say the big money will be gone by the time August rolls around. And for some teams that are close to the cap, they would not be able to sign him. But teams like Jax and Cleveland are not going to fully spend the 80 million that they have. If JPP becomes available in August, then he will get his long term contract that he desires.



To piggyback on top of what PJ mentioned, the leverage swings to JPP after July 15th. After that date, the Giants can no longer negotiate a long term contract. Their option is JPP signs the 1yr tender or they rescind the tender. If JPP plays on the 1yr tender

No brainer WillVAB : 2/27/2017 8:54 pm : link And not much down side.



The Giants get a good player at a premium position for at least a year. If they're really far apart you draft his successor.



For the anti-JPP crowd, if he gets hurt again or dogs it you cut ties next year with a zero dollar cap hit. Much better than getting hurt or under performing on a long-term deal with guaranteed money.



His cap hit is probably gonna be on the high end this year tag or no tag. The Giants can't push all his money down the road with big names due for contracts.

Not sure who has greater leverage Reb8thVA : 2/27/2017 8:59 pm : link But JPP has some incentive to get a multi year deal done. He was so close to not getting a chance at that big pay day already and knows he is only one microfracture surgery away from missing out on it again. He has an up close and personal experience of how unpredictable life can be. It's not an existential danger. The two sides will find a way to get it done

RE: RE: by saying he only needs to be mediocre 2ndroundKO : 2/27/2017 9:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373155 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





which I clarified in my last post, I was in no way suggesting JPP can dog it. Only that he doesn't need to be selected to all-pro or pro-bowl teams, doesn't need to lead the league in sacks, or do anything extraordinary.



if he plays slightly more than mediocre, as I clarified before, he'll be one the top available free agents, and will get paid.



the comment had nothing to do with Nicks or anything about JPP trying.







Your point is still ridiculous.

Ridiculous? You're being too kind. In comment 13373157 adamg said:Ridiculous? You're being too kind.

My comment was not directed at any one person in this thread Ten Ton Hammer : 2/27/2017 9:03 pm : link I don't remember who said those things. Just saying it's the same line of thinking and it doesn't compute.

RE: RE: RE: by saying he only needs to be mediocre pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 9:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373157 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13373155 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





which I clarified in my last post, I was in no way suggesting JPP can dog it. Only that he doesn't need to be selected to all-pro or pro-bowl teams, doesn't need to lead the league in sacks, or do anything extraordinary.



if he plays slightly more than mediocre, as I clarified before, he'll be one the top available free agents, and will get paid.



the comment had nothing to do with Nicks or anything about JPP trying.







Your point is still ridiculous.





Ridiculous? You're being too kind.



Just say you don't understand it, it's ok, not everything is simple. In comment 13373172 2ndroundKO said:Just say you don't understand it, it's ok, not everything is simple.

Double the tag number in Guarenteed money est1986 : 2/27/2017 9:25 pm : link And he is ours. 4 years 60 million 35 million guarenteed seems fair for both sides. Make it 5 for 75 but keep the guarenteed money at 40 or under. And it's a good deal for NY.

Dump Thomas, Casillas, old man : 2/27/2017 9:27 pm : link extend Pugh, re-structure/extend 2 of the top 5 as significantly as possible(if possible), and maybe if under drunken stupor cut DRC(j/k), and work on a deal w/JPP to get him a 5/x 41 guaranteed.

Likely means Hank is gone,sadly IMHO, and #23 or #55 is a DT.

Unless they've already got something in the bank we don't know.

And I've said this for at least 2 years now: it behooves Eli to make sure he helps to get a LT that keeps him upright in the pocket as long as possible for the next few seasons.

I hate the guy ThatLimerickGuy : 2/27/2017 9:36 pm : link But this is much better news than me logging onto BBI and seeing that he signed for 5 years 75 million.



I'm telling you the Giants really changed their view on this guy after the fireworks thing. They realized then that he isn't a cornerstone guy to build around.



Let him play this year for 17 million. If you can tag him again next year (as suggested in this thread) then you do that too. JPP is like a Car Lease. You get good value without ever being too locked in when things go wrong. Sure you pay a bit extra without locking him up but it's worth it if you can cut bait immediately if necessary.

... christian : 2/27/2017 9:36 pm : link It's not financially sound to tie up and expend the capital in one year and it not go toward a long-term deal.



This indicates to me the Giants 1) were genuinely afraid another team would rock the market with an offer 2) believe they can come to terms.



No way he plays under the tag this year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: by saying he only needs to be mediocre 2ndroundKO : 2/27/2017 9:37 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373172 2ndroundKO said:





Quote:





In comment 13373157 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13373155 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





which I clarified in my last post, I was in no way suggesting JPP can dog it. Only that he doesn't need to be selected to all-pro or pro-bowl teams, doesn't need to lead the league in sacks, or do anything extraordinary.



if he plays slightly more than mediocre, as I clarified before, he'll be one the top available free agents, and will get paid.



the comment had nothing to do with Nicks or anything about JPP trying.







Your point is still ridiculous.





Ridiculous? You're being too kind.







Just say you don't understand it, it's ok, not everything is simple.

Don't make me laugh. In comment 13373180 pjcas18 said:Don't make me laugh.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: by saying he only needs to be mediocre pjcas18 : 2/27/2017 9:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373180 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 13373172 2ndroundKO said:





Quote:





In comment 13373157 adamg said:





Quote:





In comment 13373155 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





which I clarified in my last post, I was in no way suggesting JPP can dog it. Only that he doesn't need to be selected to all-pro or pro-bowl teams, doesn't need to lead the league in sacks, or do anything extraordinary.



if he plays slightly more than mediocre, as I clarified before, he'll be one the top available free agents, and will get paid.



the comment had nothing to do with Nicks or anything about JPP trying.







Your point is still ridiculous.





Ridiculous? You're being too kind.







Just say you don't understand it, it's ok, not everything is simple.





Don't make me laugh.



Why not? It's better than being pissed off or angry or insulting. In comment 13373210 2ndroundKO said:Why not? It's better than being pissed off or angry or insulting.

RE: ... 2ndroundKO : 2/27/2017 9:40 pm : link

Quote: It's not financially sound to tie up and expend the capital in one year and it not go toward a long-term deal.



This indicates to me the Giants 1) were genuinely afraid another team would rock the market with an offer 2) believe they can come to terms.



No way he plays under the tag this year.

Pretty much. In comment 13373208 christian said:Pretty much.

RE: I hate the guy christian : 2/27/2017 9:44 pm : link

Quote: But this is much better news than me logging onto BBI and seeing that he signed for 5 years 75 million.



I'm telling you the Giants really changed their view on this guy after the fireworks thing. They realized then that he isn't a cornerstone guy to build around.



Let him play this year for 17 million. If you can tag him again next year (as suggested in this thread) then you do that too. JPP is like a Car Lease. You get good value without ever being too locked in when things go wrong. Sure you pay a bit extra without locking him up but it's worth it if you can cut bait immediately if necessary.



That's a genuinely terrible way to manage the situation. You can likely sign a long-term, reasonable-to-exit after year 3 deal with near the amount of guaranteed money on a 5/75M deal. 5/75/40gtd with the cap hit spread over terms is orders of magnitude better for the cap and the overall finances for the organization.



In comment 13373207 ThatLimerickGuy said:That's a genuinely terrible way to manage the situation. You can likely sign a long-term, reasonable-to-exit after year 3 deal with near the amount of guaranteed money on a 5/75M deal. 5/75/40gtd with the cap hit spread over terms is orders of magnitude better for the cap and the overall finances for the organization.

This was the news geemanfan : 2/27/2017 9:52 pm : link I was hoping for . A complete no brainier. I would bet they get a long term deal worked out.

RE: Remember these quotes from Brandon Jacobs in 2009 Rjanyg : 2/27/2017 9:55 pm : link

Quote: when he was tagged and eventually signed a new 4 year, $25 million deal with $13 guaranteed.







Quote:







"I was confident all along that this was going to get done. I didn't panic one bit," Jacobs said in a statement released by the team. "I know the reason we did it the way we did; I knew I was going to be here. I was super-confident, and I am here. I'm happy about it."







And from Reese







Quote:





"Both parties are happy to get a long-term deal done," Giants general manager Jerry Reese said. "Now Brandon can totally concentrate on the offseason program and get himself ready to go this fall."







That deal was signed 2 weeks after he was tagged, and 2 days before free agency started. I would imagine that we will see something similar, with similar quotes from JPP and Reese. They will come to an agreement and the Giants will be sure to structure it to give them a chance to make more noise in free agency. http://www.nfl.com/news/story/09000d5d80ef0325/printable/giants-sign-rb-jacobs-to-fouryear-25-mil_1 - ( New Window )



Matt,



When I see that you have posted on BBI my eyes light up. No disrespect to everyone else but you by far are my favorite member here.



You are smart and have clearity in your thoughts.



I agree that this will get done and both sides will be happy.



In comment 13373110 Matt in SGS said:Matt,When I see that you have posted on BBI my eyes light up. No disrespect to everyone else but you by far are my favorite member here.You are smart and have clearity in your thoughts.I agree that this will get done and both sides will be happy.

Not necessarily so..... Doomster : 2/27/2017 10:29 pm : link JPP cannot play 'mediocre' on the tag & wait till next year to cash in

est1986 : 8:29 pm : link : reply

If he plays on the tag he has to dominate if he wants to get that big payday... Who's going to pay for a 7 fingered, 30 year old pass rusher with question marks for the long term??. If he wants to cash in, he takes what the Giants are offering long term NOW or he has to ball out next year and be dominant AND stay healthy while on the tag, which is exactly what we want to see wether he is playing on the tag or in the first year of his multi year deal.





If he signs the tag, he is getting paid 17M for two games against Chicago and Cleveland....how did he play in those 10 other games? He doesn't have to dog it....he just has to play for stats....think he won't try to avoid injury? Think he will take chances? He can have a year with good stats, and get his big pay day with one less year on his multiyear deal, with the Giants basically paying the first year at 17M....



So now it is imperative, to sign him, and get some of that 17M back for other moves......but it has to be done before the 9th....all this talk of restructuring contracts, people forget that was the cause for not resigning the likes of Bennett and Joseph, because we were in cap hell...



I feel the offense will be getting the short stick again this year.....better hope that Reese hits a home run on his first 4 picks....

You said he only played good in 2 games UConn4523 : 2/27/2017 10:42 pm : link but he just has to play for they stats, so which is it? And this 2 good game myth is just that. And if it wasn't a myth wouldn't other teams know he only played well in2 games or is it just the Giants who are privy to that info?

JPP is enigmatic Glover : 2/27/2017 11:00 pm : link to say the least. Great player vs. injury prone vs. show up big against bad teams vs. blew his fingers off. There is reason for the wide range of opinion on this guy.

RE: RE: Remember these quotes from Brandon Jacobs in 2009 djm : 2/27/2017 11:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13373110 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





when he was tagged and eventually signed a new 4 year, $25 million deal with $13 guaranteed.







Quote:







"I was confident all along that this was going to get done. I didn't panic one bit," Jacobs said in a statement released by the team. "I know the reason we did it the way we did; I knew I was going to be here. I was super-confident, and I am here. I'm happy about it."







And from Reese







Quote:





"Both parties are happy to get a long-term deal done," Giants general manager Jerry Reese said. "Now Brandon can totally concentrate on the offseason program and get himself ready to go this fall."







That deal was signed 2 weeks after he was tagged, and 2 days before free agency started. I would imagine that we will see something similar, with similar quotes from JPP and Reese. They will come to an agreement and the Giants will be sure to structure it to give them a chance to make more noise in free agency. http://www.nfl.com/news/story/09000d5d80ef0325/printable/giants-sign-rb-jacobs-to-fouryear-25-mil_1 - ( New Window )







Matt,



When I see that you have posted on BBI my eyes light up. No disrespect to everyone else but you by far are my favorite member here.



You are smart and have clearity in your thoughts.



I agree that this will get done and both sides will be happy.





Matt is a terrific poster. He knows the Giants history and present day modus operandi. Matt speaks the truth. In comment 13373225 Rjanyg said:Matt is a terrific poster. He knows the Giants history and present day modus operandi. Matt speaks the truth.

RE: RE: Ha Gatorade Dunk : 1:40 am : link

Quote: In comment 13372942 jeff57 said:





Quote:





All the writers said they wouldn't.







Including Raanan who said I was 100% wrong on this. Sorry Jordan...

You're really insufferable. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. In comment 13372962 Stan in LA said:You're really insufferable. Even a broken clock is right twice a day.