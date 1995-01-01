Giants inquire on LT Russell Okung Anakim : 2/27/2017 9:45 pm Jason La Canfora& #8207;Verified account @JasonLaCanfora

No shortage of teams inquiring about Russell Okung, including the Giants, Jets, Chargers and Vikings

This was expected Rjanyg : 2/27/2017 10:10 pm : link Giants had interest last year. Pass a physical and talk some numbers. Sign Warford

His play was poor last year The_Boss : 2/27/2017 10:29 pm : link It's going to magically improve going forward? I want no part of this guy.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/27/2017 10:50 pm : : 2/27/2017 10:50 pm : link I'd normally pin this, but La Canfora is often really bad at his job.

Just let him represent himself again LI NHB : 2/27/2017 10:51 pm : link and we should be all set.

Bring him in. est1986 : 2/27/2017 10:53 pm : link It's an upgrade, hopefully for the low.

Those saying his play was poor rasbutant : 2/27/2017 11:05 pm : link did you actually watch him play?



Serious question.



What games did you watch and what did you think?





I've re-watched a couple games so far. Against Raiders, Pats, and Jacksonville. Jacksonville because of Beachum, Raiders for Watson and part of the Pats game just because.



I'm not a scout, but you can clearly see that he is better then Beachum and Watson. His play was more then adequate and he is pretty aggressive in the run game. He had a little trouble with Chris Long but it wasn't horrible.



One thing that drove me crazy is that he stops playing when he thinks his job is done. He just stands there. The play continues but he's still just standing there. What if there is a fumble or if the rb reverse direction, or the QB escapes a sure tackle, he is nowhere near to the play to help out. The other thing i didn't like and it my be a broncos thing, but he went low on the defender at lot, seemed very dangerous for the other player. It just didn't set well with me, I didn't like it.

ODB ryanmkeane : 2/27/2017 11:06 pm : link if Flowers turns into a really good player for us, will you consider leaving? Christ you're predictable.

Okung is a good run blocker. est1986 : 2/27/2017 11:09 pm : link But just an average pass blocker. IMO, he'd be a better RT. Still, we need tackles period

RE: Those saying his play was poor The_Boss : 2/27/2017 11:13 pm : link

did you actually watch him play?



Serious question.



What games did you watch and what did you think?





I've re-watched a couple games so far. Against Raiders, Pats, and Jacksonville. Jacksonville because of Beachum, Raiders for Watson and part of the Pats game just because.



I'm not a scout, but you can clearly see that he is better then Beachum and Watson. His play was more then adequate and he is pretty aggressive in the run game. He had a little trouble with Chris Long but it wasn't horrible.



One thing that drove me crazy is that he stops playing when he thinks his job is done. He just stands there. The play continues but he's still just standing there. What if there is a fumble or if the rb reverse direction, or the QB escapes a sure tackle, he is nowhere near to the play to help out. The other thing i didn't like and it my be a broncos thing, but he went low on the defender at lot, seemed very dangerous for the other player. It just didn't set well with me, I didn't like it.



Found this on what I would call the Broncos' version of BBI:



Russell Okung (T)



Okung was definitely bad at times, but the good news for the Broncos is that he was on a “prove it or lose it” deal. Okung actually negotiated his own contract with Denver, and as a result, he won’t see a dime after his first year.



The Broncos have already stated that they will not pick up his option going forward. Okung actually wasn’t that bad when he managed to keep his pass rusher in front of him, but he was penalized nine times, ranking him among the league’s worst. Okung is an average tackle that is no longer capable of consistently blocking the best pass rushers in the game.



Found this on what I would call the Broncos' version of BBI:

Russell Okung (T)

Okung was definitely bad at times, but the good news for the Broncos is that he was on a "prove it or lose it" deal. Okung actually negotiated his own contract with Denver, and as a result, he won't see a dime after his first year.

The Broncos have already stated that they will not pick up his option going forward. Okung actually wasn't that bad when he managed to keep his pass rusher in front of him, but he was penalized nine times, ranking him among the league's worst. Okung is an average tackle that is no longer capable of consistently blocking the best pass rushers in the game.

Final grade: D

Eh, the Giants have a habit of doing this jcn56 : 2/27/2017 11:21 pm : link They knock on doors - a lot of them. In plenty of cases, they never have any serious interest.



I'd be surprised to learn that this is anything more than basic due diligence. Okung has had injury issues and wasn't very good last season.

Broncos only considered bringing Okung back as RT shyster : 2/27/2017 11:49 pm : link Per Broncos beat writer (can't link right now).



For those impressed by Okung's mid-pack PFF grade, it was substantially based on his good run blocking grade; his pass pro was significantly worse.



Broncos had same opinion and that's why they only considered him for RT on return deal, before deciding to cut him loose entirely.



And the Broncos' line is a mess, worse than the Giants. They are going to have to pay somebody and, after seeing Okung for a year, they don't want him.

Don't ryanmkeane : 12:06 am : link get any reason why bringing on an aging veteran with injury issues would be a better option. That goes for all the other veterans too aside from Whitworth. LTs that can't stay healthy aren't going to suddenly get healthy at 30+.

RE: Eh, the Giants have a habit of doing this Beer Man : 6:17 am : link

Quote: They knock on doors - a lot of them. In plenty of cases, they never have any serious interest.



Exactly

How does anyone inquire to a player that has no agent. Diver_Down : 7:45 am : link The CBA restricts dealing with a player until after the league year starts. The legal tampering window is 48 hours before. But Okung represents himself so teams still can't communicate with him during that period.

We might have to settle with Flowers again...... Simms11 : 7:58 am : link He might be our best option at LT this year?! Hopefully he's taking the off season and working hard on his technique. Whitworth will be too costly and there's not too much of an upgrade amongst other available LTs where we'd have to fork up a lot of money. I'd prefer to grab a guy like Zeitler or Warford and solidify the inside of the line with our available cap room. I think the draft might be the best place to find a RT.

Okung might present the best bridge option for NYG JonC : 8:18 am : link or Kalil, unless they can secure Whitworth for less, which is suspect.



Some are expecting us to sign a premium LT when there is none to be had.

He's a better player than Flowers... Torrag : 8:34 am : link ...and while he did struggle some last year he's played at a higher level than that and can again imo. He and Whitworth are the guys to engage in free agency at OT.

There's a contract value where he would make some sense Heisenberg : 8:37 am : link No harm in keeping tabs on him. Did he get an agent?

RE: ODB Old Dirty Beckham : 9:05 am : link

Quote: if Flowers turns into a really good player for us, will you consider leaving? Christ you're predictable.



No, why would I leave a football site bc I was wrong about something? GnS/coaches/analyst/fans are always wrong.



No, why would I leave a football site bc I was wrong about something? GnS/coaches/analyst/fans are always wrong.

Why it bothers you so much is whats odd.

Not sure how one quantifies that he was better than flowers. Ten Ton Hammer : 9:07 am : link They really were not much different. Both were penalty machines, both are better run blockers than pass blockers, and both weren't good enough for the teams they played for, but Okung is a lot more expensive. It's marginal at best.

Okung Old Dirty Beckham : 9:47 am : link has played in multiple superbowls and doesnt shove reporters when pressed about having a bad game.



He's far from a perfect player but give me a guy with his maturity and experience over Flowers any day of the week.





'Not sure how one quantifies'... Torrag : 9:51 am : link Your only taking into account last season from Okung not his body of work. He's got a clear track record of playing better than Flowers. Can he regain that form or close to it? I think so but that's my opinion. But don't tell me he's not a better player, that's BS.

RE: 'Not sure how one quantifies'... Big Blue '56 : 9:54 am : link

Quote: Your only taking into account last season from Okung not his body of work. He's got a clear track record of playing better than Flowers. Can he regain that form or close to it? I think so but that's my opinion. But don't tell me he's not a better player, that's BS.



I too would only take in his last Year's production..Going prior to that is meaningless..Who he is and WILL BE can be better judged moving forward, not backwards, imv

RE: RE: 'Not sure how one quantifies'... Old Dirty Beckham : 9:57 am : link

Quote: In comment 13373512 Torrag said:





Quote:





Your only taking into account last season from Okung not his body of work. He's got a clear track record of playing better than Flowers. Can he regain that form or close to it? I think so but that's my opinion. But don't tell me he's not a better player, that's BS.







I too would only take in his last Year's production..Going prior to that is meaningless..Who he is and WILL BE can be better judged moving forward, not backwards, imv



So in judging your expectations for Eli next year you'll only go based on his play from last year? Did you do the same after he threw 25 interceptions in 2010?

'Going prior to that is meaningless'... Torrag : 9:58 am : link Agree to disagree. Many players are better two years removed from an injury, especially a knee injury. This is common knowledge to those who follow the sport. Why isn't it a valid consideration when projecting Okung's play in the future?

RE: 'Going prior to that is meaningless'... Big Blue '56 : 10:13 am : link

Quote: Agree to disagree. Many players are better two years removed from an injury, especially a knee injury. This is common knowledge to those who follow the sport. Why isn't it a valid consideration when projecting Okung's play in the future?



No real disagreement if you're projecting stronger output from a healing injury/surgery..I was simply referencing that Players usually don't get better at this point in their career, so GENERALLY, a better indication of their productivity would be their current past.

'56 Torrag : 10:35 am : link He was drafted in 2010. He's only 29 years old. That doesn't jibe with a player that can't re-establish a higher level of play imo. Guess we'll see how it plays out. I'd prefer Whitworth but imo Okung is an upgrade from Flowers at this point in time.

RE: '56 adamg : 10:50 am : link

Quote: He was drafted in 2010. He's only 29 years old. That doesn't jibe with a player that can't re-establish a higher level of play imo. Guess we'll see how it plays out. I'd prefer Whitworth but imo Okung is an upgrade from Flowers at this point in time.



I'm with you.



Even if Okung continues to be an average tackle, that would be a major improvement on our line. Our tackles were the worst in the league last year both left and right. I don't think we can underscore that enough. If Okung is the best improvement on OLT we can make, Flowers is still an upgrade on Hart at ORT, and ultimately, we're a better unit.



I'm with you.

Even if Okung continues to be an average tackle, that would be a major improvement on our line. Our tackles were the worst in the league last year both left and right. I don't think we can underscore that enough. If Okung is the best improvement on OLT we can make, Flowers is still an upgrade on Hart at ORT, and ultimately, we're a better unit.

Even if we can only bring back Jerry at ORG and hope the draft yields an uncertain project, we're better off.

RE: 'Not sure how one quantifies'... Ten Ton Hammer : 11:33 am : link

Quote: Your only taking into account last season from Okung not his body of work. He's got a clear track record of playing better than Flowers. Can he regain that form or close to it? I think so but that's my opinion. But don't tell me he's not a better player, that's BS.



Okay, what's his track record?



Okay, what's his track record?

The team that drafted him didn't want him back. The team that signed him didn't want him back. Both teams let him go while still badly needing offensive linemen that can play.

Link to Denver beat writer's comment about Okung and RT shyster : 11:36 am : link



It's possible the Giants could be interested in Okung for RT as they were last year.



It's possible the Giants could be interested in Okung for RT as they were last year.

Link - ( New Window

'so what's his track record'... Torrag : 11:42 am : link For our purposes it's simple he's better than Flowers. That's his track record. And he isn't going to command a 'premium' contract right now. Also good for us. So let him come here and hopefully re-establish his value and walk. If that happens so be it.



I've said all along it's an insurance policy. As Whitworth would be. It about covering our asses at a critical position.



Right now the OT's we have under contract are Flowers and possibly Pugh(who I don't ant to keep jerking around with position switches). Plus a couple reserve/futures signings. That's it. No Newhouse. No Beatty. Nada.