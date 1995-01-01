Giants inquire on LT Russell Okung

Jason La Canfora& #8207;Verified account @JasonLaCanfora
No shortage of teams inquiring about Russell Okung, including the Giants, Jets, Chargers and Vikings
Not great but better than flowers
Giants had interest last year. Pass a physical and talk some numbers. Sign Warford
It's going to magically improve going forward? I want no part of this guy.
I'd normally pin this, but La Canfora is often really bad at his job.
and we should be all set.
It's an upgrade, hopefully for the low.
did you actually watch him play?
Serious question.
What games did you watch and what did you think?
I've re-watched a couple games so far. Against Raiders, Pats, and Jacksonville. Jacksonville because of Beachum, Raiders for Watson and part of the Pats game just because.
I'm not a scout, but you can clearly see that he is better then Beachum and Watson. His play was more then adequate and he is pretty aggressive in the run game. He had a little trouble with Chris Long but it wasn't horrible.
One thing that drove me crazy is that he stops playing when he thinks his job is done. He just stands there. The play continues but he's still just standing there. What if there is a fumble or if the rb reverse direction, or the QB escapes a sure tackle, he is nowhere near to the play to help out. The other thing i didn't like and it my be a broncos thing, but he went low on the defender at lot, seemed very dangerous for the other player. It just didn't set well with me, I didn't like it.
if Flowers turns into a really good player for us, will you consider leaving? Christ you're predictable.
But just an average pass blocker. IMO, he'd be a better RT. Still, we need tackles period
Found this on what I would call the Broncos' version of BBI:
Russell Okung (T)
Okung was definitely bad at times, but the good news for the Broncos is that he was on a “prove it or lose it” deal. Okung actually negotiated his own contract with Denver, and as a result, he won’t see a dime after his first year.
The Broncos have already stated that they will not pick up his option going forward. Okung actually wasn’t that bad when he managed to keep his pass rusher in front of him, but he was penalized nine times, ranking him among the league’s worst. Okung is an average tackle that is no longer capable of consistently blocking the best pass rushers in the game.
Final grade: D
They knock on doors - a lot of them. In plenty of cases, they never have any serious interest.
I'd be surprised to learn that this is anything more than basic due diligence. Okung has had injury issues and wasn't very good last season.
Per Broncos beat writer (can't link right now).
For those impressed by Okung's mid-pack PFF grade, it was substantially based on his good run blocking grade; his pass pro was significantly worse.
Broncos had same opinion and that's why they only considered him for RT on return deal, before deciding to cut him loose entirely.
And the Broncos' line is a mess, worse than the Giants. They are going to have to pay somebody and, after seeing Okung for a year, they don't want him.
get any reason why bringing on an aging veteran with injury issues would be a better option. That goes for all the other veterans too aside from Whitworth. LTs that can't stay healthy aren't going to suddenly get healthy at 30+.
Exactly
The CBA restricts dealing with a player until after the league year starts. The legal tampering window is 48 hours before. But Okung represents himself so teams still can't communicate with him during that period.
He might be our best option at LT this year?! Hopefully he's taking the off season and working hard on his technique. Whitworth will be too costly and there's not too much of an upgrade amongst other available LTs where we'd have to fork up a lot of money. I'd prefer to grab a guy like Zeitler or Warford and solidify the inside of the line with our available cap room. I think the draft might be the best place to find a RT.
or Kalil, unless they can secure Whitworth for less, which is suspect.
Some are expecting us to sign a premium LT when there is none to be had.
...and while he did struggle some last year he's played at a higher level than that and can again imo. He and Whitworth are the guys to engage in free agency at OT.
No harm in keeping tabs on him. Did he get an agent?
They really were not much different. Both were penalty machines, both are better run blockers than pass blockers, and both weren't good enough for the teams they played for, but Okung is a lot more expensive. It's marginal at best.
has played in multiple superbowls and doesnt shove reporters when pressed about having a bad game.
He's far from a perfect player but give me a guy with his maturity and experience over Flowers any day of the week.
Your only taking into account last season from Okung not his body of work. He's got a clear track record of playing better than Flowers. Can he regain that form or close to it? I think so but that's my opinion. But don't tell me he's not a better player, that's BS.
So in judging your expectations for Eli next year you'll only go based on his play from last year? Did you do the same after he threw 25 interceptions in 2010?
Agree to disagree. Many players are better two years removed from an injury, especially a knee injury. This is common knowledge to those who follow the sport. Why isn't it a valid consideration when projecting Okung's play in the future?
He was drafted in 2010. He's only 29 years old. That doesn't jibe with a player that can't re-establish a higher level of play imo. Guess we'll see how it plays out. I'd prefer Whitworth but imo Okung is an upgrade from Flowers at this point in time.
Besides I don't really care what PFF rates anyway
I'm with you.
Even if Okung continues to be an average tackle, that would be a major improvement on our line. Our tackles were the worst in the league last year both left and right. I don't think we can underscore that enough. If Okung is the best improvement on OLT we can make, Flowers is still an upgrade on Hart at ORT, and ultimately, we're a better unit.
Even if we can only bring back Jerry at ORG and hope the draft yields an uncertain project, we're better off.
So's Rappaport, he outright tells lies
Okay, what's his track record?
The team that drafted him didn't want him back. The team that signed him didn't want him back. Both teams let him go while still badly needing offensive linemen that can play.
"[Okung] played well as a run blocker although he struggled in pass protection, which is why the Broncos had internally discussed bringing him back as a right tackle at a reduced rate. That now seems remote as Okung will re-enter the free-agent market."
It's possible the Giants could be interested in Okung for RT as they were last year. Link
For our purposes it's simple he's better than Flowers. That's his track record. And he isn't going to command a 'premium' contract right now. Also good for us. So let him come here and hopefully re-establish his value and walk. If that happens so be it.
I've said all along it's an insurance policy. As Whitworth would be. It about covering our asses at a critical position.
Right now the OT's we have under contract are Flowers and possibly Pugh(who I don't ant to keep jerking around with position switches). Plus a couple reserve/futures signings. That's it. No Newhouse. No Beatty. Nada.
another oft-injured guy on the downside.
Okung as an individual entity. You have to look at him in comparison to Ereck Flowers.