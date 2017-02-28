JPP "nowhere near deal" with Giants Big Blue '56 : 7:05 am Quote:



“Obviously we’re talking, but nowhere near a deal,” Hendrickson (Agent) said, via the New York Post.



Hendrickson didn't delve into where the differences lie in negotiations and said that the two sides will be talking again in Indianapolis in the coming days. If things move quickly in those conversations, the Giants may be able to start free agency without Pierre-Paul eating up a healthy chunk of the money they have available for this year.







You think an agent, this early in the negotiation process jlukes : 7:12 am : link (they have until July 15) is going to say anything other than that to the media?

This is the first and most obvious public volley jcn56 : 7:35 am : link 'Hey, we'd love for JPP to cost less against the cap this year so that the Giants could get other FAs, but we're not close to an agreement'.



JPP playing under the FT won't have much of an impact on this year's FA crop. Zero leverage to JPP this season.

For one of the few times, we disagree, re impact In comment 13373390 jcn56 said:For one of the few times, we disagree, re impact

I agree with '56. Some have said we can restructure players and extend Pugh to lower cap hits for the current year. But I think people are going to be surprised at the salary inflation that will occur. Yesterday, some slob who was a 6th round OG pick for the Chiefs was extended for an annual cap hit of 8mil/yr. Pugh's hit this year is north of 8mil/yr. Yet, people think his cap hit will be reduced by extending an oft-injured middle of the pack OG. Pugh will leverage his former draft status in any extension. If a 6th round pick is getting 8/yr, then a mid-round 1st round pick will push for more. Zietler will blow the roof off the OG market. When Reese has to settle for resigning John Jerry, BBI will implode. In comment 13373391 Big Blue '56 said:I agree with '56. Some have said we can restructure players and extend Pugh to lower cap hits for the current year. But I think people are going to be surprised at the salary inflation that will occur. Yesterday, some slob who was a 6th round OG pick for the Chiefs was extended for an annual cap hit of 8mil/yr. Pugh's hit this year is north of 8mil/yr. Yet, people think his cap hit will be reduced by extending an oft-injured middle of the pack OG. Pugh will leverage his former draft status in any extension. If a 6th round pick is getting 8/yr, then a mid-round 1st round pick will push for more. Zietler will blow the roof off the OG market. When Reese has to settle for resigning John Jerry, BBI will implode.

Antonio Brown's 2017 cap hit is $4.71 million jlukes : 8:12 am : link we will not have any issue signing any free agent we want

As much as the offense needs the infusion JonC : 8:20 am : link I'm not seeing a ton of help out there.



The Giants still have a healthy supply of cash jcn56 : 8:21 am : link without any restructures. The difference between what JPP would have marked against the books with a long term contract and with the FT is less than $10M. They can make that up in a heartbeat if needed with a couple of simple restructures, and even without all they'd have to do is backload some of the guaranteed money on a new FA (similar to what they did with Vernon).



The Giants aren't going to have a problem signing FAs because of cap space, if anything they're going to have a problem finding players for the spaces they need to fill.

There are always players that can help you in free agency Torrag : 8:32 am : link And this class is no different. It's a question of cost meeting value. There are quality OT's and OG's. Receivers that are significant upgrades from what Cruz gave us. Options at DT if Hankins demands are untenable. TE's that are better than what we have now. RB's that would bolster our backfield. And more.



We will be making some moves that help us.



AS far as JPP goes whether he signs for $13-15M, stays tagged or gets dealt the team will get a return on investment.

RE: The Giants still have a healthy supply of cash AcidTest : 8:37 am : link

Excellent analysis. But I'm still concerned that Reese is going to do something crazy and give JPP Vernon money. No way. I hope they used the non-exclusive FT. Unlike many here, I'm not averse to trading him. Two #2s would be enough. But he can play for another year at $17M on the FT while we groom his replacement via the draft this year. In comment 13373415 jcn56 said:Excellent analysis. But I'm still concerned that Reese is going to do something crazy and give JPP Vernon money. No way. I hope they used the non-exclusive FT. Unlike many here, I'm not averse to trading him. Two #2s would be enough. But he can play for another year at $17M on the FT while we groom his replacement via the draft this year.

The idea that you can't fit JPP Chris684 : 8:48 am : link and a starting caliber OL in the same offseason budget is bogus.



the OL field isn't great and won't command huge $$. The sure way Victor in CT : 9:06 am : link to ruin a cap situation is to throw big $$ at mediocre players in the name of "doing something".



The only FA OL I'd make a play for is Whitworth if a 2 yr deal gets it done. And possibly the G from Detroit (name escapes me) but with much less fervor.

this was always going to be the problem area junc : 9:20 am : link the Giants need to sign JPP (their top priority) so they know how much $$$ they're going to have.



Unfortunately, JPP is a tough negotiator who has no problem holding their nose to the fire. I can't see this getting resolved quickly, they've been so far apart on his value in the past

I read somewhere that the Giants could free up all the cap space that SB 42 and 46 and ? : 9:28 am : link they ever wanted by restructuring the fat contracts of the three FAs they signed last year but I haven't seen that anywhere else. The talk is above redoing the contracts of lesser players. I have seen Eli's and DRC's contracts mentioned. It seems like there's a lot of gamesmanship about the cap. Dallas, going into free agency with the league's worst cap situation, was interested in signing the same JPP that is causing such cap anguish here, and they would have done it and gone on to do some other deals that seemed impossible.



The Giants haven't restructured a single contract yet. They don't have to really worry about "mortgaging their future" because Eli's big cap hit will be gone in a couple of years.

The only thing stopping NYG from adding a Vet OL Rjanyg : 9:34 am : link will be the perceived value and the asking price. We know Reese has his value chart for FA players, the ones who require high price tags are OT, QB, DE and CB. We have our DE's, QB, CB's so the logical value will be in OT. Reese will go after either a RT or LT. I would prefer them go after Warford or Leary to play RG as I feel he will represent value for cost. He will help the run game and keep a clean pocket for Eli to step up into. Newhouse at RT with Hart is probably the plan with Flowers at LT unless Okung somehow is acquired.

Torrag JonC : 9:34 am : link I see some incremental upgrades out there, but not much impact. Some is better than none, pending value as you said.

RE: this was always going to be the problem arcarsenal : 9:35 am : link

'so they know how much $$$ they're going to have'... Torrag : 9:47 am : link Initially they can operate with the room not allocated to his tag. We have approx. $32M in cap space. Do the math...we'll have $15M to work with at the start of free agency with contracts like Thomas and Vereen on the bubble and contracts such as Eli ripe for restructure as needed.



The team isn't hamstrung into inactivity.

RE: 'so they know how much $$$ they're going to have'... Diver_Down : 9:58 am : link

The simple math of deducting JPP tender from the available cap is a false narrative. You have to allocate approx. 6 mil for the rookie draft class. Unless you are planning on forgoing the draft ... In comment 13373501 Torrag said:The simple math of deducting JPP tender from the available cap is a false narrative. You have to allocate approx. 6 mil for the rookie draft class. Unless you are planning on forgoing the draft ...

RE: As much as the offense needs the infusion Old Dirty Beckham : 10:00 am : link

Quote: I'm not seeing a ton of help out there.



I think the best the Giants can do is a couple solid offensive linemen to get any real dire holes off the field. Ancillary parts such as blocking tight end/fullback can be added as well.



We can add skill players through the draft. In comment 13373414 JonC said:I think the best the Giants can do is a couple solid offensive linemen to get any real dire holes off the field. Ancillary parts such as blocking tight end/fullback can be added as well.We can add skill players through the draft.

'from the available cap is a false narrative'... Torrag : 10:01 am : link Interesting how you ignore the rest of the post outlining how and why we have more room to maneuver. Read it again and you might be able to formulate an intelligent response.

Weird Brandon Walsh : 10:02 am : link I expected the agent to be like, "well, the Giants are in the ballpark, and there is no chance he turns down $40 million guaranteed in the long run, so it will happen eventually"



Pretty sure they know they wont get the Giants best offer until right before March 9th when FA starts and if that doesn't work again until July 15th.



Why would an agent of all people say anything else in the meantime?

I do think LCtheINTMachine : 10:09 am : link we need a cheap, taller WR who can go up and get it. Can't imagine that would be too hard to find and would be nice to plug a hole rather than have all short WRs like last year.

RE: Weird Big Blue '56 : 10:09 am : link

Quote: I expected the agent to be like, "well, the Giants are in the ballpark, and there is no chance he turns down $40 million guaranteed in the long run, so it will happen eventually"



Pretty sure they know they wont get the Giants best offer until right before March 9th when FA starts and if that doesn't work again until July 15th.



Why would an agent of all people say anything else in the meantime?



No doubt, but that's the latest non-news..😎 In comment 13373532 Brandon Walsh said:No doubt, but that's the latest non-news..😎

I don't buy this for a second. est1986 : 10:10 am : link Deal has to be a lot closer now that the idea of playing a one year deal is very much real. Been saying all offseason, this tag will make JPP cave and NY will get him at their price which im sure is "no where near" what JPPs agent can get from Cleveland or Jax but thanks to the tag the Giants cant lose.



5 years 70 million 30 gtd. Final guess.

RE: I don't buy this for a second. Big Blue '56 : 10:15 am : link

RE: RE: Weird Brandon Walsh : 10:25 am : link

I agree, it would of been more news worthy if the Giants didn't tag him literally seconds after the article came out in the NY Post.



I know your nervous with the $17 million cap hit.



1. Look at the free agency market, its really weak this year outside of corner back which we don't need, using the money on JPP is better than anyone we can get out there, regardless of position. Seems the rest of the teams agree as they all franchised their pass rushers yesterday as well- even the Chargers with Ingram when at first it didn't look like they would. Good pass rushers do not hit the market unless your dumb like the Dolphins.



2. The argument here is to spend on offense- for who? There are no tackles worth losing JPP for. As I've said countless times, they are not getting a top guard with Pugh coming up next year. That money is earmarked for him and Richburg. We aren't spending for a number 1 WR with OBJ, and the Giants like to draft and develop the WR position than overpay for some average talent like Kenny Still (that contract is going to be disgusting)



3. The long term deal with JPP will get done. It is in both sides best interest. JPP is not going to pass on $40 million guaranteed and play for $17 million to haggle over a couple million more he could of got on the market.



4. As been shown here plenty of times, there is still plenty of cap room to get done what they need to get done and also the ability to create more without creating future issues. First year cap hits are minimal and Reese/Abrams have shown they are not mortgaging the future in anyway. They know what they are doing.



In comment 13373545 Big Blue '56 said:I agree, it would of been more news worthy if the Giants didn't tag him literally seconds after the article came out in the NY Post.I know your nervous with the $17 million cap hit.1. Look at the free agency market, its really weak this year outside of corner back which we don't need, using the money on JPP is better than anyone we can get out there, regardless of position. Seems the rest of the teams agree as they all franchised their pass rushers yesterday as well- even the Chargers with Ingram when at first it didn't look like they would. Good pass rushers do not hit the market unless your dumb like the Dolphins.2. The argument here is to spend on offense- for who? There are no tackles worth losing JPP for. As I've said countless times, they are not getting a top guard with Pugh coming up next year. That money is earmarked for him and Richburg. We aren't spending for a number 1 WR with OBJ, and the Giants like to draft and develop the WR position than overpay for some average talent like Kenny Still (that contract is going to be disgusting)3. The long term deal with JPP will get done. It is in both sides best interest. JPP is not going to pass on $40 million guaranteed and play for $17 million to haggle over a couple million more he could of got on the market.4. As been shown here plenty of times, there is still plenty of cap room to get done what they need to get done and also the ability to create more without creating future issues. First year cap hits are minimal and Reese/Abrams have shown they are not mortgaging the future in anyway. They know what they are doing.

There's no chance Big Rick in FL : 10:28 am : link He's taking a 5 year deal with only 30 million guaranteed. He's getting 17 million guaranteed this year on the tag. No way is he taking a 5 year deal with only 13 million more guaranteed. He's probably going to get 40-43 million guaranteed over 5 years.

'JPP will cave and NY will get him at their price'... Torrag : 10:31 am : link ...the truth is if an agreement is reached it's usually a compromise, not one sided. At this stage all the tag does is prevent JPP from shopping our offer.

RE: RE: RE: Weird Big Blue '56 : 10:40 am : link

Lucid post per usuall..Of course I hope you and others are right in the scenarios you've discussed..



If the tag sticks(for argument's sake), can we re-sign Robinson, Keep Vereen and DRC? Add to that, Possible FA contract to receivers(Britt, Stills, Quick or the very long shot Jeffery)? What if we cover Warford or Zeitler? Whitworth (guess is he remains in Cincy)? As a fan, I'm fine with giving Flowers another OLT year under Solari, but many here aren't. What about re-signing Newhouse(I'd love it for depth, but wouldn't be surprised if he is a starter again, if we can't afford solid OL help)?



Just askin' In comment 13373559 Brandon Walsh said:Lucid post per usuall..Of course I hope you and others are right in the scenarios you've discussed..If the tag sticks(for argument's sake), can we re-sign Robinson, Keep Vereen and DRC? Add to that, Possible FA contract to receivers(Britt, Stills, Quick or the very long shot Jeffery)? What if we cover Warford or Zeitler? Whitworth (guess is he remains in Cincy)? As a fan, I'm fine with giving Flowers another OLT year under Solari, but many here aren't. What about re-signing Newhouse(I'd love it for depth, but wouldn't be surprised if he is a starter again, if we can't afford solid OL help)?Just askin'

JPP And His Agent Need To 'Play Ball' Or Else Trainmaster : 10:41 am : link

.



seems pretty obvious they aren't close djm : 10:51 am : link if they were, JPP wouldn't have gotten the tag.





Ed Valentine's (BBV) VIEW on what the tag MIGHT mean, in part: Big Blue '56 : 10:51 am : link Quote:



Per Spotrac, the Giants have roughly $34 million to spend under an estimated $168 million salary cap. Subtract JPP’s money and that leaves about $17 million, more than $5 million of which is need for the rookie pool. So, we’re talking about $12 million in spending money left under that scenario. That is not a whole lot.



If there is no deal by March 9:



You can probably say goodbye to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. That might be in the cards, anyway, but tagging JPP almost certainly seals that deal.



You can probably forget the idea of spending $10-12 million annually on an offensive lineman. So, you can probably say goodbye to the Andrew Whitworth dream.



You might be saying hello again to John Jerry, who figures to be a lot more inexpensive than any of the high-priced guards expected to be on the market.



Adrian Peterson can forget about the Giants, which is probably a good thing.



Dreaming about Martellus Bennett or Alshon Jeffery? Those probably weren’t going to happen, anyway, but they certainly won’t happen with the Giants paying JPP $17 million.





Imo a deal will get done LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:54 am : link If not, they will have less money to play with, but based on my (admittedly limited) knowledge of the cap situation, I expect they would still have a little wiggle room.



I wouldn't expect Zietler though.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Weird Brandon Walsh : 10:54 am : link

I think with or without tagging JPP a lot of those scenarios weren't realistic as those players are going to be overpaid relative to their talent or just not that good.



Just look at the Giants past:



They have their specific targets, at areas of need and go right after them (Rolle, Boley, Baas, Canty) obviously last year with the big three.



All those players play are young, ascending players that typically see the majority of their contract. I don't see any of those players this year and the Giants are pretty good at not overspending just because they have money (Redskins)



They don't sign big money free agents at WR. Its all in house drafting/developing/extending. All those players you listed with the exception of Quick who is more of a flyer are going to get paid and will probably be cut within two years of their contract since they have been average/journeymen their whole career.



They aren't spending on a high priced guard as I posted above with Pugh up next year. They aren't investing in two $8-10 million per year guard. Its not how they build a roster.



I think realistically, they keep Robinson, make a valiant effort for Hankins- it will be up to him if he wants to take a litle less to stay, make a run at one of the bridge left tackles (Whitworth, Okung, Kalil) who would all be 2-3 year deals at most, and they address the offensiuve"weapons" tight end/WR/RB in the draft with young fast and CHEAP players. Obviously some depth/vet minimum contracts Jerry/Newhouse like players along the way.



In summary, I think the only position they truly are willing to go spend out of house due to the current crop of FA's is Left Tackle if Whitworth gets there or they deem Kalil/Okung as still players.



On a separate note, a player that intrigues me is Eddie Lacy. Think he can very well be had for a Martelleus Bennett prove it contract and fits in well with our offense and Perkins/Vereen. In comment 13373578 Big Blue '56 said:I think with or without tagging JPP a lot of those scenarios weren't realistic as those players are going to be overpaid relative to their talent or just not that good.Just look at the Giants past:They have their specific targets, at areas of need and go right after them (Rolle, Boley, Baas, Canty) obviously last year with the big three.All those players play are young, ascending players that typically see the majority of their contract. I don't see any of those players this year and the Giants are pretty good at not overspending just because they have money (Redskins)They don't sign big money free agents at WR. Its all in house drafting/developing/extending. All those players you listed with the exception of Quick who is more of a flyer are going to get paid and will probably be cut within two years of their contract since they have been average/journeymen their whole career.They aren't spending on a high priced guard as I posted above with Pugh up next year. They aren't investing in two $8-10 million per year guard. Its not how they build a roster.I think realistically, they keep Robinson, make a valiant effort for Hankins- it will be up to him if he wants to take a litle less to stay, make a run at one of the bridge left tackles (Whitworth, Okung, Kalil) who would all be 2-3 year deals at most, and they address the offensiuve"weapons" tight end/WR/RB in the draft with young fast and CHEAP players. Obviously some depth/vet minimum contracts Jerry/Newhouse like players along the way.In summary, I think the only position they truly are willing to go spend out of house due to the current crop of FA's is Left Tackle if Whitworth gets there or they deem Kalil/Okung as still players.On a separate note, a player that intrigues me is Eddie Lacy. Think he can very well be had for a Martelleus Bennett prove it contract and fits in well with our offense and Perkins/Vereen.

you guys keep saying djm : 10:55 am : link JPP has zero leverage. It's false, but whatever helps you sleep at night.



I've said it 100 times by now. If the FT was so desirable or beneficial to the team using it, why isn't it used more often? Because it sucks. IT's a necessary evil but it sucks.



JPP can just say fuck off and play on the tag. And that's something the Giants do NOT want. No one wants to pay 17 million cash for one year of service. JPP has leverage. He may not like the alternative to a long term deal but he most definitely has some leverage here. He doesn't have to sign a "shitty" long term deal because he can just play on the FT, earn SEVENTEEN million and become a UFA next season all over again. And what if he has an even better year in 2017? CHA CHING. Of course he could get hurt....he could also not get hurt and that's far more likely.





RE: Ed Valentine's (BBV) VIEW on what the tag MIGHT mean, in part: Brandon Walsh : 10:56 am : link

Per Spotrac, the Giants have roughly $34 million to spend under an estimated $168 million salary cap. Subtract JPP’s money and that leaves about $17 million, more than $5 million of which is need for the rookie pool. So, we’re talking about $12 million in spending money left under that scenario. That is not a whole lot.



If there is no deal by March 9:



You can probably say goodbye to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. That might be in the cards, anyway, but tagging JPP almost certainly seals that deal.



You can probably forget the idea of spending $10-12 million annually on an offensive lineman. So, you can probably say goodbye to the Andrew Whitworth dream.



You might be saying hello again to John Jerry, who figures to be a lot more inexpensive than any of the high-priced guards expected to be on the market.



Adrian Peterson can forget about the Giants, which is probably a good thing.



Dreaming about Martellus Bennett or Alshon Jeffery? Those probably weren’t going to happen, anyway, but they certainly won’t happen with the Giants paying JPP $17 million.











He's a dope, none of those player were realistic if we had $50 million in cap room AND look at how the first year of long term contracts are structured.



It's rather annoying these people put this out there, the masses read it and than take it as gospel. A disservice actually. In comment 13373599 Big Blue '56 said:He's a dope, none of those player were realistic if we had $50 million in cap room AND look at how the first year of long term contracts are structured.It's rather annoying these people put this out there, the masses read it and than take it as gospel. A disservice actually.

I still say djm : 10:58 am : link you guys crunching all these numbers and trying to figure out the cap space after every move are over thinking things that you have no clue about.

at the end of the day LakeGeorgeGiant : 10:58 am : link Neither the Giants nor JPP want him to play on the tag. A deal will get banged out imo.



JPP isn't getting younger and he I'm sure he wants the security of that guaranteed money.

djm LakeGeorgeGiant : 11:01 am : link He will be another year older, and the older he gets the less the chance he is going to get his big five year payday.



This isn't a 25 year old we are talking about.

I don't think JPP can say "fuck off" and play on the tag Victor in CT : 11:06 am : link I'm pretty sure the Giants can rescind it if they want to.

RE: RE: 'so they know how much $$$ they're going to have'... Milton : 11:08 am : link

Quote: The simple math of deducting JPP tender from the available cap is a false narrative. You have to allocate approx. 6 mil for the rookie draft class. Unless you are planning on forgoing the draft ... To conduct the draft, they only need the cap space for the minimum salary for a rookie times the number of picks they are making in the draft. And since the salary cap only counts the top 51 players, it is a non-issue until they need to actually sign the guys for training camp. And they have until July 15 to give JPP a long term deal, so the two don't have to conflict unless JPP never signs a longterm deal. At which time they will have players lined up for restructuring. In comment 13373525 Diver_Down said:To conduct the draft, they only need the cap space for the minimum salary for a rookie times the number of picks they are making in the draft. And since the salary cap only counts the top 51 players, it is a non-issue until they need to actually sign the guys for training camp. And they have until July 15 to give JPP a long term deal, so the two don't have to conflict unless JPP never signs a longterm deal. At which time they will have players lined up for restructuring.

While it can be a negotiating tactic, Dave in Hoboken : 11:11 am : link I wouldn't be surprised if it was true, as well. Reese knows giving JPP Vernon money is not in the best interest of the team's cap situation and he obviously does not want to do it.

RE: RE: RE: Weird AcidTest : 11:48 am : link

Excellent analysis. Other teams have a lot more cap space, but I assume that is irrelevant if the Giants used the exclusive tag because then he can't negotiate with anyone else. I hope instead they used the non-exclusive tag. It's true there isn't much to be excited about in the FA market, and what there is will be very expensive. But I'd rather trade JPP for picks than overpay, for example by giving him what Vernon got. We'll see. In comment 13373559 Brandon Walsh said:Excellent analysis. Other teams have a lot more cap space, but I assume that is irrelevant if the Giants used the exclusive tag because then he can't negotiate with anyone else. I hope instead they used the non-exclusive tag. It's true there isn't much to be excited about in the FA market, and what there is will be very expensive. But I'd rather trade JPP for picks than overpay, for example by giving him what Vernon got. We'll see.

RE: Ed Valentine's (BBV) VIEW on what the tag MIGHT mean, in part: Carson53 : 11:48 am : link

Per Spotrac, the Giants have roughly $34 million to spend under an estimated $168 million salary cap. Subtract JPP’s money and that leaves about $17 million, more than $5 million of which is need for the rookie pool. So, we’re talking about $12 million in spending money left under that scenario. That is not a whole lot.



If there is no deal by March 9:



You can probably say goodbye to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. That might be in the cards, anyway, but tagging JPP almost certainly seals that deal.



You can probably forget the idea of spending $10-12 million annually on an offensive lineman. So, you can probably say goodbye to the Andrew Whitworth dream.



You might be saying hello again to John Jerry, who figures to be a lot more inexpensive than any of the high-priced guards expected to be on the market.



Adrian Peterson can forget about the Giants, which is probably a good thing.



Dreaming about Martellus Bennett or Alshon Jeffery? Those probably weren’t going to happen, anyway, but they certainly won’t happen with the Giants paying JPP $17 million.











Forget a Whitworth or a Zeitler, another year of John Jerry anyone? I've read they have closer to 9 million left to spend, restructure Vereen and DRC?

The time to move JT Thomas would be now as well.

I am just saying, we'll see how happy people are, if they can't fill out the rest of their roster! In comment 13373599 Big Blue '56 said:Forget a Whitworth or a Zeitler, another year of John Jerry anyone? I've read they have closer to 9 million left to spend, restructure Vereen and DRC?The time to move JT Thomas would be now as well.I am just saying, we'll see how happy people are, if they can't fill out the rest of their roster!

They are always "nowhere near deal" BillT : 11:52 am : link Until the minute they sign one.



Neither party wants to play this year on the tag. So much so we can't even figure out who wants it least. Seems a good formula for getting one done.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Weird Milton : 12:00 pm : link

Quote: Other teams have a lot more cap space, but I assume that is irrelevant if the Giants used the exclusive tag because then he can't negotiate with anyone else. I hope instead they used the non-exclusive tag. It's the non-exclusive tag. There is no fear of anyone giving up two 1st round picks to sign JPP. In comment 13373720 AcidTest said:It's the non-exclusive tag. There is no fear of anyone giving up two 1st round picks to sign JPP.

RE: RE: Ed Valentine's (BBV) VIEW on what the tag MIGHT mean, in part: Big Blue '56 : 12:03 pm : link

Forget a Whitworth or a Zeitler, another year of John Jerry anyone? I've read they have closer to 9 million left to spend, restructure Vereen and DRC?

The time to move JT Thomas would be now as well.

I am just saying, we'll see how happy people are, if they can't fill out the rest of their roster!



That's been my lament all along. But, there are those who are far more learned on cap stuff and contracte than I, have said we can still do well for the O side of the ball.. In comment 13373721 Carson53 said:That's been my lament all along. But, there are those who are far more learned on cap stuff and contracte than I, have said we can still do well for the O side of the ball..

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Weird AcidTest : 12:04 pm : link

Agreed. But the Giants could take less than two #1s. As I've said, I would take two #2s. In comment 13373736 Milton said:Agreed. But the Giants could take less than two #1s. As I've said, I would take two #2s.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Weird Carson53 : 12:08 pm : link

No one gives up two first round picks for anybody,

not just JPP...I don't recall it being done, since they instituted the non-exclusive FT as part of the CBA.

Basically it is a waste of time to even have it,

but it is there. In comment 13373736 Milton said:No one gives up two first round picks for anybody,not just JPP...I don't recall it being done, since they instituted the non-exclusive FT as part of the CBA.Basically it is a waste of time to even have it,but it is there.

I didn't like it when we drafted him, Giant John : 12:33 pm : link I didn't like it when he blew off his hand. I don't like that he kept the team at arms length when he did that. I don't see that he has been an exceptional player and I hate that we may have to pay him 17mm this year. I wouldn't break the bank for him. Who knows? He may decide to sit for the year.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Weird Milton : 12:51 pm : link

I didn't like when we didn't have JPP fkap : 12:59 pm : link he's not as good as he thinks he is, but when he's not available, the line sucks ass. you need 2 good DE's. with Vernon and JPP, we have 2 good DE's. neither were great last year, and that's what the 'haters' will concentrate on. However, there's no one else on the team worth mentioning. So, the choice is to hope to draft the next good DE, or pay big bucks for Vernon/JPP, or do without JPP and bitch all next year about the gaping hole on one end.

RE: RE: this was always going to be the problem Victor in CT : 1:18 pm : link

Yeah, and he can only hold Reese's nose to the fire with his left hand. Don't overpay, let someone else. Team friendly deal or part ways In comment 13373486 arcarsenal said:Yeah, and he can only hold Reese's nose to the fire with his left hand. Don't overpay, let someone else. Team friendly deal or part ways

RE: djm djm : 1:27 pm : link

Quote: He will be another year older, and the older he gets the less the chance he is going to get his big five year payday.



This isn't a 25 year old we are talking about.



If JPP plays 13 games next season and has the exact same type of season that he put forth in 2016, and is healthy at contract time, he is going to make serious bank. HE will get paid a lot. I guarantee it. He will be 29 not 39. In comment 13373617 LakeGeorgeGiant said:If JPP plays 13 games next season and has the exact same type of season that he put forth in 2016, and is healthy at contract time, he is going to make serious bank. HE will get paid a lot. I guarantee it. He will be 29 not 39.