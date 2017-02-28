|
“Obviously we’re talking, but nowhere near a deal,” Hendrickson (Agent) said, via the New York Post.
Hendrickson didn’t delve into where the differences lie in negotiations and said that the two sides will be talking again in Indianapolis in the coming days. If things move quickly in those conversations, the Giants may be able to start free agency without Pierre-Paul eating up a healthy chunk of the money they have available for this year.
| 'Hey, we'd love for JPP to cost less against the cap this year so that the Giants could get other FAs, but we're not close to an agreement'.
JPP playing under the FT won't have much of an impact on this year's FA crop. Zero leverage to JPP this season.
In comment 13373390 jcn56 said:
JPP playing under the FT won't have much of an impact on this year's FA crop. Zero leverage to JPP this season.
For one of the few times, we disagree, re impact
| without any restructures. The difference between what JPP would have marked against the books with a long term contract and with the FT is less than $10M. They can make that up in a heartbeat if needed with a couple of simple restructures, and even without all they'd have to do is backload some of the guaranteed money on a new FA (similar to what they did with Vernon).
The Giants aren't going to have a problem signing FAs because of cap space, if anything they're going to have a problem finding players for the spaces they need to fill.
| the Giants need to sign JPP (their top priority) so they know how much $$$ they're going to have.
Unfortunately, JPP is a tough negotiator who has no problem holding their nose to the fire. I can't see this getting resolved quickly, they've been so far apart on his value in the past
| Initially they can operate with the room not allocated to his tag. We have approx. $32M in cap space. Do the math...we'll have $15M to work with at the start of free agency with contracts like Thomas and Vereen on the bubble and contracts such as Eli ripe for restructure as needed.
The team isn't hamstrung into inactivity.
|I'm not seeing a ton of help out there.
| I expected the agent to be like, "well, the Giants are in the ballpark, and there is no chance he turns down $40 million guaranteed in the long run, so it will happen eventually"
Pretty sure they know they wont get the Giants best offer until right before March 9th when FA starts and if that doesn't work again until July 15th.
Why would an agent of all people say anything else in the meantime?
| Deal has to be a lot closer now that the idea of playing a one year deal is very much real. Been saying all offseason, this tag will make JPP cave and NY will get him at their price which im sure is "no where near" what JPPs agent can get from Cleveland or Jax but thanks to the tag the Giants cant lose.
5 years 70 million 30 gtd. Final guess.
In comment 13373532 Brandon Walsh said:
Pretty sure they know they wont get the Giants best offer until right before March 9th when FA starts and if that doesn't work again until July 15th.
Why would an agent of all people say anything else in the meantime?
No doubt, but that's the latest non-news..😎
In comment 13373545 Big Blue '56 said:
Pretty sure they know they wont get the Giants best offer until right before March 9th when FA starts and if that doesn't work again until July 15th.
Why would an agent of all people say anything else in the meantime?
No doubt, but that's the latest non-news..😎
I agree, it would of been more news worthy if the Giants didn't tag him literally seconds after the article came out in the NY Post.
I know your nervous with the $17 million cap hit.
1. Look at the free agency market, its really weak this year outside of corner back which we don't need, using the money on JPP is better than anyone we can get out there, regardless of position. Seems the rest of the teams agree as they all franchised their pass rushers yesterday as well- even the Chargers with Ingram when at first it didn't look like they would. Good pass rushers do not hit the market unless your dumb like the Dolphins.
2. The argument here is to spend on offense- for who? There are no tackles worth losing JPP for. As I've said countless times, they are not getting a top guard with Pugh coming up next year. That money is earmarked for him and Richburg. We aren't spending for a number 1 WR with OBJ, and the Giants like to draft and develop the WR position than overpay for some average talent like Kenny Still (that contract is going to be disgusting)
3. The long term deal with JPP will get done. It is in both sides best interest. JPP is not going to pass on $40 million guaranteed and play for $17 million to haggle over a couple million more he could of got on the market.
4. As been shown here plenty of times, there is still plenty of cap room to get done what they need to get done and also the ability to create more without creating future issues. First year cap hits are minimal and Reese/Abrams have shown they are not mortgaging the future in anyway. They know what they are doing.
Per Spotrac, the Giants have roughly $34 million to spend under an estimated $168 million salary cap. Subtract JPP’s money and that leaves about $17 million, more than $5 million of which is need for the rookie pool. So, we’re talking about $12 million in spending money left under that scenario. That is not a whole lot.
If there is no deal by March 9:
You can probably say goodbye to defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. That might be in the cards, anyway, but tagging JPP almost certainly seals that deal.
You can probably forget the idea of spending $10-12 million annually on an offensive lineman. So, you can probably say goodbye to the Andrew Whitworth dream.
You might be saying hello again to John Jerry, who figures to be a lot more inexpensive than any of the high-priced guards expected to be on the market.
Adrian Peterson can forget about the Giants, which is probably a good thing.
Dreaming about Martellus Bennett or Alshon Jeffery? Those probably weren’t going to happen, anyway, but they certainly won’t happen with the Giants paying JPP $17 million.
In comment 13373559 Brandon Walsh said:
Pretty sure they know they wont get the Giants best offer until right before March 9th when FA starts and if that doesn't work again until July 15th.
Why would an agent of all people say anything else in the meantime?
No doubt, but that's the latest non-news..😎
I agree, it would of been more news worthy if the Giants didn't tag him literally seconds after the article came out in the NY Post.
I know your nervous with the $17 million cap hit.
1. Look at the free agency market, its really weak this year outside of corner back which we don't need, using the money on JPP is better than anyone we can get out there, regardless of position. Seems the rest of the teams agree as they all franchised their pass rushers yesterday as well- even the Chargers with Ingram when at first it didn't look like they would. Good pass rushers do not hit the market unless your dumb like the Dolphins.
2. The argument here is to spend on offense- for who? There are no tackles worth losing JPP for. As I've said countless times, they are not getting a top guard with Pugh coming up next year. That money is earmarked for him and Richburg. We aren't spending for a number 1 WR with OBJ, and the Giants like to draft and develop the WR position than overpay for some average talent like Kenny Still (that contract is going to be disgusting)
3. The long term deal with JPP will get done. It is in both sides best interest. JPP is not going to pass on $40 million guaranteed and play for $17 million to haggle over a couple million more he could of got on the market.
4. As been shown here plenty of times, there is still plenty of cap room to get done what they need to get done and also the ability to create more without creating future issues. First year cap hits are minimal and Reese/Abrams have shown they are not mortgaging the future in anyway. They know what they are doing.
Lucid post per usuall..Of course I hope you and others are right in the scenarios you've discussed..
If the tag sticks(for argument's sake), can we re-sign Robinson, Keep Vereen and DRC? Add to that, Possible FA contract to receivers(Britt, Stills, Quick or the very long shot Jeffery)? What if we cover Warford or Zeitler? Whitworth (guess is he remains in Cincy)? As a fan, I'm fine with giving Flowers another OLT year under Solari, but many here aren't. What about re-signing Newhouse(I'd love it for depth, but wouldn't be surprised if he is a starter again, if we can't afford solid OL help)?
Just askin'
|The simple math of deducting JPP tender from the available cap is a false narrative. You have to allocate approx. 6 mil for the rookie draft class. Unless you are planning on forgoing the draft ...
In comment 13373545 Big Blue '56 said:
Pretty sure they know they wont get the Giants best offer until right before March 9th when FA starts and if that doesn't work again until July 15th.
Why would an agent of all people say anything else in the meantime?
No doubt, but that's the latest non-news..😎
I agree, it would of been more news worthy if the Giants didn't tag him literally seconds after the article came out in the NY Post.
I know your nervous with the $17 million cap hit.
1. Look at the free agency market, its really weak this year outside of corner back which we don't need, using the money on JPP is better than anyone we can get out there, regardless of position. Seems the rest of the teams agree as they all franchised their pass rushers yesterday as well- even the Chargers with Ingram when at first it didn't look like they would. Good pass rushers do not hit the market unless your dumb like the Dolphins.
2. The argument here is to spend on offense- for who? There are no tackles worth losing JPP for. As I've said countless times, they are not getting a top guard with Pugh coming up next year. That money is earmarked for him and Richburg. We aren't spending for a number 1 WR with OBJ, and the Giants like to draft and develop the WR position than overpay for some average talent like Kenny Still (that contract is going to be disgusting)
3. The long term deal with JPP will get done. It is in both sides best interest. JPP is not going to pass on $40 million guaranteed and play for $17 million to haggle over a couple million more he could of got on the market.
4. As been shown here plenty of times, there is still plenty of cap room to get done what they need to get done and also the ability to create more without creating future issues. First year cap hits are minimal and Reese/Abrams have shown they are not mortgaging the future in anyway. They know what they are doing.
|Other teams have a lot more cap space, but I assume that is irrelevant if the Giants used the exclusive tag because then he can't negotiate with anyone else. I hope instead they used the non-exclusive tag.
In comment 13373599 Big Blue '56 said:
Forget a Whitworth or a Zeitler, another year of John Jerry anyone? I've read they have closer to 9 million left to spend, restructure Vereen and DRC?
The time to move JT Thomas would be now as well.
I am just saying, we'll see how happy people are, if they can't fill out the rest of their roster!
In comment 13373720 AcidTest said:
It's the non-exclusive tag. There is no fear of anyone giving up two 1st round picks to sign JPP.
In comment 13373720 AcidTest said:
It's the non-exclusive tag. There is no fear of anyone giving up two 1st round picks to sign JPP.
In comment 13373736 Milton said:
It's the non-exclusive tag. There is no fear of anyone giving up two 1st round picks to sign JPP.
No one gives up two first round picks for anybody,
not just JPP...I don't recall it being done, since they instituted the non-exclusive FT as part of the CBA.
Basically it is a waste of time to even have it,
but it is there.
In comment 13373467 area junc said:
Unfortunately, JPP is a tough negotiator who has no problem holding their nose to the fire. I can't see this getting resolved quickly, they've been so far apart on his value in the past
JPP is a tough negotiator, eh?
Where's this info coming from?
| He will be another year older, and the older he gets the less the chance he is going to get his big five year payday.
This isn't a 25 year old we are talking about.