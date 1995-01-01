Jordan Raanan chat from last night--good info Vin_Cuccs : 2/28/2017 3:43 pm

Jordan Raanan is great at what he does and he had a chat last night on Periscope. Lots of really good, interesting information. I listened to it earlier today and here is the transcript to the best of my abilities. Lots of good info, take a look!





JPP talk we all already know the situation. Want him long term and working towards deal. Not close now, but that could change at combine in meetings with his representation this week. Both sides motivated to get a deal done and he thinks it will get done. 70% chance he is back.





Thinks Keenan Robinson will get done eventually.





Talked to 5 league sources about Hankins annual salary. Their responses: $6, $8, $10, $11, $12. The team still wants to keep the defense intact. Point is value is all over the place. Estimated 45% chance he is back.





Keep an eye on Russell Okung. Wagner, Reiff, Zeiteler unlikely. Probably won’t sign a top lineman because they want to keep Richburg and Pugh and need the money. Thinks Tackle is the more pressing need than Guard and doubts they are players in the Guard market.





John Jerry could be brought back.





Said we'll see on Ronald Leary.





Could bring in competition for BJ Goodson, maybe Kelvin Sheppard.





No to Chad Kelly. Highly doubts they'll be interested





He doubts David Njoku is the right guy. Pretty adamant about it. Athletic, but risky due to his college production and a lack of blocking. Will probably blow up the combine though.





Strong likelihood OJ Howard could be the guy at #23 if he is there, estimated 50% chance that he is there at that spot.





Jake Butt is an interesting mid-round option. 2 way TE that they like.





Not a DeShone Kizer fan. Too inconsistent. Hard to predict Pat Mahomes.





Likes Kamara as a 2nd or 3rd round offensive weapon.





Jarrad David, LB, Florida could be a 1st round guy, same with Christian McCaffery.





Strong chance Garrett Bolles could be the guy if available at #23. Doesn't think the age is an issue (25 years old).





Eddie Lacy probably not a fit. Deep draft at RB. Thinks they will draft one to pair with Perkins.





Thinks the Giants should talk to Andrew Whitworth, not sure if they will.





Doubts Solomon Thomas or Corey Davis will fall to #23





Kamar Aiken is an interesting name to keep and eye on.





Don't bank on Gerald Everett or Evan Engram. Not enough blocking skill on on-line experience.





Don't be surprised with a LB in round 1.





Doubts Martellus Bennett is on the radar.





Thinks Jack Doyle will get paid handsomely and doubts they spend that much money on him.





Thinks Ryan Ramczyk will have health red flags that will make him fall and he could be an option as well.



He also said he's hoping to get a lot more information at the combine later this week. He's hoping to do another Periscope at that point with more info.











