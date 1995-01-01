Jordan Raanan chat from last night--good info

Jordan Raanan is great at what he does and he had a chat last night on Periscope. Lots of really good, interesting information. I listened to it earlier today and here is the transcript to the best of my abilities. Lots of good info, take a look!
JPP talk we all already know the situation. Want him long term and working towards deal. Not close now, but that could change at combine in meetings with his representation this week. Both sides motivated to get a deal done and he thinks it will get done. 70% chance he is back.
Thinks Keenan Robinson will get done eventually.
Talked to 5 league sources about Hankins annual salary. Their responses: $6, $8, $10, $11, $12. The team still wants to keep the defense intact. Point is value is all over the place. Estimated 45% chance he is back.
Keep an eye on Russell Okung. Wagner, Reiff, Zeiteler unlikely. Probably won’t sign a top lineman because they want to keep Richburg and Pugh and need the money. Thinks Tackle is the more pressing need than Guard and doubts they are players in the Guard market.
John Jerry could be brought back.
Said we'll see on Ronald Leary.
Could bring in competition for BJ Goodson, maybe Kelvin Sheppard.
No to Chad Kelly. Highly doubts they'll be interested
He doubts David Njoku is the right guy. Pretty adamant about it. Athletic, but risky due to his college production and a lack of blocking. Will probably blow up the combine though.
Strong likelihood OJ Howard could be the guy at #23 if he is there, estimated 50% chance that he is there at that spot.
Jake Butt is an interesting mid-round option. 2 way TE that they like.
Not a DeShone Kizer fan. Too inconsistent. Hard to predict Pat Mahomes.
Likes Kamara as a 2nd or 3rd round offensive weapon.
Jarrad David, LB, Florida could be a 1st round guy, same with Christian McCaffery.
Strong chance Garrett Bolles could be the guy if available at #23. Doesn't think the age is an issue (25 years old).
Eddie Lacy probably not a fit. Deep draft at RB. Thinks they will draft one to pair with Perkins.
Thinks the Giants should talk to Andrew Whitworth, not sure if they will.
Doubts Solomon Thomas or Corey Davis will fall to #23
Kamar Aiken is an interesting name to keep and eye on.
Don't bank on Gerald Everett or Evan Engram. Not enough blocking skill on on-line experience.
Don't be surprised with a LB in round 1.
Doubts Martellus Bennett is on the radar.
Thinks Jack Doyle will get paid handsomely and doubts they spend that much money on him.
Thinks Ryan Ramczyk will have health red flags that will make him fall and he could be an option as well.
He also said he's hoping to get a lot more information at the combine later this week. He's hoping to do another Periscope at that point with more info.
could be a diamond in the rough. He's got good size and speed and should be fairly cheap. Would be a massive upgrade to Cruz without breaking the bank.
I don't want Bollew bc his age concerns me.
A lot of recent positive reviews of Bolles. Ross Tucker did a review of the top OT and loved Bolles. He likely will be gone by 23. I just watched him vs UCLA and Tak McKinley. Very impressive.
I wouldn't be surprised, I'd be dumbfounded. LB in round 1 with obviously greater needs at WR, DL (if Hankins is gone), OL and TE and even at CB or RB. Yup, dumbfounded.
Appreciate this post. Lots of good stuff.
Whitworth.
if they're serious about going for it during Eli's remaining upright years Whitworth should be a priority.
If the Giants make two expenditures this off-season it should be JPP and Whitworth. fill in the rest.
It'd make Vereen redundant and would save a few million.
He fits the profile. A 27 year old Pro Bowl quality player at a position of need. Meanwhile John Jerry turns 31 in June and while it may be true that he is underrated by BBI, nobody is mistaking him for a Pro Bowl player. Zeitler makes a lot of sense.
Milton said:
He fits the profile. A 27 year old Pro Bowl quality player at a position of need. Meanwhile John Jerry turns 31 in June and while it may be true that he is underrated by BBI, nobody is mistaking him for a Pro Bowl player. Zeitler makes a lot of sense.
Zietler fits the age profile, but the Giants FO prefers spending the big FA bucks on premium positions and when you already have two solid (or better) interior OL, both of which are due to get big extensions, it's hard to justify spending huge money on another interior OL who is only likely to make the OL as a whole marginally better.
With Jerry again. And a year from now, we're still going to be complaining about the poor play we got on the OL again.
Okung-Pugh-Richburg-Jerry-Flowers would be an awful OL.
Thanks for putting this together!
stuff. Thanks.
I'd be fine with Howard, Bolles, or Davis.
No interest Ramczyk, and don't want Butt, unless it's on day three. His injury may make it impossible for him to play this year, and we need somebody who can contribute right away at TE.
Fine with Aiken.
BBI will meltdown if Jerry returns.
BillT said:
I wouldn't be surprised, I'd be dumbfounded. LB in round 1 with obviously greater needs at WR, DL (if Hankins is gone), OL and TE and even at CB or RB. Yup, dumbfounded.
How the hell could CB be a greater need than LB? WR? DL?
We have one top 5 receiver and one very good slot receiver. Look around the league. WR isn't a top need for us.
Right now, our starting LBs are Goodson and Casillas. That's it. We can definitely use a LBer in the draft.
Just because we don't require top LB talent doesn't mean we wouldn't benefit from it or that we couldn't use a couple of better than JAGs, i.e. Robinson and a draft pick.
Before FA starts.
Good reiteration OP.
But Mccaffrey is so good. I don't watch a ton of college football during the season and had visions of Mccaffrey being this scat back type who runs outside the tackles and draws, etc. He is SO much more than that. He almost exclusively runs in between the tackles and has unbelievable vision. I suspect they will have bigger holes, but this guy is amazing.
Giants in 07 said:
| It'd make Vereen redundant and would save a few million.
Dwayne Harris too.
I'd be fine with Howard, Bolles, or Davis.
No interest Ramczyk, and don't want Butt, unless it's on day three. His injury may make it impossible for him to play this year, and we need somebody who can contribute right away at TE.
Fine with Aiken.
BBI will meltdown if Jerry returns.
Me too. If they get either Howard,Bolles or Davis @23 I'd be very happy.
If Butt is there when we pick at the end of the 4th, I could live with that unless Howard is the pick @23.
|Right now, our starting LBs are Goodson and Casillas. That's it. We can definitely use a LBer in the draft.
Kennard is still here too. But yes I agree, depth at LB is needed. I hope they resign Robinson, and get more depth in the draft. I'm actually pretty optimistic about Goodson at MLB and hope he becomes the starter this year.
| In comment 13374183 Giants in 07 said:
Dwayne Harris too.
Dropping Dwayne Harris doesn't save millions.
He also got onto the Pro Bowl because of how good of a gunner he is.
I also don't think Vereen is going anywhere even if they draft McCaffrey. Vereen went down last year and we had to suffer through Bobby Rainey's butterfingers.
Forgot Kennard. Good catch. I agree with your take completely. I'm optimistic about Goodson. I think he might be a special, solid piece here, but we can definitely use one other starter to take over when Casillas moves on.
Bolles on the left and Flowers on the right could be a good way to go.
Was still in the league. Id give him another shot.
will be the same starters start of 17' season. No change or additions (basically not anyone in FA nor strong draft for any OL)
Have to address it (OL) and hopefully things break for bettter options in draft and FA in 2018 season
| will be the same starters start of 17' season. No change or additions (basically not anyone in FA nor strong draft for any OL)
Have to address it (OL) and hopefully things break for bettter options in draft and FA in 2018 season
Thanks Vin..Mick, the negativity is starting much earlier this year..I like it. Keep it up..😜😜😜
We're getting closer to re-setting our team for next year and these reports are fun, though much is still conjecture. Hopefully between FA and the draft we can strengthen both sides of the football.
If Giants go LB in first round
Kennard. Robinson(should resign) and Goodson and add some inexpensive depth.
Top three draft picks should be TE. RB and WR in no specific order although I'd love
1. Njoku or Howard
2. Foreman
3. Zay Jones
Spend your FA money on Zeitler and / or Whitworth.
Many problems for Eli last year came from pressure up the middle due to Pugh being out and injured and an ineffective Jerry
A healthy Pugh Richburgh and adding Zeitler enables Eli to step up in the pocket and avoid the outside pressure
| ...
Many problems for Eli last year came from pressure up the middle due to Pugh being out and injured and an ineffective Jerry
A healthy Pugh Richburgh and adding Zeitler enables Eli to step up in the pocket and avoid the outside pressure
Who is this "healthy Pugh" that you speak of? "Healthy Pugh" has only existed his rookie year. Every year since, he is injured.
scares me. looks too much like Ron Dayne or Andre Williams. Takes forever to get to the LOS. Runs through holes even I could run through. Doesn't see a defender until 4 or 5 yards down the field. It won't be like that at the next level. I like McCaffery ( round 1), Hunt (round 2 or 3), Jamal Williams (round 5).
scares me. looks too much like Ron Dayne or Andre Williams. Takes forever to get to the LOS. Runs through holes even I could run through. Doesn't see a defender until 4 or 5 yards down the field. It won't be like that at the next level. I like McCaffery ( round 1), Hunt (round 2 or 3), Jamal Williams (round 5).
I was not impressed with Foreman at all
| will be the same starters start of 17' season. No change or additions (basically not anyone in FA nor strong draft for any OL)
Have to address it (OL) and hopefully things break for bettter options in draft and FA in 2018 season
I agree with this and actually have been saying this from the end of last year. There is a better chance we draft a QB than a LT and a much better chance we sign defense/ WR in FA than a major OL replacement.
There comes a time that you have to hold your coaches responsible for developing players. If Flowers is a bust, it's because he was not developed properly. Coaches heads roll, not the number 9 pick overall.
Spags got bailed out with a spending spree, can't save everyone with money, we need a TE, RB, WR, pass rush more than we need an unaffordable OL that has no time to learn the offense. We have 2 years, that's it, then life after Eli. Trust the coaches ( or fire them) get the essentials, no one really cares about future draft picks. Life after Eli is going to suck...for a long time, let's make it count now or did we waste all that money on a defense that won't be here after Eli?
'Don't be surprised with a LB in round 1.' lol
'Don't be surprised with a LB in round 1.' lol
Don't understand that distinction. Obviously, he's not in the FO...
He's probably right about OL in FA. Weak pool and the decent players will price themselves out of the Giants range. Giants probably go dumpster diving for some depth.
Ramcyk is probably the pick if available at 23. He's the closest thing to a plug and play OL if he checks out medically. Better players may be available but an above average OT would really help the offense. Wouldn't be my pick depending on who's there but the Giants could do a lot worse.
'Don't be surprised with a LB in round 1.' lol
If we take a LB in the first after passing on the best player in the draft last year in Jaylon Smith only to lose to GB before we even got to Dallas I would be seriously pissed,
I don't agree with putting the tag on JPP. That shipped has sailed IMO, we could have better allocated the money. We need sacks, not a half assed effort from a disgruntled employee. We should have cut ties. We need a corner, otherwise all remains FA money needs to go to offense. We bought the defense, even it out, there's a 2 year window at best.
Was still in the league. Id give him another shot.
You're thinking of a different... Dusty
Could really captain the defense.
| Whitworth.
if they're serious about going for it during Eli's remaining upright years Whitworth should be a priority.
If the Giants make two expenditures this off-season it should be JPP and Whitworth. fill in the rest.
Agree 100%
An injury free Jaylon Smith was one of the best players in the draft. A Jaylon Smith with nerve damage and drop foot isn't. Stephen Jones just said at the combine that there has been no significant progress with his nerves. Most likely he's going to have a very short career playing with a brace for his drop foot. Ask former Bulls PG what playing with a drop foot is like. He said it was almost impossible to play in the NBA with it. Basketball isn't nearly as tough as football.
Why would people be shocked over a LB? We were going to take one at 10 last year if he was there.
You got any free agency info for us?!
Don't be surprised with a LB in round 1.
Round 1 LBs are almost always pass rushers for a 3-4 scheme. Like Leonard Floyd was.