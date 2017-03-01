Peter King hearing Giants interested in AP

We know AP has interest in the Giants but this is the first I've heard that the Giants may have interest on their end. I would rather take a flier with Jamaal, and perhaps a pick in a loaded RB class. I can't see the Giants shelling out decent $ for 30+ YO RBs coming off significant injuries. Intriguing regardless.
"Most likely landing spots? I hear the Giants are interested, and I have not heard the same about the Packers, but if the money’s realistic, Green Bay makes so much sense." Giants interested in AP?
- ( New Window
)
the state of the o-line, and the offense the Giants run, this makes no sense whatsoever.
I call bullshit.
REESE SAYS IT AGAIN AND AGAIN....This means absolutely nothing. A phone call was made probably, agent leaks to King, voila. Nothing to see here.
at least we know PR won't factor into their decision making in any rational way....
He's a child abuser..Oh wait, he's learned his lesson..If they sign him, then they should re-sign the other idiot, Josh Brown.
In comment 13374525
micky said:
This is such a ridiculous premise. First of all, if that were his goal, he could do so by attaching the speculated interest to any
team, not just the Giants (and there are larger national fanbases than NYG's which would theoretically benefit him more in this regard); secondly, for a reporter of King's stature and reputation, he'll gain more hits over time by providing good info.
That's not to say that AP is going to end up on the Giants - it doesn't even really suggest what the level of interest is - but I don't take King's reports as clickbait. Yes, the guy is a little more interested in where to get his next choco-mocha-latte than he is in keeping his ear to the ground 24/7, but he does have good sources and solid credibility. Is he immune to an agent floating an angle? Of course not. But he's not the type to make crap up for hits.
doubling down and signing a close to washed RB who was pretty unapologetic for child abuse just a couple years ago wouldn't surprise me.
In comment 13374532
Gatorade Dunk said:
| In comment 13374525 micky said:
Quote:
That isn't there
This is such a ridiculous premise. First of all, if that were his goal, he could do so by attaching the speculated interest to any team, not just the Giants (and there are larger national fanbases than NYG's which would theoretically benefit him more in this regard); secondly, for a reporter of King's stature and reputation, he'll gain more hits over time by providing good info.
OJ Anderson II, anyone ? As far as I know, he has reformed his ways. He paid a price. The way this is supposed to work is that we are a redemptive society. I would not mind, therefore, Peterson becoming a Giant. I doubt that they pursue him, Dunk, because he is a bad fit for their offense, in my opinion .
That's not to say that AP is going to end up on the Giants - it doesn't even really suggest what the level of interest is - but I don't take King's reports as clickbait. Yes, the guy is a little more interested in where to get his next choco-mocha-latte than he is in keeping his ear to the ground 24/7, but he does have good sources and solid credibility. Is he immune to an agent floating an angle? Of course not. But he's not the type to make crap up for hits.
that we don't know about. And even if that isn't the case and they simply fucked up, aren't they allowed to learn from it?
I'd be surprised if hey signed AP. There's no reason to bring him here from both a financial and moral standpoint.
Peter King isn't one of them. At all.
He doesn't run well out of the shotgun.
In comment 13374530
Big Blue '56 said:
| He's a child abuser..Oh wait, he's learned his lesson..If they sign him, then they should re-sign the other idiot, Josh Brown.
This ^^^
In comment 13374530
Big Blue '56 said:
| He's a child abuser..Oh wait, he's learned his lesson..If they sign him, then they should re-sign the other idiot, Josh Brown.
^This. Also agree that the Giants investigate everything and everyone.
Peterson, like Charles, needs a team with a good OL, TE, FB and a commitment to the power running game. Giants are 0 for 3.
who wants to see this?
I see this as a DRC-type addition for the offense. A freakishly skilled veteran that everybody will look up to, and who will make impact plays on Sunday.
declining player with a lot of miles, the child beating charges etc hits too close to Josh Brown, and he's probably closer to done than being a strong ingredient for this young football squad.
In comment 13374615
area junc said:
| who wants to see this?
I see this as a DRC-type addition for the offense. A freakishly skilled veteran that everybody will look up to, and who will make impact plays on Sunday.
yes you are. because as stated here ad nauseum, the Giants are a bad fit for him. He's a Deep I back, the Giants are WCO run from the shotgun, ballerina offense. Peterson needs a commitment to a power running attack with a good OL, and TEs and FBs who can block. It would be a stupid signing for both sides.
In comment 13374616
JonC said:
| declining player with a lot of miles, the child beating charges etc hits too close to Josh Brown, and he's probably closer to done than being a strong ingredient for this young football squad.
yep
In comment 13374615
area junc said:
| who wants to see this?
I see this as a DRC-type addition for the offense. A freakishly skilled veteran that everybody will look up to, and who will make impact plays on Sunday.
Yes. And what makes you so sure people will look up to him? He's a fucking coward and while his other teammates may have forgiven him do you expect every one of our players to welcome a child beater with open arms?
By all accounts Josh Brown's demons were kept within. Based on the Cruz comments about how disappointed he was to learn about who he really is, I would wager there will be more than a handful of players that wouldn't "look up" to Peterson.
considering the offense we run. But you never know. AP's a good enough back that I'm sure he can play in virtually any style of offense. Even with our atrocious OL.
AP wants to run the ball. makes perfect sense!
to the Giants makes no sense to me.
In comment 13374552
EricJ said:
Peter King = Regurgitate What I am Fed
some changes to their 'zero tolerance' policy. "Minimal tolerance"?
In comment 13374814
jcn56 said:
| some changes to their 'zero tolerance' policy. "Minimal tolerance"?
Not really. Zero tolerance implies a strict refusal to accept a certain form of behavior. You can't have a zero tolerance policy on something unless there is something currently occurring which requires zero tolerance. According to Peterson, he's changed through counseling (womp womp womp) and is no longer beating his kids, having learned other methods of disciplining.
I'm not advocating they sign Peterson. But zero tolerance doesn't really apply the way it did for Josh Brown.
Skewer me. :)
Many of the players have messed up histories. It's nothing to the other players. The guys will look up to him because he's a football legend and a very likable guy. I don't think NFL football players will judge him as we're seeing here.
In terms of not fitting the scheme - not buying that.
In comment 13374873
area junc said:
| Many of the players have messed up histories. It's nothing to the other players. The guys will look up to him because he's a football legend and a very likable guy. I don't think NFL football players will judge him as we're seeing here.
In terms of not fitting the scheme - not buying that.
NFL players are much more forgiving of other NFL players' past transgressions than fans are. We see it all the time. They're a fraternity. Mike Vick did well for himself after his heinous actions. Our very own John Jerry is well-respected in the locker room as well. Peterson will integrate himself just fine into whichever locker room he ends up in.
Front offices have to deal with PR backlash though. And fans on the other hand, are very unforgiving. I would be really surprised if the Giants and Peterson agree on a contract. But if they do, I'll hope Peterson can squeak out another productive year or two while he's here.
Way too expensive to back up Zeke so are they worried Zeke may not be as good as they thought or there is some past troubles coming due?
In comment 13374899
montanagiant said:
| Way too expensive to back up Zeke so are they worried Zeke may not be as good as they thought or there is some past troubles coming due?
1. Zeke Elliott is being investigated for domestic assualt.
2. And if both Elliott and Peterson are healthy and available this season, thats some RB rotation right there.
3. Why have just one abusive RB when you can have two?
In comment 13374899
montanagiant said:
| Way too expensive to back up Zeke so are they worried Zeke may not be as good as they thought or there is some past troubles coming due?
More than likely that it's Dak who isn't as good as everyone thinks, and they want to keep the ball out of his hands as much as possible, and don't want to over work Zeke and shorten his prime.
with a little less mileage than people think. He'll give us at least 2 or 3 years of high production. I hate when people say "but he did this or did that." The bottom line is that he instantly gives our offense another threat (assuming we fix the oline issue)..I hate when people bring up off the field stuff from someone's past and act as if our organization is just an organization full of "saints" (for lack of a better word. We've had domestic abuse guys, rapists (Meggett) illegal firearm carriers and more...The guy isn't some repeat offender and has otherwise kept his nose clean. I'm sure the average person has done things that they aren't particularly proud of and made adjustments..The only judgement that should be made, is "does he make our team better??" The answer is yes. Cut the extra shit out.