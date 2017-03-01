Peter King hearing Giants interested in AP Toastt34 : 2:01 am



"Most likely landing spots? I hear the Giants are interested, and I have not heard the same about the Packers, but if the money’s realistic, Green Bay makes so much sense."

- ( We know AP has interest in the Giants but this is the first I've heard that the Giants may have interest on their end. I would rather take a flier with Jamaal, and perhaps a pick in a loaded RB class. I can't see the Giants shelling out decent $ for 30+ YO RBs coming off significant injuries. Intriguing regardless.

Considering his probable price tag, shockeyisthebest8056 : 2:42 am : link the state of the o-line, and the offense the Giants run, this makes no sense whatsoever.



I call bullshit.

GIANTS EXPLORE EVERYBODY CMicks3110 : 5:40 am : link REESE SAYS IT AGAIN AND AGAIN....This means absolutely nothing. A phone call was made probably, agent leaks to King, voila. Nothing to see here.

Peter king trying to generate hits on mmqb micky : 6:10 am : link That isn't there

After the Josh Brown thing Mike from SI : 6:12 am : link at least we know PR won't factor into their decision making in any rational way....

This is such a ridiculous premise. First of all, if that were his goal, he could do so by attaching the speculated interest to any team, not just the Giants (and there are larger national fanbases than NYG's which would theoretically benefit him more in this regard); secondly, for a reporter of King's stature and reputation, he'll gain more hits over time by providing good info.



OJ Anderson II, anyone ? As far as I know, he has reformed his ways. He paid a price. The way this is supposed to work is that we are a redemptive society. I would not mind, therefore, Peterson becoming a Giant. I doubt that they pursue him, Dunk, because he is a bad fit for their offense, in my opinion .

After they were willing to toss their reputation for an old kicker, Devon : 6:30 am : link doubling down and signing a close to washed RB who was pretty unapologetic for child abuse just a couple years ago wouldn't surprise me.

This is such a ridiculous premise. First of all, if that were his goal, he could do so by attaching the speculated interest to any team, not just the Giants (and there are larger national fanbases than NYG's which would theoretically benefit him more in this regard); secondly, for a reporter of King's stature and reputation, he'll gain more hits over time by providing good info.

OJ Anderson II, anyone ? As far as I know, he has reformed his ways. He paid a price. The way this is supposed to work is that we are a redemptive society. I would not mind, therefore, Peterson becoming a Giant. I doubt that they pursue him, Dunk, because he is a bad fit for their offense, in my opinion .



That's not to say that AP is going to end up on the Giants - it doesn't even really suggest what the level of interest is - but I don't take King's reports as clickbait. Yes, the guy is a little more interested in where to get his next choco-mocha-latte than he is in keeping his ear to the ground 24/7, but he does have good sources and solid credibility. Is he immune to an agent floating an angle? Of course not. But he's not the type to make crap up for hits.

I still think there's more to the Josh Brown saga UConn4523 : 6:51 am : link that we don't know about. And even if that isn't the case and they simply fucked up, aren't they allowed to learn from it?



I'd be surprised if hey signed AP. There's no reason to bring him here from both a financial and moral standpoint.

Peter King = Fake Football News EricJ : 7:42 am : link .

He's a child abuser..Oh wait, he's learned his lesson..If they sign him, then they should re-sign the other idiot, Josh Brown.



This ^^^

He's a child abuser..Oh wait, he's learned his lesson..If they sign him, then they should re-sign the other idiot, Josh Brown.



^This. Also agree that the Giants investigate everything and everyone.

Peter King sucks. He thought Geoff Schwartz was a good player Victor in CT : 8:59 am : link Peterson, like Charles, needs a team with a good OL, TE, FB and a commitment to the power running game. Giants are 0 for 3.

Am I the only person here area junc : 9:01 am : link who wants to see this?



I see this as a DRC-type addition for the offense. A freakishly skilled veteran that everybody will look up to, and who will make impact plays on Sunday.

Eh, likely too many negatives with AP JonC : 9:02 am : link declining player with a lot of miles, the child beating charges etc hits too close to Josh Brown, and he's probably closer to done than being a strong ingredient for this young football squad.



Quote: who wants to see this?



I see this as a DRC-type addition for the offense. A freakishly skilled veteran that everybody will look up to, and who will make impact plays on Sunday.



yes you are. because as stated here ad nauseum, the Giants are a bad fit for him. He's a Deep I back, the Giants are WCO run from the shotgun, ballerina offense. Peterson needs a commitment to a power running attack with a good OL, and TEs and FBs who can block. It would be a stupid signing for both sides.

declining player with a lot of miles, the child beating charges etc hits too close to Josh Brown, and he's probably closer to done than being a strong ingredient for this young football squad.



yep

Quote: who wants to see this?



I see this as a DRC-type addition for the offense. A freakishly skilled veteran that everybody will look up to, and who will make impact plays on Sunday.



Yes. And what makes you so sure people will look up to him? He's a fucking coward and while his other teammates may have forgiven him do you expect every one of our players to welcome a child beater with open arms?



By all accounts Josh Brown's demons were kept within. Based on the Cruz comments about how disappointed he was to learn about who he really is, I would wager there will be more than a handful of players that wouldn't "look up" to Peterson. In comment 13374615 area junc said:Yes. And what makes you so sure people will look up to him? He's a fucking coward and while his other teammates may have forgiven him do you expect every one of our players to welcome a child beater with open arms?By all accounts Josh Brown's demons were kept within. Based on the Cruz comments about how disappointed he was to learn about who he really is, I would wager there will be more than a handful of players that wouldn't "look up" to Peterson.

Jamaal Charles makes more sense... Danthebigbluefan : 9:56 am : link considering the offense we run. But you never know. AP's a good enough back that I'm sure he can play in virtually any style of offense. Even with our atrocious OL.

Giants want to run the ball mattlawson : 10:34 am : link AP wants to run the ball. makes perfect sense!

Adrian Peterson mrvax : 10:40 am : link to the Giants makes no sense to me.

.



Peter King = Regurgitate What I am Fed

Well, if the Giants did sign AP they'd have to make jcn56 : 10:59 am : link some changes to their 'zero tolerance' policy. "Minimal tolerance"?

some changes to their 'zero tolerance' policy. "Minimal tolerance"?



Not really. Zero tolerance implies a strict refusal to accept a certain form of behavior. You can't have a zero tolerance policy on something unless there is something currently occurring which requires zero tolerance. According to Peterson, he's changed through counseling (womp womp womp) and is no longer beating his kids, having learned other methods of disciplining.

I'm not advocating they sign Peterson. But zero tolerance doesn't really apply the way it did for Josh Brown.

Skewer me. :)



I'm not advocating they sign Peterson. But zero tolerance doesn't really apply the way it did for Josh Brown.



Skewer me. :) In comment 13374814 jcn56 said:Not really. Zero tolerance implies a strict refusal to accept a certain form of behavior. You can't have a zero tolerance policy on something unless there is something currently occurring which requires zero tolerance. According to Peterson, he's changed through counseling (womp womp womp) and is no longer beating his kids, having learned other methods of disciplining.I'm not advocating they sign Peterson. But zero tolerance doesn't really apply the way it did for Josh Brown.Skewer me. :)

UCONN area junc : 11:21 am : link Many of the players have messed up histories. It's nothing to the other players. The guys will look up to him because he's a football legend and a very likable guy. I don't think NFL football players will judge him as we're seeing here.



In terms of not fitting the scheme - not buying that.

Many of the players have messed up histories. It's nothing to the other players. The guys will look up to him because he's a football legend and a very likable guy. I don't think NFL football players will judge him as we're seeing here.

In terms of not fitting the scheme - not buying that.



In terms of not fitting the scheme - not buying that.



NFL players are much more forgiving of other NFL players' past transgressions than fans are. We see it all the time. They're a fraternity. Mike Vick did well for himself after his heinous actions. Our very own John Jerry is well-respected in the locker room as well. Peterson will integrate himself just fine into whichever locker room he ends up in.



Front offices have to deal with PR backlash though. And fans on the other hand, are very unforgiving. I would be really surprised if the Giants and Peterson agree on a contract. But if they do, I'll hope Peterson can squeak out another productive year or two while he's here. In comment 13374873 area junc said:NFL players are much more forgiving of other NFL players' past transgressions than fans are. We see it all the time. They're a fraternity. Mike Vick did well for himself after his heinous actions. Our very own John Jerry is well-respected in the locker room as well. Peterson will integrate himself just fine into whichever locker room he ends up in.Front offices have to deal with PR backlash though. And fans on the other hand, are very unforgiving. I would be really surprised if the Giants and Peterson agree on a contract. But if they do, I'll hope Peterson can squeak out another productive year or two while he's here.

Here is what I don't get, why on Earth would Dallas be interested? montanagiant : 11:35 am : link Way too expensive to back up Zeke so are they worried Zeke may not be as good as they thought or there is some past troubles coming due?

Way too expensive to back up Zeke so are they worried Zeke may not be as good as they thought or there is some past troubles coming due?



1. Zeke Elliott is being investigated for domestic assualt.



2. And if both Elliott and Peterson are healthy and available this season, thats some RB rotation right there.



3. Why have just one abusive RB when you can have two? In comment 13374899 montanagiant said:1. Zeke Elliott is being investigated for domestic assualt.2. And if both Elliott and Peterson are healthy and available this season, thats some RB rotation right there.3. Why have just one abusive RB when you can have two?

Way too expensive to back up Zeke so are they worried Zeke may not be as good as they thought or there is some past troubles coming due?



More than likely that it's Dak who isn't as good as everyone thinks, and they want to keep the ball out of his hands as much as possible, and don't want to over work Zeke and shorten his prime.