Giants Coach Suprise: Ease up on Flowers, Blame Eli

A lot of people on here have been saying this or something similar, and a lot of people having been disagreeing, interesting to hear it from the coach. Maybe discussed in the McAdoo PC thread, but worth it's own. If not feel free to delete.



Quote: INDIANAPOLIS – There are those on the outside who look and see how the Giants regressed on offense in 2017 and pin most of the blame on the offensive line.



Ben McAdoo says that is lazy research, and is not hesitant to assign a share of the culpability to Eli Manning, the franchise quarterback.



“I think that’s an easy one-liner you can throw out there and think you have all the answers,’’ McAdoo said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, referring to blaming the offensive line. “I don’t necessarily agree with that.’



Quote: ....“The offensive line, they need to play better,’’ McAdoo said. “I agree with that. I think Eli needs to do a better job playing with fast feet, and I think he needs to sit on that back foot in the pocket. We’re seeing a lot of man coverage, so the receivers, it’s gonna take a little time for them to get open, so everything may not be rhythmical. So he’s got to play with fast feet, he’s got to sit on his back foot and be ready to hitch into a throw.



“Things aren’t always clean in this league, you watch film of the end zones throughout the league and you’re seeing a lot of dirty pockets....’











McAdoo on Eli - ( New Window

How much faster can Eli possibly get rid of the ball? The_Boss : 3/1/2017 7:11 pm : link I get he's the HC and he's privy to more information than any of us armchair GM's, but I don't think any QB could have success when both OT's were turnstiles and the push up the middle was an issue at times as well. My eyes told me I was watching one of the worst 5-10 OL's in football last year.

And yes, Eli's mechanics likely went up in smoke The_Boss : 3/1/2017 7:15 pm : link But that's what happens when you don't trust your OL (with good reason). Getting absolutely obliterated by Chris Baker in week 3 didn't help matters either. I was surprised he was able to get up after that one.

I agree pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 7:15 pm : link none of us really knows other than what we see.



But my perception was the OL was terrible, but Eli also wasn't "normal Eli" on the occasions the OL wasn't absolutely terrible.



I think that's what McAdoo was saying was Eli had plays he could have made and perhaps even should have made even with the subpar OL play.

If the OL hadn't been a disaster for the last four Reb8thVA : 3/1/2017 7:15 pm : link Years, I might be mor sympathetic to this argument.

It's not just about getting rid of the ball quickly, but how you do. Devon : 3/1/2017 7:18 pm : link Obviously he can't get it out much quicker, in black and white seconds, but while the tackles were complete garbage, but Manning certainly didn't mitigate them being so as well as he previously has done. They needed more from him.



That said, I'm starting to wonder if the whispers about Pat Mahomes being a possible first round pick for this team are more valid than initially thought. The writing may be starting to be on the wall that the Eli Era may be more quickly closing here, right or wrong, than some think.

Yes we needed a shit on Eli thread. shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 7:18 pm : link I like Mac but

Eli has always moved his feet in the pocket. As have Peyton and Archie its how they set up and how they avoid defenders getting a solid hit on a non moving target. Its caused them to have the long careers they have had. Get the line fixed and it won't even be mentioned like Peyton was for years.

Yup a few players away from a Superbowl run shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 7:20 pm : link You want to waste a First round pick on the worst QB class is 5 years.

So was the running game Rashad''s fault rasbutant : 3/1/2017 7:21 pm : link Or Perkins.

I think as adults pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 7:22 pm : link we can look at the offensive failures of the Giants and assess blame appropriately without people being so freaking sensitive they consider it "shitting" on Eli (or the OL or the coaching staff or Reese, or the RB's or the TE's etc.)



When the Giants have their postmortem and attempt to fix what failed from 2015 to 2016 I guarantee you if they feel Eli could improve in any aspect they don't consider their criticism "shitting on Eli"



but I expected this response from some people.

RE: So was the running game Rashad''s fault Reb8thVA : 3/1/2017 7:24 pm : link

Quote: Or Perkins.



Excellent point. They couldn't run the ball for shit most of the season. Some how that's Eli's fault In comment 13375638 rasbutant said:Excellent point. They couldn't run the ball for shit most of the season. Some how that's Eli's fault

As has been brought up 1,000 times here lono801 : 3/1/2017 7:24 pm : link When Eli had time...he was Eli.



Sadly...that was not often enough.



We all watched it...BBI is smart enough to see it...



Sure Eli is older now...even a better reason to put a solid OL in front of him...



He will still make the throws...give the man time

Yeah Eli could have thrown it shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 7:24 pm : link too bad he couldn't have caught it too for a receiving corp that dropped and left the ball on the field too much.

RE: So was the running game Rashad''s fault Mason : 3/1/2017 7:25 pm : link

Quote: Or Perkins.



Well since they cut Rashad while still under contract, you may have your answer to what the coaches think. In comment 13375638 rasbutant said:Well since they cut Rashad while still under contract, you may have your answer to what the coaches think.

What crap Giants : 3/1/2017 7:26 pm : link Flowers was terrible

RE: Yup a few players away from a Superbowl run Devon : 3/1/2017 7:29 pm : link

Quote: You want to waste a First round pick on the worst QB class is 5 years.



Want has nothing to do with anything.



I'm not the one who leaked to Glauber that they thought Manning was on the decline, publicly said he was on the back end of his career and they were looking into who comes after him now, or am the head coach being pretty blunt today, knowing what all the headlines are going to be now. In comment 13375636 shelovesnycsports said:Want has nothing to do with anything.I'm not the one who leaked to Glauber that they thought Manning was on the decline, publicly said he was on the back end of his career and they were looking into who comes after him now, or am the head coach being pretty blunt today, knowing what all the headlines are going to be now.

Not a suprise. BUT est1986 : 3/1/2017 7:29 pm : link He said the evaluation of the FA is done. SOOO they have their targets. I bet the asshats are just sitting on it... I'm dying over here!

RE: RE: Yup a few players away from a Superbowl run shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 7:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13375636 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





You want to waste a First round pick on the worst QB class is 5 years.







Want has nothing to do with anything.



I'm not the one who leaked to Glauber that they thought Manning was on the decline, publicly said he was on the back end of his career and they were looking into who comes after him now, or am the head coach being pretty blunt today, knowing what all the headlines are going to be now.

I hope you like Johnson because this Team is counting on Eli for the next two/three years. Back Nine of the Career is what Reese used. the rest is media bullshit designed for weak minds to click on their articles.

In comment 13375650 Devon said:I hope you like Johnson because this Team is counting on Eli for the next two/three years. Back Nine of the Career is what Reese used. the rest is media bullshit designed for weak minds to click on their articles.

So the people disagreeing with McAdoo pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 7:37 pm : link what is his motivation for saying this if it's not true?



I'd love to hear it.



Otherwise, what you're saying is "yeah, I get that he's an NFL coach and has been involved in coaching for 21 years from high school to college to the NFL, but I know more about the Giants offense and the players and what they can and should do on a play by play basis than the head coach does"



I don't see how you can disagree with him unless you feel he has some secret motivation, anything else you're saying McAdoo is wrong and I am right (I being you).



This is dumb. OzzieFel : 3/1/2017 7:37 pm : link He's trying to tell us something different than what we've seen the past two yours.Week in and week out, it's the same story. That side of the line is shit.You can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig.

Why rocco8112 : 3/1/2017 7:37 pm : link state something that specific to the media. Gotta learn to speak in generalities.



Also, I am sure Eli knows that he can do a better job. The o line sucks though. When was the last time you could honestly say the Giants won the battle up front on that side of the ball. Kept Eli clean all game and blew up the opposition in the run game. The Giants ask Eli to complete passes while under duress, often in known passing situations and with no credible threat of play action. When things get tight inside the twenty the Giants can not buy a rushing TD so there is no physical threat or selling of play action their either. This really puts Eli and the passing game in a tough spot.



Eli is getting older, but I think he can still get it done. He looked real good out the gate in the playoff loss and without drops things may have gone differently. If he switched with Matt Ryan and played most of his games indoors with that supporting cast, he would be in the running for MVP.



Eli went to war with Beckham, a promising rookie WR2, a shell of Cruz and what could be credibly argued to be one of the worst RB and TE groups in the league. I think they are both clearly worst in the NFC East at those spots.



Again, of course he can improve, but why even mention anything like this to the reporters?

RE: So the people disagreeing with McAdoo rocco8112 : 3/1/2017 7:38 pm : link

Quote: what is his motivation for saying this if it's not true?



I'd love to hear it.



Otherwise, what you're saying is "yeah, I get that he's an NFL coach and has been involved in coaching for 21 years from high school to college to the NFL, but I know more about the Giants offense and the players and what they can and should do on a play by play basis than the head coach does"



I don't see how you can disagree with him unless you feel he has some secret motivation, anything else you're saying McAdoo is wrong and I am right (I being you).



I have no idea why he would say something like this to the media. Nothing to gain really by specifically talking about any player to them. In comment 13375660 pjcas18 said:I have no idea why he would say something like this to the media. Nothing to gain really by specifically talking about any player to them.

RE: So was the running game Rashad''s fault adamg : 3/1/2017 7:39 pm : link

Quote: Or Perkins.



Yes.



I was Rashad's biggest defender. But, I was wrong in part for being so. Jennings was a big part of the reason why our running game suffered.



Look at the numbers:



Jennings: 181 carries 3.3 ypc



Vereen: 33 carries 4.8 ypc



Perkins: 112 carries 4.1 ypc



Jennings was a huge sap on our rushing yard production relative to our other backs. In comment 13375638 rasbutant said:Yes.I was Rashad's biggest defender. But, I was wrong in part for being so. Jennings was a big part of the reason why our running game suffered.Look at the numbers:Jennings: 181 carries 3.3 ypcVereen: 33 carries 4.8 ypcPerkins: 112 carries 4.1 ypcJennings was a huge sap on our rushing yard production relative to our other backs.

I agree rocco pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 7:40 pm : link there is no way McAdoo should have said it. Not one thing to be gained by saying that to the media.



but as they say, you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube.

..... BrettNYG10 : 3/1/2017 7:41 pm : link You can believe that Eli could have played better given the circumstances but that the circumstances need to be improved.



Eli has played better with comparably bad circumstances IMO. I think good Eli can drag this O to average. I don't think he can make it elite unless the team around him improves.

Yes the OL sucks NewBlue : 3/1/2017 7:42 pm : link What coach is saying and I agree, is there are, in his words, a lot of DIRTY pockets in the league, I agree with him and what pjcas has stated on this thread, coach has done his evaluations of the year and his findings are not exactly what most on BBI find.

WTF is he talking about? OzzieFel : 3/1/2017 7:42 pm : link The Giants have installed curtains on that side of the line the past five years. By the way, this is my first post on here in about six years.

RE: ..... pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 7:42 pm : link

Quote: You can believe that Eli could have played better given the circumstances but that the circumstances need to be improved.



Eli has played better with comparably bad circumstances IMO. I think good Eli can drag this O to average. I don't think he can make it elite unless the team around him improves.



You shouldn't shit on Eli like that. In comment 13375670 BrettNYG10 said:You shouldn't shit on Eli like that.

Mac also admits he lost his Fullbacks shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 7:45 pm : link and had to go in a different direction. Hello 21 Formation.

Something most in here hinted at all year.

Mybe Rolyrock : 3/1/2017 7:48 pm : link A coaches way to motivate Eli.

Ok jtfuoco : 3/1/2017 7:49 pm : link Ben so the complete lack of any run game was Eli's fault.

RE: Mybe shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 7:50 pm : link

Quote: A coaches way to motivate Eli.

Or take pressure off of Reese and the Franchise because they are going to Leave Flowers as the LT again this year?

Hell Eli bashing is good sport. In comment 13375682 Rolyrock said:Or take pressure off of Reese and the Franchise because they are going to Leave Flowers as the LT again this year?Hell Eli bashing is good sport.

Hmmm Joey in VA : 3/1/2017 7:51 pm : link 36 year old vet who has a close relationship with McAdoo and nerves of steel takes the blame or the wildly inconsistent, moody 22 year old who may be in over his head? What would YOU do as a leader? You nitwits. The man knows the game, the man knows his team and the man knows this league he measures his words carefully and if you think his players aren't listening you're stupider than I thought. He can chuck Eli into oncoming traffic and no one will give two shits, especially Eli, then he keeps the heat off the guys who are really struggling and trying to find their footing. SOunds like good leadership.

I think what he did was float the very real possibility montanagiant : 3/1/2017 7:51 pm : link That for the 5th straight year we will not see any significant change to an already horrid line.



And how the Hell do you go into a season with the whole Offense based on having a Fullback and you have only one on the roster who gets injured during Preseason and nothing is done to fix the hole that injury caused?

Joey has a great point lono801 : 3/1/2017 7:54 pm : link I know I have taken the heat a few times to defuse an issue...

RE: Hmmm pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 7:55 pm : link

Quote: 36 year old vet who has a close relationship with McAdoo and nerves of steel takes the blame or the wildly inconsistent, moody 22 year old who may be in over his head? What would YOU do as a leader? You nitwits. The man knows the game, the man knows his team and the man knows this league he measures his words carefully and if you think his players aren't listening you're stupider than I thought. He can chuck Eli into oncoming traffic and no one will give two shits, especially Eli, then he keeps the heat off the guys who are really struggling and trying to find their footing. SOunds like good leadership.



As a leader you take the blame yourself or solve the problem. Do you think Belichick would throw Brady under the bus (or in fact did he in 2015) when Bryan Stork struggled? No, he cut Stork, re-hired the retired OL coach and fixed the problem.



What you're suggesting is not leadership and if it is you need to go through some serious mental gymnastics to twist it into leadership and it also means you think Eli was blameless for 2016.



Which makes you seem stupider than you thought too.



In comment 13375686 Joey in VA said:As a leader you take the blame yourself or solve the problem. Do you think Belichick would throw Brady under the bus (or in fact did he in 2015) when Bryan Stork struggled? No, he cut Stork, re-hired the retired OL coach and fixed the problem.What you're suggesting is not leadership and if it is you need to go through some serious mental gymnastics to twist it into leadership and it also means you think Eli was blameless for 2016.Which makes you seem stupider than you thought too.

RE: I think what he did was float the very real possibility shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 7:57 pm : link

Quote: That for the 5th straight year we will not see any significant change to an already horrid line.



And how the Hell do you go into a season with the whole Offense based on having a Fullback and you have only one on the roster who gets injured during Preseason and nothing is done to fix the hole that injury caused?



He said BOTH Fullbacks got hurt.



Joey gets it. They are not moving Flowers off LT this year. In comment 13375687 montanagiant said:He said BOTH Fullbacks got hurt.Joey gets it. They are not moving Flowers off LT this year.

If Eli came out and said that he didn't play well this year Cruzin : 3/1/2017 7:57 pm : link

Eli homers would run Eli out of town.



It's safe to say that everyone shares in the blame, starting with Mac.



I fully expect to see Flowers at LT again this year, the Jints won't throw away a number 9 overall pick after 2 years.



We have to pray that Eli rebounds, it's not a given but it's certain death if he doesn't.



Click your heels 3 times and repeat after me: "Eli will be fine, Eli will be fine..."

I don't think he threw Eli under the bus. Ten Ton Hammer : 3/1/2017 7:57 pm : link Eli would be the first person to say he needed to play better last year.



In fact, he's already said so.

RE: Hmmm jtfuoco : 3/1/2017 7:59 pm : link

Quote: 36 year old vet who has a close relationship with McAdoo and nerves of steel takes the blame or the wildly inconsistent, moody 22 year old who may be in over his head? What would YOU do as a leader? You nitwits. The man knows the game, the man knows his team and the man knows this league he measures his words carefully and if you think his players aren't listening you're stupider than I thought. He can chuck Eli into oncoming traffic and no one will give two shits, especially Eli, then he keeps the heat off the guys who are really struggling and trying to find their footing. SOunds like good leadership.



It's also complete bull and people get tired of hearing the organizational spin all the time. It's mostly likely tipping the hand that they will not address OL in FA. In comment 13375686 Joey in VA said:It's also complete bull and people get tired of hearing the organizational spin all the time. It's mostly likely tipping the hand that they will not address OL in FA.

Agree.... WideRight : 3/1/2017 8:02 pm : link He's got to criticize Eli as honestly as he criticizes the others, or the team loses a little respect. Plus Eli can absolutely handle it. Good leadership.



Got to admit though, his statements seem contradictory: he's got to have "fast feet" and "sit on his back foot"? He said it twice....

RE: Agree.... The_Boss : 3/1/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: He's got to criticize Eli as honestly as he criticizes the others, or the team loses a little respect. Plus Eli can absolutely handle it. Good leadership.



Got to admit though, his statements seem contradictory: he's got to have "fast feet" and "sit on his back foot"? He said it twice....



I'm no QB guru, but I think that's coach talk for his footwork/mechanics were all fouled up. And, I think after the Baker hit, Eli was more cognizant of pressure (real and imaginary) than at any point in his career. As a result, his fundamentals suffered. In comment 13375713 WideRight said:I'm no QB guru, but I think that's coach talk for his footwork/mechanics were all fouled up. And, I think after the Baker hit, Eli was more cognizant of pressure (real and imaginary) than at any point in his career. As a result, his fundamentals suffered.

RE: RE: Hmmm Ten Ton Hammer : 3/1/2017 8:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13375686 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





36 year old vet who has a close relationship with McAdoo and nerves of steel takes the blame or the wildly inconsistent, moody 22 year old who may be in over his head? What would YOU do as a leader? You nitwits. The man knows the game, the man knows his team and the man knows this league he measures his words carefully and if you think his players aren't listening you're stupider than I thought. He can chuck Eli into oncoming traffic and no one will give two shits, especially Eli, then he keeps the heat off the guys who are really struggling and trying to find their footing. SOunds like good leadership.







As a leader you take the blame yourself or solve the problem. Do you think Belichick would throw Brady under the bus (or in fact did he in 2015) when Bryan Stork struggled? No, he cut Stork, re-hired the retired OL coach and fixed the problem.



What you're suggesting is not leadership and if it is you need to go through some serious mental gymnastics to twist it into leadership and it also means you think Eli was blameless for 2016.



Which makes you seem stupider than you thought too.





This is dishonest. First of all, Bryan Stork was a 4th round draft pick. It's really easy to make examples out of players at that level. Cutting a #9 overall pick after two seasons is an organizational black eye.



Secondly, he started 11 games as a rookie. Playoff games and a super bowl start.



His second year, he was on temporary IR, came back in november, and started the final games of the season out of position at RT because the pats OL was an injury train wreck.



Then he was cut before 2016 before even playing a game, probably because of his concussion and injury history in addition to them drafting Offensive linemen They tried to trade him and he failed his physical. In comment 13375693 pjcas18 said:This is dishonest. First of all, Bryan Stork was a 4th round draft pick. It's really easy to make examples out of players at that level. Cutting a #9 overall pick after two seasons is an organizational black eye.Secondly, he started 11 games as a rookie. Playoff games and a super bowl start.His second year, he was on temporary IR, came back in november, and started the final games of the season out of position at RT because the pats OL was an injury train wreck.Then he was cut before 2016 before even playing a game, probably because of his concussion and injury history in addition to them drafting Offensive linemen They tried to trade him and he failed his physical.

Coach dumping on the best Giant QB in two generations Blackbeard : 3/1/2017 8:28 pm : link because the GM couldn't put together a decent OL!!!!!!!!!!!!

The Patriot love in here shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 8:34 pm : link Turns my stomach. We are not the Patriots and Thank God we are not.

RE: RE: RE: Hmmm pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 8:39 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13375693 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





In comment 13375686 Joey in VA said:





Quote:





36 year old vet who has a close relationship with McAdoo and nerves of steel takes the blame or the wildly inconsistent, moody 22 year old who may be in over his head? What would YOU do as a leader? You nitwits. The man knows the game, the man knows his team and the man knows this league he measures his words carefully and if you think his players aren't listening you're stupider than I thought. He can chuck Eli into oncoming traffic and no one will give two shits, especially Eli, then he keeps the heat off the guys who are really struggling and trying to find their footing. SOunds like good leadership.







As a leader you take the blame yourself or solve the problem. Do you think Belichick would throw Brady under the bus (or in fact did he in 2015) when Bryan Stork struggled? No, he cut Stork, re-hired the retired OL coach and fixed the problem.



What you're suggesting is not leadership and if it is you need to go through some serious mental gymnastics to twist it into leadership and it also means you think Eli was blameless for 2016.



Which makes you seem stupider than you thought too.









This is dishonest. First of all, Bryan Stork was a 4th round draft pick. It's really easy to make examples out of players at that level. Cutting a #9 overall pick after two seasons is an organizational black eye.



Secondly, he started 11 games as a rookie. Playoff games and a super bowl start.



His second year, he was on temporary IR, came back in november, and started the final games of the season out of position at RT because the pats OL was an injury train wreck.



Then he was cut before 2016 before even playing a game, probably because of his concussion and injury history in addition to them drafting Offensive linemen They tried to trade him and he failed his physical.



The specifics about Stork and the Patriots are mostly irrelevant to the point. To say it's leadership to blame a guy who can take blame (that you really believe is not at fault) and not someone who can't (who really is mostly at fault) is a major stretch.



a leader accepts the blame and takes the bullet himself he doesn't pick and choose specific players to blame because they can take criticism more than others.



That's just ludicrous and in fact sets a terrible example.

In comment 13375737 Ten Ton Hammer said:The specifics about Stork and the Patriots are mostly irrelevant to the point. To say it's leadership to blame a guy who can take blame (that you really believe is not at fault) and not someone who can't (who really is mostly at fault) is a major stretch.a leader accepts the blame and takes the bullet himself he doesn't pick and choose specific players to blame because they can take criticism more than others.That's just ludicrous and in fact sets a terrible example.

RE: I agree Enzo : 3/1/2017 8:44 pm : link

Quote: But my perception was the OL was terrible, but Eli also wasn't "normal Eli" on the occasions the OL wasn't absolutely terrible.

He's not a robot and this isn't Madden. If a QB is facing a strong pass rush all game, it's not uncommon for them to be inaccurate and less than 100% confident on the rare occasions they get a clean pocket. In comment 13375632 pjcas18 said:He's not a robot and this isn't Madden. If a QB is facing a strong pass rush all game, it's not uncommon for them to be inaccurate and less than 100% confident on the rare occasions they get a clean pocket.

Or it could mean shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 8:49 pm : link The Head Coach is in the GMs corner. Deflecting the biggest off-season story of why the 22yr old Left Tackle and 1st round pick turned to shit by the end of the year. And,Why the Giants are not going to replace him. Reese can not stand to admit the pick was a failure. Play him until he learns the position will be the Company line while the QB runs for his life or gets the ball out in less than two seconds.

RE: RE: I agree pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 8:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13375632 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





But my perception was the OL was terrible, but Eli also wasn't "normal Eli" on the occasions the OL wasn't absolutely terrible.





He's not a robot and this isn't Madden. If a QB is facing a strong pass rush all game, it's not uncommon for them to be inaccurate and less than 100% confident on the rare occasions they get a clean pocket.



So McAdoo was covering for Reese and worried about hurting Flowers feelings. right? That's what you're saying.



Or McAdoo thinks it's Madden too (like me, whatever the F that means) and you just know more than him. It has to be one of those two, which is it? In comment 13375756 Enzo said:So McAdoo was covering for Reese and worried about hurting Flowers feelings. right? That's what you're saying.Or McAdoo thinks it's Madden too (like me, whatever the F that means) and you just know more than him. It has to be one of those two, which is it?

I think the OC sucks and the HC rode his Defense LauderdaleMatty : 3/1/2017 8:54 pm : link To 11 wins.



I'm sure all players make mistakes but this guy Has yet to amaze me in any football way.. Listening to plenty of people here they scream about 11 wins but then we the next thing he does really he says that seems remotely insightful will be his first.



The guy literally brought in 3 step drops and a short passing game. Which coincidently got really good when OBJ joined the O. They lose their FB to injury never add another or even a blocking TE to run a different personel group than 11. Hey struggled a ton. He's the man yet rarely does he get any heat by the media.



Also for all the shitting on Flowers he's a kid. Everyone loves Tyron Smith now. The same kid who gave up like 4 sacks to Osi in a game his like first or 2nd year.



There isn't any player on the O who doesn't need to be better than. Last year but that should go equally to Mr Lucky to be a HC

laying the groundwork shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 8:54 pm : link for no change to the left side of the line.

I think some of you may have missed what McAdoo was implying... EricJ : 3/1/2017 8:59 pm : link when you read that second paragraph in the original post, he-is saying that although the O-line has struggled and time is limited, Eli needs to hang in there and wait for guys to get open. He is saying that Eli cannot bail on the play so easily. His comment about sitting on his back foot talks to the mechanics and lack of confidence in the pocket.

RE: I think some of you may have missed what McAdoo was implying... shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 9:03 pm : link

Quote: when you read that second paragraph in the original post, he-is saying that although the O-line has struggled and time is limited, Eli needs to hang in there and wait for guys to get open. He is saying that Eli cannot bail on the play so easily. His comment about sitting on his back foot talks to the mechanics and lack of confidence in the pocket.



Yeah hang in there and get killed. Seriously that all you got from that? In comment 13375775 EricJ said:Yeah hang in there and get killed. Seriously that all you got from that?

RE: RE: I think some of you may have missed what McAdoo was implying... EricJ : 3/1/2017 9:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13375775 EricJ said:





Quote:





when you read that second paragraph in the original post, he-is saying that although the O-line has struggled and time is limited, Eli needs to hang in there and wait for guys to get open. He is saying that Eli cannot bail on the play so easily. His comment about sitting on his back foot talks to the mechanics and lack of confidence in the pocket.







Yeah hang in there and get killed. Seriously that all you got from that?



hey man, that is what he is saying. If you have a problem with that, then go send McAdoo a letter. Also, that is not "all I got from that". I was simply pointing out a portion of McAdoo's comments that nobody else above mentioned. You know...bringing something else to the conversation vs repeating the same shit others have already. In comment 13375777 shelovesnycsports said:hey man, that is what he is saying. If you have a problem with that, then go send McAdoo a letter. Also, that is not "all I got from that". I was simply pointing out a portion of McAdoo's comments that nobody else above mentioned. You know...bringing something else to the conversation vs repeating the same shit others have already.

RE: Or it could mean Mason : 3/1/2017 9:29 pm : link

Quote: The Head Coach is in the GMs corner. Deflecting the biggest off-season story of why the 22yr old Left Tackle and 1st round pick turned to shit by the end of the year. And,Why the Giants are not going to replace him. Reese can not stand to admit the pick was a failure. Play him until he learns the position will be the Company line while the QB runs for his life or gets the ball out in less than two seconds.



Or he reviewed the tapes of the season and identified Eli as not so much of a positive that some wanted to spin. O Line stink and the QB wasn't that much better. LOL, trying to say a single playoff game should erase entire regular season worth of observation. HC probably thinks his highest paid player should be playing better. In comment 13375759 shelovesnycsports said:Or he reviewed the tapes of the season and identified Eli as not so much of a positive that some wanted to spin. O Line stink and the QB wasn't that much better. LOL, trying to say a single playoff game should erase entire regular season worth of observation. HC probably thinks his highest paid player should be playing better.

This means Reese thinks we can win with this left side of the line and shelovesnycsports : 3/1/2017 9:49 pm : link will not try to improve it like last year with Beatty. Mac is behind the Company which is behind Reese.

Instead we will sign Jerry back and Hart or some guy off the trash pile will be RT next year. Reese will go TE RB CB DE in the draft. I think they will go with one big FA offensive weapon. A RB or a WR.

Eli will be running for his life next year too.

Why don't you just wait to see how free agency pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 9:57 pm : link and the draft play out before proclaiming what will happen with the OL as fact.



At a minimum I believe FB will be addressed and TE too, but none of us knows for sure or knows if those will be the extent of the offensive improvements. I doubt it.



I think they'll do something with the OL too, I hope they do, I'm not ready to declare authoritatively what will happen, since the off-season hasn't even started really yet.



And truth is none of us knows definitively.

RE: This means Reese thinks we can win with this left side of the line and EricJ : 3/1/2017 9:58 pm : link

Quote: will not try to improve it like last year with Beatty. Mac is behind the Company which is behind Reese.

Instead we will sign Jerry back and Hart or some guy off the trash pile will be RT next year. Reese will go TE RB CB DE in the draft. I think they will go with one big FA offensive weapon. A RB or a WR.

Eli will be running for his life next year too.



If you are right and the Giants don't fix this OL, then we will be lucky to go as far as we did this past season. When you look at it, we won a few games by ONE play from OBJ. We had nothing else. If this team cannot run the ball, it is over. In comment 13375805 shelovesnycsports said:If you are right and the Giants don't fix this OL, then we will be lucky to go as far as we did this past season. When you look at it, we won a few games by ONE play from OBJ. We had nothing else. If this team cannot run the ball, it is over.

I'm hoping Reese does with the O lono801 : 3/1/2017 10:01 pm : link As he did with the D last year...



Sure The Giants made the playoffs...



To my eye...what I saw stunk most of the year.



This is why I love the off season as much as the games...



Watching it fall into place...or not...

Does McAdoo want to get Eli killed? Ira : 3/1/2017 10:15 pm : link He does a good job of avoiding sacks resulting from two poor pass blocking tackles.

Sometimes coaches call out certain players dep026 : 3/1/2017 10:16 pm : link for certain reasons.



You think Eli is going to lose confidence or become mentally weak from Ben giving him a little heat? Sometimes placing the heat on your better players is a wake up call to the lesser performers that everyone needs to up their game.

All world receiver Ned In Atlanta : 3/1/2017 10:26 pm : link decent rookie WR, washed up #3 receiver, awful tight ends , mediocre at best running backs, horrendous o line. Definitely elis fault

LOL no dpinzow : 3/1/2017 10:30 pm : link Flowers was literally unable to put his hands on defensive ends on certain plays last year. There's not much Eli can do about that

RE: All world receiver pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 10:30 pm : link

Quote: decent rookie WR, washed up #3 receiver, awful tight ends , mediocre at best running backs, horrendous o line. Definitely elis fault



great post. because everyone on here including McAdoo said it's only Eli's fault and no one else's.



the point, that apparently was missed, is that Eli is ALSO at fault, like many others. In comment 13375830 Ned In Atlanta said:great post. because everyone on here including McAdoo said it's only Eli's fault and no one else's.the point, that apparently was missed, is that Eli is ALSO at fault, like many others.

RE: RE: All world receiver dep026 : 3/1/2017 10:42 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13375830 Ned In Atlanta said:





Quote:





decent rookie WR, washed up #3 receiver, awful tight ends , mediocre at best running backs, horrendous o line. Definitely elis fault







great post. because everyone on here including McAdoo said it's only Eli's fault and no one else's.



the point, that apparently was missed, is that Eli is ALSO at fault, like many others.



I think he did it to protect flowers as well. Everyone has killed flowers all season and so far offseason. A head coach has to protect all his players, wrong or right. In comment 13375835 pjcas18 said:I think he did it to protect flowers as well. Everyone has killed flowers all season and so far offseason. A head coach has to protect all his players, wrong or right.

I get that he might want to protect Flowers pjcas18 : 3/1/2017 10:46 pm : link and his boss Reese, but why at Eli's expense? That makes very little sense.



Couldn't he have just said the offense had failures at all levels or something more generic about Eli or accept at least partial responsibility himself as many leaders would?



Not buying it WillVAB : 3/1/2017 10:47 pm : link Sure Eli wasn't perfect last year but no one is claiming he was.



Just about any QB would rush some throws and feel pressure that isn't there behind that OL. Flowers and the unit as a whole were horrible last year.



Playing the "everyone is to blame" card is a cop out.

Even Jerry Jones figured it out.... lono801 : 3/1/2017 11:00 pm : link Give your QB an O-line....



It took him a while....but he did



Best O-line in Football....with a no name a QB

RE: Not buying it Mason : 3/1/2017 11:22 pm : link

Quote: Sure Eli wasn't perfect last year but no one is claiming he was.



Just about any QB would rush some throws and feel pressure that isn't there behind that OL. Flowers and the unit as a whole were horrible last year.



Playing the "everyone is to blame" card is a cop out.



Some tried and were very vocal about it. Liked I said there was a lot of puffing out of chests after Eli's performance in the GB playoff game and wanted to dismiss the regular season performance.



Coaches normally begin to break down tapes of individual play after seasons in preparation for FA and the draft. In comment 13375849 WillVAB said:Some tried and were very vocal about it. Liked I said there was a lot of puffing out of chests after Eli's performance in the GB playoff game and wanted to dismiss the regular season performance.Coaches normally begin to break down tapes of individual play after seasons in preparation for FA and the draft.

Nothing to see here LCtheINTMachine : 3/1/2017 11:35 pm : link Eli did not play well last year. Not all his fault but he was inaccurate, particularly in the contest of the offense.



Having said that, he was fine in the playoffs when everyone else failed and we won 11 games with him playing average football.



At this stage, I am not worried about accuracy as much as just wanting him to somehow limit his turnovers - a trait he has rarely shown capable of managing.



If Eli can put up Kirk Cousins-like numbers next year, we'll be fine.





To the guy who brought up Belichick LCtheINTMachine : 3/1/2017 11:37 pm : link BB threw Brady under the bus for the footballs thing so it's not uncommon for coaches to do so.

Guy has been making 3, 5 and 7 step drops glowrider : 12:40 am : link Since he was in short pants. Now he's doing two and four step drops and is far more reliant on his feet to tell him what to do and where to go with the ball. That's a big part of WCO. Eli has never had great footwork. This doesn't surprise me. Eli has thrown more balls off the back foot than and with his left hand than most QBs will ever take snaps. This is all about precision.

Amazing... 2ndroundKO : 1:02 am : link That's all I can say about the posters on here.



Step back from your preconceived notions...and think for a second.



Erick Flowers is probably not going to play LT next year unless he tears the preseason up. Reese laid the groundwork at the post-season presser and McAdoo gave us an even bigger hint today, referring to him as an O-lineman for the Giants, and not specifically an LT. Listen to what he's NOT saying.



But some of you are so slanted in your view, you don't see it. So when he says Eli needs to play better (in case you didn't notice, he wasn't all that even when he had time to throw), you invent a conspiracy theory where the coach is covering for Reese because obviously he has to do that or else. Like he can't give one of his canned answers.



Whatever. Nothing surprises me on these boards. Guess we'll just wait and see what happens.

RE: So the people disagreeing with McAdoo JOrthman : 1:25 am : link

Quote: what is his motivation for saying this if it's not true?



I'd love to hear it.



Otherwise, what you're saying is "yeah, I get that he's an NFL coach and has been involved in coaching for 21 years from high school to college to the NFL, but I know more about the Giants offense and the players and what they can and should do on a play by play basis than the head coach does"



I don't see how you can disagree with him unless you feel he has some secret motivation, anything else you're saying McAdoo is wrong and I am right (I being you).



Couldn't you make that statement about any criticism on the site? In comment 13375660 pjcas18 said:Couldn't you make that statement about any criticism on the site?

Here are some key quotes from the article... JCin332 : 5:21 am : link Quote: They’ve got to be better up front,’’ Aikman, a FOX analyst, told The Post after the season. “I mean, the teams that are winning in this league, it starts in the trenches, and you can’t have a quarterback under pressure as much as Eli was. To say well, whatever they finished up in terms of sacks given up, that’s very misleading.



“A large part of that is Eli is reluctant to take sacks, so he just gets rid of the ball. I watched them a lot, he constantly had people in his lap [when] trying to throw the football. It’s hard to play that way. So they got to address that.



Quote: I think Eli could play better, certainly,’’ Aikman said, adding, “but it wouldn’t matter if you put a 26-year old Eli back there if you don’t address the offensive line.



Quote: Asked, specifically, if the plan is for Flowers to remain at left tackle, McAdoo said, “I’m saying right now it’s March 1, he’s an offensive lineman for the New York Giants.



Joey nails it as usual...and yes Eli needs to play better but if things improve upfront clearly that will happen...



And I am not going to post the stats again but feel free to look up the rushing numbers on the teams who were most successful this year...the fact that the Giants won 11 games with absolutely zero contribution on the ground is a miracle and won't be repeated in 2017 unless the FO aggressively makes changes on the OL... Troy Aikman:Joey nails it as usual...and yes Eli needs to play better but if things improve upfront clearly that will happen...And I am not going to post the stats again but feel free to look up the rushing numbers on the teams who were most successful this year...the fact that the Giants won 11 games with absolutely zero contribution on the ground is a miracle and won't be repeated in 2017 unless the FO aggressively makes changes on the OL...

Flowers stretch234 : 5:32 am : link If he was indeed so bad, why series after series and game after game did he not receive help. If the franchise QB was so concerned don't you think he goes to McAdoo and says get him some help on that side



That never happened. Flowers was continuously left by himself and the formations were largely unchanged



The QB missed plenty of throws, the RB missed plenty of holes, the WR dropped plenty of passes and the line missed plenty of blocks. There is enough blame to go around



I am not worried that the coach is talking about his QB, who can handle this and has at multiple times said he needs to play better and make plays



Parcels did this all the time with Simms





RE: Flowers Big Blue '56 : 6:17 am : link

Quote: If he was indeed so bad, why series after series and game after game did he not receive help. If the franchise QB was so concerned don't you think he goes to McAdoo and says get him some help on that side



That never happened. Flowers was continuously left by himself and the formations were largely unchanged



The QB missed plenty of throws, the RB missed plenty of holes, the WR dropped plenty of passes and the line missed plenty of blocks. There is enough blame to go around



I am not worried that the coach is talking about his QB, who can handle this and has at multiple times said he needs to play better and make plays



Parcels did this all the time with Simms





To take it a step further, Parcells did it with his superstars routinely.. In comment 13375900 stretch234 said:To take it a step further, Parcells did it with his superstars routinely..

Whole offense was at fault..including eli this past season micky : 6:17 am : link Like it or not eli is digression with age..it's subtle now.



Unfortunately, the Giants need to surround him more so now with talent/help. In part he doesn't and never did have a advantage of a mobile qb. Unlike 5 yrs ago or so, where he could manage to get by, now he's more of a dead pocket passers-by. Ol play is more so vital for him now to succeed.and having good skill position players around him..a TE imo would be huge for him now.



It happens in aging players..it's life. Hopefully he can manage and get players,around him to hopefully get a 3rd ring..we'll see

RE: Even Jerry Jones figured it out.... RetroJint : 7:09 am : link

Quote: Give your QB an O-line....



It took him a while....but he did



Best O-line in Football....with a no name a QB



They went 3-13 with the same o-line in '15. The play of the Giants QB was contributory . Eli did not throw the ball that well in '16. Make all the excuses that you want. Of course some of those are valid . But, please, tell me what was going on with the interceptions by Cravens and Timmons and the how-can't-they-be-interceptions drops by Church and Durant. The Pick Six by Jenkins. You've got to be shitting me.



I was worried what the Giants mindset would be this off-season. I thought they might be deluded into a false sense of complacency just as they were after Fassel's first season, which was comprised of a series of close, formulaic wins. Reese and McAdoo are having nothing of it . Everything and everyone is under scrutiny . Improvement is being demanded of all, including Eli.



Many years ago Jimmy Johnson ridiculed the young HC Belichick for saying that Betnie Kosar was a player of diminishing skills. He would later admit that Belichick was absolutely correct.



Is Eli similar? As it happens, yeah, I think he is. They can prop him up-sure. As for McAdoo, I go back to what the Bengals' DC told Collingsworth: the Giants are the easiest team in the NFL to prepare for. But part of that is nobody in the league fears facing Eli. If you think otherwise, you are living in a dream world.



Love the mention of dirty pockets. What he infers are the truly great overcome, just as Brady did against the Falcons. The Giants have an offensive problem heading into these two months of roster formation. The QB is part of the problem . In comment 13375857 lono801 said:They went 3-13 with the same o-line in '15. The play of the Giants QB was contributory . Eli did not throw the ball that well in '16. Make all the excuses that you want. Of course some of those are valid . But, please, tell me what was going on with the interceptions by Cravens and Timmons and the how-can't-they-be-interceptions drops by Church and Durant. The Pick Six by Jenkins. You've got to be shitting me.I was worried what the Giants mindset would be this off-season. I thought they might be deluded into a false sense of complacency just as they were after Fassel's first season, which was comprised of a series of close, formulaic wins. Reese and McAdoo are having nothing of it . Everything and everyone is under scrutiny . Improvement is being demanded of all, including Eli.Many years ago Jimmy Johnson ridiculed the young HC Belichick for saying that Betnie Kosar was a player of diminishing skills. He would later admit that Belichick was absolutely correct.Is Eli similar? As it happens, yeah, I think he is. They can prop him up-sure. As for McAdoo, I go back to what the Bengals' DC told Collingsworth: the Giants are the easiest team in the NFL to prepare for. But part of that is nobody in the league fears facing Eli. If you think otherwise, you are living in a dream world.Love the mention of dirty pockets. What he infers are the truly great overcome, just as Brady did against the Falcons. The Giants have an offensive problem heading into these two months of roster formation. The QB is part of the problem .

Eli crick n NC : 7:33 am : link Has proven over his career that he doesn't need things to be perfect on offense including the pocket, if you haven't noticed that over his career you haven't been paying attention. However, the hits he's taken from bad pass protection over the last several years has accumulated mentally, like it would any quarterback.



Eli didn't become part of the problem until his OL underperformed years consecutively. It's pretty simple.

RE: RE: Even Jerry Jones figured it out.... map7711 : 8:25 am : link

Quote: In comment 13375857 lono801 said:





Quote:





Give your QB an O-line....



It took him a while....but he did



Best O-line in Football....with a no name a QB







They went 3-13 with the same o-line in '15. The play of the Giants QB was contributory . Eli did not throw the ball that well in '16. Make all the excuses that you want. Of course some of those are valid . But, please, tell me what was going on with the interceptions by Cravens and Timmons and the how-can't-they-be-interceptions drops by Church and Durant. The Pick Six by Jenkins. You've got to be shitting me.



I was worried what the Giants mindset would be this off-season. I thought they might be deluded into a false sense of complacency just as they were after Fassel's first season, which was comprised of a series of close, formulaic wins. Reese and McAdoo are having nothing of it . Everything and everyone is under scrutiny . Improvement is being demanded of all, including Eli.



Many years ago Jimmy Johnson ridiculed the young HC Belichick for saying that Betnie Kosar was a player of diminishing skills. He would later admit that Belichick was absolutely correct.



Is Eli similar? As it happens, yeah, I think he is. They can prop him up-sure. As for McAdoo, I go back to what the Bengals' DC told Collingsworth: the Giants are the easiest team in the NFL to prepare for. But part of that is nobody in the league fears facing Eli. If you think otherwise, you are living in a dream world.



Love the mention of dirty pockets. What he infers are the truly great overcome, just as Brady did against the Falcons. The Giants have an offensive problem heading into these two months of roster formation. The QB is part of the problem .





Holy Hell.



Bad Running Game

Bad Oline

Bad TEs

Nothing from Cruz

Rookie slot WR

But it's Eli. I get it.

In comment 13375913 RetroJint said:Holy Hell.Bad Running GameBad OlineBad TEsNothing from CruzRookie slot WRBut it's Eli. I get it.

RE: Amazing... Gatorade Dunk : 8:29 am : link

Quote: That's all I can say about the posters on here.



Step back from your preconceived notions...and think for a second.



Erick Flowers is probably not going to play LT next year unless he tears the preseason up. Reese laid the groundwork at the post-season presser and McAdoo gave us an even bigger hint today, referring to him as an O-lineman for the Giants, and not specifically an LT. Listen to what he's NOT saying.



But some of you are so slanted in your view, you don't see it. So when he says Eli needs to play better (in case you didn't notice, he wasn't all that even when he had time to throw), you invent a conspiracy theory where the coach is covering for Reese because obviously he has to do that or else. Like he can't give one of his canned answers.



Whatever. Nothing surprises me on these boards. Guess we'll just wait and see what happens.

I couldn't agree more. Whether or not people choose to agree with McAdoo's assessment is a matter of personal prerogative, but I think he was pretty transparent.



The idea among some on this thread that this is some sort of coordinated spin job to protect Flowers or to align with Reese is silly. If anything, McAdoo has shown himself to be a pretty candid guy. IMO, when he says that he thinks Eli can play better, it's because he thinks Eli can play better. In comment 13375889 2ndroundKO said:I couldn't agree more. Whether or not people choose to agree with McAdoo's assessment is a matter of personal prerogative, but I think he was pretty transparent.The idea among some on this thread that this is some sort of coordinated spin job to protect Flowers or to align with Reese is silly. If anything, McAdoo has shown himself to be a pretty candid guy. IMO, when he says that he thinks Eli can play better, it's because he thinks Eli can play better.

I think he was pretty honest as well GiantsRage2007 : 8:48 am : link He said it's a cop out to blame it all on the OL. True. Eli has to take some blame. True. The OL needs to improve. True.



As for reading into whether this is a smoke screen to hide draft or FA intentions, who knows... It does no good to come out and declare your intentions and say, "Geez we need OL help" - just the same way it does no good to come out deny it and say "Our OL is fine."

Brady didn't overcome against the Falcons defense. BBelle21 : 8:50 am : link The Falcons defense got gassed and then the Pats won the coin toss. He preservered like all champions do, but he didn't play like a great one and got tons of help from the Falcons coaches. If Eli played like that overthrowing/ underthrowing his receivers, and that hideous pick 6, he'd be crucified with endless, "Yeah, the Giants won, but they won in spite of Eli." Major double standard.

RE: RE: RE: Even Jerry Jones figured it out.... pjcas18 : 8:50 am : link

Quote: In comment 13375913 RetroJint said:





Quote:





In comment 13375857 lono801 said:





Quote:





Give your QB an O-line....



It took him a while....but he did



Best O-line in Football....with a no name a QB







They went 3-13 with the same o-line in '15. The play of the Giants QB was contributory . Eli did not throw the ball that well in '16. Make all the excuses that you want. Of course some of those are valid . But, please, tell me what was going on with the interceptions by Cravens and Timmons and the how-can't-they-be-interceptions drops by Church and Durant. The Pick Six by Jenkins. You've got to be shitting me.



I was worried what the Giants mindset would be this off-season. I thought they might be deluded into a false sense of complacency just as they were after Fassel's first season, which was comprised of a series of close, formulaic wins. Reese and McAdoo are having nothing of it . Everything and everyone is under scrutiny . Improvement is being demanded of all, including Eli.



Many years ago Jimmy Johnson ridiculed the young HC Belichick for saying that Betnie Kosar was a player of diminishing skills. He would later admit that Belichick was absolutely correct.



Is Eli similar? As it happens, yeah, I think he is. They can prop him up-sure. As for McAdoo, I go back to what the Bengals' DC told Collingsworth: the Giants are the easiest team in the NFL to prepare for. But part of that is nobody in the league fears facing Eli. If you think otherwise, you are living in a dream world.



Love the mention of dirty pockets. What he infers are the truly great overcome, just as Brady did against the Falcons. The Giants have an offensive problem heading into these two months of roster formation. The QB is part of the problem .









Holy Hell.



Bad Running Game

Bad Oline

Bad TEs

Nothing from Cruz

Rookie slot WR

But it's Eli. I get it.



Some of you must live to fight strawmen.



ELI WAS PART OF THE PROBLEM. that's what McAdoo was saying, it's what Reese has acknowledged, it's what Eli has said, and it's what many reasonable people who watch the games concluded.



That does mean the OL wasn't bad, the lack of a FB didn't hurt, no great TE play, and lack of other offensive weapons also didn't contribute.



Not sure how some of you function through a work day without being able to comprehend basic reason.

In comment 13375943 map7711 said:Some of you must live to fight strawmen.ELI WAS PART OF THE PROBLEM. that's what McAdoo was saying, it's what Reese has acknowledged, it's what Eli has said, and it's what many reasonable people who watch the games concluded.That does mean the OL wasn't bad, the lack of a FB didn't hurt, no great TE play, and lack of other offensive weapons also didn't contribute.Not sure how some of you function through a work day without being able to comprehend basic reason.

This is not McAdoo blaming Eli because he can take it Mike from Ohio : 8:58 am : link and Flowers can't. It is also not a mask for doing nothing in FA to address the problems on the OL. He did say the OL needs to play better.



McAdoo put some blame on Eli because Eli deserved some of the blame. At times last year he did not play well, even when he did have time and a relatively clean pocket. He did not see open guys and he missed some throws. He can play better - he's shown it, and the coach is rightfully stating that.



Drop the conspiracy theories. There is no hidden strategy and message here. It is what it looks like.

Stupid OL pjcas18 : 9:37 am : link



and awful FB. Definitely not Eli here, definitely not Eli.

McAdoo says werid things mrvax : 9:39 am : link sometimes. Anyone recall that less than a year ago he was insisting how Andre Williams was to be a big part of the offense in 2016?



RE: This is not McAdoo blaming Eli because he can take it JonC : 9:52 am : link

Quote: and Flowers can't. It is also not a mask for doing nothing in FA to address the problems on the OL. He did say the OL needs to play better.



McAdoo put some blame on Eli because Eli deserved some of the blame. At times last year he did not play well, even when he did have time and a relatively clean pocket. He did not see open guys and he missed some throws. He can play better - he's shown it, and the coach is rightfully stating that.



Drop the conspiracy theories. There is no hidden strategy and message here. It is what it looks like.



On target. In comment 13375970 Mike from Ohio said:On target.

If you don't think ELI was part of the problem then I don't chuckydee9 : 10:17 am : link know what to tell you.. Eli is our guy and we all support him but there is no way to actually look at the games from last year and not blame Eli for his sub-standard play.. when the offense is so bad you can blame everyone including OBJ (who by far deserves the least blame but get the most)..

Ridiculous LCtheINTMachine : 10:18 am : link for someone to post a clip of a game that wasn't even from this year to try to prove a point. We didn't play at Detroit last year.



I thought this site was better but apparently not.

Maybe the worst gmenatlarge : 10:37 am : link O-line in football last year, definitely bottom 5.

And McAdoo's playcalling and offense was not? HomerJones45 : 10:46 am : link Wet behind the ears head coach, whose forte is supposed to be offense and getting the ball out quickly, has a for-shit offense in his first year of running the show, far worse than the year before with supposedly improved personnel in Perkins, Cruz and Shepard, the hated Randle and Donnell getting the axe and bench. Opponents stating that it is the easiest offense to defend.



He's decided it's the qb's fault. quelle surprise.

RE: Sometimes coaches call out certain players NNJ Tom : 10:47 am : link

Quote: for certain reasons.



You think Eli is going to lose confidence or become mentally weak from Ben giving him a little heat? Sometimes placing the heat on your better players is a wake up call to the lesser performers that everyone needs to up their game.



This. In comment 13375825 dep026 said:This.

RE: Ridiculous Mike from Ohio : 10:50 am : link

Quote: for someone to post a clip of a game that wasn't even from this year to try to prove a point. We didn't play at Detroit last year.



I thought this site was better but apparently not.



Generally this site is better than that. Some terrible posts - like that one - are the result of individual terrible posters. In comment 13376073 LCtheINTMachine said:Generally this site is better than that. Some terrible posts - like that one - are the result of individual terrible posters.

Or maybe the guy just made an honest mistake and isn't BrettNYG10 : 11:17 am : link A dishonest moron.

Gene still carrying the flag for his idol is so touching Greg from LI : 11:19 am : link Kind of sad, though, that you laid all that groundwork for Spagnuolo to be the scapegoat and that blew up in your face.

Not buying it for a minute Glover : 11:56 am : link Eli is not Aaron Rodgers, and McAdoo says 2 things at the same time, or maybe 3: O line needs to get better (incredible understatement), Eli needs to plant his foot and throw, but defenses are often in man so he often needs to wait and not bail? Better to just give a non answer, like "all areas need to improve". Just shut up. Flowers was beyond horrible. Sounds like he will be back at LT. Awesome.

Eli needs to give his receivers more time to get open! Bramton1 : 12:27 pm : link

RE: Stupid OL JCin332 : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: and awful FB. Definitely not Eli here, definitely not Eli.







OK pj we get it...it's clear where you stand on the subject...



Was a great individual play by Cravens...shit happens... In comment 13376023 pjcas18 said:OK pj we get it...it's clear where you stand on the subject...Was a great individual play by Cravens...shit happens...

RE: RE: Stupid OL pjcas18 : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13376023 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





and awful FB. Definitely not Eli here, definitely not Eli.











OK pj we get it...it's clear where you stand on the subject...



Was a great individual play by Cravens...shit happens...



My stance is the offense failed for a variety, the OL, the RB's, the coaching/play-calling, lack of a FB/good TE, etc...and yes I believe Eli could have played better.



I'm a big Eli fan, it's probably Archie, Abbie, Peyton then me in biggest Eli fans, but I believe, like his head coach, he could have played better last year.



My position hasn't wavered. In comment 13376329 JCin332 said:My stance is the offense failed for a variety, the OL, the RB's, the coaching/play-calling, lack of a FB/good TE, etc...and yes I believe Eli could have played better.I'm a big Eli fan, it's probably Archie, Abbie, Peyton then me in biggest Eli fans, but I believe, like his head coach, he could have played better last year.My position hasn't wavered.

.... BrettNYG10 : 12:38 pm : link I don't understand why you have to defend your fandom of Eli - wouldn't the fact you say he can play better (and has played better) suggest you properly appreciate his abilities?



I think you're massively underrating Eli if you don't think he can play a lot better than he did in 2016.

yeah Eli... plant your back foot SHO'NUFF : 12:40 pm : link and get your leg snapped in half...that's the solution.



Now is the time for Archie and Peyton to serve up some volleys.

RE: .... pjcas18 : 12:44 pm : link

Quote: I don't understand why you have to defend your fandom of Eli - wouldn't the fact you say he can play better (and has played better) suggest you properly appreciate his abilities?



I think you're massively underrating Eli if you don't think he can play a lot better than he did in 2016.



Because some people feel like if you criticize Eli even a little you're a "hater". I'm not, I like Eli but at the same time I can acknowledge in addition to the litany of other issues with the 2016 NYG offense, Eli could have played better. In comment 13376346 BrettNYG10 said:Because some people feel like if you criticize Eli even a little you're a "hater". I'm not, I like Eli but at the same time I can acknowledge in addition to the litany of other issues with the 2016 NYG offense, Eli could have played better.

If we have to jtfuoco : 12:47 pm : link endure another season of watching Flowers get beat like a drum can you please move him to RT so Eli can at least see it coming that might be a good first step for him to improve his footwork.

Hearing McAdoo say this tells me nicky43 : 1:19 pm : link This tells me JR already turned down BM's demand for a LG Upgrade if he was wise enough to demand one!



Maybe BM would be happier with a QB like Romo who runs around allot with the ball and waits too long then gets tackled for a loss.



RE: Hearing McAdoo say this tells me phillygiant : 1:27 pm : link

[quote] This tells me JR already turned down BM's demand for a LG Upgrade if he was wise enough to demand one!



Maybe BM would be happier with a QB like Romo who runs around allot with the ball and waits too long then gets tackled for a loss. [/quote



Huh?



Why would would BM ask for an upgrade over Pugh?



Really? In comment 13376423 nicky43 said:[quote] This tells me JR already turned down BM's demand for a LG Upgrade if he was wise enough to demand one!Maybe BM would be happier with a QB like Romo who runs around allot with the ball and waits too long then gets tackled for a loss. [/quoteHuh?Why would would BM ask for an upgrade over Pugh?Really?

RE: Not buying it for a minute Gatorade Dunk : 1:31 pm : link

Quote: Eli is not Aaron Rodgers, and McAdoo says 2 things at the same time, or maybe 3: O line needs to get better (incredible understatement), Eli needs to plant his foot and throw, but defenses are often in man so he often needs to wait and not bail? Better to just give a non answer, like "all areas need to improve". Just shut up. Flowers was beyond horrible. Sounds like he will be back at LT. Awesome.

Where do you get that Flowers will be back at LT? Because the tin foil hat brigade decided that earlier in the thread? In comment 13376253 Glover said:Where do you get that Flowers will be back at LT? Because the tin foil hat brigade decided that earlier in the thread?

RE: RE: Hearing McAdoo say this tells me nicky43 : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13376423 nicky43 said:

[quote] This tells me JR already turned down BM's demand for a LG Upgrade if he was wise enough to demand one!



Maybe BM would be happier with a QB like Romo who runs around allot with the ball and waits too long then gets tackled for a loss. [/quote



Huh?



Why would would BM ask for an upgrade over Pugh?



Really?





Sorry, typo ....LT!

In comment 13376439 phillygiant said:Sorry, typo ....LT!

Make this O-Line better Bleedin Blue : 1:41 pm : link Or Eli and his replacement will not be able to do the job!

Eli is not above reproach here, but good G-D to say the O-Line is an easy scapegoat is turning a blind eye to the offense's biggest weakness!!

RE: RE: Hearing McAdoo say this tells me Diver_Down : 1:57 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13376423 nicky43 said:

[quote] This tells me JR already turned down BM's demand for a LG Upgrade if he was wise enough to demand one!



Maybe BM would be happier with a QB like Romo who runs around allot with the ball and waits too long then gets tackled for a loss.



Huh?



Why would would BM ask for an upgrade over Pugh?



Really? [/quote]



Since you asked... Availability. He doesn't play tough. Despite Flowers warts and inability to play LT, he's tough and played through a high ankle sprain his rookie year that most definitely would have caused Pugh to miss games. Other than his rookie year, Pugh doesn't know what it means to play 16 games. Bruised thigh - misses games; Sprains his knee - misses games; Headaches - misses games.



When he is in the game, he is mediocre. It's not as if he is stone wall that defenders can't get past. And he's not out there stealing LB's lunch money before kicking ass. He's not great. He's the best of what we trot out on the OL, but that shouldn't be seen as a compliment.



For those very reasons, we should consider upgrading the LG. In comment 13376439 phillygiant said:Huh?Why would would BM ask for an upgrade over Pugh?Really? [/quote]Since you asked... Availability. He doesn't play tough. Despite Flowers warts and inability to play LT, he's tough and played through a high ankle sprain his rookie year that most definitely would have caused Pugh to miss games. Other than his rookie year, Pugh doesn't know what it means to play 16 games. Bruised thigh - misses games; Sprains his knee - misses games; Headaches - misses games.When he is in the game, he is mediocre. It's not as if he is stone wall that defenders can't get past. And he's not out there stealing LB's lunch money before kicking ass. He's not great. He's the best of what we trot out on the OL, but that shouldn't be seen as a compliment.For those very reasons, we should consider upgrading the LG.

That's TWO O-line #1 pick flops ..... Manny in CA : 2:28 pm : link

Pugh & Flowers. Pugh was sent to play guard (and eventually Flowers may also be reassigned). That's an embarrassment for Jerry Reese, especially.



So what to do ? - Blame the whole thing on the guy with the biggest shoulders (Eli). In a way it sorta reminds me of when the Lions kept drafting wide receivers, who kept failing.



Maybe, we just need to face that fact that we don't know what we're doing, trying to draft offensive tackles and just trade that #1 pick for the very best veteran left tackle we can get.

RE: If we have to Mason : 2:35 pm : link

Quote: endure another season of watching Flowers get beat like a drum can you please move him to RT so Eli can at least see it coming that might be a good first step for him to improve his footwork.



Is Eli going to get a foot transplant? Between him and Flowers, not a single right foot exists. In comment 13376370 jtfuoco said:Is Eli going to get a foot transplant? Between him and Flowers, not a single right foot exists.

Pugh has been the most reliable and best lineman nicky43 : 2:40 pm : link we have had for the last 4 years though he did start having problems 2 years ago. I haven't forgotten (though some have) how almost everyone on BBI thought he was the only one we could count on. He came in as a Rookie and did great. He plays guard and tackle on both sides and has played in several games while injured.



But if you truly believe he is mediocre at best then that meansd we now need three upgrades on the line if we want to be able to protect Eli against the good defensive teams.



Did Eli have a few bad games? Doomster : 2:41 pm : link Sure....but when you have no confidence in your OL and TE's as far as blocking goes, think that doesn't factor in?



If Eli had a solid line, and some semblance of a running game, and performed the way he did, there would be no doubt......but he didn't....and where was the backup plan, in case Cruz wasn't Cruz?



This offense had no imagination to it...that is on McAdoo....

RE: Pugh has been the most reliable and best lineman Diver_Down : 2:54 pm : link

Quote: we have had for the last 4 years though he did start having problems 2 years ago. I haven't forgotten (though some have) how almost everyone on BBI thought he was the only one we could count on. He came in as a Rookie and did great. He plays guard and tackle on both sides and has played in several games while injured.



But if you truly believe he is mediocre at best then that meansd we now need three upgrades on the line if we want to be able to protect Eli against the good defensive teams.



It's not so much as being mediocre is that he doesn't stand out compared to other LGs. He is our best OL, but that isn't a compliment when we trot out the talent that we do. Some sixth round pick from the Chiefs just signed an extension that averages $8mil/year. Pugh took notice on twitter. His 5th year option hits our salary cap for $8+mil/year. Any extension talks are going to start what a sixth round pick just signed. I don't think he is worth that not to mention his reliability. And his injuries that have caused him to miss games have happened every year except for his rookie year so it has been more than the past 2 years. In comment 13376562 nicky43 said:It's not so much as being mediocre is that he doesn't stand out compared to other LGs. He is our best OL, but that isn't a compliment when we trot out the talent that we do. Some sixth round pick from the Chiefs just signed an extension that averages $8mil/year. Pugh took notice on twitter. His 5th year option hits our salary cap for $8+mil/year. Any extension talks are going to start what a sixth round pick just signed. I don't think he is worth that not to mention his reliability. And his injuries that have caused him to miss games have happened every year except for his rookie year so it has been more than the past 2 years.

RE: Ridiculous x meadowlander : 3:00 pm : link

Quote: for someone to post a clip of a game that wasn't even from this year to try to prove a point. We didn't play at Detroit last year.



I thought this site was better but apparently not.



My point is that Eli has been traumatized by three consecutive years of truly horrific OL play.



He hasn't been himself since 2011. Not really. He flashes, but prior to 12', he was pretty much impossible to rattle. In comment 13376073 LCtheINTMachine said:My point is that Eli has been traumatized by three consecutive years of truly horrific OL play.He hasn't been himself since 2011. Not really. He flashes, but prior to 12', he was pretty much impossible to rattle.

Flowers is moving. area junc : 3:03 pm : link I have no doubt.



The narrative the 1st 2 years was pretty straight forward: Ereck Flowers is the Left Tackle of the New York Giants.



The narrative this year? (1st by Reese, then repeated by McAdoo)? Ereck Flowers is an Offensive Lineman for the New York Giants.



He's moving. This was exactly the narrative before moving Pugh to LG. Eventually Pugh let it slip sometime around now.