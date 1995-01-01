John Mara wants to sign Jason Pierre-Paul to long-term deal

When I mentioned in the JPP Tag thread Diver_Down : 7:21 am : link that Garafolo mentioned that it was an ownership decision and Reese was not inclined to do so, there was a prompt response that it was bullshit.

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 7:30 am : link Comments like this is no help to Reese at the negotiating table. If this were jerry jones we'd all have a big laugh

so, go write the check HomerJones45 : 7:34 am : link Jawn

Read the article before you condemn Mara TheMick7 : 7:39 am : link It's an article like many we've seen over the years Mara talking positive about the player, saying he wants him to be a Giant long term but not saying we'll do whatever it takes.Setting a positive tone is something Mara is apt to do-he's the anti Randy Levine!

“It’s a high number, but that doesn’t mean it has to be the average going forward,” Mara said of the high franchise number. “It ain’t gonna be that going forward.”

"“We’re obviously not going to be as aggressive as we were,” Mara said. “We just don’t have the salary-cap room, and you can’t do that every year. Putting the franchise tag on Jason takes a lot of our room away, but there’s still enough room for us to do some things if we want.”





Diver robbieballs2003 : 7:41 am : link I get that Mara wants him back but why are you saying Reese isn't inclined to do so? I think that is a stretch.

I mentioned on the other thread Matt in SGS : 7:44 am : link the Giants have done this twice before, where they placed a franchise tag on a player and locked him up to a long term deal.



In 2009, they did it with Brandon Jacobs, 12 days after slapping the tag on him (which Jacobs was against at first), they signed him to a 4 year, $25 million deal with $13 million guarenteed



In 2012, they did it to Steve Weatherford, who got franchised on March 5th, and on March 16th, they agreed to a 5 year, $12.75 million deal.



So in 2 instances, you have the Giants general game plan. They place the tag, negotiate for a couple of weeks and look to lock in a deal before free agency starts to help free up space to go after other free agents. Let's see if history holds this time with JPP.

So Reese doesn't want to sign him? Rjanyg : 7:45 am : link Is that what we are to believe? I doubt that and I think the coach and owner wanting him back is no great secret to try and hide. It will always come down to numbers.



A real gaff of a Situation is Cousins and the Redskins. Basically paying him $44 Million for 2 seasons and they won't be able to sign his top targets unless he signs a long term deal.

“It’s a high number, but that doesn’t mean it has to be the average going forward,” Mara said of the high franchise number. “It ain’t gonna be that going forward.”

"“We’re obviously not going to be as aggressive as we were,” Mara said. “We just don’t have the salary-cap room, and you can’t do that every year. Putting the franchise tag on Jason takes a lot of our room away, but there’s still enough room for us to do some things if we want.”











And this quote fits with the Jacobs and Weatherford deals that I noted. Essentially Mara can go to JPP's people and say to him, "look, you are playing here in 2017, like it or not. The sooner that this is realized, and if you want a long term deal, let's work it out now so we can give you what you want, and give us a chance to be more active in free agency and make the team better. But if you want to play hardball, that's fine, we'll go the one year, but you aren't going to help us improve the team as much as we could." This is a business, we all get it, but these guys are competitors and I believe that JPP does want to win and will want to win here. At some point, they'll work this out before free agency starts. Just a gut feeling. In comment 13375921 Big Blue '56 said:And this quote fits with the Jacobs and Weatherford deals that I noted. Essentially Mara can go to JPP's people and say to him, "look, you are playing here in 2017, like it or not. The sooner that this is realized, and if you want a long term deal, let's work it out now so we can give you what you want, and give us a chance to be more active in free agency and make the team better. But if you want to play hardball, that's fine, we'll go the one year, but you aren't going to help us improve the team as much as we could." This is a business, we all get it, but these guys are competitors and I believe that JPP does want to win and will want to win here. At some point, they'll work this out before free agency starts. Just a gut feeling.

Matt....on point as usual Chris684 : 7:53 am : link This is both, a dose of reality, but also an olive branch from the organization to JPP's camp.



Expect a deal within a week.

Quote: Comments like this is no help to Reese at the negotiating table. If this were jerry jones we'd all have a big laugh



What are you talking about?



Everyone knows this is what the Giants want........as does JPP. That's why he was franchised. In comment 13375917 CoughlinHandsonHips said:What are you talking about?Everyone knows this is what the Giants want........as does JPP. That's why he was franchised.

Rob - Diver_Down : 8:01 am : link My comment from the other day was parroting what Garafolo reported on the NFL morning show. His comments was that the decision to tag JPP was an ownership decision and that Reese was not inclined to do so. Not wanting to tag JPP and not wanting JPP are not the same. I never said that Reese didn't want JPP just that it was reported that he was not inclined to tag JPP.



Perhaps, and this is my speculation, Reese had larger plans for FA and didn't want to tie up the 17 mil in cap space. '56 quoted Mara's comment noting the tag's cap implications.



There was just a quick response calling my comment bullshit when I was only parroting what Garafolo said. I promptly responded that Garafolo is probably full of shit as I didn't want to debate what I heard on Good Morning Football. I wasn't going to track down the replay, trim the footage of the segment, upload it to YouTube just to prove what I heard. It really isn't worth the time.

Quote: Is that what we are to believe? I doubt that and I think the coach and owner wanting him back is no great secret to try and hide. It will always come down to numbers.



A real gaff of a Situation is Cousins and the Redskins. Basically paying him $44 Million for 2 seasons and they won't be able to sign his top targets unless he signs a long term deal. Of course JR wants him back. But as GM, JR has to be concerned about filling all the team's needs, balancing the Salary Cap, and making sure the team does not rob the future. I'm sure he working to bring him back, but pushing for terms that minimize team risk and that are fiscally responsible. In comment 13375927 Rjanyg said:Of course JR wants him back. But as GM, JR has to be concerned about filling all the team's needs, balancing the Salary Cap, and making sure the team does not rob the future. I'm sure he working to bring him back, but pushing for terms that minimize team risk and that are fiscally responsible.

Quote: My comment from the other day was parroting what Garafolo reported on the NFL morning show. His comments was that the decision to tag JPP was an ownership decision and that Reese was not inclined to do so. Not wanting to tag JPP and not wanting JPP are not the same. I never said that Reese didn't want JPP just that it was reported that he was not inclined to tag JPP.



Perhaps, and this is my speculation, Reese had larger plans for FA and didn't want to tie up the 17 mil in cap space. '56 quoted Mara's comment noting the tag's cap implications.



There was just a quick response calling my comment bullshit when I was only parroting what Garafolo said. I promptly responded that Garafolo is probably full of shit as I didn't want to debate what I heard on Good Morning Football. I wasn't going to track down the replay, trim the footage of the segment, upload it to YouTube just to prove what I heard. It really isn't worth the time.



Understood. I didn't read the Garafolo write-up. In comment 13375936 Diver_Down said:Understood. I didn't read the Garafolo write-up.

file this under fkap : 8:31 am : link no shit, Sherlock.



a click bait article that I fell for simply because I wanted to actually read the article before commenting. My initial reaction was right: nsS.



More relevant is " getting a veteran running back and possibly beefing up the offensive line, but Mara said the team will be judicious.



ˇ§We struggled on offense last year, but when you go into free agency, there has to be the right guys,ˇ¨ he said. ˇ§Iˇ¦m not sure the offensive line is the strongest group this year, so I donˇ¦t know"



when you go into FA, there has to be the right guys. message will be totally lost on the crowd that simply wants us to toss money at somebody, anybody for the OL.



Quote: that Garafolo mentioned that it was an ownership decision and Reese was not inclined to do so, there was a prompt response that it was bullshit.



I was one of those, and my bullshit comment wasn't that Mara wants JPP, it was towards him wanting JPP and Reese not wanting JPP. There's absolutely no way to know and IMO Mara/Reese have been in synch for a while now so I'd be a bit surprised if Reese didn't want to extend JPP, only doing so because Mara said so. In comment 13375915 Diver_Down said:I was one of those, and my bullshit comment wasn't that Mara wants JPP, it was towards him wanting JPP and Reese not wanting JPP. There's absolutely no way to know and IMO Mara/Reese have been in synch for a while now so I'd be a bit surprised if Reese didn't want to extend JPP, only doing so because Mara said so.

Is John Mara andrew_nyg : 8:39 am : link becoming Jerry Jones light?



Every year I get another hint that he's meddling in the player personnel area.



Not a good trend if true.

that Garafolo mentioned that it was an ownership decision and Reese was not inclined to do so, there was a prompt response that it was bullshit.







I was one of those, and my bullshit comment wasn't that Mara wants JPP, it was towards him wanting JPP and Reese not wanting JPP. There's absolutely no way to know and IMO Mara/Reese have been in synch for a while now so I'd be a bit surprised if Reese didn't want to extend JPP, only doing so because Mara said so.



If you go back to my original comment on 2/28 in the JPP Tag thread, you will read that I didn't say that Reese didn't want JPP. It only mentioned that decision to tag JPP was ownership and Reese wasn't inclined to do so. That statement doesn't mean that Reese doesn't want JPP. It just meant that he didn't want to tag him. In comment 13375946 UConn4523 said:If you go back to my original comment on 2/28 in the JPP Tag thread, you will read that I didn't say that Reese didn't want JPP. It only mentioned that decision to tag JPP was ownership and Reese wasn't inclined to do so. That statement doesn't mean that Reese doesn't want JPP. It just meant that he didn't want to tag him.

yeah I don't even think my comment was directed towards you UConn4523 : 8:55 am : link it was more to what reports have said being bullshit because it alludes to their being a difference of opinion between the Owner and GM (which is possible but unlikely, IMO).



I wasn't challenging you, for the record.



If the FA crop this year was like last years (but for offense), maybe I'd believe it. But with Whitworth likely staying in Cincy and breaking the bank for a Guard being something we never really have done, what would Reese be planning instead of signing JPP, a player at a position that he likely has ranked higher in importance over everything other than QB?

Quote: becoming Jerry Jones light?



Every year I get another hint that he's meddling in the player personnel area.



Not a good trend if true.



What hint? The Giants tell you at every opportunity that there isn't just one person in charge. If you thought John Mara was a wallflower watching Jerry Reese operate, that's wrong. In comment 13375951 andrew_nyg said:What hint? The Giants tell you at every opportunity that there isn't just one person in charge. If you thought John Mara was a wallflower watching Jerry Reese operate, that's wrong.

the Maras are very involved fkap : 9:18 am : link in team decisions. there is no 'Owners own, managers manage, coaches coach'. It's a blend all the way around. Owners put their input into the managing aspect. So do the coaches. the manager is stuck in the middle, getting a lot of say, but also having to take into account the owner above and the coach below, and taking all the heat as "Reese sucks". Mara may not be as obvious as the late Al Davis, or Jerry Jones, but make no mistake, he pushes his weight around.

Quote: becoming Jerry Jones light?



Every year I get another hint that he's meddling in the player personnel area.



Not a good trend if true. It started the year before the new ballpark opened and he wanted his team in the Super Bowl at the new ballpark. It continues. Matt is a good Jawn-splainer but either write the check or shut up. You don't see Bob Kraft running around yapping about wanting to keep this player or that player. In comment 13375951 andrew_nyg said:It started the year before the new ballpark opened and he wanted his team in the Super Bowl at the new ballpark. It continues. Matt is a good Jawn-splainer but either write the check or shut up. You don't see Bob Kraft running around yapping about wanting to keep this player or that player.

Sounds like Reese prefers a shorter deal JonC : 9:44 am : link Also note Mara's comment indicating the longer term deal won't average $17M per ...



“It’s a high number, but that doesn’t mean it has to be the average going forward,” Mara said of the high franchise number. “It ain’t gonna be that going forward.”

"“We’re obviously not going to be as aggressive as we were,” Mara said. “We just don’t have the salary-cap room, and you can’t do that every year. Putting the franchise tag on Jason takes a lot of our room away, but there’s still enough room for us to do some things if we want.”















And this quote fits with the Jacobs and Weatherford deals that I noted. Essentially Mara can go to JPP's people and say to him, "look, you are playing here in 2017, like it or not. The sooner that this is realized, and if you want a long term deal, let's work it out now so we can give you what you want, and give us a chance to be more active in free agency and make the team better. But if you want to play hardball, that's fine, we'll go the one year, but you aren't going to help us improve the team as much as we could." This is a business, we all get it, but these guys are competitors and I believe that JPP does want to win and will want to win here. At some point, they'll work this out before free agency starts. Just a gut feeling.



It would be wishful thinking to think that it will be worked out in the next week. If they are not close on the numbers,

don't see it getting done in the next week.

You don't want it to turn in to a soap opera, so the sooner

the better, for all concerned. The key words by Mara were,

'takes a lot of our room away', ie., roster flexibility. In comment 13375928 Matt in SGS said:It would be wishful thinking to think that it will be worked out in the next week. If they are not close on the numbers,don't see it getting done in the next week.You don't want it to turn in to a soap opera, so the soonerthe better, for all concerned. The key words by Mara were,'takes a lot of our room away', ie., roster flexibility.

becoming Jerry Jones light?



Every year I get another hint that he's meddling in the player personnel area.



Not a good trend if true.







What hint? The Giants tell you at every opportunity that there isn't just one person in charge. If you thought John Mara was a wallflower watching Jerry Reese operate, that's wrong.



Bingo. In comment 13375983 Ten Ton Hammer said:Bingo.

I agree with Homer RollBlue : 10:01 am : link good owners should not be yapping in the press about signing of players.

John Mara George : 10:48 am : link rarely speaks with the press. When he does, it's for a reason - usually to send signals to the fan base, agents, and specific players. And his comments are guarded, carefully mapped out, and crafted with input from others in the front office.



In this particular case, I see this as a message from the Giants to both JPP's agent and to the fan base: "see, we're trying! And if a deal doesn't happen, don't blame us - cuz we want JPP here with us." It now puts public opinion squarely on the Giants' side and minimizes the leverage that that JPP's camp can have in the press.



That's not to say that it will work and I'm not saying that it's fair or correct. But I do think Mara is trying to plant the seed that the Giants will be the reasonable party in these negotiations and that, if a deal doesn't get done, Giants' fans ought to blame JPP and his agent, and not the organization.



In other words, this is part of the public posturing that goes on in these types of negotiations.

Jerry Jones Lite? Samiam : 10:52 am : link I wish some of you would think before you post. Of course, you could be trolling or trying to make a joke.



Also, I think if you read out if town newspapers, most owners like to see their names in public. The difference is that Mara actually knows the game.

becoming Jerry Jones light?



Every year I get another hint that he's meddling in the player personnel area.



Not a good trend if true.



It started the year before the new ballpark opened and he wanted his team in the Super Bowl at the new ballpark. It continues. Matt is a good Jawn-splainer but either write the check or shut up. You don't see Bob Kraft running around yapping about wanting to keep this player or that player.

Jonesie Yes a disturbing development that began after the '11 Super Bowl win, when he felt like he wasn't getting enough credit for the team's success. Squint Jr should know that a contract like Vernon has coat tails. JPP wants his piece. I think 60 million guaranteed , however they choose to break it down via signing bonus, years and slide scale per year. 4-year deal Johnny Boy. 60 million. In comment 13376026 HomerJones45 said:Jonesie Yes a disturbing development that began after the '11 Super Bowl win, when he felt like he wasn't getting enough credit for the team's success. Squint Jr should know that a contract like Vernon has coat tails. JPP wants his piece. I think 60 million guaranteed , however they choose to break it down via signing bonus, years and slide scale per year. 4-year deal Johnny Boy. 60 million.

John Mara is the GM of the Giants shyster : 11:30 am : link are words that I've posted before.



There was a good deal of discussion last year whether the Giants would bring JPP back for 2016. I had no doubt myself because Mara had said as much in a radio interview on WFAN with Francesa at the end of the 2015 season. Francesa asked Mara whether the Giants wanted JPP back. Mara's immediate reply was "Certainly" and he tossed off a stat about the number of QB pressures JPP had after his return.



To believe that Mara and Reese are always "in synch" on significant decisions is akin to a child wanting to believe that his parents always agree. Of course they will have differences in views. And of course Mara will prevail when he wants to.



Whenever Mara speaks, I hear the voice of the average fan. Average fan wants JPP long term; Mara wants JPP long term. Average fan is obsessed with offensive line; Mara is obsessed with offensive line (going back years). And this is not because Mara is trying to be responsive to average fan, it just happens to be his apparent level of insight/analysis.



By his own public statements ("I sit in the meetings") Mara is heavily involved in the draft. I give him credit for being the one who wanted to draft Jack Conklin, while Reese wanted Leonard Floyd. But Mara also forced the Flowers pick, by announcing months in advance that the offensive line would be the draft priority. It was so public that reporters were asking him before the 2015 draft whether he would agree to the Giants making a non-OL pick in the first round.



Mara will continue as the effective GM of the Giants until/unless the team's fortunes fail to the point that he has to cede control to a new GM who will demand actual control of player personnel decisions.









so then UConn4523 : 11:32 am : link Mara sux? Mara's asleep at the wheel?



I need to know who to direct my ridiculous complaints to...

These are awfully vanilla comments. Mad Mike : 11:35 am : link Why on earth are people getting worked up about this, it's the most standard and meaningless stuff an owner could say. The team would like to keep a valuable and popular veteran. Whoa, that's some serious breaking news.

Its more than obvious they want him back Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:57 am : link the idea that it somehow affects the negotiations is silly. The team and the agent are smart serious people who know exactly what they are trying to get done. Both sides want a long term deal. Hopefully they can find common ground.

RE: John Mara is the GM of the Giants phillygiant : 12:40 pm : link

Quote: are words that I've posted before.



There was a good deal of discussion last year whether the Giants would bring JPP back for 2016. I had no doubt myself because Mara had said as much in a radio interview on WFAN with Francesa at the end of the 2015 season. Francesa asked Mara whether the Giants wanted JPP back. Mara's immediate reply was "Certainly" and he tossed off a stat about the number of QB pressures JPP had after his return.



To believe that Mara and Reese are always "in synch" on significant decisions is akin to a child wanting to believe that his parents always agree. Of course they will have differences in views. And of course Mara will prevail when he wants to.



Whenever Mara speaks, I hear the voice of the average fan. Average fan wants JPP long term; Mara wants JPP long term. Average fan is obsessed with offensive line; Mara is obsessed with offensive line (going back years). And this is not because Mara is trying to be responsive to average fan, it just happens to be his apparent level of insight/analysis.



By his own public statements ("I sit in the meetings") Mara is heavily involved in the draft. I give him credit for being the one who wanted to draft Jack Conklin, while Reese wanted Leonard Floyd. But Mara also forced the Flowers pick, by announcing months in advance that the offensive line would be the draft priority. It was so public that reporters were asking him before the 2015 draft whether he would agree to the Giants making a non-OL pick in the first round.



Mara will continue as the effective GM of the Giants until/unless the team's fortunes fail to the point that he has to cede control to a new GM who will demand actual control of player personnel decisions.









That's one heck of an imaginary narrative you have created in your head, based on nothing more than hyperbole In comment 13376192 shyster said:That's one heck of an imaginary narrative you have created in your head, based on nothing more than hyperbole

RE: I mentioned on the other thread Gregorio : 12:52 pm : link

Quote: the Giants have done this twice before, where they . . .



Matt in SGS, I really hope you are right and they can work out a deal. I worry about the impact the 2nd tag will have on JPPs internal drive. Don't want him to play unhappy. In comment 13375925 Matt in SGS said:Matt in SGS, I really hope you are right and they can work out a deal. I worry about the impact the 2nd tag will have on JPPs internal drive. Don't want him to play unhappy.