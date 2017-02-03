Some combine measurements for TE's coming in sjnyfan : 3/2/2017 11:42 am Pulling from twitter:



OJ Howard: 6'5 3/4", 251

Jake Butt: 6'5 1/2", 246

David Njoku: 6'4", 246

Evan Engram 6'3 3/8", 234

WR's sjnyfan : 3/2/2017 11:43 am : link Corey Davis 6'2 7/8", 209

Zay Jones, 6'2 1/8", 201

Mike Williams, 6'3 5/8", 218

This was the measurement I was waiting for...wow bigblue12 : 3/2/2017 11:43 am : link Ashland TE Adam Shaheen: 6-6 1/2, 278 pounds, 9 5/8 hands, 80 1/4 wingspan.

so Howard is actually almost 6'6 Andy in Boston : 3/2/2017 11:47 am : link some reports had him at 6'4 prior to this measurement.

which makes him over 6'6, possibly close to 6'7 with cleats on. Kid is going top 10.

I really like Zay Jones in the second adamg : 3/2/2017 11:50 am : link Guys got hands

good lord. That's a big boy.

. Danny Kanell : 3/2/2017 11:58 am : link Howard seems to me to be as close to a cant miss player as i've seen at that position in a long time.

I was surprised by the TE measurements because . . . . TC : 3/2/2017 12:22 pm : link they were all pretty much as advertised. Often school players will minimize or exaggerate a weight or measurement.



Was curious to see where Adam Shaheen measured in as he was reported anywhere from 6'7" to 6'5", and he's 6'5" which is where most of the bigger TE's are. His school weight was reported as 277, and he weighed EXACTLY 277, which is surprising as bigger guys can typically add or shed a few pounds.

Seems like another Ebron to me.. Hopefully someone takes him ahead of us and helps drop a superior prospect to us like Ebron did in 2014 (obj).

You can be too tall area junc : 3/2/2017 12:46 pm : link for ideal TE , too

Pope always said 6'4" is perfect (blocking leverage) -thats Njoku

so 6'6 is too tall for more athletic giants#1 : 3/2/2017 12:50 pm : link TEs to get blocking leverage, but ideal for larger OTs who likely can't bend as well?

If they can just get one LauderdaleMatty : 3/2/2017 1:02 pm : link Solid offensive line starter out of FA then they can grab a future top tier TE this year. There should be great value all the way up to the 3rd RD.

There are obviously exceptions to everything, but I believe prototypical size for a TE is about 6'4 250lbs

But 6'5" can't be too bad. Howard Cross was 6'5", and one of the best blocking TE's ever. 6'5", 270. Hmm . . . ? Almost exactly the same size as Adam Shaheen! ;-)

But 6'5" can't be too bad. Howard Cross was 6'5", and one of the best blocking TE's ever. 6'5", 270. Hmm . . . ? Almost exactly the same size as Adam Shaheen! ;-)

Shockey, Gronk giants#1 : 3/2/2017 1:09 pm : link Olsen, Witten, and Graham are all >6'5 (per Wiki). I'd take a TE of that caliber on the Giants any day and aside from Graham, all of those guys were above average run blockers.

Frankly, whether a TE is . . . . TC : 3/2/2017 1:20 pm : link 6'4", 5" or 6" doesn't matter a hill of beans by itself, there's a lot more that goes into being an effective blocker. Howard Boss was 6'6" and did a pretty good job. As mentioned, Howard Cross was 6'5" and was great. I've watched a guy in this draft, Michael Roberts, who is 6'4" drive DE's 4 yards off the l.o.s. when he gets his hands and feet set properly.



Bucky Hodges BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/2/2017 1:22 pm : link Height 6'6"

Weight 257

Hands 10 1/8"

Wingspan 78"

The more Metnut : 3/2/2017 1:22 pm : link I hear about Howard the more of a stud he looks like. If he somehow drops out of the top 15, he's a player I wouldn't mind trading a 3rd to move up and grab him.

Is that a typo on Zay Jones' weight? Beezer : 3/2/2017 1:23 pm : link .

Adam Shaheen giantfan2000 : 3/2/2017 1:24 pm : link you think he is going to move up ?

I'm not sure I understand why it matters what his height in cleats is. For one thing, doesn't the other team wear cleats also (i.e., the relative height differential doesn't change)? For another, don't the cleats go into the ground (i.e., it doesn't really change his functional height on the field)?



I'm not sure I understand why it matters what his height in cleats is. For one thing, doesn't the other team wear cleats also (i.e., the relative height differential doesn't change)? For another, don't the cleats go into the ground (i.e., it doesn't really change his functional height on the field)?

Alabama had him listed at 6'6" on their roster - this just confirms that his listed height is basically accurate. I don't think this has any effect on his draft stock at all.

Not until he posts his 40 time.

Incredible. He is the guy I want even if it will take him some time to develop. Njoku and OBJ... damn

I prefer Njoku over Howard.

Does that officially make him the JPP of TEs?

Maybe Pope couldn't adjust to the new reality Ivan15 : 3/2/2017 4:39 pm : link That is why he isn't here anymore.