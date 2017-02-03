Some combine measurements for TE's coming in

Pulling from twitter:
OJ Howard: 6'5 3/4", 251
Jake Butt: 6'5 1/2", 246
David Njoku: 6'4", 246
Evan Engram 6'3 3/8", 234
Corey Davis 6'2 7/8", 209
Zay Jones, 6'2 1/8", 201
Mike Williams, 6'3 5/8", 218
Ashland TE Adam Shaheen: 6-6 1/2, 278 pounds, 9 5/8 hands, 80 1/4 wingspan.
some reports had him at 6'4 prior to this measurement.
which makes him over 6'6, possibly close to 6'7 with cleats on. Kid is going top 10.
In comment 13376220
bigblue12 said:
good lord. That's a big boy.
Howard seems to me to be as close to a cant miss player as i've seen at that position in a long time.
they were all pretty much as advertised. Often school players will minimize or exaggerate a weight or measurement.
Was curious to see where Adam Shaheen measured in as he was reported anywhere from 6'7" to 6'5", and he's 6'5" which is where most of the bigger TE's are. His school weight was reported as 277, and he weighed EXACTLY 277, which is surprising as bigger guys can typically add or shed a few pounds.
In comment 13376260
Danny Kanell said:
Seems like another Ebron to me.. Hopefully someone takes him ahead of us and helps drop a superior prospect to us like Ebron did in 2014 (obj).
for ideal TE , too
Pope always said 6'4" is perfect (blocking leverage) -thats Njoku
TEs to get blocking leverage, but ideal for larger OTs who likely can't bend as well?
Solid offensive line starter out of FA then they can grab a future top tier TE this year. There should be great value all the way up to the 3rd RD.
In comment 13376375
giants#1 said:
There are obviously exceptions to everything, but I believe prototypical size for a TE is about 6'4 250lbs
In comment 13376367
area junc said:
But 6'5" can't be too bad. Howard Cross was 6'5", and one of the best blocking TE's ever. 6'5", 270. Hmm . . . ? Almost exactly the same size as Adam Shaheen! ;-)
Olsen, Witten, and Graham are all >6'5 (per Wiki). I'd take a TE of that caliber on the Giants any day and aside from Graham, all of those guys were above average run blockers.
6'4", 5" or 6" doesn't matter a hill of beans by itself, there's a lot more that goes into being an effective blocker. Howard Boss was 6'6" and did a pretty good job. As mentioned, Howard Cross was 6'5" and was great. I've watched a guy in this draft, Michael Roberts, who is 6'4" drive DE's 4 yards off the l.o.s. when he gets his hands and feet set properly.
Height 6'6"
Weight 257
Hands 10 1/8"
Wingspan 78"
I hear about Howard the more of a stud he looks like. If he somehow drops out of the top 15, he's a player I wouldn't mind trading a 3rd to move up and grab him.
you think he is going to move up ?
In comment 13376226
Andy in Boston said:
I'm not sure I understand why it matters what his height in cleats is. For one thing, doesn't the other team wear cleats also (i.e., the relative height differential doesn't change)? For another, don't the cleats go into the ground (i.e., it doesn't really change his functional height on the field)?
Alabama had him listed at 6'6" on their roster - this just confirms that his listed height is basically accurate. I don't think this has any effect on his draft stock at all.
In comment 13376435
giantfan2000 said:
He already did according to CBS Draft Scout which now ranks him as the 4th best TE in the draft. Draft Scout TE Rankings
Had an 82 1/2 inch wingspan. That's insane. For comparison JPP had an 81 inch wingspan.
In comment 13376435
giantfan2000 said:
Not until he posts his 40 time.
In comment 13376226
Andy in Boston said:
You don't want your TE's too tall, it makes it more difficult for them to get low when blocking. I recall the recently retired Mike Pope saying this about the near 6'7" Kevin Boss.
In comment 13376476
Big Rick in FL said:
Incredible. He is the guy I want even if it will take him some time to develop. Njoku and OBJ... damn
In comment 13376523
TommyWiseau said:
Incredible. He is the guy I want even if it will take him some time to develop. Njoku and OBJ... damn
I prefer Njoku over Howard.
In comment 13376476
Big Rick in FL said:
Does that officially make him the JPP of TEs?
That is why he isn't here anymore.
Guy just never had the production, just seems like just another case of people getting caught up in numbers and potential versus what's seen on the field. Alabama had two "iffy" passing QBs, seems to me they'd have thrown to the safe option which is TE. He's going to go too high, I think Leggett is better pick later in the draft.