Some combine measurements for TE's coming in

sjnyfan : 3/2/2017 11:42 am
Pulling from twitter:

OJ Howard: 6'5 3/4", 251
Jake Butt: 6'5 1/2", 246
David Njoku: 6'4", 246
Evan Engram 6'3 3/8", 234
WR's  
sjnyfan : 3/2/2017 11:43 am : link
Corey Davis 6'2 7/8", 209
Zay Jones, 6'2 1/8", 201
Mike Williams, 6'3 5/8", 218
This was the measurement I was waiting for...wow  
bigblue12 : 3/2/2017 11:43 am : link
Ashland TE Adam Shaheen: 6-6 1/2, 278 pounds, 9 5/8 hands, 80 1/4 wingspan.
so Howard is actually almost 6'6  
Andy in Boston : 3/2/2017 11:47 am : link
some reports had him at 6'4 prior to this measurement.
which makes him over 6'6, possibly close to 6'7 with cleats on. Kid is going top 10.
I really like Zay Jones in the second  
adamg : 3/2/2017 11:50 am : link
Guys got hands
RE: This was the measurement I was waiting for...wow  
Steve L : 3/2/2017 11:55 am : link
In comment 13376220 bigblue12 said:
Quote:
Ashland TE Adam Shaheen: 6-6 1/2, 278 pounds, 9 5/8 hands, 80 1/4 wingspan.


good lord. That's a big boy.
What about Bucky Hodges  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/2/2017 11:57 am : link
?
.  
Danny Kanell : 3/2/2017 11:58 am : link
Howard seems to me to be as close to a cant miss player as i've seen at that position in a long time.
I was surprised by the TE measurements because . . . .  
TC : 3/2/2017 12:22 pm : link
they were all pretty much as advertised. Often school players will minimize or exaggerate a weight or measurement.

Was curious to see where Adam Shaheen measured in as he was reported anywhere from 6'7" to 6'5", and he's 6'5" which is where most of the bigger TE's are. His school weight was reported as 277, and he weighed EXACTLY 277, which is surprising as bigger guys can typically add or shed a few pounds.
RE: .  
est1986 : 3/2/2017 12:31 pm : link
In comment 13376260 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Howard seems to me to be as close to a cant miss player as i've seen at that position in a long time.


Seems like another Ebron to me.. Hopefully someone takes him ahead of us and helps drop a superior prospect to us like Ebron did in 2014 (obj).
You can be too tall  
area junc : 3/2/2017 12:46 pm : link
for ideal TE , too
Pope always said 6'4" is perfect (blocking leverage) -thats Njoku
so 6'6 is too tall for more athletic  
giants#1 : 3/2/2017 12:50 pm : link
TEs to get blocking leverage, but ideal for larger OTs who likely can't bend as well?
If they can just get one  
LauderdaleMatty : 3/2/2017 1:02 pm : link
Solid offensive line starter out of FA then they can grab a future top tier TE this year. There should be great value all the way up to the 3rd RD.
RE: so 6'6 is too tall for more athletic  
Brown Recluse : 3/2/2017 1:04 pm : link
In comment 13376375 giants#1 said:
Quote:
TEs to get blocking leverage, but ideal for larger OTs who likely can't bend as well?


There are obviously exceptions to everything, but I believe prototypical size for a TE is about 6'4 250lbs
RE: You can be too tall  
TC : 3/2/2017 1:06 pm : link
In comment 13376367 area junc said:
Quote:
for ideal TE , too
Pope always said 6'4" is perfect (blocking leverage) -thats Njoku

But 6'5" can't be too bad. Howard Cross was 6'5", and one of the best blocking TE's ever. 6'5", 270. Hmm . . . ? Almost exactly the same size as Adam Shaheen! ;-)
Shockey, Gronk  
giants#1 : 3/2/2017 1:09 pm : link
Olsen, Witten, and Graham are all >6'5 (per Wiki). I'd take a TE of that caliber on the Giants any day and aside from Graham, all of those guys were above average run blockers.
Frankly, whether a TE is . . . .  
TC : 3/2/2017 1:20 pm : link
6'4", 5" or 6" doesn't matter a hill of beans by itself, there's a lot more that goes into being an effective blocker. Howard Boss was 6'6" and did a pretty good job. As mentioned, Howard Cross was 6'5" and was great. I've watched a guy in this draft, Michael Roberts, who is 6'4" drive DE's 4 yards off the l.o.s. when he gets his hands and feet set properly.
Bucky Hodges  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/2/2017 1:22 pm : link
Height 6'6"
Weight 257
Hands 10 1/8"
Wingspan 78"
The more  
Metnut : 3/2/2017 1:22 pm : link
I hear about Howard the more of a stud he looks like. If he somehow drops out of the top 15, he's a player I wouldn't mind trading a 3rd to move up and grab him.
Is that a typo on Zay Jones' weight?  
Beezer : 3/2/2017 1:23 pm : link
.
Sorry ... strike that.  
Beezer : 3/2/2017 1:24 pm : link
Says 201.
Adam Shaheen  
giantfan2000 : 3/2/2017 1:24 pm : link
you think he is going to move up ?
RE: so Howard is actually almost 6'6  
Gatorade Dunk : 3/2/2017 1:38 pm : link
In comment 13376226 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
some reports had him at 6'4 prior to this measurement.
which makes him over 6'6, possibly close to 6'7 with cleats on. Kid is going top 10.

I'm not sure I understand why it matters what his height in cleats is. For one thing, doesn't the other team wear cleats also (i.e., the relative height differential doesn't change)? For another, don't the cleats go into the ground (i.e., it doesn't really change his functional height on the field)?

Alabama had him listed at 6'6" on their roster - this just confirms that his listed height is basically accurate. I don't think this has any effect on his draft stock at all.
RE: Adam Shaheen  
TC : 3/2/2017 1:39 pm : link
In comment 13376435 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
you think he is going to move up ?

He already did according to CBS Draft Scout which now ranks him as the 4th best TE in the draft.

Draft Scout TE Rankings - ( New Window )
David Njoku  
Big Rick in FL : 3/2/2017 1:45 pm : link
Had an 82 1/2 inch wingspan. That's insane. For comparison JPP had an 81 inch wingspan.
RE: Adam Shaheen  
njm : 3/2/2017 1:47 pm : link
In comment 13376435 giantfan2000 said:
Quote:
you think he is going to move up ?


Not until he posts his 40 time.
RE: so Howard is actually almost 6'6  
Milton : 3/2/2017 1:48 pm : link
In comment 13376226 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
some reports had him at 6'4 prior to this measurement.
which makes him over 6'6, possibly close to 6'7 with cleats on. Kid is going top 10.
You don't want your TE's too tall, it makes it more difficult for them to get low when blocking. I recall the recently retired Mike Pope saying this about the near 6'7" Kevin Boss.
RE: David Njoku  
TommyWiseau : 3/2/2017 2:16 pm : link
In comment 13376476 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Had an 82 1/2 inch wingspan. That's insane. For comparison JPP had an 81 inch wingspan.


Incredible. He is the guy I want even if it will take him some time to develop. Njoku and OBJ... damn
RE: RE: David Njoku  
Milton : 3/2/2017 2:21 pm : link
In comment 13376523 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 13376476 Big Rick in FL said:


Quote:


Had an 82 1/2 inch wingspan. That's insane. For comparison JPP had an 81 inch wingspan.



Incredible. He is the guy I want even if it will take him some time to develop. Njoku and OBJ... damn
I prefer Njoku over Howard.
RE: David Njoku  
Emil : 3/2/2017 2:29 pm : link
In comment 13376476 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Had an 82 1/2 inch wingspan. That's insane. For comparison JPP had an 81 inch wingspan.


Does that officially make him the JPP of TEs?
Maybe Pope couldn't adjust to the new reality  
Ivan15 : 3/2/2017 4:39 pm : link
That is why he isn't here anymore.
Not sure about Howard...  
chilly460 : 3/2/2017 8:30 pm : link
Guy just never had the production, just seems like just another case of people getting caught up in numbers and potential versus what's seen on the field. Alabama had two "iffy" passing QBs, seems to me they'd have thrown to the safe option which is TE. He's going to go too high, I think Leggett is better pick later in the draft.
