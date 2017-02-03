Jets are officially cutting Marshall Danny Kanell : 3/2/2017 10:01 pm Per Schefter just now on Facebook, no link.



So, what's the consensus? Are we going after him? Should be interesting.

Your crazy. As soon as Marshall saw Prince back into the endzone Jimmy Googs : 2:04 am : link the play was over.



Prince did a super job of tackling Marshall's waist...too bad he was 4 yards deep in the end zone as he was doing it. Go play the ball.



Its what not to do as a cover corner.

Do it! George from PA : 2:34 am : link I think he would be perfect....2 year deal, reasonable....He needs to stay close.....

He was crazy in Chicago.....But was great in New Jersey.



Sign him up

RE: He's a solid #2 TheMick7 : 5:01 am : link

Quote: Which is what the Giants need. Two years ago he was electric when he had a legit threat in Decker healthy across from him. Think he would be a good fit here. Maybe Snacks puts in a good word as well?



I agree. Marshall,skill-wise, would be a solid #2 or #3 option. The problem would be, he still thinks of himself as a #1. I'm not sure he could adjust to being a secondary option & has shown a tendency to voice his concerns.Obviously,if he could,he would be a great addition but I have my doubts!

Be interested jeff57 : 5:20 am : link At the right price.

Don't follow the Jets as close Fred-in-Florida : 5:49 am : link down here as I did in NJ, but it sounds as if he's turned his attitude around. If so and the price is right he'd be better than any other third wide out we have right now.



If he truly wants to stay in NY and continue his broadcast career, he may be cheap.





His mental issues are being treated and reportedly he's doing Big Blue '56 : 6:08 am : link quite well..



Oh, as to the question: In a heartbeat



We can still draft (and should) a WR somewhere in the draft

Marshall could be a good add ZogZerg : 6:43 am : link He is no more of a head case than Plax was/is.

Talk of difficulty fitting into locker room JonC : 7:34 am : link and being selfish never gone away.

What WR position will he play on our team.. EricJ : 7:41 am : link and will he be effective?

Marshall would be a great fit Sonic Youth : 8:37 am : link and a lot of people here are showing they have no idea WTF they're talking about by trashing him to the degree they are.

'He is no more of a head case than Plax was/is'... Torrag : 8:40 am : link ...you put up with that crap when you're dealing with a star player. That's not what Marshall brings to the table.

Plax was more of a star bigbluehoya : 8:43 am : link Than Marshall is?



Tell me more.

Tell me more. Torrag : 8:44 am : link Why bother. Clearly reading comprehension and inference are skills you don't possess.

Team Considerations Hot Rod in Florida : 8:46 am : link The only question I have is does he make our team better. Let's see here: he's the tall WR we've been looking for. His history proves he's a number one WR. He's capable of dominating corners. He wants to win and doesn't like losing. He's been paired with other top tier WRs and produced (Jeffery and Decker. Paired with Beckham I don't see how that could do anything but make it impossible to double team Beckham without it costing the defense. If he's affordable, this seems like a no brainer to me. Eli thrived with his previous trio of Nicks, Cruz, and Manningham. I think a trio of Beckham, Sharpe, and Marshall might even be better. Beckham is better than Cruz, Marshall is better and taller than Nicks, and Sharpe is better than Manningham. I say DO IT!

Plax was younger Sonic Youth : 8:54 am : link but Marshall was a better player. Is he now? I'm not sure. But his peak was definitely better than Plax's peak

Head case? Cruzin : 8:54 am : link

No problem, OBJ will set him straight.



Might be good for OBee to see, up close and personal, how not to act.



I think in the right environment Marshall could be just what we need opposite ODell.



It all boils down to what Eli wants, we've got a 2 year window, sounds about right for Marshall to end his career wth 2 Super Bowl rings.

I'd be on board Harvest Blend : 8:54 am : link if the price and length of contract is right. No idea what he might want though.

RE: Tell me more. bigbluehoya : 8:55 am : link

Quote: Why bother. Clearly reading comprehension and inference are skills you don't possess.



Yes! Personal insults. Always a sign of a well thought out argument.



But you shouldn't need such things when you're plugged into his post-football agenda, to be fair.

I'd pass..... BillKo : 8:56 am : link I just think all the extra stuff he does and the age factor is not in the Giants best interest.



I would be crackerjack465 : 8:59 am : link 100% down for this. I like Shep, and I still think we draft someone somewhere between rounds 2-4, but I just think that we need someone who is a vet to help Eli rather than rely on a rookie to fill such a big role for us, again.

'but Marshall was a better player'... Torrag : 9:03 am : link That's an amusing POV. Wrong but amusing.

Tell me more. Torrag : 9:04 am : link You opened the door. I just walked over you to go through it.

Marshall bigbluehoya : 9:11 am : link 6 seasons with 100+ catches, 8 with 1,000+ yards, 4 with double-digit TDs.



2015 - 109 / 1,502 / 14



Plaxico had zero 100 catch seasons, 4 thousand yards seasons, and 2 seasons of 10+ TDs.



Now, there's a coherent argument to be made that Marshall may not be a good add for the NYG right now (age, etc).



There's nothing coherent about what you're doing.

Torrag Cruzin : 9:13 am : link

I think you're going in thru the out door



Plax better than Marshall?



Not a chance.

Marshall is now the only UFA that makes the most sense for the Mason : 9:18 am : link Giants this off-season. He is the WR they actually need at this point. Sorry to the Eli guys who are scared that he may place pressure on Eli to get him the ball.



Remember, never listen to old Giants fans!

I wouldn't mind crackerjack465 : 9:28 am : link Decker either, if the is cut..

RE: Talk of difficulty fitting into locker room Racer : 9:28 am : link

Quote: and being selfish never gone away.



The first user profile I check each morning for new posts. It's gratifying to see already posted what you're thinking. Thanks for today's dozen-word sanity check, Sir.

This is the kind of signing MotownGIANTS : 9:41 am : link that helps immediately and gives you flexibility in the draft. As WR is a need but the window is now do a vet must be signed ... he know the NY area, media, etc just needs to adjust to the playbook and team culture.



RE: I wouldn't mind Victor in CT : 9:43 am : link

Quote: Decker either, if the is cut..



I'd RATHER have Decker, but I think the Jets would too. Decker would be the perfect "stay and home" type on the outside, a reliable safety valve target whom Eli could trust to be in the right place, run precise routes, hit the 1st down marker while Beckham and Shepard look for the big plays.

2 year window djstat : 9:49 am : link Go Get him

RE: Marshall would be a great fit Big Blue '56 : 9:55 am : link

Quote: and a lot of people here are showing they have no idea WTF they're talking about by trashing him to the degree they are.



Since he's gotten therapy and medication, he's been fine by all accounts..Please show me when he was a lockerroom cancer AFTER his issues were addressed..Don't cite last season as proof given the disaster that was the Jets lockerroom where all the inmates ran the asylum..He'd be a huge upgrade imv. Of course, anything more than 4-5 mill per (perhaps 6?), on a 2 year contract would not be advisable imo

I'd sign him in a heartbeat if he's serious about playing. Brown Recluse : 9:55 am : link Great option as a #2, even at his age. Draft the successor this April. Enjoy the depth and have a seemless transition in a year or so when Marshall is gone.



No-brainer assuming he's ready for another season of football.

He wouldn't solve Metnut : 9:58 am : link all of the problems with the offense by himself but would be a MAJOR upgrade over 2016 Victor Cruz as a #2 WR. If he's willing to come here for a reasonable deal then the Giants should talk to him.

RE: I'd sign him in a heartbeat if he's serious about playing. Mason : 9:59 am : link

Quote: Great option as a #2, even at his age. Draft the successor this April. Enjoy the depth and have a seemless transition in a year or so when Marshall is gone.



No-brainer assuming he's ready for another season of football.



Marshall already issued a statement which looks like he begging to play for the Giants. He REQUESTED his release from the Jets.

Plax Old Dirty Beckham : 10:05 am : link was a locker room cancer too. Odell has been a distraction too.



Give me good football players. Everybody is happy when they're winning.

RE: Plax BigBlueinChicago : 10:31 am : link

Quote: was a locker room cancer too. Odell has been a distraction too.



Give me good football players. Everybody is happy when they're winning.



Funny how that works, doesn't it? When do you hear of a guy being a cancer to the team in any sport when that team is highly successful?



When Plax was playing hurt during the 2007 season, no one was calling him a cancer.



Even in 2008 when he got paid and then got in trouble where TC sat him for a while in that Pittsburgh game, no one still had a problem with him or thought he was a cancer as the team was winning every week, his outside blocking was devastating, his presence opened up the field for others out of fear he can do damage, and part of the reason the running game was dominating teams until he shot himself.



Funny how that works, doesn't it? When do you hear of a guy being a cancer to the team in any sport when that team is highly successful?

When Plax was playing hurt during the 2007 season, no one was calling him a cancer.

Even in 2008 when he got paid and then got in trouble where TC sat him for a while in that Pittsburgh game, no one still had a problem with him or thought he was a cancer as the team was winning every week, his outside blocking was devastating, his presence opened up the field for others out of fear he can do damage, and part of the reason the running game was dominating teams until he shot himself.

Seems like guys are only problematic or cancerous when the team loses.

If the Giants lockerr oom can be undone by adding Brandon Marshall Mike from Ohio : 10:45 am : link then there are much bigger issues to be addressed with the Giants.



I have no idea what kind of money or term Marshall would be looking for, but he is certainly more talented than any 3rd WR currently on our roster - even at 33.



If his contract demands are reasonbale there is no reason not to bring him in.

Are you kidding?? Johnny5 : 10:45 am : link For 4-5 Mill? Sign me the eff up. Well actually, sign him the eff up. He's a perfect fit in the role Victor was playing last year.

. Big Blue '56 : 10:50 am : link Quote:



If the Giants lockerr oom can be undone by adding Brandon Marshall

Mike from Ohio : 10:45 am : link : reply

then there are much bigger issues to be addressed with the Giants.







👍👍 👍👍

Sign him to a 1 yr deal averagejoe : 11:08 am : link and draft a WR with size to develop. Giants need a red zone threat with size as much as they need a LT.

RE: RE: Talk of difficulty fitting into locker room JonC : 11:11 am : link

Quote: In comment 13377233 JonC said:





Quote:





and being selfish never gone away.







The first user profile I check each morning for new posts. It's gratifying to see already posted what you're thinking. Thanks for today's dozen-word sanity check, Sir.



Thanks for the very kind words, greatly appreciated on my end.

Thanks for the very kind words, greatly appreciated on my end.

RE: RE: Bigbluehoya Section331 : 12:39 pm : link

Quote:



Stuck in the past like as in 60 days ago? Marshall part of locker room split - ( New Window )



Yeah' who'd want a guy who gets pissed when his team is getting pasted by a division rival? What a loser.



Yeah' who'd want a guy who gets pissed when his team is getting pasted by a division rival? What a loser.

Seriously, this is the best you could come up with? The Jets no-show for a nationally televised game v. the Pats, and he reads them the riot act. Good for him.

Pass on Marshall Carson53 : 12:46 pm : link as I have mentioned, too much of a locker room lawyer.

I don't care if he is 'doing better' now.

If they want a RZ threat, bring back the Black Unicorn.

I rather have a Pierre Garcon for example, he would bring

leadership to the team. Marshall will not bring leadership

here, only selfishness. Five teams later should tell you something...

RE: Pass on Marshall therealmf : 3:13 pm : link

Quote: as I have mentioned, too much of a locker room lawyer.

I don't care if he is 'doing better' now.

If they want a RZ threat, bring back the Black Unicorn.

I rather have a Pierre Garcon for example, he would bring

leadership to the team. Marshall will not bring leadership

here, only selfishness. Five teams later should tell you something...







Yeah, Garcon is a great leader. This article is a couple of years old but does not show Garcon in a good light. And if you don't believe Marshall can change why should Garcon? I'd rather have a player get pissed after a loss than laugh during one.



Quote from the article.

Quote: The Redskins lack leadership in the locker room. Garcon and Williams proved that.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/redskins/washington-redskins-leaders-laughing-while-on-field-performance-remains-a-joke/2014/10/07/ce33906c-4e40-11e4-aa5e-7153e466a02d_story.html?utm_term=.48046fce2b3b







Martellus Bennett has 21 tds in the last 4 years and 30 tds in his entire 9 year career. Marshall has 37 in the last 4 years and 82 in an 11 year career. I'd have to say Marshall is the bigger RZ threat. I'm not against Bennett just that Marshall is better.



Oh, and Bennett has been with 4 teams in his career to date and is an unrestricted free agent in 2017. Marshall has been with 4 as well, not the 5 you stated. 2017 will be his 5th, as it may well be Bennett's. If it is a knock against Marshall it should be a knock against Bennett. Especially as Bennett has 2 years less in the league.

Yeah, Garcon is a great leader. This article is a couple of years old but does not show Garcon in a good light. And if you don't believe Marshall can change why should Garcon? I'd rather have a player get pissed after a loss than laugh during one.

Quote from the article.

Quote: The Redskins lack leadership in the locker room. Garcon and Williams proved that.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/redskins/washington-redskins-leaders-laughing-while-on-field-performance-remains-a-joke/2014/10/07/ce33906c-4e40-11e4-aa5e-7153e466a02d_story.html?utm_term=.48046fce2b3b

Martellus Bennett has 21 tds in the last 4 years and 30 tds in his entire 9 year career. Marshall has 37 in the last 4 years and 82 in an 11 year career. I'd have to say Marshall is the bigger RZ threat. I'm not against Bennett just that Marshall is better.

Oh, and Bennett has been with 4 teams in his career to date and is an unrestricted free agent in 2017. Marshall has been with 4 as well, not the 5 you stated. 2017 will be his 5th, as it may well be Bennett's. If it is a knock against Marshall it should be a knock against Bennett. Especially as Bennett has 2 years less in the league.