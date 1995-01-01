COMBINE DAY 1 THREAD OL, RB sjnyfan : 8:00 am

This is one of the weakest OT classes in recent years but it doesn't mean we can't find a quality tackle. Ryan Ramczyk won't participate due to recent surgery. Garrett Boles may break agility records for the position but will have to answer a lot of questions about his past. With that said I still think Alabama's Cam Robinson is the best tackle in this class. The hate has gone too far and the talk of him needing to move inside is overblown imo.

The next tier has a lot of intriguing talent. Antonio Garcia has the athleticism and length you want from a LT. He added nine pounds between the Senior Bowl and Combine but still needs more. He's expected to time well in the 40. Dion Dawkins and Taylor Moton are two of my favorite lineman in the class for their hard nose, blue collar play. I could see them at RT or RG. Justin Senior is a bit underrated and worth watching. No lineman probably has more intrigue though than Bucknell's Julie'n Davenport . Small school All American and two time captain but at 6'7" with 36 1/2" arms and nearly 11" hands, I'm sure teams can't wait to see how he tests. He had an uneven Senior Bowl but has a high ceiling. Among the top interior lineman are Forrest Lamp , Dan Feeney and Ethan Pocic . All three could go in the top two rounds with Lamp and Feeney possibly going in the first.



While OL may not be seen as deep, RB is as deep as it's been in a while. Dalvin Cook , Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey are first round talents that will attract alot of airplay. Along with Cook, the diminutive Tarik Cohen , a former track star could challenge Chris Johnson's 40 record, but he's not the only legit challenger. Kareem Hunt has been rising. Matthew Dayes is a sleeper I like. But honestly I could go on and on. RB is very deep this year. You can easily get a starter on Day 3 from this class.



Coverage starts at 8 but first 40 is at 9.