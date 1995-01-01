Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
COMBINE DAY 1 THREAD OL, RB

sjnyfan : 8:00 am
This is one of the weakest OT classes in recent years but it doesn't mean we can't find a quality tackle. Ryan Ramczyk won't participate due to recent surgery. Garrett Boles may break agility records for the position but will have to answer a lot of questions about his past. With that said I still think Alabama's Cam Robinson is the best tackle in this class. The hate has gone too far and the talk of him needing to move inside is overblown imo.
The next tier has a lot of intriguing talent. Antonio Garcia has the athleticism and length you want from a LT. He added nine pounds between the Senior Bowl and Combine but still needs more. He's expected to time well in the 40. Dion Dawkins and Taylor Moton are two of my favorite lineman in the class for their hard nose, blue collar play. I could see them at RT or RG. Justin Senior is a bit underrated and worth watching. No lineman probably has more intrigue though than Bucknell's Julie'n Davenport. Small school All American and two time captain but at 6'7" with 36 1/2" arms and nearly 11" hands, I'm sure teams can't wait to see how he tests. He had an uneven Senior Bowl but has a high ceiling. Among the top interior lineman are Forrest Lamp, Dan Feeney and Ethan Pocic. All three could go in the top two rounds with Lamp and Feeney possibly going in the first.

While OL may not be seen as deep, RB is as deep as it's been in a while. Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey are first round talents that will attract alot of airplay. Along with Cook, the diminutive Tarik Cohen, a former track star could challenge Chris Johnson's 40 record, but he's not the only legit challenger. Kareem Hunt has been rising. Matthew Dayes is a sleeper I like. But honestly I could go on and on. RB is very deep this year. You can easily get a starter on Day 3 from this class.

Coverage starts at 8 but first 40 is at 9.
Robinson  
ryanmkeane : 11:09 am : link
is also a pretty confident guy and seems that he addressed the arrest pretty up front with teams. Good to see.
Can Elflein play guard?  
Rick in Dallas : 11:15 am : link
Very athletic in the drills.
Second group...finally  
sjnyfan : 11:16 am : link
Kyle Fuller

5.25 40
1.81 Split
Antonio Garcia  
sjnyfan : 11:17 am : link
1.88 Split
5.26 40

I thought he'd be quicker
Danny Isidora, The U  
sjnyfan : 11:20 am : link
1.73 Split
5.04 40
Forrest Lamp  
sjnyfan : 11:21 am : link
1.76 Split
4.99 40

Run Forrest Run! (sorry)
Yes!  
ryanmkeane : 11:22 am : link
Lamp looking smooth
RE: Forrest Lamp  
PatersonPlank : 11:23 am : link
sjnyfan said:

1.76 Split
4.99 40

Run Forrest Run! (sorry)


Like many, I Love Lamp. 34 on the benchpress.
Taylor Moton  
sjnyfan : 11:25 am : link
1.86 Split
5.18 40
Ethan Pocic  
sjnyfan : 11:26 am : link
1.82 Split
5.12 40

LSU center but can he play other positions at 6'6"?
Cam Robinson  
sjnyfan : 11:27 am : link
1.78 Split
5.15 40

Not a guard
Cam looked good  
PatersonPlank : 11:27 am : link
I think he is the pick if he gets to us. If not I Love Lamp.
Justin Senior  
sjnyfan : 11:28 am : link
1.99 Split
5.64 40

Yikes
Bring Cam in.  
PatersonPlank : 11:28 am : link
If he wins at Tackle play him there, if he looks better at Guard then play him instead of Jerry. Either way he is in the starting 5 OL.
RE: Bring Cam in.  
ryanmkeane : 11:29 am : link
PatersonPlank said:

If he wins at Tackle play him there, if he looks better at Guard then play him instead of Jerry. Either way he is in the starting 5 OL.

Agreed. With a hopefully improved Flowers, we'd have some big dudes out there.
Not sure why  
ryanmkeane : 11:30 am : link
we wouldn't go Robinson at 23 if he's there, especially if his technique is considered better than Flowers coming out.
RE: Bolles  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:36 am : link
cokeduplt said:

Is looking real good so far. I would be happy if he was the pick

Bolles would be a major departure for the Giants in at least one regard. Bolles will turn 25 in May. The Giants have mostly avoided over-age prospects for quite a while - since Aaron Ross, I think. Consider the #1 picks since then, and their ages on Draft Day:
Kenny Phillips 21Y 4M
Hakeem Nicks 21Y 3M
Jason Pierre-Paul 21Y 3M
Prince Amukamara 21Y 10M
David Wilson 20Y 10M
Justin Pugh 22Y 8M
Odell Beckham 21Y 6M
Ereck Flowers 21Y 0M
Eli Apple 20Y 9M
Myles Garrett  
sjnyfan : 11:36 am : link
6-4 1/2, 272 pounds, 10 1/4 hands, 35 1/4 arms, 82 5/8 wingspan.
Derek Barnett  
sjnyfan : 11:37 am : link
6'3/259 lbs
32 1/8" arms
10" hands

Smaller than I thought
Jabrill Peppers  
sjnyfan : 11:44 am : link
Measured in at 5'10 7/8". Will be with the LB group
Not sure if  
ryanmkeane : 11:45 am : link
this would factor in but you'd have to think Njoku and Robinson are in the mix for Giants, and Flowers and Collins could provide some insight into both.
Ruben Foster  
sjnyfan : 11:48 am : link
6-0, 229

Other DL:
Jonathan Allen: 6-2 5/8, 286
Taco Charlton: 6-5 5/8, 277
RE: Cam looked good  
jeff57 : 11:53 am : link
PatersonPlank said:

I think he is the pick if he gets to us. If not I Love Lamp.

Big Lamp fan. Would rather have him.
Would we be forcing a pick by drafting  
Simms11 : 12:21 pm : link
an Olineman at #23 that would probably not be BPA?! Will we draft moreso for need this year in the first? I don't see the Giants changing their stripes for this draft and so I wouldn't expect one of the tackles to be drafted at #23 IMO. Day 2 might be a different story.
28" vertical for a top 10 RB?  
KWALL2 : 12:21 pm : link
I don't think so.

He should claim a tweaked muscle and call it a day after that jump.
RE: 28  
robbieballs2003 : 12:24 pm : link
KWALL2 said:

I don't think so.

He should claim a tweaked muscle and call it a day after that jump.


Can you let us know who you are talking about?
The guy with the water weight.  
KWALL2 : 12:27 pm : link
I'm betting on a muscle pull. Fournette should run the 40. No chance he's ready to impress after that weak jump.

Even at 240 thats an awful jump.
Fuck  
Anakim : 12:33 pm : link
Dan Graziano‏Verified account @DanGrazianoESPN
Eagles win the coin toss and will pick 14th in this year's NFL draft. Colts will pick 15th.
RE: Fuck  
The_Boss : 12:37 pm : link
Anakim said:

Dan Graziano‏Verified account @DanGrazianoESPN
Eagles win the coin toss and will pick 14th in this year's NFL draft. Colts will pick 15th.


does that really surprise you?
RE: Cam looked good  
Rjanyg : 12:57 pm : link
PatersonPlank said:

I think he is the pick if he gets to us. If not I Love Lamp.


Nice Brick!!
D'Onta Foreman will not be doing drills  
sjnyfan : 1:18 pm : link
Stress fracture in his foot
RB 40s--Chris Carson  
sjnyfan : 1:23 pm : link
4.58 40
Corey Clement  
sjnyfan : 1:24 pm : link
4.68 40
Tarik Cohen  
sjnyfan : 1:24 pm : link
4.42
James Conner  
sjnyfan : 1:25 pm : link
4.66

Dalvin Cook  
sjnyfan : 1:25 pm : link
4.50
Leonard Fournette  
sjnyfan : 1:26 pm : link
4.51 @ 240 lbs
Good times for Cook  
ryanmkeane : 1:29 pm : link
and Fournette...i think Kamara will light it up.
Wayne Gallman  
sjnyfan : 1:30 pm : link
4.57

DeAngelo Henderson 4.48
Brian Hill 4.54
Kareem Hunt 4.66
...  
sjnyfan : 1:31 pm : link
Aaron Jones 4.52
Alvin Kamara 4.53
TJ Logan 4.37  
sjnyfan : 1:35 pm : link
Marlon Mack 4.50
Christian McCaffrey 4.49
RE: Dalvin Cook  
The_Boss : 1:39 pm : link
sjnyfan said:

4.50


Might be facing this guy twice a year. He's projected to go right around the time our rivals 90 miles to our south are on the clock. And they do need RB help.
Eagles  
ryanmkeane : 1:42 pm : link
don't have a WR who can catch. I'd be shocked if they didn't go WR.
Elijah McGuire 4.52  
sjnyfan : 1:46 pm : link
Jeremy McNichols 4.52
Dare Ugunbowale 4.65
Samaje Perine 4.66
Donnel Pumphrey 4.49
Devine Redding 4.78
Sam Rogers 4.93 FB
Rushel Shell 4.75
Freddie Stevenson 4.76 FB
Jahad Thomas 4.63
Jamaal Williams 4.60
Joe Williams 4.42
Stanley Williams 4.51
The times seem quite high today. Surprised to see most guys  
yatqb : 2:07 pm : link
timed over 4.5, and guys like Pumphrey at only 4.49.
4.49 is flying for a RB  
gtt350 : 2:13 pm : link
.
Fournette runs as fast as McCaffrey  
PatersonPlank : 2:15 pm : link
and he is 3 times the size.
RE: The times seem quite high today. Surprised to see most guys  
robbieballs2003 : 2:16 pm : link
yatqb said:

timed over 4.5, and guys like Pumphrey at only 4.49.


I could be wrong but the RB numbers over the last few years have been horrible. These times seem pretty good this year.
Joe Williams  
OBJRoyal : 2:59 pm : link
4.42 is pretty fast today.

Watched a few of his games. Love the way he runs
McCaffrey lit the combine up  
sjnyfan : 3:15 pm : link
He had above average measurables but it was the drills where he looked exceptional.
