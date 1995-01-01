COMBINE DAY 1 THREAD OL, RB

This is one of the weakest OT classes in recent years but it doesn't mean we can't find a quality tackle. Ryan Ramczyk won't participate due to recent surgery. Garrett Boles may break agility records for the position but will have to answer a lot of questions about his past. With that said I still think Alabama's Cam Robinson is the best tackle in this class. The hate has gone too far and the talk of him needing to move inside is overblown imo.
The next tier has a lot of intriguing talent. Antonio Garcia has the athleticism and length you want from a LT. He added nine pounds between the Senior Bowl and Combine but still needs more. He's expected to time well in the 40. Dion Dawkins and Taylor Moton are two of my favorite lineman in the class for their hard nose, blue collar play. I could see them at RT or RG. Justin Senior is a bit underrated and worth watching. No lineman probably has more intrigue though than Bucknell's Julie'n Davenport. Small school All American and two time captain but at 6'7" with 36 1/2" arms and nearly 11" hands, I'm sure teams can't wait to see how he tests. He had an uneven Senior Bowl but has a high ceiling. Among the top interior lineman are Forrest Lamp, Dan Feeney and Ethan Pocic. All three could go in the top two rounds with Lamp and Feeney possibly going in the first.
While OL may not be seen as deep, RB is as deep as it's been in a while. Dalvin Cook, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey are first round talents that will attract alot of airplay. Along with Cook, the diminutive Tarik Cohen, a former track star could challenge Chris Johnson's 40 record, but he's not the only legit challenger. Kareem Hunt has been rising. Matthew Dayes is a sleeper I like. But honestly I could go on and on. RB is very deep this year. You can easily get a starter on Day 3 from this class.
Coverage starts at 8 but first 40 is at 9.
is also a pretty confident guy and seems that he addressed the arrest pretty up front with teams. Good to see.
Very athletic in the drills.
Kyle Fuller
5.25 40
1.81 Split
1.88 Split
5.26 40
I thought he'd be quicker
1.76 Split
4.99 40
Run Forrest Run! (sorry)
In comment 13377553
sjnyfan said:
| 1.76 Split
4.99 40
Run Forrest Run! (sorry)
Like many, I Love Lamp. 34 on the benchpress.
1.82 Split
5.12 40
LSU center but can he play other positions at 6'6"?
1.78 Split
5.15 40
Not a guard
I think he is the pick if he gets to us. If not I Love Lamp.
If he wins at Tackle play him there, if he looks better at Guard then play him instead of Jerry. Either way he is in the starting 5 OL.
In comment 13377569
PatersonPlank said:
| If he wins at Tackle play him there, if he looks better at Guard then play him instead of Jerry. Either way he is in the starting 5 OL.
Agreed. With a hopefully improved Flowers, we'd have some big dudes out there.
we wouldn't go Robinson at 23 if he's there, especially if his technique is considered better than Flowers coming out.
cokeduplt said:
| Is looking real good so far. I would be happy if he was the pick
Bolles would be a major departure for the Giants in at least one regard. Bolles will turn 25 in May. The Giants have mostly avoided over-age prospects for quite a while - since Aaron Ross, I think. Consider the #1 picks since then, and their ages on Draft Day:
Kenny Phillips 21Y 4M
Hakeem Nicks 21Y 3M
Jason Pierre-Paul 21Y 3M
Prince Amukamara 21Y 10M
David Wilson 20Y 10M
Justin Pugh 22Y 8M
Odell Beckham 21Y 6M
Ereck Flowers 21Y 0M
Eli Apple 20Y 9M
6-4 1/2, 272 pounds, 10 1/4 hands, 35 1/4 arms, 82 5/8 wingspan.
6'3/259 lbs
32 1/8" arms
10" hands
Smaller than I thought
Measured in at 5'10 7/8". Will be with the LB group
this would factor in but you'd have to think Njoku and Robinson are in the mix for Giants, and Flowers and Collins could provide some insight into both.
6-0, 229
Other DL:
Jonathan Allen: 6-2 5/8, 286
Taco Charlton: 6-5 5/8, 277
In comment 13377566
PatersonPlank said:
| I think he is the pick if he gets to us. If not I Love Lamp.
Big Lamp fan. Would rather have him.
an Olineman at #23 that would probably not be BPA?! Will we draft moreso for need this year in the first? I don't see the Giants changing their stripes for this draft and so I wouldn't expect one of the tackles to be drafted at #23 IMO. Day 2 might be a different story.
I don't think so.
He should claim a tweaked muscle and call it a day after that jump.
In comment 13377649
KWALL2 said:
| I don't think so.
He should claim a tweaked muscle and call it a day after that jump.
Can you let us know who you are talking about?
I'm betting on a muscle pull. Fournette should run the 40. No chance he's ready to impress after that weak jump.
Even at 240 thats an awful jump.
Dan GrazianoVerified account @DanGrazianoESPN
Eagles win the coin toss and will pick 14th in this year's NFL draft. Colts will pick 15th.
In comment 13377682
Anakim said:
| Dan GrazianoVerified account @DanGrazianoESPN
Eagles win the coin toss and will pick 14th in this year's NFL draft. Colts will pick 15th.
does that really surprise you?
In comment 13377566
PatersonPlank said:
| I think he is the pick if he gets to us. If not I Love Lamp.
Nice Brick!!
Stress fracture in his foot
and Fournette...i think Kamara will light it up.
4.57
DeAngelo Henderson 4.48
Brian Hill 4.54
Kareem Hunt 4.66
Aaron Jones 4.52
Alvin Kamara 4.53
Marlon Mack 4.50
Christian McCaffrey 4.49
In comment 13377779
sjnyfan said:
Might be facing this guy twice a year. He's projected to go right around the time our rivals 90 miles to our south are on the clock. And they do need RB help.
don't have a WR who can catch. I'd be shocked if they didn't go WR.
Jeremy McNichols 4.52
Dare Ugunbowale 4.65
Samaje Perine 4.66
Donnel Pumphrey 4.49
Devine Redding 4.78
Sam Rogers 4.93 FB
Rushel Shell 4.75
Freddie Stevenson 4.76 FB
Jahad Thomas 4.63
Jamaal Williams 4.60
Joe Williams 4.42
Stanley Williams 4.51
timed over 4.5, and guys like Pumphrey at only 4.49.
and he is 3 times the size.
In comment 13377846
yatqb said:
| timed over 4.5, and guys like Pumphrey at only 4.49.
I could be wrong but the RB numbers over the last few years have been horrible. These times seem pretty good this year.
4.42 is pretty fast today.
Watched a few of his games. Love the way he runs
He had above average measurables but it was the drills where he looked exceptional.