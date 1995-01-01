Raanan: Don't Expect Any Fizzle FA Moves By Giants This Year

JPP Mr. Nickels : 12:11 pm : link and Hankins are priority.



I would hope they consider signing Marshall so they don't have to force pick a WR and/or Jack Doyle TE.



Can't go into a 4th freaking year with John Jerry and Marshall Newhouse as starters. Any lineman has to be considered. I like Ricky Wagner.

RE: Fizzle? Johnny5 : 12:13 pm : link

Ha I thought the same thing. According to the definition that means we are going to make a big BOOM in free agency... LOL In comment 13377623 jcn56 said:Ha I thought the same thing. According to the definition that means we are going to make a big BOOM in free agency... LOL

We should be very thankful for how fortunate we were last year robbieballs2003 : 12:14 pm : link with our FA signings. A lot of big signings that not only all worked out but were all instrumental in turning this team into a contender. I think we would be better off long term to be patient especially early during the FA process and look for some bargains. Bargains should definitely be able to be had at RB, TE, DB, and maybe OL but I think a vet OL who may cost a decent amount would be very much welcomed.

So basically we're going to do nothing of note The_Boss : 12:16 pm : link along the OL, which is among the 5 (or so) worst units in football.



Great.



Lets waste another year of Eli Manning.

Quote: with our FA signings. A lot of big signings that not only all worked out but were all instrumental in turning this team into a contender. I think we would be better off long term to be patient especially early during the FA process and look for some bargains. Bargains should definitely be able to be had at RB, TE, DB, and maybe OL but I think a vet OL who may cost a decent amount would be very much welcomed.



We should be thankful for the convergence - a large sum of cap dollars available for a series of younger, on the upswing FAs that also fit needs.



Let's face it - we could make more space if needed this season, but the FA crop doesn't come close to what last season's provided for us. In comment 13377628 robbieballs2003 said:We should be thankful for the convergence - a large sum of cap dollars available for a series of younger, on the upswing FAs that also fit needs.Let's face it - we could make more space if needed this season, but the FA crop doesn't come close to what last season's provided for us.

We all know how stubborn Reese is, but speedywheels : 12:16 pm : link he can't possibly allow this team to go with both Jerry AND Newhouse as the starters, can he?

this Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:18 pm : : 12:18 pm : link is the norm... if you go back and look at the team's really active free agent years, they are usually followed by a fairly quiet free agent year. The reason most likely (like now) is that much of the cap space has dried up due to the previous spending spree.

Quote: he can't possibly allow this team to go with both Jerry AND Newhouse as the starters, can he?



Is it stubbornness or lack of available options in FA?



Everyone was screaming Whitworth - but it looks like he's not going anywhere. Look at the guys everyone wanted in FA for OT last season, and how well they fared.



Did we really pass on anyone that would have materially helped the team last season, and how many guys would fit the bill this year? Osemele would have been a good upgrade, but the Raiders paid through the nose for him. It looks like the same will happen this year, on a crop of offensive linemen that aren't world beaters. In comment 13377632 speedywheels said:Is it stubbornness or lack of available options in FA?Everyone was screaming Whitworth - but it looks like he's not going anywhere. Look at the guys everyone wanted in FA for OT last season, and how well they fared.Did we really pass on anyone that would have materially helped the team last season, and how many guys would fit the bill this year? Osemele would have been a good upgrade, but the Raiders paid through the nose for him. It looks like the same will happen this year, on a crop of offensive linemen that aren't world beaters.

If they lock up JPP and Hankins Rory : 12:20 pm : link its been a good offseason.



Would be even better to do the same with Pugh and Richburg.



FA market blows this year.



I do like Terrance Williams though at WR





Raanan . . . has as much of an idea of what the Giants will do est1986 : 12:21 pm : link As I do. . .

Depends on what the definition of fizzle Is..... Reb8thVA : 12:22 pm : link But they can't go into next season with an OL that has no demonstrative signs of improvement. I'm not talking about swapping mediocre journeymen for other mediocre journeymen. Are Okung, Reiff, or Warford considered fizzle? They just need to move the pointer from sucks to average and it will be meaningful improvement. Otherwise it will be another year of watching a painful offense.

oh and guys Rory : 12:22 pm : link pay attention



Jerry and Newhouse are both FA's



and quite honestly, they played pretty ok last year.

Not really a surprise .... Beer Man : 12:23 pm : link When you consider how much they will have left after signing JPP. On a side note regarding the defensive and JPP, I saw a brief blurb yesterday that is a little different from what we have been reading. Basically, it said:

• The Giants want to keep the D together through next year, but will be looking to draft a DE/ER this year to take over for JPP



• They are willing to pay the steep Franchise price tag to have JPP for one more, but will be looking to make changes to the D after the upcoming season; which included moving on from JPP and possibly other aging/high priced vets (DRC immediately comes to mind)



There is no doubt in my mind Old Dirty Beckham : 12:24 pm : link the giants will sign at least two players in the 7-10 million range.

Quote: is the norm... if you go back and look at the team's really active free agent years, they are usually followed by a fairly quiet free agent year. The reason most likely (like now) is that much of the cap space has dried up due to the previous spending spree.



This. Unfortunately Jordan used to be a great reporter, but now that he is with ESPN, his click-bait type headlines are up (not necessarily referring just to this topic) and his content and thoughtful Giants reporting is way down. At least he's not as bad/clueless as that prick Graziano was In comment 13377637 Eric from BBI said:This. Unfortunately Jordan used to be a great reporter, but now that he is with ESPN, his click-bait type headlines are up (not necessarily referring just to this topic) and his content and thoughtful Giants reporting is way down. At least he's not as bad/clueless as that prick Graziano was

How much cap space could the Giants free up SB 42 and 46 and ? : 12:28 pm : link by restructuring contracts? Tried and true method of freeing cap space by pushing obligations out to the future.



I read somewhere that they could free a ton of cap room by restructuring last season's big three free agents brought in. But I didn't see that anywhere else.



But there are a few more players who could be released and a few vets who could be restructured. Maybe Eli can be restructured yet again.



Giants don't have to worry too much about restructuring now and its effect on the future. When Eli retires after two or three more seasons, his cap space can be released.

I thiink we re-sign JPP long term djm : 12:29 pm : link let Hankins walk and sign a suitable replacement, at least on paper. They will re-sign Robinson. They Sign either a FA RB or WR, but I don't see the Giants spending big at WR, more a stop gap but still a potential starter on the outside if Lewis, King and the draft pick don't win the job. The RB could be pretty big but won't get insane money either. I see them signing a FA RT. They need a RT no matter what Flowers ends up doing. And that will be that. The Giants will then focus on the draft and take offensive BPA and if there aren't any left, they will take the pass rusher. Then switch in round 2.

I think we're going to see more of Flowers at LT this year, Simms11 : 12:29 pm : link unless they draft a guy that is capable of sliding right in from the start. I also think we'll see Jerry come back and compete for the RG spot with Hart. RT is a toss up and I would hope that the Giants have enough FA dollars left to sign at least a RT, but just reading the tea leaves and listening to Mac's comments, you could come to the assumption that the current line has to get better and that Eli has to do a better job, as well and that there may not be any more significant additions there. There just might not be enough available cap to get a LT this off-season. If the priority is JPP, Hank and possibly Robinson there's very little left.

Quote: .



True, but then you lose out on 3 all-pro caliber defenders. In comment 13377639 Go Terps said:True, but then you lose out on 3 all-pro caliber defenders.

they could even go offense djm : 12:31 pm : link first two rounds. But I think the Giants would take the passrusher over the guard if it came down to it.

Quote: pay attention



Jerry and Newhouse are both FA's



and quite honestly, they played pretty ok last year.



Newhouse sucked and was injured for a good stretch.

As Eli how good he thought Jerry was, especially when it was Jerry who got manhandled by Chris Baker in week 3. Baker obliterated Eli in that game on one play and he wasn't the same guy throwing the ball the rest of the year.



We have to do better. In comment 13377654 Rory said:Newhouse sucked and was injured for a good stretch.As Eli how good he thought Jerry was, especially when it was Jerry who got manhandled by Chris Baker in week 3. Baker obliterated Eli in that game on one play and he wasn't the same guy throwing the ball the rest of the year.We have to do better.

Quote: When you consider how much they will have left after signing JPP. On a side note regarding the defensive and JPP, I saw a brief blurb yesterday that is a little different from what we have been reading. Basically, it said:

• The Giants want to keep the D together through next year, but will be looking to draft a DE/ER this year to take over for JPP



• They are willing to pay the steep Franchise price tag to have JPP for one more, but will be looking to make changes to the D after the upcoming season; which included moving on from JPP and possibly other aging/high priced vets (DRC immediately comes to mind) Alo, the blurb mentioned that the team is very aware that in signing JPP to a huge contract that a disproportionate of the cap will be tied up in the D-line next year. In comment 13377655 Beer Man said:Alo, the blurb mentioned that the team is very aware that in signing JPP to a huge contract that a disproportionate of the cap will be tied up in the D-line next year.

Quote: .



Who would you have signed? In comment 13377639 Go Terps said:Who would you have signed?

Quote: In comment 13377654 Rory said:





Quote:





pay attention



Jerry and Newhouse are both FA's



and quite honestly, they played pretty ok last year.







Newhouse sucked and was injured for a good stretch.

As Eli how good he thought Jerry was, especially when it was Jerry who got manhandled by Chris Baker in week 3. Baker obliterated Eli in that game on one play and he wasn't the same guy throwing the ball the rest of the year.



We have to do better.



** ASK ** In comment 13377675 The_Boss said:** ASK **

I forgot Mr. Nickels : 12:33 pm : link they were FAs.



So who is on the line? Bobby Hart by default and who? Jon Halapio? One of our backup centers Holmes/Jones?

Soooo Old Dirty Beckham : 12:36 pm : link Newhouse and Jerry were good? Pugh is good and Richburg is good? Why was the line so bad? Cant' all be one player.

So what is it going to take to get this offense to perform better? Pete from Woodstock : 12:36 pm : link Our offense was pretty offensive last year. Was it the play calling? How do they make it better? Better plays? Better TE? Better OL play? What?

If it wasn't the play calling then we NEED free agents and a great draft. How can they NOT sign anyone and expect Eli who has about 2-3 years left to take us to the promise land again? This offense was lacking someone BAD last year, we need to get it back to what it used to be!!! Just sayin

He is saying no "fizzle" Chris684 : 12:40 pm : link why does that automatically mean they arent going to upgrade the OL?



First of all, signing a Whitworth or an Okung or some of the many other mid-level FA OL will hardly generate a huge buzz.



But even if all they did was take a first day OL in the draft, they could still vastly upgrade the OL.





Don't know what he's talking about! TC : 12:40 pm : link Fizzle is the norm, sizzle, not so much. ;-)



Sadly, it seems much of BBI doesn't know what the word fizzle jcn56 : 12:41 pm : link means either.

Relying on the draft for the OL Old Dirty Beckham : 12:42 pm : link is just foolish.



1) You have no idea who will be available at 23.

2) They dont have time to go through rookie pains at the tackle spot again.

No OL necessary Cruzin : 12:43 pm : link

As we speak Eli is training, chasing a chicken around in a coop in his back yard to develop faster feet. If he doesn't catch it by training camp, Mac will duck tape it to his head. Of course then Eli would be guilty of a personal fowl on every play...

Raanan clarified what he meant in his Periscope chat gidiefor : Mod : 12:44 pm : : 12:44 pm : link a few minutes ago -- he means Sizzle obviously -- but he also means no top tier FAs will be signed



he says to expect a few second tier and lower tier signings -- he says Okung is a possibility or even Mack from the Vikings -- but for instance forget Whitworth or Wagner -- unless they don't sign Hank -- if that happens will reset and change their plan/view of it





there has to be good players available fkap : 12:45 pm : link in order to sign them.

by most accounts, last year was pretty lackluster for OL. by most accounts, it's ditto for this year.



Just because you want something doesn't mean it's available, or that it's affordable.

Quote: why does that automatically mean they arent going to upgrade the OL?



First of all, signing a Whitworth or an Okung or some of the many other mid-level FA OL will hardly generate a huge buzz.



But even if all they did was take a first day OL in the draft, they could still vastly upgrade the OL.





Whitworth would be a MAJOR get and would definitely be categorized as fizzle. However, he's likely staying in Cincinnati. Warford is a major upgrade over Jerry at RG. Getting him is a move I would personally love.



Okung is not a guy I want to bring in. He played poorly last year and, at this stage of his career, to expect him to improve is foolish.



Reiff is a RT. I know Dotting thinks he can play LT, but the Lions preferred to play a rookie there this past season instead.



In comment 13377697 Chris684 said:Whitworth would be a MAJOR get and would definitely be categorized as fizzle. However, he's likely staying in Cincinnati. Warford is a major upgrade over Jerry at RG. Getting him is a move I would personally love.Okung is not a guy I want to bring in. He played poorly last year and, at this stage of his career, to expect him to improve is foolish.Reiff is a RT. I know Dotting thinks he can play LT, but the Lions preferred to play a rookie there this past season instead.

There is no reason you can't Chris684 : 12:45 pm : link you can't draft a G or RT and reasonably expect day 1 starter status. It's probably one of the most common positions to expect it actually.



Diehl did it.

Snee did it.

Pugh did it.

Flowers did it (at LT).

Quote: In comment 13377697 Chris684 said:





Quote:





why does that automatically mean they arent going to upgrade the OL?



First of all, signing a Whitworth or an Okung or some of the many other mid-level FA OL will hardly generate a huge buzz.



But even if all they did was take a first day OL in the draft, they could still vastly upgrade the OL.









Whitworth would be a MAJOR get and would definitely be categorized as fizzle. However, he's likely staying in Cincinnati. Warford is a major upgrade over Jerry at RG. Getting him is a move I would personally love.



Okung is not a guy I want to bring in. He played poorly last year and, at this stage of his career, to expect him to improve is foolish.



Reiff is a RT. I know Dotting thinks he can play LT, but the Lions preferred to play a rookie there this past season instead.





Dottino...damn auto correct In comment 13377709 The_Boss said:Dottino...damn auto correct

LT is one of the most common positions for someone to play jcn56 : 12:47 pm : link from day 1? Um, que?

jcn Chris684 : 12:49 pm : link I said G or RT.



Maybe take a minute to read it again.



I was pointing out that Flowers did it at LT, for all the sh*t he gets around here.

Raanan also said that the Giants don't think there is gidiefor : Mod : 12:51 pm : : 12:51 pm : link any real value in the top tier O line FAs and he included Reif and Warford in that analysis --- to expensive for what you are getting





he doesn't think the Giants will draft Oline in the first two rounds -- just not a good draft for it

So Mr. Nickels : 12:53 pm : link who will be on the line? Because right now we are missing two starters..

Quote: you can't draft a G or RT and reasonably expect day 1 starter status. It's probably one of the most common positions to expect it actually.



Diehl did it.

Snee did it.

Pugh did it.

Flowers did it (at LT).



LOL! Flowers did it? Yeah, and he was real great at it! They moved pugh to another position. Just bc they started doesnt mean they were good. In comment 13377711 Chris684 said:LOL! Flowers did it? Yeah, and he was real great at it! They moved pugh to another position. Just bc they started doesnt mean they were good.

If a quality guard is there in round 2, MOOPS : 12:55 pm : link I don't think we'd pass that up.

RE: Relying on the draft for the OL Beer Man : 12:56 pm : link

Quote: is just foolish.



1) You have no idea who will be available at 23.

2) They dont have time to go through rookie pains at the tackle spot again. Although the situation is starting to look worrisome, there are some less popular options. There are a few reclamation projects/players once believed to be can’t miss prospects that the team could consider on the cheap. Warmack, Joekel, etc. come to mind. There could also be more cuts. I'm getting nervous, but the off-season is young and the team is very aware of what they have to do. In comment 13377701 Old Dirty Beckham said:Although the situation is starting to look worrisome, there are some less popular options. There are a few reclamation projects/players once believed to be can’t miss prospects that the team could consider on the cheap. Warmack, Joekel, etc. come to mind. There could also be more cuts. I'm getting nervous, but the off-season is young and the team is very aware of what they have to do.

Flowers is BBI's whipping boy Chris684 : 1:00 pm : link which is fine.



But he's not nearly as bad as people make him out to be on this site.



He's got technique issues that need to be fixed, obviously.



He just finished his second year in the league, is very young, and played through one of those seasons on a high ankle sprain.



Lots of unreasonable opinions of the guy.

Quote: any real value in the top tier O line FAs and he included Reif and Warford in that analysis --- to expensive for what you are getting





he doesn't think the Giants will draft Oline in the first two rounds -- just not a good draft for it



So basically, if he's right, the NYG are preparing to roll with essentially the same OL next year.



Let's hope the defense wins a lot of 17-10 games next year because that OL will continue to be among the 3-5 worst units in the league. In comment 13377719 gidiefor said:So basically, if he's right, the NYG are preparing to roll with essentially the same OL next year.Let's hope the defense wins a lot of 17-10 games next year because that OL will continue to be among the 3-5 worst units in the league.

Fizzle? SHO'NUFF : 1:03 pm : link Do they not have Editors anymore, in the industry?

Think Carson53 : 1:03 pm : link 2nd tier free agents, even if they cut a couple more players.

There is not much sizzle this year. They can most likely sign a couple this year, so JR, make them judicial signings.

Maybe one O Lineman at least, I would hope.

Draft one in the first 3 rounds. I don't see this group this year with any franchise tackles, two of the players talked about played one year of major college ball.

That kid from Alabama reminds me of Flowers coming out.

The team interviewed Chris684 : 1:05 pm : link almost every OL prospect that is supposed to go in the first 2 rounds and yet Raanan knows for sure they arent taking one!



Better yet, let's all take that as gospel and start bitching about Reese heading into next season with the same OL.



Great idea!

Agree.... Doomster : 1:05 pm : link We saw the growing pains of Flowers, Pugh, and Richburg....a drafted OLman, will go through the same.....



Last year, was the perfect storm, the planets were aligned, and you could flip a penny "heads" 10X's in a row....



The Positions of need on defense, we were able to sign, because they were available, and we had the cap money to do so.....this year this is not the case...most of the free agents we need, come with baggage, be it age, or injury history, or in some cases, they are average at best....but because there is a "need" for them, there will be some GM, that will overpay for less talent....



I think the draft is just as important as last year, in the sense that it has to produce play makers on offense......hopefully TE, WR, RB, etc....



Last year, Newhouse and Jerry, played as expected, as the backups, that they are....we need starters....as for Flowers, it's possible we are forced to keep him at LT, if we can't upgrade the position by free agency...



The moves begin on March 9.....Reese has the flexibility in the cap, but the upgrades he wants, just may not be available....he is going to have to have, one hell of a draft....

Quote: Do they not have Editors anymore, in the industry? .



It doesn't seem that way anymore, with sports writers. In comment 13377737 SHO'NUFF said:It doesn't seem that way anymore, with sports writers.

Quote: pay attention



Jerry and Newhouse are both FA's



and quite honestly, they played pretty ok last year.



you, Sir, are on some good shit... In comment 13377654 Rory said:you, Sir, are on some good shit...

Quote: which is fine.



But he's not nearly as bad as people make him out to be on this site.



He's got technique issues that need to be fixed, obviously.



He just finished his second year in the league, is very young, and played through one of those seasons on a high ankle sprain.



Lots of unreasonable opinions of the guy.



He's not as bad as people make?

Have a look who leads the league (by far) in QB pressures surrendered over the last 2 years.

If you use PFF to get a ballpark estimate at an OL performance, he graded out as one of the worst starting OT's (left and right) in the entire league.



He's actually worse than bad. He's been God awful. In comment 13377731 Chris684 said:He's not as bad as people make?Have a look who leads the league (by far) in QB pressures surrendered over the last 2 years.If you use PFF to get a ballpark estimate at an OL performance, he graded out as one of the worst starting OT's (left and right) in the entire league.He's actually worse than bad. He's been God awful.

TJ Lang Joey in VA : 1:07 pm : link Would make sense if you ask me. He's not a top tier FA but he's been very solid in GB and it's clear he's well versed in this system. We desperately need an infusion on the OL and to re-sign our own guys, that's as far as I'd go. If a guy like Marshall is willing to come cheap I'd sign him but skill players that can contribute are easily draftable.

Quote: which is fine.



But he's not nearly as bad as people make him out to be on this site.



He's got technique issues that need to be fixed, obviously.



He just finished his second year in the league, is very young, and played through one of those seasons on a high ankle sprain.



Lots of unreasonable opinions of the guy.



I'll give you he's young and an injury hampered 1st year, but to say he isn't nearly as bad as people here make him out to be is just wrong. He was bad this past season, and called out on it here but not any more than he deserved.



What would you call being ranked as low as he was for OT's league wide and the amount of pressures he's given up if not bad?



In comment 13377731 Chris684 said:I'll give you he's young and an injury hampered 1st year, but to say he isn't nearly as bad as people here make him out to be is just wrong. He was bad this past season, and called out on it here but not any more than he deserved.What would you call being ranked as low as he was for OT's league wide and the amount of pressures he's given up if not bad?

this is why I'd be surprised if the OL is different from last season micky : 1:17 pm : link L to R will likely be same starters as to end of this past season. Maybe get a project OL late in draft to develop. Next year, maybe look for an OL or two if it opens up right.



As far as TE, Will Tye is going to be the starter imo. Maybe draft a TE late to develop as well. I'm not expecting much change to the O this offeseason. Cap space and available quality replacements ..which aren't in the cards.

In comparison to his peers around the league, Brown Recluse : 1:20 pm : link Flowers is as bad as advertised.

So cokeduplt : 1:21 pm : link They're not going to draft an oline man high or sign any? This can't be true or this season will suck!

[quote] L to R will likely be same starters as to end of this past season. Maybe get a project OL late in draft to develop. Next year, maybe look for an OL or two if it opens up right.



As far as TE, Will Tye is going to be the starter imo. Maybe draft a TE late to develop as well. I'm not expecting much change to the O this offeseason. Cap space and available quality replacements ..which aren't in the cards. [/quote



If the oline is the same I'm L to R we are screwed In comment 13377763 micky said:[quote] L to R will likely be same starters as to end of this past season. Maybe get a project OL late in draft to develop. Next year, maybe look for an OL or two if it opens up right.As far as TE, Will Tye is going to be the starter imo. Maybe draft a TE late to develop as well. I'm not expecting much change to the O this offeseason. Cap space and available quality replacements ..which aren't in the cards. [/quoteIf the oline is the same I'm L to R we are screwed

Raanan said "sizzle". Gigiefor decided it should be "fizzle" Ivan15 : 1:24 pm : link That may be reflective of gidie's attitude.

Quote: .



I'm not saying you're wrong, just that you seem like the kind of guy who goes to a toddlers birthday party, hands them a gift, and says "sorry you're one year closer to the boneyard..." In comment 13377639 Go Terps said:I'm not saying you're wrong, just that you seem like the kind of guy who goes to a toddlers birthday party, hands them a gift, and says "sorry you're one year closer to the boneyard..."

Quote: That may be reflective of gidie's attitude.



Ivan, Raanan wrote fizzle - I directly cut and pasted excerpt with it extracted from his blog. He went over what he meant in his live Periscope chat in the early afternoon after he posted his written piece In comment 13377776 Ivan15 said:Ivan, Raanan wrote fizzle - I directly cut and pasted excerpt with it extracted from his blog. He went over what he meant in his live Periscope chat in the early afternoon after he posted his written piece

They put 200 million in liabilities HomerJones45 : 1:39 pm : link on the balance sheet last year. The cap is one thing. Having the cash and making the banks nervous is quite another.

Still think Pugh gets an extended look at LT in preseason RobCarpenter : 1:42 pm : link I'm not convinced that Flowers is the starting LT next year.

Quote: I'm not convinced that Flowers is the starting LT next year.

I wouldn't be sad to see Pugh at LT. Maybe they swap them... Pugh to LT and Flowers to LG! lol



In all seriousness I do believe Flowers is still young and he has the ability he just needs the switch to flick. But again I won't be sad to see Pugh at LT if the staff feels it's the right move. I'm in the minority on this site as one of the few who actually thinks Pugh is a better Tackle than guard. And he is a good guard. In comment 13377806 RobCarpenter said:I wouldn't be sad to see Pugh at LT. Maybe they swap them... Pugh to LT and Flowers to LG! lolIn all seriousness I do believe Flowers is still young and he has the ability he just needs the switch to flick. But again I won't be sad to see Pugh at LT if the staff feels it's the right move. I'm in the minority on this site as one of the few who actually thinks Pugh is a better Tackle than guard. And he is a good guard.

Quote: with our FA signings. A lot of big signings that not only all worked out but were all instrumental in turning this team into a contender. I think we would be better off long term to be patient especially early during the FA process and look for some bargains. Bargains should definitely be able to be had at RB, TE, DB, and maybe OL but I think a vet OL who may cost a decent amount would be very much welcomed.



How did that work in 2014 with bargain signing??? In comment 13377628 robbieballs2003 said:How did that work in 2014 with bargain signing???

"Fizzle"? NYGmen58 : 2:20 pm : link I assume he means "sizzle"?



It's amazing how clueless sports "writers" are when it comes go language and grammar.

Quote: on the balance sheet last year. The cap is one thing. Having the cash and making the banks nervous is quite another.



Yes, I'm sure the banks are petrifying at the thought of lending an NFL team money, what with the difficulty they have making money these days... In comment 13377801 HomerJones45 said:Yes, I'm sure the banks are petrifying at the thought of lending an NFL team money, what with the difficulty they have making money these days...