Can the Giants succeed without improving the OL? Archer : 3/3/2017 7:11 pm In listening to McAdoo I get the feeling that the Giants will not overhaul the OL.

They may tweak it, but nothing dramatic.



I think that the Giants are committed to Flowers, Pugh, Richburg, Jerry ( who they appear to want back), and Hart.



They may draft another tackle and guard to compete, and they may bring in some inexpensive free agents. But nothing that will substantially improve the line.



I heard McAdoo being interviewed and he was suggesting Eli was complicit in the poor line play. He stated that Eli has to improve.



I do not feel Eli was responsible for the offensive decline. I think he actually made the line look better than it was.



By any matrix the Giants line play was poor. They could not run block or pass block.



I hope that the coach speak is concealing the Giants true intentions and that the Giants revamp the line.



.



Can the Giants succeed without improving the OL? 81_Great_Dane : 3/3/2017 7:16 pm : link First, it depends on what "succeed" means. 11-5, in the playoffs but one-and-done in the wild card round looks like success after the last few years, and yeah, they could do that again. But I don't think that's what "succeed" means.



Second, it depends on what "improving" means? Does it mean different guys, or the same guys playing better? Does it matter?



My take: Last season was nice but the goal is to win championships. This isn't a championship O-line. It has to be improved. I don't care whether it's the old guys playing better than last year or new guys playing better than the old guys, but the line has to improve.

the onus is on Eli to step up and play better micky : 3/3/2017 7:18 pm : link seems like what they (giants) are saying. Can he? who knows

If they have a monster defense, improved (not maintained) from last Devon : 3/3/2017 7:20 pm : link season, possibly. At least in terms of fielding a competitive enough W/L record.



The offense itself isn't likely going to succeed though, given how broken the QB's internal clock seems to be and how fixing that isn't likely to come with maintaining continuity with league worst tackle play.

Adding and subtracting players are not the only ways Mark C : 3/3/2017 7:25 pm : link to improve an offensive line. As is, this line would probably improve this year just from having more playing time experience together, perhaps a tweaked game plan, and fewer injuries. And by the way, 11-3 was not by any measure an unsuccessful season for this team.



That said, it sure would be nice to sign a of big ugly FA with the feet of a dancer.

I suppose they might win a good share of The_Boss : 3/3/2017 7:26 pm : link Low scoring games in the regular season but you're not going to win 3 or 4 games in the NFL playoffs 17-14.



Why should it take 4 years to build at the very least an average OL? Bringing back the line next year should be a fireable offense.

Maybe if they can somehow St. Jimmy : 3/3/2017 7:29 pm : link improve the running game with a better running back. Unfortunately, finding a great running back is not easy. It has been a while since they had one of the best backs in the league. It probably isn't happening in time for next season.

^The sad part is that they've been rebuilding the OL for longer than Devon : 3/3/2017 7:34 pm : link four years. You can trace it back, in some ways, to 2009. They just haven't been successful with it (and no one cite the SB year; the OL gave up the most pressures in the league that year).



The OL and all that goes into building one is clearly a problem area for this organization.

The offense has been OBJ for the last three seasons Mason : 3/3/2017 7:34 pm : link This ridiculous notion that they're other pieces playing just as well on offense is absurd.

No. If this team stands on its 2016 OL they won't ... Boy Cord : 3/3/2017 7:39 pm : link ... make the playoffs in 2017. If you're not moving forward, you're moving backwards. The running game and Eli's time to throw are rock bottom.

No chance bigblue12 : 3/3/2017 7:42 pm : link I think if Eli had a clean pocket, he would perform very well. With a great D, you don't need a great offense, but you need to run the ball and they have proven that they cannot on a consistent basis with that line. I would let Hankins walk and sign Whitworth in a heartbeat, but it does not sound as if that is the direction they are going in.

Improve skill positions SLIM_ : 3/3/2017 7:44 pm : link A healthy Vereen to spell Perkins with Marshall at WR and Njoku at TE would be a massive improvement yto Jenning, cruz and our current te's. Improvements from young. Vets hart, flowers and richburg could be expected



So yes we wouldnt need to change a lot on the ol. Sad truth is our skill positions outside of beckham and 2 rookies was one of worst in the league also

Last time I checked, the Giants have been satisfied with Newhouse too Ivan15 : 3/3/2017 7:49 pm : link Newhouse, Jones, Hart, Richburg, Pugh, Flowers, may be staying plus one new add from draft or free agency. Jerry may be odd man out because of age.

The Giants need both OL and more offensive weapons. TC : 3/3/2017 7:54 pm : link Ideally, you address both. But there's a high degree of synergy. More potent offensive playmakers will likely provide a better offense irrespective of improving the OL. And somebody like Perine who has size and power, and follows his blocks beautifully WILL make the OL look better, as well as likely inspiring their efforts.



But just improving the OL will also help the offense, even if more playmakers aren't added, but I doubt it will to the same extent.



How did the offense decline? Archer : 3/3/2017 7:58 pm : link A few years ago the offense was the strength of the team.

How is it that the quality of the offensive players is so poor?

With the exception of ODB where are the offensive improvements?





... Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/3/2017 7:59 pm : : 3/3/2017 7:59 pm : link It's going to be very difficult to improve much if the existing players already here don't improve.



If Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, and Weston Richburg don't elevate their games/stay healthy, then it will be tough. We didn't get the seasons expected out of Flowers and Richburg in 2016. And Pugh got hurt again. John Jerry actually had a decent year. Hart surprised me. He struggled toward the end, but I didn't expect him to be as steady as he was (remember, scouts doubted he could play tackle in the NFL).

BTW Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/3/2017 8:00 pm : : 3/3/2017 8:00 pm : link based on all of the OL's they are interviewing, it's clear they are not standing pat. But this isn't a great year in FA or the Draft for OL's.

RE: ... drkenneth : 3/3/2017 8:03 pm : link

Quote: It's going to be very difficult to improve much if the existing players already here don't improve.



If Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, and Weston Richburg don't elevate their games/stay healthy, then it will be tough. We didn't get the seasons expected out of Flowers and Richburg in 2016. And Pugh got hurt again. John Jerry actually had a decent year. Hart surprised me. He struggled toward the end, but I didn't expect him to be as steady as he was (remember, scouts doubted he could play tackle in the NFL).



What's your feeling on Hart moving forward? In comment 13378150 Eric from BBI said:What's your feeling on Hart moving forward?

RE: No. If this team stands on its 2016 OL they won't ... Reb8thVA : 3/3/2017 8:03 pm : link

Quote: ... make the playoffs in 2017. If you're not moving forward, you're moving backwards. The running game and Eli's time to throw are rock bottom.



This!!!!!!!!!!!!



In comment 13378131 Boy Cord said:This!!!!!!!!!!!!

I like Ramczyk. I think he will be a very good LT. robbieballs2003 : 3/3/2017 8:10 pm : link I think some kf these guys can turn out to be really good players. OT used ro be a can't miss position. It has changed so much as we see way too many of them underperform in the NFL partly due to the offenses that are run in college. How many drafts have we seen probably from 2004 with Robert Gallery where these top OTs are just not very good? So, at first glance we can say that this isn't a great year for offensive linemen particularly OTs but the emd result could be quite the opposite. Questions marks don't mean bad players. It is just uncertainty.

RE: ... Diver_Down : 3/3/2017 8:11 pm : link

Quote: It's going to be very difficult to improve much if the existing players already here don't improve.



If Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, and Weston Richburg don't elevate their games/stay healthy, then it will be tough. We didn't get the seasons expected out of Flowers and Richburg in 2016. And Pugh got hurt again. John Jerry actually had a decent year. Hart surprised me. He struggled toward the end, but I didn't expect him to be as steady as he was (remember, scouts doubted he could play tackle in the NFL).



Steady wouldn't be the word I would use for Hart. Better than Flowers? Sure. But the 2 of the combined gave up over 100 QB pressures - 59 attributed to Flowers alone. Keep in mind that Eli is credited with one of the fastest releases at 2.5 seconds. It takes a remarkable lack of talent to give up a QB pressure in less than 3 seconds. Again, steady doesn't come to mind when I think of Hart. And don't get me started on Pugh. In comment 13378150 Eric from BBI said:Steady wouldn't be the word I would use for Hart. Better than Flowers? Sure. But the 2 of the combined gave up over 100 QB pressures - 59 attributed to Flowers alone. Keep in mind that Eli is credited with one of the fastest releases at 2.5 seconds. It takes a remarkable lack of talent to give up a QB pressure in less than 3 seconds. Again, steady doesn't come to mind when I think of Hart. And don't get me started on Pugh.

Raanan, RV, and Glauber all get the sense The_Boss : 3/3/2017 8:26 pm : link That the NYG are fine with bringing the OL back next year. If that's the case, nobody here should be making plans beyond WC weekend next year.

RE: Raanan, RV, and Glauber all get the sense robbieballs2003 : 3/3/2017 8:30 pm : link

Quote: That the NYG are fine with bringing the OL back next year. If that's the case, nobody here should be making plans beyond WC weekend next year.



I think you are taking it too far. I think Raanan said they would probably want Jerry back at a certain price. I think he also said he feels the Giants dont like the current linemen available in FA at the price tag they want so they would most likely venture into the second tier of OL in FA. He never said they wouldn't address it at all or that they weren't interested in addressing it in the draft. He also said that a lot depends on Hankins. If he is not brought back then that could change their look on the OL if they have more money to spend. In comment 13378167 The_Boss said:I think you are taking it too far. I think Raanan said they would probably want Jerry back at a certain price. I think he also said he feels the Giants dont like the current linemen available in FA at the price tag they want so they would most likely venture into the second tier of OL in FA. He never said they wouldn't address it at all or that they weren't interested in addressing it in the draft. He also said that a lot depends on Hankins. If he is not brought back then that could change their look on the OL if they have more money to spend.

It would be ill-advised GiantJake : 3/3/2017 8:34 pm : link to publically announce that upgrading your OL is a priority. Everyone knows it's true, but you don't come out and admit it. In the draft, teams would be much more likely to trade up ahead of the Giants if an attractive O-lineman drops. In free agency, agents would have a little more leverage in negotiation if they knew the Giants absolutely felt their client was a needed upgrade. The Giants soft sell their interest in OL by saying that they would like to re-sign Jerry and Newhouse. They talk up Bobby Hart and Flowers. Meanwhile, their OL coach is running drills at the combine. I highly doubt that is a coincidence.

SMOKESCREEN tomjgiant : 3/3/2017 9:10 pm : link Don't pay to much attention to what you are hearing now.

They know as well as us that they need to upgrade the OL.

What you have to understand is that this is a game and they do not want to show their cards,be it FA or Draft, got to lay low and then grab the guy you want when the time comes.

Only if Eli Beer Man : 3/3/2017 9:11 pm : link learns to move his feet 8>. Otherwise we're talking about the definition of insanity if they don't.

RE: BTW jcn56 : 3/3/2017 9:23 pm : link

Quote: based on all of the OL's they are interviewing, it's clear they are not standing pat. But this isn't a great year in FA or the Draft for OL's.



This is key - everyone makes it sound like there was some clear FA upgrade last season that was missed, when in fact most of what was out there was dreck (and of the rest, Penn returned to Oakland and Osemele made a small fortune for a guard).



The same seems to be repeating this season - not a whole lot out there, and what will be there is going to command a king's ransom. The draft doesn't seem to be offering much promise there either.



It's a transition year for the OL in a big way - Pugh and Richburg running out of time on their rookie contracts, Flowers in a shit or get off the pot scenario. It's going to be sink or swim, whether we like it or not, and it doesn't seem like we have much of a choice. In comment 13378151 Eric from BBI said:This is key - everyone makes it sound like there was some clear FA upgrade last season that was missed, when in fact most of what was out there was dreck (and of the rest, Penn returned to Oakland and Osemele made a small fortune for a guard).The same seems to be repeating this season - not a whole lot out there, and what will be there is going to command a king's ransom. The draft doesn't seem to be offering much promise there either.It's a transition year for the OL in a big way - Pugh and Richburg running out of time on their rookie contracts, Flowers in a shit or get off the pot scenario. It's going to be sink or swim, whether we like it or not, and it doesn't seem like we have much of a choice.

One adage that I don't believe in anymire barens : 3/3/2017 9:27 pm : link And gets mentioned all too often, is that the offensive line just need time to gel or play enough with each other to gain chemistry.



Anyway, after today, I wonder where Garrett Bolles is on our board. He had been a player on the rise, and his performance at the combine proves that.

drkenneth Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/3/2017 9:31 pm : : 3/3/2017 9:31 pm : link That's a great question. Hart is still a bit of mystery to me. He seems to have a great work ethic however. And he has size and strength. You can work with that.



There were games last year where you didn't hear much from his opponent. He had more issues late in the year and I think that is what sticks out to people (we - like pundits around the country - tend to focus too much on what just happened rather than entire body of work).



Stating the obvious, Flowers is the key. If the guy is a bust, we're in bad shape.

This line needs help. Rjanyg : 3/3/2017 9:32 pm : link I think one FA OL and at least one draft pick, rounds 1-3, will be used on a OT/OG.



If they stand pat with last years line they are both dumb and high. We need to be able to run the ball better and that starts with a RG. Jerry is not the answer.

OL Archer : 3/3/2017 9:42 pm : link I am not certain what the changes the Giants should make to the line, but I would be very disappointed if the Giants stood pat.

From my observations The Giants need better left tackle play, better right guard, and better right tackle play.

honestly.... BleedBlue : 3/3/2017 9:46 pm : link the more i think about it the more nervous i get. there arent many major improvements and another year of flowers is a disaster...sorry his technique is dogshit and its not improving. he needs to move off that LT position problem is there isnt a viable replacement if whitworth stays in cincy. trade for joe thomas maybe? if we dont improve the oline we are in for another shitty offensive season. If they dont want to improve the oline might as well draft watson if he falls and start worrying about the future and not the win now mentality

RE: OL The_Boss : 3/3/2017 9:47 pm : link

Quote: I am not certain what the changes the Giants should make to the line, but I would be very disappointed if the Giants stood pat.

From my observations The Giants need better left tackle play, better right guard, and better right tackle play.





That's the aspect that frustrates me: we've invested plenty of resources into this OL over the last 4-5 years and we have just 2 players we are somewhat confident are long term answers there, Pugh and Richburg. That's unreal. In comment 13378229 Archer said:That's the aspect that frustrates me: we've invested plenty of resources into this OL over the last 4-5 years and we have just 2 players we are somewhat confident are long term answers there, Pugh and Richburg. That's unreal.

'Can the Giants succeed without improving the OL?'... Torrag : 3/3/2017 9:58 pm : link ...we won't put another trophy in the case if we don't upgrade the line.

The answer is, No... prdave73 : 3/3/2017 10:27 pm : link They cannot be successful without fixing the Oline issues. Teams that make it far into the playoffs all have good Olines. Defense can only do so much. The sad thing is I don't even think the Giants even if they improve their Oline can be successful enough under Mcadoo & Sullivan's offensive playcalling. That's just my opinion..

While Flowers needs to play better Rjanyg : 3/3/2017 10:32 pm : link He may still be the LT next year. I don't expect a draft pick to take over and I don't see anyone in FA that NYG would want at LT other than Reiff. I could see Wagner at RT or Warford at RG.





RE: While Flowers needs to play better The_Boss : 3/3/2017 10:38 pm : link

Quote: He may still be the LT next year. I don't expect a draft pick to take over and I don't see anyone in FA that NYG would want at LT other than Reiff. I could see Wagner at RT or Warford at RG.





Not sure I'd want Reiff at LT. Two reasons why:



Lions thought a rookie was a better alternative at LT last year and played Reiff at RT



We talk about Flowers leading the planet in QB hurries over the last 2 years, Reiff is 5th in that dubious category. Him at LT and Flowers at RT is a potential disaster. In comment 13378275 Rjanyg said:Not sure I'd want Reiff at LT. Two reasons why:Lions thought a rookie was a better alternative at LT last year and played Reiff at RTWe talk about Flowers leading the planet in QB hurries over the last 2 years, Reiff is 5th in that dubious category. Him at LT and Flowers at RT is a potential disaster.

No way...they have to address the OL in FA and the draft Rick in Dallas : 3/3/2017 11:32 pm : link We need two or three new OL to address the major weakness on the team. I will be pissed if they stay pat with no new additions to the OL.

RE: BTW micky : 3/3/2017 11:33 pm : link

Quote: based on all of the OL's they are interviewing, it's clear they are not standing pat. But this isn't a great year in FA or the Draft for OL's.



agree. Not great timing for a team, imho, needs to improve talent on OL.



Going have to hope Flowers (another year under belt and working -supposably hard this off season) improves markedly at LT and like said Richburgh improves and Newhouse still handle or Hart RT. But, most important, Eli needs to get his act together in spite of aging abilities. In comment 13378151 Eric from BBI said:agree. Not great timing for a team, imho, needs to improve talent on OL.Going have to hope Flowers (another year under belt and working -supposably hard this off season) improves markedly at LT and like said Richburgh improves and Newhouse still handle or Hart RT. But, most important, Eli needs to get his act together in spite of aging abilities.

Can the offense improve with the same line? Doomster : 3/3/2017 11:54 pm : link Yes.......



But the line has to remain injury free....



We need a TE that can block.....



We need a FB that can block.....



We need more playmakers, like a TE that can block, and also make yards after the catch.....a Third WR to offset OBj.....and another two way RB, with SPEED....



This offense needs more playmakers.....

Can the Giants succeed without improving the OL? M.S. : 5:54 am : link

Well, if you want to believe that Flowers and Richburg just had off years, and Pugh can stay healthy for a full year... then maybe, yes.



But no improvement over last year's performance, NOPE.

To the OP s question joeinpa : 7:34 am : link No the offense cannot improve withou improved line play, that s obvious.



The better question is can they improve without bringing in new personnel. I think the answer is, not enough.



I m surprised at how many think McAdoo s comments about Eli means the Giants are satisfied with standing pat on the OL.



I m also surprised how many dismiss the point about Eli also being at fault. I realize what Eli is to this franchise, but he has had some. As moments. I still remember the second Eagle game last year. With a clean pocket he missed a game winner to OBJ in what at the time was a big game.



Eli needs to play better too

No. Diver_Down : 7:59 am : link We need to infuse some talent and pride into the line whether that is via FA or higher rated draft picks (we don't have the time or track record of developing projects). We don't need more former team captains and choirboys. We need some warriors who are willing to get nasty.



Perfect example was just a couple years ago with regards to Incognito Bully incident. Everyone wanted to claim some moral highground and not want to give Richie a second chance. Yet when Richie Seubert was here, we celebrated his fight and tenacity even going so far as wagering who he was going to fight during training camp. It was a given that he would be the first it was just a matter of whom.

RE: ... RetroJint : 8:00 am : link

Quote: It's going to be very difficult to improve much if the existing players already here don't improve.



If Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, and Weston Richburg don't elevate their games/stay healthy, then it will be tough. We didn't get the seasons expected out of Flowers and Richburg in 2016. And Pugh got hurt again. John Jerry actually had a decent year. Hart surprised me. He struggled toward the end, but I didn't expect him to be as steady as he was (remember, scouts doubted he could play tackle in the NFL).



Yes , you've identified the central issue. The line has to improve largely with what they already have. I don't think they were as bad as people think. Eli, McAdoo, Jennings--they all get a share. Pugh's extended absence hurt as well. But the main malfunctioning part was Flowers . What to do? In comment 13378150 Eric from BBI said:Yes , you've identified the central issue. The line has to improve largely with what they already have. I don't think they were as bad as people think. Eli, McAdoo, Jennings--they all get a share. Pugh's extended absence hurt as well. But the main malfunctioning part was Flowers . What to do?

RE: BTW Old Dirty Beckham : 8:22 am : link

Quote: based on all of the OL's they are interviewing, it's clear they are not standing pat. But this isn't a great year in FA or the Draft for OL's.



Doesnt have to be great. Avg players at either T spot are massive upgrades In comment 13378151 Eric from BBI said:Doesnt have to be great. Avg players at either T spot are massive upgrades

They're already succeeding... The Tempest : 10:59 am : link Marshall Newhouse and John Jerry are free agents and not starting in 2017!



On a serious note; not a chance. Bobby Hart can move to Guard but we still need another Tackle. Now I'd bring back Newhouse and Jerry just as depth because we have none.