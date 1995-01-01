Assumption time: What if the Giants pick at QB in 1st round Matt in SGS : 8:14 am For a moment, let's suspend the should they/ shouldn't they arguements and what is on the board, etc. Let's go ahead and make an assumption that the Bucky Brooks mock draft is correct, and the Giants pick a QB (in his case DeShaun Watson) with their first pick.



If that occurs, that would mean that the narratives which we have seen from the front office and coaches has some merit: Reese saying Eli is on the back 9, McAdoo calling Eli's play into question instead of piling on Flowers. We know they are interviewing QBs this weekend. It would be interesting to listen to some of the quotes coming out between now and the draft with a negative angle about Eli that gives this more legs.



Anyway, if this happens, that would mean likely among the following:



- The Giants see Eli's window closing sooner than we think, likely no more than 2 years.

- The QB they pick (say Watson), was rated too high on their board to ignore

- The Giants want to get a QB into the McAdoo system sooner than later to learn the ins and outs and be closer to a Favre/Rodgers situation where they have a ready built successor without the pressure to take over as a rookie.

- The Giants feel like they can fill other needs (OL, TE, WR, and DE) via free agency, trade, or later in the draft.



If the Giants do this with an obvious upgrade target still on the board (say Howard), that tells you that they really believe Eli is near the end. What say you BBI, if the Brooks mock turns out correct and they bring in Watson and leave guys like Howard, Foster, and Robinson on the board.



I would be ok with it because it shows sincerity in their beliefs Jim in Forest Hills : 8:29 am : link A that Eli is near the end



And



B that they think Deshaun is a franchise player.



If true how can they Not draft Watson? I lived through Brown, Kanell, Graham, Cherry, Collins after Simms. The team is bigger than any one player. If they can transition ala Favre/Rodgers, you do it.



That being said I disagree with both premises and don't feel that either are true.

I thought Assumption time was around August 15? Klaatu : 8:34 am : link Regardless, I'd say you're dead on, as usual, Matt.

Only teams that have no chance for the playoffs draft a QB GeofromNJ : 8:42 am : link on the first round. The Giants are playoff caliber and if not for dropped passes, could have advanced far into the playoffs. The Giants have a chance to win this year, and they are going into the draft with that expectation. They may draft a quarterback, but not on the first round.



The goal is always to win the Super Bowl every year that you have a chance because the chance might not come again. Teams don't forgo a chance in the hope that three years from now their chances will be better.

Good point. One thing to beware, Dave Brown was drafted under very similar circumstances. Simms was at the end of his career and Hostetler was turning 31 in 1992. With free agency about to start, the Giants were hedging. So they picked Kent Graham as an 8th round flier, and then went for Brown with a first rounder in the Supplemental. The theory was to have them ready to take over by 1994 (2 year developmental period). The 1993 team has a good shot at the Super Bowl if they beat Dallas in that final game and get home field advantage. But it didn't happen, so no reinforcements were there in 1993 because of the pick used on Brown (and Strahan was hurt most of the year). By 1995 it was clear that Brown wasn't the answer and the Giants slogged around until 1997 to make noise again.



The draft is a crapshoot, but the QB is such a boom/bust position. This team has a window and realistic chance to win a Super Bowl within the next year or 2. The worse case scenario is they don't give the ammunition for one more title when the shot is there and pick a QB who flames out like Brown and sets the franchise back years. This is a huge decision. In comment 13378338 Jim in Forest Hills said:Good point. One thing to beware, Dave Brown was drafted under very similar circumstances. Simms was at the end of his career and Hostetler was turning 31 in 1992. With free agency about to start, the Giants were hedging. So they picked Kent Graham as an 8th round flier, and then went for Brown with a first rounder in the Supplemental. The theory was to have them ready to take over by 1994 (2 year developmental period). The 1993 team has a good shot at the Super Bowl if they beat Dallas in that final game and get home field advantage. But it didn't happen, so no reinforcements were there in 1993 because of the pick used on Brown (and Strahan was hurt most of the year). By 1995 it was clear that Brown wasn't the answer and the Giants slogged around until 1997 to make noise again.The draft is a crapshoot, but the QB is such a boom/bust position. This team has a window and realistic chance to win a Super Bowl within the next year or 2. The worse case scenario is they don't give the ammunition for one more title when the shot is there and pick a QB who flames out like Brown and sets the franchise back years. This is a huge decision.

I'd say, fine, but they need to commit to Watson or whoever for 2018. Devon : 8:47 am : link Almost no matter what happens in 2017, Eli is cut after and then they move forward with the new QB. It's wasting finite resources for a team that isn't in position to do so otherwise.



Regardless, Favre/Rodgers is an outlier, not some easily repeated model. People shouldn't cling to it as a realistic possibility the way they do.

I don't see the willingness to build for the future. Diver_Down : 8:47 am : link With many recent failed draft classes whether due to injury or talent, the fact remains the talent had been eroding from the team. Consequently, the Giants were forced to play a strong hand in FA last year to resuscitate a defense that was ranked at the bottom. Now, despite promoting the OC to HC, our offense has fallen off the cliff. Look at Defenderdawg's thread featuring Patricia's review of the last five drafts. When it is succinctly laid out, you see how many draft resources have been wasted.



Despite our record and return to the playoffs, I don't see a confidence in the team's talent that translates to a Championship winning team. With the length of the contracts for the coaching staff aligning with the contract length of Eli, I think everyone including Reese are in a win-now mode. It is just as probable that a clean slate is given across the coaching staff/front office when Eli retires as it is the current staff enjoying the security of a long tenure.



I think this year is a pivotal year for everyone. The defense will be expected to be dominant. The offense needs to show improvement across all facets (run/pass). If the offense improves despite Eli declining, then I think the team will draft Eli's replacement. If the offense struggles again where it can't seem to get out of it's own way, then ownership is going to have to decide if the coaches are the problem or the acquisition of talent is the problem. If a new GM is installed, they might be given the opportunity to work with the last year of Ben's staff or an entire new regime is installed. That regime will obviously be tasked with transitioning the franchise with a new franchise QB.





If you think Watson is the future JohnF : 8:50 am : link Then you draft him and trade Eli for draft picks. You're not going to develop him on the bench...the only way a QB learns is to play. And it's not fair to Manning or Watson to go through a QB controversy.



You're also giving up any chance of a Super Bowl run in the next three years (IMO). This presumes Watson has the talent to get to that level. Even Rodgers, who is a freak of nature in his own way, didn't make the SB until 2010, and that only because of a Giant meltdown against Philly. Brady, Luck, Wilson...that's a pretty short list for QB's who have been ready to make the playoffs almost right off the bat.



The odds of Watson being another Brady are pretty astronomical. So, you'd have to look at how the team is composed, and look to get younger and to get rid of older vets. Do you sign JPP to a long term contract? You won't have DRC in three years; guys like Pugh would be a question mark as well. So, you're not just talking about Eli, this is a question of when to start the whole rebuild.





QBs coming out BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:52 am : link Of college have such a larger learning curb now compared to 10 years ago. They take the majority of snaps from shot gun and play in offensive schemes with 1 read. So if any QB has the tools you have to give them a few years to develop behind a known commodity. Watson, Kiser, and Trub all come from spread offenses.

I can't imagine any of these guys is rated that highly by the Giants shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:52 am : link and I really like Kizer. I think this would be a more likely scenario for pick #55, but I doubt any of the top 3 or 4 guys drops that far.

RE: QBs coming out Devon : 8:59 am : link

Quote: Of college have such a larger learning curb now compared to 10 years ago. They take the majority of snaps from shot gun and play in offensive schemes with 1 read. So if any QB has the tools you have to give them a few years to develop behind a known commodity. Watson, Kiser, and Trub all come from spread offenses.



QBs produce or at least consistently play more quickly now than probably any other era.



Maybe it's not fair that guys get written off as quickly as they do now, but teams rightfully aren't drafting in the first round with the intention of red shirting players for multiple years. In comment 13378354 BigBlueDownTheShore said:QBs produce or at least consistently play more quickly now than probably any other era.Maybe it's not fair that guys get written off as quickly as they do now, but teams rightfully aren't drafting in the first round with the intention of red shirting players for multiple years.

I'd rather finally fix the OL Reb8thVA : 9:07 am : link Before bringing in a new QB so there is a solid foundation to protect him. David Carr's experience comes to mind. Of course if you are drafting him with a 2-3 year time period you could argue there is still more time to strengthen the OL.



I'm still not sure any of these guys at QB are he type you want to invest the future in. I don't see the Alex Smith/Aaron Rodgers scenario at play at all here

... Jay on the Island : 9:16 am : link IF the Giants feel a QB available has franchise QB potential then I am all for it. Personally i would much rather wait until next year to draft Eli's successor because it is a much better QB class. IMO a draft pick would have a much better chance of success sitting behind Eli for a couple of years learning how to be a pro and how a franchise QB prepares week in and week out.

I read the OP but... Torrag : 9:25 am : link ...I just don't want to spend a premium pick on a QB this year. We're close to a title and every upgrade matters.



We now return to your previously scheduled program.

I would also add Hammer : 9:42 am : link that if a replacement quarterback is drafted, and Eli is traded, a hell of a lot of cap space will be made available to address other pressing needs.

If the Giants are PEEJ : 9:49 am : link on an upswing, their future potential for a high draft choice to use on a QB will diminish. If they truly believe they're getting a top talent, they should pull the trigger. The draft is the future of the team and no position is as important as QB

I don't expect LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:55 am : link they will fall in love with any QB this year.



Perhaps they draft a guy in the mid rounds to groom as a backup. I don't see the franchise guy this year.

Think about McAdoo's background Biteymax22 : 9:57 am : link Coming from Green Bay. The Packers took Aaron Rogers around the same point in the draft the Giants will pick this year, they knew he wasn't ready yet but had Brett Farve and were willing to sit on him for a couple of years.



The fact is that there are a few guys who have the athletic ability to be a franchise QB but arent ready yet for one reason or another, meaning they may get the long term value they are looking for at 23. The only risk is not obtaining a player that will impact immediately.



My only disagreement with the Watson pick is that I don't think he's the guy McAdoo will look at and say "he could be the next Aaron Rogers". There is someone in the draft with the physical ability of Rogers, and that is Mahomes. I would not be shocked if McAdoo sees this as his chance to follow the exact blue print Green Bay did at the end of Farve's career.

It's entirely possible that Eli Cruzin : 10:03 am : link

only has 2 productive years left, in fact, I believe that is the most likely scenario. I'd give it a better chance to be 1 productive year left than 3.



I don't want Watson though, he's the most ready to play now out of the 3 top QBs but we don't need him now, Kizer will be a better QB 3 years down the road.



When the physical capabilities are comparable, as they are with Kizer and Watson, you have to take the smarter QB, sit him behind Eli for 2 years and have him come in with full knowledge of Mac's playbook.

If we took Watson with obvious roster upgrades still available The_Boss : 10:10 am : link I would think they're scared that Eli is a lot closer to the end than many outside the facility believe. I'm not a Watson fan by any stretch so while I understand the pick, I don't believe in the player. I would be fairly uoset/disappointed

another possibility fkap : 10:43 am : link is that Eli may have given them a heads up that he's not renewing his contract or may be thinking retirement before the contract is up.



ultimately, at any time, IF a QB is available that they like enough, they should take him. next year would be better, but there's no guarantee one they like is going to be available. If one they like is there now, take him.



With a good successor, you can extend your window of opportunity for the foreseeable future, instead of gambling it all on Eli's last 2 or 3 years.



I wouldn't have a problem if they took a QB, as long as they didn't reach simply to take one.

RE: I don't see the willingness to build for the future. drkenneth : 10:44 am : link

Quote: With many recent failed draft classes whether due to injury or talent, the fact remains the talent had been eroding from the team. Consequently, the Giants were forced to play a strong hand in FA last year to resuscitate a defense that was ranked at the bottom. Now, despite promoting the OC to HC, our offense has fallen off the cliff. Look at Defenderdawg's thread featuring Patricia's review of the last five drafts. When it is succinctly laid out, you see how many draft resources have been wasted.



Despite our record and return to the playoffs, I don't see a confidence in the team's talent that translates to a Championship winning team. With the length of the contracts for the coaching staff aligning with the contract length of Eli, I think everyone including Reese are in a win-now mode. It is just as probable that a clean slate is given across the coaching staff/front office when Eli retires as it is the current staff enjoying the security of a long tenure.



I think this year is a pivotal year for everyone. The defense will be expected to be dominant. The offense needs to show improvement across all facets (run/pass). If the offense improves despite Eli declining, then I think the team will draft Eli's replacement. If the offense struggles again where it can't seem to get out of it's own way, then ownership is going to have to decide if the coaches are the problem or the acquisition of talent is the problem. If a new GM is installed, they might be given the opportunity to work with the last year of Ben's staff or an entire new regime is installed. That regime will obviously be tasked with transitioning the franchise with a new franchise QB.





Huh? In comment 13378347 Diver_Down said:Huh?

I would think tony71 : 10:49 am : link You pick up a QB in the 3-4 round the earliest this year..or maybe a second next year if it's someone they really like. Can't see spending a first round pick on a guy that gonna sit behind Eli for two three years only to find out that he doesn't fit , or someone comes out better, or man why are we paying him first round money... how now many threads were there about starting or trading The back up we have now? I don't buy into the Eli is done or washed up..I do buy into the OL sucks and we all commented to the fact that NOthing was done to fix the line last year.. Best bet I would think is to wait to next year, hopefully it's a much stronger QB class then this one , get someone that fits the Giants way and have him learn from Eli until Elis contracts up. No sense calling fire if someone rubbing two sticks together..at least wait for some heavy smoke or flames..

I think there's also the possibility that Eli doesn't want to play jcn56 : 10:58 am : link more than the next couple of years. It's entirely possible he's had these conversations with the Giants (who obviously would not compromise any competitive advantage by letting this be common knowledge), and that the Giants know they have to plan accordingly.



That might be why it's not a 'go all out to win now' type scenario, figuring that if it doesn't work (and those types of moves rarely do), that they'd make life difficult for themselves going forward.

I AcidTest : 11:31 am : link still think Davis Webb or Jerod Evans will be a Giant by the end of the draft, most likely Evans.

If they take a qb in the first round, Doomster : 11:51 am : link then they have sacrificed the next two seasons of Eli's career....why stop there, then they have sacrificed the last 7 seasons of his career....



If they draft a qb, they might as well start cleaning house right now....

At this point ... FStubbs : 11:51 am : link ... you ride Eli until he can't ride anymore, go 2-14, and get a more solid QB prospect at the top of the draft.

It would be stupid to take a QB in round 1 Dry Lightning : 12:38 pm : link 1. Eli has shown no signs of aging.....only signs of a qb behind a worthless offensive line

2. There are no qb's worth taking in round 1

3. You don't start a controversy now

4. We need to solidify the line so Eli can win his third ring.....not have some new person struggle and probably eventually be a failure as the odds of any qb are

5. We have one of the greatest qb's who ever lived playing right now and the greatest Giant of them all, the Giants need to ride that horse for as along as possible



Eli will be 36 and coming off a poor year AcesUp : 1:54 pm : link It's an irresponsible and emotional decision to NOT be on the lookout for a successor, regardless of when and where they are. If what the Giants brass see as a franchise QB is staring them in the face at 23, you take them, QBs don't come easy.

Maybe Eli is floating the "I'm outta here" story CT Charlie : 2:06 pm : link so that the front office will shore up the OL now rather than later.

From what I've been hearing/reading joeinpa : 2:49 pm : link there are not really quarterbacks in this year's draft that are projected as franchise qb's.



Of course that doesn't mean there is not. But taking a qb at one, is really not adding an asset for next season.

They will follow their draft board Dave on the UWS : 2:53 pm : link The only difference between this year and previous years is that if a QB is their highest rated player they will take him, (in previous years they would not). That being said, I can't see any of the QB's fitting that description at 23.

To follow up on my post re: Eli Manning's contract, Diver_Down : 2:58 pm : link keep in mind this year is the final year of a guaranteed salary (3/ll/2017). The subsequent years 2018/2019 there is a roster bonus of $5 mil due on the 3rd day of the league year for both years. So if he is going to be released in 2018/2019, the decision must occur within 72 hours of the league year. So really this is his last year if he wanted to use his leverage to get new money.

Also, a lot depends on how much time Dave on the UWS : 3:07 pm : link this regime believes a new QB would need to be ready- 1 year, 2 years? more? That factors into how much time they believe Eli has left. It could conceivably mean they would draft one this year (if he fell into their lap) or focus on next year. Also, there is no signed back up on the roster- that factors into things.

Houston huygens20 : 4:06 pm : link Picks at 25.



The real question is if Watson/trubisky/Mahomes are there at23 is if someone trades up or giants have a top grade on the qb and treat it like garroppolo

