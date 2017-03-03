Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Is LT Russell Okung really worth $10-12 million/year?

gidiefor : Mod : 8:42 am
he's probably going to get it
Link - ( New Window )
If I were the Giants, I would do it  
GeofromNJ : 8:47 am : link
They sign Okung, move Flowers to RT, his best position, and either draft or sign a blocking tight end or decide to play Adams at TE, and the running game is substantially upgraded, and play action works.
Most free agents  
Big Rick in FL : 8:48 am : link
Aren't worth what they get, but that's free agency. Guys get overpaid every year. I don't see how the Giants would be willing to pay Okung that kind of money, but aren't interested in Whitworth. With his age I can't see Whitworth getting much more than that.
If he does, it will be less a state of his ability  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:51 am : link
Than it is a statement of the bare shelf of available left tackle free agents combined with a cash-rich market.

I don't think he will though. Staying healthy is one thing, by playing all his games he also demonstrated that he absolutely isn't a $10m player.
No  
jeff57 : 8:51 am : link
He's worth 7-9.
PFF gave him a 73.5 grade  
Big Rick in FL : 8:54 am : link
For 2016. Flowers got a 48.4 grade. So at least according to PFF he'd be a significant upgrade.
He might be more open to playing RT  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 8:57 am : link
After struggling last year at LT. Or we might be more open to switching Flowers. Only time will tell.
73.5 grading means he's an average player  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:59 am : link
when you start paying average players more than 3x the average players salary - that's how you create an unsustainable payroll
Oh I agree  
Big Rick in FL : 9:07 am : link
He's definitely not worth that much. That 10-12 million doesn't really mean shit though. It's all about guaranteed money.
He's an average player  
The_Boss : 9:08 am : link
Who is likely going to play at that grade or worse in 2017. I don't want any part of Okung.
His injuries alone  
superspynyg : 9:08 am : link
Are red flags that should (but won't) push his value down.
RE: If I were the Giants, I would do it  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:09 am : link
In comment 13378348 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
They sign Okung, move Flowers to RT, his best position, and either draft or sign a blocking tight end or decide to play Adams at TE, and the running game is substantially upgraded, and play action works.


Geo... how is it that RT is Flower's best position? -- he's never played that position.
Whitworth should be their #1, #2 & #3 focus  
TheMick7 : 9:10 am : link
All Pro LT If higher salary,shorter contract can bring him in, JR should do everything he can to get it done! Window of opportunity under Eli is closing!
RE: Whitworth should be their #1, #2 & #3 focus  
bigblue12 : 9:13 am : link
In comment 13378373 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
All Pro LT If higher salary,shorter contract can bring him in, JR should do everything he can to get it done! Window of opportunity under Eli is closing!

^^^^This!!!!
$9-10M sounds about right.  
Torrag : 9:19 am : link
It is what it is.
The boss  
Big Rick in FL : 9:19 am : link
If he plays at that grade in 2017 the Giants got a huge upgrade at OT. Flowers had a 36.8 grade in 2015 and 48.4 grade in 2016.

Okung's grade would put him around 25th out of 75 OTs.
The logic displayed on the site is interesting to say the least  
Bob in Newburgh : 9:32 am : link
When was the last time that Flowers got any significant playing time at RT, if it ever happened at all?

But, it is now definitively stated that it is his best position.

To answer questions of Okung's worth, the classic simple definition of fair market value is instructive.
Why is the world are we looking for PFF grades?  
Doomster : 9:32 am : link
Only when they lead some credence to an argument?
Supply and demand ....  
Beer Man : 9:42 am : link
The market drives the cost. As fans we don't $10-$12M in value, but its a bad year for teams looking for quality help on the OL as there are limited choice in both FA and the draft. This is going to drive-up the cost for anyone looking for a FA starter on the OL. On the other hand its a good year to be a OL.
Ooops  
Beer Man : 9:44 am : link
Make that - "As fans we don't see the $10-$12M in value for Okung"
I'd rather roll the dice  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 9:51 am : link
on Kalil with a lower price tag.

I
Doomster  
Big Rick in FL : 9:53 am : link
No not only when they lend credence to an argument. I watched maybe 3 Broncos games all of last year. So I really don't have any way to gauge how Okung did. PFF isn't great, but it certainly gives a baseline to how a player performed.
I think we're going to go dumpster  
Simms11 : 9:53 am : link
diving again this year. Bring someone in that can compete with Flowers at LT and the loser end up on the right side. I think they bring back Jerry to compete with Hart at RG and then I think they look to draft another developmental prospect on day 2 or 3. There's just not enough cap room to compete this year, after JPP and other priorities. Hopefully it will be enough to at least give us an average line!
RE: Supply and demand ....  
Big Rick in FL : 9:56 am : link
In comment 13378406 Beer Man said:
Quote:
The market drives the cost. As fans we don't $10-$12M in value, but its a bad year for teams looking for quality help on the OL as there are limited choice in both FA and the draft. This is going to drive-up the cost for anyone looking for a FA starter on the OL. On the other hand its a good year to be a OL.


Not to mention the average per year means nothing at all. Only thing that matters is the guaranteed money. As we saw last year with this very player. He signed a 5 year 52.5 million dollar deal. So 10.5 million a year. The Broncos paid him 8 million from that deal.
RE: Why is the world are we looking for PFF grades?  
LauderdaleMatty : 9:58 am : link
In comment 13378398 Doomster said:
Quote:
Only when they lead some credence to an argument?


This. PFF is a joke.

Okung has a significant injury history and was part of a shitty OL. I also keep bringing this up but Tyron Smith's first few years were hardly All Pro. He was also a very young LT who needed to develop physically and mentally.

Now who knows if Flowers can develop or not. IMO a young kid who could physically dominate at every level now has two years to learn How to be a great LT in the NFL. Yeah. Easy lol. Half the people here most likely wasn't good at their jobs the first year or two.

Yes. Bring in good completion but to burry Flowers for an often injured declining player at 10 million. No thanks
No  
AcidTest : 10:03 am : link
way. He may get it, but it shouldn't be from the Giants.
RE: Whitworth should be their #1, #2 & #3 focus  
jeff57 : 10:04 am : link
In comment 13378373 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
All Pro LT If higher salary,shorter contract can bring him in, JR should do everything he can to get it done! Window of opportunity under Eli is closing!


Whitworth is signing with Cincy
Lauderdale  
Big Rick in FL : 10:06 am : link
PFF certainly isn't perfect, but I don't understand why people completely dismiss them calling them a joke. If they were a joke like you say they are then why do all of the teams in the NFL use their product? Like I said they definitely aren't perfect, but NFL teams wouldn't pay to use them if their information wasn't helpful.
RE: RE: Whitworth should be their #1, #2 & #3 focus  
Big Rick in FL : 10:12 am : link
In comment 13378438 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13378373 TheMick7 said:


Quote:


Whitworth is signing with Cincy


He very well may go back to Cincy, but he wouldn't be testing free agency if it was such a sure thing. Bengals reporter Kat Terrell said just yesterday that Whitworth will test the free agent market. She said there isn't a great urgency to get a deal done before free agency.
RE: Lauderdale  
LauderdaleMatty : 10:16 am : link
In comment 13378440 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
PFF certainly isn't perfect, but I don't understand why people completely dismiss them calling them a joke. If they were a joke like you say they are then why do all of the teams in the NFL use their product? Like I said they definitely aren't perfect, but NFL teams wouldn't pay to use them if their information wasn't helpful.


Hey Rick. It's been well established. NFL teams not use PFF for player evaluations. They tout their NFL business to give the. Credability.

What teams use them for are snap counts. Formation tendencies. Why pay someone to see how often a team was D vs man. 3-4 vs 4-3. How often they run 11 vs 12 etc. that's grunt work. And it's basic info

Do you think PFF has better talent evaluators going over tape than an NFL team. They also spit out ratings without full knowledge of player responsibilities. Do you believe for one minute an NFL GM and their staff rely on PFF Rankins. . Not to mention they spit out ratings very quickly.

I'm sure they look at all their info they proved but no way.
Not a chance  
UConn4523 : 10:19 am : link
maybe half that, but no chance at upwards of $12 million per.
He's worth whatever someone will pay him  
jcn56 : 10:28 am : link
The question is does it make sense to pay him that? He'd be a marginal upgrade over Flowers at best and he'd cost us double digit millions.

The broncos OL sucks too and they let him walk. He's often injured. Not worth it by any stretch.
RE: He's worth whatever someone will pay him  
The_Boss : 10:31 am : link
In comment 13378457 jcn56 said:
Quote:
The question is does it make sense to pay him that? He'd be a marginal upgrade over Flowers at best and he'd cost us double digit millions.

The broncos OL sucks too and they let him walk. He's often injured. Not worth it by any stretch.


Pretty much the general consensus on this site.
RE: RE: RE: Whitworth should be their #1, #2 & #3 focus  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 10:39 am : link
In comment 13378448 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 13378438 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 13378373 TheMick7 said:


Quote:


Whitworth is signing with Cincy



He very well may go back to Cincy, but he wouldn't be testing free agency if it was such a sure thing. Bengals reporter Kat Terrell said just yesterday that Whitworth will test the free agent market. She said there isn't a great urgency to get a deal done before free agency.


Here's how it's going to go. Whitworth tests the market and no one is going to offer him enough because of his age to leave Cincy. It's easier at his age to stay in Cincy and take a little bit of a hometown discount. The idea that a LT in his late 30s is going to warrent a huge contract is pretty crazy. Cincy can just pay him what his market value is or maybe convince him to take a little discount.
10 mil a year for  
TommyWiseau : 10:41 am : link
Russell Okung? Same guy who has only played a full season once in 7 years? Hell no. I'd rather spend that money on Zeitler and roll with Flowers
Total available cap space all teams  
Chip : 10:42 am : link
around 1.2 billion. Cleveland alone 100 mil. There will be bidding for the better players who are going to make out well.
The only shot I think anyone (not just the Giants) has at Whitworth  
jcn56 : 10:52 am : link
is to overpay him considerably. The problem there is he's a short term contract, so you're likely going to get a blast of dead cap at the end.

Otherwise - if Okung is good for 10, better off paying someone else 14 and getting a good healthy player instead, or just leaving Flowers out there and hoping that was a sophomore slump.
Okung  
stretch234 : 11:07 am : link
The Broncos could have had him for 9M per for 2 years and said no. I am not paying him 10-12M. He is not that good and has not been for a few years
I dont think  
Old Dirty Beckham : 11:51 am : link
he gets a contract in that area.

That being said I'm willing to pay that for an upgrade at the tackle position. Average players are massive upgrades to this line.

The giants have a 2-3 year window before a true rebuild begins with a new QB
Probably  
Joey in VA : 12:13 pm : link
He's still only 28 and OL play league wide is fucking trash outside of Dallas and New England. The CBA and spread offenses have eviscerated line play league wide, it's a sad state of affairs.
Don't think  
Carson53 : 12:44 pm : link
the Giants will be spending 12 mill. on anybody now.
I think the FT recently took care of that.
As for Okung, don't think he is worth that, even on the
open market. He is not the picture of durability.
RE: The only shot I think anyone (not just the Giants) has at Whitworth  
Carson53 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 13378474 jcn56 said:
Quote:
is to overpay him considerably. The problem there is he's a short term contract, so you're likely going to get a blast of dead cap at the end.

Otherwise - if Okung is good for 10, better off paying someone else 14 and getting a good healthy player instead, or just leaving Flowers out there and hoping that was a sophomore slump.
.

You realize they can't pay anybody 14 now right?
They will be shopping in 2nd tier land now in free agency.
They have 8 mill., after the rookie contracts.
For arguments sake, let's say they cut JT Thomas,
and tell Vereen to take a paycut to 2 mill.
Now you are up to about 10 mill.+ or so,
can't do much with that. A couple of free agents,
that's about it.
RE: Probably  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 13378517 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
He's still only 28 and OL play league wide is fucking trash outside of Dallas and New England. The CBA and spread offenses have eviscerated line play league wide, it's a sad state of affairs.


interesting and very good argument
RE: The only shot I think anyone (not just the Giants) has at Whitworth  
Old Dirty Beckham : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 13378474 jcn56 said:
Quote:
is to overpay him considerably. The problem there is he's a short term contract, so you're likely going to get a blast of dead cap at the end.

Otherwise - if Okung is good for 10, better off paying someone else 14 and getting a good healthy player instead, or just leaving Flowers out there and hoping that was a sophomore slump.


It's not a sophmore slump when you sucked ass the year before to.
So many lies in that article..  
chuckydee9 : 1:31 pm : link
He didn't have a bounceback year..He isn't one of the 2 best OL in FA..
I wouldn't pay him  
Milton : 1:37 pm : link
He's not reliable enough for that kind of money or anywhere close to it. If we're gonna pay an OL that kind of money in free agency, let it be Zeitler. Then resign Newhouse for 6th Man money and draft Robinson, Ramczyk, or Bolles in the first round and another OL on Day 3. I'm not sure where the landing spot for everyone would be, but the overall talent at OL would be seriously upgraded without a single one of them over 30 in age.
p.s.-- My plan assumes the Giants have a Pro Bowl grade an Zeitler and first round grades on Robinson, Ramczyk, and Bolles. If not, never mind.
As long as we're talking PFF  
shyster : 1:41 pm : link
should be noted that they give separate grades for pass-blocking and run-blocking. And Okung's 2016 pass-blocking grade was considerably worse (from profootballrumors.com):

"Okung, 29, drew a dreadful 55.0 [PFF] score for his pass blocking, though his 79.7 run blocking grade was the 21st best showing in the league in 2016."

Exactly how those two grades work out to 73.5 overall is something I don't follow PFF closely enough to say. But, given that Okung and Flowers don't even line up against the same competition, I doubt a credible case could be made for the statistical significance of the difference between Okung's pass-blocking ranking and that of Flowers'.

And, leaving PFF aside, the Broncos were apparently so unimpressed with Okung as a pass protector that they only considered bringing him back for 2017 as a right tackle. This according to beat reporter Mike Klis.
Why does everyone on here  
Big Rick in FL : 2:17 pm : link
Keep looking at the 10-12 million a year? It means absolutely nothing. It's a number that agents throw out to make themselves look better. Guaranteed money is the only thing that matters.

Olivier Vernon for example. He "makes" 17 million a year over 5 years according to the media. Most likely he will never see anything close to that. He's going to get 52.5 million over 5 years. So agents can put it out to the press to make themselves look better that they got their client 17 million a year. When in reality he's only making 10 million a year. Okung probably won't even get half of what Vernon got.
RE: Why does everyone on here  
Milton : 2:46 pm : link
In comment 13378648 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:

Olivier Vernon for example. He "makes" 17 million a year over 5 years according to the media. Most likely he will never see anything close to that. He's going to get 52.5 million over 5 years. So agents can put it out to the press to make themselves look better that they got their client 17 million a year. When in reality he's only making 10 million a year. Okung probably won't even get half of what Vernon got.
Not sure where you are getting your numbers from. He makes $54M in the first three years of the contract with $52.5M of that $54M guaranteed. So his average compensation over the first three years is $18M/year. After that, his salary is $15.25M in years 4 and 5 of the deal, with a $250K workout bonus both years.
Vernon's contract details - ( New Window )
RE: Oh I agree  
Gatorade Dunk : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 13378366 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He's definitely not worth that much. That 10-12 million doesn't really mean shit though. It's all about guaranteed money.

That's a popular and repeated statement, but it's not exactly accurate. The guaranteed money is significant as it relates to potential dead money, but each year's full value still counts against that year's cap. Plus, as a vested veteran, his full salary for the year would become guaranteed on opening day each season.

It most certainly means more than "shit."
Most longterm deals are really 3-year deals  
Milton : 3:47 pm : link
Not the rest of the contract is irrelevant, but the guaranteed money included usually means the team is on the hook for at least three years of the deal. So I always look at how much the guy is compensated in the first three years and then divide by three. And that's what I consider the player's true average salary.

So the Giants should cross their fingers that Vernon is playing quality football for the whole five years of his deal. Because his average over the first three years is $18M/year.
