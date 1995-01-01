COMBINE DAY 2 THREAD QB, WR, TE

|
|Quote:
| Tennessee DE Derek Barnett won't participate tomorrow (Illness).
Christian McCaffrey ran a 6.57 3 cone yesterday, second fastest since 2006. To put in perspective, Odell had a 6.69 cone
|Quote:
|I've talked to numerous NFL players about it and they all say it's completely pointless.
|Quote:
| Tennessee DE Derek Barnett won't participate tomorrow (Illness).
Christian McCaffrey ran a 6.57 3 cone yesterday, second fastest since 2006. To put in perspective, Odell had a 6.69 cone
|Quote:
|Some are saying he has jumped up to the number 3 TE. Why would teams want to make him an OL when you can use him both as an inline blocker and a pass catcher with athleticism?
|Quote:
|4.62
|Quote:
| Solidifies him as no worse than a 2nd rounder.
Kupp needs to get below 4.6 or else he'll probably drop to a day 3 prospect
|Quote:
| In comment 13378442 Emil said:
Quote:
Solidifies him as no worse than a 2nd rounder.
Kupp needs to get below 4.6 or else he'll probably drop to a day 3 prospect
Looks like day 3.
4.66
|Quote:
| Corey Davis, Carlos Henderson or Zay Jones would look great in blue.
I doubt the 40 time effects Cooper Kupp that much. Highly unlikely he falls to the 3rd day. You can watch him on tape & see he has plenty of speed to beat DBs. He also showed that at the Senior Bowl.
|Quote:
|Does he have character concerns? He just dominated the drills in my eyes. Way more impressive than the Notre Dame kid.
|Quote:
| what time do TEs get on the field?
I think its where we are going at 23....
add brandon marshall and a OT and then go njoku, howard, or everett at 23.