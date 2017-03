COMBINE DAY 2 THREAD QB, WR, TE

David Njoku

OJ Howard

Michael Roberts

Bucky Hodges

Jeremy Sprinkle

Adam Shaheen

Evan Engram

Corey Davis

Mike Williams

John Ross

Dede Westbrook

Zay Jones

Cooper Kupp

Amba Etta Tawo

Josh Malone

Deshaun Watson

Mitch Trubisky

Patrick Mahomes

Davis Webb

DeShone Kizer

As much as I liked the RB class yesterday, the TE class puts up a good argument for best offensive group. Miami'shas the length and athletic build the Giants love and could be the potential pick at #23. I'll be watching his gauntlet closely. He had a few concentration drops this past season. I still thinkis the best TE in the class. He played with some terrible QBs but I think he'll light it up today and prove why he won't make it to 23.was a TD machine at Toledo and had a successful all star run. He also looks like he was cut from granite and has the ability to jump out of Lucas Oil Stadium.was a hot name that cooled as the season went on. This is an opportunity to put his name back up there with Howard and Njoku.is a talented guy that will have some red flags to answer. Small school staris a massive human being. At 6-6, 278 it would not surprise me if he hasn't been asked about playing OL.is a Jordan Reed type. His timed speed will be more important than most.Every WR class for the foreseeable future will be compared to 2014. That's unfair but there's still talent here.is my #1 but he won't be able to participate due to injury. He also won't at his pro day. This is an opportunity for. His timed speed is key. There are a lot of plays where I don't see much separation.andwill be challengers for fastest 40 among top talent. Very few players helped themselves more so far during draft season thanwho had an outstanding Senior Bowl week. He'll need to continue that starting with his 40. Same goes for. A couple of sleepers I like areand. Both are over 6'. They currently have Day 3 grades but could be early contributors. We'll see how they fare today.I don't think you can get as much on a QB at the combine as other positions but it's worth watching, especially for the Giants. We have to bring in a potential starter for down the line. I still like Josh Dobbs more than most as a pick in round 4 or later, but that wasn't too popular.will participate which is good to see. Ohio nativecould be the first QB taken and will be on Cleveland's radar.has been a riser as of late. Teams aren't as worried about him coming out of the Air Raid offense.was MVP of the Senior Bowl and will try to keep his stock up. There are mixed opinions on. I think he should've went back but here's his first opportunity to prove otherwise.Coverage starts at 9 Google Docs tracker - ( New Window