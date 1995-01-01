COMBINE DAY 2 THREAD QB, WR, TE sjnyfan : 8:48 am David Njoku has the length and athletic build the Giants love and could be the potential pick at #23. I'll be watching his gauntlet closely. He had a few concentration drops this past season. I still think OJ Howard is the best TE in the class. He played with some terrible QBs but I think he'll light it up today and prove why he won't make it to 23. Michael Roberts was a TD machine at Toledo and had a successful all star run. He also looks like he was cut from granite and has the ability to jump out of Lucas Oil Stadium. Bucky Hodges was a hot name that cooled as the season went on. This is an opportunity to put his name back up there with Howard and Njoku. Jeremy Sprinkle is a talented guy that will have some red flags to answer. Small school star Adam Shaheen is a massive human being. At 6-6, 278 it would not surprise me if he hasn't been asked about playing OL. Evan Engram is a Jordan Reed type. His timed speed will be more important than most.



Every WR class for the foreseeable future will be compared to 2014. That's unfair but there's still talent here. Corey Davis is my #1 but he won't be able to participate due to injury. He also won't at his pro day. This is an opportunity for Mike Williams . His timed speed is key. There are a lot of plays where I don't see much separation. John Ross and Dede Westbrook will be challengers for fastest 40 among top talent. Very few players helped themselves more so far during draft season than Zay Jones who had an outstanding Senior Bowl week. He'll need to continue that starting with his 40. Same goes for Cooper Kupp . A couple of sleepers I like are Amba Etta Tawo and Josh Malone . Both are over 6'. They currently have Day 3 grades but could be early contributors. We'll see how they fare today.



I don't think you can get as much on a QB at the combine as other positions but it's worth watching, especially for the Giants. We have to bring in a potential starter for down the line. I still like Deshaun Watson will participate which is good to see. Ohio native Mitch Trubisky could be the first QB taken and will be on Cleveland's radar. Patrick Mahomes has been a riser as of late. Teams aren't as worried about him coming out of the Air Raid offense. Davis Webb was MVP of the Senior Bowl and will try to keep his stock up. There are mixed opinions on DeShone Kizer . I think he should've went back but here's his first opportunity to prove otherwise.



Coverage starts at 9





More combine notes sjnyfan : 9:08 am : link Tennessee DE Derek Barnett won't participate tomorrow (Illness).



Christian McCaffrey ran a 6.57 3 cone yesterday, second fastest since 2006. To put in perspective, Odell had a 6.69 cone

With his numbers he truly is a utility weapon - you just need to be creative. I don't think he is a starting RB but I'm sure he will prove me wrong there too. In comment 13378370 sjnyfan said:I wasn't a fan of him being the Giants pick early on. Outside of his putrid bench press the guy has shown some pretty ridiculous athleticism. I figured Cook would test way better than him all around - I was horribly wrong.With his numbers he truly is a utility weapon - you just need to be creative. I don't think he is a starting RB but I'm sure he will prove me wrong there too.

I'm not too worried about his bench sjnyfan : 9:16 am : link To use OBJ again, he only did 7 in 2014.

WR 40s sjnyfan : 9:35 am : link Rodney Adams 4.47

Quincy Adeboyejo 4.43

Victor Bolden 4.55

Kendrick Bourne 4.68

Billy Brown 4.71

KD Cannon 4.47

Jehu Chesson 4.53

Stacy Coley 4.47

Amara Darboh 4.46

Robert Davis 4.45

Malachi Dupre 4.53

Travin Dural 4.58

Amba Etta-Tawo 4.49



I disagree about Shaheen. robbieballs2003 : 9:43 am : link Some are saying he has jumped up to the number 3 TE. Why would teams want to make him an OL when you can use him both as an inline blocker and a pass catcher with athleticism?

RE: The bench means absolutely nothing Patrick77 : 9:45 am : link

Quote: I've talked to numerous NFL players about it and they all say it's completely pointless.



It is borderline meaningless to football absolutely. It does show if a player puts in time in the weight room or is prepared. They know they will be tested on it. It's either a lack of prep, general weakness in their chest, or they don't care about how their bench results are viewed. Either way Mcaffrey put up WR numbers in bench for some weird reason and crushed all other drills and tests handily.



As a tool to judge players on field ability or general fitness it is quite useless, I don't believe anyone uses it to do that anymore. In comment 13378399 Big Rick in FL said:It is borderline meaningless to football absolutely. It does show if a player puts in time in the weight room or is prepared. They know they will be tested on it. It's either a lack of prep, general weakness in their chest, or they don't care about how their bench results are viewed. Either way Mcaffrey put up WR numbers in bench for some weird reason and crushed all other drills and tests handily.As a tool to judge players on field ability or general fitness it is quite useless, I don't believe anyone uses it to do that anymore.

Isaiah Ford 4.62 sjnyfan : 9:48 am : link Shelton Gibson 4.50

Chris Godwin 4.42

Kenny Golladay 4.51

Chad Hansen 4.54

Keon Hatcher 4.65

Carlos Henderson 4.46

Krishawn Hogan 4.56

Mack Hollins 4.54

Bug Howard 4.58

Zay Jones 4.46



Chris Godwin 4.42 Big Rick in FL : 9:49 am : link I saw some say he was gonna run mid 4.6s. So he helped himself today.



Carlos Henderson 4.46. Good time for him. A lot of people are starting to say he could be the 2nd WR off the board.

Zay Jones 4.46 Big Rick in FL : 9:50 am : link A great time for him as people questioned his deep speed. So far he's one of the big winners of the entire draft process.

Jerome Lane sjnyfan : 9:52 am : link 4.61



Keevan Lucas 4.60



First runs done for the first group

Sub 4.5 for Zay Jones is huge Emil : 10:07 am : link Solidifies him as no worse than a 2nd rounder.



Kupp needs to get below 4.6 or else he'll probably drop to a day 3 prospect



I'm intrigued by Amara Darboh. MOOPS : 10:16 am : link Good size at 6'2", 215. Ran 4.46, just about as expected.

Strong, will fight for the ball. Good blocker.

The only knock on him seems to be while fast, not really quick on first few steps.

Interested to see how he does in his drills.

I've seen him in mocks anywhere from the 40s to the 90s.

I like him in the third if he's there.

Giants WR Coach Adam Henry sjnyfan : 10:34 am : link running the drill

Robert Davis Mike in NY : 10:44 am : link Thomas Davis's cousin putting his name out there for Day 3 if he keeps it up

Chris Godwin from Penn State jlukes : 10:50 am : link Big frame, strong hands and surprising quickness.



Really liking everything I am seeing from him today

This is the worst QB class Earl the goat : 11:04 am : link I've seen in years

There will be teams that will be over drafting some of these QBs and will regret it. i don't see any of these guys that warrant first round status but of course I'm no Pro Scout

Godwin was a sleeper for me Jim in Forest Hills : 11:05 am : link About 6'1", but very physical player. The 5'9" WIS CBs could not stop him. Mcsorley was just lobbing it out there and Godwin won all the 50/50 balls. Was not expecting him to run in the 4.4s.

Fun Fact: sjnyfan : 11:08 am : link



When you hear the (stupid) phrase, "Bye Felicia", Felicia is Brad Kaaya's mother, actress Angela Means. She was "Felisha" in the movie Friday. Ice Cube said it to her.

Chris Godwin Big Rick in FL : 11:12 am : link Corey Davis, Carlos Henderson or Zay Jones would look great in blue.





I doubt the 40 time effects Cooper Kupp that much. Highly unlikely he falls to the 3rd day. You can watch him on tape & see he has plenty of speed to beat DBs. He also showed that at the Senior Bowl.

RE: Chris Godwin Emil : 11:21 am : link

Quote: Corey Davis, Carlos Henderson or Zay Jones would look great in blue.





I doubt the 40 time effects Cooper Kupp that much. Highly unlikely he falls to the 3rd day. You can watch him on tape & see he has plenty of speed to beat DBs. He also showed that at the Senior Bowl.



Many will question the level of competition In comment 13378484 Big Rick in FL said:Many will question the level of competition

I'm going to have to go back and watch Kenneth Golladay sjnyfan : 11:26 am : link Looks good in these drills. Nice size. Put up excellent numbers in his college career between North Dakota and Northern Illinois.

TE Bench sjnyfan : 11:32 am : link Shaheen T-1 with 24. Howard with 22

question BleedBlue : 11:38 am : link what time do TEs get on the field?



I think its where we are going at 23....



add brandon marshall and a OT and then go njoku, howard, or everett at 23.





Damn and he ran 4.66 mako J : 11:59 am : link Does he have character concerns? He just dominated the drills in my eyes. Way more impressive than the Notre Dame kid.

RE: Damn and he ran 4.66 sjnyfan : 12:04 pm : link

Quote: Does he have character concerns? He just dominated the drills in my eyes. Way more impressive than the Notre Dame kid.



Zero character concerns. Team leader and captain. Manning Academy attendee. Was an Aerospace Engineer major and had a 3.6 average. Involved in the community. He will be a great addition to anyone's locker room. I really hope its ours. In comment 13378512 mako J said:Zero character concerns. Team leader and captain. Manning Academy attendee. Was an Aerospace Engineer major and had a 3.6 average. Involved in the community. He will be a great addition to anyone's locker room. I really hope its ours.