David Njoku is a monster Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 2:54 pm I know Raanan has said he doesn't think Njoku is a target at 23, but after the combine Njoku is having I don't see how that's possible. IMO he has checked off every box you can look for in a draft pick. He's young. He was productive at a big school. He fits the size profile. Still has room to get better. Now he's completely destroying the combine.



He's 6'4 246 with 10 inch hands and 35 1/2 inch arms. He did 21 reps of 225. Which is very good for someone with arms that long. Shows he has the power to be able to compete as a blocker. He had an 11'1 broad jump & a 37.5 inch vertical. Showing that he has plenty of explosiveness.



Very interested to see his 40 and cone drills tomorrow.



Raanan says Howard is a possibility which is fine with me, but I don't see how Njoku isn't. Njoku is younger & more productive. He's also shown he's a much better athlete. At least to this point of the combine.



Howard is 6'5 1/2 251 with 10 inch hands & 33 3/4 arms. He had 22 bench raps. He had a 30 inch vertical (3rd worst among TEs) & 10'1 broad jump (6th worst among TEs)



I really hope Raanan is wrong. Odell, Shepard, Njoku & Perkins could be a really scary offense.

The knock on Njoku ... Beer Man : 3/4/2017 2:57 pm : link Is that he has too many drops. I've only seen high-light videos which don't show the bad plays, so i don't know if it is an issue or not.

Njoku Jim in Tampa : 3/4/2017 3:06 pm : link Has been my pick for a while now, but many people (myself included) thought he'd blow up the combine and that when he did, he would be off the board before pick 23.



At this point it seems unlikely that either Howard or Njoku will be there at 23.

Just ran 4.7 in the 40. Diver_Down : 3/4/2017 3:08 pm : link Slower than the others so far.

howard just ran a 4.51 mphbullet36 : 3/4/2017 3:08 pm : link he's a beast...its looking more and more like he will be picked before 23...I would consider trading up. Adding him and a FA LT would ignite this offense.

... BleedBlue : 3/4/2017 3:09 pm : link give me howard...4.51 at 240 and can block...ya im in

Beer Man Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 3:11 pm : link He had 8 drops in his 2 seasons at Miami. In 2015 it was bad as he had 5 drops & only 21 receptions. He improved in 2016 with only 3 drops & 43 receptions.





Banaan is wrong more often than he is right Sy'56 : 3/4/2017 3:11 pm : link about the draft.



Njoku is on the NYG list. High on it.

There's no way that Howard will last to our pick. Ira : 3/4/2017 3:11 pm : link We'd have to trade up to get him.

RE: Banaan is wrong more often than he is right The_Boss : 3/4/2017 3:13 pm : link

Quote: about the draft.



Njoku is on the NYG list. High on it.



Sy-

Do you have contacts/sources within the organization?

I'm curious. In comment 13378704 Sy'56 said:Sy-Do you have contacts/sources within the organization?I'm curious.

Great time for Howard Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 3:15 pm : link Not so great for Njoku, but I wouldn't worry about it. Njoku has plenty of game speed. He's definitely better at gaining separation & yards after the catch than Howard.



Either one of them would be great at 23. I just personally think Njoku is the better overall player & has a higher upside.

RE: RE: Banaan is wrong more often than he is right Sy'56 : 3/4/2017 3:15 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13378704 Sy'56 said:





Quote:





about the draft.



Njoku is on the NYG list. High on it.







Sy-

Do you have contacts/sources within the organization?

I'm curious.



Nope. In comment 13378710 The_Boss said:Nope.

Njoku's second 40 Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 3:22 pm : link Was 4.64. Which is a pretty good time to me. In probably the least important combine drill.



Sy that's what I figured. I couldn't see anyway the Giants weren't interested.

Ranaan was the first one I heard last year bigblue12 : 3/4/2017 3:27 pm : link Who was saying thr Giants loved Floyd

I'd AcidTest : 3/4/2017 3:28 pm : link be fine with either Howard or Njoku. Who wouldn't? But I think they're both gone by #23. Look for Bucky Hodges, possibly as early as round two. At #23, I'm hoping Barnett somehow slips to us.

3 cone MarvelousMike : 3/4/2017 3:29 pm : link I'm more interested in the 3 cone to see if they can change direction quickly and gain separation. Then, their leaping ability to grab a pass than straight ahead speed.

OJ Howard is the safest pick of TE's micky : 3/4/2017 3:34 pm : link .

... BleedBlue : 3/4/2017 3:44 pm : link if njoku AND howard are gone at 23, i look elsewhere. the giants always go BPA according to their board. id bet both of those are right around 20-25 and both fill a need. i dont think another TE is as close to those as a pure TE. if both are gone, look elsewhere...

Njoku was HS National high jump champion ... Manny in CA : 3/4/2017 3:48 pm : link







Forget tight end. I'd immediately make him a wide receiver At 7'1". This picture shows him trying 7'3". This kid has hops & in-the-air coordination ....Forget tight end. I'd immediately make him a wide receiver

I'm more interested in his 10 yard split and 3 cone Patrick77 : 3/4/2017 3:50 pm : link So far his numbers point to explosive ability - just like his play on the field. Even a 4.6-4.7 40 for a guy his size is good. The 40 is slower than I expected but still far from bad.



I predicted he would blow up at the combine and so far he has. I always doubted he would be at the Giants pick.

RE: I'm more interested in his 10 yard split and 3 cone BleedBlue : 3/4/2017 3:54 pm : link

Quote: So far his numbers point to explosive ability - just like his play on the field. Even a 4.6-4.7 40 for a guy his size is good. The 40 is slower than I expected but still far from bad.



I predicted he would blow up at the combine and so far he has. I always doubted he would be at the Giants pick.



he looked horrible in first gauntlet run and so so in second.... In comment 13378753 Patrick77 said:he looked horrible in first gauntlet run and so so in second....

You can see rhe speed difference on tape too huygens20 : 3/4/2017 3:58 pm : link Njoku takes a while to get to full speed, but in the open field you saw him bounce off the secondary, dudes literally bounced off him trying to tackle him. He's got a little gronk in him when you watch him run through tackles downfield with the ball.



Oj Howard has instant acceleration but on tape every time he got touched by the secondary he was immediately dropped. Njoku played through contact and ran over dudes.



I don't think you can do wrong with either, just a matter of preference.

RE: Ranaan was the first one I heard last year Patrick77 : 3/4/2017 3:58 pm : link

Quote: Who was saying thr Giants loved Floyd



I'm not sure how him saying they liked a player picked before their pick proves his expertise of anything. In comment 13378727 bigblue12 said:I'm not sure how him saying they liked a player picked before their pick proves his expertise of anything.

Who is George Kittle? Archer : 3/4/2017 4:01 pm : link Kittle 6'-4" 247 - 4.52 (40y) , 35" (v) 11' (BJ),. His stats are commensurate ward and Nojuko.



RE: So much for Njoku blowing up the combine The_Boss : 3/4/2017 4:05 pm : link

Quote: Poor day for him today.



Which might work in the NYG's favor. In comment 13378765 Stan in LA said:Which might work in the NYG's favor.

'give me howard...4.51 at 240 and can block...ya im in'... Torrag : 3/4/2017 5:15 pm : link Agreed. Fewer receptions but better hands/concentration. Much better fundamentals/preparedness. Lower upside athletically but faster straight line speed. It's close, very close but I'd choose Howard. I think there's a good chance one of them will be there at #23, probably Njoku.

Njoku basically played like a slot WR at Miami and he did have drops Eric on Li : 3/4/2017 5:21 pm : link but I'm all for getting Eli a target with size who can create more mismatches. We are just going to need to be sure we have a way to utilize him if we get him because at this point he is not a do everything guy like Rob Gronkowski or even Witten. He is a very good athlete and he is particularly good after the catch but he needs to refine his game. Ebron is a pretty good comp for him, and after the catch he is slippery like Aaron Hernandez.



37.5" vert and 11'1 Broad jump AcesUp : 3/4/2017 5:25 pm : link Njoku did not have a poor day, those numbers are insane for a TE. Forty was slightly disappointing but those numbers above and his tape show his explosiveness.

RE: ... OC2.0 : 3/4/2017 5:28 pm : link

Quote: give me howard...4.51 at 240 and can block...ya im in



You really think a 1/10 of a second means that much, I don't. How many times is a TE required to run 40yds down the field? In comment 13378700 BleedBlue said:You really think a 1/10 of a second means that much, I don't. How many times is a TE required to run 40yds down the field?

My preference is Howard Giant John : 3/4/2017 5:31 pm : link If he falls to us. No interest in using our first pick on any other TE's. Deep class.

Either Howard or Njoku Chris L. : 3/4/2017 5:44 pm : link would be fine with me. Ingram is also very interesting. Remember Eli loves big targets. What clearly would NOT be exceptable would be for Reese to overdraft one of the very average OL when there are so many exceptional skill players a few of which will be available at #23.

RE: 37.5 GiantsLaw : 3/4/2017 6:17 pm : link

Quote: Njoku did not have a poor day, those numbers are insane for a TE. Forty was slightly disappointing but those numbers above and his tape show his explosiveness. Hodges beat him in all three and doesn't drop passes. In comment 13378822 AcesUp said:Hodges beat him in all three and doesn't drop passes.

while on the topic of TE's... jnoble : 3/4/2017 6:19 pm : link ..can somebody find that GIF of rookie Shockey flattening a Texan defender while running with the ball? I can watch that all day.

RE: RE: 37.5 BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/4/2017 7:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13378822 AcesUp said:





Quote:





Njoku did not have a poor day, those numbers are insane for a TE. Forty was slightly disappointing but those numbers above and his tape show his explosiveness.



Hodges beat him in all three and doesn't drop passes.



I love Hodges's and he's taller then Njoku. I think the obsession with Njoku is that he physically more built like a lineman and can thus block better. Hodges's is no slouch though and would love him on this team. He also met with the Giants scouts at the combine. In comment 13378854 GiantsLaw said:I love Hodges's and he's taller then Njoku. I think the obsession with Njoku is that he physically more built like a lineman and can thus block better. Hodges's is no slouch though and would love him on this team. He also met with the Giants scouts at the combine.

I'd be happy with any of about 5 or 6 of these guys GiantsRage2007 : 3/4/2017 7:10 pm : link I DO think that the Giants like Njoku - he fits their profile: very young, crazy athletic, etc...



But, for some reason that Kittle kid, if Howard and Njoku are gone, I have a suspicion... I'll tell you what though, that kid can block!

RE: RE: RE: 37.5 Diver_Down : 3/4/2017 7:12 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13378854 GiantsLaw said:





Quote:





In comment 13378822 AcesUp said:





Quote:





Njoku did not have a poor day, those numbers are insane for a TE. Forty was slightly disappointing but those numbers above and his tape show his explosiveness.



Hodges beat him in all three and doesn't drop passes.







I love Hodges's and he's taller then Njoku. I think the obsession with Njoku is that he physically more built like a lineman and can thus block better. Hodges's is no slouch though and would love him on this team. He also met with the Giants scouts at the combine.



I'm going to re-watch the TEs tonight (maybe). But I'd like to see the blocking drill again. The analysts brought up a point in not so much how the execute the drill to completion, but rather how they get in a stance and come out of their stance. One player got down in his stance, and right away the analysts were down on him as it was evident he never/rarely gets in a stance and likely isn't called upon to block often. The other indicator is what they call a "bucket step". Those that know how to block and not just ones who have worked on drills to show they can execute a drill is the subliminal bucket step that they often take. The bucket step is a half first step backwards before moving forward. The culprits execute this way as they believe they get a bit more push out of their stance in executing the drill. But in real game action, the bucket step culprits will lose every time. In comment 13378867 BigBlueDownTheShore said:I'm going to re-watch the TEs tonight (maybe). But I'd like to see the blocking drill again. The analysts brought up a point in not so much how the execute the drill to completion, but rather how they get in a stance and come out of their stance. One player got down in his stance, and right away the analysts were down on him as it was evident he never/rarely gets in a stance and likely isn't called upon to block often. The other indicator is what they call a "bucket step". Those that know how to block and not just ones who have worked on drills to show they can execute a drill is the subliminal bucket step that they often take. The bucket step is a half first step backwards before moving forward. The culprits execute this way as they believe they get a bit more push out of their stance in executing the drill. But in real game action, the bucket step culprits will lose every time.

RE: 'give me howard...4.51 at 240 and can block...ya im in'... Eman11 : 3/4/2017 8:05 pm : link

Quote: Agreed. Fewer receptions but better hands/concentration. Much better fundamentals/preparedness. Lower upside athletically but faster straight line speed. It's close, very close but I'd choose Howard. I think there's a good chance one of them will be there at #23, probably Njoku.



Throw in he's been coached by Saban, which to me is like getting a Masters Degree in football, and I'd take him over all the other TE's in this draft. Hopefully he falls to 23 but I really don't see that happening. In comment 13378811 Torrag said:Throw in he's been coached by Saban, which to me is like getting a Masters Degree in football, and I'd take him over all the other TE's in this draft. Hopefully he falls to 23 but I really don't see that happening.

Hodges has legit TE size at 6'6/257# Torrag : 3/4/2017 8:42 pm : link Funchess is 6'4.5/232# which is light for the position if you plan to develop his in-line game at all. So the comparison leaves something to be desired when you delve deeper.

Why just look at size? Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 9:20 pm : link I'm not comparing size. I'm comparing them as players & they are very similar players. They are both oversized WRs that aren't that fast for the WR position & they can't block to save their life.

Went to look at the combine #s Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 9:23 pm : link Ended up on nfl.com to look at their profile who Hodges. Guess who there NFL comparison was for Hodges.. Yup that's right the same comparison I just made. Devin Funchess. Just look it up. There are multiple NFL Draft writers that make the comparison.

The next guy GiantsRage2007 : 3/4/2017 9:36 pm : link Hodges blocks will be his first. He's basically a WR, need to split him out. He offers nothing in terms of OL help - you know, if you happen to be looking for a 2 way TE

Hodges Sy'56 : 3/4/2017 9:41 pm : link Did any of you see him in a 3 point stance? It was literally a replica of a 3rd grader learning it for the first time

I think it was Hodges that looked awkward in his stance in Diver_Down : 3/4/2017 9:42 pm : link the blocking drills. Right away, the analysts were quick to point out that he never lined up inline and was always split out.

'I'm not comparing size'... Torrag : 3/4/2017 9:45 pm : link Size is a key component to projecting the positions and skills a guy should be able to execute. Is Hodges raw as a blocker? Very. Yet his size should allow him to do so with coaching and some time.



Noone is saying draft him at #23...at least I'm not. But a patient organization willing to develop this guy as a complete player could hit paydirt. Since when is taking the long view to drafting prospects anathema?

A tall TE who can leap but has drops? ThatLimerickGuy : 3/4/2017 9:48 pm : link Someone get me this Donnell guy on the phone he checks those boxes.

Hodges is Kelvin Benjamin Sy'56 : 3/4/2017 9:49 pm : link Best case. He isn't a tight end.

RE: Why just look at size? BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/4/2017 9:50 pm : link

Quote: I'm not comparing size. I'm comparing them as players & they are very similar players. They are both oversized WRs that aren't that fast for the WR position & they can't block to save their life.



Yeah I guess a 6'6 person running a 4.5 40 is slow... In comment 13378951 Big Rick in FL said:Yeah I guess a 6'6 person running a 4.5 40 is slow...

I've been on the Njoku train B in ALB : 3/4/2017 9:50 pm : link since October and have posted it here. If he's somehow there at 23, you sprint to the podium.



But I think the Giants miss him by 4-7 picks.

Why would his size Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 9:52 pm : link All the sudden allow him to be a good blocker? He's been this size & he flat out doesn't do it, because his team knew he can't. The guy couldn't even line up in a 3 point stance today. He has years before he even becomes an average blocker.

BigBlueDownTheShore Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 9:55 pm : link I didn't say he was slow. Ran a great time for his size. I said he is slow for the WR position. Which he is. He ran a 4.58 and a 4.61. That's good for a TE. That's slow for a WR.

The things that gives me hope bigbluehoya : 3/4/2017 9:57 pm : link Is that it's been 10 years since more than 1 TE went in the first round, let alone top 23.



Nothings to say this can't be the year, but I'd be thrilled with either one of Njoku / Howard.

'He isn't a tight end'... Torrag : 3/4/2017 9:57 pm : link ...that's somewhat presumptive and lacks a long view imo.



Now if you said 'right now' and acknowledged his limited experience and the fact physique could lend itself to developing certain skills...

RE: Hodges has legit TE size at 6'6/257# B in ALB : 3/4/2017 9:58 pm : link

Quote: Funchess is 6'4.5/232# which is light for the position if you plan to develop his in-line game at all. So the comparison leaves something to be desired when you delve deeper.



Hodges is 245.



Where are you getting 257? In comment 13378923 Torrag said:Hodges is 245.Where are you getting 257?

ALB from the Combine spreadsheet Klatuu linked for us Torrag : 3/4/2017 9:59 pm : link ...where he was just weighed.

Because he's young, raw and has the tools to play TE Torrag : 3/4/2017 10:04 pm : link It's called projection. And teams do it all the time. College CB's to safety. College Tackles to Guard. Etc, etc. right on down the line. This is nothing new.

Really? B in ALB : 3/4/2017 10:06 pm : link Because nfl.com has him listed at 245 after the combine. I didn't watch it today but I'm sure you guys are right on.



As far as in line blocking, he plays small. It's actually quite shocking watching him try to block college players. His stance is a mess, get off is sloppy, hands are ineffective, feet are compromised and his bend is non existent causing him to lose leverage on his power step.



You guys think Flowers can't block. Watch this guy. Horrid.

Larry D. tripping and falling is a better blocker than Hodges. Diver_Down : 3/4/2017 10:09 pm : link .

Yes I'm well aware Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 10:15 pm : link That it happens all the time at other positions. My point is that he's done nothing to show he has the tools to play TE. He's had months to learn how to line up like a TE and he couldn't even manage to do that in this setting. How long is it going to take him to learn how to line up in a 3 point stance, blocking technique, plays etc etc?

By the time he learns the position Big Rick in FL : 3/4/2017 10:18 pm : link He's going to be a free agent. If we want a legit TE I'm certainly not looking at Hodges unless it's Day 3. Which isn't happening. He's going to go way earlier. Probably around where Devin Funchess went.

RE: I've been on the Njoku train Rjanyg : 3/4/2017 10:20 pm : link

Quote: since October and have posted it here. If he's somehow there at 23, you sprint to the podium.



But I think the Giants miss him by 4-7 picks.



I remember you talking up Njoku. I originally liked Howard, still do, but I think he will be gone and Njoku should be available when the Giants pick. In comment 13378973 B in ALB said:I remember you talking up Njoku. I originally liked Howard, still do, but I think he will be gone and Njoku should be available when the Giants pick.

'By the time he learns the position he's going to be a free agent'. Torrag : 3/4/2017 10:33 pm : link So what else does your all knowing, all seeing Eye have to preach to us? You jumped the shark with that one.

David Njoku... M.S. : 7:02 am : link

...I'm interested in his 3-cone numbers.



The one reservation I've always had about this guy is that he just looks stiff to me when he runs. A little too mechanical.



I could be wrong.



Clearly, a very fine TE.

all this talk mdthedream : 7:34 am : link really depends on what free agents we sign.

RE: all this talk Diver_Down : 7:49 am : link

Quote: really depends on what free agents we sign.



All of this talk on TEs? Are you insinuating that there is a possibility of signing a FA TE? With a draft as deep as it is with TEs, I don't think there is a possibility that a FA TE is even considered. Now, the talk of Njoku, Howard, etc. might be a pipe dream as a TE in the first might not happen, but there are plenty of very good TEs that can be had on Day 2. In comment 13379085 mdthedream said:All of this talk on TEs? Are you insinuating that there is a possibility of signing a FA TE? With a draft as deep as it is with TEs, I don't think there is a possibility that a FA TE is even considered. Now, the talk of Njoku, Howard, etc. might be a pipe dream as a TE in the first might not happen, but there are plenty of very good TEs that can be had on Day 2.

RE: David Njoku... Sy'56 : 9:09 am : link

Quote:

...I'm interested in his 3-cone numbers.



The one reservation I've always had about this guy is that he just looks stiff to me when he runs. A little too mechanical.



I could be wrong.



Clearly, a very fine TE.



Third fastest 3 cone In comment 13379076 M.S. said:Third fastest 3 cone