David Njoku is a monster

I know Raanan has said he doesn't think Njoku is a target at 23, but after the combine Njoku is having I don't see how that's possible. IMO he has checked off every box you can look for in a draft pick. He's young. He was productive at a big school. He fits the size profile. Still has room to get better. Now he's completely destroying the combine.
He's 6'4 246 with 10 inch hands and 35 1/2 inch arms. He did 21 reps of 225. Which is very good for someone with arms that long. Shows he has the power to be able to compete as a blocker. He had an 11'1 broad jump & a 37.5 inch vertical. Showing that he has plenty of explosiveness.
Very interested to see his 40 and cone drills tomorrow.
Raanan says Howard is a possibility which is fine with me, but I don't see how Njoku isn't. Njoku is younger & more productive. He's also shown he's a much better athlete. At least to this point of the combine.
Howard is 6'5 1/2 251 with 10 inch hands & 33 3/4 arms. He had 22 bench raps. He had a 30 inch vertical (3rd worst among TEs) & 10'1 broad jump (6th worst among TEs)
I really hope Raanan is wrong. Odell, Shepard, Njoku & Perkins could be a really scary offense.
Is that he has too many drops. I've only seen high-light videos which don't show the bad plays, so i don't know if it is an issue or not.
Has been my pick for a while now, but many people (myself included) thought he'd blow up the combine and that when he did, he would be off the board before pick 23.
At this point it seems unlikely that either Howard or Njoku will be there at 23.
Slower than the others so far.
he's a beast...its looking more and more like he will be picked before 23...I would consider trading up. Adding him and a FA LT would ignite this offense.
give me howard...4.51 at 240 and can block...ya im in
He had 8 drops in his 2 seasons at Miami. In 2015 it was bad as he had 5 drops & only 21 receptions. He improved in 2016 with only 3 drops & 43 receptions.
about the draft.
Njoku is on the NYG list. High on it.
We'd have to trade up to get him.
Not so great for Njoku, but I wouldn't worry about it. Njoku has plenty of game speed. He's definitely better at gaining separation & yards after the catch than Howard.
Either one of them would be great at 23. I just personally think Njoku is the better overall player & has a higher upside.
Nope.
Was 4.64. Which is a pretty good time to me. In probably the least important combine drill.
Sy that's what I figured. I couldn't see anyway the Giants weren't interested.
Who was saying thr Giants loved Floyd
be fine with either Howard or Njoku. Who wouldn't? But I think they're both gone by #23. Look for Bucky Hodges, possibly as early as round two. At #23, I'm hoping Barnett somehow slips to us.
I'm more interested in the 3 cone to see if they can change direction quickly and gain separation. Then, their leaping ability to grab a pass than straight ahead speed.
if njoku AND howard are gone at 23, i look elsewhere. the giants always go BPA according to their board. id bet both of those are right around 20-25 and both fill a need. i dont think another TE is as close to those as a pure TE. if both are gone, look elsewhere...
At 7'1". This picture shows him trying 7'3". This kid has hops & in-the-air coordination ....
Forget tight end. I'd immediately make him a wide receiver
So far his numbers point to explosive ability - just like his play on the field. Even a 4.6-4.7 40 for a guy his size is good. The 40 is slower than I expected but still far from bad.
I predicted he would blow up at the combine and so far he has. I always doubted he would be at the Giants pick.
he looked horrible in first gauntlet run and so so in second....
Njoku takes a while to get to full speed, but in the open field you saw him bounce off the secondary, dudes literally bounced off him trying to tackle him. He's got a little gronk in him when you watch him run through tackles downfield with the ball.
Oj Howard has instant acceleration but on tape every time he got touched by the secondary he was immediately dropped. Njoku played through contact and ran over dudes.
I don't think you can do wrong with either, just a matter of preference.
Kittle 6'-4" 247 - 4.52 (40y) , 35" (v) 11' (BJ),. His stats are commensurate ward and Nojuko.
Agreed. Fewer receptions but better hands/concentration. Much better fundamentals/preparedness. Lower upside athletically but faster straight line speed. It's close, very close but I'd choose Howard. I think there's a good chance one of them will be there at #23, probably Njoku.
but I'm all for getting Eli a target with size who can create more mismatches. We are just going to need to be sure we have a way to utilize him if we get him because at this point he is not a do everything guy like Rob Gronkowski or even Witten. He is a very good athlete and he is particularly good after the catch but he needs to refine his game. Ebron is a pretty good comp for him, and after the catch he is slippery like Aaron Hernandez.
Njoku did not have a poor day, those numbers are insane for a TE. Forty was slightly disappointing but those numbers above and his tape show his explosiveness.
If he falls to us. No interest in using our first pick on any other TE's. Deep class.
would be fine with me. Ingram is also very interesting. Remember Eli loves big targets. What clearly would NOT be exceptable would be for Reese to overdraft one of the very average OL when there are so many exceptional skill players a few of which will be available at #23.
Hodges beat him in all three and doesn't drop passes.
..can somebody find that GIF of rookie Shockey flattening a Texan defender while running with the ball? I can watch that all day.
I love Hodges's and he's taller then Njoku. I think the obsession with Njoku is that he physically more built like a lineman and can thus block better. Hodges's is no slouch though and would love him on this team. He also met with the Giants scouts at the combine.
I DO think that the Giants like Njoku - he fits their profile: very young, crazy athletic, etc...
But, for some reason that Kittle kid, if Howard and Njoku are gone, I have a suspicion... I'll tell you what though, that kid can block!
I'm going to re-watch the TEs tonight (maybe). But I'd like to see the blocking drill again. The analysts brought up a point in not so much how the execute the drill to completion, but rather how they get in a stance and come out of their stance. One player got down in his stance, and right away the analysts were down on him as it was evident he never/rarely gets in a stance and likely isn't called upon to block often. The other indicator is what they call a "bucket step". Those that know how to block and not just ones who have worked on drills to show they can execute a drill is the subliminal bucket step that they often take. The bucket step is a half first step backwards before moving forward. The culprits execute this way as they believe they get a bit more push out of their stance in executing the drill. But in real game action, the bucket step culprits will lose every time.
Throw in he's been coached by Saban, which to me is like getting a Masters Degree in football, and I'd take him over all the other TE's in this draft. Hopefully he falls to 23 but I really don't see that happening.
Had a good combine for a TE. He's not a TE though. He's Devin Funchess 2.0. I want a legit inline TE or a legit WR.
Funchess is 6'4.5/232# which is light for the position if you plan to develop his in-line game at all. So the comparison leaves something to be desired when you delve deeper.
I'm not comparing size. I'm comparing them as players & they are very similar players. They are both oversized WRs that aren't that fast for the WR position & they can't block to save their life.
Ended up on nfl.com to look at their profile who Hodges. Guess who there NFL comparison was for Hodges.. Yup that's right the same comparison I just made. Devin Funchess. Just look it up. There are multiple NFL Draft writers that make the comparison.
Hodges blocks will be his first. He's basically a WR, need to split him out. He offers nothing in terms of OL help - you know, if you happen to be looking for a 2 way TE
Did any of you see him in a 3 point stance? It was literally a replica of a 3rd grader learning it for the first time
the blocking drills. Right away, the analysts were quick to point out that he never lined up inline and was always split out.
Size is a key component to projecting the positions and skills a guy should be able to execute. Is Hodges raw as a blocker? Very. Yet his size should allow him to do so with coaching and some time.
Noone is saying draft him at #23...at least I'm not. But a patient organization willing to develop this guy as a complete player could hit paydirt. Since when is taking the long view to drafting prospects anathema?
Someone get me this Donnell guy on the phone he checks those boxes.
Best case. He isn't a tight end.
Yeah I guess a 6'6 person running a 4.5 40 is slow...
since October and have posted it here. If he's somehow there at 23, you sprint to the podium.
But I think the Giants miss him by 4-7 picks.
All the sudden allow him to be a good blocker? He's been this size & he flat out doesn't do it, because his team knew he can't. The guy couldn't even line up in a 3 point stance today. He has years before he even becomes an average blocker.
I didn't say he was slow. Ran a great time for his size. I said he is slow for the WR position. Which he is. He ran a 4.58 and a 4.61. That's good for a TE. That's slow for a WR.
Is that it's been 10 years since more than 1 TE went in the first round, let alone top 23.
Nothings to say this can't be the year, but I'd be thrilled with either one of Njoku / Howard.
...that's somewhat presumptive and lacks a long view imo.
Now if you said 'right now' and acknowledged his limited experience and the fact physique could lend itself to developing certain skills...
Hodges is 245.
Where are you getting 257?
...where he was just weighed.
That's what Hodges weighed at the combine.
When he doesn't play that position?
I could see Njoku drop to 23. Howard no shot anymore.
It's called projection. And teams do it all the time. College CB's to safety. College Tackles to Guard. Etc, etc. right on down the line. This is nothing new.
Because nfl.com has him listed at 245 after the combine. I didn't watch it today but I'm sure you guys are right on.
As far as in line blocking, he plays small. It's actually quite shocking watching him try to block college players. His stance is a mess, get off is sloppy, hands are ineffective, feet are compromised and his bend is non existent causing him to lose leverage on his power step.
You guys think Flowers can't block. Watch this guy. Horrid.
His official 40 was actually 4.64
That it happens all the time at other positions. My point is that he's done nothing to show he has the tools to play TE. He's had months to learn how to line up like a TE and he couldn't even manage to do that in this setting. How long is it going to take him to learn how to line up in a 3 point stance, blocking technique, plays etc etc?
He's going to be a free agent. If we want a legit TE I'm certainly not looking at Hodges unless it's Day 3. Which isn't happening. He's going to go way earlier. Probably around where Devin Funchess went.
I remember you talking up Njoku. I originally liked Howard, still do, but I think he will be gone and Njoku should be available when the Giants pick.
So what else does your all knowing, all seeing Eye have to preach to us? You jumped the shark with that one.
What you're going on about. So I'm not going to waste anymore of our time. Have a good night!
...I'm interested in his 3-cone numbers.
The one reservation I've always had about this guy is that he just looks stiff to me when he runs. A little too mechanical.
I could be wrong.
Clearly, a very fine TE.
really depends on what free agents we sign.
All of this talk on TEs? Are you insinuating that there is a possibility of signing a FA TE? With a draft as deep as it is with TEs, I don't think there is a possibility that a FA TE is even considered. Now, the talk of Njoku, Howard, etc. might be a pipe dream as a TE in the first might not happen, but there are plenty of very good TEs that can be had on Day 2.
Third fastest 3 cone
IMO - its Howard or pass. Too many concerns with Njoku and others to blow a 1st rounder on. Just give me any later round TE that doesn't drop any passes.