COMBINE DAY 3 DL, LB

|on behalf of Eric and the Mods - thanks for setting the Combine table for us!
|Jarrad Davis participating?
| I love him...but I acknowledge he is one of the biggest risks in the class when it comes to 1st rounders. A lot about his talent and measurable screams struggle.
Nobody plays harder than him though.
| Bryan Cox Jr. 1.74, 4.90
Dylan Donohue 1.67, 4.76
Ken Ekanem 1.68, 4.89
Myles Garrett 1.63, 4.64
| In comment 13379145 sjnyfan said:
Myles Garrett is FAST for a DE
| Carl Lawson 1.68, 4.82
Jeremiah Ledbetter 1.72, 4.85
Malik McDowell 1.72, 4.90
1st group is running their second 40s
|Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Nova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, with a 4.83 unofficial 40, keeps displaying ridiculous physical gifts. Cementing himself as a second-rounder.
| 36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump
|Takkarist McKinley 1.61, 4.59
| In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:
Complete weapon on defense. Three down player. Looks like he can do it all. If he's there at 23, Spags could make him a centerpiece of the defense. He's like getting three players for the price of one.
| In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:
| In comment 13379233 Emil said:
Between him and Collins in the box...
| In comment 13379233 Emil said:
4.52 unofficial, did not appear to lose speed over distance. You can chase down receivers with that speed.
Malik McDowell's 4.90 is at 295 right? Jesus.
| In comment 13379248 Emil said:
Former safety in high school down in Camden, NJ. He's a natural football player. There's nothing he can't do for a team on defense.
|Reddick lighting it up.. Any Tim Williams today?
| Isaac Rochell 1.72, 4.89
Garrett Sickels 1.72, 4.90
Tanzel Smart 1.86, 5.24
Dawuane Smoot 1.68, 4.77
Pita Taumoepenu 1.66, 4.67
Vincent Taylor 1.79, 5.16
Solomon Thomas 1.66, 4.70
| I'm not sure there's another player in 1 who can have more of an impact that Reddick. A truly scary WLB in our D is a huge lift to the D as a whole.
And like you said, I don't know that even getting Njoku rather than Evan Engram or someone like that would be a huge difference relative to that...
| In comment 13379259 adamg said:
We are of the same mind. Reddick is a difference maker at every level of the D. Get Engram in the 2nd, and you address receiving TE and get a big body WR at the same time.
| Dalvin Tomlinson 1.81, 5.20
Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 1.86, 5.46
Eddie Vanderdoes 1.74, 5.00
Charles Walker 1.75, 4.96
Tim Williams 1.66, 4.70
Jordan Williams 1.58, 4.53 @ 255 lbs.
| In comment 13379266 Emil said:
That plus a mid/late round RB and we're cooking with gas...
I like McNichols out of Boise State, but even Jamaal Williams or one of the other guys is fine.
| In comment 13379267 sjnyfan said:
*Jordan Willis
|gets overlooked by too many. His tools are top notch
| In comment 13379270 adamg said:
I like both of those guys. You can make an argument for a bigger back, but what is really needed is a tough runner who can operate out of Shotgun.
| In comment 13379267 sjnyfan said:
| In comment 13379277 Emil said:
I agree. Ahmad Bradshaw types are valuable in short yardage in their own way...
| In comment 13379271 sjnyfan said:
Described as a mid round steal. Didn't the Giants meet with him at the Senior bowl? Jordan Willis - ( New Window )