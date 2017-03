COMBINE DAY 3 DL, LB

Myles Garrett

The consensus top 2 picks in this draft at the moment will be in the first group today.is expected to put on a show., who made news yesterday speaking about his arthritic shoulders wants to run in the 4.7s for his 40. It stinks thatwon't be able to participate due to illness. I like his first step better than Garrett. After an impressive bowl game against UNC, redshirt sophomorelooks to improve his stock.will really have to impress with speed after measuring with arms shorter than 32".will have to impress period after admitting to having a drug problem at Alabama. This will belast time to impress for awhile. He's having shoulder surgery tomorrow and may not be ready until Week 1 of the regular season.andhave first rd buzz but a player I really want to see do well is. He played a lot of DE at FSU but I think he could be a terror at 3-tech. I'll be looking for his 10 yd split and agility drills. Another interior disruptor I like is, but medical is important.A quick reminder thatwas sent home. This is a perfect opportunity forto shine which I think he will. I think he's going to light the combine up and be one of the most talked about names at the end of today. Another player in the same mold,. Both LSU LBsandhave Rd 3-4 grades and could help the Giants. One guy I really like if he can clear medicals is Florida's. He's a very talented, athletic and smart football player that gets overlooked because of a number of injuries, but he is a gifted athlete. His teammatehas none of those issues though. Alot of eyes will be onwho will be working out with the LBs. No player has arguably seen his stock drop more than the Heisman finalist and now teams will have to figure out how to use him. He's even been asked about RB or slot receiver by some teams. I'm also intrigued by whatand, JJ's brother will do today.Coverage starts at 9 Google Docs results - ( New Window