COMBINE DAY 3 DL, LB

sjnyfan : 8:57 am
The consensus top 2 picks in this draft at the moment will be in the first group today. Myles Garrett is expected to put on a show. Jonathan Allen, who made news yesterday speaking about his arthritic shoulders wants to run in the 4.7s for his 40. It stinks that Derek Barnett won't be able to participate due to illness. I like his first step better than Garrett. After an impressive bowl game against UNC, redshirt sophomore Solomon Thomas looks to improve his stock. Carl Lawson will really have to impress with speed after measuring with arms shorter than 32". Tim Williams will have to impress period after admitting to having a drug problem at Alabama. This will be Takkarist McKinley's last time to impress for awhile. He's having shoulder surgery tomorrow and may not be ready until Week 1 of the regular season. Taco Charlton and Charles Harris have first rd buzz but a player I really want to see do well is DeMarcus Walker. He played a lot of DE at FSU but I think he could be a terror at 3-tech. I'll be looking for his 10 yd split and agility drills. Another interior disruptor I like is Eddie Vanderdoes, but medical is important.

A quick reminder that Reuben Foster was sent home. This is a perfect opportunity for Haason Reddick to shine which I think he will. I think he's going to light the combine up and be one of the most talked about names at the end of today. Another player in the same mold, Tyus Bowser. Both LSU LBs Kendall Beckwith and Duke Riley have Rd 3-4 grades and could help the Giants. One guy I really like if he can clear medicals is Florida's Alex Anzalone. He's a very talented, athletic and smart football player that gets overlooked because of a number of injuries, but he is a gifted athlete. His teammate Jarrad Davis has none of those issues though. Alot of eyes will be on Jabrill Peppers who will be working out with the LBs. No player has arguably seen his stock drop more than the Heisman finalist and now teams will have to figure out how to use him. He's even been asked about RB or slot receiver by some teams. I'm also intrigued by what Zach Cunningham, Devonte Fields and TJ Watt, JJ's brother will do today.

Coverage starts at 9
Google Docs results - ( New Window )
sjnyfan  
gidiefor : Mod : 9:05 am : link
on behalf of Eric and the Mods - thanks for setting the Combine table for us!
I am praying that the Villanove kid is available  
robbieballs2003 : 9:07 am : link
In the second for us.
RE: sjnyfan  
sjnyfan : 9:15 am : link
In comment 13379119 gidiefor said:
Quote:
on behalf of Eric and the Mods - thanks for setting the Combine table for us!


no problem gidie!
Montravius Adams  
sjnyfan : 9:16 am : link
1.72 split
4.88 40
Jonathan Allen  
sjnyfan : 9:16 am : link
1.74 split
5.00 40
Derek Barnett  
sjnyfan : 9:17 am : link
1.70 split
4.88 40

Guess he decided to go after all
Is  
BleedingBlue2 : 9:18 am : link
Jarrad Davis participating?
Barnett  
Sy'56 : 9:23 am : link
I love him...but I acknowledge he is one of the biggest risks in the class when it comes to 1st rounders. A lot about his talent and measurable screams struggle.

Nobody plays harder than him though.
...  
sjnyfan : 9:24 am : link
Tarell Basham 1.68, 4.81
Tashawn Bower 1.69, 4.85
Caleb Brantley 1.78, 5.15
Fadol Brown 1.72, 4.94
Josh Carraway 1.71, 4.74
Taco Charlton 1.73, 4.92

RE: Is  
sjnyfan : 9:25 am : link
In comment 13379135 BleedingBlue2 said:
Quote:
Jarrad Davis participating?


I believe so. I haven't heard anything suggesting he isn't.
RE: Barnett  
sjnyfan : 9:25 am : link
In comment 13379140 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I love him...but I acknowledge he is one of the biggest risks in the class when it comes to 1st rounders. A lot about his talent and measurable screams struggle.

Nobody plays harder than him though.


He gives 100% and plays through the whistle. Love that about his game.
...  
sjnyfan : 9:28 am : link
Bryan Cox Jr. 1.74, 4.90
Dylan Donohue 1.67, 4.76
Ken Ekanem 1.68, 4.89
Myles Garrett 1.63, 4.64
...  
sjnyfan : 9:32 am : link
Ryan Glasgow 1.85, 5.14
Davon Godchaux 1.84, 5.27
Daeshon Hall 1.68, 4.76
Charles Harris 1.65, 4.84
Daeshon Hall  
Sy'56 : 9:35 am : link
gets overlooked by too many. His tools are top notch
RE: ...  
dpinzow : 9:38 am : link
In comment 13379145 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
Bryan Cox Jr. 1.74, 4.90
Dylan Donohue 1.67, 4.76
Ken Ekanem 1.68, 4.89
Myles Garrett 1.63, 4.64


Myles Garrett is FAST for a DE
...  
sjnyfan : 9:39 am : link
Trey Hendrickson 1.62, 4.68 (6-4, 266)
Jaleel Johnson 2.03, 5.49
DJ Jones 1.76, 5.06
Jarron Jones 1.96, 5.43
Nazair Jones 1.81, 5.12
Tanoh Kpassagnon 4.73, didn't see the split but impressive. That's at 289 lbs
To add to that, no wonder Garrett  
dpinzow : 9:39 am : link
is considered the top pick in this draft with that speed
...  
sjnyfan : 9:41 am : link
Carl Lawson 1.68, 4.82
Jeremiah Ledbetter 1.72, 4.85
Malik McDowell 1.72, 4.90


1st group is running their second 40s
RE: RE: ...  
superspynyg : 9:49 am : link
In comment 13379150 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 13379145 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


Bryan Cox Jr. 1.74, 4.90
Dylan Donohue 1.67, 4.76
Ken Ekanem 1.68, 4.89
Myles Garrett 1.63, 4.64



Myles Garrett is FAST for a DE


AND STRONG!!!. He did 33 reps on the bench!
RE: ...  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10:12 am : link
In comment 13379153 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
Carl Lawson 1.68, 4.82
Jeremiah Ledbetter 1.72, 4.85
Malik McDowell 1.72, 4.90


1st group is running their second 40s


Malik McDowell's 4.90 is at 295 right? Jesus.
Basham and Glasgow  
Mike in NY : 10:23 am : link
Look good in drills
If Kpassagnon can get some more flexibility in his hips  
sjnyfan : 10:57 am : link
watch out. He would be a weekly nightmare for offensive coaches. Still a bit stiff though. His 3 cone and short shuttle will be telling.
...  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:02 am : link
Quote:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

Nova DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, with a 4.83 unofficial 40, keeps displaying ridiculous physical gifts. Cementing himself as a second-rounder.
I'd be interest to see if anyone thinks Kpassagnon could play 3 tech  
adamg : 11:07 am : link
or if he's just much better suited to play DE...
Haason Reddick  
sjnyfan : 11:25 am : link
36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump
RE: Haason Reddick  
adamg : 11:29 am : link
In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump


I'd love getting him in 1. He seems studly...
adamg  
sjnyfan : 11:32 am : link
I'm on board if he's there at 23
RE: Haason Reddick  
Emil : 11:35 am : link
In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump


Complete weapon on defense. Three down player. Looks like he can do it all. If he's there at 23, Spags could make him a centerpiece of the defense. He's like getting three players for the price of one.
2nd group of DL 40s  
sjnyfan : 11:37 am : link
Takkarist McKinley 1.61, 4.59
RE: 2nd group of DL 40s  
Emil : 11:40 am : link
In comment 13379235 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
Takkarist McKinley 1.61, 4.59


Now that's an impressive split
How significant is Charlton's 4.92 40?  
Big Blue Blogger : 11:46 am : link
Isn't his biggest selling point his measurable? Or does the 40 not matter that much if he's going to make his living in a three-point stance?
RE: RE: Haason Reddick  
adamg : 11:47 am : link
In comment 13379233 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump



Complete weapon on defense. Three down player. Looks like he can do it all. If he's there at 23, Spags could make him a centerpiece of the defense. He's like getting three players for the price of one.


Between him and Collins in the box...
...  
sjnyfan : 11:47 am : link
Moss, Avery 1.67, 4.86
Muhammad, Al-Quadin 1.73, 4.91
Nwachukwu, Noble 1.72, 4.85
Odenigbo, Ifeadi 1.66, 4.72
Ogunjobi, Larry 1.84, 5.09
Phillips, Carroll 1.64, 4.64
Price, Ejuan 1.66, 4.84
Qualls, Elijah 1.74, 5.13
Reddick, Haason 1.60, 4.52
RE: RE: Haason Reddick  
Emil : 11:48 am : link
In comment 13379233 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump



Complete weapon on defense. Three down player. Looks like he can do it all. If he's there at 23, Spags could make him a centerpiece of the defense. He's like getting three players for the price of one.


4.52 unofficial, did not appear to lose speed over distance. You can chase down receivers with that speed.
Derek Rivers  
sjnyfan : 11:48 am : link
1.61, 4.61
RE: RE: RE: Haason Reddick  
Emil : 11:49 am : link
In comment 13379245 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13379233 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump



Complete weapon on defense. Three down player. Looks like he can do it all. If he's there at 23, Spags could make him a centerpiece of the defense. He's like getting three players for the price of one.



Between him and Collins in the box...


If you could see the grin on my face after reading that. Look out NFC TEs!
RE: RE: RE: Haason Reddick  
sjnyfan : 11:49 am : link
In comment 13379248 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13379233 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump



Complete weapon on defense. Three down player. Looks like he can do it all. If he's there at 23, Spags could make him a centerpiece of the defense. He's like getting three players for the price of one.



4.52 unofficial, did not appear to lose speed over distance. You can chase down receivers with that speed.


Former safety in high school down in Camden, NJ. He's a natural football player. There's nothing he can't do for a team on defense.
RE: RE: ...  
shyster : 11:50 am : link
In comment 13379175 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:




Malik McDowell's 4.90 is at 295 right? Jesus.


4.85 official for McDowell. And 4.87 official for Montravius Adams at 304 pounds.

Yeah that's impressive at that weight. McKinley's 4.59 (unofficial) is certainly good but he's only carrying 250. Odiggy was 4.62 at 267 pounds.
Wow.  
est1986 : 11:52 am : link
Reddick lighting it up.. Any Tim Williams today?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Haason Reddick  
Emil : 11:52 am : link
In comment 13379252 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
In comment 13379248 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13379233 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13379223 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


36 1/2" Vertical Jump
11'1" Broad Jump



Complete weapon on defense. Three down player. Looks like he can do it all. If he's there at 23, Spags could make him a centerpiece of the defense. He's like getting three players for the price of one.



4.52 unofficial, did not appear to lose speed over distance. You can chase down receivers with that speed.



Former safety in high school down in Camden, NJ. He's a natural football player. There's nothing he can't do for a team on defense.


I'm in danger of falling in love with a draft prospect, and I don't care who knows it.

Given the depth at RB, DE, and TE, the Giants can fill those needs in rounds 2-4
...  
sjnyfan : 11:55 am : link
Isaac Rochell 1.72, 4.89
Garrett Sickels 1.72, 4.90
Tanzel Smart 1.86, 5.24
Dawuane Smoot 1.68, 4.77
Pita Taumoepenu 1.66, 4.67
Vincent Taylor 1.79, 5.16
Solomon Thomas 1.66, 4.70
I'm there with you Emil  
adamg : 11:55 am : link
I'm not sure there's another player in 1 who can have more of an impact that Reddick. A truly scary WLB in our D is a huge lift to the D as a whole.

And like you said, I don't know that even getting Njoku rather than Evan Engram or someone like that would be a huge difference relative to that...
RE: Wow.  
sjnyfan : 11:55 am : link
In comment 13379255 est1986 said:
Quote:
Reddick lighting it up.. Any Tim Williams today?


Williams is coming up shortly
RE: ...  
Emil : 11:56 am : link
In comment 13379258 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
Isaac Rochell 1.72, 4.89
Garrett Sickels 1.72, 4.90
Tanzel Smart 1.86, 5.24
Dawuane Smoot 1.68, 4.77
Pita Taumoepenu 1.66, 4.67
Vincent Taylor 1.79, 5.16
Solomon Thomas 1.66, 4.70


Good time for Thomas. Good player who is getting extra scrutiny because of his height and arm length.
RE: I'm there with you Emil  
Emil : 11:58 am : link
In comment 13379259 adamg said:
Quote:
I'm not sure there's another player in 1 who can have more of an impact that Reddick. A truly scary WLB in our D is a huge lift to the D as a whole.

And like you said, I don't know that even getting Njoku rather than Evan Engram or someone like that would be a huge difference relative to that...


We are of the same mind. Reddick is a difference maker at every level of the D. Get Engram in the 2nd, and you address receiving TE and get a big body WR at the same time.
...  
sjnyfan : 11:59 am : link
Dalvin Tomlinson 1.81, 5.20
Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 1.86, 5.46
Eddie Vanderdoes 1.74, 5.00
Charles Walker 1.75, 4.96
Tim Williams 1.66, 4.70
Jordan Williams 1.58, 4.53 @ 255 lbs.
Deatrich Wise Jr.  
sjnyfan : 12:00 pm : link
1.70, 4.93

End of 1st runs
RE: RE: I'm there with you Emil  
adamg : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 13379266 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13379259 adamg said:


Quote:


I'm not sure there's another player in 1 who can have more of an impact that Reddick. A truly scary WLB in our D is a huge lift to the D as a whole.

And like you said, I don't know that even getting Njoku rather than Evan Engram or someone like that would be a huge difference relative to that...



We are of the same mind. Reddick is a difference maker at every level of the D. Get Engram in the 2nd, and you address receiving TE and get a big body WR at the same time.


That plus a mid/late round RB and we're cooking with gas...

I like McNichols out of Boise State, but even Jamaal Williams or one of the other guys is fine.
RE: ...  
sjnyfan : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 13379267 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
Dalvin Tomlinson 1.81, 5.20
Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 1.86, 5.46
Eddie Vanderdoes 1.74, 5.00
Charles Walker 1.75, 4.96
Tim Williams 1.66, 4.70
Jordan Williams 1.58, 4.53 @ 255 lbs.


*Jordan Willis
RE: RE: RE: I'm there with you Emil  
Emil : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 13379270 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13379266 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13379259 adamg said:


Quote:


I'm not sure there's another player in 1 who can have more of an impact that Reddick. A truly scary WLB in our D is a huge lift to the D as a whole.

And like you said, I don't know that even getting Njoku rather than Evan Engram or someone like that would be a huge difference relative to that...



We are of the same mind. Reddick is a difference maker at every level of the D. Get Engram in the 2nd, and you address receiving TE and get a big body WR at the same time.



That plus a mid/late round RB and we're cooking with gas...

I like McNichols out of Boise State, but even Jamaal Williams or one of the other guys is fine.


I like both of those guys. You can make an argument for a bigger back, but what is really needed is a tough runner who can operate out of Shotgun.
RE: RE: ...  
adamg : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 13379271 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
In comment 13379267 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


Dalvin Tomlinson 1.81, 5.20
Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 1.86, 5.46
Eddie Vanderdoes 1.74, 5.00
Charles Walker 1.75, 4.96
Tim Williams 1.66, 4.70
Jordan Williams 1.58, 4.53 @ 255 lbs.



*Jordan Willis


Wow. Willis is fast. I didn't like his play but he does have some speed.
RE: Daeshon Hall  
AcidTest : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 13379149 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
gets overlooked by too many. His tools are top notch


Agreed. Very good player.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm there with you Emil  
adamg : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 13379277 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13379270 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 13379266 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13379259 adamg said:


Quote:


I'm not sure there's another player in 1 who can have more of an impact that Reddick. A truly scary WLB in our D is a huge lift to the D as a whole.

And like you said, I don't know that even getting Njoku rather than Evan Engram or someone like that would be a huge difference relative to that...



We are of the same mind. Reddick is a difference maker at every level of the D. Get Engram in the 2nd, and you address receiving TE and get a big body WR at the same time.



That plus a mid/late round RB and we're cooking with gas...

I like McNichols out of Boise State, but even Jamaal Williams or one of the other guys is fine.



I like both of those guys. You can make an argument for a bigger back, but what is really needed is a tough runner who can operate out of Shotgun.


I agree. Ahmad Bradshaw types are valuable in short yardage in their own way...
RE: RE: ...  
Emil : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 13379271 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
In comment 13379267 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


Dalvin Tomlinson 1.81, 5.20
Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 1.86, 5.46
Eddie Vanderdoes 1.74, 5.00
Charles Walker 1.75, 4.96
Tim Williams 1.66, 4.70
Jordan Williams 1.58, 4.53 @ 255 lbs.



*Jordan Willis


Described as a mid round steal. Didn't the Giants meet with him at the Senior bowl?
Jordan Willis - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm there with you Emil  
Emil : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 13379282 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13379277 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13379270 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 13379266 Emil said:


Quote:


In comment 13379259 adamg said:


Quote:


I'm not sure there's another player in 1 who can have more of an impact that Reddick. A truly scary WLB in our D is a huge lift to the D as a whole.

And like you said, I don't know that even getting Njoku rather than Evan Engram or someone like that would be a huge difference relative to that...



We are of the same mind. Reddick is a difference maker at every level of the D. Get Engram in the 2nd, and you address receiving TE and get a big body WR at the same time.



That plus a mid/late round RB and we're cooking with gas...

I like McNichols out of Boise State, but even Jamaal Williams or one of the other guys is fine.



I like both of those guys. You can make an argument for a bigger back, but what is really needed is a tough runner who can operate out of Shotgun.



I agree. Ahmad Bradshaw types are valuable in short yardage in their own way...


Exactly who I was thinking of.
Jordan Willis 6`5 255.. running like that will surely help his stock  
est1986 : 12:07 pm : link
.
Reddick  
AcidTest : 12:08 pm : link
is tremendous. Great 40. Willis as well. He'd be a great third round pick.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
AcidTest : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 13379284 Emil said:
Quote:
In comment 13379271 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


In comment 13379267 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


Dalvin Tomlinson 1.81, 5.20
Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 1.86, 5.46
Eddie Vanderdoes 1.74, 5.00
Charles Walker 1.75, 4.96
Tim Williams 1.66, 4.70
Jordan Williams 1.58, 4.53 @ 255 lbs.



*Jordan Willis



Described as a mid round steal. Didn't the Giants meet with him at the Senior bowl? Jordan Willis - ( New Window )


Yes. Impeccable intangibles as well.
