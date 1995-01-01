COMBINE THREAD DAY 4 DB

The Combine has saved the best for last as I think the DB group is the deepest position in this draft class, specifically at CB. For instance, CBS has more than 20 DBs in their top 100. No time to list them all but several impressive workouts today are expected.
Speaking of workouts, for the first time ever, or at least to my knowledge a combine invite will work out on two different days. After working out the LBs yesterday, Jabrill Peppers
will work out with the DBs today. Obi Melifonwu
opened eyes at the Senior Bowl. At 6-4, 224 lbs he can continue his rise with what is expected to be a very strong workout today. Jamal Adams
and Malik Hooker
have high first round grades.
I don't think we'll have anyone come close to John Ross but I'm looking forward to Adoree Jackson's
40. Exceptional athlete. I currently have 5 CB's in the first in no particular order: Marshon Lattimore
, Teez Tabor
, Sidney Jones
,Tre'Davious White
and Marlon Humphrey
. One player I'm looking forward to seeing that I think is underrated is Rasul Douglas
. Two corners to watch with size the Giants like on Day 2: Fabian Moreau
and Quincy Wilson
.
This is just a few but there will be a lot of talk about the DB class by mid afternoon. I really think it could be what the 2014 class was for WRs. Sit back and enjoy (if you can).
