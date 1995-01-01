Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
COMBINE THREAD DAY 4 DB

sjnyfan : 8:56 am
The Combine has saved the best for last as I think the DB group is the deepest position in this draft class, specifically at CB. For instance, CBS has more than 20 DBs in their top 100. No time to list them all but several impressive workouts today are expected.

Speaking of workouts, for the first time ever, or at least to my knowledge a combine invite will work out on two different days. After working out the LBs yesterday, Jabrill Peppers will work out with the DBs today. Obi Melifonwu opened eyes at the Senior Bowl. At 6-4, 224 lbs he can continue his rise with what is expected to be a very strong workout today. Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker have high first round grades.

I don't think we'll have anyone come close to John Ross but I'm looking forward to Adoree Jackson's 40. Exceptional athlete. I currently have 5 CB's in the first in no particular order: Marshon Lattimore, Teez Tabor, Sidney Jones,Tre'Davious White and Marlon Humphrey. One player I'm looking forward to seeing that I think is underrated is Rasul Douglas. Two corners to watch with size the Giants like on Day 2: Fabian Moreau and Quincy Wilson.

This is just a few but there will be a lot of talk about the DB class by mid afternoon. I really think it could be what the 2014 class was for WRs. Sit back and enjoy (if you can).

Coverage starts at 9
Google Docs results - ( New Window )
Depending on how things shake out in front of us...  
Torrag : 9:05 am : link
...and face it when you're drafting at #23 you're at the mercy of others, our pick could very well be a CB for the second year in a row. That's where the 1st Round depth lies. I personally have 6 1st round grades on CB's in this class.
Jamal Adams  
sjnyfan : 9:13 am : link
4.56

Son of George Adams
...  
sjnyfan : 9:23 am : link
Brian Allen 4.43 (6'3", 215)
Chidobe Awuzie 4.44
Budda Baker 4.46
Jamal Carter, Sr. 4.72
Chuck Clark 4.55
Gareon Conley 4.45
Treston DeCoud 4.64
Rasul Douglas 4.60

...  
sjnyfan : 9:27 am : link
Corn Elder 4.56
Nate Gerry 4.58
Shaquill Griffin 4.39
Nate Hairston 4.56

Hairston is a sleeper I like. Started his Temple career as a WR. Moved to CB is junior year and became a starter his senior year. Worth the Day 3 pick to develop imo

...  
sjnyfan : 9:29 am : link
Delano Hill 4.48
Marlon Humphrey 4.41
Adoree Jackson 4.39
...  
sjnyfan : 9:37 am : link
Rayshawn Jenkins 4.51
Lorenzo Jerome 4.73
Jadar Johnson 4.71
John Johnson 4.61
Josh Jones 4.41
Sidney Jones 4.48
Damontae Kazee 4.59

1st runs for the first group complete
Like  
AcidTest : 9:43 am : link
Awuzie a lot.
RE: ...  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 10:21 am : link
In comment 13379955 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
Delano Hill 4.48
Marlon Humphrey 4.41
Adoree Jackson 4.39


that's a really good time for Humphrey considering how fast Jackson plays on the field.
Nice comment on Miami S Rayshawn Jenkins from his nfl.com profile:  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:32 am : link
Quote:
He's not perfect, but come on. He's big, fast and strong. I mean, if you don't want that then I don't know what to say.
-- NFC East Coast area scout

Running 4.51 at 6'1"/214 lbs underscores the point. I would imagine there will be a lot of interest in his agility scores and position drills.
Dave Merritt on the field  
sjnyfan : 10:35 am : link
running the current drill
Quincy Wilson  
Earl the goat : 10:38 am : link
Will wind up being the best of this crop of DBs
Hes covered the best WRs in the SEC and is bigger and better than Teez
NC State safety Josh Jones is lighting it up so far.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:44 am : link
4.41 at 6'1" 220? Jeez. Plus 20 reps for a safety with fairly long arms. For comparison, Sean Taylor ran a 4.51 and did 11 reps. Then again, Taylor Mays posted insane numbers at the Combine and couldn't play at all.
Thought Jackson would run faster  
jeff57 : 10:45 am : link
Good times for Humphrey and Conley.
I've never seen a DB class as good as this.  
yatqb : 10:51 am : link
Great athletes, great hands. SMH.
Obi Melifonwu Broad Jump 11'9"  
sjnyfan : 10:56 am : link
2nd in combine history to his former college teammate, Byron Jones. Uconn is killing it with DBs in recent years, Andrew Adams included.

Fabian Moreau 11'4"
Melifonwu Vertical  
sjnyfan : 10:57 am : link
44" at 6-4, 224 lbs
RE: Melifonwu Vertical  
jeff57 : 10:57 am : link
In comment 13380087 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
44" at 6-4, 224 lbs


Holy crap.
Marcus Williams, FS, Utah  
sjnyfan : 10:59 am : link
43.5" vertical
Melifonwu -- SS, FS, WILL too? Amazing athlete  
yatqb : 11:17 am : link
who can really go downhill.
RE: RE: Melifonwu Vertical  
AcidTest : 11:19 am : link
In comment 13380090 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13380087 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


44" at 6-4, 224 lbs



Holy crap.


That might be proof that alien life has visited Earth. Wow. Unreal.
RE: RE: Melifonwu Vertical  
Milton : 11:23 am : link
In comment 13380090 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 13380087 sjnyfan said:


Quote:


44" at 6-4, 224 lbs



Holy crap.
Somebody to cover Bucky Hodges and his 39 inch vertical at 6'6" and 257 lbs (during practices at Giants training camp!)....
Melifonwu  
Kevin in CT : 11:34 am : link
As a UConn fan we knew he had talent from day 1. Bob Diaco said he was by far the best safety he's ever coached. Obi has the talent though I feel like he's always a second late to the ball. I think he'd be a monster strong safety or Will. He'd be excellent at covering some of the best tighteneds in the game.
2nd group of 40s  
sjnyfan : 11:48 am : link
Kevin King 4.44 (6'3", 200)
Ashton Lampkin 4.53
Brendan Langley 4.44
Marshon Lattimore 4.36
...  
sjnyfan : 11:51 am : link
Jourdan Lewis 4.55
Shalom Luani 4.56
Arthur Maulet 4.66
Obi Melifonwu 4.46
Fabian Moreau  
sjnyfan : 11:53 am : link
4.35
...  
sjnyfan : 12:01 pm : link
Jalen Myrick 4.29
Montae Nicholson 4.48 (6-2 3/8, 212)
Ezra Robinson 4.48
Channing Stribling 4.68
Cameron Sutton 4.53
Teez Tabor 4.63 Yeesh, did not see that coming. Maybe a Joe Haden situation?
...  
sjnyfan : 12:03 pm : link
Cordrea Tankersley 4.47
Tedric Thompson 4.60
Jack Tocho 4.55
Mike Tyson (not a typo) 4.53
Nice number for Lattimore  
jeff57 : 12:05 pm : link
.
Lattimore ran that as if he was trotting...so relaxed.  
yatqb : 12:09 pm : link
.
...  
sjnyfan : 12:12 pm : link
Marquez White 4.68
Tre'Davious White 4.47
Marcus Williams 4.57
Howard Wilson 4.58
Qunicy Wilson 4.56
Ahkello Witherspoon 4.45
Xavier Woods 4.54
2nd group first runs are done
Now we know why Peppers ran w the LBs.  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:16 pm : link
He's a S and still fast but today he wouldn't even be in the top 10.
People  
DanMetroMan : 12:17 pm : link
are going NUTS for Obi Melifonwu's measuables. 6'4 220 4.46 40, 44 inch vert 11-9 broad jump
.  
mattlawson : 12:18 pm : link
Ahkello Witherspoon 1st forty 4.45
RE: People  
DanMetroMan : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 13380239 DanMetroMan said:
Quote:
are going NUTS for Obi Melifonwu's measuables. 6'4 220 4.46 40, 44 inch vert 11-9 broad jump


2nd best broad jump since 2003
RE: Fabian Moreau  
AcidTest : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 13380184 sjnyfan said:
Quote:
4.35


I think the Giants met with Moreau, but he had a Lisfranc injury a few years ago.
Lattimore pulled a hammy  
jeff57 : 1:11 pm : link
.
