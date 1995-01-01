COMBINE THREAD DAY 4 DB sjnyfan : 8:56 am



Speaking of workouts, for the first time ever, or at least to my knowledge a combine invite will work out on two different days. After working out the LBs yesterday, Jabrill Peppers will work out with the DBs today. Obi Melifonwu opened eyes at the Senior Bowl. At 6-4, 224 lbs he can continue his rise with what is expected to be a very strong workout today. Jamal Adams and Malik Hooker have high first round grades.



I don't think we'll have anyone come close to John Ross but I'm looking forward to Adoree Jackson's 40. Exceptional athlete. I currently have 5 CB's in the first in no particular order: Marshon Lattimore , Teez Tabor , Sidney Jones , Tre'Davious White and Marlon Humphrey . One player I'm looking forward to seeing that I think is underrated is Rasul Douglas . Two corners to watch with size the Giants like on Day 2: Fabian Moreau and Quincy Wilson .



This is just a few but there will be a lot of talk about the DB class by mid afternoon. I really think it could be what the 2014 class was for WRs. Sit back and enjoy (if you can).



Coverage starts at 9

Depending on how things shake out in front of us... Torrag : 9:05 am : link ...and face it when you're drafting at #23 you're at the mercy of others, our pick could very well be a CB for the second year in a row. That's where the 1st Round depth lies. I personally have 6 1st round grades on CB's in this class.

Jamal Adams sjnyfan : 9:13 am : link 4.56



Son of George Adams

... sjnyfan : 9:23 am : link Brian Allen 4.43 (6'3", 215)

Chidobe Awuzie 4.44

Budda Baker 4.46

Jamal Carter, Sr. 4.72

Chuck Clark 4.55

Gareon Conley 4.45

Treston DeCoud 4.64

Rasul Douglas 4.60





... sjnyfan : 9:27 am : link Corn Elder 4.56

Nate Gerry 4.58

Shaquill Griffin 4.39

Nate Hairston 4.56



Hairston is a sleeper I like. Started his Temple career as a WR. Moved to CB is junior year and became a starter his senior year. Worth the Day 3 pick to develop imo





... sjnyfan : 9:29 am : link Delano Hill 4.48

Marlon Humphrey 4.41

Adoree Jackson 4.39

... sjnyfan : 9:37 am : link Rayshawn Jenkins 4.51

Lorenzo Jerome 4.73

Jadar Johnson 4.71

John Johnson 4.61

Josh Jones 4.41

Sidney Jones 4.48

Damontae Kazee 4.59



1st runs for the first group complete



Nice comment on Miami S Rayshawn Jenkins from his nfl.com profile: Big Blue Blogger : 10:32 am : link Quote: He's not perfect, but come on. He's big, fast and strong. I mean, if you don't want that then I don't know what to say.

-- NFC East Coast area scout

Running 4.51 at 6'1"/214 lbs underscores the point. I would imagine there will be a lot of interest in his agility scores and position drills. Running 4.51 at 6'1"/214 lbs underscores the point. I would imagine there will be a lot of interest in his agility scores and position drills.

Dave Merritt on the field sjnyfan : 10:35 am : link running the current drill

Quincy Wilson Earl the goat : 10:38 am : link Will wind up being the best of this crop of DBs

Hes covered the best WRs in the SEC and is bigger and better than Teez

NC State safety Josh Jones is lighting it up so far. Big Blue Blogger : 10:44 am : link 4.41 at 6'1" 220? Jeez. Plus 20 reps for a safety with fairly long arms. For comparison, Sean Taylor ran a 4.51 and did 11 reps. Then again, Taylor Mays posted insane numbers at the Combine and couldn't play at all.

Thought Jackson would run faster jeff57 : 10:45 am : link Good times for Humphrey and Conley.

I've never seen a DB class as good as this. yatqb : 10:51 am : link Great athletes, great hands. SMH.

Obi Melifonwu Broad Jump 11'9" sjnyfan : 10:56 am : link 2nd in combine history to his former college teammate, Byron Jones. Uconn is killing it with DBs in recent years, Andrew Adams included.



Fabian Moreau 11'4"

Melifonwu Vertical sjnyfan : 10:57 am : link 44" at 6-4, 224 lbs

Melifonwu -- SS, FS, WILL too? Amazing athlete yatqb : 11:17 am : link who can really go downhill.

Melifonwu Kevin in CT : 11:34 am : link As a UConn fan we knew he had talent from day 1. Bob Diaco said he was by far the best safety he's ever coached. Obi has the talent though I feel like he's always a second late to the ball. I think he'd be a monster strong safety or Will. He'd be excellent at covering some of the best tighteneds in the game.

2nd group of 40s sjnyfan : 11:48 am : link Kevin King 4.44 (6'3", 200)

Ashton Lampkin 4.53

Brendan Langley 4.44

Marshon Lattimore 4.36

... sjnyfan : 11:51 am : link Jourdan Lewis 4.55

Shalom Luani 4.56

Arthur Maulet 4.66

Obi Melifonwu 4.46

... sjnyfan : 12:01 pm : link Jalen Myrick 4.29

Montae Nicholson 4.48 (6-2 3/8, 212)

Ezra Robinson 4.48

Channing Stribling 4.68

Cameron Sutton 4.53

Teez Tabor 4.63 Yeesh, did not see that coming. Maybe a Joe Haden situation?

... sjnyfan : 12:03 pm : link Cordrea Tankersley 4.47

Tedric Thompson 4.60

Jack Tocho 4.55

Mike Tyson (not a typo) 4.53

Lattimore ran that as if he was trotting...so relaxed. yatqb : 12:09 pm : link .

... sjnyfan : 12:12 pm : link Marquez White 4.68

Tre'Davious White 4.47

Marcus Williams 4.57

Howard Wilson 4.58

Qunicy Wilson 4.56

Ahkello Witherspoon 4.45

Xavier Woods 4.54

2nd group first runs are done



Now we know why Peppers ran w the LBs. LauderdaleMatty : 12:16 pm : link He's a S and still fast but today he wouldn't even be in the top 10.

People DanMetroMan : 12:17 pm : link are going NUTS for Obi Melifonwu's measuables. 6'4 220 4.46 40, 44 inch vert 11-9 broad jump

