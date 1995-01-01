Raanan: NYG PK Robbie Gould will test free agency

Not upset at this GiantsRage2007 : 9:43 am : link Would be nice to have someone who can kick it into the EZ on kickoffs.

Gould was servicable Matt in SGS : 9:45 am : link but never really wowed me at any point this past year. He's a solid kicker, but nothing the Giants couldn't fairly easily replace. I wish the Giants would actually go with one of the young kickers they seem to have a habit of developing for other franchises and never use themselves the past 30 years (Matt Stover, Todd Peterson, Olindo Mare, Matt Bryant, Brandon McManus, Chris Boswell).

Add Mike Lansford Defenderdawg : 9:47 am : link For the way back folks from the Belichick special teams coach days

This could be a more meaningful loss than people realize ShockNRoll : 9:51 am : link While his kickoffs are weak and he was iffy on extra points, the guy was deadly on field goals last year and knows how to kick in bad weather. He's 85% for his career and was 100% for us. Hopefully they can find someone that is reliable, that's exactly what Gould is.

He was really good for us in Field Goals.. The extra points he missed were in horrible conditions where many other kickers were effected due to the same windy conditions impacting the north East and parts of Mid West.. Its not as easy to find a reliable kicker as it sounds.. In comment 13379986 ShockNRoll said:He was really good for us in Field Goals.. The extra points he missed were in horrible conditions where many other kickers were effected due to the same windy conditions impacting the north East and parts of Mid West.. Its not as easy to find a reliable kicker as it sounds..

Giants don't really develop kickers. Ivan15 : 10:08 am : link They create competition and keep who they like best. Bryant was one that got away, but most aren't ready to take the JB when the Giants let them go. McManus is an exception.



At least since the George Young era began, the Giants have treated kickers like used cars. New and shiny in the beginning but quickly traded for a different model when flaws start to show up.

How is Nick Folk Rflairr : 10:18 am : link On kickoffs?

I don't get the Rory : 10:18 am : link "I want a kicker who can kick it in the end zone " comment I always read here indicating more power



I don't think that type of trait is as advantageous as to when the kickoff was at the 50 yard line



Now with kickoffs closer it's almost more beneficial to have a directional kicker who can drop it inside the 5-10 yard line and let the coverage teams aim to tackle inside the 10-15 yard line.





Agreed his kickofss leave something to be desired... Torrag : 10:25 am : link ...both in distance and hangtime.

That's who I hope they sign. It does concern me that he missed I think 6 XP's this year. In comment 13380026 TheMick7 said:That's who I hope they sign. It does concern me that he missed I think 6 XP's this year.

I picture Gould sitting in JR's office... BillKo : 10:30 am : link saying he's testing the FA market, gets up, goes out the door and immediately comes back in.........

With our coverage unit? I'll take the touchback please. In comment 13380021 Rory said:With our coverage unit? I'll take the touchback please.

With our coverage unit? I'll take the touchback please.



Our covg unit is no diff then any other teams , watch the other games.



An quite honestly they have played well lately. In comment 13380039 GiantsRage2007 said:Our covg unit is no diff then any other teams , watch the other games.An quite honestly they have played well lately.

Do you mean 30? In comment 13380021 Rory said:Do you mean 30?

I've watched the others, and no they're not as good. But not as bad as their kickoff returns. The Mighty Quinn. In comment 13380043 Rory said:I've watched the others, and no they're not as good. But not as bad as their kickoff returns. The Mighty Quinn.

RE: Giants don't really develop kickers. Big Blue Blogger : 10:48 am : link Quote: They create competition and keep who they like best. Bryant was one that got away, but most aren't ready to take the job when the Giants let them go. McManus is an exception.

There's a kicker in Pittsburgh who might disagree. Ivan15 said:There's a kicker in Pittsburgh who might disagree.

Do you mean 30? yes 30yard line In comment 13380044 robbieballs2003 said:yes 30yard line

Boswell wasn't even on the Giants giants#1 : 10:58 am : link for a 12 months and he was "on" the Texans the prior season. I wouldn't say the Giants "developed" him. They just had him in for competition and he lost.



Not quite the same as a guy like Garoppolo or even Nassib who were developed for several years and will likely make their biggest impact for different teams.



If anything, the Texans developed Boswell as he at least spent time on their practice squad. He just an a training camp and some OTAs with the Giants.

ditto McManus giants#1 : 11:03 am : link the Giants didn't develop him. They might've helped get him noticed by letting him kick in some preseason games, but he only spent one offseason/camp with them before being dealt to the Broncos.



The Broncos then developed him as he was primarily just a KO specialist his first season.

Leave it to BBI to nitpick and completely ignore the point Brown Recluse : 11:07 am : link .

Yup, a kicker can be a huge weapon. Mason Crosby was highly touted coming out of Colo in 2007 (?).



The Giants picked Adam Koets a few slots ahead of Green Bay. In comment 13379972 Matt in SGS said:Yup, a kicker can be a huge weapon. Mason Crosby was highly touted coming out of Colo in 2007 (?).The Giants picked Adam Koets a few slots ahead of Green Bay.

Gould Giants86 : 11:16 am : link ehhh... Hauschka would be better. Folk? or some young kicker

agree with Rory fkap : 11:28 am : link overall, it's stupid to try returning it from out of the endzone. teams still do, but there's a lot more just taking a knee.



When you have a guy that can get decent height and drop it at the one, you now entice the return team to attempt a return or risk being pinned deep.



I don't know if Gould got height, whether he intentionally kicks short, whether he's consistent, but I never got the impression he was anything special. "will test FA" basically means the Giants lowballed him (thinking he's nothing special) and he said, screw that, let's see if I can do better elsewhere.

Robbie Gould LS : 12:18 pm : link had 22 kickoffs returned and 19 touchbacks last year. The kickoffs that were returned averaged 24.5 yards. This includes kicks returned from the end zone. Average starting position was better for opponents on touchbacks than they were for returns.

I have no problem with not bringing him back/him testing FA Matt M. : 12:20 pm : link But, I would like to know they are going to bring in someone as good or better. Without him, the kicking game could have been really ugly last year. He is a very dependable PK. He doesn't boot the ball in the end zone on kickoffs, but so what. His kicks combined with decent coverage left us in decent shape.

Compare LS : 12:32 pm : link Haushka average opponent KO starting position was the 26.5 yard line. Gould's was 25.9. Haushka made 89.2 of his field goals, Gould made 100%. And remember Seattle (everyone) has better KO coverage than we do.

Might want to use someone else. Nassib isn't doing anything in the NFL other than holding a clip board.



And the Giants were morons to let Stover go. That was the dude who got away. In comment 13380092 giants#1 said:Might want to use someone else. Nassib isn't doing anything in the NFL other than holding a clip board.And the Giants were morons to let Stover go. That was the dude who got away.

I liked Gould a lot. Feels like cap space is getting too tight to fit Ten Ton Hammer : 12:36 pm : link Our needs just to be able to stay in shape, much less get better.

Stover was a tough one. The Giants had him on the roster in 1990 and stashed him on IR. Coming off the Super Bowl season, and with what Matt Bahr did, it was tough to let a clutch kicker like that go. So Belichick, who saw Stover in practice, scooped him up as he went to Cleveland. It would have been a very ballsy call by Handley to let Bahr go for Stover. In hindsight, it was the wrong call. In comment 13380270 LauderdaleMatty said:Stover was a tough one. The Giants had him on the roster in 1990 and stashed him on IR. Coming off the Super Bowl season, and with what Matt Bahr did, it was tough to let a clutch kicker like that go. So Belichick, who saw Stover in practice, scooped him up as he went to Cleveland. It would have been a very ballsy call by Handley to let Bahr go for Stover. In hindsight, it was the wrong call.

Except, no one is going to Pay Gould much more than the vet minimum, imo In comment 13380273 Ten Ton Hammer said:Except, no one is going to Pay Gould much more than the vet minimum, imo