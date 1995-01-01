Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Raanan: NYG PK Robbie Gould will test free agency

Defenderdawg : 9:41 am
Per source...
Link - ( New Window )
Not upset at this  
GiantsRage2007 : 9:43 am : link
Would be nice to have someone who can kick it into the EZ on kickoffs.
Gould was servicable  
Matt in SGS : 9:45 am : link
but never really wowed me at any point this past year. He's a solid kicker, but nothing the Giants couldn't fairly easily replace. I wish the Giants would actually go with one of the young kickers they seem to have a habit of developing for other franchises and never use themselves the past 30 years (Matt Stover, Todd Peterson, Olindo Mare, Matt Bryant, Brandon McManus, Chris Boswell).
Add Mike Lansford  
Defenderdawg : 9:47 am : link
For the way back folks from the Belichick special teams coach days
This could be a more meaningful loss than people realize  
ShockNRoll : 9:51 am : link
While his kickoffs are weak and he was iffy on extra points, the guy was deadly on field goals last year and knows how to kick in bad weather. He's 85% for his career and was 100% for us. Hopefully they can find someone that is reliable, that's exactly what Gould is.
RE: This could be a more meaningful loss than people realize  
chuckydee9 : 10:05 am : link
In comment 13379986 ShockNRoll said:
Quote:
While his kickoffs are weak and he was iffy on extra points, the guy was deadly on field goals last year and knows how to kick in bad weather. He's 85% for his career and was 100% for us. Hopefully they can find someone that is reliable, that's exactly what Gould is.


He was really good for us in Field Goals.. The extra points he missed were in horrible conditions where many other kickers were effected due to the same windy conditions impacting the north East and parts of Mid West.. Its not as easy to find a reliable kicker as it sounds..
Giants don't really develop kickers.  
Ivan15 : 10:08 am : link
They create competition and keep who they like best. Bryant was one that got away, but most aren't ready to take the JB when the Giants let them go. McManus is an exception.

At least since the George Young era began, the Giants have treated kickers like used cars. New and shiny in the beginning but quickly traded for a different model when flaws start to show up.
How is Nick Folk  
Rflairr : 10:18 am : link
On kickoffs?
I don't get the  
Rory : 10:18 am : link
"I want a kicker who can kick it in the end zone " comment I always read here indicating more power

I don't think that type of trait is as advantageous as to when the kickoff was at the 50 yard line

Now with kickoffs closer it's almost more beneficial to have a directional kicker who can drop it inside the 5-10 yard line and let the coverage teams aim to tackle inside the 10-15 yard line.

Bring in Hauschka  
TheMick7 : 10:21 am : link
.
RE: Not upset at this  
jeff57 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 13379968 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Would be nice to have someone who can kick it into the EZ on kickoffs.


Exactly.
Agreed his kickofss leave something to be desired...  
Torrag : 10:25 am : link
...both in distance and hangtime.
RE: Bring in Hauschka  
EddieNYG : 10:26 am : link
In comment 13380026 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
.

That's who I hope they sign. It does concern me that he missed I think 6 XP's this year.
I picture Gould sitting in JR's office...  
BillKo : 10:30 am : link
saying he's testing the FA market, gets up, goes out the door and immediately comes back in.........
RE: I don't get the  
GiantsRage2007 : 10:30 am : link
In comment 13380021 Rory said:
Quote:
"I want a kicker who can kick it in the end zone " comment I always read here indicating more power

I don't think that type of trait is as advantageous as to when the kickoff was at the 50 yard line

Now with kickoffs closer it's almost more beneficial to have a directional kicker who can drop it inside the 5-10 yard line and let the coverage teams aim to tackle inside the 10-15 yard line.


With our coverage unit? I'll take the touchback please.
RE: RE: I don't get the  
Rory : 10:33 am : link
In comment 13380039 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
In comment 13380021 Rory said:


Quote:


"I want a kicker who can kick it in the end zone " comment I always read here indicating more power
And
I don't think that type of trait is as advantageous as to when the kickoff was at the 50 yard line

Now with kickoffs closer it's almost more beneficial to have a directional kicker who can drop it inside the 5-10 yard line and let the coverage teams aim to tackle inside the 10-15 yard line.




With our coverage unit? I'll take the touchback please.


Our covg unit is no diff then any other teams , watch the other games.

An quite honestly they have played well lately.
RE: I don't get the  
robbieballs2003 : 10:33 am : link
In comment 13380021 Rory said:
Quote:
"I want a kicker who can kick it in the end zone " comment I always read here indicating more power

I don't think that type of trait is as advantageous as to when the kickoff was at the 50 yard line

Now with kickoffs closer it's almost more beneficial to have a directional kicker who can drop it inside the 5-10 yard line and let the coverage teams aim to tackle inside the 10-15 yard line.


Do you mean 30?
RE: RE: RE: I don't get the  
jeff57 : 10:43 am : link
In comment 13380043 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 13380039 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


In comment 13380021 Rory said:


Quote:


"I want a kicker who can kick it in the end zone " comment I always read here indicating more power
And
I don't think that type of trait is as advantageous as to when the kickoff was at the 50 yard line

Now with kickoffs closer it's almost more beneficial to have a directional kicker who can drop it inside the 5-10 yard line and let the coverage teams aim to tackle inside the 10-15 yard line.




With our coverage unit? I'll take the touchback please.



Our covg unit is no diff then any other teams , watch the other games.

An quite honestly they have played well lately.


I've watched the others, and no they're not as good. But not as bad as their kickoff returns. The Mighty Quinn.
RE: Giants don't really develop kickers.  
Big Blue Blogger : 10:48 am : link
Ivan15 said:
Quote:
They create competition and keep who they like best. Bryant was one that got away, but most aren't ready to take the job when the Giants let them go. McManus is an exception.

There's a kicker in Pittsburgh who might disagree.
RE: RE: I don't get the  
Rory : 10:51 am : link
In comment 13380044 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 13380021 Rory said:


Quote:


"I want a kicker who can kick it in the end zone " comment I always read here indicating more power

I don't think that type of trait is as advantageous as to when the kickoff was at the 50 yard line

Now with kickoffs closer it's almost more beneficial to have a directional kicker who can drop it inside the 5-10 yard line and let the coverage teams aim to tackle inside the 10-15 yard line.




Do you mean 30?
yes 30yard line
Boswell wasn't even on the Giants  
giants#1 : 10:58 am : link
for a 12 months and he was "on" the Texans the prior season. I wouldn't say the Giants "developed" him. They just had him in for competition and he lost.

Not quite the same as a guy like Garoppolo or even Nassib who were developed for several years and will likely make their biggest impact for different teams.

If anything, the Texans developed Boswell as he at least spent time on their practice squad. He just an a training camp and some OTAs with the Giants.
ditto McManus  
giants#1 : 11:03 am : link
the Giants didn't develop him. They might've helped get him noticed by letting him kick in some preseason games, but he only spent one offseason/camp with them before being dealt to the Broncos.

The Broncos then developed him as he was primarily just a KO specialist his first season.
Leave it to BBI to nitpick and completely ignore the point  
Brown Recluse : 11:07 am : link
.
RE: Gould was servicable  
Overseer : 11:13 am : link
In comment 13379972 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
but never really wowed me at any point this past year. He's a solid kicker, but nothing the Giants couldn't fairly easily replace. I wish the Giants would actually go with one of the young kickers they seem to have a habit of developing for other franchises and never use themselves the past 30 years (Matt Stover, Todd Peterson, Olindo Mare, Matt Bryant, Brandon McManus, Chris Boswell).

Yup, a kicker can be a huge weapon. Mason Crosby was highly touted coming out of Colo in 2007 (?).

The Giants picked Adam Koets a few slots ahead of Green Bay.
Gould  
Giants86 : 11:16 am : link
ehhh... Hauschka would be better. Folk? or some young kicker
agree with Rory  
fkap : 11:28 am : link
overall, it's stupid to try returning it from out of the endzone. teams still do, but there's a lot more just taking a knee.

When you have a guy that can get decent height and drop it at the one, you now entice the return team to attempt a return or risk being pinned deep.

I don't know if Gould got height, whether he intentionally kicks short, whether he's consistent, but I never got the impression he was anything special. "will test FA" basically means the Giants lowballed him (thinking he's nothing special) and he said, screw that, let's see if I can do better elsewhere.
RE: I picture Gould sitting in JR's office...  
Kevin in Annapolis : 11:32 am : link
In comment 13380038 BillKo said:
Quote:
saying he's testing the FA market, gets up, goes out the door and immediately comes back in.........


Robbie Gould  
LS : 12:18 pm : link
had 22 kickoffs returned and 19 touchbacks last year. The kickoffs that were returned averaged 24.5 yards. This includes kicks returned from the end zone. Average starting position was better for opponents on touchbacks than they were for returns.
Haushka.  
magnum4413 : 12:19 pm : link
.
I have no problem with not bringing him back/him testing FA  
Matt M. : 12:20 pm : link
But, I would like to know they are going to bring in someone as good or better. Without him, the kicking game could have been really ugly last year. He is a very dependable PK. He doesn't boot the ball in the end zone on kickoffs, but so what. His kicks combined with decent coverage left us in decent shape.
Compare  
LS : 12:32 pm : link
Haushka average opponent KO starting position was the 26.5 yard line. Gould's was 25.9. Haushka made 89.2 of his field goals, Gould made 100%. And remember Seattle (everyone) has better KO coverage than we do.
RE: Boswell wasn't even on the Giants  
LauderdaleMatty : 12:33 pm : link
In comment 13380092 giants#1 said:
Quote:
for a 12 months and he was "on" the Texans the prior season. I wouldn't say the Giants "developed" him. They just had him in for competition and he lost.

Not quite the same as a guy like Garoppolo or even Nassib who were developed for several years and will likely make their biggest impact for different teams.

If anything, the Texans developed Boswell as he at least spent time on their practice squad. He just an a training camp and some OTAs with the Giants.


Might want to use someone else. Nassib isn't doing anything in the NFL other than holding a clip board.

And the Giants were morons to let Stover go. That was the dude who got away.
I liked Gould a lot. Feels like cap space is getting too tight to fit  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:36 pm : link
Our needs just to be able to stay in shape, much less get better.
RE: RE: Boswell wasn't even on the Giants  
Matt in SGS : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 13380270 LauderdaleMatty said:
Quote:
In comment 13380092 giants#1 said:


Quote:


for a 12 months and he was "on" the Texans the prior season. I wouldn't say the Giants "developed" him. They just had him in for competition and he lost.

Not quite the same as a guy like Garoppolo or even Nassib who were developed for several years and will likely make their biggest impact for different teams.

If anything, the Texans developed Boswell as he at least spent time on their practice squad. He just an a training camp and some OTAs with the Giants.



Might want to use someone else. Nassib isn't doing anything in the NFL other than holding a clip board.

And the Giants were morons to let Stover go. That was the dude who got away.


Stover was a tough one. The Giants had him on the roster in 1990 and stashed him on IR. Coming off the Super Bowl season, and with what Matt Bahr did, it was tough to let a clutch kicker like that go. So Belichick, who saw Stover in practice, scooped him up as he went to Cleveland. It would have been a very ballsy call by Handley to let Bahr go for Stover. In hindsight, it was the wrong call.
RE: I liked Gould a lot. Feels like cap space is getting too tight to fit  
Big Blue '56 : 12:54 pm : link
In comment 13380273 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Our needs just to be able to stay in shape, much less get better.


Except, no one is going to Pay Gould much more than the vet minimum, imo
Kicking into the EZ  
Beer Man : 1:00 pm : link
is not always the end-all. There were many times last year the kicking unit kept the other team from making it back to the 20. If the guy can kick it short with great hang time and position consistently, that's just as good.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support