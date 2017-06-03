TE Bucky Hodges' Hands? TC : 3/6/2017 12:57 pm In light of his Combine performance, and after watching his highlight reel again, I went back and started watching more video of his play. And I'm not liking a lot of what I'm seeing. Maybe I'm just not watching the right games, or not watching what I should be, but he doesn't look particularly athletic compared to other TE prospects I've watched. But what I find even more alarming, I'm seeing plenty of drops, and drops of easy passes to catch. And these don't just look like concentration drops, but as if his hand/eye coordination isn't that great.



Anyone watch much of this guy through whole games and have more enlightened opinions on these issues?



That's one of the big knocks on him...tons of drops. yatqb : 3/6/2017 12:59 pm : link .

He concentrates the ball into his hands Jim in Forest Hills : 3/6/2017 12:59 pm : link and then promptly falls down. Im serious, watch his highlight reel, he falls down all the time after every big catch. Then watch someone like Engram's reel, pretty stark difference.

I've watched a little Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/6/2017 1:01 pm : link but enough to see a couple of drops. Hodges does not seem able to play an NFL TE position. He could be an H or move TE, but he cannot block and appears to have no interest in blocking from the film I watched. I'm much more interested in Evan Engram who makes a serious attempt to block when called upon, is faster, runs good routes and has excellent hands. Heck, I think Engram could be a big WR.

Oh boy! A tall TE who drops passes and falls down. No wonder the Giants scouts are impressed. He's the perfect replacement for Donnell. :-(

Those issues seem significant SomeFan : 3/6/2017 1:04 pm : link we really need top draft a TE who can come in a play - at least be a threat in the passing game - from day 1. We need a Shockey type without the drama.

I have watched just about every Hodges play BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/6/2017 1:13 pm : link He is fantastic high pointing the ball in traffic. He makes some really tough grabs as well. Yes he does fall after making some great catches, but its not all the time like everyone is saying. He doesn't fumble, which would be a huge deal. He is vastly different in the passing game then Larry Donnell was, but his blocking is a huge issue.

I'm surprised by that, because watching him he more often seemed to have a surprising amount of difficulty with contested catches for someone so big.

Not high on Hodges either adamg : 3/6/2017 1:28 pm : link Evan Engram in the second is my guy.

he's not a TE, he's a big WR. Ask Sy56. So while the drops are Victor in CT : 3/6/2017 1:28 pm : link troubling for sure, lack of blocking isn't.



I think Shaheen is more of an NFL TE than Hodges Rjanyg : 3/6/2017 1:28 pm : link If Howard and Njoku are gone by 23 I am hoping for Shaheen in rounds 2 or 3. Hodges can't even get in a good 3 point stance.

If Hodges is going play WR, his hands become, IMO, the central issue. I don't want to see an Giant WR on the field who have problems holding onto catches. In comment 13380381 Victor in CT said:If Hodges is going play WR, his hands become, IMO, the central issue. I don't want to see an Giant WR on the field who have problems holding onto catches.

I AcidTest : 3/6/2017 1:57 pm : link like Hodges, but agree he's a project, especially his blocking. He's a WR, or a "flex TE."



The guy to watch is George Kittle.

I really like Hodges as a prospect Torrag : 3/6/2017 2:03 pm : link Personally I think he could play either position, WR or TE. I admit he doesn't have great 'pluck the ball'

hands and let's it 'get into him' too often. I also see a player with 20 TD's in his first three seasons playing the position.



Now we're not talking about a 1st Round pick. At least I'm not, but he's a mismatch, a physical freak, a weapon and just what the Dr. ordered in the red zone.



Bottomline is he's a good fit for what we need and has a very high ceiling as a prospect. Physically and athletically there is no reason he can't further develop and round out his game. What do we have coaches for?



Depending on the options at the time I'd draft him and I hope the Giants would as well.

Confirming lugnut : 3/6/2017 2:08 pm : link A good friend and VT grad who goes to every single game was first to tell me -- Hodges seems to just fall down every single play (at least, it's after the catch.). I guess he has like no YAC because he's flat on the ground.



I dunno. TE? WR? 6'6" with a 39" vertical is insane. And I assume his wingspan must be ridiculous. His catch radius must have it's own zip code. That's got to be something to work with, no?

He is starting to sound more like Ramses Barden and less like Patrick77 : 3/6/2017 2:15 pm : link Julius Thomas.

In nearly every measureable test... Torrag : 3/6/2017 2:17 pm : link ...including level of competition Hodges scores higher than barden ever did.

RE: He is starting to sound more like Ramses Barden and less like BigBlueDownTheShore : 3/6/2017 2:23 pm : link

Quote: Julius Thomas.



He does not compare to Barden at all. He has played well at a way higher level then Barden ever did. He even scored over Eli Apple against Ohio State. In comment 13380468 Patrick77 said:He does not compare to Barden at all. He has played well at a way higher level then Barden ever did. He even scored over Eli Apple against Ohio State.

He's not a tight end Greg from LI : 3/6/2017 2:24 pm : link He just isn't. He makes Travis Beckum look like Howard Cross as a blocker

A good comp for Hodges physically and athleticlly is Kelvin Benjamin Torrag : 3/6/2017 2:31 pm : link ...with the edge to Hodges. Can he be that type of player in the NFL? I dunno but it could be fun to find out.

TC Torrag : 3/6/2017 2:46 pm : link We'll agree to disagree. 180 receptions/1800yds/20 TD's in three seasons is a lot of playmaking and production. The proof is in the pudding.



The questions arise when projecting such a unique guy to the next level. How will he translate for your team/system? The answer is no one knows for sure and that's a risk. It's up for teams to decide and we'll see on draft day which one believes in the player.

Weird how Boylhart thinks he has the best hands of any prospect... Milton : 3/6/2017 3:10 pm : link Quote: Bucky has such soft hands to catch the football that when the ball is thrown his way it’s like watching the ball melt into his hands like vanilla ice cream melts when it placed gentle on a warm piece of blueberry pie. He has sure hands never double clutching the ball and never seems to drop many balls. He likes the physical part of the receiver position and has just enough body control to adjust and catch contested passes....There is no receiver, tight end or running back in this draft with any more talent to catch the ball than Bucky has.

full profile

Mistake in my 2:46 post Torrag : 3/6/2017 3:16 pm : link Hodges had 133 receptions in three years not 180.

