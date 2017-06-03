Giants Interested in Pryor- Cleveland Plain Dealer ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 3/6/2017 2:20 pm



The other teams mentioned are the Eagles, 49ers and Titans.



Quote: Terrelle Pryor is drawing interest from the Giants, 49ers, Titans and Eagles as the free agency two-day negotiating window opens on Tuesday at noon, league sources told cleveland.com.



There are likely other teams that will express interest too.



During this two-day period, teams may 'negotiate all aspects' of the contract with agent, but can't execute the deal until free agency officially opens Thursday at 4 p.m.

- ( Per the Plain Dealer we have shown interest in Pryor, as the legal tampering period opens up tonight.The other teams mentioned are the Eagles, 49ers and Titans. Pryor - ( New Window

Cost too much jeff57 : 3/6/2017 2:21 pm : link Not a top priority. Don't see it.

Agreed. In comment 13380483 jeff57 said:Agreed.

I agree. I can't see them paying him what he wants when they have other needs and limited resources. I would rather Marshall on a shorter deal for most likely less In comment 13380483 jeff57 said:I agree. I can't see them paying him what he wants when they have other needs and limited resources. I would rather Marshall on a shorter deal for most likely less

I disagree about pryority.



Definite Pryority is finding another receiving threat. Pryor or Marshall are best fits in FA for what we could use in our WR corps. In comment 13380483 jeff57 said:I disagree about pryority.Definite Pryority is finding another receiving threat. Pryor or Marshall are best fits in FA for what we could use in our WR corps.

Cost might be too much though adamg : 3/6/2017 2:25 pm : link I bet his market is lower than some predictors indicate though. 1 season of production isn't enough to offset his character concerns imo.





He has elements NYG would seek in a vertical WR JonC : 3/6/2017 2:25 pm : link but got to wonder if he's not a one year wonder at the position.



If they can't afford Hank, how can they afford Pryor? shockeyisthebest8056 : 3/6/2017 2:26 pm : link ...

Giants tend to draft and develop their own WRs JonC : 3/6/2017 2:26 pm : link thus controlling the cost, as the open market cost of a vertical threat is north of $10M per. I wouldn't give it to Pryor.



Not to mention he's apparently not well liked anywhere he's been.



We dont need him to be a #1 WR. Hard to see how he wouldnt be productive considering the players around him and QB. In comment 13380490 JonC said:We dont need him to be a #1 WR. Hard to see how he wouldnt be productive considering the players around him and QB.

I didn't say we need him as a #1 JonC : 3/6/2017 2:27 pm : link and the kid's played one pro season at WR, it doesn't guarantee he'll do it again.



I'd be surprised if Pryor's market is higher than Hanks. If Giants can't afford Hank, it's because he's pulling 10+ mill. Pryor shouldn't command that imo. In comment 13380493 shockeyisthebest8056 said:I'd be surprised if Pryor's market is higher than Hanks. If Giants can't afford Hank, it's because he's pulling 10+ mill. Pryor shouldn't command that imo.

Terrell Pryor doesn't seem like a long term fit for this team, Brown Recluse : 3/6/2017 2:29 pm : link so signing him makes little sense.





he's a vertical threat but is he a red zone threat? mphbullet36 : 3/6/2017 2:29 pm : link because we usually don't have much of an issue moving the ball in between the 20's...its when the field shrinks and OBJ, Sheppard, and Cruz are not tall we stalled and didn't come away with touchdowns.



A vertical threat would be nice (but you can have that with king and lewis) what we really need is a red zone target. Whether that comes as a WR or TE not sure but someone that can go up and get it in tight spaces is a real need.

We dont need him to be a #1 WR. Hard to see how he wouldnt be productive considering the players around him and QB.



You're not thinking far enough ahead. In comment 13380495 Old Dirty Beckham said:You're not thinking far enough ahead.

Brandon Marshall's personality is apparently too much for them, but Devon : 3/6/2017 2:31 pm : link Pryor, with all the shit he invites (for whatever) reason from other players, isn't?

From what I saw of this guy all year The 12th Man : 3/6/2017 2:33 pm : link he looks like a pain in the ass. If the Browns have more money than God to spend in FA and he walks what does that tell you. I say no thanks.

Brandon Marshall has the endorsement of one of our top defensive players.



According to another one of our top defensive players, Pryor is a shit eater. :) In comment 13380511 Devon said:Brandon Marshall has the endorsement of one of our top defensive players.According to another one of our top defensive players, Pryor is a shit eater. :)

Not sure if I'd take Garcon over Marshall...but Garcon would definitely be another nice option. In comment 13380513 Chris in Philly said:Not sure if I'd take Garcon over Marshall...but Garcon would definitely be another nice option.

Beckham and Pryor ghost718 : 3/6/2017 2:42 pm : link I can see it now



Gilligan and The Skipper

Why would Giants possibly want Pryor over BM? chuckydee9 : 3/6/2017 2:43 pm : link BM is cheaper more physical and is a far better WR even at his current age then Pryor will ever be.

Giants Interested in Pryor Torrag : 3/6/2017 2:56 pm : link ...as they should be. We have a need for a playmaker with size. Due diligence at the minimum. If he costs too much or his personality doesn't mesh so be it. Make the call.

Agreed. Garcon is very productive. Seems to always be open. In comment 13380513 Chris in Philly said:Agreed. Garcon is very productive. Seems to always be open.

and you know that they are worried about Marshall's personality, how?



Making something out of nothing? In comment 13380511 Devon said:and you know that they are worried about Marshall's personality, how?Making something out of nothing?

Umm mdthedream : 3/6/2017 3:05 pm : link Pryor would be a great fit.

Hopefully its just to push the price higher rasbutant : 3/6/2017 3:08 pm : link for the Eagles.

Ranaan and another reporter I'm not rembering off the top of my head said it was doubtful they'd seriously be after him because his personality might not fit in McAdoo's locker room. In comment 13380563 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Ranaan and another reporter I'm not rembering off the top of my head said it was doubtful they'd seriously be after him because his personality might not fit in McAdoo's locker room.

Do not think Jack Rabbit would apporve.. est1986 : 3/6/2017 3:11 pm : link But i would, it seems like he brings an element this WR group doesn't have but needs. So id the price is right, Come On Down!

Big Pryor fan giantsfan44ab : 3/6/2017 3:13 pm : link but the thought of having 2 WRs costing us nearly $30M in a few years scares me.

Pryor comes with an asterisk GiantTuff1 : 3/6/2017 3:34 pm : link but I was hoping the Giants would show some interest, the guy can play, and I think he's a little underrated. Probably not relative to FA dollars though.



If he can become a little more likable, he's a nice big target that we should look at, and think he may be more of a stabilizing force than Brandon Marshall, as effort is not an issue with Pryor at least.



Would be an interesting and eclectic trio with Pryor, Beckham, and Shepard, and don't underestimate the value Pryor can bring in the trick play game, perhaps a scale-tipper.

I suppose this is just the Giants dipping their toes in Simms11 : 3/6/2017 3:35 pm : link Free Agency. I can't see how we could afford him. Our priority has to be fixing the Oline with our limited resources first and foremost. We currently need a RT and RG, unless Jerry is brought back to compete with Hart at RG. RT is still a need, if Flowers stays at LT and that will depend on the signing of Okung or possibly a guy like Reiff.

I would rather pursue a legitimate Chris684 : 3/6/2017 3:35 pm : link pass catching TE threat than pay a WR like Pryor or Marshall.



If they can somehow acquire Bennett, Cook, Howard or Njoku, I feel that allows them to head into camp letting King, Lewis and perhaps a mid to late round pick or smaller FA acquisition battle it out.

if Odell wasn't on the team annexOPR : 3/6/2017 3:35 pm : link I'd consider him a no brainer, but the Giants just need a functional / complimentary #2 (preferably over 6 feet tall) opposite Odell



Love Pryor, but a cheaper Brandon Marshall/rookie to groom would be more prudent. *assuming Marshall would be cheaper per year



If they spend, I want it to be on a vet OL who can plug and play

how is a guy who has had 1 year of big garbage time stats as a WR Victor in CT : 3/6/2017 4:00 pm : link suddenly a "no brainer"? Yeah, open the vault for him.

what a huge huge pickup this could be. area junc : 3/6/2017 4:04 pm : link i believe the marshall smoke but pryor has that scary deep speed (4.38 40) + that 6'4" frame. Unlimited athleticism. he's much younger than Marshall and a better deep threat than Alshon Jeffery



Putting Pryor opposite OBJ forces a defense to make some tough decisions. Then we'll have Shepard, Vereen and (hopefully) an impact TE working the soft spots underneath



it's weird how many people seem to legitimately hate him though.....there's something unlikable about the guy

We need a VET leader jvm52106 : 3/6/2017 4:08 pm : link at WR not a possible me me headcase. No thanks. Give me Marshall who has done a lot in this league and grown up quite a bit. He is Burress part 2, even if for just a season or two.

This actually makes me think they're getting Marshall dpinzow : 3/6/2017 4:13 pm : link because Pryor will get paid a lot more (younger, more potential)

If you're a GM map7711 : 3/6/2017 5:06 pm : link Wouldn't you reach out to every top free agent in a position of need for your team? That way you know what the market is for these guys, or at least what the agents are asking for? Then when you negotiate with the guy you truly want, you have a better sense of what's going on.

WRs are coming into giantgiantfan : 3/6/2017 5:12 pm : link this league and contributing year one now. Unless they can get someone in cheap I'd like for a big outside threat the first few rounds of the draft. Would rather see them fix the line, despite what McAdoo said about Eli. Get another guard or RT in here so we can run the ball.

This is not a slam against the OP EricJ : 3/6/2017 5:13 pm : link but just an observation that most of the player talk (who we may be targeting, who may be interested in coming here, etc) is for every position except our biggest need... the OL.



We can continue to have the WR, TE, DL discussions but none of that matters if we cannot run the ball next season.

This will drop the price of shelovesnycsports : 3/6/2017 5:30 pm : link Marshall.

I hear ya. I've heard teammates and others say more bad things about Pryor in one year than I've heard in all of Marshall's career.



In fact I don't think I've ever heard guys trash anyone the way I've heard them trash Pryor. I've read where more than one guy said he was the worst teammate they ever had and couldn't stand the guy. In comment 13380511 Devon said:I hear ya. I've heard teammates and others say more bad things about Pryor in one year than I've heard in all of Marshall's career.In fact I don't think I've ever heard guys trash anyone the way I've heard them trash Pryor. I've read where more than one guy said he was the worst teammate they ever had and couldn't stand the guy.

Not worth it WillVAB : 3/6/2017 7:58 pm : link Stat compiler vs soft zones and garbage time.

He's going to be great RetroJint : 3/6/2017 8:39 pm : link If the Giants sign him, I will be shocked, however.

I'm shocked at how many here don't want Pryor djm : 3/6/2017 8:40 pm : link One year isn't an eternity but how it's enough to tell if a guy can play. He's young and ascending. He got a shot and produced. Some of you are questioning the one year thing, what about Marshall or even garçon being potentially one year away from the glue factory? Watch browns games from last year. Pryor was a presence. In this offense with Beckham sucking everything into his vortex... I'll take that. Pryor would be going from the browns to the Giants. I think he'd be just fine here.



I'm dying to know what kind of offer or contract the Giants had in mind for Pryor. Could be a deal that allows Pryor to shake free in a year if he were to blow up ala the black unicorn a few years back.



Also -- not a need? I agree it's kind of hard to justify spending money at wr with Beckham coming up soon but if the Giants view Pryor as one of the few younger talents in FA worth looking at you can't blame em for diving in.

I like his game SomeFan : 3/6/2017 8:55 pm : link I have pause based on what everyone says about him.

The "garbage time" accusation is not shyster : 3/6/2017 9:00 pm : link



His completed receptions are listed in order of yards gained with game situation. To my eye, you have to go down to the 19th reception listed to find one that qualifies as "garbage time".



There are a few others, of course, given the Browns' record, but mostly for short yardage and not a significant contributor to his overall stats.



I don't expect a signing, given the Giants' cap situation, but perhaps it's an indication that they are looking in the right direction to fill a rather compelling need.

- ( borne out by the PFR play-by-play.His completed receptions are listed in order of yards gained with game situation. To my eye, you have to go down to the 19th reception listed to find one that qualifies as "garbage time".There are a few others, of course, given the Browns' record, but mostly for short yardage and not a significant contributor to his overall stats.I don't expect a signing, given the Giants' cap situation, but perhaps it's an indication that they are looking in the right direction to fill a rather compelling need. Link - ( New Window

shyster Torrag : 3/6/2017 9:44 pm : link Good post backed up by actual stats. Thanks for debunking that BS.

Pryor's 27 years old, I think he's at about the top of his development Ten Ton Hammer : 3/6/2017 9:55 pm : link curve most likely I don't know that I'd want to be the team paying a lot of money for a guy who will be 28 before the 2017 season and you don't even know if he's actually a good NFL WR yet. Just a gamble I wouldn't take for a big contract.