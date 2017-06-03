Could Giants offensive needs be addressed THIS off-season? NYG27 : 3/6/2017 5:21 pm Giants did an amazing job in addressing most all their defensive player needs last off-season.



Do you think they can do a similar task and address most all their offensive player needs this off-season or will it take a couple of seasons to re-stock the offense?

If they want to of course djstat : 3/6/2017 5:23 pm : link The question is how do you want to deal with the cap?

Questions giantgiantfan : 3/6/2017 5:26 pm : link LT, RT, RG, RB, WR2, TE... thats a lot to address.

Looking at their needs Rjanyg : 3/6/2017 5:30 pm : link Here is the list in no order:



WR with height and redzone ability.

TE that can threaten the seem and block.

RB with power and willing to run between the tackles

OT, preferably a LT that can handle speed rushers

OG, specifically a RG who is a mauler

QB of the future, back up for 3 years then take over for Eli



Did I miss anything?

We will know thursday Chip : 3/6/2017 5:37 pm : link on whether they want to free up cap space and spend again to fix the offensive line and Tight End positions. Remember we don't have Jerry and Newhouse under contract. If we go into next season with the group under contract and rookies the ol will be worse than last year. Lets hope they get something done.



I think they free up cap space by redoing one of the contracts for 8-9 mill and use that for the OL and structure the contracts for small cap hits in year one and use the cap space next year where there is room.

Quote: Here is the list in no order:



WR with height and redzone ability.

TE that can threaten the seem and block.

RB with power and willing to run between the tackles

OT, preferably a LT that can handle speed rushers

OG, specifically a RG who is a mauler

QB of the future, back up for 3 years then take over for Eli



Fullback?

Depth at Safety and CB and possibly a starting DT next to Snacks, if Hank goes. In comment 13380850 Sour Kraut Kid said:Depth at Safety and CB and possibly a starting DT next to Snacks, if Hank goes.

The way it panned out micky : 3/6/2017 6:03 pm : link As far as draft and avail FA, not this off season maybe next..if not 2 more off seasons

It's possible BillT : 3/6/2017 6:23 pm : link Here's one way. Resign Newhouse. Sign FA OL Austin Pasztor. That's it for the OL. It's not perfect but maybe Hart takes a step up and 2 of those 3 make a decent right side. Sign WR Quick. He along with improving Lewis and King upgrades the WR. Draft WR round 1/2. Draft RB round 3/4, Draft TE round 3/4.



I wouldn't be perfect but we don't need a top 5 offense. Top half would do.

This is a win now team Glover : 3/6/2017 6:26 pm : link Cant allow last years gains to fall back into personnel tail chasing.

Need to follow the examples of the NFL's best personnel/cap managers: Belichik and Jerrah.

We'll find out. The best guess is that they Ira : 3/6/2017 6:37 pm : link address some of them in free agency and some in the draft. Somehow, I think we'll at least find one target for Eli - either a wideout or tight end. And somehow, we'll get a tackle and a guard. The qb of the future can wait and a power rb can either be cheaply addressed in free agency or day 3 of the draft.

Reese PaulN : 3/6/2017 6:58 pm : link Has never been big on building an offensive line, in fact since he has been here he has done very little right in terms of the offensive line, and plenty wrong. What makes people think this is suddenly going to change? When I see it I will believe it. He has had opportunities and has passed on them, now he faces a huge challenge, it is a poor free agent class and poor draft class for offensive tackles, there is opportunity to upgrade at guard, I only hope he takes advantage of that at least.

2 more off seasons PaulN : 3/6/2017 7:01 pm : link LOL. That is ridiculous, in the NFL you don't think in those terms, we'll upgrade in two more off seasons. LOL. They need to do what they can this off season or it is a fail.

There will be improvement in the offense this offseason mavric : 3/6/2017 7:23 pm : link but it won't be bought and paid for in free agency like last year because we just don't have the cap space to make major moves. But there will be improvement - perhaps a free agent and an offense heavier draft

They can start by hiring a real prdave73 : 3/6/2017 7:49 pm : link Offensive coordinator. That will help matters. And we wonder why the Pats continue to be successful year in and year out..

Silly question Cruzin : 3/6/2017 8:04 pm : link

There's a 2 year window, the offensive needs will be addressed it's just that the Giants feel that replacing Flowers is not a need. If we sign Marshall, we eliminate the need for a pass catching TE and can go blocking TE later in the draft.



Sign Marshall, fill in the rest later.



RB and FB being top priorities. The O line needs to be coached, not replaced.

Yes WillVAB : 3/6/2017 8:15 pm : link But the existing pieces need to step up. Flowers, Pugh, and Richberg need to play better. Draft 1 OL somewhere before round 4. Draft one of the top TE's or WR before round 3. Take a RB late or UDFA.



Another piece on the OL and another mismatch at either TE or WR will have a big impact on the offense. Eli, OBJ, and Sheppard are good players. Perkins can be effective.



Draft BPA round 1 at DE, LB, OT, TE, or WR and go from there.

If the Giants StingerProf : 3/6/2017 8:29 pm : link Can sign Okung and Pryor that would be a great start. Kick Flowers to RG. Resign Newhouse and have him and Hart battle for RT. Draft a TE in round 1 or 2. I am high on Perkins and Vereen. Sign a Vet or draft another in the later rounds for depth. Offense significantly better. You're welcome, Jerry!

Kevin Seifert over at ESPN wrote an article a few days ago SB 42 and 46 and ? : 3/6/2017 9:58 pm : link that graded all the NFL teams on their cap flexibility. Not a surprise. That what ESPN does: assign grades and make lists.



But he said we have to start thinking about the cap in a different way. For four years in a row the league has increased the total cap by $10 million or more, and the same is expected for the next three years, at least.



So in the introduction he writes



Make no mistake: In the current NFL, every team has enough cap space to do just about anything it wants.



The Cowboys are one of the few teams that have even restructured any contracts this year. There's no penalty for restructuring. You may be pushing your cap problem off into the future if you do too much of that, but when Eli retires in two or three years he'll take his big slice of the cap with him.



If the Giants can sign JPP to a multi-year extension, which is really in the best interests of both sides, then they probably won't have any cap problem. But if they do, they can just restructure contracts like they used to do every year.



According to Forbes, the Giant franchise had revenues of $444 million last season and player expenses of $182 million. So they won't have trouble paying the players.



Both the Tisches and the Maras have big family fortunes, anyway.

Could Giants offensive needs be addressed THIS off-season? Torrag : 3/6/2017 10:05 pm : link Most of them.

they were able to do an amazing job with the D last year becuase it Victor in CT : 8:37 am : link just so happened that the FA class suited their needs perfectly. I don't see a rising OL looking for a 2nd contract, do you? Or a a rising TE? RB? FB?



Availability. Look it up.

It's easy to say, Doomster : 9:39 am : link we need a WR, TE, FB, RB, OT, G....that is like half your offensive starters....DE(if JPP is not retained), DT, LB, FS, CB......



Can't fill them all.....and sometimes the ones you fill, don't pan out.....



We have some of our own to try and resign....that doesn't leave much in cap space.....



The Draft, if lucky produces maybe one starter....yes you can have several draftees start out of necessity, but they will play like rookies, and make mistakes, that rookies do...



Since 2011, it seems this team just did not have a plan....they thought they could win with what they had....the only plan I saw was the clock in the locker room....



For a team, that had a franchise qb, to not provide an OL and weapons for him, as their top priority, it just didn't make sense.....

Keep in simple: 1 receiver (tight end or WR) and 2 OL ArlingtonMike : 10:51 am : link You get one receiver that threatens up top, you open things for Odell and SS. And 2 competent lineman will make a world of difference along with JP,WR,and EF. Sign JPP to long-term, restructure a couple contracts and get er done.

they should sign BIGbluegermany : 1:39 pm : link Dont'a Hightower,i want him badly!!!

