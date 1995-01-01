Free agency: strictly rumors and reports, no commentary

Moderators can feel free to delete this thread but I thought it would be good to have a thread that only gives info on rumors and reports without any of us chiming in with our opinions on them.
To avoid the clutter. Just the facts, ma'am.
Just heard Cowherd say that Romo to the Broncos is heating up.
with Houston Texans.
Also AP with Raiders would be intriguing
Darrelle Revis with Seattle
and Steelers were interested in Pryor but don't like his price tag of $10m + annually
Per PFT and Cleveland Plain Dealer on Twitter
interested in Woodhead.
Free agent TE Jack Doyle could command $7M annually.
All per roto.
looks like Reif is not returning
Ravens supposedly very interested in Pryor too. Interesting that the 2 teams linked to him are 2 teams in his division and have seen him play WR a combined 4 times.
As Pat T pointed out, could be moving on from Reiff
|#Lions are in the market for recently released #Charger and former 1st round OG/RT DJ Fluker per @walterfootball. Big name, meh player.
in Fluker (per twitter; multiple sources)
Rick Wagner from Baltimore. Reports have him signing a deal that would be the 2nd highest RT contract in the league.
| Josina AndersonVerified account @JosinaAnderson
Potential teams to watch in the OL D.J. Fluker market: #Saints #Lions #Seahawks #Colts #Vikings #Giants, #ARZ, #ATL based on a recent call.
that they liked him a lot pre-draft if my memory serves correct. I don't think he has materialized to the player most thought he would be however.
From Rotoworld Link
Giants/Marshall talk not going anywhere, he wants significantly more than what they're willing to give him
Jpp/Giants are getting closer, still a gap in guaranteed money and small gap in yearly, but length and structure are frame worked
Interest in Okung contingent on money (obviously), but with a lot of interest right now don't see it happening
Hankins has priced himself away from team
Fluker interest real
| Paul Schwartz @NYPost_Schwartz 30s30 seconds ago
Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest.
really pursuing Stephon Gilmore at CB.
| Pro Football FocusVerified account @PFF Feb 11
Top-graded run-blocking TEs of 2016
Anthony Fasano, TEN, 88.1
Nick O'Leary, BUF, 83.1
Tyler Eifert, CIN, 77.9
Charles Clay, BUF, 77.6
I thought Okung can not speak to teams until Thursday as he represents himself.
was cut, so he should be able to sign right away?
He wasn't cut, they failed to pick up his option.
not expected to resign with the Patriots
|According to NFL Network's Mike Silver, it is "more likely than not" that the 49ers acquire franchise player Kirk Cousins from the Redskins.
Who admittedly hung me out to dry (but still swears that a week before the draft that Myles Jack to the Giants in the 1st was a real possibility). He was the first to relay the info to me (which I posted 1st here) about Vernon signing so I guess I'll call him 1 for 2.
He said Okung isn't really a priority. The word on him in the league is that he lost about 3 steps in the last 2 years. If he signs with Giants it will be for either a very team friendly contract or a 1 year Marty B type of deal.
As for other targets in general he said he doesn't expect anything major for 2017 in terms of free agents to the Giants. He did say that Marshall does want to stay in NY/NJ but that he is also not going to take a deal significantly lower than his value. If it was a difference between 1 mil between being here or elsewhere he would likely stay.
I asked him about the O-Line and he said the team really thinks they need to upgrade in one spot only, whether it be RT or RG. If that means signing a LT and moving Flowers to RT I don't know.
Again take it with a grain of salt- the guy works at a sports agency and other than the Myles Jack debacle has been pretty good with info (sometimes breaking it to me an hour or two before I see it here).
to pick up his option.
- ( New Window
)
interested in DT Chris Baker.
|@JordanRaanan: Not going to be the only TE #Giants contact. Heard they're monitoring top of the TE market (Bennett, Cook, Doyle, etc) as well https://t.co/gOf5Ws2h7o
|NFL Network's Mike Garofolo suggested the Patriots are seeking two first-round picks in exchange for Jimmy Garoppolo.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Rams are in discussions with several teams about potentially trading franchised CB Trumaine Johnson, per teams involved. Big domino.
we have a 2 year deal on the table for Marshall
by restructuring Sean Lee's contract
Might be trying to fit Kenny Britt onto the the payroll.
He'd be a huge get for Dallas. He could do for Dallas what Sanu did for Atlanta last season, which would be scary.