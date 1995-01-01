Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Free agency: strictly rumors and reports, no commentary

Milton : 12:31 pm
Moderators can feel free to delete this thread but I thought it would be good to have a thread that only gives info on rumors and reports without any of us chiming in with our opinions on them.

To avoid the clutter. Just the facts, ma'am.
Rumor  
Klaatu : 12:38 pm : link
Just heard Cowherd say that Romo to the Broncos is heating up.
Giants interest in Okung still alive  
JonC : 12:42 pm : link
.
RE: Giants interest in Okung still alive  
Old Dirty Beckham : 12:50 pm : link
In comment 13381864 JonC said:
Quote:
.


from a writer or asshat?
really want to see Romo  
Rory : 12:52 pm : link
with Houston Texans.

Also AP with Raiders would be intriguing

Ok last one...

Darrelle Revis with Seattle

all speculation...
Cowboys interested in Kenny Britt  
SimpleMan : 12:52 pm : link
and Steelers were interested in Pryor but don't like his price tag of $10m + annually

Per PFT and Cleveland Plain Dealer on Twitter
Broncos  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 12:55 pm : link
interested in Woodhead.

Free agent TE Jack Doyle could command $7M annually.

All per roto.
Lions interested in Fluker  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:55 pm : link
looks like Reif is not returning
Link - ( New Window )
.  
Danny Kanell : 12:56 pm : link
Ravens supposedly very interested in Pryor too. Interesting that the 2 teams linked to him are 2 teams in his division and have seen him play WR a combined 4 times.
Lions in on Fluker  
Saos1n : 12:57 pm : link
As Pat T pointed out, could be moving on from Reiff

Quote:
#Lions are in the market for recently released #Charger and former 1st round OG/RT DJ Fluker per @walterfootball. Big name, meh player.
Giants among teans interested  
pjcas18 : 12:57 pm : link
in Fluker (per twitter; multiple sources)
Steelers Not In on Pryor  
Samiam : 12:59 pm : link
Heard that on Sirius about an hour ago. Maybe related to money.
Bears interested in  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 1:01 pm : link
Rick Wagner from Baltimore. Reports have him signing a deal that would be the 2nd highest RT contract in the league.
RE: Giants among teans interested  
pjcas18 : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 13381907 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
in Fluker (per twitter; multiple sources)


Quote:
Josina Anderson‏Verified account @JosinaAnderson

Potential teams to watch in the OL D.J. Fluker market: #Saints #Lions #Seahawks #Colts #Vikings #Giants, #ARZ, #ATL based on a recent call.
Bucks making a push for  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 1:03 pm : link
DeSean Jackson
I am pretty sure  
bigblue12 : 1:03 pm : link
that they liked him a lot pre-draft if my memory serves correct. I don't think he has materialized to the player most thought he would be however.
Not sure Twitter Asshat Rules- But Charges Allegedly Offer  
Young Elijah : 1:17 pm : link
Stills $86M. Holy Shit.
Martellus Bennett supposed wants 9M per  
Tyrion : 1:19 pm : link
From Rotoworld
Link - ( New Window )
Complete asshat information  
Shockstarr80808 : 1:19 pm : link
Take with a grain of salt:

Giants/Marshall talk not going anywhere, he wants significantly more than what they're willing to give him

Jpp/Giants are getting closer, still a gap in guaranteed money and small gap in yearly, but length and structure are frame worked

Interest in Okung contingent on money (obviously), but with a lot of interest right now don't see it happening

Hankins has priced himself away from team

Fluker interest real

Again, this isn't really much we didn't already know, but met a guy recently with some "asshat" information sources
RE: RE: Giants interest in Okung still alive  
JonC : 1:20 pm : link
In comment 13381882 Old Dirty Beckham said:
Quote:
In comment 13381864 JonC said:


Quote:


.



from a writer or asshat?


I know a few people, don't worry.
JonC  
Michael 123 : 1:24 pm : link
Of the options out there in FA whom would you be most satisfied with, if NYG signed?(can be any positon)
.  
pjcas18 : 1:27 pm : link
Quote:
Paul Schwartz‏ @NYPost_Schwartz 30s30 seconds ago

Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest.
...  
est1986 : 1:28 pm : link
9s
Paul Schwartz‏ @NYPost_Schwartz
Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest.
Giants have tried to sign Fasano before  
JonC : 1:29 pm : link
good inline blocker.
Bears  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 1:31 pm : link
really pursuing Stephon Gilmore at CB.
RE: ...  
The_Boss : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 13381952 est1986 said:
Quote:
9s
Paul Schwartz‏ @NYPost_Schwartz
Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest.


Dottino was advocating this yesterday on the website
.  
pjcas18 : 1:38 pm : link
Quote:
Pro Football Focus‏Verified account @PFF Feb 11

Top-graded run-blocking TEs of 2016
Anthony Fasano, TEN, 88.1
Nick O'Leary, BUF, 83.1
Tyler Eifert, CIN, 77.9
Charles Clay, BUF, 77.6
Okung  
Millwall_Giant : 1:38 pm : link
I thought Okung can not speak to teams until Thursday as he represents himself.
Okung interest isn't news  
JonC : 1:53 pm : link
it's been out there.
okung  
ECham : 1:54 pm : link
was cut, so he should be able to sign right away?
RE: Complete asshat information  
Danny Kanell : 1:59 pm : link
In comment 13381940 Shockstarr80808 said:
Quote:
Take with a grain of salt:

Giants/Marshall talk not going anywhere, he wants significantly more than what they're willing to give him

Jpp/Giants are getting closer, still a gap in guaranteed money and small gap in yearly, but length and structure are frame worked

Interest in Okung contingent on money (obviously), but with a lot of interest right now don't see it happening

Hankins has priced himself away from team

Fluker interest real

Again, this isn't really much we didn't already know, but met a guy recently with some "asshat" information sources


Thanks!
RE: okung  
Milton : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 13382004 ECham said:
Quote:
was cut, so he should be able to sign right away?
He wasn't cut, they failed to pick up his option.
LeGarrette Blount  
SimpleMan : 2:00 pm : link
not expected to resign with the Patriots
Cousins news  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 2:02 pm : link
Quote:
According to NFL Network's Mike Silver, it is "more likely than not" that the 49ers acquire franchise player Kirk Cousins from the Redskins.
I ran into my source from last year  
ThatLimerickGuy : 2:02 pm : link
Who admittedly hung me out to dry (but still swears that a week before the draft that Myles Jack to the Giants in the 1st was a real possibility). He was the first to relay the info to me (which I posted 1st here) about Vernon signing so I guess I'll call him 1 for 2.

He said Okung isn't really a priority. The word on him in the league is that he lost about 3 steps in the last 2 years. If he signs with Giants it will be for either a very team friendly contract or a 1 year Marty B type of deal.

As for other targets in general he said he doesn't expect anything major for 2017 in terms of free agents to the Giants. He did say that Marshall does want to stay in NY/NJ but that he is also not going to take a deal significantly lower than his value. If it was a difference between 1 mil between being here or elsewhere he would likely stay.

I asked him about the O-Line and he said the team really thinks they need to upgrade in one spot only, whether it be RT or RG. If that means signing a LT and moving Flowers to RT I don't know.

Again take it with a grain of salt- the guy works at a sports agency and other than the Myles Jack debacle has been pretty good with info (sometimes breaking it to me an hour or two before I see it here).
RE: RE: okung  
giants#1 : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 13382020 Milton said:
Quote:
In comment 13382004 ECham said:


Quote:


was cut, so he should be able to sign right away?

He wasn't cut, they failed to pick up his option.


Technically they declined to pick up his option. Failing would be like the Vikings trying to make a first round pick.
Link - ( New Window )
Broncos and Bucs  
area junc : 2:04 pm : link
interested in DT Chris Baker.
Looking at more TEs  
Big Rick in FL : 2:09 pm : link
Quote:
@JordanRaanan: Not going to be the only TE #Giants contact. Heard they're monitoring top of the TE market (Bennett, Cook, Doyle, etc) as well https://t.co/gOf5Ws2h7o
Jimmy G  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 2:18 pm : link
Quote:
NFL Network's Mike Garofolo suggested the Patriots are seeking two first-round picks in exchange for Jimmy Garoppolo.
rumors and reports only please  
gidiefor : Mod : 2:48 pm : link
there's another thread for comments and discussion stickied
OK.  
Stan in LA : 2:49 pm : link
Sorry.
Rams trying to trade Trumaine Johnson  
est1986 : 2:57 pm : link
While on the tag..
...  
est1986 : 2:59 pm : link
Ian Rapoport‏ @RapSheet
The #Rams are in discussions with several teams about potentially trading franchised CB Trumaine Johnson, per teams involved. Big domino.
Per Slade  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 3:00 pm : link
we have a 2 year deal on the table for Marshall
cowboys have freed up $5 million in cap space  
gidiefor : Mod : 3:05 pm : link
by restructuring Sean Lee's contract
RE: cowboys have freed up $5 million in cap space  
The_Boss : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 13382159 gidiefor said:
Quote:
by restructuring Sean Lee's contract


Might be trying to fit Kenny Britt onto the the payroll.

He'd be a huge get for Dallas. He could do for Dallas what Sanu did for Atlanta last season, which would be scary.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2017
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Support