Free agency: strictly rumors and reports, no commentary

Rumor Klaatu : 12:38 pm : link Just heard Cowherd say that Romo to the Broncos is heating up.

Giants interest in Okung still alive JonC : 12:42 pm : link .

Cowboys interested in Kenny Britt SimpleMan : 12:52 pm : link and Steelers were interested in Pryor but don't like his price tag of $10m + annually



Per PFT and Cleveland Plain Dealer on Twitter

Broncos ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 12:55 pm : link interested in Woodhead.



Free agent TE Jack Doyle could command $7M annually.



All per roto.

. Danny Kanell : 12:56 pm : link Ravens supposedly very interested in Pryor too. Interesting that the 2 teams linked to him are 2 teams in his division and have seen him play WR a combined 4 times.

Lions in on Fluker Saos1n : 12:57 pm : link



Quote: #Lions are in the market for recently released #Charger and former 1st round OG/RT DJ Fluker per @walterfootball. Big name, meh player. As Pat T pointed out, could be moving on from Reiff

Giants among teans interested pjcas18 : 12:57 pm : link in Fluker (per twitter; multiple sources)

Steelers Not In on Pryor Samiam : 12:59 pm : link Heard that on Sirius about an hour ago. Maybe related to money.

Bears interested in ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 1:01 pm : link Rick Wagner from Baltimore. Reports have him signing a deal that would be the 2nd highest RT contract in the league.

Bucks making a push for BigBlueDownTheShore : 1:03 pm : link DeSean Jackson

I am pretty sure bigblue12 : 1:03 pm : link that they liked him a lot pre-draft if my memory serves correct. I don't think he has materialized to the player most thought he would be however.

Complete asshat information Shockstarr80808 : 1:19 pm : link Take with a grain of salt:



Giants/Marshall talk not going anywhere, he wants significantly more than what they're willing to give him



Jpp/Giants are getting closer, still a gap in guaranteed money and small gap in yearly, but length and structure are frame worked



Interest in Okung contingent on money (obviously), but with a lot of interest right now don't see it happening



Hankins has priced himself away from team



Fluker interest real



Again, this isn't really much we didn't already know, but met a guy recently with some "asshat" information sources

JonC Michael 123 : 1:24 pm : link Of the options out there in FA whom would you be most satisfied with, if NYG signed?(can be any positon)

. pjcas18 : 1:27 pm : link Quote: Paul Schwartz‏ @NYPost_Schwartz 30s30 seconds ago



Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest.



... est1986 : 1:28 pm : link 9s

Paul Schwartz‏ @NYPost_Schwartz

Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest.

Giants have tried to sign Fasano before JonC : 1:29 pm : link good inline blocker.



Bears ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 1:31 pm : link really pursuing Stephon Gilmore at CB.

. pjcas18 : 1:38 pm : link Quote: Pro Football Focus‏Verified account @PFF Feb 11



Top-graded run-blocking TEs of 2016

Anthony Fasano, TEN, 88.1

Nick O'Leary, BUF, 83.1

Tyler Eifert, CIN, 77.9

Charles Clay, BUF, 77.6

Okung Millwall_Giant : 1:38 pm : link I thought Okung can not speak to teams until Thursday as he represents himself.

Okung interest isn't news JonC : 1:53 pm : link it's been out there.



okung ECham : 1:54 pm : link was cut, so he should be able to sign right away?

LeGarrette Blount SimpleMan : 2:00 pm : link not expected to resign with the Patriots

Cousins news ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 2:02 pm : link Quote: According to NFL Network's Mike Silver, it is "more likely than not" that the 49ers acquire franchise player Kirk Cousins from the Redskins.

I ran into my source from last year ThatLimerickGuy : 2:02 pm : link Who admittedly hung me out to dry (but still swears that a week before the draft that Myles Jack to the Giants in the 1st was a real possibility). He was the first to relay the info to me (which I posted 1st here) about Vernon signing so I guess I'll call him 1 for 2.



He said Okung isn't really a priority. The word on him in the league is that he lost about 3 steps in the last 2 years. If he signs with Giants it will be for either a very team friendly contract or a 1 year Marty B type of deal.



As for other targets in general he said he doesn't expect anything major for 2017 in terms of free agents to the Giants. He did say that Marshall does want to stay in NY/NJ but that he is also not going to take a deal significantly lower than his value. If it was a difference between 1 mil between being here or elsewhere he would likely stay.



I asked him about the O-Line and he said the team really thinks they need to upgrade in one spot only, whether it be RT or RG. If that means signing a LT and moving Flowers to RT I don't know.



Again take it with a grain of salt- the guy works at a sports agency and other than the Myles Jack debacle has been pretty good with info (sometimes breaking it to me an hour or two before I see it here).

Jimmy G ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 2:18 pm : link Quote: NFL Network's Mike Garofolo suggested the Patriots are seeking two first-round picks in exchange for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Rams trying to trade Trumaine Johnson est1986 : 2:57 pm : link While on the tag..

... est1986 : 2:59 pm : link Ian Rapoport‏ @RapSheet

The #Rams are in discussions with several teams about potentially trading franchised CB Trumaine Johnson, per teams involved. Big domino.

Per Slade BigBlueDownTheShore : 3:00 pm : link we have a 2 year deal on the table for Marshall

cowboys have freed up $5 million in cap space gidiefor : Mod : 3:05 pm : : 3:05 pm : link by restructuring Sean Lee's contract